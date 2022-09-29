News
People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida
By CURT ANDERSON
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose.
Floodwaters rose waist-high near Orlando, far inland, as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States crossed the peninsula. Ian’s tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 415 miles (665 km), drenching much of Florida and the southeastern Atlantic coast.
“It crushed us,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” He said roads and bridges remained impassable, stranding thousands in the county where Ian made landfall just north of Fort Myers. “We still cannot access many of the people that are in need.”
Authorities confirmed at least one storm death in Florida — a 72-year-old man in Deltona who fell into a canal while using a hose to drain his pool in the heavy rain, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Two people died in Cuba after Ian struck there.
Marceno said that while he lacked any details, he believed the death toll would be “in the hundreds.” Gov. Ron DeSantis later said that toll was not confirmed and was likely an estimate based on 911 calls.
President Joe Biden formally issued a disaster declaration Thursday, and Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said the agency is supporting search and rescue efforts. The U.S. Coast Guard also began rescues on southwest Florida’s barrier islands early Thursday, as soon as winds died down, DeSantis said.
“The Coast Guard had people who were in their attics and got saved off their rooftops,” DeSantis said. “We’ve never seen storm surge of this magnitude … The amount of water that’s been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flooding event.”
A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people normally live. How many heeded mandatory evacuation orders before the storm surge washed over the island wasn’t known.
South of Sanibel, towering waves destroyed the historic beachfront pier in Naples, tearing out even the pilings underneath. “Right now, there is no pier,” said Penny Taylor, a commissioner in Collier County, which includes Naples.
Emergency crews sawed through toppled trees to reach flooded homes, but with no electricity and virtually no cell service, it was impossible for many people to call for help when the surge filled their living rooms.
“Portable towers are on the way for cell service. Chances are your loved ones do not have ability to contact you,” said the sheriff’s office in Collier County, which includes Naples. “We can tell you as daylight reveals the aftermath, it’s going to be a hard day.”
In Fort Myers, Valerie Bartley was terrified as her family spent desperate hours holding a dining room table against their patio door as debris slammed into their house.
“We just assumed that it was tearing our house apart,” she said. As the storm raged outside, she said her 4-year-old daughter grabbed her hand and said: “I’m scared too, but it’s going to be OK.”
Ian made landfall Wednesday near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers, as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph (241 kph) winds, tying it for the fifth-strongest hurricane, when measured by wind speed, ever to strike the U.S.
Ian’s center came ashore more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Tampa and St. Petersburg, sparing them their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921. Water drained from Tampa Bay as it approached, then returned with a surge.
The National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to regain near-hurricane strength after emerging over Atlantic waters near Cape Canaveral, with South Carolina in its sights for a second U.S. landfall on Friday.
NASA’s Kennedy Space Center remained closed and off-limits, except for a small ride-out team that spent the night there. SpaceX’s next astronaut launch to the International Space Station, meanwhile, was delayed until at least Oct. 5, two days late because of Ian.
Ocean waters were receding after a storm surge brought destructive waves to downtown areas from Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor and Fort Myers. Cities from Orlando to Daytona Beach in northwest Florida got their turn for severe flooding before Ian moved out to sea.
Paramedics rolled residents out of the Avante Orlando nursing home on stretchers and wheelchairs through floodwaters to ambulances and waiting buses Thursday morning. A hospital system in southwest Florida was evacuating at least 1,200 patients for lack of safe drinking water. And in Port Charlotte, staff crowded patients into the middle two floors after the emergency room flooded and winds tore off the roof over the intensive care unit.
The Florida Highway Patrol shut down the Florida Turnpike in the Orlando area due to significant flooding and said the main artery in the middle of the state will remain closed until water subsides.
Calls from people trapped in flooded homes or from worried relatives flooded 911 lines. Pleas were also posted on social media sites, some with video showing debris-covered water sloshing toward the eaves of their homes.
Brittany Hailer, a journalist in Pittsburgh, contacted rescuers about her mother in North Fort Myers, whose home was swamped by 5 feet (1.5 meters) of water.
“We don’t know when the water’s going to go down. We don’t know how they’re going to leave, their cars are totaled,” Hailer said. “Her only way out is on a boat.”
Another boat, carrying Cuban migrants, sank Wednesday in stormy weather east of Key West.
The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue mission for 23 people and managed to find three survivors about two miles (three kilometers) south of the Florida Keys, officials said. Four other Cubans swam to Stock Island, just east of Key West, the U.S. Border Patrol said. Air crews continued to search for possibly 20 remaining migrants.
The storm previously killed two people in Cuba, and brought down the country’s electrical grid.
More than 2.5 million Florida homes and businesses were left without electricity, according to the PowerOutage.us site. Most of the homes and businesses in 12 counties were without power.
At 8 a.m. Thursday, the storm was about 40 miles (70 km) east of Orlando and 10 miles (15 kilometers) southwest of Cape Canaveral, carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) and moving toward the cape at 8 mph (13 kmh), the center said.
Up to a foot (30 centimeters) of rain forecast for parts of Northeast Florida, coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina. As much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) could fall in southern Virginia as the storm moves inland over the Carolinas, and the center said landslides were possible in the southern Appalachian mountains.
The governors of South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia all preemptively declared states of emergency.
___
Associated Press contributors include Christina Mesquita in Havana, Cuba; Cody Jackson and Adriana Gomez Licon in Tampa, Florida; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee, Florida; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Seth Borenstein and Aamer Madhani in Washington; Bobby Caina Calvan in New York; Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio; Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama, and Alina Hartounian in Phoenix, Arizona.
Firefighter rescues man trapped in Hurricane Ian flood: video
Heart-pounding video shows a heroic Florida firefighter rescuing a motorist trapped in rising floodwaters in Naples on Wednesday.
The desperate man can be seen sitting inside a nearly submerged white sedan as the firefighter walks towards him in floods up to the waist.
He then smashes a driver’s side rear window before reaching inside the vehicle and partially opening the rear door.
The first responder is then able to communicate with the driver, and assists him in opening the door on the driver’s side to allow him to be extracted.
A man filming the incident – presumably another firefighter – can be heard warning the rescuer that the car was moving as he tried to get the man out of the vehicle.
The Naples Fire Department – which posted the clip on its Instagram page – saw at least one of its post houses flooded during Hurricane Ian’s assault on the city.
The coastal city of 85,000 was hit particularly hard by the historic hurricane after massive storm surges filled its streets with raging floodwaters.
Footage shows homes in the city breaking loose from their foundations and floating.
Overwhelmed officials imposed a curfew to prevent looting and urged residents to boil their water after the storm destroyed a water treatment facility.
Aaron Judge by the numbers: A deep dive into Yankee slugger’s unforgettable season … with more to come
Aaron Judge is having himself a life-changing season. That much was evident since about mid-May, and his decision to turn down the Yankees’ contract extension to bet on himself will be included for years to come in self-confidence books.
Tying the Yankee and American League record for home runs is one thing. His first MVP will be a nice cherry on top too. But to fully appreciate the magnitude of Judge’s unforgettable 2022 season, one really has to dig deep into the weeds.
Let’s start with the basics. Judge is enjoying just the eighth 60-homer season ever. Titans of the game like Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez never did that.
His 11 multi-HR games are tied for the most in a single season, joining Sammy Sosa (1998) and Hank Greenberg (1938).
Judge is the only player in the history of Major League Baseball to post a season with 60 homers, 25 doubles and 15 stolen bases.
Judge leads all MLB players in home runs, runs, total bases, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, extra base hits and times on base.
If traditional stats aren’t really your thing, rest easy knowing Judge also leads the majors in Wins Above Replacement, OPS+, wRC+, wOBA, Offensive Runs Above Average, Isolated Power and Win Probability Added.
Judge has 61 home runs. Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka and Marwin Gonzalez each have fewer than 61 hits for the Yankees this year.
Seven MLB players have made 300 or more plate appearances this season and have fewer hits than Judge has home runs.
Judge has homered off 55 different pitchers this year, setting a new AL record. Nick Pivetta, Jordan Lyles, Matt Swarmer and Tyler Wells have the honor of being the only pitchers to surrender more than one. Lyles, Swarmer and Wells were taken deep twice in the same game. The Rangers are the AL only team to keep Judge in the yard this season, and the Yankees close out the season with four games in Texas.
After hitting his 61st homer on Wednesday, Judge now has a 1.327 OPS in the second half. He posted a 1.253 OPS in July, 1.091 in August, and is currently running a 1.437 in September. The only players to finish a season with a better second half OPS are Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth and Ted Williams. The only players with a better OPS in a single September were Bonds, Greenberg and … former Astros’ outfielder Richard Hidalgo.
Judge has a better batting average (.315), on-base percentage (.438), slugging percentage (.715), OPS (1.153) and wRC+ (216) on the road than he does at Yankee Stadium (.312 average, .412 on-base percentage, .677 slugging percentage, 1.089 OPS, 202 wRC+).
From April 22 to June 4, one of his more dominant stretches of the season, Judge hit 20 home runs. That is also how many home runs the Oakland Athletics hit during the same time frame.
From July 16 to Aug. 12, he hit .436/.573/1.077 (1.650 OPS) with 15 home runs. That is more home runs than the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers hit during the same time frame.
Since integration, the only qualified hitters to finish a season with a better wRC+ than Judge’s 209 are Bonds, Williams and Mickey Mantle. Mantle is also the only Yankee in a post-integration season to compile a higher single-season slugging percentage than Judge’s .696. The Mick posted a .705 SLG in 1956.
Judge has a .313/.425/.696 slash line. Ruth, Mantle and Lou Gehrig are the only other Yankees with a .310/.420/.690 season. The same goes for a season with an OPS+ above 200.
With 11.0 Wins Above Replacement (per FanGraphs), Judge is now the owner of the 10th-best season by a position player in Yankee history. Only Ruth, Gehrig and Mantle ever had a higher WAR in a single season. This is now also a top 25 season of all-time — eighth-best since integration — and Judge is the first player to post 11 WAR in a season since Bonds in 2004. Mike Trout (2012-13) and Mookie Betts (2018) are the only other active players with a 10-win season.
By converting WAR to a dollar scale based on how much one Win Above Replacement typically commands in free agency, FanGraphs calculated that Judge’s season should be worth $88.2 million.
His longest homerless streak of the season lasted from the fifth inning of the Yankees’ game on Aug. 12 to the third inning of their game on Aug. 22, a span of 41 plate appearances. He responded with nine in his next 60.
Judge ranks in the 99th percentile or better (!!!) in Statcast’s average exit velocity, max exit velocity, hard hit percentage and barrel percentage metrics. He’s also in the 99th percentile of walk rate, meaning he gets walked more than anybody, and when he does get pitches to hit, he hits them harder than anybody.
Finally, Judge has six games this season with more home runs than outs made.
()
A deep dive into Yankee Slugger's unforgettable season… with more to come – The Denver Post
Aaron Judge is having a life-changing season. This had been evident since around mid-May, and his decision to turn down the Yankees contract extension to bet on himself will be included in books on self-confidence for years to come.
Tying the Yankee and American League record for home runs is one thing. His first MVP will also be a nice icing on the cake. But to fully appreciate the magnitude of Judge’s unforgettable 2022 season, you really have to dig deep into the weeds.
Let’s start with the basics. Judge is in only his eighth 60 home run season. Gaming titans like Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez never did that.
His 11 multi-HR games are tied for the most in a single season, joining Sammy Sosa (1998) and Hank Greenberg (1938).
Judge is the only player in Major League Baseball history to record a season with 60 home runs, 25 doubles and 15 stolen bases.
The judge runs all MLB players in homers, runs, total bases, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, extra base hits, and times on base.
If traditional stats aren’t really your thing, take comfort in knowing that Judge also leads the majors in Wins Above Replacement, OPS+, wRC+, wOBA, Offensive Runs Above Average, Isolated Power, and Win Probability Added.
The judge has 61 circuits. Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka and Marwin Gonzalez each have under 61 hits for the Yankees this year.
Seven MLB players have made 300 or more plate appearances this season and have fewer hits than the judge has home runs.
Judge hit 55 different pitchers this year, setting a new AL record. Nick Pivetta, Jordan Lyles, Matt Swarmer and Tyler Wells have the honor of being the only pitchers to have yielded more than one. Lyles, Swarmer and Wells were dunked twice in the same game. The Rangers are the only AL team to keep Judge on the court this season, and the Yankees close out the season with four games in Texas.
After hitting his 61st homer on Wednesday, Judge now has a second-half OPS of 1.327. It posted an OPS of 1,253 in July, 1,091 in August and is currently running a 1,437 in September. The only players to finish a season with better second-half OPS are Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth and Ted Williams. The only players with better OPS in a single month in September were Bonds, Greenberg and…former Astros outfielder Richard Hidalgo.
Judge has better batting average (.315), on-base percentage (.438), slugging percentage (.715), OPS (1.153) and wRC+ (216) on the road than at Yankee Stadium (average .312, .412 on-base percentage, .677 slugging percentage, 1.089 OPS, 202 wRC+).
From April 22 to June 4, one of his most dominant streaks of the season, Judge hit 20 homers. It’s also the number of home runs the Oakland Athletics have hit in the same period.
From July 16 to August 12, he hit 0.436/0.573/1.077 (1.650 OPS) with 15 homers. That’s more home runs than the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers have hit in the same span.
Since integration, the only qualified hitters to finish a season with a better wRC+ than Judge’s 209 are Bonds, Williams and Mickey Mantle. Mantle is also the only Yankee in a post-integration season to compile a single-season slugging percentage higher than Judge’s .696. The Mick displayed a .705 SLG in 1956.
Judge has a .313/.425/.696 slash line. Ruth, Mantle and Lou Gehrig are the only other Yankees with .310/.420/.690 seasons. The same goes for a season with an OPS+ above 200.
With 11.0 wins over substitution (per FanGraphs), Judge is now the owner of the 10th-best season by a position player in Yankee history. Only Ruth, Gehrig and Mantle have had a higher WAR in a single season. It’s now also a top-25 season of all time – the eighth best since onboarding – and Judge is the first player to post 11 WARS in a season since Bonds in 2004. Mike Trout (2012- 13) and Mookie Betts (2018) are the only other active players with a 10-win season.
Converting WAR to a dollar scale based on the amount Win Above Replacement typically commands in free agency, FanGraphs calculated that Judge’s season should be worth $88.2 million.
His longest non-homer streak of the season lasted from the Yankees’ fifth inning of game on August 12 through the third inning of their game on August 22, a span of 41 plate appearances. He responded with nine in his next 60.
Judge ranks in the 99th percentile or better (!!!) in Statcast Average Out Speed, Max Out Speed, Hit Percentage, and Barrel Percentage. He’s also in the 99th percentile of walk rate, which means he gets walked more than anyone, and when he has pitches to hit, he hits them harder than anyone.
Finally, Judge has six games this season with more homers than outs made.
()
St. Paul City Council approves $5 million tax incentive for deeply affordable senior housing at Highland Bridge
The St. Paul City Council this week approved financing for 60 units of deeply affordable rental housing for seniors age 55 and older at Highland Bridge, the new development in Highland Park.
The Lumin, a five-story apartment building to be developed by CommonBond Communities at 830 Cretin Ave., will be targeted to residents earning no more than 30 percent of the Twin Cities area median income. That income limit would equate this year to about $24,000 for an individual or $35,000 for a family of four.
The Lumin will span 48 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units. Seven apartments will be reserved for high-priority homeless residents.
The $22.3 million project relies on a variety of funding sources, including a $10.6 million first mortgage loan from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. The city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority will contribute up to $5.4 million in tax increment financing, which will take the form of a “pay as you go” financial note to help fund the first mortgage loan. That translates to about $400,000 in payments on an annualized basis.
To fund deeply affordable housing, the city has organized a series of tax increment financing districts, or TIF districts, that pair affordable projects with market-rate projects, somewhat like Russian nesting dolls. In the case of the Lumin, “Ford Site Housing
TIF District No. 2” relies on tax revenues from a 118-unit market-rate senior housing project to be developed by Presbyterian Homes.
To maintain long-term affordability, every apartment in the Lumin will also rely on project-based federal Section 8 housing vouchers, which are expected to cover the majority of rents.
Other funding sources for the Lumin include tax credits, tax-exempt revenue bonds provided through the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, a $4.5 million Ramsey County capital improvement loan that defers both principal and interest for 40 years, a deferred developer’s fee, a sales tax rebate and energy rebate.
The city, through an agreement with master developer the Ryan Cos., expects that at least 20 percent of all the housing units built at Highland Bridge will qualify as affordable housing at a variety of income tiers, including a mix of rental and owner-occupied housing. At full build-out, that would translate to 760 affordable units.
Withdrawal from Russia: Swedish H&M loses 89% of its net profit
The Swedish clothing giant H&M recorded an 89% drop in net profit in the third quarter on September 29, weighed down by a provision linked to its gradual withdrawal from Russia, a consequence of the conflict in Ukraine.
The world number 2 in the sector also announced a new plan aimed at annual savings of 2 billion crowns (181 million euros), the effects of which should be visible from the second half of 2023.
Between July and September, H&M’s quarterly net profit was divided by nine to 531 million crowns (about 49 million euros) in the third quarter, well below the expectations of analysts polled by Bloomberg and Factset.
“The third quarter was largely affected by our decision to put our activities in Russia on hold and then to withdraw from them,” commented CEO Helena Helmersson in the group’s financial report quoted by AFP. “It had a significant effect on our sales and profitability, which explains half of the decline in profits,” she added. H&M’s turnover reached 57.5 billion crowns, an increase of 3%, in line with analysts’ expectations, according to Factset.
“Just over 30” stores permanently closed
The Swedish giant did not detail the measures of its savings plan which will include measures of “cost reductions and efficiency improvements”.
After shutting down all of its sales in Russia in March, the group announced in July that it would withdraw from Russia, thus generating a cost of 2.1 billion crowns (190 million euros). The amount turned out to be higher than expected due to the decline in the value of the Swedish krona on the foreign exchange market.
To date, the group has “a little more than 30” stores permanently closed out of the 172 H&M brands in Russia, of which only a part belongs to H&M, many being franchised. H&M will also close its three stores in Belarus.
Worker who died at downtown St. Paul construction site identified as 61-year-old from Stillwater
Police identified a man Thursday who died at a downtown St. Paul construction site as a 61-year-old from Stillwater.
The driver of a work truck struck Peter M. Davis at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Wabasha and Seventh streets, according to police. Davis was working at a roadwork construction site.
Officers working a traffic safety detail nearby were redirected to the incident and paramedics pronounced Davis dead at the scene.
“The department and the city mourn this tragic loss of life in St. Paul,” said Sgt. David McCabe, a police spokesman, on Thursday. “The investigation into this incident continues.”
