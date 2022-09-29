Blockchain
Metabloqs – First XDC based Metaverse Launched its Successful Beta Testing
The first Swiss-based metaverse Metabloqs launched its successful beta testing for the first 5,000 registered users in September 2022. MetaParis, the first metacity, is presented as the perfect blend of the awe-inspiring landscape of Paris, the City of Light & Art on the metaverse.
The reality-inspired metaverse was soft-launched by Megha Shrestha, CEO, and Co-founder of Metabloqs, during the MetaWeek 2022, a prominent metaverse conference, in Dubai. Now, the beta-launch has fueled the hype of the Metabloqs community to immerse in the metaverse. Through the beta version, the first 5k users have become the pioneer metacitizens of Metabloqs to explore MetaParis. They get to experience the richness of the city’s culture, lights, and elegant fashion.
Metacitizens wandered in the streets around the 7th arrondissement that encompasses the Eiffel Tower and Champs de Mars. What is more noteworthy is that the users got to have a fun experience riding luxury cars and even take up an adventure on the water bodies. Currently, this version of the metaverse is compatible with Windows PC and the compatibility will expand to other device configurations sooner in the future. The team feeds in every significant update to the community via their social handles.
Adding to this, Megha Shrestha, CEO and Co-founder of Metabloqs stated:
“The prime purpose of the beta testing is to receive feedback from our users to enhance the platform features. We are grateful for the comments from our community, and it’ll be counted during the conclusion phase. Following the culmination of beta testing, our platform will be accessible to 300,000 users of the community.”
Moreover, Metabloqs, a metaverse built on the XDC Network, is aimed to create magnificent “Metacities”, the virtual twins of the world’s most iconic cities. The project is all set to immerse its users in a virtual world that incorporates the finest touch of reality.
With realistic graphics, real-world cities, and true identities, Metabloqs is positioned to become the trusted metaverse of choice for business, finance, education, and entertainment.
The platform will be based in real-world locations, beginning with one of the most iconic cities of all: Paris. Participants are encouraged to use their real identities, while an efficient KYC process and clear code of conduct will ensure a safe and compliant environment for everyone.
Metabloqs enables collaboration, learning, interaction, and networking in an environment of trust for users. For brands, businesses, and educational bodies, it offers a one-stop solution to build a presence in the metaverse.
For any enquiries, please reach out to [email protected]
Solana Price Fails To Break $34 Again, What Could This Mean?
- SOL price trades below 50 and 200 EMA on the daily timeframe despite showing some relief strength.
- SOL rally caught short as BTC price continued to range.
- The price must hold $30 support or face a drop-down to a weekly low.
The price of Solana (SOL) has recently shown some bullish strength, but it has struggled to break above key daily resistance against tether (USDT). Solana (SOL) prices have continued to fluctuate as bulls and bears play chess with SOL. SOL’s lack of bullish strength has left many traders and investors perplexed as to where it might go next. (Data from Binance)
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
After bouncing from its weekly low of $30 as a price rally to a high of $45 before facing a stip rejection, the price of SOL has recently declined, and the price has continued to struggle to rejuvenate its bullish trend.
The price of SOL remains marginally above a key support level of $30; this level of support is acting as a good demand zone for buy orders. For SOL to have a chance to trend higher, the price must break through its weekly resistance of $35.
To restore a relief bounce, the price of SOL must break and hold above the $35 resistance with good volume. This area of resistance has kept the price of SOL from rising. If the price of SOL continues to reject $35, we could see a retest of $30 support and possibly a lower support area of $24 on the weekly chart if there is a sell-off.
If the price of SOL breaks and holds above $35, it could spark a major rally to a region of $45-$58, which has historically been a difficult area for SOL price to break out of.
Weekly resistance for the price of SOL – $35.
Weekly support for the price of SOL – $30.
Price Analysis Of SOL On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of SOL remains below key resistance as it attempts to break above higher levels.
After forming a downtrend line that acts as a resistance for SOL price, the price of SOL has shown strength as it faced rejection in an attempt to break out of its downtrend range.
SOL’s price is $33 below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). On the daily timeframe, the prices of $35 and $55 correspond to the prices at the 50 and 200 EMA for SOL.
A break and close above $35 could see the price of SOL rally high to a high of $45 and higher.
Daily resistance for the SOL price – $35-$45.
Daily support for the SO price – $30.
Featured Image From NewsBTC, Charts From Tradingview
Babylon Alphanet Launched by Radix For Early Test Development
Radix, the asset-focused DeFi smart contract platform, has now launched the Alphanet test network in anticipation of the impending Babylon release. The current Radix Public Network will get its first significant upgrade with the release of Babylon.
Among all available options for DeFi, only Radix offers a comprehensive stack. Radix Engine, the first programmable “DeFi Engine” with native asset capabilities, and Scrypto, a Rust-based language focused on developing assets, will also be included in the Babylon release. An asset-oriented transaction architecture, modifications to wallet-network interactions, and a component-based account model will all be part of the revamp. These improvements will benefit end users in the long run.
Since the first preview release of Scrypto, dubbed Alexandria, in December 2021, Babylon Alphanet has been the most significant achievement in the development of the protocol.
The purpose of Babylon Alphanet, the second stage of a staggered release schedule, is to give programmers a chance to try out the newest features of Babylon DeFi and ensure a seamless transition to mainnet by testing the interoperability of a wide range of technologies, protocols, and user interfaces. It gives the rapidly expanding community of 3,000+ developers who have begun working with Scrypto time to plan and test their own decentralized application launches and help bootstrap the wider Radix DeFi ecosystem when Babylon launches, ensuring a smooth migration for those currently building on Radix.
Moreover, the introduction of Babylon Alphanet highlights the increasing momentum and increased enthusiasm produced by Radix as it clearly moves closer to its objective of being the home for the next generation of DeFi apps. While the cryptocurrency market has been in a bearish trend, the Radix network has experienced a 7X rise in transaction volume and a 52% increase of wallets with over 2000 XRD since the beginning of the year. The number of Radix wallets has increased from 11,600 to over 81,300 in the same time period.
Piers Ridyard, CEO of RDX Works said:
“After the $3 billion lost in DeFi hacks of the $50 billion market cap, more and more people are starting to realize the difficulty associated with building. I would call it ‘demo DeFi.’” With the launch of Alphanet, developers and the rest of the world can see that there’s a path to 100x DeFi coming. Even through a bear market, our momentum is growing.”
Following the release of Alphanet, Babylon Betanet will be released in Q4 with stable APIs and polished Scrypto and network capabilities, allowing developers to begin production testing of the first generation of Scrypto dApps and the migration of third-party integrations. The entire transfer to the Radix Public Network mainnet is expected to occur in the first half of 2023, marking the end of the deployment to Babylon.
MEV Crypto Bot Gains $1M But Loses Same To Hack Same Day
Hacks and exploits are increasingly taking more root in the crypto space. With the acceptance of digital assets globally, crimes also grow. The criminals use more technological approaches to aid their exploitation and hacks on protocols and platforms. A slight and negligible loophole is enough to result in these exploits.
MEV bot, an Ethereum arbitrage trading bot, amassed a whopping $1 million as a jackpot prize. However, the joy of its gains was short-lived as events turned out negatively for it some hours later. Before adequately reflecting on the tremendous value, a hack wiped the gains.
MEV Bot’s Crypto Gains Came Through Arbitrage Trading Opportunity
Robert Miller, an employee of Flashbots, a research firm, took to Twitter to report the attack. He noted that the Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) bot with the prefix 0xbadc0de earned Ether through arbitrage trades. He said the bot gained up to 800 ETH worth about 1 million in the works.
The bot leveraged a considerable arbitrage opportunity from trader sales from Miller’s explanation. The transaction involved about $1.8 million in cUSDC via Uniswap v2, a decentralized exchange (DEX). The trading yielded just $500 assets in return. Upon detecting the advantage, the bot immediately utilized its availability to obtain a huge earning.
But the bot’s gain could not stay much longer when a hacker discovered a vulnerability in its lousy code. The bad actor used the lapse to trick it into authorizing a transaction. The hacker wiped the bot’s balance, about 1,101 ETH.
PeckShield, a blockchain security company, revealed that the bug is traceable to the bot’s callback routine. This served as the loophole for the exploit through which the hacker approved an arbitrary address for spending.
Similar Vulnerability Attack
Vulnerability attacks on the crypto space are skyrocketing. For example, an Ethereum vanity address generator, Profanity, recorded a vulnerability exploit on September 18. The attack ended with a loss of $3.3 million worth of funds from different wallets.
1Inch Network, a DEX aggregator, investigated the exploit. The DEX discovered some ambiguity in the creation of the compromised wallets. It warned the wallet users to move their funds due to the risk associated with their use.
There was another exploit on a vanity wallet address just a week after that of Profanity. The attack resulted in the loss of some Ether valued at approximately $1 million. The hackers moved their proceeds to Tornado cash, the crypto mixer which was recently sanctioned.
Featured image from Pixabay, Chart: TradingView.com
Prominent Exchanges Listed Radix’s (XRD) Token
- Radix XRD token listed prominent crypto exchanges like Bitmart, and WhiteBIT.
- The listing of XRD, follows the launch of Babylon Alphanet.
Radix announced that its native cryptocurrency token XRD is listed on prominent crypto exchanges like Bitmart, WhiteBIT, and LBANK. And soon, the HitBTC and KuCoin exchange would list XRD. The XRD token is available for trading with major token pairs including, XRD/BTC and XRD/USDT, that are already active.
Radix is a smart contract platform for DeFi-oriented assets. The listings are another significant turning point for Radix, the project that is working to power the future gen of decentralized applications which is using a fundamentally different strategy than the current DeFi.
Andy Jarrett, CEO of Radix Tokens Jersey, Limited said;
I’m thrilled to see how the project is accelerating, but I can’t say that I’m surprised. We spent the last 8 years building and refining a complete stack to support a $400 trillion economy, so it’s rewarding to see so many in the crypto community experience the Radix Revelation and join the movement.
Rapid Growth of Radix
The listing of XRD on major cryptocurrency exchanges follows the launch of Babylon Alphanet, the most recent significant step on the road to Babylon Mainnet when Scrypto-written smart contracts would be operational and in use.
The newly listed exchange partners anticipate a sharp increase in demand for XRD as Radix passes another significant breakpoint on the path to the Babylon mainnet, now that the Babylon Alphanet is live. Stage two of a staggered Babylon Alphanet is intended to get developers to engage with the new Babylon DeFi features.
Radix began in the midst of one of the worst cryptocurrency winters to date, but since then, the network has experienced a more than 7X surge in transaction volume, and the number of active wallets holding at least 2,000 XRD has increased by 52%. Additionally, compared to 11,600 at the beginning of the year, there are currently over 81,300 active wallets running on the network.
ApeCoin Performance Could Attract The Whales – How About The Bulls?
ApeCoin has recently made it to the top 10 in terms of trading volume from over 100 of the largest ETH whales as seen in the past 24 hours.
- APE made it to the top 10 in terms of trading volume
- ApeCoin’s MRV has been seeing sustained growth
- APE price up by 1.46%
The Bored Ape Yacht Club isn’t running out of cards to play with the integration of a new staking rewards program that caught the attention of many ETH whales. The developments surrounding the BAYC token could be the main culprit for its recent popularity.
The buoyancy experienced with the increase in whale interest is just one of the many impressive developments happening for APE.
ApeCoin Bullish Technical Indicators
For one, ApeCoin’s MRV has been seeing sustained growth and doing tremendously well over the past month. With all of these positive indicators flashing, investors will see this as a bullish streak for APE.
Additionally, APE’s market capitalization has also surged from $1.46 billion to as much as $1.65 billion as of this writing.
According to CoinMarketCap, the APE price has skyrocketed by 1.46% or trading at $5.40 as of this writing.
However, APE’s trading volume has seen a massive reduction from 590.45 million to 141.08 million. ApeCoin also registered a drop in terms of activity which shows the limited wallet transactions.
Based on this scenario, the APE price could sink below the $5.135 key support line in the coming days. Moreover, the altcoin’s RSI at 39.64 and CMF at -0.03 also demonstrate a bearish movement.
Based on the APE chart, there really isn’t much traction noted since its launch in March. Notably, APE has plunged by as much as 80% from its ATH with NFT demand going down; the demand for APE also dwindled down.
There is really so much going on in the NFT market that is causing the sideways motion of ApeCoin.
BAYC Innovates With Rewards Staking Program
If there’s one thing really impressive about the BAYC, it is the creators who continuously reinvent themselves and innovate their brand to be more relevant to their target market. Its staking rewards program is one of its huge developments so far.
With a rewards staking program, the crypto is locked up for a certain period at which you’re not allowed to trade it but it generates passive income for you as the owner. By letting someone gain access to your crypto for a prescribed time, you earn rewards.
Staking rewards are extremely popular with investors because you gain more revenue by staking your altcoin especially if it’s relatively going up in value.
The sneak peeks of the ApeCoin rewards staking program were rolled out on September 3. Recently, on September 22, Apecoin revealed that the rewards staking program will go live on October 31.
APE total market cap at $1.65 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from MakeUseOf, Chart: TradingView.com
What are AI and Web3 Valuation, Tokenization, and Monetization as a Service (VTMaaS)?
Valuing and monetizing tokenized assets requires tremendous skill and expertise. Thus, rendering asset management as a tool to raise growth capital and liquidity inaccessible to many.
The global tokenization market sized at $1.92 billion in 2021 is expected to grow to $2.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.09%. Tokenization increases liquidity, lowers costs, and enhances risk management.
AI and web3 valuation, tokenization, and monetization can all sound like overhyped buzzwords. But when put together and packaged neatly into a service, they help organizations of all sizes and shapes realize the value of their tangible and intangible assets. This paves the way for unlocking new revenue streams, driving greater user adoption, and raising growth capital.
At its core, Valuation, Tokenization, and Monetization as a Service (VTMaaS) is the ability to take something of value — like a company or asset — and break it down into small pieces that can be traded on a blockchain. This makes it easier for people to invest in things they might not have been able to before and opens up new opportunities for monetizing assets.
With state-of-the-art AI and blockchain-enabled valuation and portfolio management engines, companies like Ovenue are striving to transform the asset management industry by empowering enterprises of all sizes to unlock the value of off-chain assets through their technology that are backed by AI and Web3.
Ovenue builds and licenses AI and Web3 technologies for asset valuation, tokenization, and monetization. Asset owners or businesses can turn their real-world assets into asset-backed digital products (such as asset-backed tokens, a type of non-fungible tokens) that can be licensed, sold, and collateralized using Ovenue’s end-to-end software and platform, powered by artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. These software products can be used by small and medium-sized enterprises or financial institutions for asset management, digital transformation, and financing.
Identifying and Evaluating Assets for Tokenization
The first step in the tokenization process is to identify which assets are best suited for tokenization. Once potential assets have been identified, they must be valued and evaluated in terms of their risk/return profile, liquidity needs, and other factors.
After conducting a thorough analysis of the asset, a report is generated that outlines the feasibility of tokenizing the asset in question.
In some cases, asset owners and businesses can choose their off-chain tangible and intangible assets they intend to onboard on to a platform like Ovenue. Intellectual property, commodities, natural resources, and real estate are a few examples of real-world assets that can be tokenized.
The process of asset valuation is one that requires reliable valuation software, predictive analysis, and asset management expertise to generate a fair market value for real-world assets. Expert skill and knowledge of market conditions are required to meticulously calculate the value of an off-chain asset. Ovenue is adept at this.
The valuation process structured by the team at Ovenue combined with predictive and historical metrics adds precision and trust to asset valuation and tokenization thanks to AI and Distributed Ledger Technology’s (DLT) immutability. The legitimacy and enforceability of smart contracts render a new class of highly valuable and transparent assets.
Tokenization and Monetization of Assets
The tokenization of an asset is the process of converting it into a digital token that can be traded on a blockchain. This makes it possible to transfer ownership in the asset and make it more liquid. Once an asset has been tokenized, it can be traded on secondary markets or used as collateral for loans.
The assets, however, need to be isolated due to their inherent risks. This is particularly true in the case of intangible assets.
To isolate the risk associated with the process, Ovenue offers asset owners the option to separate their assets into a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to legalize the asset ownership.
Asset-Backed Tokens (ABTs) are also key to creating new asset-backed products like asset sales, TradFi, and DeFi debts. This simplifies the financing and monetizing efforts as they cannot be replicated or subdivided.
ABTs require a market where they can be traded or transacted to further financing efforts. Asset owners should be equipped to securely exchange digital money, leading to new growth opportunities and financial freedom.
After valuation and tokenization, ABTs are listed to be sold, collateralized for future financing, licensed for royalty, or inventorized on the platform.
Summary
The AI and blockchain-enabled platform and finance protocols that Ovenue has developed significantly simplify raising growth capital.
Asset tokenization brings highly valued assets into the platform and offers a new marketplace where investors can attain financial freedom by buying and selling their holdings. It also ushers in a higher return on investments.
