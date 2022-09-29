News
Highland Park 4th of July Sue Smith and Wesson shooting survivors
Survivors of the 4th of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois have filed a lawsuit against Smith & Wesson, an online firearms retailer and firearms retailer in the Illinois.
The complaint was filed by Brady Campaign, formerly Handgun Control, Inc., and Edelson PC.
“Survivors of the mass shooting at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park have sued Smith & Wesson, online gun distributor Bud’s Gun Shop, Illinois gun retailer Red Dot Arms, the shooter and the shooter’s father.” USA todayby Nick Penzenstadler tweeted.
JUST IN: – Survivors of the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade have sued Smith & Wesson, online gun distributor Bud’s Gun Shop, Illinois firearms retailer Red Dot Arms, the shooter and the shooter’s father.
— Nick Penzenstadler (@npenzenstadler) September 28, 2022
Brady issued a press release, which read:
The lawsuit seeks to hold Smith & Wesson liable for the unlawful marketing and advertising of its M&P 15 assault rifle – the rifle used by the shooter who opened fire at the Highland Park Independence Day parade . The complaint alleges that Smith & Wesson’s marketing campaigns specifically targeted teenagers, who are drawn to the risk-taking associated with militaristic weapons and combat missions.
“They are filing this lawsuit to end the willful, irresponsible and illegal design and marketing of weapons of war that we hear about time and time again and which are devastating communities across the country.” Our Erin Davis on our trial on behalf of the victims of Highland Park. pic.twitter.com/KG3O1ReUKw
—Brady | United Against Gun Violence (@bradybuzz) September 28, 2022
The lead plaintiff in the lawsuit is Elizabeth (Liz) Turnipseed, “who was shot dead while standing along the route of the Highland Park Independence Day Parade with her three-year-old daughter and husband “.
Edelson’s partner Ari Scharg commented on the lawsuit saying, “Liz and the other victims now have a historic opportunity to hold one of the world’s most powerful and profitable arms companies accountable for inspiring generations of mass shooters. We have all the energy in the world for this fight.
The deal is Turnipseed vs. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., No. 22LA00000497, in the Circuit Court of Lake County, Illinois, County Department, Law Division.
These lawsuits face an uphill battle due to the Protection of Lawful Arms Trade Act (PLCAA), which was enacted in 2005. The PLCAA protects gun companies from frivolous gun lawsuits that were legally manufactured and legally sold.
However, the Sandy Hook families sued Remington, the parent company of Bushmaster Firearms, following the December 14, 2012 attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School. Remington’s insurers have agreed to a $73 million settlement with the families, NPR reported.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and author/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused onn all Second Amendment stuff, also for Breitbart News. He is a political analyst for Armed American Radio and an ambassador for Turning Point USA. AWR Hawkins holds a doctorate in military history, with a focus on the Vietnam War (Brownwater Navy), the United States Navy since its inception, the Civil War, and early modern Europe.
Realtors group grants $100,000 to three local nonprofits for housing, plantings
The Charitable Foundation of the Saint Paul Area Association of Realtors presented checks totaling $100,000 on Tuesday to three nonprofit organizations.
The Foundation has been issuing SPAAR grants since 2018. This year they received more than 20 applications.
The Sanneh Foundation, a St. Paul-based provider of youth services and packaged meals, received $50,000 to support housing initiatives in the SPAAR service area. Founder Tony Sanneh said his organization has bought five homes in the Conway neighborhood and along University Avenue in St. Paul to rent to the nonprofit’s employees and AmeriCorps members at stable rates, with utilities included, with the goal of both providing housing and helping them build up rental history.
Project for Pride in Living, a Minneapolis-based provider of nonprofit housing, and Great River Greening, a St. Paul-based land stewardship organization, also received $25,000 each, according to a written statement from SPAAR. Great River Greening will use its funding to support pollinator planting and the restoration of oak woodlands at Frogtown Park.
”We’re really proud of the grant program in general to make a positive impact in the community,” said Mark Mason, the president of SPAAR.
Ravens DT Michael Pierce considers surgery on a torn bicep; LT Ronnie Stanley fully trains for the first time
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that veteran defensive tackle Michael Pierce has a torn bicep and that Pierce will decide whether to have season-ending surgery or play through the injury.
“It will be his decision,” Harbaugh said. “I haven’t heard the last word on this yet.”
Pierce, who signed a three-year deal with the Ravens in the offseason, appeared to struggle with the injury as he tried to tackle running back Rhamondre Stevenson during the second quarter of the 37-26 win. of Sunday against the New England Patriots. Pierce walked to the sideline under his own power while grabbing his left arm and was eventually carried into the locker room.
Pierce, left tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) and outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) were among six players who did not practice Wednesday. Mekari and Houston also left Sunday’s win over the Patriots and did not return, but Harbaugh said they were suffering from minor injuries.
Also missing were cornerbacks Marcus Peters (rest/knee) and Jalyn-Armour Davis (staff) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest), who usually have the day off to start the week of practice. call on Wednesday.
Running back JK Dobbins, who played his first game on Sunday since suffering a torn ACL in last year’s pre-season final, has been limited with a chest injury .
For the Buffalo Bills, outside linebacker Von Miller (rested), cornerback Christian Benford (hand), offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (ill), receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), offensive lineman Ryan Bates ( concussion), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and guard Rodger Saffold (rested) did not practice.
Safety Jordan Poyer (foot), receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), cornerbacks Dane Jackson (neck) and Cam Lewis (forearm/knee), tight end Dawson Knox (back/hip), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), offensive lineman Justin Murray (foot) and center Mitch Morse (elbow) were restricted.
Stanley fully practices
All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley and wide receiver James Proche II (groin) were full participants in the practice.
It’s a big step forward for Stanley, who has only played one game since suffering an ankle injury on November 1, 2020, just days after signing a five-year extension. Wednesday also marked the first time Stanley had fully trained since last September.
Although the Ravens are thin at left tackle, having used three players there for three games, Harbaugh said the team doesn’t want to put Stanley on the field if he doesn’t feel ready to leave.
“It’s a priority to go out there and be at your best when he comes back,” Harbaugh said. “At the same time, he’s going to have to step in at some point, so it could be this week. We’ll have to see.
Pierre-Paul makes his training debut
Newly signed outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul made his practice debut on Wednesday, while cornerback Daryl Worley, who was released from the 53-man roster on Tuesday, returned to the field as a member of the training team.
Harbaugh said Pierre-Paul, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took quite a few reps as they tried to bring the two-time Super Bowl champion on the ground as soon as possible.
Harbaugh said the team is aiming to play Pierre-Paul on Sunday against the Bills, but added, “If we can’t do it, it’ll be next week or whenever we can.”
Peters said he was happy to have Pierre-Paul on the team because of the pass thrower’s “veteran leadership”.
“He knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl,” Peters said. “Just watch when the [Buccaneers] beat the bosses [in Super Bowl LV]he played a key role in the creation of this [pass] rush plan and how they might attack some quarterbacks who are mobile. It’s going to be very big to add him to our group.
Northbound I-35W in Burnsville closed this weekend
Interstate 35W North in Burnsville will be fully closed between Minnesota 13 and the Interstate 35 split this weekend.
The road will close starting at 10 p.m. Friday and ramps will be closed starting at 9 p.m. including County Road 42, Burnsville Parkway, Highway 13 and Cliff Road while crews conduct maintenance repairs. All lanes and ramps are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.
Drivers in the area should follow detours using Interstate 35E, Highway 77 North and Interstate 494 to bypass the closure, according to a release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
A segment of I-494 East near Mendota Heights will also be closed this weekend and reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.
Hardware, Robotics, AI+ML & Mobility + Transport • TechCrunch
We are more than amazed by the collective creativity, ingenuity and technical prowess of the Start Battlefield 200. Out of thousands of apps, only 200 fledgling startups have made the final cut, and you’ll find them all – and only them – exhibiting on the TechCrunch disrupts show floor from October 18 to 20 in San Francisco.
That’s a lot of notable startups, so we’ll break them down a bit for you and highlight them by vertical. Today, it’s hardware, robotics and mobility. Want more? You can find them all listed in the Directory of exhibitors.
Startup Battlefield 200: Hardware, Robotics, AI+ML & Mobility + Transportation edition
Exchange robotics
TC disrupts will take place from October 18 to 20. This is where startups will grow, so grab your pass today and get ready to network with these awesome startups!
Column: Chicago White Sox need to shake up their clubhouse culture by dealing 1 or more of their core players this offseason
Operation Shutdown began for the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 21, one day after a crushing loss to the Cleveland Guardians virtually ended their postseason dreams.
Luis Robert and Tim Anderson soon were declared out for the rest of the season, joining Michael Kopech on the list of Sox players who probably could play through their injuries if the games had any meaning.
Manager Tony La Russa already had been shut down on Aug. 30 with a heart-related issue that doctors felt was serious enough to prevent him from managing the final month. Because he hasn’t been made available to the media since the Sox announced Saturday that he won’t return to the dugout this season, we can only speculate that he didn’t deem these final games worth fighting the decision.
There may be more shutdowns as the losses pile up in the final week of the season, so stay tuned.
If you’re still watching the Sox at this point, it can be for only two reasons. Either you’re a glutton for punishment or you’ve built an immunity to pain and simply want to finish what you started.
Most of my family and friends fit in the latter category. They’ve seen many bad Sox teams over the years but watch the games until the bitter end anyway. It’s in their DNA, so they can blame it on their parents, their grandparents or even Jean Baptiste Point DuSable, the first permanent settler of Chicago.
Like the season as a whole, this ending threatens to be the worst in Sox history and might even eclipse the complete collapse of the Chicago Sky, who were outscored 18-0 in the final 3:46 of their Game 5 loss to the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA playoffs.
The Sox entered Wednesday’s game in Minnesota with a seven-game losing streak, hitting a combined .192 over that span with 61 strikeouts and 45 hits. Since the 11-inning loss to the Guardians in last week’s “must-win” series opener, they had led for only three innings in six games through Tuesday.
It has gotten so bad that postgame studio hosts Chuck Garfien and Ozzie Guillen have run out of ways to say the team is an embarrassment.
The only winner in all of this may be La Russa, who watched acting manager Miguel Cairo win for a couple of weeks, adding to the narrative that the team just needed a different voice. But Cairo’s star has faded since Operation Shutdown commenced, and now it’s clear the brief surge was a mirage.
That doesn’t mean La Russa dodges responsibility for the underachieving season, but it suggests Cairo isn’t the answer either.
So it’s back to the drawing board for … we’re not exactly sure yet.
Normally executive vice president Ken Williams would have to decide whether general manager Rick Hahn also takes the fall and if an overhaul of the clubhouse is necessary to get the Sox back on the right track. But Williams also has to share some of the blame — because he likes getting some of the credit when things go well.
The Sox have one World Series title and four trips to the postseason since Williams replaced Ron Schueler as GM after the 2000 season, then moved up the ladder in 2012. And they haven’t won a playoff series and have gone only twice since Hahn replaced Williams as GM.
In many organizations, that kind of record would lead to a no-fault divorce in which the owner thanks the executives for giving their all. But accountability is not a strong point of this organization, which hasn’t won a postseason series outside of 2005 in the last 105 years.
There are no untouchables on the Sox, aside from Dylan Cease. But there are a few unloadables, including Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, Joe Kelly and Leury García, whose contracts make them likely to return in 2023.
Fortunately for Williams — and maybe Hahn — there are several talented, relatively young players who could be dealt, including Anderson, Robert and Kopech, who were focal points of the rebuild. The Sox could get something of value in return for any of them, and the player would have the motivation to prove he can stay healthy and productive the whole season.
One or more of the Sox core should be dealt early in the offseason, sending a message they’re serious about changing the culture. The Cubs blew it by hanging on too long to the core of Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez. Now their fans are paying the price with a second rebuild in a decade.
The picture the Sox painted from day one was one of a team that felt like it could turn it on when it really mattered. The lack of emotion on display in those shots of the dugout has been a constant reminder of the joylessness of playing on a .500 team.
Reinsdorf addressed that same issue back in 1996 after the Sox blew a 4½-game American League wild-card lead in early August and fell out of the race in September. In an interview with WSCR-AM, he cited third baseman Robin Ventura as an example of the “laid-back” Sox clubhouse that needed an infusion of life.
“When Harold Baines was here early in the ‘80s, no one really cared about him being laid-back because we had a lot of goofballs like Ron Kittle and Greg Luzinski and Jerry Koosman and (Tom) Paciorek,” Reinsdorf said. “But now, we don’t have anybody of that nature. I think we have to get people with a little bit better personality. But they better be able to play baseball.”
After the season the Sox added moody slugger Albert Belle, who could play baseball but didn’t help change the direction. After two more playoff-free seasons, another rebuild began.
Taking La Russa out of the picture won’t change the fact the clubhouse mix wasn’t right. And if the same core is brought back again, Operation Shutdown could become an annual event.
