Inventory decline. Lower yields (off peaks, I mean). Falling dollar. The scenario changes a bit.
The story changes a bit today and it is worth noting. It may be the end of the quarter, but it may be a change.
That change is that stocks are lower on the day, admittedly off the lows, but still down 1.3% to 2.72%. US yields are mixed with the 2yr up around 10bps, but the 10yr up around 2.4bps (yields were higher but are now near the day’s lows ). Meanwhile, the USD is moving lower.
Is the scenario:
- The Fed Will Tighten to a Hard Landing and Wrong Again
- Yields battle between Fed rate hike and slowing growth
- Dollar suggests investors are shedding more US assets
- Equities are reacting to higher rates, slowing global growth, falling earnings and falling valuations. It’s in the math now vs nothing else. If earnings per share are to be marked down and there is also a drop in the multiple for end-of-period earnings, the S&P will go down. The Fed intends to raise rates and keep them higher for some time.
Looking at the major currency pairs:
EURUSD
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD is the currency pair comprising the single currency of the European Union, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair rate indicates how many euros are needed to buy a dollar. For example, when EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means that 1 euro equals 1.2 dollars. Why EUR/USD is the most popular trading pairCompared to all tradable currencies, the Euro (EUR) is the second most traded currency in the world, behind the US Dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair in the market. As the most popular trading pair, EUR/USD is a staple of all brokerage offerings and often has some of the lowest spreads compared to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency trails the two most economical blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason. EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. On the Euro side, Eurozone economic data as well as internal bloc factors can easily impact rates. Even smaller member states can effectively weigh on the euro, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and at the Federal Reserve generally affect the EUR/ usd. Many examples include bailouts during the financial crisis, tax cuts under the Trump administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.
: EURUSD is above its 200 hourly MA at 0.9778 and has also moved above the 50% downside move from the September 20 high. Sellers see buyers outperforming themselves a bit in the key technical area
GBPUSD
GBP/USD
The GBP/USD is the currency pair comprising the currency of the United Kingdom, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP) and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair rate indicates how many US dollars are needed to buy one British pound. For example, when GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means that 1 pound equals 1.5 dollars. GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair in the forex market, giving it abundant liquidity and a low spread. While currency pair spreads vary from broker to broker, generally speaking GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a good candidate for scalping. . GBP/USD, also known as the “cable” (due to the transatlantic cables used to telegraph its exchange rate in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with EUR/USD and a negative correlation with EUR/USD. ‘USD/CHF. Trading GBP/USD While many traders and even brokers will argue that the best time to trade GBP/USD is during its busiest hours in London and New York, this can be a double edged sword due to the unpredictability of the couple. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what might be a profitable strategy one month, may not be as productive the following months. Additionally, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair (i.e. ignoring the fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the UK. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a soft resolution not expected in the foreseeable future, it is clear that GBP/USD will be influenced by any development and trading with the European Union.
: GBPUSD is above its 50% MA and 200 hours near 1.10455. Again, buyers outperform sellers at the key risk level and sellers are forced to buy.
USDJPY: USDJPY dipped below the 100 hour MA at 144.325. Yesterday, buyers looked. Earlier in the day, buyers took a closer look. Are Leaning Buyers Losing Now?
AUDUSD: AUDUSD traded above and below the 100 hour MA and is higher despite the stock’s sharp decline. HMMMM > The 100 hour MA comes in at 0.6474
NZDUSD: Like AUDUSD, NZDUSD is trading above its 100 hourly moving average despite the stock’s sharp decline. The pair is still slightly lower on the day, but the falling 100 hourly MA and the price above this MA are now offsetting this momentum.
The story is a little different. It may be the end of the month / the end of the quarter, so watch for failures in the techniques, but the movements and changes do not go unnoticed. You should also be careful.
cnbctv18-forexlive
Win Chelsea, Liverpool and Sheffield Unteid 4:1 with Sky Bet!
With the last international break before the World Cup now over, attention is once again turning to domestic football, with a full schedule expected for the first time in four weeks.
Sky Bet have teamed up with talkSPORT Edge for a fantastic offer on three of Saturday’s games at 3pm, boosting Chelsea, Liverpool and Sheffield United’s odds of winning from 2/1 to 4/1, which you can add to your bet slip here!
SKY BET – Chelsea, Liverpool and Sheffield United will all win (was 2/1 NOW 4/1) – CLAIM HERE
Chelsea make the short trip through London to face Crystal Palace in one of five kick-offs at 3pm on Saturday, in what will be Graham Potter’s first league game in charge of his new side.
The Blues currently sit seventh after a disappointing start but are just three points behind Brighton, who sit last in the top four and whose manager they have just hired.
Potter’s men face a Crystal Palace side languishing in 16th place in the table with just one win to their name and who have lost the last nine meetings with Chelsea in all competitions.
Liverpool host Brighton at Anfield, with the Seagulls sitting fourth at the start of the weekend, having won five of their seven games in all competitions so far.
The home side have won just two of their six championships so far and sit eighth, four points behind their opponents on Saturday.
Former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Roberto De Zerbi has been named Brighton’s new boss and Saturday’s trip to Anfield will be his first game in charge.
The south coast side have won just one of the last 14 meetings between the two teams, and Jurgen Klopp has won seven of his 10 meetings for the Sussex club.
In the Championship table bosses Sheffield United host Birmingham at Bramall Lane.
The Blades are three points clear at the top of the Second Division, five points above the play-offs and enter the weekend as the division’s top scorers.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side have won all of their last four and six of their last seven to pull away from the chasing pack as they take on 17th-placed Birmingham on Saturday afternoon.
The Blues were in the bottom three until a few weeks ago, but seven points from their last three games have seen them climb up the table in recent weeks, and despite finishing 17th they now find themselves just three points clear of the play-offs .
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
By ADRIANA GOMEZ-LICON
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews waded through flooded streets and used boats Thursday in a scramble to save people trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida and brought torrential rains that continued to fall.
The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit to the U.S. The storm flooded homes on both of the state’s coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.5 million Florida homes and businesses. At least one man was confirmed dead.
“We’ve never seen storm surge of this magnitude,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told a news conference. “The amount of water that’s been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flooding event.”
Though downgraded to a tropical storm by Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said storm surge and flooding rains remained a threat as Ian crept across the Florida peninsula and emerged in the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters predicted a northward turn toward South Carolina, and a hurricane warning was issued for the state’s coastline.
Sheriffs in southwest Florida said 911 centers were inundated by thousands of stranded callers, some with life-threatening emergencies. The U.S. Coast Guard began rescue efforts around daybreak on barrier islands near where the Ian struck, DeSantis said. Fire departments fanned out in flooded areas as well.
In the Orlando area, Orange County firefighters used boats to reach people in a flooded neighborhood. A photo the department posted on Twitter showed one firefighter carrying someone in his arms through knee-deep water. At an area nursing home surrounded by water, patients were carried on stretchers across floodwaters to a waiting bus.
In Fort Myers, a few miles west of the barrier island where Ian came ashore, Valerie Bartley’s family spent desperate hours Wednesday holding a dining room table against their patio door, fearing the storm raging outside “was tearing our house apart.”
“I was terrified,” Bartley said. “What we heard was the shingles and debris from everything in the neighborhood hitting our house.”
She said her 4-year-old daughter grabbed her hand and said: “I’m scared too, but it’s going to be OK.” The girl was right. The storm ripped away patio screens and snapped a palm tree in the yard, Bartley said, but left the roof intact and her family unharmed.
Authorities confirmed at least one Florida death — a 72-year-old man in Deltona who fell into a canal while using a hose to drain his pool in the heavy rain, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Two other storm deaths were reported in Cuba after Ian struck the island nation earlier.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said his office was scrambling to respond to thousands of 911 calls, but many roads and bridges in Fort Myers and the surrounding area remain impassable.
“It crushed us.” Marceno told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “We still cannot access many of the people that are in need.”
Emergency crews sawed through toppled trees to reach stranded people. Many in the hardest-hit areas were unable to call for help amid widespread electrical and cellular outages.
“Portable towers are on the way for cell service. Chances are your loved ones do not have ability to contact you,” said the sheriff’s office in Collier County, which includes Naples. “We can tell you as daylight reveals the aftermath, it’s going to be a hard day.”
A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people normally live. It was unknown how many had heeded orders to evacuate, but Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller expressed cautious optimism that worst-case scenarios might not have been realized.
No deaths or injuries have been confirmed in the county, and flyovers of barrier islands show “the integrity of the homes is far better than we anticipated,” Fuller said.
South of Sanibel Island, the historic beachfront pier in Naples got destroyed, with even the pilings underneath torn out, as towering waves crashed over the structure. “Right now, there is no pier,” said Penny Taylor, a Collier County commissioner.
In Port Charlotte, a hospital’s emergency room flooded and fierce winds ripped away part of the roof, sending water gushing down into the intensive care unit. The sickest patients — some on ventilators — were crowded into the middle two floors as the staff prepared for storm victims to arrive, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
The Florida Highway Patrol shut down the Florida Turnpike in the Orlando area and said the main artery in the middle of the state will remain closed until water subsides.
Ian struck Florida as a monstrous Category 4 storm, with 150 mph (241 kph) winds that tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to hit the U.S.
Even after weakening, Ian’s tropical-storm force winds still reached 415 miles (667 kilometers) from its center. The hurricane center warned storm surge of 6 feet (1.83 meters) or more was possible from Daytona Beach, Florida, to north of Charleston, South Carolina. And rainfall of up to 8 inches (20.32 centimeters) threatened flooding in the Carolinas and Virginia.
“It doesn’t matter what the intensity of the storm is. We’re still expecting quite a bit of rainfall,” Robbie Berg, senior hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center, said in an interview with The Associated Press.
The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue mission for 23 people after a boat carrying Cuban migrants sank Wednesday in stormy weather east of Key West. It found three survivors, and four others swam to shore, the U.S. Border Patrol said. Air crews continued to search for possibly 20 remaining migrants.
Associated Press contributors include Cody Jackson and Adriana Gomez Licon in Tampa, Florida; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Seth Borenstein and Aamer Madhani in Washington; Bobby Caina Calvan in New York; and Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio.
Eduardo Escobar powering the Mets through a crucial month
The Mets have had quite a time trying to find a full-time third baseman over the past five years. After David Wright was sidelined with back and neck injuries, the club tried several infielders, but few produced at the rate an everyday third baseman needs to produce and many struggled defensively.
The third base situation got so dire at one point in 2017 that catcher Travis d’Arnaud had to man the hot corner for a game. Although that particular game might have provided some comedic relief during an otherwise disastrous season, it underscored the need to find a long-term replacement for Wright.
The club had already drafted Mark Vientos earlier in the season in the second round and two years later selected Brett Baty in the first. Todd Frazier, J.D. Davis, Jonathan Villar and others all spent time at third but most were a little more than fill-ins.
But when Eduardo Escobar was signed over the winter, his former Arizona Diamondbacks teammate Taijuan Walker knew he would be much more than a serviceable fill-in.
“I knew what he could do,” Walker said Wednesday after the Mets defeated the Miami Marlins 5-4 at Citi Field. “The moment we got him in the offseason, I was texting everyone on the team. I told everyone he’s a great addition to our ball club. Not only with what he does on the field but off the field and in the clubhouse. The energy he brings, the smile he brings.”
Walker forgot to mention the clutch hits he brings.
Escobar has been scorching hot this month and drove in all five runs in that huge walk-off win over the Marlins that allowed the Mets to regain a one-game lead in the NL East. He aided in overcoming a 4-0 deficit with a two-run home run, a game-tying single and the game-winner in the 10th.
In the month of September, Escobar is slashing .330/.379/.638 with eight home runs and 24 RBI, which are tied for the third-most in the league in that time span. His eight homers are tied for the sixth-most. Escobar has mostly been solid all season, but he had a dismal August hitting just .176. Now, he’s having his best month at the best time.
“Nothing has really changed, but things came up the way they should because of all of the work I’ve been putting in,” Escobar said through a translator. “But the most important part is that the team has been able to win games.”
That one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves might not be much but it gives the Mets the edge as they head to Atlanta for a series that will determine the winner of the division. The offense has been somewhat inconsistent in recent weeks and there is no relief in sight with Starling Marte still injured. It has mostly been Pete Alonso and Escobar carrying the Mets at the plate. They’ll need some help in the postseason, but having those bats hot going into this series sure could help in the Mets’ quest to win their first NL East title since 2015.
“I’ve seen that before,” manager Buck Showalter said of the third baseman’s five-RBI performance. “But I’m glad I got to see it tonight, I can tell you that.”
Chicago Bears ‘debate’ draws skepticism of public funding and infrastructure changes for team’s redevelopment of Arlington Park
Residents of the northwest suburbs were skeptical Wednesday about infrastructure changes and using taxpayer dollars to fund the Chicago Bears’ proposed redevelopment of Arlington Park International Racecourse at an event hosted by a pair of libertarian and conservative groups.
The event, advertised as a debate and titled “Don’t Feed the Bears…?” is the most recent in a string of initiatives by the libertarian political advocacy group Americans for Prosperity opposing the use of public money in any Bears-related development in Arlington Heights. The group is funded by the conservative billionaire Koch Brothers. The Heartland Institute also opposes using public money on the team.
Many of the 20 attendees who spoke to the Tribune were regular eventgoers at the hosting Heartland Institute and said they arrived opposed to the use of public money for the stadium and accompanying mixed-use commercial and residential district the Bears have pitched.
Jim Lakely, the Vice President and Director of Communications for Heartland Institute, said the group had invited Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes and other village leaders to participate in the debate Aug. 29, but that Hayes had declined.
Most people who came out to the Heartland Institute’s Andrew Breitbart Freedom Center were not from Arlington Heights but nearby communities like Palatine, Wilmette or Rolling Meadows. Americans for Prosperity Illinois Deputy State Director Brian Costin later said they hoped to reach more residents of Arlington Heights via the event’s livestream, but noted that the Bears’ possible redevelopment of Arlington Park would make an impact on the entire region.
Jean Link, 73, of Arlington Heights, came ready to learn, knowing she’d be directly affected if the Bears finalize their $197.2 million purchase agreement for the site.
Link said she’d been to Heartland Institute functions before but attended Wednesday because she was “interested in the tax situation.”
“I understand that the Bears organization will be funding the stadium,” she said.
But, she added, she expected Arlington Heights taxpayers would end up on the hook for at least some of the redevelopment costs at the 326-acre site.
Bears leadership has said the team will only seek public funding for the mixed-use development they have proposed building beside the stadium.
At a Sept. 8 public meeting coordinated by the team, Team President George Halas McCaskey said without public support on infrastructure, “the project as described tonight will not be able to move forward.”
“I want to understand what participation is expected of the people who reside in Arlington Heights,” she said.
For Link, of Arlington Heights, the event “confirmed that the Bears do plan to subsidize their own stadium, but all the other buildings in the area would be subject to taxes in the community.”
Link said she disagreed with that approach.
She was also concerned with some of the traffic and infrastructure concerns other event goers had raised.
“I live north of where the stadium would be built,” she said. “I will be impacted by the traffic.”
Specifically, Link said, she was worried about what would happen to Route 53 if the Bears land in Arlington Heights.
That was the prime concern of Anthony Ciani, 45, of Palatine. He said he lives near Route 53 and that he anticipated the Bears’ arrival in the area would necessitate an expansion for that road.
Ciani said he feared the Illinois Department of Transportation would make an expanded Route 53 into a tollway.
“All of these communities around here will become toll locked, so you really won’t be able to go anywhere without using the tollway,” he said. “That’s probably the biggest concern right there.”
Ciani said he saw some appeal to having the Bears redevelop Arlington Park. But “think about it this way,” he continued. “They’re going to need to redo the sewer. They’re gonna need to do some roadway, some on-ramps. It might come out to $500 million.”
Ciani estimated that the Bears would spend around $4 billion on the project overall.
Compared with the overall cost of the project, Ciani said he thought “the Bears can easily include [infrastructure] in any plan that they’ve got.”
Terry Przybylski, 66, of Des Plaines, said his main takeaway from the event was that “pro football is an exceedingly big business,” though he said he understood the motivation for a team to seek public financial assistance for a project like Arlington Park.
“They must feel they’re in a very unsatisfactory situation in Chicago right now,” he said.
But Przybylski left the presentation unsympathetic to the Bears’ request.
“I really don’t think the use of public funds is really justified for a business that is going to be dealing billions of dollars, when there are other very pressing concerns that state local governments have,” he said.
Hayes has said that using taxpayer funds to bring the team to the village is a “last resort.”
Without representatives from the village in attendance, Heartland Institute President James Taylor made what he called a “devil’s advocate” argument for publicly funding the project while Costin, of Americans for Prosperity, ran through arguments against public subsidies for the project.
Costin’s presentation focused on the possible impact of a tax increment financing, or TIF district, that Arlington Heights could establish as a way to help fund the infrastructure associated with the mixed-use commercial and residential development the Bears have proposed.
TIF districts work by freezing property taxes in a given year and using tax revenue that comes in over that set level to pay for infrastructure improvements to the area. Usually, a TIF district has an expiration date after which point tax revenue would flow as usual to different taxing bodies.
Costin clsuch a setup might funnel $erty taxes that they pay would come out of their left pocket, go into the TIF district, and then go back into their right hand pocket for thclae infrastructure costs that they were supposed to pay,” Costin said.
Costin claimed such a setup might funnel $220 million worth of property tax revenue to the Bears over a ten-year period. He also warned about the impact that this kind of property tax diversion could have on local school districts and other public goods that run on taxpayer money.
When Taylor took the podium, he told the audience he agreed with Costin’s point of view and would not make a financial argument for why public money should help fund the redevelopment at Arlington Park. Instead, he suggested that audience members consider that public money helps fund a range of cultural attractions, particularly the arts.
“Arlington Heights, [according to] publicly available numbers, spends a little more than $200,000 each year for its Metropolis Performing Arts Center,” Taylor said. “That facility draws approximately 50,000 attendees per year, that amounts to a subsidy of about $4 per attendee.”
Taylor said that based on projected attendance levels at a potential Bears stadium, the subsidy per Bears fan would actually be lower — about $3 per attendee.
“If you’re not going to oppose those other subsidies, I think you need to come up with a good reason why you would be opposed to subsidizing the Bears,” Taylor said.
Americans for Prosperity Illinois has kept up the pressure on the village to not offer the Bears public money for the stadium and surrounding development over protests from village leaders that the group’s proposal would kneecap Arlington Heights’ ability to bring businesses to the village.
They have circulated a petition, which Costin first submitted last month, that would bar the village from extending any kind of financial assistance to any corporation seeking to open there.
The petition has gotten signatures from at least 1% of the registered voting population of the village, allowing Americans for Prosperity to submit it to the Village Board for consideration as an ordinance.
If the village rejects the ordinance and Americans for Prosperity gathers signatures representing 12% of the voting population, then the proposal would appear on the ballot at the next village election as a referendum.
The group also released a poll that said 72% of respondents supported the Bears’ move to the village but that 68% opposed the use of public money to bring them to Arlington Heights.
Hayes has hit back at the group, calling them outsiders who are using the village to advance a political agenda and questioning the slant of the questions in the poll that found opposition to the use of public money for Bears-related development.
The Village has taken some few preliminary steps regarding the redevelopment, including hiring two consultants for economic impact and traffic analysis at the site. Earlier this month, village leaders hosted a Committee of the Whole meeting for residents to air concerns about the redevelopment and discuss the team’s presentation.
America’s safest college is in the Midwest, new rankings show – NBC Chicago
In a new ranking of America’s safest college campuses, a school in the Midwest has been named top of its class.
According to Niche, a website that offers reviews of schools and colleges across the country, the safest college campus in the United States is Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The ranking was based on statistics such as campus crime rates, residence hall violence rates, and alcohol or drug-related arrests, as well as student reviews.
“Top-ranked colleges provide a safe and healthy environment with little to no on-campus crime, drug or alcohol use,” the rating society said.
According to Niche, Concordia St. Paul is an “above-average private Christian university located in St. Paul, Minnesota.”
It has just under 2,400 undergraduate students, but admission is “somewhat competitive”.
Another Midwestern campus, the University of Rochester in Michigan, also made the top 10 on the list. Grace Christian University in Michigan and Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin also made the top 20.
Here are the top 10 safest campuses, according to the ranking:
- Concordia University – Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Bay Path University – Longmeadow, Massachusetts
- Geneva College – Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania
- Penn State Lehigh Valley – Center Valley, Pennsylvania
- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences – Draper, Utah
- Penn State Scranton – Dunmore, Pennsylvania
- University of Rochester – Rochester Hills, Michigan
- UMass Global – Irvine, CA
- Mount Olive University – Mount Olive, North Carolina
- Ohio Christian University – Circleville, Ohio
See the complete list here.
12 eye-catching numbers as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the New York Giants in Week 4
The Chicago Bears used a late interception by Roquan Smith and a 30-yard Cairo Santos field goal as time expired to beat the Houston Texans 23-20 last Sunday. Now they’re moving on to a Week 4 road clash with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Both teams underwent full reboots in January, hiring new general managers and head coaches. Both teams will also be fighting to improve to 3-1, with the winner likely to receive widespread praise as one of the surprise success stories of the season’s first month.
In the lead up to Sunday’s game, here are a handful of eye-catching facts and figures.
2-1
The Bears record so far this season. After three weeks, they are one of 13 NFL teams with a 2-1 mark. The Giants are also in that club. Amazingly, only two undefeated teams remain: the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears, for what it’s worth, have started 2-1 seven times over the past 25 years. Their most common record after three games over that span is 1-2 (eight times).
8-8
The Bears’ average record at the end of a season when they’ve started 2-1 in seven campaigns since 1997. In three of those seasons, they have later advanced to the postseason. They did so with a 13-3 mark in 2001, 12-4 in 2018, and at 8-8 in 2019.
317
Rushing yards by Giants running back Saquon Barkley through three games, tops in the NFC and second only to Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns (351). Barkley is averaging 6.0 yards per carry and is the NFL leader in yards from scrimmage, turning 66 touches into 408 yards.
560
Rushing yards by the Bears through three games, the best in the NFC and second only to the Browns (572). The Bears have been dominant in the running game with a 5.4 yards per rush average (fourth in the league). Khalil Herbert leads the Bears in rushing with 240 yards through three games. Herbert’s 7.3 yards per carry average is second in the NFL among qualifying leaders, behind only D’Andre Swift of the Detroit Lions (8.6 ypc).
297
Passing yards by Bears quarterback Justin Fields through three games, 717 yards behind the league leader, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Among qualifying leaders, Fields ranks 32nd in the NFL in passing yards after Week 3. Perhaps even more notably, he is 68 yards behind the 31st-ranked passer (Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers) and 217 yards behind the 30th-ranked passer (Cooper Rush of the Dallas Cowboys). Garoppolo has made one start this season; Rush has made two.
5
Quarterbacks who have thrown for at least 297 yards in multiple games this season, including Allen who has done it in all three starts. Also on the list: Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, Carson Wentz and Joe Flacco. Fields has only 23 completions over his first three outings. Twenty-four quarterbacks have had at least 23 completions in a game this year and eight have done it in all three of their games.
0.7
Completions per possession for the Bears through three games. They had only one drive out of 12 in last Sunday’s win over the Texans in which Fields completed multiple passes. For the season, the Bears have completed at least two passes on only four of 32 possessions. For comparison, the Bills — the league’s passing leaders — average 3.1 completions per possession.
5
Consecutive seasons, including this year, in which the Bears and Giants have played each other. The Bears have won the last three meetings, including last season’s 29-3 blowout at Soldier Field in Week 17. The Bears got a turnover on the game’s opening play — a fumble forced by Trevis Gipson and recovered by Bilal Nichols — and scored on the next snap with David Montgomery contributing a 2-yard TD run. The Bears defense contributed four takeaways and a safety in the win.
0
Touchdowns allowed after halftime by the Bears this season. The defense has shown impressive stinginess late thus far. On 14 opponent possessions in the second half, the Bears have allowed only four field goals, while forcing four punts, creating three takeaways and getting two turnovers on downs. (The Packers also killed the clock on the final series of the Week 2 game.)
0
Touchdowns scored before halftime by the Giants in their first three games. Their offense has had 15 total possessions in the first halves of games this month and wound up with only three field goals while punting seven times, turning the ball over once, turning it over on downs another time, missing a field goal and having the half expire twice.
2
Seasons spent coaching together by new Bears coach Matt Eberflus and new Giants coach Brian Daboll. Eberflus was the linebackers coach under Eric Mangini with the Browns in 2009 and 2010 while Daboll was the team’s offensive coordinator. Notably, Daboll was one of 11 coaching candidates to interview for the Bears job in January. Giants GM Joe Schoen was one of 14 candidates the Bears spoke to for their front office opening. Bears GM Ryan Poles, meanwhile, was also a candidate for the Giants GM job.
4
Road games for the Bears in October, starting with Sunday’s game in New Jersey. The Bears will go to Minneapolis to face the Vikings in Week 5, then travel to Foxboro, Mass., to face the Patriots in Week 7 and will close the month in Dallas against the Cowboys. The team’s only game at Soldier Field in October is a Thursday night contest against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 13. This will be only the second time in the Super Bowl era the Bears have played four road games in a calendar month. The last time it happened was in 1981 when they faced road trips to Tampa, Kansas City, Green Bay and Dallas in November. The 1994 Bears, meanwhile, played four road games in a 26-day stretch from Nov. 6 through Dec. 1.
