Gerrit Cole ties Ron Guidry’s all-time Yankees strikeout record in 8-3 win over Blue Jays on historic night

The premise of Daniel Jones’ year of proof was that the Giants would give their quarterback a better supporting cast to help them make a cleaner, fairer assessment of his abilities.

“We did everything we could to screw this kid up,” co-owner John Mara said in January. “Let’s bring in the right group of coaches now and give him some continuity and try to rebuild the offensive line and then be able to make an intelligent assessment of whether he can be the franchise quarterback or Nope.”

But anyone who watched Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys saw Jones running for his life and losing a game through no fault of his own.

If Jones plays all season against such long odds, it’s unclear exactly how Mara will get the clean and fair valuation he’s looking for.

Perhaps it will ultimately come down to points, wins and losses results, regardless of how Jones plays. It still seems like the game is stacked against him.

“It’s not really my concern how I’m rated by outside people,” Jones said in a Zoom call on Wednesday. “Obviously I’m looking for feedback and criticism from coaches and teammates to improve myself. But as far as an assessment, I think it depends on whether we win or lose. This is how this team is assessed and we think about it collectively as a group.

Jones faced 24 pressures on 42 waivers on Monday, the most on record for a Giants QB since ESPN Stats & Info began tracking that stat in 2009. He was hit 12 times and sacked five times. The Cowboys pressured Jones 10 times with a run four.

The average NFL QB has been pressured on 26.8% of his waivers, according to NFL NextGenStats. Jones leads the league at an absurd 46.7%.

Jones also lost top receiver Sterling Shepard for the season to a torn left ACL and other receivers dropped passes in the clutch during Monday’s fourth quarter.

And yet – and this is the most intriguing part – Jones might have played the most impressive game of his NFL career considering what he faced.

Saquon Barkley said Jones’ 16-yard completion against Richie James to kick off a field goal in the fourth quarter was “one of the best throws I’ve seen” in his five-year career.

Another NFL player told The News “there are about five quarterbacks in the league who can throw like that, on their back foot, while stepping back when the pocket collapses, on target. Daniel is one of them.

Most of Jones’ 79 rushing yards were not designed runs, which head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Wednesday. He improvised and, in Daboll’s words, “gave us a chance”.

The truth is, there aren’t many starting quarterbacks in the NFL who have the mobility, instinct and toughness to keep their team in a game like this.

But on the other hand, it was impossible to ignore when Daboll tried to cut time late in Monday’s first half rather than attack with Jones’ offense.

The Giants got the ball back with 2:30 left in the second quarter. Jones rushed and ran out of bounds for a 1-yard gain with 2:22 remaining. And Daboll let the clock tick until the two-minute warning despite the three timeouts.

Daboll was clearly trying to avoid returning the ball to Dallas, but the lack of urgency that lingered after the two-minute warning was certainly different from Daboll’s Week 1 two-point conversion call at Tennessee.

Dallas actually started calling timeouts, not the Giants, with 42 seconds left.

Jones still made plays before a fourth down turnover on tries near midfield. But it was strange to see the offense handled that way by a coaching staff that has yet to create a first-half touchdown this season.

It’s also worth noting that, as Mara said, he wants GM Joe Schoen and Daboll to do Jones’ assessment. He hired them to help Jones win the job and find Jones’ successor if he fails.

“I want Joe and the new head coach to make that assessment,” Mara said in January. “We think Daniel can play.”

Schoen chose not to turn down Jones’ fifth-year option in the spring, and he refused to set expectations for the QB’s big season. The general manager wouldn’t set a barometer for the team’s performance. And this regime’s rhetoric about Jones can be described as lukewarm.

Daboll mentioned Tuesday that Jones’ past was also part of the assessment.

“What we try to do every week is just see where we are for that week: assess performance,” Daboll said. “Again, we assess the performances on the past, but I think he has made good progress. Obviously, we didn’t score enough points and we left a few games on the pitch. But I [think] he is improving.

Schoen added three new starting offensive linemen and support pieces like James to the skill position rooms. Still, Monday’s performance speaks for itself: Jones needs more help.

It always seemed to go one way: towards Schoen signing a new quarterback next April. And that might end up being what’s best for the franchise — although early wins over the Titans and Panthers haven’t improved the Giants’ positioning on the 2023 NFL Draft Board.

The question, if Jones continues to play at this level, is whether he will be able to convince Mara, Schoen and Daboll that he is the guy when their assessment is still clouded by the lack of a supporting cast. sufficient and constant victories.

INJURIES REQUIRE MOVEMENT

The Giants signed corner Fabian Moreau to their active practice roster. They re-signed corner Olaijah Griffin to their practice squad. They signed rookie receiver Makai Polk to their practice squad. And they put receiver Shepard on injured reserve.

Rookie corner Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and edge Jihad Ward (right knee) were added to Wednesday’s scheduled injury report after a walkthrough. The group “did not participate” included defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee), Ward, wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hammy) and corner Nick McCloud (hammy).

Corners Aaron Robinson (annex) and Justin Layne (concussion) were limited. The step-by-step practice was closed to the media. The interviews were on Zoom.

