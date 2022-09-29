News
Finding playing time for Knicks fan favorite Obi Toppin will again be a challenge
For the fans, the appeal of Obi Toppin is understandable.
He’s the homegrown draft pick from New York City who grew up a Knicks fan, who lights up the Garden with his under-the-legs dunks and positive energy.
Toppin’s play last season suggested vast improvement and plus impact, while the player eating up minutes above him in the rotation — Julius Randle — was frustrated and sulking.
Still, there’s no assurance Toppin’s playing time will increase dramatically in this upcoming third year. The issue is multi-layered and probably starts with defense.
When a reporter Wednesday pointed out that Toppin’s speed and athleticism doesn’t translate equally to both sides of the ball, Thibodeau smiled and provided context.
“Innately, he’s much more comfortable playing offense. Because that’s what his strength is,” Thibodeau said. “I think defensively, I think he can get there. The NBA game is a lot different than the college game. So you’ve got to not only learn how the game’s different, you’ve got to learn the personnel, you’ve got to learn the schemes so that it becomes instinctive to you. But I see where you’re going with that, and it’s something he should strive for. I think he’s gotten better and he’s still not where he probably should be, or could be.”
Toppin, the eighth overall pick in 2020, was a disappointing rookie. His understanding of the defense was scattered. His shot was way off. It was more discouraging considering Toppin was an older draft pick and supposedly NBA-ready after winning College Player of the Year.
But Toppin came back last season with an improved corner 3-pointer and fastbreak efficiency impossible to keep on the bench. When Randle was injured or resting at the end of last season, Toppin averaged 20 points in the final 10 games while the Knicks went 7-3.
The breakout suggested a shakeup in the summer to either get Toppin more minutes or send him elsewhere, but the frontcourt rotation remained largely the same after the Knicks failed to acquire Donovan Mitchell.
It’s unreasonable to think the Knicks will bench Randle, who is only a year removed from being an All-NBA selection, just as his $106 million extension kicks in.
One option would be to go small with a Randle-Toppin frontcourt, but Thibodeau has resisted such a configuration. He said they’ve looked at it in practice and will experiment in preseason, but wasn’t encouraged by the results last season.
“The numbers will tell you it wasn’t very effective,” said Thibodeau, adding that it was a small sample size.
Toppin and Randle only played 209 possessions together last season and they were strong offensively (112.9 points per 100 possessions) but poor defensively (112.5 points allowed per 100 possessions), according to Cleaning the Glass.
“We don’t have to just see it in a game. We can see it in practice as well,” Thibodeau said. “So sometimes, I think people say, ‘Well, this works. Why wouldn’t you do that?’ Well, maybe we’ve looked at it. We’ve studied the numbers. We’ve watched it in practice and how does it impact the group? You have to ask those questions. But you always want to get a look at things, particularly in the preseason, so we’ll take a look at there.”
Thibodeau prefers the rim protection from a natural center and the front office gave him three this summer for a combined $82 million (Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims). Toppin’s opportunities have been unpredictable but he never complained.
“Not a lot of people in this position, so that’s all we can do is have fun,” Toppin said Wednesday. “Coach controls all that, and we’re here. I’m ready whenever my name is called, just like every other player. So, whenever my name is called, I’m gonna try to give it 110 every day.”
St. Paul homeowners face 15% tax increases as values outpace other property types
The average St. Paul homeowner can expect to pay $3,924 in property taxes next year, a one-year increase of $506 or 14.8 percent, according to new projections from Ramsey County’s budget office.
Those figures apply to the median home in the city, which last year was valued at $228,700 but today is worth $266,300.
Home values have risen faster than other property types. That means “taxes will shift somewhat,” with homeowners paying more, said Corey Erickson, interim deputy county assessor.
Tax bills will go up an average of 6.5 percent for apartments and just 1.3 percent for commercial buildings.
2023 PROPERTY TAXES
Here’s what the average St. Paul homeowner can expect to see on their property tax notices for 2023:
- $117 more for Ramsey County. The county plans to take a total of $339 million through its property tax levy, which is 4.5 percent more than last year.
- $281 more for the City of St. Paul. The city’s $202 million levy represents an increase of 15.3 percent, although about half of that jump will be offset by the elimination of fees that paid for street sweeping, lighting and seal coating.
- $76 more for St. Paul Public Schools. The district’s levy likely is going down by .9 percent, to $201 million, according to numbers released Wednesday. However, “The value of homes has increased enough that people still may see an increase in their property taxes,” while other property types pay less, said Lisa Rider, a controller for the district.
- $8 more for the Regional Rail Authority, whose levy is set by county commissioners and pays for public transit projects; it’s going up 2.7 percent, to $30.4 million.
- $24 more for other taxing districts. The county’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority will collect $11.4 million, up 2.9 percent, and the city’s HRA will collect $5.7 million, up 9.7 percent.
The tax impact won’t hit all homeowners evenly. Home values – and corresponding taxes – are up the most in the lower-value parts of the city, while values actually are down in the downtown area.
DEBT WORRIES
That fact had members of a joint tax planning body wringing their hands Wednesday over affordability and debt.
“These are huge increases” in property values and taxes in most neighborhoods, city councilmember Rebecca Noecker said during a meeting of the Joint Property Tax Advisory Committee.
She asked that the members meet to discuss what they can do to bring taxes down.
“It’s a frustration on our part, as well,” County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt said, noting that the median cost of living in Ramsey County exceeds the median income. “Affordability is such a huge issue.”
Commissioners Reinhardt and Trista MatasCastillo persuaded committee members to spend time digging into growing debt loads among the city, county and school district before they determine their respective 2024 tax levies a year from now.
The school district’s debt load has been growing fast over the last five years as it’s dramatically increased spending on building maintenance and renovations.
The portion of the district’s levy that pays for facilities is going up by $6.7 million next year, to $81 million. But that will be more than offset by levy reductions that deal with retired employee benefits and categories affected by decreased student enrollment and a reduction in the district’s community programming during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many residents will be eligible to apply for partial refunds on the property taxes they pay next year.
One type of the Homestead Credit Refund is for anyone whose property taxes go up by at least 12 percent in one year; the other is for those with household incomes under a certain dollar amount, which this year was around $120,000.
“I’m Fighting Over D** Too” – Cardi B Says As She Throws Her Bum Out There
Cardi B and Akbar have been involved in a heated social media beef that may end up in court. The drama between the two rappers always seeks to prove who is better. And ooh! Cardi went all in as always!
The rapper is ready to let the internet know who rules the internet as she posted a steamy picture of herself and her cheating husband Offset with the caption;
I fight for my b**ches and I’m fighting over d** too”. The erotic picture which has the rapper wearing a backless dress has most of her butt exposed. Showing a huge tattoo stretching through the singer’s back onto her bum.
According to Page Six:
The Grammy winner gave Kim Kardashian a run for her money on Monday, baring her butt in a plunging backless dress for a series of steamy Instagram photos with husband Offset.
The cheeky black gown dipped so low, it put almost her entire derrière on display — along with the colorful tattoo that runs from the top of Cardi’s back all the way down her left thigh.
Featuring bright flowers, butterflies and a hummingbird, the massive artwork was created by Jamie Schene of Union3Tattoo over the course of “several months,” as Cardi told fans upon revealing the piece in 2020.
The “WAP” hitmaker, 29, rocked tousled curls, a glamorous red lip and diamond rings along with the scandalous strappy style.
“I fight for my bitches and I’m fighting over d—k too,” she captioned the shots.
“I think your dress ripped,” one comedian quipped, with another commenter calling it “easy access.”
Others weren’t fans of the look, with their comments including, “Ladies, let’s not make this a trend please,” and, “Cardi pull your dress up.”
The raunchy pics arrive amid the star’s feud with fellow rapper Akbar V, who seemed to subtweet Cardi’s “Tomorrow 2” music video after it received more than six million views on YouTube.
Cardi responded, “I don’t really like the internet games …My dms is open and also the streets!” and, “I don’t gotta @ I can change a bi— life just by a mention….AND YES I HIT THEM DIRECTLY ,I don’t do the internet!!”
Here are the pictures of Cardi B throwing her bum out there:
Tua Tagovailoa remains questionable at Bengals, along with six other Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is officially questionable to play through his back and ankle injuries in Thursday night’s game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tagovailoa is one of seven Dolphins with a questionable designation heading into Thursday, according to the team’s Wednesday injury report. The others were tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), safety Brandon Jones (chest) and slot receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe)
Tagovailoa was originally deemed questionable by Mike McDaniel when the Dolphins coach spoke to reporters on Tuesday, but Tagovailoa said “the plan” was for him to play.
Miami’s quarterback left Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills at the first half’s two-minute warning after falling onto his back and having the back of his head hit the ground in a whiplash effect due to a late push from Bills linebacker Matt Milano after Tagovailoa threw a pass.
Tagovailoa appeared woozy and stumbled after getting up from the hit that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty. He was checked on the field, went into the locker room and got cleared through concussion protocol to return for the second half. He finished the 21-19 win 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown.
After the game, both Tagovailoa and McDaniel said it was actually a back injury that caused the quarterback to go down and later stumble — not head injury, as was originally announced by the team. Nonetheless, the NFL Players Association is still investigating Tagovailoa’s concussion check. On Monday, McDaniel revealed there was also an ankle issue for Tagovailoa, but Tagovailoa said Tuesday the back was the bigger issue.
This story will be updated.
Aaron Judge not taking day off from home run chase, back in lineup Wednesday against Blue Jays
Apparently, there are no days off when you are chasing history. Despite Tuesday night’s champagne showers celebrating an AL East division title, Aaron Judge is back in the lineup Wednesday as the DH with home run No. 61 in his sights.
Judge will bat lead off for Aaron Boone’s Bombers. Since mashing home run No. 60 on Sept. 20 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Judge has gone seven straight games without a home run.
Despite the mini power outage, the Yankees’ superstar is still leading in all AL Triple Crown categories entering Wednesday. There are just eight regular season games remaining for Judge to pass Roger Maris’ AL single-season record of 61 home runs.
After playing the final game of this three-game series in Toronto, the Bombers will head back to the Bronx to play the Baltimore Orioles for their final homestand of the regular season.
Developing story, check back for details.
3 Times Divorcee, Kim Kardashian, Says She Sees Herself Dating “Absolutely No One” At The Moment
Kim Kardashian — ex-wife of Kanye West and ex-girlfriend of Pete Davidson claims she has lost interest in dating and looking forward to dating “absolutely no one” at the moment. She’s tired!
Kim is a 3 times divorcee, Ye (2014-2022), Kris Humphries (2011-2013) Damon Thomas (2000-2004). Also, she was recently involved with Pete Davidson after her split with rapper Kanye West. They broke up in August this year, sharing little to no detail about their split.
It seemed the mother of three has had her fair share of terrible relationships hence her decision to stay off and focus on her kids and her businesses.
Looking back at her marriages which involved musicians and footballers. The Instagram model said she opted to date specifically, doctors, scientists, and lawyers at a point. She had lots of proposals but later decided she is not ready to be committed to “absolutely no one at the moment”. Here is what Kim has to say about her “no dating rule” Via Media Take Out:
“Wasn’t even an option [to be on dating apps]. You know what I did say before? Maybe I should try to date a doctor or a scientist or something so a bunch of attorneys and scientists and doctors all reached out. I’m just not ready.”
Kim continued, “I don’t think so [that I can go out on a casual date]. t would have to be something set up at a friend’s house, something really chill, nowhere out in public. I just want chill. I’m not looking for anything. I think I just really need to be by myself and focus and finish [law] school and [take care of] my kids.”
Kim Kardashian is damn tired of relationships and she’s stepping on the breaks for now. Kanye West is probably jubilating now over this ‘good news’.
Here is the interview with Kim Kardashian pulling the breaks on relationships:
Zach Wilson expected to start Sunday at Steelers: ‘I’m 100%, I’m ready to go’
It has been a long wait for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to return from injury. Now, the moment is here.
Wilson, barring any setbacks, will start Sunday on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“I’m 100 percent, I’m ready to go,” Wilson said. “Of course, the biggest thing is that I haven’t played ball in a little bit. You can replicate it as much as possible. I’m just going to have fun with this process and get back in and give it my best.”
In the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, Wilson suffered a bone bruise and a meniscus tear that caused him to get arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Aug. 16. The procedure was done in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.
The timeline for Wilson’s return was initially thought to be a two to four-week recovery. However, four days before the Jets’ season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, it was announced that Wilson wouldn’t return at the earliest against the Steelers in Week 4.
“It’s frustrating,” Wilson said. “But I think everyone deals with injury. It is kind of how you handle it and get back and prepare yourself to come back and still play well with missing some time.”
Wilson has been preparing for his return for the last couple of weeks as the Jets have gradually increased his practice regime. He wasn’t placed on injured reserve, so that allowed Wilson to participate in drills, walkthroughs and some seven-on-seven work, even if it was on a limited basis. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft was officially cleared to practice full-time for the first time since training camp.
“It’s exciting to get him back on the football field,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “It’s been six weeks and there’s a lot of different things that have to go around in terms of making sure that we run an efficient offense.
“From us as coaches to the O-line to receivers running routes — everyone’s involved. It’s exciting to get him back out there, but at the same time, it is not all about Zach. It is about making sure we are executing on all cylinders as we should.”
Wilson will return to a Jets team still searching for their offensive identity. Outside of the fourth quarter comeback victory against the Browns in Week 2, Gang Green has had issues moving the football down the field effectively.
Joe Flacco, who started the first three games of the season, has struggled with decision-making and holding on to the football. In the 27-12 loss to the Bengals Sunday, Flacco completed 28-of-52 passes for 285 yards and two interceptions. He also fumbled the ball twice.
With it being his first start of the season, Wilson says he doesn’t have to remind himself not to try and do too much.
“Nah, that’s thinking too much,” Wilson said. “My mind right now is I’m going to give this everything that I have and I’m going to have fun with it and let the result kind of take care of itself.
“If I go out there and play my game like how I’m supposed to and have that short-term memory after plays and move on, I think things are going to go well.”
Although Flacco has thrown for 901 yards in three games, the Jets only have five offensive touchdowns during that span. With Wilson back, this should give the Jets more mobility at the quarterback position with a Steelers team that loves to send blitzes from various positions on the field.
While Pittsburgh will be without pass rusher T.J. Watt (torn pectoral muscle), it is still averaging three sacks per game, tied for eighth in the league.
Not only will the Jets offensive line have to contend with five-time Pro Bowler Cameron Heyward, but they also will need to be mindful of where defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and linebacker Alex Highsmith, who has 4.5 sacks, is at all times.
“We’ve never been in the stadium against him,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said about Wilson. “So it’s some unknown there.
“But that’s life this time of the year, that happens particularly the early portion of the season in terms of first time exposure of a guy. The things that are important to us in terms of in his mobility, obviously. We will weigh in how that could factor into play, whether it’s schematics or the things that he’s capable of doing and extending plays or create plays.
“We expect them to maintain their personality.”
