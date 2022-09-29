News
Hyde5: Who was filming Dolphins practice?; How to beat the Cincinnati on Thursday
What in the name of Zapruder was happening at the Miami Dolphins practice in Cincinnati on Wednesday with someone sending video of a few plays on socia media?
And does it matter?
First, someone with the Twitter handle JFolkUHC shot video of a handful of Dolphins walk-through plays on Wednesday. The only news value was that Tua Tagovailoa was at quarterback. That would suggest he’s going to play Thursday night despite injury issues from last Sunday.
There were a couple simple pass formations, a run, a punt – but you don’t rarely, if ever, see video of teams at such practices. Then again, due to Hurricane Irma the Dolphins left South Florida early Wednesday and practiced at the University of Cincinnati.
If that gets you riled up a little, relax.
Another picture shows a group of people watching the Dolhpisn practice. In other words, they knew people were watching and, in today’s world, a video could get out. So it wasn’t the best-case scenario. Nor was it Don Shula moving their practices before Super Bowl VII out of concern George Allen would be spying on them at the designated site (cue to Still Perfect, my book on the ‘72 Dolphins that’s out with the 50th anniversary edition.)
It’s not a perfect world in a short week with a hurricane altering plans. But nor is it anything that will tilt Thursday’s game.
Let’s get into the weekly five ways the Dolphins can win Thursday’s game:
1. Offense takes control. This looks to be a game the Dolphins offense will be asked to bear more of the load. Why? Because the defense was on the field for 90 plays Sunday – about a game-and-a-half by normal measure – and has to be feeling those effects on a short week. The offense, meanhile, played closer to half a game with 39 plays. Cincinnati has a good defense, as they rank eighth in yards (310.7 a game) and ninth in points (18.3). A couple injury questions play dramatically into the game. One is whether Tua plays, as expected at this point. The other is Cincinnati defensive tackle D.J. Reader being out with a knee issue. The 340-pound tackle is labeled by Cincinnati media as the MVP of the defense.
2. Josh Boyer vs. Joe Burrow. The Bengals are susceptible to a rush and Dolphins defensive coordinator Boyer has had great success again this season with blitzing. Safety Brandon Jones strip-sack caused a touchdown against New England and safety Jevon Holland’s strip-sack led to a touchdown agains Buffalo. The Bengals have given up 15 sacks, tied for the league worst. They rebuild their offensive line this year in hopes of keeping Burrow upright. They only gave up two sacks last week to the Jets so maybe their problems are improving.
2. Terron Armstead vs. Trey Hendrickson. First, the issue is if Armstead plays with a toe issue. He hasn’t practiced this week and is listed as “questionable.” He neutralized Buffalo’s Von Miller on Sunday and is the foundational piece of this line. Hendrickson, the former Florida Atlantic player, was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after 2.5 sacks, two quarterback more quarterback hits and two forced fumbles against the Jets. He has 13.5 and 14 sacks the past two seasons. He has 20 sacks in 23 games with Cincinnati.
3. Can the Dolphins run the ball – or should they just air it out again? This would seem a good week to flash an effective running game with Reader out and this Dolphins defense needing help. The Dolphins have run for 65, 86 and 41 yards the first three weeks. Chase Edmonds (3.4 yards a carry) and Raheem Mostert (3.3) could use a big game. Then again, the strength of the Dolphins is Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle making big plays. The Bengals have faced the arms of Mitch Trubisky, Cooper Rush and Joe Flacco thus far so it’s hard to measure just what their 15th-ranked pass defense can do.
4. Tagovailoa vs. Burrow. The draft-class partners will always be measured against each other in some form. The backstory has Dolphins owner Steve Ross’s “joking” $100,000 offer to coach Brian Flores to lose games – Flores didn’t think he was joking, as his lawsuit says. But in the 2019 Burrow Bowl the Bengals came back from a 35-12 deficit in the second half through onside kicks, Hail Marys, two defensive touchdowns – and the Dolphins had the No. 1 pick in their sights as a tie game went to overtime. They won overtime, then beat New England in the season finale to get the fifth pick. Now the prizes of that draft meet.
5. How well did Cincinnati study the Zapruder films?
Prediction: Cincinnati 27, Miami 24. There’s just a lot working against the Dolphins this week starting with that exhausting Buffalo win in Sunday’s heat. Going 3-1 are this tough first month of schedule is an achievement. Of course, going 4-0 is in their sights.
()
News
McDonalds will offer Happy Meals for adults in October: NPR
Nam Y. Huh/AP
For a limited time only, Happy Meals aren’t just for kids. McDonald’s has teamed up with fashion streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market to launch a lunch box for adults, complete with a classic character toy.
“One day you last ordered a Happy Meal and you didn’t even know it,” McDonald’s said on its Facebook page at the beginning of the month. But the fast food giant’s next campaign will give adults the chance to revisit part of their childhood.
Starting next Monday and running through October 30, McDonald’s will offer the Cactus Plant Flea Market Meal Box, where adults can sample childhood nostalgia. The box comes with a meal and a classic McDonald’s character: Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie and newcomer Cactus Buddy.
Cactus Plant Flea Market fans can also win merchandise by entering a sweepstakes through the McDonald’s app.
“We’re taking one of McDonald’s most nostalgic experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant to our adult fans,” Tariq Hassan, director of marketing and customer experience at McDonald’s, told reporters on Tuesday. United States.
This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has teamed up with big names in pop culture to boost sales. In 2020, he teamed up with American rapper Travis Scott, marketing his favorite dish: a Quarter Pounder, fries and a Sprite. And in 2021, McDonald’s released BTS Meal, a collaboration with the South Korean boy band.
NPR News
News
Fantasy Billboard: Giddy Up! and Whoa Down! for NFL’s Week 4
My good friend and Fantasy expert Owen M., says, “Practice early ‘catch and release.’ I don’t care how high the draft pick, if a player is not producing in the first three weeks, release him, and catch another on the waiver wire. That’s how champions are built.” Sound advice from a young pro as we look at our Giddy Ups! and W hoa Downs! for Week 4. Make sure to check the NFL injury reports before submitting your lineups.
GIDDY UP!
Tom Brady, QB — Old Tom has posted putrid Fantasy totals of 14, 13 and 16 points to open the season. But he faced three of the best secondaries in the league (Cowboys, Saints, Packers). Play him at home against Kansas City. He gets Mike Evans and possibly Chris Godwin and Julio Jones back against the Chiefs’ 25th-ranked pass defense.
Geno Smith, QB — Don’t look now Jet fans, but Geno is playing pretty good ball. It only took nine years. His passer rating of 100.3 is a far cry from his 66.5 in 2013, the year he was Gang Green’s 2nd round pick. Detroit gives up the fifth most fantasy points to QBs. Giddy up.
Khalil Herbert, RB — The Bears have abandoned the passing game, so I’m starting Herbert even if teammate David Montgomery (listed as questionable) is playing. Herbert ran roughshod over Houston for 157 yards and two TDs last week. He gets another soft spot against the G-Men, who surrendered 105 yards to Tony Pollard on just 13 carries Monday night.
Breece “City” Hall, RB — I hope you started him against the Bengals, as Breece finished in the top 15 RBs for the week. Pittsburgh is middle of the road against the pass, but they cannot stop the run. Keep stumping for Breece. He’s got my vote. Remember, you can’t fight City Hall!
Gabe Davis, WR — The Bills melted in the blistering Miami heat last Sunday. An angry Josh Allen and his Thundering Herd should rack up points at will in the cooler climes of Baltimore. The Ravens surrendered over 1,000 passing yards in three games. It’s time for Davis to live up to his preseason hype, or it’s catch and release for him.
Curtis Samuel, WR — It seems like Samuel has been around forever, but he’s only 26 years old. Washington gave him a three-year, $34 million contract in 2021. Currently 12th in PPR scoring for WRs, he averages 10 targets per game. How long can we keep this guy out of our lineups?
T.J. Hockenson, TE — Seattle struggles covering TEs, and it should be a high-scoring game. With WR Amon-Ra St. Brown nicked up, T.J. will benefit in this dumpster fire year for TEs.
WHOA DOWN!
Aaron Rodgers, QB — With Pats QB Mac Jones out and Brian Hoyer in, I don’t see Rodgers having to do much this week. The inevitable turnovers by Hoyer will provide many a short field, keeping Rodgers’ yardage totals down. He should throw for two TDs, but I see bigger games for RBs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. By the way, pick up and start the Packer D.
Trevor Lawrence, QB — The kid with the golden locks is a breath of fresh hair and combing on strong. His buzzcuts over the wispy pass defenses of the Commanders, Colts and Chargers were blowouts. But Trevor won’t want to tangle with a tough Eagle D that has allowed three passing TDs, four interceptions and 12 sacks all year.
Alexander Mattison, RB — Usually I sing the praises of Dalvin Cook’s understudy “Alexander Hamilton” when he gets a chance to upstage him in the spotlight. But the Saints held Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey in check and out of the end zone the last two games. If Mattison does well against this D, he deserves a standing ovation.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB — Seven carries, zero yards. Those were the stats CEH put up last week against the Colts. He is sharing the backfield with Jerick McKinnon and has become a part-time player. He sits for me against Tampa’s second-best run D.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR — QB Patrick Mahomes warned us in September: “I’m sorry to all you Fantasy Football guys, but it’s going to be someone different every week.” He wasn’t kidding. Six different Chiefs have a TD reception. JuJu is not one of them.
DeVante Parker, WR — Five catches for 156 yards last week. Prior to that he had one catch all year. Now Brian Hoyer’s at QB? No thanks.
Tyler Higbee, TE — Higbee has done well vs. the 49ers, but they’ve yielded only five receptions against some decent TEs this year. Temper your expectations.
* * *
Get 20% off the subscription from FantasyGuru.com, the finest source for Seasonal, DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) and Sports Gaming advice. Just go to FantasyGuru.com and enter the code Bill20 for instant savings. Look for Fantasy Billboard every week in the Daily News and a separate column at FantasyGuru.com. Check it out.
()
News
Two men sentenced to life in prison for double shooting at RTD bus stop
DENVER — Two men were sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday in connection with a 2021 double shooting at an RTD bus stop in Denver.
After being found guilty of two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder, Elias Chavez and Tlaloc Chavez were sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the two counts of murder, with 48 additional sentences. one-year sentence for the attempted murder charge.
Learn more about Denver7.
denverpost
News
Dolphins‘ Tua Tagovailoa expected to play against Bengals, along with Terron Armstead, Jaylen Waddle
It was leaning in this direction as the short week progressed for the Miami Dolphins. Now, it is reportedly indeed happening.
Tagovailoa, officially listed as questionable for Miami entering Thursday for the night game in Cincinnati, is ready to go and expected to play against the Bengals, along with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and left tackle Terron Armstead, according to NFL Network.
Tagovailoa was recovering from back and ankle injuries in the three days between Sunday’s 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills and Thursday as Dolphins players rested on Monday and held walkthroughs on Tuesday in Miami and Wednesday in Cincinnati.
A head injury was originally thought to be the issue for Tagovailoa after he was knocked back on a late hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the second quarter of Sunday’s game. Banging the back of his head on the turf in a whiplash effect, Tagovailoa stumbled after getting up.
He was escorted to the locker room after getting checked on the field, and Tagovailoa returned for the second half after clearing concussion protocol. Finishing 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown in the win, both Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel said it was not a head injury, as the team announced during the game, but actually a back injury that originated on an earlier quarterback sneak and was exacerbated by Milano’s push that landed Tagovailoa on his back. The ankle aspect of Tagovailoa’s injury concern was learned on Monday, but Tagovailoa said Tuesday the back remained the greater issue.
He said what he was feeling in his back was affecting every twist and turn he needs to make to function as a quarterback, whether it’s handoffs, pitches or forward passes.
Nonetheless, Tagovailoa responded, “that’s the plan,” when asked on Tuesday if he expects to play. McDaniel expressed similar optimism from conversations he had with the quarterback.
Tagovailoa’s availability means he will get to face Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow. The two third-year quarterbacks face off for the first time in the NFL and first since their epic college showdown between Alabama and LSU in 2019. Burrow was out injured when the Bengals and Dolphins met in their rookie seasons.
Armstead is set to start again while nursing a toe injury in the opener against the New England Patriots. Waddle popped up on the injury report on the short week, dealing with a groin injury.
Paramount among Miami’s four other players entering the prime-time game with questionable designations is cornerback Xavien Howard‘s status due to groin and glute ailments. The Dolphins also have wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe), safety Brandon Jones (chest) and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) as questionable on Thursday.
()
News
NFL Week 4 Thursday Bettors Guide: Too many Tua Tagovailoa questions
DOLPHINS at BENGALS
8:15 p.m., Bengals by 3 1/2, 47
HANK’S HONEYS: The Dolphins figure to be a bit too full of themselves after defeating the shorthanded Bills in that incredible game last week. They probably could use a few more days to get over it, and, more importantly to give Tua Tagovailoa more time to nurse his back injury. If Tua can’t go or is limited, there isn’t a lot of balance in what has been an exclusively big-play offense. Miami’s backs are averaging only 3.3 yards per carry.
The Bengals finally got off the schneid against the Jets, giving Joe Burrow the time he needed to play a clean game. Miami has only six sacks on the season and will not be able to exploit Cincy’s pass protection as the Steelers and Cowboys did. With the Fins allowing opposing QBs to complete 68% of their passes, Burrow has enough weapons around him to keep the chains moving and wear down a Dolphin defense that was on the field for over 40 minutes four days earlier. It would be wise to hold off on betting the total until Tagovailoa’s status is ascertained. If he’s out, lean toward the under.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bengals and the under.
()
News
Yankees’ Aaron Judge Gives His Mom A Baseball Record: ‘She’s Been With Me Through It All’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Aaron Judge finally tied Roger Maris’ home run on Wednesday night and managed to return the ball to his mother, Patty.
Patty was with Roger Maris Jr. throughout the home run chase waiting for her son to finally hit the home run that tied the game. Judge did it in the middle of a 3-3 game and put the New York Yankees above the Toronto Blue Jays. New York would win the game 8-3.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
According to MLB.com, Yankees reliever Zack Britton has negotiated a trade for baseball. He was picked up first by Blue Jays pitching coach Matt Buschmann and given to reliever Jordan Romano.
“She’s been with me through it all,” Judge said. “From the days of Little League, getting ready for school, taking me to my first practices and games, being there for my first professional game, my debut and now having the chance to be here for this – c It’s something special, and we’re not done yet.”
ROGER MARIS JR. MLB BLASTS, SAYS AARON JUDGE POTENTIAL 62ND HOME RUN SHOULD BE SINGLE-SEASON RECORD
Maris Jr. and Patty Judge hugged after the home run and met the outfielder after the game was over.
“To sit at 60 for a while there with ‘The Babe’ was nice. To have the chance to sit at 61 now with another Yankee right fielder who hit 61 homers, [won] MVP, world champions, that’s pretty cool,” he said.
Judge is the sixth player to hit at least 60 home runs in a season and is now aiming for the American League Triple Crown. He leads the American League in RBI (130) and batting average (.313).
The judge could pass Maris in future games and could even potentially surpass Sammy Sosa’s 63 home run mark set in 1999 and his 64 home run mark in 2001.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
New York opens a series with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.
Fox
Hyde5: Who was filming Dolphins practice?; How to beat the Cincinnati on Thursday
McDonalds will offer Happy Meals for adults in October: NPR
Fantasy Billboard: Giddy Up! and Whoa Down! for NFL’s Week 4
Two men sentenced to life in prison for double shooting at RTD bus stop
Dolphins‘ Tua Tagovailoa expected to play against Bengals, along with Terron Armstead, Jaylen Waddle
NFL Week 4 Thursday Bettors Guide: Too many Tua Tagovailoa questions
Binance Begins Conversion of Rival Stablecoins to BUSD
Yankees’ Aaron Judge Gives His Mom A Baseball Record: ‘She’s Been With Me Through It All’
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar finds footing, bonds on edge
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News5 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to manage your online business remotely?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily