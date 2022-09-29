News
Planned Parenthood shooting suspect Robert Dear will not be forcibly medicated at this time
A mental patient accused of killing three people in 2015 at a Colorado family planning clinic because it offered abortion services will not be forcibly medicated as he appeals a federal judge’s order authorizing involuntary processing.
Earlier this month, US District Judge Robert Blackburn ruled that involuntary medication was the only realistic approach with a substantial chance of rendering 64-year-old Robert Dear fit to stand trial and was also in the best interests of his overall health, both mental and physical.
Dear’s attorneys appealed the order to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and on Monday Blackburn ruled that Dear would not be medicated against her will while the appeal is considered, which could take several months . Federal prosecutors did not object to the order being stayed, according to court records.
Dear’s federal public defenders challenged the involuntary medication order in part because it also permits the use of force to cause Dear to take medication or undergo monitoring for any potential side effects to her physical health.
Dear’s lawyers argued that forcing Dear to be treated for her delusional disorder could worsen conditions such as untreated high blood pressure and high cholesterol. However, in the appeal, they say Blackburn’s decision to grant prison doctors the right to coerce the treatment or monitoring of other ailments is “miles away” from the limited uses of coercive medication authorized by the Supreme Court of the United States.
The appeal noted that the last forced drug order reviewed by the 10th Circuit took three months to resolve.
Lawsuits against Dear have stalled, first in state court and then in federal court, as he has been repeatedly declared mentally incapable to stand trial since his arrest and has refused to take medication. .
During a three-day hearing this summer on whether he should be forcibly medicated, prosecutors argued that the drugs had a substantial likelihood, based on the research and experience of government experts, to make Dear well enough to meet the legal standard of mental capacity – to be able to understand the proceedings and to assist in his defence.
Gophers football vs. Purdue: Keys to game, how to watch and who has edge
PURDUE AT MINNESOTA
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KFAN, 100.3 FM
Weather: 61 degrees, partly sunny, 6 mph northwest wind
Betting favorite: Minnesota, minus-12.6
Records: Minnesota is 4-0 and 1-0 in Big Ten after a dominating 34-7 win at Michigan State last Saturday. The U has outscored all opponents 183-24 and climbed into the AP poll at No. 21 this week. Purdue is 2-2, 0-1 Big Ten. They lost the season opener to now-No. 11 Penn State, 35-31, and fell 32-29 at Syracuse in Week 3. They beat Indiana State and Florida Atlantic.
History: At Minnesota, P.J. Fleck is 4-1 against Purdue and a win Saturday would be the first time he’s beaten an opponent five times in his head-coaching career. The U has won eight of nine games to take a 41-33-3 lead in the all-time series against the Boilermakers.
Key matchup: Gophers secondary vs. Purdue receiver Charlie Jones. Minnesota might have faced the best receiver corps of the season last week with the Spartans, but Jones is the best No. 1 option. The Iowa transfer leads the nation with 41 receptions and seven touchdowns, along with 533 yards. He will, of course, be the focal point for U defensive backs.
Who has the edge?
Gophers offense vs. Purdue defense: Tanner Morgan has been rolling and Purdue’s pass D gave up 308 yards through air in the loss to Penn Sate. Morgan won Big Ten co-offensive player of the week for completing 88 percent of his passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns vs. Spartans. Morgan feasted on Purdue in 2019 the same way he did Michigan State last week. He currently is the highest-graded QB in the nation (95.2), according to Pro Football Focus College. … The remade Gophers offensive line hasn’t had an issue integrating four new starters. Minnesota has allowed Morgan to be sacked only once in 79 passing attempts this season. Purdue lost top pass rusher George Karlaftis to the NFL and don’t have a player with more than one sack through four games. RT Quinn Carroll has allowed a team-high four pressures in four games. … LB Jalen Graham, all-Big Ten honorable mention last season, hasn’t played in the last three games. … Without Chris Autman-Bell (season-ending knee injury), the Gophers’ by-committee approach had 10 pass catchers, including six with two receptions and four with at least three grabs. … Back from an ankle injury, WR Daniel Jackson had his first career two TD game, and backup TE Nick Kallerup had his first career TD. EDGE: Gophers
Gophers defense vs. Purdue offense: QB Aidan O’Connell did not play in the 28-26 win over FAU last week with a reported rib injury suffered in the Syracuse loss. Head coach Jeff Brohm said Monday it was too early to discuss O’Connell’s status for Saturday. Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi pegged O’Connell as a “top five quarterback in the country.” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has him in the top 10 in the 2023 draft class. If O’Connell doesn’t play, Austin Burton is most likely to step in. He completed 72 percent of passes for 166 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Conference USA opponent last week. … Brohm is credited with vast offensive creativity, but hasn’t gotten much out of the ground game. Boilers were dead last in nation in rushing efficiency last season. Before Dylan Downing rushed for 113 yards against FAU, the Boilers hadn’t had a 100-yard rusher since massive RB Zander Horvath in 2020. No. 1 RB King Doerue has missed last two games.… The Gophers starting defense has yet to give up a touchdown this season and forced a season-high three takeaways against Michigan State. … LB Mariano Sori-Marin leads team with 25 total tackles. CB Terell Smith (84.1) and Thomas Rush (82.0) are the two highest-graded defensive players, per PFF. Eight defensive lineman have played at least 40 of the 192 snaps this season; this keeps them fresher longer. EDGE: Gophers
Special teams: Charlie Jones is also a fearless kick and punt returner, but Minnesota has been stingy in both areas this season. Mitchell Fineran is 2 for 4 on field goals with two misses in the 40-50-yard range. K Matthew Trickett is 5 for 5, with a long of 46. EDGE: Gophers
Prediction: Brohm called the Gophers the “best team we’ve played to date,” and that includes a Penn State squad now in the top 15 in the nation. Minnesota’s is well-oiled machine and will continue to grind opponents to dust. Gophers, 31-13
Meta officials cite security concerns for not publishing comprehensive study on hate speech in India
frames to Metaplatforms privately told rights groups that security concerns prevented them from releasing details of his hate speech investigation of his services in India, according to audio recordings heard by The Wall Street Journal.
Meta, Facebook’s parent company, in July published a four-page summary of a human rights impact assessment in India, its largest user market, where it was accused of failing to failed to properly monitor hate speech against religious minorities. India’s summary was part of the company’s first global human rights report. The 83-page global report presents the detailed results of some previous surveys; it only included general descriptions of its assessment of India, which disappointed some rights advocates.
New five-year MassHealth deal will improve homeless insurance coverage and hospital funding
Governor Charlie Baker noted that the waiver would also support the state’s behavioral health reform initiative, expanding treatment services for substance use disorders and other behavioral health services.
The state signed a new five-year, $67 billion agreement with the federal government on a number of reforms for Medicaid, an approval that will increase federal funds for Massachusetts hospitals and fuel changes in how the Medicaid program of the state insures the homeless. The agreement allows the state to make changes to its Medicaid program, known as MassHealth, outside of certain federal standards. The agreement has been continuously renewed and updated since its initial approval in 1995.
Among the updates for Massachusetts, the plan will provide at least 12 months of continued eligibility for those recently released from a correctional facility and members experiencing homelessness.
“We know that many people who are eligible for Medicaid lose their coverage on a full month’s renewal, not because they aren’t eligible, but because they didn’t get paperwork in the mail,” said Daniel Tsai, deputy administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services. Tsai, who previously oversaw Massachusetts’ Medicaid program, spoke about the approval at a press conference Wednesday. The waiver will also provide additional federal funding to hospitals by agreeing to match dollars raised by increased assessment of state hospitals. Ultimately, the hospital funding program will generate more than $600 million in profits for hospitals annually over the next five years, state officials said.
As Heat’s Tyler Herro awaits extension, he notes, ‘got to be the right number’
Tyler Herro arrived at the Miami Heat’s media day on Monday prepared for the question.
So when asked about the Oct. 17 deadline to reach an agreement on a rookie-scale extension, the fourth-year guard offered a safe, milquetoast response.
“I’m just focused on the season and basketball,” he said from the podium at FTX Arena. “I’m going to let my agent take care of that.”
But during a moment of candor at the Heat’s ongoing training camp at the Baha Mar resort, away from the glare of cameras, there was greater candor.
He is involved – or at least had been involved.
And, yes, the money matters.
“I was active early in the summer,” he told the Sun Sentinel of the extension window that opened in July. “Then I realized it wasn’t going to get done, if it does get done, until later. So I just told my agent to call me when it’s ready.
“So we haven’t really spoken much about the contract. Obviously, I tell him to call me when it’s ready. If it’s not ready, I continue to play my game and figure it out next summer.”
That would be the next step in the absence of an agreement over these next three weeks, with the defending NBA Sixth Man of the Year otherwise to become a restricted free agent July 1.
To Herro, it is a relatively basic equation.
“We both know my worth,” he said of himself and the Heat. “I want to be in Miami, but it’s got to make sense for my family.”
Only it’s not so simple.
Once extended, Herro essentially cannot be traded until next offseason, because of an arcane “poison-pill” rule that would hinder almost all trade permutations under the NBA salary cap.
Herro acknowledged he was not fully familiar with that aspect, but said he also believed it best to avoid such deep dives.
What he does appreciate is his market value.
“There’s players across the league that have gotten paid who I know I’m better than. So it’s got to be the right number,” he said, with the Heat continuing camp on makeshift courts at the resort’s convention center.
Among recent extensions that have been used as means of comparison have been the four-year, $107 million, incentive-laden contract signed this summer by the New York Knicks’ R.J. Barrett, the four-year, $90 million extension signed last October by the Phoenix Suns’ Mikal Bridges, the four-year $107 million extension previously signed by the Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, as well as four-year deals in the $75 million range signed by the Brooklyn Nets’ Joe Harris, the Dallas Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr., the Houston Rockets’ Eric Gordon and the Knicks’ Evan Fournier.
“I don’t want to go anywhere,” Herro said. “But, like I said, it’s got to make sense for my family. I’m not rushing to get anything done. I’m still on my rookie contract and the money doesn’t kick in until next summer. So at the end of the day, it’s got to make sense for me.
“So, like I said, I’m not in a rush.”
Still, there is that clock that continues to tick. Once the season opens, neither the Heat nor Herro can talk contract.
And while the Heat would have right the match outside offers for Herro as a restricted free agent, there also should be ample outside money, with the salary cap poised to make a major jump in 2023-24.
Of course free agency would take Herro, 22, back to his days at Whitnall High School in Greenfield, Wis., where he received recruiting pitches from Marquette, DePaul, Oregon State and Arizona State before backing out of a commitment to Wisconsin to instead play at Kentucky. He was drafted out of Kentucky as a freshman at No. 13 by the Heat in 2019.
So Recruiting 2.0 as a free agent?
“I mean, I think that’d be cool,” he said of being at the center of attention like so many previous NBA free agents. “But it’s nothing I want to do. My home is Miami. I want to be here. Since I’ve gotten here, we went to the [NBA] Finals and the Eastern Conference finals in three years.”
Queen’s death certificate released: Records reveal time and cause of death
Queen’s death certificate released: Records reveal monarch died of ‘old age’ at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral – Princess Anne named ‘informant’
- A historical document reveals the late monarch died at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Ballater
- The cause of death is listed as old age. The certificate is signed by the Princess Royal, who has declared to the Registrar
- Local GP Dr Douglas James Allan Glass is noted as a Certified Certifying Physician
The Queen died of ‘old age’, Her Majesty’s recently released death certificate revealed today.
The 96-year-old monarch died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday September 8 at 3.10pm – more than three hours before the public was told.
The death certificate, issued by National Records of Scotland, lists her as dying of “old age”. The informant of his death was the Princess Royal, Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter, Princess Anne.
The time of death on the historical document, which gives the monarch’s occupation as ‘Her Majesty the Queen’, means that only King Charles and his only sister were at their mother’s side when she died in the ‘Aberdeenshire three weeks ago today.
Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife, Countess Sophie of Wessex, were in the air when the Queen died. They had raced to Balmoral, taking off from RAF Northolt in South Ruislip, west London, at 2.39pm, landing an hour later.
Prince Harry was not on the plane with his brother and had to make his own trip to Scotland on a jet from Luton after his grandmother died. He landed in Aberdeen at 6.46pm, 16 minutes after the Palace’s announcement.
Douglas James Allan Glass is noted as the certifying licensed physician. Dr Glass is a GP from the Highland village of Aboyne, about 20 miles from Balmoral.
Revealed: The Queen’s death certificate has been released and says her cause of death was ‘old age’
The last picture taken of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II – two days before her death when she met Liz Truss and asked her to form a government
What does it mean to die of “old age”? Is it a common cause of death?
It’s common to hear that someone died of ‘old age’ – but official advice says doctors should avoid using just ‘old age’ on death certificates.
The description is accepted only if the patient is over 80 years old and the doctor has personally cared for the patient for a long time, observing a gradual decline.
It can also only be used if doctors are unaware of any identifiable illness or injury that contributed to the death.
The phrase refers to the “sum total of lifelong injuries” to body tissues and organs, doctors say.
However, other experts say that you can’t really die of old age. Instead, they claim age simply makes a person more susceptible to heart or kidney disease, two diseases that can kill.
Old age was the only cause of death listed, with no other contributing factors. It was the same cause of death as on the death certificate of her husband, Prince Philip.
Paul Lowe, the Registrar General for Scotland, confirmed the Queen’s death was registered in Aberdeenshire on September 16, 2022.
Paying tribute to her mother the Queen, the Princess Royal revealed that she was with the Head of State in his final moments.
Anne, who accompanied her mother’s coffin on its journey from Balmoral to London, via Edinburgh, said: “I was blessed to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life.”
The princess is named “informant” on the document and is said to have informed the local registrar of her mother’s death.
The Queen was laid to rest on September 19, after 70 years of service, after her family, friends and the nation said a loving goodbye to the late monarch.
For the woman who was never meant to be sovereign, the Queen has fulfilled her promise to serve the nation and the Commonwealth and has come to earn the respect of many – from world leaders to the public.
His grieving family walked behind his coffin throughout the long day of his funeral and burial, a simple but public tribute, and the emotion was clear on the face of King Charles III who visited Scotland shortly after where he stayed with his queen. Spouse.
Queen Elizabeth II: A timeline of how her death was announced and how her family rushed to be by her side
Thursday, September 8
12pm: Liz Truss is told in the Commons that the Queen is ill
12:35 p.m.: A statement is released by Buckingham Palace, announcing the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors were “concerned for her health”. A Palace spokesman said: “Following a further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remains under medical supervision.” The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.
12:47 p.m.: A statement is released by Clarence House confirming that Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be visiting Balmoral. It read: ‘The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have visited Balmoral’.
12:48 p.m.: A minute later, Kensington Palace announces that Price William will travel to Balmoral. The statement read: “The Duke of Cambridge is also visiting Balmoral.”
1:55 p.m.: A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirms the couple will “be visiting Scotland”. While the initial statement mentioned “Scotland”, it did not directly mention Balmoral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were due to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening, but have changed their travel plans to see the Queen.
2:39 p.m.: Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex take off from RAF Northolt.
3:15 p.m.: The queen is declared dead
3:40 p.m.: The jet carrying William and other royals lands in Aberdeen
4:14 p.m.: A press alert from the Press Association (PA) said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were traveling to Balmoral “separately” from other members of the Royal Family.
4:30 p.m.: Liz Truss is informed of the Queen’s death
4:39 p.m.: Less than 30 minutes later, the Palestinian Authority issued another alert, citing an unnamed source, saying the Duchess of Sussex would not be traveling to Balmoral with the Duke of Sussex. The source said Prince Harry would be making the trip alone. A source said the Duchess could potentially join Harry in Scotland at a later date, following what PA described as a ‘change of plans’.
5 p.m.: Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex arrive at Balmoral
5:35 p.m.: Prince Harry takes off from Luton
6:30 p.m.: The Royal Family announces via social media site Twitter that Queen has died “peacefully” at Balmoral at the age of 96.
6:46 p.m.: Prince Harry lands at Aberdeen Airport in a private jet from Luton
8 p.m.: The Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral
How Aaron Judge brought back my boyhood
Thank you, Aaron Judge. You brought me back to The New York Yankees and even baseball itself after so many years away. Let me explain how that happened.
I spent my first two years on the planet living with my mother and father in the Bronx, in an apartment on Sheridan Ave., less than half a mile from Yankee Stadium. My Poppa took me, then age 8, to see my first game in 1960.
The next year, through this newspaper, I followed Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle chasing Babe Ruth for the single-season home run record. He and I watched the fourth game of the 1964 World Series between the Yanks and the St. Louis Cardinals from the upper deck in left field.
I went through my boyhood with baseball on the brain. My friends and I played stickball all spring and summer with a broom handle and a fuzzy tennis ball, pitching against a strike zone painted on the wall of our elementary school. I practiced for hours in front of a mirror in my suburban bedroom with a bat in my hand trying to mimic Mantle’s mighty swing in slow motion.
But then, as I entered my 20s, something surprising happened: I grew up a little. And in my newfound maturity, so-called, I grew away from baseball. I stopped watching games and poring over box scores on the sports pages and even rooting for the Yankees.
Oh, once in a while a special occasion gave me cause to briefly cheer again. Cal Ripken breaking Lou Gehrig’s record for most consecutive games played. Derek Jeter diving into the stands face-first to catch a foul ball and coming away with his head bruised and bleeding. Don Mattingly just being Don Mattingly.
But all in all, I had defected from the American pastime. Too many players showboated on and off the field for my taste. The music at games played too loud and the hot dogs cost too much. The players expected too much money and the leagues went on strike. George Steinbrenner was a jerk and Alex Rodriguez was worse.
The game had lost its innocence, and so had I.
Then came the Judge. He had me hooked in his rookie season. He appeared carved from marble, Samson and Hercules rolled into one. He put on a show in the home run derby at the All-Star game and went on to bash a rookie-record 52 homers.
He struggled off and on over the next four seasons. Injuries forced him to miss games and turn in below-par performances. We all had to wonder what was in store. Was his rookie season a fluke? Would he ever fulfill his promise as the next-generation star in the mythic Yankees heritage?
This season erased all doubts and suspicions. But I admire more than his numbers. More than his .313 batting average, his 130 runs batted in and his 61 home runs. More than his probable Triple Crown and Most Valuable Player award.
More, too, than watching him leverage his 285 pounds to generate enough torque to rocket a baseball into the next solar system. More than how he rebounded from disappointment after four years and evolved into a complete player, now as much hitter as slugger, playing right field as if he owns it, even stealing bases.
No, here’s what gets me most about Judge: how he carries himself with dignity and goes about his business like a professional. How he hands his equipment to the bat boy after an at-bat rather than let him pick it up. How reluctantly he comes out of the dugout for a home-run curtain call. How you can see his bashfulness in his eyes. How he puts his team first, always primed to shine the spotlight on someone else, and cares more about winning than racking up fancy stats. How he’s ever-loyal to his adoptive mother and father (“I’m nothing without my family,” he told a press conference the other day).
No, no flamboyant flip of his bat at home plate after belting a homer. No stopping to admire the velocity and trajectory of his latest blast into immortality. No fist pumps as he rounds the bases. No hint of theatrics or gloating, just the utmost aw-shucks humility.
I happen to be a big-time pushover for people who wear spectacular success lightly.
If humanity is to have any hope at all, we’re going to have to have some heroes around. It could be Neil Armstrong or Nelson Mandela or Pope Francis or Albert Pujols. Kids and adults alike have to root for someone who makes us aspire to be better than ourselves.
That’s what Aaron Judge does. So thank you, Mr. Judge, for your championship spirit. You’ve brought baseball back home for me, restored how I felt playing and watching it as a boy. If Judge is smart, he’ll stay a Yankee for life. And if the Yankees are smart, they’ll make sure he does.
Brody, a consultant and essayist in Italy, is author of the memoir “Playing Catch with Strangers: A Family Guy (Reluctantly) Comes of Age.”
