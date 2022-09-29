News
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
By CURT ANDERSON
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) —
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a massive Category 4 storm.
About 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). The storm was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.
Before making its way through the Gulf of Mexico to Florida, Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian lashed Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday with heavy winds and rain after strengthening to a catastrophic storm that was likely to deliver devastating floods.
The center of the massive Category 4 storm lingered offshore for hours, which was likely to mean more rain and damage from a hurricane that was trudging on a track that would have it making landfall north of the heavily populated Fort Myers area. Catastrophic storm surges could push 12 to 18 feet (3.6 to 5.5 meters) of water across more than 250 miles (400 kilometers) of coastline, from Bonita Beach to Englewood, forecasters warned.
“This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, stressing that people in Ian’s path along the coast should rush to the safest possible shelter and stay there.
Off the coast on Sanibel Island near Fort Myers, swirling water flooded streets and was halfway up mailbox posts by mid-morning. Seawater rushed out of Tampa Bay, leaving parts of the muddy bottom exposed, and waves crashed over the end of a wooden pier at Naples.
“It’s going to get a lot worse very quickly,” DeSantis said. “So please hunker down.”
Ian menaced Florida after bringing destruction Tuesday to western Cuba, where two people were reported dead and the storm brought down the country’s electrical grid. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Ian grew to a Category 4 hurricane overnight with top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), on the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Ian’s center was about 20 miles (12 kilometers) west of Fort Myers at 2 p.m. Wednesday, as it churned toward toward the coast at 9 mph (15 kph). The storm was expected to spend a day or more crawling across the Florida peninsula, dumping flooding rains of 12 to 18 inches (30 to 45 centimeters) across a broad area, including Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.
Ian’s rapid strengthening prompted Fort Myers handyman Tom Hawver to abandon his plan to weather the hurricane at home and head across the state to Fort Lauderdale.
“We were going to stay and then just decided when we got up, and they said 155 mph winds,” Hawver said. “We don’t have a generator. I just don’t see the advantage of sitting there in the dark, in a hot house, watching water come in your house.”
More than 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders, but by law no one could be forced to flee. The governor said the state has 30,000 linemen, urban search and rescue teams, and 7,000 National Guard troops from Florida and elsewhere ready to help once the weather clears.
Florida residents rushed ahead of the impact to board up their homes, stash precious belongings on upper floors and join long lines of cars leaving the shore.
Some chose to stay and ride out the storm. Jared Lewis, a Tampa delivery driver, said his home has withstood hurricanes in the past, though not as powerful as Ian.
“It is kind of scary, makes you a bit anxious,” Lewis said. “After the last year of not having any, now you go to a Category 4 or 5. We are more used to the 2s and 3s.”
Forecasters predicted Ian would make landfall more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Tampa and St. Petersberg, likely sparing the densely populated Tampa Bay area from its first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.
Officials warned residents that Tampa could still experience powerful winds and up to 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain.
“Please, please, please be aware that we are not out of danger yet,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a video on Twitter. “Flooding is still going to occur.”
During the night, Ian went through a natural cycle when it lost its old eye and formed a new one. The timing was bad for the Florida coast, because the storm got stronger and larger — 120 mph (193 kph) to 155 mph (250 kph) — with landfall just a few hours away.
The size of the storm also grew, with tropical storm force winds extending 175 miles (280 kilometers) from the hurricane’s center.
“With the higher intensity you’re going to see more extensive wind damage,” University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy said. “The larger wind field means that more people will experience those storm-force winds.”
The most damaging winds could hit a coastline where the population has jumped sevenfold since 1970.
Ash Dugney warily watched ocean water being sucked out below a Tampa Bay pier Wednesday morning. He said he didn’t trust Tampa’s storm drainage system to keep his corner tuxedo rental business safe from flooding that he said has happened even during mild storms.
“I don’t care about the wind and the rain and the stuff like that, I just care about the flooding,” Dugney said, adding that he moved essentials out of the shop and moved other items up to above waist-high level.
Flash floods were possible across all of Florida. Hazards include the polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons of slightly radioactive waste contained in enormous ponds that could overflow in heavy rains.
Forecasters placed roughly 120 miles (193 kilometers) of central Florida’s east coast under a hurricane warning Wednesday, signaling that Ian may remain a hurricane longer than previously expected as it moves inland.
Isolated tornadoes spun off the storm well ahead of landfall. One tornado damaged small planes and a hangar at the North Perry Airport, west of Hollywood along the Atlantic coast.
More than 450,000 homes and businesses were without electricity, and Florida Power and Light warned those in Ian’s path to brace for days without power.
The federal government sent 300 ambulances with medical teams and was ready to truck in 3.7 million meals and 3.5 million liters of water once the storm passes.
“We’ll be there to help you clean up and rebuild, to help Florida get moving again,” President Joe Biden said Wednesday. “And we’ll be there every step of the way. That’s my absolute commitment to the people of the state of Florida.”
Parts of Georgia and South Carolina also could see flooding rains and some coastal surge into Saturday. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp preemptively declared an emergency, ordering 500 National Guard troops onto standby.
___
Associated Press contributors include Christina Mesquita in Havana, Cuba; Cody Jackson and Adriana Gomez Licon in Tampa, Florida; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee, Florida; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Seth Borenstein and Aamer Madhani in Washington; Bobby Caina Calvan in New York; Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio; and Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama.
News
Cardi B Under Investigation For Felony After Leaking Akbar V’s S** Tape
Cardi B has leaked a s** tape of her enemy Akbar V during a Twitter exchange. The female rapper recently got away with prosecution but may be dealt with this time under the new Georgia Law.
The new Law in Georgia makes revenge p*rn a serious crime punishable by law. Revenge p*rn includes posting s*xually explicit images or videos of someone online to cause them pain or embarrassment. Why would a mother think of embarrassing her fellow woman by posting explicit videos of her? Baffles me! But looking at Cardi B and Akbar V‘s history, it is no surprise!
If you will remember, rapper Akbar, a close friend of Nicki Minaj, also Cardi B’s enemy beat up Cardi B at the NY Fashion Week party 2 years ago which led to Card B suffering a huge knot on her head. Yes, they have a history that has resulted in physical assault and is now a likely felony!
The drama between the two rappers started when Cardi B started celebrating the success of her music video Tomorrow 2. Akbar in a subtweet suggested Cardi’s song is nothing worthy of celebration. Cardi B tried to solve the issue by calling Akbar to resolve their feud. However, the beef escalated when Akbar alleged Offset cheated on Cardi B a while back.
Here is what transpired between the two female rappers via Media Take Out:
Cardi appeared to leak an explicit video of her rival – reality star and rapper Akbar V – which is a serious felony under a new Georgia law.
Akbar and Cardi have a long history of beefing. You’ll recall that Akbar, who is a close friend to Cardi’a rival Nicki Minaj, is the woman who beat Cardi up at a NY Fashion Week party two years ago. As a result of the beating Cardi suffered, she had a huge knot on her head.
Yesterday Akbar posted a sneak diss of Cardi – suggesting that her new songs were not performing well on the charts, and Cardi responded – the two then went back and forth on Twitter.
Cardi then reportedly took the drama off Twitter, and called Akbar on the phone – and threatened her. Akbar returned to Twitter to tell fans what happened.
Then Cardi did the unthinkable – she posted a graphic video of Akbar and her ex-boyfriend in an intimate encounter.
Akbar responded, saying that Cardi’s leak is causing her “anxiety” and that her kids were seeing the video for the first time. Akbar currently has 5 children – two of which are at the age where they go online.
Shortly after the incident, Media Take Out confirmed that Akbar V’s attorneys reached out to the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office. Fani – who has a reputation of locking up rappers – is the prosecutor in Cardi’s home jurisdiction.
And Cardi may be in serious trouble.
Cardi B may not be able to escape the law if it turns out she indeed leaked Akbar V’s s** tape. It’s getting interesting!
Here is all the DRAMA!
The post Cardi B Under Investigation For Felony After Leaking Akbar V’s S** Tape appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Heat’s Spoelstra returns to address Butler’s desires, Lowry’s conditioning, Tucker’s exit
In his first extended media session since the end of last season, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Wednesday addressed Jimmy Butler’s preference not to play power forward, Kyle Lowry’s conditioning, and how the team will move forward after losing P.J. Tucker in free agency.
But first, after joining the team with training camp already under way at the Baha Mar resort, Spoelstra spoke of the reason for his late arrival, after Monday’s arrival of daughter Ruby Grace.
“It’s been pretty hectic,” he said with a smile of the birth of his third child, after coaching his team on the makeshift courts in the resort’s convention center. “But it’s obviously a beautiful time for our family and [we] feel very blessed.
“I spent a lot of time with the family the last couple of days. And then able to take a flight here and spend today with my Heat family, it’s the best of all worlds. I appreciate everything. And both mommy and daughter are doing great.”
Having also missed Monday’s media day at FTX Arena, it allowed Spoelstra to digest his players’ thoughts entering the season.
That included Butler expressing a desire not to be cast as the team’s starting power forward in light of Tucker leaving in free agency to the Philadelphia 76ers.
“I don’t think it would have worked for me just to say we’re doing it positionless,” Spoelstra said of his catchall for most questions regarding roles. “Jimmy’s too smart; he’ll figure that out. My thing with that is I would love to be able to, at some point, in Jimmy’s career, just start him at all five positions. . . .
“I’ve definitely played him at the four, and he’ll play some four this year, not likely starting him there. But, man, that’d be cool to start him at the four at some point, whether it’s this year or the future. And then, for sure, start him at the five.”
Also on Monday, Lowry bristled at Heat President Pat Riley having questioned Lowry’s conditioning last season.
Spoelstra said it was important to appreciate the time Lowry was away from the team last season tending to a family emergency.
“I love where Kyle is in camp right now. He’s ready to go,” Spoelstra said. “He’s leading. He’s in great shape. He’s in a great frame of mind, and I think it’s important for all of us to have a little bit of grace and empathy for everything that Kyle went through last year. But that’s last year.
“The most important thing for me is we have our Hall of Fame quarterback. He and I are really going to probably feel it the most this season. Myself and the coaching staff devising a system where we can take advantage of all the strengths of our players; our Hall of Fame quarterback distributing the basketball and keeping everybody happy and keeping everybody feeling like they’re eating. That’s why I’m so grateful that we have Kyle Lowry. That guy can do it.”
As for moving forward without Tucker, Spoelstra said it would have to be replacement by committee, with the only newcomer added to the primary roster being lithe first-round pick Nikola Jovic, the neophyte 19-year-old forward.
“I feel like we have the versatility to go a lot of different ways,” Spoelstra said. “We can go big, we can go small, we can go fast. Tuck brought a very unique skill set defensively with his size and his IQ. But it may have to look a little bit different.
“That’s where we want to be open to the possibilities and different lineups, different fits for that. Then, also, the voice and leadership piece defensively. Different guys are going to have to step up and fill in those gaps.”
Foremost, with 14 returning players, Spoelstra said there can’t be an attitude of picking up where the team left off with its loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, that, instead, what is old has to become new again.
“I think one of the most important things that we have to think about is to start with a blank sheet of paper, to be open to how guys can be different, how rhythm can be different, based on different combinations,” he said. “I don’t want to assume anything.
“The connection piece and guys familiar, and there’s a continuity already in place, that certainly helps when you’re in practice. We’re not stopping quite as frequently to teach and go over the system. But each year is different. Last year was last year. And even though we’re bringing the majority of the guys back, I do want to be open-minded to how it can be different.”
()
News
Walz has $3.2M, Jensen has $864K for final weeks of campaign
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has $3.2 million in cash on hand heading into the final weeks of the campaign, while Republican challenger Scott Jensen has $864,000 left in the bank.
The Jensen campaign said it raised $1.8 million in the two-month reporting before Tuesday’s filing deadline to bring its total for the campaign cycle to $4.2 million. The campaign said in a statement Wednesday that it was a new record for a Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate, beating the $3.3 million that then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty raised for his 2006 campaign.
The Walz campaign said it raised $1.73 million in the same period, which ended Sept. 20, for a grand total for the election cycle of $4.4 million.
In other statewide races, Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison’s campaign reported that it had $923,000 in cash on hand after raising $996,000 since Jan. 1. GOP candidate Jim Schultz reported raising $775,000 this year and had $321,000 left.
Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon had $967,000 in cash on hand after raising $799,000 this year, while Republican challenger Kim Crockett had $119,000 left after collecting $286,000.
Democratic State Auditor Julie Blaha had $75,000 left after raising $197,000 since Jan. 1, compared with $162,000 in cash on hand and a total take of $351,000 for GOP candidate Ryan Wilson.
___
The story has been corrected to show that the Jensen campaign reported to the state Campaign Finance Board that it has $864,000 in cash on hand, not $916,000 as the campaign originally said.
News
Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson named Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year
Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson needed to sign just his first name under the Green Monster at Fenway Park on Tuesday because there are few like him — in several senses. For one, he’s the only “Gunnar” he knows, and he joked that if another comes along, they can sign their last name next to their shared first name.
But in another way, Henderson is rapidly becoming the sort of player who needs just one name to be known. The 21-year-old has quickly taken to Major League Baseball since his promotion Aug. 31, but his reputation precedes even the gaudy numbers posted for the Orioles. Henderson was named Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year on Wednesday, and for good reason.
Henderson, the youngest position player to make his Baltimore debut since Manny Machado in 2012 and youngest to debut in MLB this season, has experienced a rapid rise. He entered the season as Baseball America’s No. 57 overall prospect but is now listed No. 1 after posting a .297 batting average and .947 OPS with 19 home runs, 79 walks and 116 strikeouts in 112 games between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk this year.
The groundwork began with Double-A Bowie, where he hit .312/.452/.573 — good for an OPS of 1.025 — with more walks than strikeouts. Those numbers earned him a promotion in June to Triple-A Norfolk, where he hit .288 with an OPS of .894 in 65 games.
Since arriving in the majors at the end of August, Henderson holds a .269 average with four homers and an .830 OPS. In his first appearance at Fenway Park on Monday, Henderson clobbered the hardest hit ball of his career (111.1 mph) 428 feet to center field to break out of the first minor slump of his career.
Henderson, a Selma, Alabama, native, was selected by Baltimore in the second round of the 2019 draft. He joins catcher Adley Rutschman and outfielder Kyle Stowers in the majors this year — the first- and third-round selections in that draft — and represents a strong pillar for the future of the Orioles.
Henderson is the second Orioles player to win the top honor from Baseball America, joining catcher Matt Wieters in 2008. Since 1981, the award has been given to one minor league player judged by a Baseball America panel of experts as having had the most outstanding season.
This story may be updated.
()
News
How it started, how it’s going for Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow ahead of Dolphins-Bengals Thursday night game
Two football games 43 days apart in 2019 led to Tua Tagovailoa becoming the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins and Joe Burrow ending up with the Cincinnati Bengals.
One was a clash of two of the best college teams that season and the other a laugher between two of the worst NFL teams: The epic 2019 LSU-Alabama showdown on Nov. 9, 2019 and then the Dolphins-Bengals “Tank Bowl” on Dec. 22 that year.
Three years later, it’s a full-circle moment. Tagovailoa and Burrow are set to face off for the first time since they dueled for a path through the SEC West and to the national title game — if Tagovailoa is able to play through his back injury — when the Dolphins take on the Bengals in an 8:15 p.m. prime-time kickoff on Thursday night at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.
The trajectory for both the Dolphins and Bengals looks much more promising now than it did when they met on that penultimate Sunday of the 2019 season. Cincinnati is coming off a surprise run to the Super Bowl last season and is certain it has its franchise quarterback in Burrow.
Miami is one of two teams off to a 3-0 start and has defeated some heavyweights to earn that record. Tagovailoa is beginning to answer questions as to whether he can be the long-term solution for the Dolphins. Through three weeks, he’s second in the NFL in passing yards (925), tied for third in passing touchdowns (eight) and fourth among passers who qualify in completion percentage.
In that 2019 late December meeting, the quarterbacks were Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andy Dalton. The teams were long eliminated from playoff contention, and all that was left was to determine their NFL draft position. The Bengals were 1-13 and the Dolphins 3-11. A Miami loss to Cincinnati could make it so the Dolphins could pick ahead of the Bengals with another loss the following week, coupled with a Cincinnati win to close the season.
It appeared that possibility was completely out of the question when the Dolphins, in Brian Flores’ first of three seasons as coach, took a 35-12 lead early in the fourth quarter. Dalton then threw three touchdown passes in the final 6:11 with two of the scores followed by two-point conversions, the last with time expired in regulation. In overtime, though, a Jason Sanders field goal sealed it for Miami.
The Bengals clinched the No. 1 pick. The Dolphins, winning again in New England to close the regular season, picked fifth, but they still ended up as the second team to select a quarterback in the 2020 draft.
Who those quarterback selections would be was shaped largely by that November afternoon in Tuscaloosa. No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Alabama were both 8-0. The winner had the inside track into the SEC title game, the College Football Playoff and then a national championship.
For much of 2019, it was almost a foregone conclusion that Tagovailoa was the top quarterback prospect for the ensuing draft, but Burrow’s surge that year catapulted him to the top. Burrow, en route to a 46-41 road win and eventually a Heisman Trophy, outdueled Tagovailoa. He was 31 of 39 for 393 yards and three touchdowns. Tagovailoa, playing from behind early, was 21 of 40 for 418 yards and four touchdowns.
The following week, Tagovailoa suffered the hip injury that cut his college career short, but he was nonetheless the second quarterback selected when the Dolphins chose him over Oregon’s Justin Herbert, who went to the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 6 pick.
Many believe that hip injury was still affecting Tagovailoa’s throwing ability as recently as last season. In that same 2021 campaign, Burrow bounced back from his own devastating injury, to his knee, as a rookie. He led the Bengals to an AFC North crown and playoff wins over the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl, a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
“He came off an injury and led his team to the Super Bowl,” Tagovailoa said. “I mean, that should tell you a lot about his character, that should tell you a lot about his leadership and the belief that the organization has with him.”
Maybe Tagovailoa could be on a similar path this season with the Dolphins’ unbeaten start.
What impresses Miami coach Mike McDaniel, aside from Burrow’s swag, which he noted first, is that Burrow delivered on the expectations that come with being a top pick.
“That is a burden for some,” said McDaniel, who last postseason, as offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, was one win away from meeting Burrow in the Super Bowl. “It was a blessing for him, and I really respect guys that come out, take all that hype and do justice by it or exceed it.”
McDaniel spoke highly of Burrow’s vision, awareness, mobility, touch and accuracy on his throws and ability to make teammates better. Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer sees a stark competitor with a strong command of the offense.
“When the reads are there, he makes the throws,” Boyer said. “When the reads aren’t there, he can make things happen and improvise and make the throws. If you open up running lanes, he can take those.”
Before Burrow found his true college success at LSU, he was at Ohio State, where he was teammates with Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker. Even then, as Burrow was finding his footing at that level, Baker saw the potential.
“Just his whole personality, the way he goes about his business, it’s kind of hard not to see that,” Baker said. “He will do whatever to win. He plays with swagger. When you just play with him, you can just feel that we’re good. He’s going to get us there.”
The Dolphins on Thursday will have to keep up with Burrow, star receiver Ja’Marr Chase and the rest of the Bengals’ playmakers with a secondary that is still without cornerback Byron Jones (PUP list) and has cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Kader Kohou and safety Brandon Jones dealing with injuries.
The Miami defense, traveling on a short week after playing 92 snaps against the Bills’ high-powered offense on Sunday, will look to get a consistent pass rush on Burrow against an offensive line that’s susceptible to allowing pressure.
McDaniel deemed Tagovailoa questionable on Tuesday for the Thursday night game. Tagovailoa responded, “That’s the plan,” when asked if he is expecting to play through his back and ankle injuries. He was also evaluated in last Sunday’s win over Buffalo for a concussion. If Tagovailoa is unable to play, backup Teddy Bridgewater will lead the offense.
The last time the Dolphins and Bengals met, in 2020, the rookie seasons for Tagovailoa and Burrow, Burrow was injured and didn’t play.
()
News
Rapper Kee Riches Killed In A Triple Shooting In Compton
Kee Riches, a 23-year-old Los Angeles rapper was fatally shot dead over the weekend in a triple shooting that killed one other individual — a young man identified as 29 years old Robert Leflore Jr., and an unidentified woman who’s currently listed as stable.
Kia Nellum known best in the rap world as Kee Riches together with Robert were pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The unidentified woman was in terrible condition and was rushed to a local hospital and currently receiving treatment.
Los Angeles is known for such fatal incidents involving the lives of other young rappers. On September 12, 2022, PNB Rock was tragically shot dead at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles. In the wake of his death, Ice T took to his Twitter account to lament the terrible shootings causing the lives of the youth in L.A.
Via Vlad:
When authorities arrived on the scene, they found Kee Riches, 29-year-old Robert Leflore Jr. and an unidentified woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Kee Riches and Leflore were both pronounced dead at the scene while the unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital where she was in stable condition.
This fatal shooting comes on the heels of PNB Rock being fatally shot at the South Central location of Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles. In the wake of PNB Rock’s death, Ice T tweeted, “If you NOTICE, LA rappers don’t wear a lotta Jewelry, […] Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick. The list goes on. It’s not cause we’re broke. LA is just a Dangerous place, rapper or not. Why test the streets.” While it’s not clear what brought about the shooting in the Kee Riches case, Ice T’s sentiment remains true that LA is just a dangerous place.
Kee Riches died on Saturday 24 September at exactly 10 PM. We are all in awe as to what is making young ones kill each other in the States. Money or Jealousy?
The post Rapper Kee Riches Killed In A Triple Shooting In Compton appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
