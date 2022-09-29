News
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra impressed with Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel
Among the most enjoyable aspects of Erik Spoelstra’s offseason was meeting with Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.
It also was one of the most sobering.
Spoelstra, 51, used to be the young gun among South Florida coaches. Now that torch has been passed to McDaniel, 39.
“I really like these trips and connecting with people outside of our industry,” Spoelstra said Thursday, as the Miami Heat continued their training camp at the Baha Mar resort. “You have a little bit of a different perspective on the same kind of challenges and problems that we’re all trying to solve. So you’ll end up learning a lot from that. And then, talking to younger coaches, it used to be that I would never find a younger coach.
“And so now, I’m starting to turn into this veteran coach, which I don’t want to accept yet. I still think it’s a misprint when it says I’m starting my 15th year as a head coach. When Pat [Riley] told me that 10 years would go by in the snap of a finger, I think I rolled my eyes at him. And then 14 years have flown by in the snap of a finger and it kind of freaks me out.”
Spoelstra often has visited with football coaches during the offseason across the age spectrum, including with Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, 71.
He said the time with McDaniel was particularly refreshing.
“He just comes across as really experienced, extremely sharp,” Spoelstra said. “I feel like when I was that age and just starting off, I had no idea what I wanted to do. I certainly didn’t know how to develop my coaching voice. That took me two or three years.
“It’s fun. We really enjoyed going to practice and talking some shop. But then, afterwards, seeing what the process was, very innovative thinkers in that building, and obviously their start has been really enjoyable for everybody.”
The meeting was set up through Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel.
“I met with Tom last year over dinner. It was something I wanted to do last year and it didn’t work out with the schedule,” Spoelstra said of the NBA calendar having been reset in previous years due to the pandemic. “We had a little bit more time, a more normal offseason, so the schedules aligned and we were able to have it. It was a lot of fun.”
Right place
Spoelstra said he appreciates the benefits of the Heat’s third camp in the Bahamas, first since 2017.
“It gives us an opportunity to get away and spend a lot of time together,” he said. “Meal rooms, in between practice time, evening meetings, dinners together, we want to build that connection. This is a great way to do it. And we love the Bahamas. We do.
“Our guys are here during the offseason quite a bit, All-Star break, right after the season. Even last year, the players came here right before the playoffs. It’s a beautiful place and it’s a great setting to start the season.”
For Spoelstra, it has been a case of joining camp in progress, having missed Tuesday’s opening session following the Monday birth of his daughter.
“Right now, I’m late to the party,” he said. “So I’m just trying to fast track and make sure I’m organized for the practices. It’s going by fast. I can’t believe we only have two more days of camp.”
Haslem sits
Udonis Haslem was the lone player held out of Thursday’s practice, with the 42-year-old veteran forward held out for rest.
Spoelstra said Haslem’s mentoring presence has been tangible.
“I wish all of our players could have that kind of mentality,” he said. “Eventually, I want my kids to have that same kind of mindset. It’s a very giving mindset.”
()
News
Tight NL East race could be decided this weekend in Braves-Mets series: ‘It’s going to be a dogfight’
The most compelling divisional race in baseball will begin Friday at Truist Park in Atlanta with two of the most dominant pitchers in the game squaring off to start. Jacob deGrom will face Max Fried in the opener, Max Scherzer will see Kyle Wright in the second game and Chris Bassitt against Charlie Morton will be the matchup for ESPN’s Sunday night broadcast.
Fried is 1-3 in his last five starts with a 2.33 ERA. The Mets are 2-2 against the left-hander this season. The lineups could still change but it’s probably safe to say Fried will start the opening game since he hasn’t pitched in a week. The Braves skipped his Tuesday start against the Nationals to be able to use him this weekend.
DeGrom is 2-2 in his last five starts with a 3.72 ERA. He’s split the two starts against the Braves this season, totaling six hits and five earned runs in those matchups.
The Mets will go into the Atlanta series with a 9-7 record against their NL East rivals, with the Braves winning the last game on Aug. 18.
The team flew to Atlanta following the conclusion of their Wednesday night walk-off victory against the Marlins in an attempt to avoid any weather delays from Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact the Atlanta area with heavy rain and wind over the weekend.
MLB is monitoring the situation and the two teams could play a doubleheader on Sunday if conditions are unsafe for Saturday. There is still no official update about any changes to dates and times but there is an obvious excitement for these next three games regardless of when they are played.
“We’ve got our three best pitchers going in this series, so it’s going to be fun,” Taijuan Walker said. “It’s going to be a dogfight.”
()
News
Movie review: Billy Eichner’s gay romcom ‘Bros’ is funny, sweet and thoughtful
From the moment it was announced, the messaging behind the gay romcom “Bros” has firmly stated it is Important and Groundbreaking and Inclusive and also For Everybody.
Co-written and starring comic actor Billy Eichner, “Bros” is the first major studio film to feature LGBTQ+ actors in all the principal roles, regardless of whether the characters are queer. And it arrives with the Judd Apatow seal of approval and the implicit promise “Bros” will become a modern comedy classic like the producer-director’s much-loved films “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Bridesmaids” and “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.”
But as a gay man – and a fan of Eichner – I had my doubts “Bros” could live up to such heightened expectations. And I worried that the overwhelming media coverage that began about six months ago would backfire if the film was a flop. (When I asked a fellow gay guy who I know through Twitter to join me for the screening on Tuesday, he responded: “I hope it’s good. I’ve actually been getting a little tired of the ads for it.”)
Well, “Bros” – which opens in theaters Friday – is not only good, it’s fantastic. Eichner pulled off the remarkable feat of creating a film that’s funny, sweet and smart. It’s also inclusive, in the best possible sense, and educational (for straight people) without feeling preachy. Eichner doesn’t paint gay people as unimpeachable saints, but as mere humans with flaws and, occasionally, some ridiculous notions about life.
Eichner first found success as the host of “Billy on the Street,” a chaotic and hilarious “game show” that saw him running through the streets of Manhattan, shouting pop culture questions at mostly bewildered strangers. The show led to further jobs for Eichner, including a stint on “Parks and Recreation” and voiceover roles in the films “The Angry Birds Movie” and “The Lion King.”
His most vital work, however, was in the Hulu series “Difficult People.” Julie Klausner, who wrote for “Billy on the Street,” created and co-starred in the sitcom about two bitter, struggling comedians trying to make it in New York City. Modeled somewhat after Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” – which Klausner explicitly nods to in one episode – the show seemed to be at least semi-autobiographical and presented Eichner as a miserable, yet still likable, guy searching for something just outside his grasp.
In “Bros,” Eichner plays Bobby Lieber, a popular podcaster who is also the director of a new museum devoted to LGBTQ+ history and culture. Like his character on “Difficult People,” Bobby feels informed in some ways by Eichner’s own life. He’s witty, sarcastic and not exactly happy, but settled on the notion he’ll never be in a long-term relationship with another man.
By keeping his sex life relegated to empty, one-off Grindr hookups, Bobby focuses on his non-sexual friendships for his emotional needs. And he’s hanging out in a gay club one night with his buddy Henry (Guy Branum) when he spots Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), a shirtless, muscled hunk straight out of an old Abercrombie and Fitch ad.
Sparks fly between Bobby and Aaron, but both are reluctant to commit. It doesn’t help that Bobby can get whiny or that Aaron can be a bit of a flake. But after a series of non-date dates – some of which include group sex – the pair realize that maybe, just maybe, there’s something deeper going on between them.
“Bros” does poke fun at various romcom tropes, but it also follows them beat by beat. The structure and storytelling – right down to a “look at what we had, but may lose” montage – will be instantly familiar to anyone who can quote lines from “When Harry Met Sally,” “Mamma Mia” and the like.
Throughout the film, Eichner gives Bobby a handful of what are essentially monologues that do everything from shine a light on queer culture for the uninitiated to explain just why a film like “Bros” should even exist in the first place in a cinematic world where gay people are typically portrayed as comic sidekicks, tortured victims, vicious murderers or butts of the joke. Some may feel Bobby’s dialogue is clunky at times, but I found myself marveling at how much information Eichner was able to convey while still delivering the jokes.
Eichner also goes out of his way to show that queer people are not a monolith, but a collection of people with varying views, emotions and agendas drawn together to build a community based on solidarity. “Bros” also makes the case that there really isn’t one gay world and one straight world, but a shared world of humans trying, and sometimes failing, to make it through this thing we call life.
Again, though, I can’t stress enough that “Bros” is a comedy and a very funny one at that. The full house I saw the film with laughed throughout, giving the most love to an ongoing bit about a Hallmark Channel-like studio’s misguided approach to inclusion. (In one of the many, many meta aspects of “Bros,” Macfarlane himself is probably best known for his romantic lead roles in Hallmark movies with titles like “Christmas in My Heart,” “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas” and “The Mistletoe Promise.”)
To be clear, “Bros” can get raunchy like other romcoms – especially ones affiliated with Apatow – with plenty of casual profanity. There are also several relatively discreet gay sex scenes, although they are largely handled with a whimsical touch. To put it another way, you’ll see more full frontal male nudity in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.”
Ultimately, “Bros” is a warm, inviting and hospitable take on a genre that’s started to fade from the big screens. If it doesn’t find an audience in theaters, it surely will on streaming and beyond, as it seems destined to become one of those comfort films audiences revisit when they’re in need of some good laughs.
“BROS”
Directed by: Nicholas Stoller
Starring: Billy Eichner, Luke MacFarlane, Ts Madison, Bowen Yang and Harvey Fierstein
Rated: R for language, sexual content and some drug use
Should you go? It’s a smart, well-made and funny romcom that happens to be about a gay couple. 4 stars
News
Inventory decline. Lower yields (off peaks, I mean). Falling dollar. The scenario changes a bit.
The story changes a bit today and it is worth noting. It may be the end of the quarter, but it may be a change.
That change is that stocks are lower on the day, admittedly off the lows, but still down 1.3% to 2.72%. US yields are mixed with the 2yr up around 10bps, but the 10yr up around 2.4bps (yields were higher but are now near the day’s lows ). Meanwhile, the USD is moving lower.
Is the scenario:
- The Fed Will Tighten to a Hard Landing and Wrong Again
- Yields battle between Fed rate hike and slowing growth
- Dollar suggests investors are shedding more US assets
- Equities are reacting to higher rates, slowing global growth, falling earnings and falling valuations. It’s in the math now vs nothing else. If earnings per share are to be marked down and there is also a drop in the multiple for end-of-period earnings, the S&P will go down. The Fed intends to raise rates and keep them higher for some time.
Looking at the major currency pairs:
EURUSD
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD is the currency pair comprising the single currency of the European Union, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair rate indicates how many euros are needed to buy a dollar. For example, when EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means that 1 euro equals 1.2 dollars. Why EUR/USD is the most popular trading pairCompared to all tradable currencies, the Euro (EUR) is the second most traded currency in the world, behind the US Dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair in the market. As the most popular trading pair, EUR/USD is a staple of all brokerage offerings and often has some of the lowest spreads compared to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency trails the two most economical blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason. EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. On the Euro side, Eurozone economic data as well as internal bloc factors can easily impact rates. Even smaller member states can effectively weigh on the euro, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and at the Federal Reserve generally affect the EUR/ usd. Many examples include bailouts during the financial crisis, tax cuts under the Trump administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.
The EUR/USD is the currency pair comprising the single currency of the European Union, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair rate indicates how many euros are needed to buy a dollar. For example, when EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means that 1 euro equals 1.2 dollars. Why EUR/USD is the most popular trading pairCompared to all tradable currencies, the Euro (EUR) is the second most traded currency in the world, behind the US Dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair in the market. As the most popular trading pair, EUR/USD is a staple of all brokerage offerings and often has some of the lowest spreads compared to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency trails the two most economical blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason. EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. On the Euro side, Eurozone economic data as well as internal bloc factors can easily impact rates. Even smaller member states can effectively weigh on the euro, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and at the Federal Reserve generally affect the EUR/ usd. Many examples include bailouts during the financial crisis, tax cuts under the Trump administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.
: EURUSD is above its 200 hourly MA at 0.9778 and has also moved above the 50% downside move from the September 20 high. Sellers see buyers outperforming themselves a bit in the key technical area
GBPUSD
GBP/USD
The GBP/USD is the currency pair comprising the currency of the United Kingdom, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP) and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair rate indicates how many US dollars are needed to buy one British pound. For example, when GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means that 1 pound equals 1.5 dollars. GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair in the forex market, giving it abundant liquidity and a low spread. While currency pair spreads vary from broker to broker, generally speaking GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a good candidate for scalping. . GBP/USD, also known as the “cable” (due to the transatlantic cables used to telegraph its exchange rate in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with EUR/USD and a negative correlation with EUR/USD. ‘USD/CHF. Trading GBP/USD While many traders and even brokers will argue that the best time to trade GBP/USD is during its busiest hours in London and New York, this can be a double edged sword due to the unpredictability of the couple. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what might be a profitable strategy one month, may not be as productive the following months. Additionally, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair (i.e. ignoring the fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the UK. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a soft resolution not expected in the foreseeable future, it is clear that GBP/USD will be influenced by any development and trading with the European Union.
The GBP/USD is the currency pair comprising the currency of the United Kingdom, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP) and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair rate indicates how many US dollars are needed to buy one British pound. For example, when GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means that 1 pound equals 1.5 dollars. GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair in the forex market, giving it abundant liquidity and a low spread. While currency pair spreads vary from broker to broker, generally speaking GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a good candidate for scalping. . GBP/USD, also known as the “cable” (due to the transatlantic cables used to telegraph its exchange rate in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with EUR/USD and a negative correlation with EUR/USD. ‘USD/CHF. Trading GBP/USD While many traders and even brokers will argue that the best time to trade GBP/USD is during its busiest hours in London and New York, this can be a double edged sword due to the unpredictability of the couple. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what might be a profitable strategy one month, may not be as productive the following months. Additionally, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair (i.e. ignoring the fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the UK. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a soft resolution not expected in the foreseeable future, it is clear that GBP/USD will be influenced by any development and trading with the European Union.
: GBPUSD is above its 50% MA and 200 hours near 1.10455. Again, buyers outperform sellers at the key risk level and sellers are forced to buy.
USDJPY: USDJPY dipped below the 100 hour MA at 144.325. Yesterday, buyers looked. Earlier in the day, buyers took a closer look. Are Leaning Buyers Losing Now?
AUDUSD: AUDUSD traded above and below the 100 hour MA and is higher despite the stock’s sharp decline. HMMMM > The 100 hour MA comes in at 0.6474
NZDUSD: Like AUDUSD, NZDUSD is trading above its 100 hourly moving average despite the stock’s sharp decline. The pair is still slightly lower on the day, but the falling 100 hourly MA and the price above this MA are now offsetting this momentum.
The story is a little different. It may be the end of the month / the end of the quarter, so watch for failures in the techniques, but the movements and changes do not go unnoticed. You should also be careful.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Win Chelsea, Liverpool and Sheffield Unteid 4:1 with Sky Bet!
With the last international break before the World Cup now over, attention is once again turning to domestic football, with a full schedule expected for the first time in four weeks.
Sky Bet have teamed up with talkSPORT Edge for a fantastic offer on three of Saturday’s games at 3pm, boosting Chelsea, Liverpool and Sheffield United’s odds of winning from 2/1 to 4/1, which you can add to your bet slip here!
SKY BET – Chelsea, Liverpool and Sheffield United will all win (was 2/1 NOW 4/1) – CLAIM HERE
Chelsea make the short trip through London to face Crystal Palace in one of five kick-offs at 3pm on Saturday, in what will be Graham Potter’s first league game in charge of his new side.
The Blues currently sit seventh after a disappointing start but are just three points behind Brighton, who sit last in the top four and whose manager they have just hired.
Potter’s men face a Crystal Palace side languishing in 16th place in the table with just one win to their name and who have lost the last nine meetings with Chelsea in all competitions.
Liverpool host Brighton at Anfield, with the Seagulls sitting fourth at the start of the weekend, having won five of their seven games in all competitions so far.
The home side have won just two of their six championships so far and sit eighth, four points behind their opponents on Saturday.
Former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Roberto De Zerbi has been named Brighton’s new boss and Saturday’s trip to Anfield will be his first game in charge.
The south coast side have won just one of the last 14 meetings between the two teams, and Jurgen Klopp has won seven of his 10 meetings for the Sussex club.
In the Championship table bosses Sheffield United host Birmingham at Bramall Lane.
The Blades are three points clear at the top of the Second Division, five points above the play-offs and enter the weekend as the division’s top scorers.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side have won all of their last four and six of their last seven to pull away from the chasing pack as they take on 17th-placed Birmingham on Saturday afternoon.
The Blues were in the bottom three until a few weeks ago, but seven points from their last three games have seen them climb up the table in recent weeks, and despite finishing 17th they now find themselves just three points clear of the play-offs .
SKY BET – Bet €10 Get €30 free bets*
Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in payout to talkSPORT. 18+. The T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org
Remember to gamble responsibly
A responsible player is a person who:
- Set time and money limits before playing
- Only plays with money he can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Don’t play if upset, angry or depressed
- Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org
For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.
*NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. SINGLE FIRST BET AND E/W ONLY WITH A CHANCE OF 1/1 OR MORE. 3 BET TOKENS OF £10. FREE BET SETS NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS. FREE BETS USABLE ONLY ON FOOTBALL. FREE BETS ARE NOT WITHDRAWN. NO FREE BET EXPIRY. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND OTHER TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
By ADRIANA GOMEZ-LICON
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews waded through flooded streets and used boats Thursday in a scramble to save people trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida and brought torrential rains that continued to fall.
The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit to the U.S. The storm flooded homes on both of the state’s coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.5 million Florida homes and businesses. At least one man was confirmed dead.
“We’ve never seen storm surge of this magnitude,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told a news conference. “The amount of water that’s been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flooding event.”
Though downgraded to a tropical storm by Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said storm surge and flooding rains remained a threat as Ian crept across the Florida peninsula and emerged in the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters predicted a northward turn toward South Carolina, and a hurricane warning was issued for the state’s coastline.
Sheriffs in southwest Florida said 911 centers were inundated by thousands of stranded callers, some with life-threatening emergencies. The U.S. Coast Guard began rescue efforts around daybreak on barrier islands near where the Ian struck, DeSantis said. Fire departments fanned out in flooded areas as well.
In the Orlando area, Orange County firefighters used boats to reach people in a flooded neighborhood. A photo the department posted on Twitter showed one firefighter carrying someone in his arms through knee-deep water. At an area nursing home surrounded by water, patients were carried on stretchers across floodwaters to a waiting bus.
In Fort Myers, a few miles west of the barrier island where Ian came ashore, Valerie Bartley’s family spent desperate hours Wednesday holding a dining room table against their patio door, fearing the storm raging outside “was tearing our house apart.”
“I was terrified,” Bartley said. “What we heard was the shingles and debris from everything in the neighborhood hitting our house.”
She said her 4-year-old daughter grabbed her hand and said: “I’m scared too, but it’s going to be OK.” The girl was right. The storm ripped away patio screens and snapped a palm tree in the yard, Bartley said, but left the roof intact and her family unharmed.
Authorities confirmed at least one Florida death — a 72-year-old man in Deltona who fell into a canal while using a hose to drain his pool in the heavy rain, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Two other storm deaths were reported in Cuba after Ian struck the island nation earlier.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said his office was scrambling to respond to thousands of 911 calls, but many roads and bridges in Fort Myers and the surrounding area remain impassable.
“It crushed us.” Marceno told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “We still cannot access many of the people that are in need.”
Emergency crews sawed through toppled trees to reach stranded people. Many in the hardest-hit areas were unable to call for help amid widespread electrical and cellular outages.
“Portable towers are on the way for cell service. Chances are your loved ones do not have ability to contact you,” said the sheriff’s office in Collier County, which includes Naples. “We can tell you as daylight reveals the aftermath, it’s going to be a hard day.”
A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people normally live. It was unknown how many had heeded orders to evacuate, but Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller expressed cautious optimism that worst-case scenarios might not have been realized.
No deaths or injuries have been confirmed in the county, and flyovers of barrier islands show “the integrity of the homes is far better than we anticipated,” Fuller said.
South of Sanibel Island, the historic beachfront pier in Naples got destroyed, with even the pilings underneath torn out, as towering waves crashed over the structure. “Right now, there is no pier,” said Penny Taylor, a Collier County commissioner.
In Port Charlotte, a hospital’s emergency room flooded and fierce winds ripped away part of the roof, sending water gushing down into the intensive care unit. The sickest patients — some on ventilators — were crowded into the middle two floors as the staff prepared for storm victims to arrive, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
The Florida Highway Patrol shut down the Florida Turnpike in the Orlando area and said the main artery in the middle of the state will remain closed until water subsides.
Ian struck Florida as a monstrous Category 4 storm, with 150 mph (241 kph) winds that tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to hit the U.S.
Even after weakening, Ian’s tropical-storm force winds still reached 415 miles (667 kilometers) from its center. The hurricane center warned storm surge of 6 feet (1.83 meters) or more was possible from Daytona Beach, Florida, to north of Charleston, South Carolina. And rainfall of up to 8 inches (20.32 centimeters) threatened flooding in the Carolinas and Virginia.
“It doesn’t matter what the intensity of the storm is. We’re still expecting quite a bit of rainfall,” Robbie Berg, senior hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center, said in an interview with The Associated Press.
The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue mission for 23 people after a boat carrying Cuban migrants sank Wednesday in stormy weather east of Key West. It found three survivors, and four others swam to shore, the U.S. Border Patrol said. Air crews continued to search for possibly 20 remaining migrants.
___
Associated Press contributors include Cody Jackson and Adriana Gomez Licon in Tampa, Florida; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Seth Borenstein and Aamer Madhani in Washington; Bobby Caina Calvan in New York; and Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio.
News
Eduardo Escobar powering the Mets through a crucial month
The Mets have had quite a time trying to find a full-time third baseman over the past five years. After David Wright was sidelined with back and neck injuries, the club tried several infielders, but few produced at the rate an everyday third baseman needs to produce and many struggled defensively.
The third base situation got so dire at one point in 2017 that catcher Travis d’Arnaud had to man the hot corner for a game. Although that particular game might have provided some comedic relief during an otherwise disastrous season, it underscored the need to find a long-term replacement for Wright.
The club had already drafted Mark Vientos earlier in the season in the second round and two years later selected Brett Baty in the first. Todd Frazier, J.D. Davis, Jonathan Villar and others all spent time at third but most were a little more than fill-ins.
But when Eduardo Escobar was signed over the winter, his former Arizona Diamondbacks teammate Taijuan Walker knew he would be much more than a serviceable fill-in.
“I knew what he could do,” Walker said Wednesday after the Mets defeated the Miami Marlins 5-4 at Citi Field. “The moment we got him in the offseason, I was texting everyone on the team. I told everyone he’s a great addition to our ball club. Not only with what he does on the field but off the field and in the clubhouse. The energy he brings, the smile he brings.”
Walker forgot to mention the clutch hits he brings.
Escobar has been scorching hot this month and drove in all five runs in that huge walk-off win over the Marlins that allowed the Mets to regain a one-game lead in the NL East. He aided in overcoming a 4-0 deficit with a two-run home run, a game-tying single and the game-winner in the 10th.
In the month of September, Escobar is slashing .330/.379/.638 with eight home runs and 24 RBI, which are tied for the third-most in the league in that time span. His eight homers are tied for the sixth-most. Escobar has mostly been solid all season, but he had a dismal August hitting just .176. Now, he’s having his best month at the best time.
“Nothing has really changed, but things came up the way they should because of all of the work I’ve been putting in,” Escobar said through a translator. “But the most important part is that the team has been able to win games.”
That one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves might not be much but it gives the Mets the edge as they head to Atlanta for a series that will determine the winner of the division. The offense has been somewhat inconsistent in recent weeks and there is no relief in sight with Starling Marte still injured. It has mostly been Pete Alonso and Escobar carrying the Mets at the plate. They’ll need some help in the postseason, but having those bats hot going into this series sure could help in the Mets’ quest to win their first NL East title since 2015.
“I’ve seen that before,” manager Buck Showalter said of the third baseman’s five-RBI performance. “But I’m glad I got to see it tonight, I can tell you that.”
()
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra impressed with Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel
Tight NL East race could be decided this weekend in Braves-Mets series: ‘It’s going to be a dogfight’
Movie review: Billy Eichner’s gay romcom ‘Bros’ is funny, sweet and thoughtful
Bitcoin Sees Massive Decline In On-Chain Activity
Binance Launches EthereumPoW (ETHW) Mining Pool
Inventory decline. Lower yields (off peaks, I mean). Falling dollar. The scenario changes a bit.
Win Chelsea, Liverpool and Sheffield Unteid 4:1 with Sky Bet!
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
India’s Largest Blockchain Hackathon, PLI Blockathon, Concludes With a Splendid Grand Finale
Eduardo Escobar powering the Mets through a crucial month
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
How to manage your online business remotely?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News6 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to manage your online business remotely?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed