No minute restriction expected for Ben Simmons: ‘I’m good to go’
After missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season and undergoing a procedure on his lower back this summer, Nets star Ben Simmons says there are no limitations to his game.
Simmons, who missed all of last season due to both mental health issues and a herniated disk in his lower back, was a full participant in Nets practice for the second day in a row for Day 2 of Nets training camp at the HSS Training Facility in Industry City on Wednesday. For reference, Simmons’ lingering back issues prevented him from ever playing five-on-five after his midseason trade to the Nets last season.
Those issues, however, appear to be behind him. Simmons said he blocked teammate David Duke Jr. at the rim during Wednesday’s practice.
“I’m getting used to the up and down play, but I feel great,” he said. “It’s good to be here with the guys.”
Simmons said he can do everything now after the surgery that he could before he missed all of last season. When asked if there’s anything he’s not cleared for, Simmons said: “Pretty sure I’m good to go.”
The Nets, however, have been down this road before: thinking a player is fully healed before a setback occurs. It happened last season with Joe Harris and the season prior with James Harden.
Head coach Steve Nash is optimistic Simmons can handle his normal load of around 34 minutes per game, but the Nets aren’t going to rush the process.
“I don’t want to get too carried away,” Nash said. “We’ve had a few wobbles in the last two years. Nothing’s set in stone. That would be the plan, that he’s in a great place now where he can be ready (to play a full load of minutes), but to build back into NBA rhythm, the demands, the travel, that’s the last adaptation process for him. But he’s in a great spot and there’s no reason to feel like he can’t get there.”
Nash said the team plans to use Simmons at any and every one of the five positions on the floor, but there has been an emphasis on using him as both a point guard and a center.
“I think if he’s the quote-unquote lone big [on the floor], that’s a role we’ll definitely play him at,” he said. “But he’s also our playmaker and point guard.”
Simmons added he can play anywhere on the floor.
“I’ll play wherever the team needs me to play. Whatever helps,” he said. “I can guard one through five, play one through five. I think it’s just one of those things where we have so many different talents on this team to where you put me anywhere to help get points, get stops, whatever it is.”
Simmons said one of the biggest changes for him will be preparation before games.
“I think the older I get the more I know I need to take care of my body,” he said. “So food wise, nutrition, and then everyday massage therapy, pilates I’m staying on top of my body this year. So it’s a lot, but it’s a must.”
It doesn’t appear he’s worried about a minute restriction, though. Asked if he can shoulder his normal load of 34-plus minutes, Simmons said: “If you need me to, I got you.”
Nets Notebook: Steve Nash says team is changing up offense schemes
With new players and new assistant coaches comes a new Nets offense.
Head coach Steve Nash said the influx of new personnel will allow the team to make some changes to the offense in training camp entering the season.
“We’re gonna change some of our schemes. I think we’re resetting in a lot of ways,” Nash said after the second day of training camp at the HSS Training Facility in Industry City on Wednesday. “We also, I think, have made some improvements.”
The improvements to the roster include introducing Ben Simmons to the rotation after missing the entire season, trading for 3-and-D wing Royce O’Neale, welcoming back sharpshooter Joe Harris and the addition of veteran big man Markieff Morris.
But Nash also made new additions to his coaching staff. Trevor Hendry moved from his video coordinator post of six years up to Nash’s staff. Adam Capcorn took a job on Nash’s bench after developing a reputation as a development guru head coaching the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn’s G-League affiliate. And Igor Kokoskov joined the Nets’ coaching staff after decades of coaching overseas and a quick stint as head coach of the Phoenix Suns.
“Just an incredible offensive encyclopedia,” Nash said of Kokoskov. “He was my assistant coach back in the day in Phoenix for many years and just has great experience. He’s been in the league 25 years.”
Nash said on Tuesday he’s “excited by the team’s potential offensively” because they have “lots of playmakers and shooters” on the roster. How he and his coaching staff utilize the weapons at their disposal will determine how high the ceiling is for this team.
HARRIS AGREES: NETS SKIPPED STEPS
Joe Harris agreed with star forward Kevin Durant’s assertion that the team skipped the steps needed to become a championship team last season.
Durant lit into his team’s approach to the season on Monday when explaining his reasoning for requesting a trade out of Brooklyn during the summer. He said the team lost respect from its opponents because they didn’t have enough fight in games he was out of the rotation.
Harris said the Nets put the idea of winning a championship over the actual steps it takes to succeed in the NBA.
“I think it was just a little bit more of looking down the road and feeling the loss from the prior year in the playoffs [to the Bucks] and wanting to get back to that point in the playoffs and maybe looking past some of the games that we had in the early season, instead of just being as attentive and focus on the present,” he said.
“So I think it’s something that we’re just trying to be really cognizant of where everybody’s focused on — we’re having a good second day of training camp, and then tomorrow, we’ll have another good day, and we’ll just keep having these building blocks that we’ll build off of, but we’re not trying to look too far ahead. And this can be the same thing: preseason games, you’re not gonna take these preseason games for granted, regardless of how much time guys are playing, wherever we’re at. You know, I think the whole focus is just alright, how do we get better today and then just kind of building off of that.”
WARREN NOT YET CLEARED, CURRY EN ROUTE
The Nets have two players who have recovered from injuries but are not yet cleared to play.
Forward T.J. Warren will not be ready for the preseason or regular-season opener, head coach Steve Nash said after Day 2 of training camp on Wednesday.
Warren is coming off two consecutive seasons missed due to consecutive stress fractures in his left foot. Nash said the team prepared for him not to be ready to play to start the season. They will re-evaluate his status in November.
“He’s doing great. He’s building up. We knew [he would miss the beginning of the season] going in,” Nash said. “We also don’t want to take big risks with T.J.,” he said. “He’s been out for two years so it’s a process that we want to be very confident in and make a firm decision as an organization not to rush him.”
Sharpshooter Seth Curry has also healed from a nagging ankle injury that plagued his 2021-22 season, but he also has yet to be cleared to play. Nash was more optimistic about the odds Curry is available sometime soon.
“Seth has a chance,” he said. “It would be great if Seth could play in one of these preseason [games], maybe the last preseason game. Hopefully be available or close to available opening night.”
Annual outdoor music festival Rock the Garden won’t be coming back in 2023
It’s lights out for the Rock the Garden music festival.
Cosponsors the Walker Art Center and Minnesota Public Radio’s 89.3 The Current announced Wednesday that the fest was retired and that it would not return next summer, but added the two nonprofits would work together in the future.
“We are grateful to go out on a high note as a team. This is now a fresh opportunity to conjure up new ways to serve ambitions that drive each institution in new ways,” said Walker executive director Mary Ceruti and MPR president Duchesne Drew in a joint statement.
Initially launched by the Walker in 1998, RTG’s first run featured two or three acts performing outside the downtown Minneapolis museum. Headliners included the Jayhawks, Sonic Youth, Wilco and, in its final year in 2004, David Byrne.
The Current jumped on board when RTG returned to action in 2008 with a bill that featured Bon Iver, Cloud Cult, the New Pornographers and Andrew Bird. Each June through 2019, the fest presented headliners that are mainstays on The Current (My Morning Jacket, Modest Mouse, Spoon, Father John Misty) along with high-profile local and regional acts (Doomtree, Low, Trampled by Turtles, Lizzo).
Rock the Garden added a second day of shows in 2014 and 2015. The following year, it temporarily relocated to Boom Island Park due to renovations at the Walker’s Sculpture Garden. It was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and organizers chose not to stage it in 2021 due to ongoing COVID-19 issues.
“It has been a tremendous pleasure to work so closely with the staff of The Current since our first Rock the Garden together in 2008,” said Philip Bither, McGuire director and senior curator of performing arts at the Walker. “The 13 festivals we coproduced together held so many memorable moments, and brought joy and inspiration to many. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with MPR and The Current in new ways and new projects in the future.”
During its reign, Rock the Garden had faced a number of pressures, from an increasingly competitive booking environment to rising costs to present outdoor events. In recent years, Surly Brewing Festival Field has teamed up with First Avenue to present outdoor shows at the brewery, some featuring previous RTG headliners like the National and the Decemberists.
Another longtime local festival, the Basilica Block Party, has also looked to previous Rock the Gardens for its own headliners. Organizers of the Basilica Block Party canceled the two-day event in 2020, brought it back the following year and announced it was on hiatus for 2022. They have yet to reveal if the festival will return in 2023.
The D’Amelio Show: Dixie D’Amelio says she and Noah Beck broke up
Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck went through a rough time in their romance.
During the second episode of The D’Amelio ShowIn the second season of, which aired on September 28, Dixie revealed that she and 21-year-old Noah had decided to call it quits after almost two years of dating.
“Noah, I don’t know what’s going on with that,” Dixie, also 21, told her parents, Heidi and Marc d’Amelio. “I feel like I’m very stressed about the whole situation. We’re not really talking right now. We’ve come to this conclusion that we just shouldn’t talk a bit, but we’ve parted ways.”
Dixie and Noah started dating in 2020, with Noah confirming their romance by sharing a social media post celebrating their one-month anniversary.
However, it’s worth noting that the two have been seen together on several occasions in the months since filming for the Hulu show’s second season earlier this year. In fact, Dixie denied there were any signs of trouble between the two as recently as August, sharing that they made the decision not to post about each other and that she thought that social media “ultimately causes a lot of drama no matter what we do.”
Myles Garrett back in Browns practice, coach ‘not ruling anyone out’ just before Falcons game
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was absent from practice Wednesday after being involved in a serious accident involving a single car earlier this week but will return to the team’s training facility on Thursday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed.
“[I’m] very, very grateful that he’s okay. I talked to him. He’s staying home today to rest, but we’ll see him tomorrow morning. But again, thankful he’s okay,” Stefanski said Wednesday.
Stefanski said the Browns is not yet going to make a decision regarding Garett’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, but added that like any other injury, it’s a “case-by-case basis,” and he may have more “in-depth” conversation with him in the building on Thursday.
BROWNS’ MYLES GARRETT THRILLED ON A WET ROAD TO AVOID HITTING AN ANIMAL: REPORT
“I don’t think I’m ruling anyone out on Wednesday. So we’ll do a bit of what we always do, which is gather information every day.”
Garrett is released from the hospital Monday evening, after his car rolled over several times as he allegedly tried to avoid an animal on a wet road. The accident happened around 3 p.m., about two hours after the end of training. He was transported to the hospital, accompanied by an unidentified passenger.
“First – and most importantly – we are grateful that Myles, his passenger and no other party were seriously injured in the single car crash yesterday,” the Browns said in a statement Tuesday.
“After a medical evaluation today, doctors from our University Hospitals team concluded that Myles suffered a sprained shoulder, a strained bicep, minor lacerations as well as bumps and bruises on various other parts of the Myles did not suffer any fractures and also has concussion protocol cleared.
When asked if Garrett will be training on Thursday, Stefanski replied, “We’ll see.” The Browns said in Tuesday’s statement that he will continue to be monitored by team physicians throughout the week.
Problems continue to mount for Jets even as Zach Wilson’s return is near
The good news is the Jets officially have their starting signal-caller back from injury.
On Wednesday, Jets coach Robert Saleh announced that Zach Wilson will start on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers barring any setbacks. Wilson has been out since last month, suffering a meniscus and bone bruise injury in the preseason opener.
The bad news is the problems with the Jets continue to mount. The latest issue is the Jets offensive line. George Fant (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, which means he will miss the next four games (at Steelers, vs. Dolphins, at Packers and at Broncos). Fant’s injury comes after Duane Brown (shoulder), who was supposed to start at left tackle, was placed on injured reserve before the start of the regular season.
Gang Green’s tackles have been a revolving door since the start of training camp. In August, right tackle Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending knee. That forced the Jets to sign Brown and move Fant to right tackle. Then Brown’s injury put Fant back on the left side, his preferred position. Conor McDermott, who replaced Fant during the Jets’ 27-12 loss to the Bengals, will likely start at left tackle with rookie Max Mitchell at right tackle.
Despite the Jets’ makeshift offensive line, Saleh said he isn’t concerned about Wilson coming off a knee injury.
“His knee is 100%,” Saleh said about Wilson. “As far as the tackles, we have all the faith in the world in the guys that we do have.
“Max is playing really well, McDermott has played a lot of football and it’s next man up. It’s a matter of just making sure everyone does their part.”
The Jets did add two tackles after adding Cedric Ogbuehi to the active roster as he comes over from the Texans practice squad. They also signed veteran Mike Remmers to the team’s practice squad.
With Wilson coming off a knee injury, he will be directly tossed in the fire in a critical year for him and the Jets organization. The team needs to find out if Wilson is indeed their quarterback of the future. With 13 games played in his career, the jury is still out on Wilson after tossing 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions as a rookie.
Wilson is returning to a Jets offense that’s been stuck in mud two of the first three weeks of the season. In the latest loss to the Bengals, Gang Green didn’t score a touchdown, and Joe Flacco, who started the last three games for Wilson, completed 28 of 52 passes for 285 yards, two interceptions, and two fumbles.
Not to mention, the Jets continue to shoot themselves with mental errors, whether it’s dropped passes, penalties, turnovers, or blown assignments in coverage. At 1-2 and with the upcoming schedule consisting of teams with a combined 8-4 record (Steelers, Dolphins, Packers and Broncos), the Jets will need to eliminate the mistakes before this season snowballs on them.
“It’s going to be a challenge for the protection system to hold up,” Saleh said about the Steelers’ defense. “[Cameron] Heyward, [Larry] Ogunjobi, they push the pocket, they play really hard.
“They’re relentless in their pursuit of the quarterback and they do a really good job with their coverage system. They give their D-line a chance to go get the quarterback.
“They’re a very experienced team. They’ve played together for a very, very long time and they’re very efficient in what they do from a down in and down out basis. It is going to be a big challenge for everybody.”
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin says Gardner has been “worthy of draft status”
One of the bright spots this season is the play of the number four overall pick, cornerback Sauce Gardner. Although Gardner doesn’t have an interception in three games, he has done a decent job covering some talented receivers, including Bengals standout Ja’Marr Chase.
Gardner’s play has even stood out to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.
“He looks like a guy that was worthy of his draft status,” Tomlin said. “He’s been a plug-and-play player, he’s played with great confidence.
“He has an awesome feel for the game that was displayed at Cincinnati. He seems to bring it to Sunday ball. I don’t think there are many surprises there, but when you start talking about top corners in the draft, they usually come ready-made.”
Injury report
After being carted off the field, linebacker Quincy Williams did not practice Wednesday. Williams suffered an ankle injury during the loss against the Bengals. On Monday, Saleh said Williams would be week-to-week.
Cornerback Brandin Echols was limited with a hamstring injury. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (toe) also practiced on a limited basis.
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
By CURT ANDERSON
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) —
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a massive Category 4 storm.
About 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). The storm was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.
Before making its way through the Gulf of Mexico to Florida, Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian lashed Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday with heavy winds and rain after strengthening to a catastrophic storm that was likely to deliver devastating floods.
The center of the massive Category 4 storm lingered offshore for hours, which was likely to mean more rain and damage from a hurricane that was trudging on a track that would have it making landfall north of the heavily populated Fort Myers area. Catastrophic storm surges could push 12 to 18 feet (3.6 to 5.5 meters) of water across more than 250 miles (400 kilometers) of coastline, from Bonita Beach to Englewood, forecasters warned.
“This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, stressing that people in Ian’s path along the coast should rush to the safest possible shelter and stay there.
Off the coast on Sanibel Island near Fort Myers, swirling water flooded streets and was halfway up mailbox posts by mid-morning. Seawater rushed out of Tampa Bay, leaving parts of the muddy bottom exposed, and waves crashed over the end of a wooden pier at Naples.
“It’s going to get a lot worse very quickly,” DeSantis said. “So please hunker down.”
Ian menaced Florida after bringing destruction Tuesday to western Cuba, where two people were reported dead and the storm brought down the country’s electrical grid. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Ian grew to a Category 4 hurricane overnight with top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), on the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Ian’s center was about 20 miles (12 kilometers) west of Fort Myers at 2 p.m. Wednesday, as it churned toward toward the coast at 9 mph (15 kph). The storm was expected to spend a day or more crawling across the Florida peninsula, dumping flooding rains of 12 to 18 inches (30 to 45 centimeters) across a broad area, including Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.
Ian’s rapid strengthening prompted Fort Myers handyman Tom Hawver to abandon his plan to weather the hurricane at home and head across the state to Fort Lauderdale.
“We were going to stay and then just decided when we got up, and they said 155 mph winds,” Hawver said. “We don’t have a generator. I just don’t see the advantage of sitting there in the dark, in a hot house, watching water come in your house.”
More than 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders, but by law no one could be forced to flee. The governor said the state has 30,000 linemen, urban search and rescue teams, and 7,000 National Guard troops from Florida and elsewhere ready to help once the weather clears.
Florida residents rushed ahead of the impact to board up their homes, stash precious belongings on upper floors and join long lines of cars leaving the shore.
Some chose to stay and ride out the storm. Jared Lewis, a Tampa delivery driver, said his home has withstood hurricanes in the past, though not as powerful as Ian.
“It is kind of scary, makes you a bit anxious,” Lewis said. “After the last year of not having any, now you go to a Category 4 or 5. We are more used to the 2s and 3s.”
Forecasters predicted Ian would make landfall more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Tampa and St. Petersberg, likely sparing the densely populated Tampa Bay area from its first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.
Officials warned residents that Tampa could still experience powerful winds and up to 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain.
“Please, please, please be aware that we are not out of danger yet,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a video on Twitter. “Flooding is still going to occur.”
During the night, Ian went through a natural cycle when it lost its old eye and formed a new one. The timing was bad for the Florida coast, because the storm got stronger and larger — 120 mph (193 kph) to 155 mph (250 kph) — with landfall just a few hours away.
The size of the storm also grew, with tropical storm force winds extending 175 miles (280 kilometers) from the hurricane’s center.
“With the higher intensity you’re going to see more extensive wind damage,” University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy said. “The larger wind field means that more people will experience those storm-force winds.”
The most damaging winds could hit a coastline where the population has jumped sevenfold since 1970.
Ash Dugney warily watched ocean water being sucked out below a Tampa Bay pier Wednesday morning. He said he didn’t trust Tampa’s storm drainage system to keep his corner tuxedo rental business safe from flooding that he said has happened even during mild storms.
“I don’t care about the wind and the rain and the stuff like that, I just care about the flooding,” Dugney said, adding that he moved essentials out of the shop and moved other items up to above waist-high level.
Flash floods were possible across all of Florida. Hazards include the polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons of slightly radioactive waste contained in enormous ponds that could overflow in heavy rains.
Forecasters placed roughly 120 miles (193 kilometers) of central Florida’s east coast under a hurricane warning Wednesday, signaling that Ian may remain a hurricane longer than previously expected as it moves inland.
Isolated tornadoes spun off the storm well ahead of landfall. One tornado damaged small planes and a hangar at the North Perry Airport, west of Hollywood along the Atlantic coast.
More than 450,000 homes and businesses were without electricity, and Florida Power and Light warned those in Ian’s path to brace for days without power.
The federal government sent 300 ambulances with medical teams and was ready to truck in 3.7 million meals and 3.5 million liters of water once the storm passes.
“We’ll be there to help you clean up and rebuild, to help Florida get moving again,” President Joe Biden said Wednesday. “And we’ll be there every step of the way. That’s my absolute commitment to the people of the state of Florida.”
Parts of Georgia and South Carolina also could see flooding rains and some coastal surge into Saturday. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp preemptively declared an emergency, ordering 500 National Guard troops onto standby.
Associated Press contributors include Christina Mesquita in Havana, Cuba; Cody Jackson and Adriana Gomez Licon in Tampa, Florida; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee, Florida; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Seth Borenstein and Aamer Madhani in Washington; Bobby Caina Calvan in New York; Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio; and Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama.
