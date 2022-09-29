News
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at 59
CNN
—
Coolio, the ’90s rapper who lit up the music charts with hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” has died, his friend and manager Jarez Posey told CNN. He was 59 years old.
Posey said Coolio died Wednesday afternoon local time in Los Angles.
Details about the circumstances were not immediately available.
Contacted by CNN, Capt. Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that firefighters and paramedics responded to a call on the 2900 block of South Chesapeake Ave. at 4 p.m. local time to report a medical emergency. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive man and performed “resuscitation efforts for approximately 45 minutes”.
The patient “was determined dead just before 5:00 p.m.,” Scott said.
“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” said a statement provided to CNN by Coolio’s head of talent, Sheila Finegan.
“He touched the world with the gift of his talent and he will be deeply missed. Thank you to everyone around the world who listened to his music and to everyone who reached out about his passing. Please have the loved ones of Coolio in your thoughts and prayers.
Coolio grew up in Compton, California, according to a biography on his official website.
Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in 1994, he recalled falling on the drug scene but getting out of it by pursuing a career as a firefighter.
“I wasn’t looking for a career, I was looking for a way to clean up — a way to escape drugs,” he told the publication. “It was going to kill me and I knew I had to quit. In firefighting training, I needed discipline. We ran every day. I didn’t drink, smoke or do the things I usually do.
His rap career began in the 80s and he rose to prominence in the underground scene.
“Fantastic Voyage” was the first song that really put him on the map.
Arguably his biggest song, “Gangsta’s Paradise,” from the movie soundtrack “Dangerous Minds,” grew his star power to gigantic proportions. He won a Grammy in 1996 for the song.
In the era of streaming, he lived on. In July 2022, the song reached the milestone of one billion views on YouTube.
“It’s one of those kind of songs that transcends generations,” he said in a recent interview. “I didn’t use any buzzwords…I think that made it timeless.”
During her career, Coolio has sold more than 17 million records, according to her website.
Coolio also holds a special place in the hearts of some millennials for his work on the theme song for the popular Nickelodeon TV series “Kenan and Kel” and his contribution to the album “Dexter’s Laboratory: The Hip-Hop Experiment,” which featured songs. by various hip-hop artists inspired by the Cartoon Network animated series.
In recent years, Coolio has enjoyed the perks of being a nostalgic figure, making television appearances on shows like “Celebrity Cook Off” and “Celebrity Chopped.”
He also had a show on Oxygen, “Coolio’s Rules”, which aired in 2008.
Cnn
News
Biden sells 10 million barrels of strategic oil reserve in November to buy votes
On Wednesday’s show of Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said the Biden administration’s plan to sell up to 10 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve of oil in November is just a ploy to buy votes. use something that’s supposed to be for emergencies, and replenishing the reserve will likely have to come at a steep price.
Tuberville said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:30] “Well, Larry, it’s about buying votes, just like canceling the student loan, buying votes, right before the election, it’s the same here. This week alone they are pumping 10 million barrels of our oil reserves to bring the price down just before the election. People are smarter than that. They will see clearly. It’s buying votes. It’s all about controlling the atmosphere. It’s controlling what we do. This is the lowest level of our strategic oil in 40 years and President Trump… did the right thing, back when we needed to increase our oil reserves to $24 a barrel, we got it swollen, we had it full. Now what do we do? We spend it all. We’re going to have to turn around and buy. If we do that, if we have enough oil to buy, if we pump enough, we’re probably going to have to spend $80, $90, maybe $100 a barrel for all that oil that we’re going to put back into the reserve. This is for a national emergency, and for God’s sake, these people are doing nothing but looking after themselves, not the country.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Breitbart News
News
Legendary ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies – NBC Chicago
Coolio, the rapper who was among the biggest names in 1990s hip-hop with hits such as “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday at age 59, his manager announced.
Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died at a friend’s home in Los Angeles, longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press. The cause was not immediately clear.
Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 hit from the soundtrack to Michelle Pfeiffer’s film “Dangerous Minds” which sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “Pastime Paradise.”
He was nominated for five more Grammys during a career that began in the late 1980s.
Born in Monessen, Pennsylvania, south of Pittsburgh, Coolio moved to Compton, California, where he attended community college. He worked as a volunteer firefighter and in airport security before devoting himself full-time to the hip-hop scene.
His career took off with the 1994 release of his debut album on Tommy Boy Records, “It Takes a Thief.” Its opening track, “Fantastic Voyage”, would reach number three on the Billboard Hot 100.
A year later, “Gangsta’s Paradise” would become a No. 1 single, with its dark opening lyrics:
“As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I look back at my life and realize that there’s not much left, because I’ve exploded and laughed so long that even my mother thinks that my spirit is gone.”
Social media lit up with reactions to the unexpected death.
“This is sad news”, Ice Cube said on Twitter. “I have witnessed this man’s rise to the top of the industry first hand. Rest in peace, @Coolio.
“Peaceful journey, brother”, Questlove tweeted.
NBC Chicago
News
Aaron Judge hits 61st home run of the season, ties Roger Maris AL and Yankees single-season record – Reuters
TORONTO — After seven games and eight days without a home run, the frustration started to set in. On a 3-2 count, in the seventh inning of a tie, Aaron Judge backed up, took a short walk behind the batter’s box. He took a deep breath as he settled back in, then took a swing to put himself in the history books.
Judge hit his 61st homer, tying the American League single-season record set 61 years ago by Roger Maris. He also powered the Yankees’ rally against the Blue Jays, winning the game 8-3.
The judge hammered Toronto southpaw Tim Mayza’s 3-2 lead 394 feet into the Blue Jays bullpen in left field. Toronto bullpen coach Matt Bushman picked up the historic ball.
As he rounded second base, the judge raised his right hand in the air and pointed his finger in the air. After crossing home plate, he hugged Aaron Hicks, who he drove with the homer, and Oswaldo Cabrera who was on deck. The rest of his teammates and coaches rushed onto the pitch and everyone received a hug.
Plate umpire Brian O’Nora told the Yankees to take their time soaking up the moment. As he left the field, Judge took off his batting helmet and pointed to the seats just above the Yankees’ first base dugout, where his mother Patty and Maris’ son sat next to each other. the other. They also kissed.
Judge is only the fifth man in major league history to hit 61 homers in a season, joining Barry Bonds (73 in 2001 with the Giants), Mark McGwire (70 in 1998 and 65 in 1999 with the Cardinals), Sammy Sosa (66 in 1998, 64 in 2001 and 63 in 1999 with the Cubs) and Maris in 1961 with the Yankees. Maris’ record is still considered the high point by some baseball purists, who overlook Bonds, McGwire and Sosa due to strong suspicion that they used performance-enhancing drugs.
While Judge, who grew up watching the Giants and Bonds, considers Bonds’ 73 the MLB record, Maris’ 61 had become a weight on his shoulders.
You could see the relief felt by the judge after 34 appearances at plate without a home run, as he was walked 13 times.
Judge’s two-point shot restored the Yankees to a 5-3 lead after Gerrit Cole, who also tied a franchise record on Wednesday night, spit a three-point lead late in the sixth.
That ended Judge’s second-longest home run drought of the season, just behind August’s 41 no-hitter plate appearances. In those seven games, 10 Yankees homered, the Bombers went 6-1 and won the American League Division title, but everyone in baseball was watching his every hit.
He hit 55 different pitchers after his shot on Wil Crowe in the ninth inning of the Yankees’ Sept. 20 win over the Pirates. Maris hit 46 different pitchers in 1961 while facing 101 pitchers in his historic season.
With seven games remaining in the Yankees season, he has time to build his own number in the AL record books. The bond record may be out of reach. Judge has 19 more home runs than Kyle Schwarber, who leads the National League. No player other than Babe Ruth beat the rest of the league by at least 20 homers in the previous season. The biggest gap was Ruth’s 54 to George Sislers’ 19 in 1920. Ruth also had 59 in 1921 to Ken Williams’ 24 in 1921 and 54 to Hack Wilson and Jim Bottomly’s 31 in 1928.
Like Maris in 1961, Judge was consistent no matter where he hit. He split his first 60 homers of the season evenly between Yankee Stadium and the road.
Once again, Cole let the home run hurt him. After notching his fourth strikeout of the night to tie Ron Guidry’s Yankees single-season record with 248 to finish fifth. He was working on a perfect game at the time and he went out and gave up a solo shot to lead the sixth to Blue Jays receiver Danny Jansen. He gave up a single to Whit Merrifield and walked No. 9 hitter Jackie Bradley Jr. Cole, then obviously balked at putting them both in scoring position. Bo Bichette chose with one out to bring in Merrifield and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. flew to left field to bring in Bradley to tie the game.
Jansen’s homer was the 32nd (career-worst) homer Cole allowed this season. While a one-run homer with a three-run lead isn’t among the 19 homers he gave up that broke a tie, tied a game, or cost the Yankees a lead, this one clearly rocked Cole and led to its denouement.
Cole gave up three runs on three hits. He walked one and struck out four in 6.1 innings pitched.
()
denverpost
News
Eduardo Escobar comes up clutch against Marlins, carries Mets to 5-4 walk-off victory
The Mets have been searching for offense throughout this two-game series against the Miami Marlins. Eduardo Escobar supplied it for them Wednesday night at Citi Field in a 5-4 walkoff win.
Escobar went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs. He homered in the seventh inning and hit a game-tying single in the eighth to drive in four runs overall before driving in Francisco Lindor with a single in the 10th.
The Mets (98-58) regained a one-game lead in the NL East over the Atlanta Braves (97-59), who lost their own extra-inning contest to the Washington Nationals. There are still some concerns as the Mets depart for Atlanta for a crucial weekend series. The Mets did squander one opportunity to gain ground in the first game of the two-game series and the offense was nearly lifeless for about 17 innings against Miami, save for a couple of big home runs by Pete Alonso and Escobar and a flukey run balked in on Tuesday night, courtesy of Richard Bleier. The offense seems to stop and start and sputter out.
But still, they’re in good position with a day off heading into the weekend.
Escobar’s home run came off of Jesus Luzardo in the seventh inning with no outs and it chased the lefty from the game. Luzardo had been fantastic to that point and ended the night with just two runs on four hits while striking out six and walking two.
Tanner Scott walked the bases loaded in the eighth. Escobar sliced a single to right to score Brandon Nimmo and Alonso.
The Mets nearly had another rally going in the ninth when Tomas Nido hit a one-out double, taking Andrew Nardi back to the center field wall. He was replaced by pinch-runner Terrance Gore and Nimmo walked to put two on with the heart of the order behind him.
But Alonso swung at ball four and Lindor popped one up.
Taijuan Walker pitched well through five innings and change, but Luzardo absolutely stifled the Mets’ bats, shutting them out through six innings. The offense left Walker with little room for error.
The Marlins took two off Walker in the fourth when Bryan De La Cruz drove a 2-2 fastball to center field. Walker got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth but it was a dicey inning. Charles Leblanc worked the count full before walking with two outs to load the bases. Walker then had Brian Anderson on 0-2, but Anderson took three straight balls for another full count.
He eventually swung through a splitter to strike out and end the inning. It was good work by Walker but when he came back out in the sixth, he walked Nick Fortes and then faced De La Cruz for the third time. De La Cruz doubled to the left field corner and in came Seth Lugo to relieve him.
Walker allowed three earned runs on six hits, three of which came from De La Cruz. He walked two and struck out eight.
Lugo minimized the damage but still allowed a run to score on a fly ball. He then gave up another run in the seventh to put the Mets down 4-0. Adam Ottavino and Edwin Diaz each tossed scoreless innings to keep the Mets in the game. Drew Smith (3-3) struck out two in the 10th, excelling in a high-leverage situation to get a big win.
()
News
Coolio, iconic rapper best known for ’90s hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, dies at 59
Los Angeles rapper Coolio, who rose to fame in the 1990s with his hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” died Wednesday, his longtime manager Jarez Posey confirmed to ABC News. He was 59 years old.
Coolio, whose legal name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was found unresponsive on Wednesday afternoon while visiting a friend’s house, and emergency personnel were called after he failed to come out of the bathroom, according to Posey. The cause of death has not yet been determined, but an investigation is ongoing.
“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” Coolio’s representative, Sheila Finegan, executive partner of Trinity Artists International, told ABC News in a statement late Wednesday. . “He touched the world with the gift of his talent and he will be deeply missed. Thank you to everyone around the world who listened to his music and to everyone who reached out about his passing. Please have the loved ones of Coolio in your thoughts and prayers. .
As news of Coolio’s death spread, tributes poured in on social media from fans, friends and other hip-hop stars.
“Rest in power my brother @Coolio. Love & Respect”, LL Cool J wrote on Twitter. Both rappers were featured on the popular song “Hit ’em High (The Monstars’ Anthem)” from the “Space Jam” soundtrack.
“This is sad news”, Ice Cube tweeted. “Witnessing this man’s rise to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace, @Coolio.”
“One of the nicest guys I know. Good people. RIP Coolio”, MC Hammer tweeted.
Coolio became a household name in the 1990s and was nominated for six Grammys, winning Best Rap Solo Performance in 1996 for his best-selling single “Gangsta’s Paradise”, featuring singer LV
The song, which interpolates Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “Pastime Paradise,” is on Billboard’s list of the 100 Greatest Songs of All Time.
Coolio and LV were joined by Stevie Wonder in a legendary performance of “Gangsta’s Paradise” at the 1995 Billboard Music Awards.
After the performance, Coolio reflected on the song’s success and thanked his fans, Stevie Wonder and others who supported him along the way.
“First of all, I’d like to thank God, you know, because I know what’s going on — I wouldn’t be here without him,” Coolio said after the performance. “And I’d like to thank my family, you know, for being behind me all the way, and I’d like to thank my kids, my sisters, my brothers, and my dad.”
Coolio, who was born in Pennsylvania and later moved to Compton, Calif., first rose to prominence in hip-hop as part of the WC group and the Los Angeles-based Maad Circle in the early 90s, alongside of WC, Big Gee and DJ. Crazy toons.
He became a household name in the 90s and was known for hits like “Fantastic Voyage”, “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)” and “CU When U Get There”.
He also became known as an actor who appeared in several movies and TV shows over the past two decades, including “Judgment Day”, “Daredevil”, “The Green Hornet” and “Pain & Gain.” He also wrote and performed “Aw, Here It Goes”, the theme song to “Kenan & Kel”, the popular sitcom that aired on Nickelodeon from 1996 to 2000.
ABC News’ Andrea Amiel contributed to this report.
ABC News
News
Saints beat Storm Chasers 3-1 in season finale for fifth straight victory
The St. Paul Saints wrapped up their season on a high note Wednesday, beating the Omaha Storm Chasers 3-1 at CHS Field to close their second season as the Twins’ Triple-A affiliate on a five-game winning streak.
The Saints finished 74-75 in the International League West Division, tied with Indianapolis for fourth place. They finished 17 games behind division winner Nashville (91-58).
Randy Dobnak started for the Saints and pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing one hit while walking three and striking out seven.
Nash Knight went 2 for 3 for the Saints with a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, and he scored on a wild pitch in the seventh. Cole Sturgeon added a run-scoring single in the seventh.
Attendance at CHS Field was 4,904.
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at 59
Biden sells 10 million barrels of strategic oil reserve in November to buy votes
Legendary ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies – NBC Chicago
Aaron Judge hits 61st home run of the season, ties Roger Maris AL and Yankees single-season record – Reuters
Litecoin Price Recovers But The Bears Might Drag The Altcoin To $51
Eduardo Escobar comes up clutch against Marlins, carries Mets to 5-4 walk-off victory
Coolio, iconic rapper best known for ’90s hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, dies at 59
MANA Price Gets 2.5% Weekly Boost As Bulls Charge For Reversal
Saints beat Storm Chasers 3-1 in season finale for fifth straight victory
Mike Lupica: Aaron Judge evokes memory of Babe Ruth as he finally catches Roger Maris with homer No. 61
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
News5 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes