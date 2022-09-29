If Dalvin Cook can’t go Sunday, Vikings are confident in Alexander Mattison

Alexander Mattison’s impressive touchdown run in last Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions was nothing new to Vikings teammate Dalvin Cook.

Though many were surprised by Mattison’s ability to overpower several defenders near the goal line before finishing on his feet in the end zone, Cook has come to expect that type of stuff from his backup.

“He’s just a guy that breaks tackles and makes plays for us,” Cook said. “You see it all over the field. No matter if we’re on the goal line, the red zone, the middle of the field. He puts his body in position to do some weird things.”

That’s precisely why the Vikings decided to hold on to Mattison as trade rumors swirled in training camp. He has established himself among the best backup running backs in the NFL, and while rookie Ty Chandler showed some flashes in the preseason, Mattison is a proven commodity if Cook ever has to miss time.

That could come into play for the Vikings in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints in London.

After reportedly dislocating his shoulder against the Lions last week, Cook did not return to the game, though he did remain with the team on the sideline.

“You kind of don’t want to go back in because the risk of doing something else to it is real high,” Cook said. “To put it like this, I would’ve not been able to be Dalvin Cook how they wanted me to be Dalvin Cook, and that’s not good for the team when we’ve got Alex that can go out there and be productive.”

As of right now the plan is for Cook to travel with the team to London. His status for the game itself likely won’t be decided until shortly before kickoff.

“If I’m ready to go, I’m ready to go,” said Cook, who missed Wednesday’s practice at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. “It’s a day-to-day thing. Just trying to get better.”

Ultimately, if Cook can’t go, the Vikings are confident in Mattison. Why wouldn’t they be? He has filled in admirably any time the Vikings have called his number.

“It’s been a luxury now for four seasons,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “We’ve had games or stretches of games where we’ve had to rely on Alex. He can do so much for us and we don’t have to skip a beat. It’s a big asset.”

The fact that not much changes when Mattison is in the game speaks to his grasp of the offense. Asked about the seamless transitions, Mattison said sometimes the offensive linemen don’t even know which running back they are blocking for on any given play.

“We operate the same,” Mattison said. “That’s really big for us to not really miss a beat with whoever is in the backfield.”

Though his usage will change if he’s the starter in Sunday’s game instead of the backup, Mattison plans to prepare the same way regardless. He has prided himself on being someone who can come into the game cold off the sideline and still make an impact.

“You see the production he gives us every time that I’m down or every time that I come off the field,” Cook said. “He’s got that next-man-up mentality.”

And that has served Mattison well throughout his career.

“He’s grown up so fast,” Cook said. “I wouldn’t want to go to war with nobody other than that guy being right behind me.”

Not surprising, Mattison feels the same way about Cook.

“That’s a brother to me,” Mattison said. “He took me under his wing when I came in, and it’s been nothing but love between us.”

As for the impressive touchdown run against the Lions last week, Mattison credited his unique balance that helps him get out of certain situations when the ball is in his hand. He added that it has been a topic of conversation with Cook this week.

“He always asks me how I do certain things,” Mattison said with a laugh. “There’s some stuff I can’t even explain. It’s something where we try to pick each other’s brain like, ‘How do you get out of that?’ It’s pretty cool to watch it back together.”