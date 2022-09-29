Blockchain
Litecoin Price Recovers But The Bears Might Drag The Altcoin To $51
Litecoin price had been staggering too, just like other major altcoins in the market. Over the last 24 hours, however, LTC moved up on its chart by 2.4%.
The bulls have yet to steady themselves on the one-day chart. Over the last week, LTC gained almost 3%. This indicated that the coin has not made any such considerable movement on its chart.
The bears were in charge of the altcoin, as indicated by the technical indicators. There is a significant immediate resistance for the Litecoin price to overcome.
The buyers were low in the market, and that has tired the bulls out consistently. At the moment, the coin has found support near the $51 price mark.
Because selling strength was greater than buyer strength in the market, the Litecoin price may not stay above that level for long.
On the other hand, if buying strength stabilises slightly, then there is a chance for LTC to move above $56. Broader market strength will be crucial for Litecoin over the next trading sessions.
Litecoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
LTC was trading at $53 at the time of writing. Litecoin price will witness tough resistance at the $56 price mark.
The bulls have moved closer to that price mark each time, but it has met with selling strength. Moving above the $56 price mark could help Litecoin price invalidate the bearish thesis.
The coin could experience a price ceiling at the $61 price mark. On the other hand, the support line rested at $51 and then at $43, respectively.
The amount of Litecoin traded in the last session declined, which indicated that buying strength remained low on the 24-hour chart.
Technical Analysis
LTC’s indicators continued to display that the coin was in a downtrend. The sellers remained in control of the charts, which could potentially bring the coin down to $51.
If buying strength doesn’t recover soon, LTC could move to $51 before it recovers on the chart again. The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line, which meant that sellers were more compared to buyers.
Litecoin price was below the half-line, which meant less demand for the coin. It also meant that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The altcoin continued to paint a bearish picture, with sellers taking over on the one-day chart. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and action.
MACD displayed red histograms, which were a sell signal for the coin. The Chaikin Money Flow measures the capital inflows and outflows in the market.
CMF was below the half-line, which meant that capital inflows were lower than outflows on the one-day chart.
MANA Price Gets 2.5% Weekly Boost As Bulls Charge For Reversal
This week, MANA showcased a slew of 2.5% gains. EMAs are also moving above Decentraland’s token’s price.
- MANA price tallies 2.5% gains
- MACD looks flat and not showing any bullish sign
- Decentraland market cap at $1.29 billion
At this point, MANA’s price is close to its lowest for 2022. The bears are eyeing a new low for the year while also trying to get on top of the costs below the range of $1.0.
Sometime in August, MANA’s price plunged which negatively impacted buyer expectations especially as the coin is still getting massive rejections resulting from the trend reversal.
MANA Price Down In Market Value
According to CoinMarktCap, MANA price has nosedived by 3.04% or trading at $0.6949 as of press time.
MANA price has depreciated in market value, prompting the bulls to wait for the next big wave or a confirmation of a trend reversal before moving to consolidate into long positions.
From July to August, MANA appeared to have allowed the bulls’ entry but has failed to offshoot above the $1.0 price level. With that being said, the key resistance level has been marked at $1.0 while the support zone is at $0.64. Evidently, MANA/BTC has also dropped by 2.9%.
After MANA’s price dipped below the 200-day EMA as seen on April 5, 2022, MANA has retreated further since then.
On the other hand, all the other EMAs such as 20, 50, 100, and 200 are doing great as they sprint above the current price. The buyers are trying to push the price near the 20-EMA.
MANA’s RSI shows a spike from the lower regions. This climb validates the optimistic outlook for the token. Meanwhile, the MACD is looking flat into the negative range as seen in the daily price chart.
MACD Shows No Trace Of Bullish Momentum
The MACD is not demonstrating any bullish momentum as both the trendlines are moving over the neutral range.
RSI is looking bullish as the MANA bulls shoot for a slight bounce above the 20 EMAs. On the other hand, the key support level is near the current levels which means the bears can attempt to short-cover at the earliest possible time.
Decentraland is said to be one of the few cryptos that buyers and traders should have on their active wallets, with its huge market cap of over $1.29 billion as of this writing and circulating supply that surpasses that of Bitcoin by at most 100 times.
Many blockchain-based or NFT games have aspired for decentralization but it seems Decentraland remains to be one of the few that are ambitious enough to make it happen.
BTCUSD pair breaks past $19K border, trading at $19,445 on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from Smart Valor, Chart: TradingView.com
TA: Bitcoin Price Resilience Suggests A Fresh Rally is Imminent: Here’s Why
Bitcoin found a strong buying interest near $18,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is recovering and there could be a fresh increase above the $20,000 resistance.
- Bitcoin remained stable and the bulls again protected the $18,500 support zone.
- The price is trading above $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a short-term channel forming with support near $19,280 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh rally if there is a clear move above the $19,650 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Holds Key Support
Bitcoin price declined heavily from well above the $20,000 pivot level. BTC dropped below the $19,000 level, but the bulls were active near the $18,500 support zone.
It seems like the price is well supported near the $18,500 zone and there are multiple rejections visible around the same area. The price is now rising and there was a move above the $19,000 resistance zone. The bulls pushed the price above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,383 swing high to $18,487 low.
Bitcoin price is now trading above $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a short-term channel forming with support near $19,280 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,600 level. The next major resistance sits near the $19,650 zone. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,383 swing high to $18,487 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A close above the $19,650 level might start a fresh increase. In the stated case, the price could rise towards $20,000. Any more gains might lead the price higher towards the $20,500 resistance zone.
Another Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above the $19,650 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,280 zone and the channel trend line.
The next major support is near the $19,200 zone and the 100 hourly SMA. The main support is near $19,000. Any more losses might call for a drop towards the $18,500 support zone in the coming sessions.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,200, followed by $19,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,650, $20,000 and $20,500.
Solana Price Reverses Its Green Start, What’s The Next Target?
Solana price was off to a good start this week despite choppy market conditions. The bulls have tired out over the last 24 hours. In the past day, the altcoin fell by 3%. Solana prices have risen by nearly 6% in the last week.
The technical indicator continued to demonstrate that the bears were in control at press time. If buying strength continues to head in the same direction, then most of the coin’s weekly gains would be nullified.
The technical outlook for the coin was negative as the sellers took over at the time of writing.
The current support zone for the coin is between $33 and $26. If SOL falls below its current price level, then the bears will gain momentum on the chart.
With Bitcoin consistently wavering near the $19,000 mark, most altcoins also started to wobble on their respective charts and moved closer to their immediate support levels.
For Solana price to reach its next price ceiling, the demand for the coin has to increase on its chart.
Solana Price Analysis: One Day Chart
SOL was trading at $33 at the time of writing. The coin had registered recent gains over the past few days, but the bulls faced resistance and it fell on its chart.
The immediate resistance for the coin stood at $38 and then another price ceiling was at $41. If Solana price decides to move above the $41 level, then bulls could come around on the chart.
On the other hand, the closest support line was at $29, and a fall from that level would cause the altcoin to trade at $26.
The volume of altcoin traded decreased in the previous session, indicating that buying strength has decreased on the chart.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin showed more selling strength on its one-day chart. Solana, despite gains in the last few days, has not witnessed a surge of buyers.
This also meant that demand was present at the lower levels. The Relative Strength Index displayed an uptick and the indicator was on the half-line, which meant that there was an even number of buyers and sellers.
Other indicators, however, aligned with the selling strength on the chart.
The Solana price was below the 20-SMA line, which also indicated that the sellers were driving the price momentum in the market. With a slight appreciation in demand, SOL could travel above the 20-SMA line.
SOL’s other technical indicators were yet to turn entirely bearish, although the indicators depicted the onset of bearish pressure.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and overall price direction.
The MACD continued to display green histograms, which were buy signal for the coin.
The green signal bars were declining, which also meant that the positive price momentum was on a decline.
The Directional Movement Index showed the price momentum and it was positive as the +DI line was above the -DI line.
Average Directional Index was below the 20-mark, showing that the current market action had less strength.
STEPN (GMT) Holds Gains While Many Top Coins Taste Declines
The GMT’s price has been in a strong upward trend in the past seven days despite other major coins nosediving. It experienced a 13% 7-day growth and a 24-hour gain of 0.53% this morning. Meanwhile, several top coins like FEI USD, Basic Attention Token (BAT), and Ravencoin have seen their prices plummet badly.
STEPN (GMT) remains a major move-to-earn crypto project in the market despite fierce competition from the likes of SWEATCOIN. With a market cap of over $400 million, GMT is the 87th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization on Coinmarketcap.
Related Reading: BIS Announces Successful Completion Of CBDC For Cross-border Transactions
STEPN Pumps Thanks To GigaSpace Partnership
The coin’s price has risen significantly over the past few days after it announced its partnership with GigaSpace metaverse. The partnership will see both companies building a STEPN virtual city for community members.
STEPN users can buy STEPN items, organize community events, and engage with others in the metaverse. It’ll have a sports theme and have buildings and amenities, including stadiums, shopping malls, and communal space.
After the announcement on GigaSpace’s official Twitter handle, the coin price doubled within 24 hours. This was followed by a steady weekly rise from $0.59 on the 21st to $0.73 yesterday. Meanwhile, other top coins were all down between -5% and -10%.
Surviving Amidst Competitors And General Bearish Sentiments
STEPN (GMT) has enjoyed a good run since its inception in 2021. Over 4.72 million people have downloaded the app, attracting $5 million in financing and one million active daily users. But in recent weeks, the GMT price exhibited a significant negative trend as Stepn activity showed symptoms of slowing. Sweatcoin’s rise in popularity coincided with its decline.
On September 13th, Sweatcoin released its own cryptocurrency, SWEAT. CoinMarketCap reported that the price of SWEAT increased by over 30% in the 24 hours following the launch. As a result, it’s likely that the introduction triggered the GMT price struggle as investors rushed to purchase SWEAT.
GMT had also struggled alongside the entire crypto market. On April 29, 2022, it climbed to an all-time high of $3.80. But by the middle of June 2022, it dropped to its all-time low of$0.58, plummeting even more sharply than GST, its sister token.
GMT Price Predictions
Despite these bearish sentiments, GMT has managed to hold onto its position this week. It closed with a 10% increase two days back at $0.684746.
The trading volume over the last 24 hours totaled $265,743,486, with a current price of $0.6719. STEPN lost 0.39% in the past day, ranking #87 on CoinMarketCap with a $400,997,811 market cap. There are a total of 600,000,000 GMT coins in circulation and a maximum of 6,000,000,000 GMT coins available.
Related Reading: Is Short Bitcoin ETF Exposure Gearing Up For A Squeeze?
STEPN may find support at $0.5964 after bouncing to $0.8070, which is now its resistance. If the GMT price manages a strong breach over $0.8070, it might go to $0.9215 or $1.1170.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Highly Anticipated ‘ICE Merge’ by Decentral Games is Complete
In an effort to reduce ICE token emissions by 55%, Decentral Games, the play & own Metaverse studio behind ICE Poker, Decentraland’s most popular gaming arena, has launched a strategy.
Delegated players may accomplish the reduction by renting the necessary wearable NFTs, which previously resulted in a higher return. Instead of receiving ICE as a direct reward, players will instead earn “banked ICE,” which may be spent on wearables and shine for use in ICE Poker Sit-n-Go tournaments.
If a player already owns their wearable, they won’t be affected by the move, and Banked ICE provides a straightforward route to NFT ownership. This is part of a larger trend away from the “Play to Earn” strategy and toward the “Play & Own” approach, which offers a route to asset ownership to players.
The objective is to attract dedicated, long-term players who can perfect their skills in ICE Poker, which will need a change in the demographics of the player population.
Even if 90% of all players are delegated, they tend to promptly sell their ICE, thereby removing value from the ecosystem. If the ICE system were changed to Banked ICE, the delegation would become a means to eventual ownership rather than a means to immediate financial gain. Tokens held in Banked ICE may still be redeemed for ICE, but at a 70% penalty and require a balance of 6,666 Banked ICE or more.
A favorable influence on ICE dynamics is expected since only effective token sinks will be left to provide value for holders. The wearables and shine mechanism allows the ICE Poker ecosystem to maintain a sustainable equilibrium where player burns are constantly greater than new emissions.
Matthew Howells-Barby, CMO at Decentral Games said:
“The existing play-to-earn model is broken. While offering limitless rewards to those that have invested nothing can be incredible for bootstrapping player liquidity, they are unsustainable. We’ve seen this with nearly every major GameFi project that kept this model. We’re taking a different approach. Our focus is on the long term and it centers on enabling our players to own in-game assets through their gameplay while managing the token emissions we create so that the player base can scale without issue. This is what’s going to set us apart over the next 12-18 months.”
Analyst Says BTC Is Angling For Six Digit Rally In Next Year
A popular crypto analyst has predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) is on a bullish path to reach six figures in 2023. Known pseudonymously as Credible, the analyst made the prediction on his Twitter handle while addressing his over 300k followers.
The recent bear market began in late 2021, with Bitcoin dropping over 60% from its previous high. However, Credible believes that the crypto giant is experiencing a correction period that’ll see it rally up to six figures.
Related Reading: Sam Bankman-Fried Eyes On Bidding For Celsius Assets
How The Crypto Market Has Been Faring
The entire crypto market experienced bullish moments during the pandemic. Many analysts attributed the high interest to excess money in circulation. However, the market has declined since the start of 2022 due to many macroeconomic factors.
Bitcoin fell over 60% from its all-time high of $68,000, with altcoins following the trend. Inflation statistics and lending rate hikes are major causes of the market’s volatility.
However, the market seems to be stabilizing in the past few weeks. BTC remained sturdy after the Feds announced another rate hike last Wednesday, seeing a minor price decrease. While it has enjoyed some short wins and nose-dives, it has remained in the $19,000 range.
Why Is Credible Bullish On BTC’s Growth Next Year?
Given the current market situation, some analysts believe the market could get worse before getting better. However, Credible believes that Bitcoin just completed a lengthy correction and is ready to spark a parabolic rally to hit $150k.
Momentum. Which is why estimates must be within a range- it can vary. I am expecting at least 100k, not 300k+, likely somewhere around 150k-ish. But will know more as PA develops and the move actually starts. – Credible.
Statistics Behind Credible’s Bullish Sentiments
Credible is widely known to practice the Elliott Wave theory. This sophisticated technical analysis approach attempts to forecast price movement by leveraging crowd psychology which usually moves in waves. The theory states that a significant uptrend consists of five waves. The first three of which are upswings, and the last two are corrective phases.
While we have gone lower than expected in terms of price, macro invalidation hasn’t been hit ($14,000) and time-wise we are still right on track for our fifth wave, despite what it may seem. Time-wise, wave four correction is proportional to third wave, just as wave two was to first wave. – Credible.
According to the expert’s chart, BTC might start rising sharply in price sometime next month. He claims that sometime next year, Bitcoin’s price will rally to around $150,000. Cryptocurrency analyst also expects BTC to go beyond $22,000 in the near future.
Focusing On The Charts
While answering some comments on his predictions, Credible explained that momentum is the key driver behind his prediction. He also added that the present sentiment is similar to the attitude of investors and traders during the Covid-19 outbreak.
Heard almost exactly the same during the Covid crash in March [2020]. We went 20x soon after.”
Related Reading: Cardano Price Misses Fireworks On Its Birthday, How Far Will ADA Fall?
As of writing, Bitcoin hovers above $19,500, trading at a 2.37% increase from its last 24-hour price.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
