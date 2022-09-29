News
Middle of the order comes through as Twins beat White Sox
The Twins trailed ever so briefly on Wednesday.
Ever so briefly — until White Sox pitchers had to face the middle of the Twins’ order.
After the Twins fell behind in the second inning, Jose Miranda started a rally that would eventually lead to three runs, and those runs put the Twins up for good in their 8-4 win over the White Sox on Wednesday night at Target Field.
Miranda, who hit fourth, combined with Gio Urshela, Jake Cave and rookie Matt Wallner, who hit fifth, sixth and seventh to go 10 for 14 with a pair of walks, pulverizing White Sox pitchers and providing nearly all of the Twins’ offense. That quartet scored six runs — three from Urshela alone — and drove in five — three from Wallner.
Luis Arraez went 2 for 5 and is hitting .313, essentially tied with Yankees slugger Aaron Judge as the two vie for the American League batting title.
The offensive outburst — the Twins finished with 12 hits — was enough on a day where starter Josh Winder didn’t make it through five innings.
Winder gave up a pair of runs in the second inning, allowing three straight hits to produce the first Chicago run and a sacrifice fly for the second. Winder would go on to give up another run in the fifth inning, knocked out of the game after 4 2/3 innings.
Orlando Magic cancel 2nd consecutive practice because of Hurricane Ian
The Orlando Magic’s training camp schedule took another hit because of Hurricane Ian.
The Magic, who didn’t practice Wednesday because the storm was looming, canceled Thursday’s practice in light of the hurricane making landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon.
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa.
Ian, which was down to a Category 2 storm as it was making its way to Central Florida, was located about 40 miles northeast of Punta Gorda and 85 miles south-southwest of Orlando as of 9 p.m.
The Magic opened training camp with two sessions on Tuesday but haven’t been able to practice since.
As of Wednesday evening, it wasn’t known if the Magic will practice Friday — three days before playing their first preseason game against the Grizzlies in Memphis Monday.
“We’re just going to keep monitoring it and see how we go about doing things,” coach Jamahl Mosley said on Tuesday. “Safety is going to be the first priority for these guys and their families.
“We were just communicating with the guys the things we could be prepared for, what we’ll do for them, just continue to monitor as we track [the storm] and see what we can do for practices and bringing these guys back in.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
China’s central bank PBOC warns against yuan speculation
The Chinese yuan weakened past the closely watched 7.2 level against the greenback this week.
Getty Images
BEIJING — The People’s Bank of China has warned against betting on the yuan, following its rapid decline against the US dollar this week.
“Do not bet on a unilateral appreciation or depreciation of the renminbi exchange rate,” the central bank said in a Chinese statement on its website on Wednesday, according to a CNBC translation.
This is based on reading a speech by Vice Governor Liu Guoqiang at a video conference meeting on foreign exchange that day.
The renminbi, or yuan, broke above the 7.2 level against the greenback on Wednesday, falling to its weakest level since 2008. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the dollar against major world currencies, hit two-decade highs as the US Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates this year.
The PBOC statement, with its requirement for banks to maintain stability in the foreign exchange market, is “verbal advice against the recent rapid currency depreciation,” Goldman Sachs analyst Maggie Wei and a team said. in a note.
However, the yuan’s breach of the 7.2 mark “suggests that Chinese policymakers are not necessarily defending a particular level of the exchange rate,” the report said. The “PBOC statement may slow the pace of CNY depreciation on the margin.”
The onshore-traded yuan has weakened 1.9% against the dollar so far this week, according to Wind Information.
China’s central bank took other steps to support the yuan this month, including reducing the amount of foreign currency banks must hold.
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and ANDREW DALTON
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.
Coolio died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press. The cause was not immediately clear.
Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film “Dangerous Minds” that sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “Pastime Paradise” and was played constantly on MTV.
The Grammy, and the height of his popularity, came in 1996, amid a fierce feud between the hip-hop communities of the two coasts, which would take the lives of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. soon after.
Coolio managed to stay mostly above the conflict.
“I’d like to claim this Grammy on behalf of the whole hip-hop nation, West Coast, East Coast, and worldwide, united we stand, divided we fall,” he said from the stage as he accepted the award.
Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., in Monessen, Pennsylvania south of Pittsburgh, Coolio moved to Compton, California. He spent some time as a teen in Northern California, where his mother sent him because she felt the city was too dangerous.
He said in interviews that he started rapping at 15 and knew by 18 it was what he wanted to do with his life, but would got to community college and work as a volunteer firefighter and in airport security before devoting himself full-time to the hip-hop scene.
His career took off with the 1994 release of his debut album on Tommy Boy Records, “It Takes a Thief.” It’s opening track, “Fantastic Voyage,” would reach No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.
A year later, “Gangsta’s Paradise” would become a No. 1 single, with its dark opening lyrics:
“As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I take a look at my life and realize there’s not much left, ‘cause I’ve been blastin’ and laughin’ so long, that even my mama thinks that my mind is gone.”
Social media lit up with reactions to the unexpected death.
“This is sad news,” Ice Cube said on Twitter. “I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace, @Coolio.”
“Peaceful journey brother,” Questlove tweeted.
He would never again have a song nearly as big as “Gangsta’s Paradise,” but had subsequent hits with 1996’s “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)” (1996), and 1997’s “C U When U Get There.”
His career album sales totaled 4.8 million, with 978 million on-demand streams of his songs, according to Luminate. He would be nominated for six Grammys overall.
And with his distinctive persona he would become a cultural staple, acting occasionally, starring in a reality show about parenting called “Coolio’s Rules,” providing a voice for an episode of the animated show “Gravity Falls” and providing the theme music for the Nickelodeon sitcom “Kenan & Kel.”
He had occasional legal troubles, including a 1998 conviction in Stuttgart, Germany, where an boutique shop owner said he punched her when she tried to stop him from taking merchandise without paying. He was sentenced to six months probation and fined $30,000.
He was married to Josefa Salinas from 1996 to 2000. They had four children together.
Police uncertain if girl killed in California shootout was abducted
LOS ANGELES — A Southern California man suspected of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before the violence, authorities said Wednesday.
Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were killed Tuesday in a shootout with law enforcement on a highway in the high desert east of Los Angeles after a 45-mile (72-kilometer) chase. Shots were fired at the officers from the pickup truck as it was being chased.
Once it came to a stop, the girl, wearing a tactical helmet and vest, got out and ran toward deputies amid a hail of gunfire, police said, Authorities are investigating whether she was shot by deputies or her father, or both.
Police have said the only weapon retrieved at the scene was a rifle in the truck, where Anthony Graziano died. There is police video of the shootout that authorities are reviewing.
The California Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it is investigating the shooting. A state law that took effect last year requires the department to review any officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian.
While many questions remain regarding Tuesday’s gunbattle, police in Fontana — where Graziano’s wife, Tracy Martinez, was killed Monday — offered some details about the family’s life before the bloodshed.
Anthony Graziano had moved out of the family’s home a month or two before the killing, as the couple went through a divorce, Fontana Sgt. Christian Surgent told The Associated Press. Savannah Graziano left with her father, while her younger brother stayed with their mother.
Police issued an Amber Alert after Martinez’s killing, saying Savannah Graziano had been abducted by her father. Now, detectives are trying to determine whether or not she was forced into leaving Fontana.
“Did she go willingly?” Surgent said. “Or was she actually abducted? We haven’t been able to prove that just yet.”
Fontana police had not received any reports of domestic violence at the home before this week, Surgent said, and child services had not been involved with the family. Neither parent was on probation or parole at the time and investigators believe Savannah was being home-schooled while she lived with her father, who police said liked to camp out in the desert and mountains in his pickup truck.
On Monday, witnesses saw Martinez walking in Fontana when Graziano picked her up in his truck. Surgent said it was not clear whether she was forced into the vehicle or got in on her own.
“And immediately that’s when they started arguing and yelling and domestic violence was occurring,” he said.
Martinez got out of the truck and Graziano opened fire with a handgun, striking her multiple times, Surgent said. The shooting on the street near an elementary school during morning drop-off forced students and parents to duck for cover.
Graziano fled and drove to get Savannah, who likely was wherever they had been staying that day, Surgent said. The son was at the family’s home at the time and was not involved.
The next day, a 911 caller reported seeing the suspect’s Nissan Frontier around Barstow, nearly 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of Fontana.
Law enforcement located the pickup truck and chased it on the highway to Hesperia. Throughout the pursuit, Graziano was “constantly shooting back at the deputies” with a rifle through the truck’s rear window, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said Tuesday during a news conference.
Dicus said there were “some indications” Savannah was shooting at deputies during the chase but didn’t provide any details.
A firefight in Hesperia ensued when the truck went off-road and somehow became disabled, with dozens of bullets flying. Savannah ran toward deputies — who did not realize it was her — in the chaos and went down amid the gunfire. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly before noon.
Her father was found in the driver’s seat and pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Department declined to release any additional information Wednesday.
Associated Press Writer Amy Taxin in Orange County, California, and News Researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed.
Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris’ AL record
By IAN HARRISON
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, hitting a tiebreaking, two-run drive for the New York Yankees in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.
The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from left-hander Tim Mayza over the left-field fence at Rogers Centre. The 117.4 mph drive took just 3.8 seconds to land 394 feet from the plate, and it put the Yankees ahead 5-3.
Judge watched the ball clank off the front of the stands, just below two fans who reached over a railing and tried for a catch. He pumped an arm just before reaching first and exchanged a slap with coach Travis Chapman.
The ball dropped into Toronto’s bullpen and was picked up by Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann, who turned it over to the Yankees.
Judge’s mother and Roger Maris Jr. rose and hugged from front-row seats. He appeared to point toward them after rounding second base, then was congratulated by the entire Yankees team, who gave him hugs after he crossed the plate.
Judge moved past the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had stood as the major league mark until Maris broke it in 1961. All three stars reached those huge numbers playing for the Yankees.
Barry Bonds holds the big league record of 73 for the San Francisco Giants in 2001.
Judge had gone seven games without a home run — his longest drought this season was nine in mid-August. This was the Yankees’ 155th game of the season, leaving them seven more in the regular season.
The home run came in the fourth plate appearance of the night for Judge, ending a streak of 34 plate appearances without a home run.
Judge is hitting .313 with 130 RBIs, also the top totals in the AL. He has a chance to become the first AL Triple Crown winner since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012.
Maris hit No. 61 for the Yankees on Oct. 1, 1961, against Boston Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard.
Maris’ mark has been exceeded six times, but all have been tainted by the stench of steroids. Mark McGwire hit 70 home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998 and 65 the following year, and Bonds topped him. Sammy Sosa had 66, 65 and 63 during a four-season span starting in 1998.
McGwire admitted using banned steroids, while Bonds and Sosa denied knowingly using performing-enhancing drugs. Major League Baseball started testing with penalties for PEDs in 2004, and some fans — perhaps many — until now have considered Maris the holder of the “clean” record.
Among the tallest batters in major league history, the 6-foot-7 Judge burst on the scene on Aug. 13, 2016, homering off the railing above Yankee Stadium’s center-field sports bar and into the netting above Monument Park. He followed Tyler Austin to the plate and they become the first teammates to homer in their first major league at-bats in the same game.
Judge hit 52 homers with 114 RBIs the following year and was a unanimous winner of the AL Rookie of the Year award. Injuries limited him during the following three seasons, and he rebounded to hit 39 homers with 98 RBIs in 2021.
As he approached his last season before free agent eligibility, Judge on opening day turned down the Yankees’ offer of an eight-year contract worth from $230.5 million to $234.5 million. The proposal included an average of $30.5 million annually from 2023-29, with his salary this year to be either the $17 million offered by the team in arbitration or the $21 million requested by the player.
An agreement was reached in June on a $19 million, one-year deal, and Judge heads into this offseason likely to get a contract from the Yankees or another team for $300 million or more, perhaps topping $400 million.
Judge hit six homers in April, 12 in May and 11 in June. He earned his fourth All-Star selection and entered the break with 33 homers. He had 13 homers in July and dropped to nine in August, when injuries left him less protected in the batting order and pitchers walked him 25 times.
He became just the fifth player to hold a share of the AL season record. Nap Lajoie hit 14 in the AL’s first season as a major league in 1901, and Philadelphia Athletics teammate Socks Seabold had 16 the next year, a mark that stood until Babe Ruth hit 29 in 1919. Ruth set the record four times in all, with 54 in 1920, 59 in 1921 and 60 in 1927, a mark that stood until Maris’ 61 in 1961.
Maris was at 35 in July 1961 during the first season each team’s schedule increased from 154 games to 162, and baseball Commissioner Ford Frick ruled if anyone topped Ruth in more than 154 games “there would have to be some distinctive mark in the record books to show that Babe Ruth’s record was set under a 154-game schedule.”
That “distinctive mark” became known as an “asterisk” and it remained until Sept. 4, 1991, when a committee on statistical accuracy chaired by Commissioner Fay Vincent voted unanimously to recognize Maris as the record holder.
AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.
More AP MLB: and
Orioles’ offense comes up short in 3-1 loss to Red Sox, putting wild-card hopes in jeopardy
As the clock ticks down on the Orioles season, there are fewer opportunities to bounce back from performances such as Wednesday night’s at Fenway Park. Against left-hander Rich Hill, Baltimore could mount little offensively, and the Boston Red Sox took advantage.
Left-handed pitchers have been a kryptonite of sorts for the Orioles of late, and without Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson in the starting lineup, there was a noticeable lack of power. That lack of power was felt in the 3-1 loss, with Baltimore unable to back up a solid pitching effort despite a ninth-inning rally that included Henderson walking and Rutschman striking out, both as pinch hitters.
With seven games remaining, the Orioles’ (80-75) magic number for elimination is down to four. The Seattle Mariners hold the tiebreaker, complicating a push for the final American League wild-card spot.
Right-hander Dean Kremer recorded the best performance of his career last week against the Houston Astros, pitching a shutout. In that performance, his curveball and cutter were dominant, and he threw the breaking ball 25% of the time — about 13 percentage points above his season average. Kremer hardly needed to use his four-seam fastball in that outing.
But against the Red Sox, Kremer’s curveball hardly made an appearance; he used it 11% of the time and drew one whiff with it compared to the seven he recorded last week. With the variation came mixed results, with four walks mixed into the three runs on six hits he allowed.
The initial breakthrough came in the first inning, when Alex Verdugo’s single scored Rafael Devers. A well-timed double play eliminated further damage in that frame, but Abraham Almonte and Verdugo later homered off Kremer before left-hander Keegan Akin came in two batters into the sixth inning.
Akin, who had been optioned Monday, returned Wednesday to offer a fresh arm for the bullpen. He was pivotal for the Orioles in his return, covering the final three innings with one hit allowed and two strikeouts. That saved the rest of a taxed bullpen for Thursday’s series finale against Boston, with right-hander Mike Baumann on the mound.
Robinson Chirinos hit his first homer since Aug. 3, but the long ball was all the Orioles could muster.
A season over
The season ended for infielder Ramón Urías between second and third base Tuesday night, when he suffered a right knee sprain. He was placed on the 10-day injured list. In the clubhouse, his right leg was wrapped in a soft cast.
In more of an everyday role, the 28-year-old put together a solid year in his third season with the Orioles. He hit .248 with 16 homers and a .720 OPS. Manager Brandon Hyde said Urías’ ability at third base was also impressive.
“In batting practice, he’s got a lot of power to right-center, right field, and that’s what we’ve seen for the last couple years,” Hyde said. “He can back side a ball as well as anybody. But for me this year, taking the next step, being able to pull the ball with a little more authority.”
Hyde said in the long term, Urías “will be fine.” But the injury is an “unfortunate” way to end his season.
Around the horn
- Akin, right-hander Beau Sulser and infielder Tyler Nevin were recalled to the Orioles on Wednesday while right-handers Joey Krehbiel and Jake Reed were optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.
- Norfolk finished its season Wednesday with a loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The Tides ended the year at 74-76.
This story will be updated.
Thursday, 1:35 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
