News
Luis Robert reflects on a ‘difficult and challenging’ 2022 season. Can the Chicago White Sox CF stay healthy next year?
Luis Robert was a rookie during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He missed three months last season with a torn right hip flexor.
One of his goals entering spring training this year was to experience a full season. But the Chicago White Sox center fielder had more bumps along the way, and his 2022 season ended Saturday when he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left wrist.
“It definitely was a difficult and challenging season,” Robert said through an interpreter before Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. “Even though we didn’t start very well, I was feeling good. And then in Cleveland (in late April), I had a little injury in my leg (suffering a a groin strain).
“I came back and I was doing good again, and then I got COVID (in late May) and had to stop again. And then after that, I came back and started feeling good again, and then all of these things started happening (with the wrist).”
Robert also missed time in July because of blurred vision.
“It was frustrating, especially because I was feeling good and I was counting on this to be a very good season,” Robert said. “I wanted to play the whole season because I haven’t had that chance. I thought this would be that.
“Unfortunately, it didn’t go that way. Those are things you have to deal with. Just have to get ready for the future and be healthy. That’s going to be the main focus now, staying healthy.”
When healthy, Robert made an impact in the Sox lineup. He slashed .284/.319/.426 with 12 homers, 56 RBIs, 54 runs and 11 stolen bases in 97 games.
“He’s one of the horses on this team,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said Wednesday. “When he goes, we go. He and (Tim Anderson), one of the other horses. When those two go, the rest of the team goes.”
Anderson won’t return in 2022, Cairo said Tuesday, as the All-Star shortstop recovers from a sagittal band tear in his left middle finger suffered in August.
“We miss them both, but that’s part of the game, you get injuries,” Cairo said. “But hopefully they will come next season ready to be part of something good.”
Robert exited an Aug. 12 game against the Detroit Tigers with the wrist sprain after attempting to steal second base. He returned to the lineup Aug. 20.
He swung one-handed during a couple of at-bats Aug. 25 in Baltimore and didn’t make another start until Sept. 5 in Seattle.
The next night, he got hit while swinging at the first pitch of his second-inning at-bat against the Mariners and left the game after a fifth-inning at-bat.
Before the IL stint was announced, Robert had started just six of 26 games since Aug. 26 because of a bruised left hand, left wrist soreness and a Sept. 2-3 stint on the paternity list.
“I think it was the best decision that we could make, especially after you saw how I tried to help the team during those games,” Robert said. “The team realized that even with my best effort, it wasn’t enough to help them in a good way.”
Robert tried to play when possible but went 1-for-28 (.036) after Aug. 25. He had slashed .407/.462/.627 in his previous 17 games.
“I asked them to let me try to play,” Robert said. “I did, but I also think it was my mistake because I didn’t realize at that moment that trying to do that, I wasn’t helping them. I wanted to play because the team was in a very good position. We were making a push to make the playoff and I wanted to be part of that and help the team.
“Unfortunately I couldn’t do it. Throughout that process, I was making some bad habits that wasn’t helping me. It wasn’t helping the team. I was picking up bad habits with my swing and that kind of backfired on what I was trying to do. … I learned from that.”
There has been a lot of learning for the Sox, who entered Wednesday two games under .500 at 76-78.
“Just try to be consistent and learn from all the things that happened this year and try to come back next year and do better,” Robert said. “That’s the only thing we can do.”
()
News
Giants’ Daniel Jones evaluation still complicated by roster deficiencies that ‘screw this kid up’
The premise of Daniel Jones’ prove-it year was that the Giants would give their quarterback a better supporting cast to help them make a cleaner, fairer evaluation of his ability.
“We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up,” co-owner John Mara famously said in January. “Let’s bring in the right group of coaches now and give him some continuity and try to rebuild the offensive line and then be able to make an intelligent evaluation of whether he can be the franchise quarterback or not.”
But anyone who watched Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys saw Jones running for his life and losing a game due to no fault of his own.
If Jones plays the whole season against such long odds, it’s unclear exactly how Mara will get the clean and fair evaluation he seeks.
Maybe it ultimately will come down to the bottom lines of points, wins and losses regardless of how Jones plays. It just still seems the deck is stacked against him.
“It’s not really my concern how I’m evaluated by external people,” Jones said on a Zoom call Wednesday. “I’m obviously looking for feedback and criticism from the coaches and from teammates in ways I can improve. But as far as an evaluation, I think that’s dependent on if we win or lose. That’s how this team’s evaluated and we’re thinking about it collectively as a group.”
Jones faced 24 pressures on 42 dropbacks Monday, the most ever for a Giants QB since ESPN Stats & Info began tracking that statistic in 2009. He was hit 12 times and sacked five. The Cowboys pressured Jones 10 times with a four-man rush.
The average NFL QB has been pressured on 26.8% of his dropbacks, per NFL NextGenStats. Jones leads the league at an absurd 46.7%.
Jones also lost top receiver Sterling Shepard for the season to a torn left ACL and other receivers were dropping passes in the clutch during Monday’s fourth quarter.
And yet — and this is the most intriguing part — Jones might have played the most impressive game of his NFL career considering what he was up against.
Saquon Barkley said Jones’ 16-yard completion to Richie James to jumpstart a fourth quarter field goal drive was “one of the best throws I’ve seen” in his five-year career.
Another NFL player told the News “there are about five quarterbacks in the league who can make a throw like that, off their back foot, while backing up as the pocket collapses, on target. Daniel is one of them.”
Most of Jones’ 79 rushing yards were not designed runs, which head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Wednesday. He improvised and in Daboll’s words, “gave us a chance.”
The truth is, there aren’t many starting NFL quarterbacks who have the mobility and instincts and toughness to keep their team in a game like that.
But then on the flip side, it was impossible to ignore when Daboll tried to run the clock down at the end of Monday’s first half rather than attacking with Jones’ offense.
The Giants got the ball back with 2:30 remaining in the second quarter. Jones scrambled and ran out of bounds for a 1-yard gain with 2:22 remaining. And Daboll let the clock run all the way to the two-minute warning despite holding all three timeouts.
Daboll was clearly trying to avoid giving Dallas the ball back, but the lack of urgency that continued after the two-minute warning certainly was different from Daboll’s Week 1 win-or-go-home two-point conversion call in Tennessee.
Dallas actually began calling the timeouts, not the Giants, with 42 seconds left.
Jones still made plays before a fourth-down turnover on downs near midfield. But it was odd seeing the offense managed that way by a coaching staff that has failed to engineer a touchdown in a first half yet this season.
It’s also noteworthy because, as Mara said, he wants GM Joe Schoen and Daboll to make the evaluation of Jones. He hired them to help Jones earn the job and to find Jones’ successor if he fails.
“I want Joe and the new head coach to make that evaluation,” Mara said in January. “We do feel that Daniel can play.”
Schoen opted not to decline Jones’ fifth-year option in the spring and he refused to set expectations for the QB’s big season. The GM wouldn’t set a barometer for the team’s performance. And this regime’s rhetoric on Jones can best be described as lukewarm.
Daboll mentioned Tuesday that Jones’ past is part of the evaluation, too.
“What we try to do each week is just see where we’re at for that week: evaluate the performance,” Daboll said. “Again, we evaluate the performances on past, but I thought he made good strides. Obviously not scoring enough points and we left some plays out there on the field. But … I [think] he’s making improvement.”
Schoen did add three new starting offensive linemen and supporting pieces like James to the skill position rooms. Still, Monday’s performance spoke for itself: Jones needs more help.
This has always felt like it was likely headed one way: toward Schoen drafting a new quarterback next April. And that might end up being what is best for the franchise — although early wins over the Titans and Panthers didn’t improve the Giants’ positioning on the 2023 NFL Draft board.
The question, if Jones keeps playing at this level, is whether he’ll be able to convince Mara, Schoen and Daboll that he’s the guy when their evaluation is still muddied by the absence of a sufficient supporting cast and consistent wins.
INJURIES REQUIRE MOVES
The Giants signed corner Fabian Moreau to their active roster off their practice squad. They re-signed corner Olaijah Griffin to their practice squad. They signed rookie receiver Makai Polk to their practice squad. And they placed receiver Shepard on injured reserve.
Rookie corner Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and edge Jihad Ward (right knee) were additions to Wednesday’s projected injury report after a walkthrough. The “did not participate” group included defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee), Ward, wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hammy), and corner Nick McCloud (hammy).
Corners Aaron Robinson (appendix) and Justin Layne (concussion) were limited. The walkthrough practice was closed to the media. Interviews were on Zoom.
()
News
India’s military ties with Russia will last for decades: analyst
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization leaders’ summit in Samarkand on September 16, 2022. ‘Today’s era is not an era of war , and I spoke to you on the phone about this,” Modi told Putin in a televised meeting.
Alexander Demyanchuk | AFP | Getty Images
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have publicly chastised Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war in Ukraine, but the long-standing friendship between the two countries is not going away, analysts have said.
“Today’s era is not an era of war, and I told you about it on the phone,” Modi told Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a televised meeting at the United Nations Cooperation Organization. Shanghai (OCS) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, two weeks ago.
It marked a change in tone from the early days of the war, when India was seen as unwilling to criticize Russia, given its abstention in a UN vote censuring the country for the invasion. , among others.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia and India were “friends” a month after the invasion of Ukraine.
But despite India’s apparent shift in stance on the war, India still needs Russia, analysts told CNBC.
Countering China
“India is in a unique position where it needs Russia in the short term to manage China,” said Harsh V. Pant, vice president for studies and foreign policy at the Observer Research Foundation, a Delhi-based think tank.
Pant added that India needs the West for the long term to manage its relations with China, citing the latter as “the most important strategic challenger for India”.
China and India are locked in a two-year border dispute in the Himalayas, although troops from both sides have recently started to disengage from the western side. But both still had thousands of troops lined up along the de facto border, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The future of China-India relations is going to be difficult, said Raymond Vickery, senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
At a regular Indian Foreign Ministry press briefing in August, the spokesperson claimed that India’s policies are “consistent” and “do not need to be reiterated”, when asked him about Delhi’s approach to the “One China” policy.
“Additionally, there’s a whole Belt and Road initiative, which is designed to eventually give China control of the Indo-Pacific,” Vickery said.
The BRI is China’s ambitious program to build physical and digital infrastructure to connect hundreds of countries from Asia to the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Critics consider it to be Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature foreign policy to expand his country’s global influence.
At the recent SCO meeting, India refrained from reaffirming its support for China’s BRI.
military supplies
Russia is a key military partner and India’s main arms supplier, analysts said.
“Most of India’s conventional weapons come from Russia,” said Sameer Lalwani, senior expert at the US Institute for Peace. “[This] means it is heavily dependent on Russia for sustaining the force, including spares, maintenance and upgrades for years to come.
According to data firm Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, India was the top importer of Russian arms from 2017 to 2021, and Russian equipment accounted for 46% of India’s arms imports.
While that’s a far cry from the 80% figure during the Cold War, it still reflects India’s “great dependence” on Russia, Pant said, especially as tensions between the India and China on LAC are still “very active”.
“Russia remains India’s most important country [military] partner,” he added.
India also increased its purchases of Russian oil following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, benefiting from reduced rates.
Ties ‘will last for decades’
India’s longstanding friendship with Russia isn’t going away – and that’s thanks to its military reliance, according to Lalwani.
“Even as India seeks greater indigenization of its defense capabilities, absent a stunning and financially exorbitant overhaul of its force structure, it will continue to depend on Russian arms, ammunition and sub-components for decades to come. decades,” Lalwani said.
He added that Indian cruise missile exports to Southeast Asian states cannot work without Russian propulsion systems.
“Even if the Indo-Russian military relationship is in decline, it will still last for decades.”
cnbc
News
Starling Marte’s return is ‘not imminent’ as the Mets head to Atlanta
The hope for injured Mets outfielder Starling Marte was that he would be available for the upcoming series in Atlanta against the Braves. But his timeline still remains unclear and manager Buck Showalter said his return is “not imminent.”
Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list Sept. 10 (retroactive to Sept. 7) with a fracture in his right middle finger after he was hit by a pitch in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Initially, the Mets called it a day-to-day injury, but he has been unable to participate in baseball activities since the injury occurred. Marte currently can’t grip a bat or a ball and his finger is currently immobilized in a splint. He also recently received an injection, but the recovery has not progressed at a rate as quickly as initially anticipated.
At this point, Showalter does not have a timeline for a return.
“I wish I did,” Showalter said Wednesday at Citi Field before the club’s final game against the Miami Marlins. “There’s nothing we can do at this point. He’s still in pain and discomfort. I know it’s really frustrating for him.”
Marte has been a key piece of the Mets’ lineup all season. The all-star slashed .292/.347/.468 with an .814 OPS and 16 home runs. The primary right fielder saved the Mets three runs this season, showcasing excellent defense and positional flexibility after playing much of his career in center field.
Mark Vientos took his roster spot but has struggled in limited action. Tyler Naquin has been manning right field and has done well defensively but doesn’t offer the bat or the baserunning.
“If we get to the point when Starling can play, he’ll be good,” Showalter said. “But he just needs to get to a point where he can grip a ball and grip a bat. He’s not there yet.”
SCOREBOARD WATCHING
The Mets and Braves are neck-and-neck and playing similar schedules this week. The two-game series against the Marlins coincided with two of Atlanta’s games against the Washington Nationals. With so much riding on these series against the cellar-dwellers of the NL East, it’s easy to get caught up on scoreboard watching. The Mets are trying not to do that during their own games, but considering this current squad features many first-time postseason players, it can be difficult to ignore what the Braves are doing down in Washington.
Naturally there is some pressure. But Pete Alonso, true to form, is relishing that pressure.
“This is fun. This is really, really fun being in a race like this,” he said. “Every day is a chance to be great.”
HURRICANE WATCH
There are no plans to relocate the series against the Braves because of Hurricane Ian this weekend away from Truist Field to a neutral site location, but there is an ongoing discussion about the timing of the three games. The worst of the storm, which has grown from an expected category 3 to a 4 or 5, is likely to hit Saturday. To avoid the worst part of the storm, Friday could feature a day game while Sunday would likely be a split-doubleheader. However, no decision had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
POSTSEASON PALATE
Citi Field has a featured menu for the team’s first playoff appearance since 2016. Fans will be able to choose from concession items from Shake Shack, Alonso’s Arctic Grill, Metro Fry Factory, Hot Pastrami on Rye and Amazin’ Chicken Co. There will also be specialty food, cocktails and desserts in the suites.
()
News
Yankees Notebook: Aaron Judge plays in 49th straight game, Anthony Rizzo steps into assistant manager role
TORONTO — It took about a minute.
After the Yankees clinched the American league East title Tuesday night, Aaron Judge made it clear he wanted to play the next day. And Aaron Boone said “OK.”
Judge played for the 49th straight game Wednesday as he continued his pursuit of the American League single-season home run record. The Yankees slugger had been “stuck” on 60 home runs for seven straight games going into the series finale against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. Judge will have seven games after Wednesday night, just three at Yankee Stadium to try and make history.
Judge was one of four regular starters in the lineup after Tuesday night’s celebration with Josh Donaldson, Harrison Bader and Oswaldo Cabrera also playing.
Judge’s “drought” of 31 plate appearances without a home run is his second longest of 2022. He went 41 plate appearances over nine games in August without hit a homer.
Judge was walked four times on Tuesday and lined out in the first inning. He worked the count full in all five plate appearances. Only 15 of 55 pitches that Judge has seen in this series have been in the strike zone.
DJ GIVING IT A GO
DJ LeMahieu will be activated and try to play on Friday in the series opener against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium. It’s an attempt to see if he can contribute in the playoffs.
“So DJ is going to go through another full workout today. With the idea that Friday’s gonna go and give it a go,” Boone said.
LeMahieu has been on the injured list since Sept. 5 with inflammation in the area of his right big and second toe. He has been playing through it since before the All-Star break, when he had a cortisone shot to try and get some relief. Lately, the Yankees have been talking about ways to limit the pain, including shots.
LeMahieu, who has four years left on his $90 million deal with the Yankees, has been a key cog in the Bombers’ offense the last few years. A contact hitter who won the batting title in 2020, LeMahieu usually leads off. LeMahieu is slashing .262/.358/.381 with a .740 OPS, 12 home runs, 18 doubles and 46 RBI in 120 games.
GUEST MANAGER
With many regulars off, Boone had some help managing on Wednesday. Anthony Rizzo stepped up into the role of assistant manager to help Boone.
“Once we settled on, which guys we wanted to have down and things like that. We kind of worked it out together,” Boone said of the lineup that Rizzo helped him work out. “I am looking forward to having them down there near me at the end and maybe I’ll step back a little bit.”
STANTON STRUGGLES
Giancarlo Stanton, who was not in the lineup Wednesday night allowing Judge to be the designated hitter, is not going to be back playing the outfield anytime soon. Boone had said he thought that could be an option when Stanton came back from his leg injury last month.
“We have not crossed the outfield bridge at all. We’re just trying to get him on track offensively,” Boone said. “Trying to get him going there, but outfield right now seems like not in the mix.”
Since his return from an Achilles injury last month, Stanton is hitting .146/.241/.281 with a .522 OPS, four homers and 14 RBI over 26 games.
IT’S NOT ALL 100
Boone is five wins away from his third 100-win season with the Yankees. It’s not his goal though.
“I’d love to see 100 I mean, but I mean there’s other more important things right now,” Boone said. “We punched our ticket by winning the east and so whatever happens from here on out, like we want to win every game and if we do that we get to 100 and that’s another achievement in and of itself, but certainly not the most important thing.”
()
News
Timberwolves’ Jaylen Nowell is finally getting his opportunity, and he’s ready to seize it
The Timberwolves spent the offseason publicly pumping up guard Jaylen Nowell, which left a segment of the fan base simply thinking: Finally.
Nowell has spent the first three years of his career flashing his potent scoring prowess and promise for more. Last season, when Minnesota’s roster was ravaged by COVID-19, it was Nowell who carried much of the offensive load. He’s capable of doing that at the highest level.
But youth, a lack of defensive aptitude and, most recently, backcourt depth often kept him off the floor.
But this season appears to be the 23-year-old’s opportunity to truly show what he’s got on a consistent basis with consistent minutes.
While the bottom of the Timberwolves’ rotation appears to be a log jam flush with competent players, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has stated that the 6-foot-4 guard has earned an opportunity to be a part of it.
“His role is going to be kind of that x-factor off the bench. He’s done that for us in the past, as you know, but now we’ll have a consistent role for it,” Finch said. “He’s played himself into that, and so far, he looks pretty good.”
Statements like that suggest Nowell’s spot in the rotation is indeed all but set — though a strong training camp would secure it. That marks a first in his still-young career. Minnesota’s trade for Rudy Gobert demonstrated a belief in the center’s ability to alter the franchise’s already-upward trajectory. But it also showed the confidence the Wolves had in a player like Nowell to step in and contribute after the team dealt away so many depth pieces.
“Obviously, with the trade that happened, it definitely opened up a lot of opportunity for me,” Nowell said. “And I think it’s my job to, you know, make sure I don’t take that for granted, I continue to get better as a player, and whenever I get on that court, you know, I just need be the best version of myself, so we have a good chance to be one of the best teams in the league.”
He has been preparing for this opportunity since he came into the league. Nowell said he’s attacked his situations with “tunnel vision.” He’s never worried about the number of minutes he was or wasn’t getting, but placed his focus solely on getting better. Some believe Nowell’s time should have arrived well before this fall. He isn’t worried about that.
“You know what’s here now,” he said, “and now it’s my turn.”
Nowell can round out this talented roster by doing a couple of things. He can aid a 3-point-needy roster by hitting triples at around the same clip he did last year, when he knocked down 39 percent of his 3-point attempts. He can also make a stride on the defensive end. The latter was a primary focus of the guards this offseason.
Every single workout he did this summer started with 20 minutes of “strictly defense.”
How do you practice defense?
“Roll the ball out and guard whoever was in front of me,” he said. “So you know, when you’re working on anything to that magnitude, you’re gonna get better at it.”
He’s learned through experience that he needs to slide his feet and not be so aggressive. Nowell doesn’t need to constantly swipe down for the ball. That often leads to foul trouble. He can just be solid. Staying in front of his opponent is often enough.
During the times when he wasn’t playing, Nowell said the coaching staff and everyone around him would continuously tell him to keep pushing. If he did that, things would start to work in his favor. He trusted the work, and it’s led to this — a true opportunity.
He believes that same work will help him take full advantage of what’s in front of him. Nowell was in Minneapolis in the weeks prior to training camp, and Finch noted the guard has looked “really, really good.”
“If I put my head down and decide to work … and I’m gonna hold myself to that, I think that everything is gonna fall into place,” Nowell said. “I told Coach, you know, I’m happy to accept that challenge. I’ve been put through a lot, just point blank, throughout my three years here. So, I think that, you know, I’m definitely up for that task, not only physically, but mentally. And I’m very excited to have this big role coming in this year.”
News
4 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Darnell Mooney’s frustrations, Velus Jones’ potential return and Dick Butkus’ visit
The Chicago Bears resumed practice Wednesday at Halas Hall to prepare for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Here are four things we learned from coach Matt Eberflus and Bears players before and after practice.
1. Darnell Mooney initiated a postgame meeting with the JUGS machine because he was frustrated.
Mooney was spotted on the field after the 23-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday catching passes from a JUGS machine. He said Wednesday that he was working out his frustrations because he didn’t like his performance, including a drop on an easy, short pass from Justin Fields late in the second quarter.
“I’m still a little frustrated now, just overall,” Mooney said. “I’m just not happy about my performance at all. I had the opportunities, had the chances to make some type of play and I just didn’t be me.”
Mooney had two catches on six targets for 23 yards Sunday to bring his total for the season to four catches for 27 yards.
The Bears passing game has multiple problems beyond just Mooney not producing as he did last season, when he topped 1,000 yards receiving. But still, Mooney is not happy about not meeting his expectations.
“I didn’t think I helped out as much as I planned to, and without Eddie (Jackson) and the defense and Roquan (Smith) on the last one, what did we really do?” Mooney said. “Besides running it. Running it was amazing. Just passing game-wise I was just frustrated, not being a playmaker I plan to be.”
2. Matt Eberflus said rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. ‘hopefully’ can play Sunday.
Jones’ recovery from a hamstring injury over the last two months has been a slow process after he suffered a setback that has kept him out the first three games. Eberflus said the Bears planned to give Jones practice side reps, evaluate where he was and then work him back in to the offense this week. Jones said he felt good during reps Wednesday.
Jones is trying to stick to the recovery process despite wanting to prove himself to the people who drafted him in the third round this spring.
“My heart, my head, my soul is in it, but if my hammy’s not in it, that’s an issue,” Jones said. “And so every week I’m looking forward to getting on the field. Like I said, we’re just going to stack every day, each day at a time.”
The Bears need the help after they put wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve with a calf injury Tuesday.
“Whenever you lose a starter or a player like that that’s a good blocker and certainly stands for everything we believe in, that certainly hurts,” Eberflus said. “And guys are going to have to step into that role and share that role as well.”
3. Khalil Herbert is ready for more action if David Montgomery can’t go Sunday.
Montgomery missed practice with the ankle injury he suffered against the Texans, but Herbert said he will be ready to fill in as the Bears top running back again if needed. Herbert was voted the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week on Wednesday after he rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.
Herbert said the details of practices under this coaching staff have helped him step in and execute as if it’s a “no-brainer.”
“We put detail into everything and just knowing where the O-line is going to be, who they’re going to, stuff like that helps me prepare throughout the week,” Herbert said. “So when I get in the game it’s the same thing we’ve done in practice already. Just going through stuff like that I feel like helps me a lot, helps slow down the game.”
Along with Montgomery, cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad), linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) sat out practice. Tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and linebacker Roquan Smith (quad) were limited.
4. Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus visited Halas Hall on Tuesday.
Butkus did an interview on the video board at the Bears game Sunday and then did a Twitter takeover of the Bears account during a visit to their Lake Forest facility Tuesday.
Bears players don’t meet at the facility on Tuesdays, but Butkus attended the weekly dinner for coaches and their families. Eberflus said it was “a joy” to visit with him.
“It was awesome to have him in here. It was special,” Eberflus said. “I got a chance to take him up to my office and show him the Monsters of the Midway behind my desk. Of course, he’s on top, which is cool. He really liked seeing that.”
Butkus’ Twitter takeover included a few videos and photos. In one of the videos, he talked about his favorite game — the 1965 game against the San Francisco 49ers at Wrigley Field in which Gale Sayers scored six touchdowns.
“The ironic thing is that Coach (George) Halas took him out of the game, and we were on the (2)-yard line of the 49ers,” Butkus said. “And he took Gale out, and they handed it off to Jon Arnett. So theoretically, Gale should have scored seven touchdowns. And he probably could have had more if he played the whole game.”
()
Luis Robert reflects on a ‘difficult and challenging’ 2022 season. Can the Chicago White Sox CF stay healthy next year?
Highly Anticipated ‘ICE Merge’ by Decentral Games is Complete
Giants’ Daniel Jones evaluation still complicated by roster deficiencies that ‘screw this kid up’
India’s military ties with Russia will last for decades: analyst
Starling Marte’s return is ‘not imminent’ as the Mets head to Atlanta
Yankees Notebook: Aaron Judge plays in 49th straight game, Anthony Rizzo steps into assistant manager role
Timberwolves’ Jaylen Nowell is finally getting his opportunity, and he’s ready to seize it
4 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Darnell Mooney’s frustrations, Velus Jones’ potential return and Dick Butkus’ visit
Highland Park 4th of July Sue Smith and Wesson shooting survivors
Analyst Says BTC Is Angling For Six Digit Rally In Next Year
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
News5 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes