NBA 2K23 is the finest sports game ever made: review
I’ve spent several weeks playing NBA 2K23, and I’ve started a franchise at least 8 different times, using no less than 6 different teams. Each time, I find myself quitting after just a few games – mostly because I decide I want to try something else. Mostly, because there are that many compelling combinations.
Mostly because I’ve never played a sports game quite as painstakingly well-crafted as NBA 2K23. The latest game in 2K’s long-running basketball game series is indisputably the finest sports game ever made, and it’s a love letter to the most ardent basketball fans and sports historians.
And it’s all because of the incredible detail that developer Visual Concepts packs into every part of the game. NBA 2K23 is a undertaking in a different way than most sports games, which essentially tout tiny iterative adjustments each year. Instead of doing that, 2K23 rethinks why you play a sports game, creating a framework that lets every sports fan lead the league in any fashion they choose.
The centerpiece of all of this is the NBA Eras mode, which replaces your current franchise – or rather, includes (but is not limited to) a classic franchise mode. Instead of simply letting you take the helm of any NBA team of your choosing (standard franchise-mode stuff), NBA Eras let’s you take the helm of any NBA team of your choosing in one of four different eras. Run the Bulls in the 1980s, just before Michael Jordan (the legendary cover guy of this legendary NBA game, by the way), or grab the Magic of the 1990s, or play as the Seattle Supersonics of the 2000s, before they headed for Oklahoma City. (You can also start a traditional franchise in 2022, of course, if you’re a sports gaming purist.)
This mode is made even more exciting and immersive by the details placed into it. Each era has era-specific rules, outfits, and courts – and even a unique style of play. Start a franchise in the 1980s, and you can expect fewer three-pointers. Start in the 90s, and you’ll see longer shorts. Watch as teams rebrand and move to different cities – or veto those moves and keep hand-checking and change the course of the league.
It’s a blend of RPG qualities from running a team, and world-building as you manage like Adam Silver, and it’s all wildly accurate thanks to the most realistic (and deepest) rosters you’ve ever seen. NBA 2k (and other sports games too!) have mixed in all-time greats and all-time teams for a decade or so, but, especially in NBA 2K, the players on those rosters routinely fell short. You’d get a 1992 Chicago Bulls team or 2001 Lakers team with 4 or 5 fake players, and while you might have fun playing as a classic team, when David Johnson came off the bench, it would break your immersion just a bit.
That’s far less of a problem because whoever builds the rosters in NBA 2K23 went the serious extra mile. Miles, actually. To make the Eras plan work, you need nearly-complete rosters; getting the greats and key role players from an era is half the fun. And NBA 2K23 works hard to deliver. Such luminaries as Tyus Edney (a smurfy UCLA guard drafted by the Kings in the 90s), Earl Boykins (the 5-5 guard out of Eastern Michigan), and Marcus Fizer (a failed early-round Bulls pick in the days after MJ) are all in here. There are still a few glaring roster omissions (Reggie Miller among them, and it’s a shame Chris Webber isn’t here for the first time in years), but, by and large, the players of the era are captured in addition to the feel.
The entire experience plays out with only minimal bugginess: The game still adds in randomly-generated players as your franchise wears on, breaking your immersion (or leaving you to correct the problem as you go), and, oddly, you can’t turn off the G League in the middle eras. But these issues are largely minor; point blank, this is the most robust sports game ever, no matter how you play it.
This immersion translates beyond Eras mode too, into the Jordan Challenge. It’s been years since 2K built a Jordan Challenge, a series of iconic moments from the NBA’s preeminent legend, Michael Jordan, that you play through. And the current generation of consoles is built for this. Again, era-specific details shine, and in vast moments, you’ll get goosebumps. No sports game has ever chased this much detail. And no sports game has delivered on those fronts quite this robustly, either.
Even more impressive is that this framework comes as 2K continues to improve its on-court game. On the floor, the title plays much as you know and love, but 2K continues to tweak things for realism. The biggest addition this year is an “adrenaline” boost concept: In addition to a standard energy meter, each player also has 3 “boosts”. These turbo-charge your speed, but at a cost: Use them all up, and your players energy will drain ultra-fast. This should keep players from spamming turbo for an entire game, although it’s also not fully balanced: Every player, regardless of position, gets three speed boosts. Long-term, you hope this is altered so lumbering big men don’t get the same boost power as, say, Allen Iverson or Ja Morant.
The game also throttles back on the three-point shooting this year, with a slightly tweaked shot meter. The new meter definitely rewards skill even more, and it can be customized so you have to time your shot stick release either early or late. It’s precise enough that you won’t hit as many 3s with questionable big men, but at times it’s almost too precise. Meanwhile, the post game gets a boost; spin moves and dropsteps feel a bit more natural and useful in 2023.
And in 1993. And 1983. Because NBA 2K23 has all those eras, too. This is, quite simply, the finest sports game ever made, a game that rethinks what a sports game can be – and will keep you entertained for an impressively long time. If you can avoid constantly restarting and rethinking your dream franchise, that is.
5 out of 5 stars
Reviewed on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5
Available on Xbox platforms, PlayStation platforms, Nintendo Switch, PC
Photos and videos: Scenes from Hurricane Ian’s destructive path through Florida
The hurricane, with its strong winds and torrential rains, flooded homes and knocked out power to 2.5 million people.
Photos and videos: Scenes from Hurricane Ian's destructive path through Florida appeared first on Boston.com.
7 Ways to Improve Your Business Finances in 2022
With the economy more competitive than ever, it’s important to make sure your business finances are in tip-top shape so you can take advantage of opportunities to expand and grow. While some financial changes require major investments and planning, others are simple tweaks that have big payoffs down the line. Whether you’re a new entrepreneur or an established business owner with deep pockets, here are seven ways to improve your business finances in 2022.
7 Ways to Improve Your Business Finances
1) Cut Spending – Business And Finance
Cutting spending is one of the easiest ways to make more money. You can do this by eliminating expenses that are necessary for your business, but not necessary for your lifestyle. Examples include eating out often and paying for an expensive gym membership. It’s also possible to cut back on gas and car insurance or cancel subscriptions you no longer use. With some planning ahead, you should be able to lower these types of monthly expenses without feeling deprived. If you’re considering buying a house or a car, now might be a good time because mortgage rates are still at historically low levels. One thing you shouldn’t spend less on is marketing – after all, it’s essential for attracting new customers.
2) Keep Track of Your Money Better
Keeping track of your money is a great first step to improving your business finances. This can help you identify what’s working and what isn’t. Tracking your expenses will also give you an idea of where you can cut back on spending if necessary.
3) Increase Income – Business And Finance
In order to improve your business finances, it is important that you focus on how you can increase income. This could be done by offering more products or services, finding new marketing strategies, or finding new markets. Another option would be to create a system for capturing referrals from current clients and using them as sources of income.
4) Learn About Investing
Investing is the single most important thing you can do for your finances, and it is the only path to long-term financial security. To start investing, you will need an investment account with a brokerage firm or bank. If you don’t have one already, we recommend opening one at Charles Schwab because they offer high-quality service and invest your money for free. Next, as soon as possible, set up automatic deposits of a fixed amount every month into your investment account.
5) Take Risks – Business And Finance
Be willing to take risks. The best way to improve your financial situation is by taking risks and being willing to do what others are not. If you’re not, then someone else will be and they’ll reap the rewards. It’s always easier for those who don’t have the responsibility of bills and family members to take that kind of risk. Remember, a little bit of risk can go a long way!
6) Build a Strong Support System
A strong support system is critical for business owners who are trying to get their company off the ground. Whether it’s a coach, mentor, or friend, you need people who will be there for you and offer advice when needed. Likewise, your employees need someone they can talk to about the challenges of working in such a demanding environment. They’ll appreciate that you care enough about them to invest time and resources into making sure they’re feeling fulfilled at work.
7) Save 15% or More of Your Income – Business And Finance
One of the easiest ways to improve your finances is by saving. Try setting up a recurring transfer that takes 15% or more of your income and puts it into a savings account. This can be an easy way to save without thinking about it too much. There’s no rule on how much you should be saving each month. If you’re not sure where to start, try picking a number out of thin air, anything over 10% will help get your budget in order. Remember that any time money is taken out for taxes or emergencies, the same amount needs to go. It goes back into the account every pay period so this money doesn’t keep piling up!
While the 2022s are predicted to be a booming decade for business, there will also be many challenges. By embracing these changes and evolving with them, you will have a better chance of succeeding financially.
After torrid start, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson named AFC Offensive Player of the Month
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been named the American Football Conference Offensive Player of the Month.
After three weeks, Jackson leads the NFL in quarterback rating (119.0) and passing touchdowns (10). He’s also tied for fifth in the league in rushing yards (243), averaging 9.3 yards per carry.
Jackson has accounted for 12 touchdowns this season for the Ravens, who lead the NFL in points per game.
The monthly honor is the second of Jackson’s career; he also was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in November 2019, the season he earned NFL Most Valuable Player honors.
”It’s fundamentally sound quarterback play,” coach John Harbaugh said after the Ravens’ win Sunday over the New England Patriots. “He’s running the show out there. He’s making the checks. He’s managing the clock. All the things that you would say an operator or a manager does, he’s doing all those things, too. He’s doing those things, and he’s making plays sometimes when the play doesn’t make itself.”
The Ravens host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
West Ham v Wolves live stream: Pressure mounts on David Moyes after dreadful start as Diego Costa eyes debut
Premier League wrestlers West Ham and Wolves meet in Saturday night’s clash this weekend.
The Hammers are in the relegation zone after picking up four points from their first seven games.
West Ham have won just once in the top flight this season and David Moyes could be in trouble if his poor start continues.
Meanwhile, the visitors are 17th, just two points behind the Irons and struggling to score goals.
In fact, these two teams are the worst performers in the Premier League this season, managing just six between them.
Their combined tally is less than 14 teams that scored individually, so something has to change on Saturday.
West Ham v Wolves: Date and how to follow
This Premier League clash will take place on Saturday October 1.
Kick-off at the London Stadium is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 5pm.
Alternatively, fans can buy a one-day Now TV pass for £11.99.
talkSPORT will have updates throughout the afternoon and talkSPORT.com will have all the reaction.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
West Ham v Wolves: Team news
The Hammers are still without new centre-back Nayef Aguerd as he recovers from his nasty pre-season injury.
But it looks like they managed to get through the international break without any further setbacks.
Moyes must also decide if Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet and Flynn Downes are ready for departures.
The visitors will be without Nathan Collins after being sent off for a brutal challenge against Jack Grealish against Manchester City.
They might have to start without a striker as Sasa Kalajdzic has suffered an ACL injury.
Raul Jimenez is expected to be out for a few weeks as he battles a knee problem.
And Diego Costa may not be fit yet despite signing for Old Gold earlier this month.
West Ham v Wolves: What was said?
Simon Jordan on Moyes: “You’re always going to be the victim of, or the beneficiary of, past acts.
“The beneficiary of them tends to be a new contract and a big bag of cash. The victim tends to be that you have to live up to those standards, and nothing lasts forever.
“As an owner you will know when a manager is done. David Moyes is far from done. He is far from beaten.
West Ham v Wolves: Facts of the match
- West Ham have won three of their last four Premier League games against Wolves (L1), having won just two of their first eight against them in the competition before that (D1 L5).
- Wolves have kept a clean sheet in five of their last eight Premier League games against West Ham, although they have lost each time they have conceded in this run.
- West Ham are winless in their last six Premier League home games (D3 L3), the last having a longer spell between August 2002 and January 2003 (12 games).
- Wolves are winless away in the Premier League in each of their last seven games (D2 L5); they haven’t gone eight such games without a win since August 2018 (D3 L5), seven of which came in 2011-12. However, that run ended in a 1-0 win over West Ham.
- West Ham and Wolves are the Premier League’s top scorers this season, with both sides scoring three goals in seven games so far. Indeed, the Hammers are the only team in the competition yet to score in the first half, while Wolves are the only side without a score after half-time.
- Since the start of last season, only Norwich (22) have failed to score in more Premier League games than Wolves (20), including in four of their last six games in the competition.
- So far this season, no Premier League team has underperformed goals scored against total goals expected by a bigger margin than West Ham (-4.6 – 3 goals and 7.6xG), with Wolves having the second-lowest in the league (-3.87).
- Only Manchester City (43) have had more shots from outside the box in the Premier League this season than Wolves (38), with 46% of Wolves’ total efforts this season coming from long range (38/82). Meanwhile, Wolves’ Rúben Neves has had the most shots this season with 100% of them coming from outside the box (11).
- Jarrod Bowen is yet to score in the Premier League so far this season, with only Solly March (17) having more shots without a net than the West Ham midfielder (15). Against no other team in the competition, however, Bowen has scored more times than against Wolves (3 – tied with Leicester City).
- There are five players who have created at least 12 Premier League chances without registering an assist this season, two of whom play for Wolves (Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence both 12). Wolves also have the lowest shot conversion rate of any Premier League side so far this season (3.7%).
Hyde5: Who was filming Dolphins practice?; How to beat the Bengals on Thursday night
What in the name of Zapruder was happening at the Miami Dolphins practice in Cincinnati on Wednesday with someone sending video of a few plays on social media?
And does it matter?
First, someone with the Twitter handle JFolkUHC shot video of a handful of Dolphins walk-through plays on Wednesday. The only news value was that Tua Tagovailoa was at quarterback. That would suggest he’s going to play Thursday night despite injury issues from last Sunday.
There were a couple simple pass formations, a run, a punt — but you don’t rarely, if ever, see video of teams at such practices. Then again, due to Hurricane Irma the Dolphins left South Florida early Wednesday and practiced at the University of Cincinnati.
If that gets you riled up a little, relax.
Another picture shows a group of people watching the Dolphins practice. In other words, they knew people were watching and, in today’s world, a video could get out. So it wasn’t the best-case scenario. Nor was it Don Shula moving their practices before Super Bowl VII out of concern George Allen would be spying on them at the designated site (cue to Still Perfect, my book on the ‘72 Dolphins that’s out with the 50th anniversary edition.)
It’s not a perfect world in a short week with a hurricane altering plans. But nor is it anything that will tilt Thursday’s game.
Let’s get into the weekly five ways the Dolphins can win Thursday’s game:
1. Offense takes control. This looks to be a game the Dolphins offense will be asked to bear more of the load. Why? Because the defense was on the field for 90 plays Sunday – about a game-and-a-half by normal measure – and has to be feeling those effects on a short week. The offense, meanhile, played closer to half a game with 39 plays. Cincinnati has a good defense, as they rank eighth in yards (310.7 a game) and ninth in points (18.3). A couple injury questions play dramatically into the game. One is whether Tua plays, as expected at this point. The other is Cincinnati defensive tackle D.J. Reader being out with a knee issue. The 340-pound tackle is labeled by Cincinnati media as the MVP of the defense.
2. Josh Boyer vs. Joe Burrow. The Bengals are susceptible to a rush and Dolphins defensive coordinator Boyer has had great success again this season with blitzing. Safety Brandon Jones strip-sack caused a touchdown against New England and safety Jevon Holland’s strip-sack led to a touchdown agains Buffalo. The Bengals have given up 15 sacks, tied for the league worst. They rebuild their offensive line this year in hopes of keeping Burrow upright. They only gave up two sacks last week to the Jets so maybe their problems are improving.
2. Terron Armstead vs. Trey Hendrickson. First, the issue is if Armstead plays with a toe issue. He hasn’t practiced this week and is listed as “questionable.” He neutralized Buffalo’s Von Miller on Sunday and is the foundational piece of this line. Hendrickson, the former Florida Atlantic player, was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after 2.5 sacks, two quarterback more quarterback hits and two forced fumbles against the Jets. He has 13.5 and 14 sacks the past two seasons. He has 20 sacks in 23 games with Cincinnati.
3. Can the Dolphins run the ball — or should they just air it out again? This would seem a good week to flash an effective running game with Reader out and this Dolphins defense needing help. The Dolphins have run for 65, 86 and 41 yards the first three weeks. Chase Edmonds (3.4 yards a carry) and Raheem Mostert (3.3) could use a big game. Then again, the strength of the Dolphins is Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle making big plays. The Bengals have faced the arms of Mitch Trubisky, Cooper Rush and Joe Flacco thus far so it’s hard to measure just what their 15th-ranked pass defense can do.
4. Tagovailoa vs. Burrow. The draft-class partners will always be measured against each other in some form. The backstory has Dolphins owner Steve Ross’s “joking” $100,000 offer to coach Brian Flores to lose games – Flores didn’t think he was joking, as his lawsuit says. But in the 2019 Burrow Bowl the Bengals came back from a 35-12 deficit in the second half through onside kicks, Hail Marys, two defensive touchdowns – and the Dolphins had the No. 1 pick in their sights as a tie game went to overtime. They won overtime, then beat New England in the season finale to get the fifth pick. Now the prizes of that draft meet.
5. How well did Cincinnati study the Zapruder films?
Prediction: Cincinnati 27, Miami 24. There’s just a lot working against the Dolphins this week starting with that exhausting Buffalo win in Sunday’s heat. Going 3-1 are this tough first month of schedule is an achievement. Of course, going 4-0 is in their sights.
Putin plans to formally annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday: NPR
Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images
MOSCOW — The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin intended to formally annex four territories to Ukraine on Friday — capping a week in which Moscow-backed proxies won in doomed staged referendum votes by Ukraine and the West.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin summoned Russian lawmakers to the Kremlin’s ornate St. George’s Hall for a signing ceremony to incorporate Ukrainian lands at 3 p.m. Friday. , local hour.
The Russian leader will also give a long speech, Peskov said.
In a similar vein, authorities in Moscow announced on Friday that they would limit traffic in the city center ahead of a mass rally in support of annexation.
Billboards hang near the Kremlin in support of the government’s attempt to absorb the four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, saying: “Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson – are Russia!”
On the public television channel Russia 24, a countdown to the celebration now features prominently on the screen.
Russian lawmakers could discuss incorporating the regions as early as October 4, Reuters reported, citing the head of the upper house of parliament.
Kremlin-backed separatist leaders arrived in Moscow on Wednesday carrying purported referendum results which they say show an overwhelming majority of residents want to join the Russian Federation.
These votes took place despite widespread international condemnation. Ukraine and its Western partners have called the referendums a “sham” conducted at gunpoint and in violation of international law.
Russia’s move towards annexation has unfolded as the government scrambles to mobilize hundreds of thousands more troops to fight in Ukraine, after a Ukrainian counteroffensive recaptured territory in the north- east and south this month.
Western officials pointed to the moment as evidence of the Kremlin’s desperation to solidify Russian gains before they completely evaporate.
Meanwhile, Russian officials insisted that the newly incorporated lands would be entitled to full protection under Russian military doctrine – even threatening to use Russia’s nuclear arsenal in an effort to force Kyiv and the West to accept the new borders.
