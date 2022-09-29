News
Police uncertain if girl killed in California shootout was abducted
LOS ANGELES — A Southern California man suspected of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before the violence, authorities said Wednesday.
Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were killed Tuesday in a shootout with law enforcement on a highway in the high desert east of Los Angeles after a 45-mile (72-kilometer) chase. Shots were fired at the officers from the pickup truck as it was being chased.
Once it came to a stop, the girl, wearing a tactical helmet and vest, got out and ran toward deputies amid a hail of gunfire, police said, Authorities are investigating whether she was shot by deputies or her father, or both.
Police have said the only weapon retrieved at the scene was a rifle in the truck, where Anthony Graziano died. There is police video of the shootout that authorities are reviewing.
The California Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it is investigating the shooting. A state law that took effect last year requires the department to review any officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian.
While many questions remain regarding Tuesday’s gunbattle, police in Fontana — where Graziano’s wife, Tracy Martinez, was killed Monday — offered some details about the family’s life before the bloodshed.
Anthony Graziano had moved out of the family’s home a month or two before the killing, as the couple went through a divorce, Fontana Sgt. Christian Surgent told The Associated Press. Savannah Graziano left with her father, while her younger brother stayed with their mother.
Police issued an Amber Alert after Martinez’s killing, saying Savannah Graziano had been abducted by her father. Now, detectives are trying to determine whether or not she was forced into leaving Fontana.
“Did she go willingly?” Surgent said. “Or was she actually abducted? We haven’t been able to prove that just yet.”
Fontana police had not received any reports of domestic violence at the home before this week, Surgent said, and child services had not been involved with the family. Neither parent was on probation or parole at the time and investigators believe Savannah was being home-schooled while she lived with her father, who police said liked to camp out in the desert and mountains in his pickup truck.
On Monday, witnesses saw Martinez walking in Fontana when Graziano picked her up in his truck. Surgent said it was not clear whether she was forced into the vehicle or got in on her own.
“And immediately that’s when they started arguing and yelling and domestic violence was occurring,” he said.
Martinez got out of the truck and Graziano opened fire with a handgun, striking her multiple times, Surgent said. The shooting on the street near an elementary school during morning drop-off forced students and parents to duck for cover.
Graziano fled and drove to get Savannah, who likely was wherever they had been staying that day, Surgent said. The son was at the family’s home at the time and was not involved.
The next day, a 911 caller reported seeing the suspect’s Nissan Frontier around Barstow, nearly 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of Fontana.
Law enforcement located the pickup truck and chased it on the highway to Hesperia. Throughout the pursuit, Graziano was “constantly shooting back at the deputies” with a rifle through the truck’s rear window, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said Tuesday during a news conference.
Dicus said there were “some indications” Savannah was shooting at deputies during the chase but didn’t provide any details.
A firefight in Hesperia ensued when the truck went off-road and somehow became disabled, with dozens of bullets flying. Savannah ran toward deputies — who did not realize it was her — in the chaos and went down amid the gunfire. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly before noon.
Her father was found in the driver’s seat and pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Department declined to release any additional information Wednesday.
___
Associated Press Writer Amy Taxin in Orange County, California, and News Researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed.
News
Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris’ AL record
By IAN HARRISON
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, hitting a tiebreaking, two-run drive for the New York Yankees in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.
The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from left-hander Tim Mayza over the left-field fence at Rogers Centre. The 117.4 mph drive took just 3.8 seconds to land 394 feet from the plate, and it put the Yankees ahead 5-3.
Judge watched the ball clank off the front of the stands, just below two fans who reached over a railing and tried for a catch. He pumped an arm just before reaching first and exchanged a slap with coach Travis Chapman.
The ball dropped into Toronto’s bullpen and was picked up by Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann, who turned it over to the Yankees.
Judge’s mother and Roger Maris Jr. rose and hugged from front-row seats. He appeared to point toward them after rounding second base, then was congratulated by the entire Yankees team, who gave him hugs after he crossed the plate.
Judge moved past the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had stood as the major league mark until Maris broke it in 1961. All three stars reached those huge numbers playing for the Yankees.
Barry Bonds holds the big league record of 73 for the San Francisco Giants in 2001.
Judge had gone seven games without a home run — his longest drought this season was nine in mid-August. This was the Yankees’ 155th game of the season, leaving them seven more in the regular season.
The home run came in the fourth plate appearance of the night for Judge, ending a streak of 34 plate appearances without a home run.
Judge is hitting .313 with 130 RBIs, also the top totals in the AL. He has a chance to become the first AL Triple Crown winner since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012.
Maris hit No. 61 for the Yankees on Oct. 1, 1961, against Boston Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard.
Maris’ mark has been exceeded six times, but all have been tainted by the stench of steroids. Mark McGwire hit 70 home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998 and 65 the following year, and Bonds topped him. Sammy Sosa had 66, 65 and 63 during a four-season span starting in 1998.
McGwire admitted using banned steroids, while Bonds and Sosa denied knowingly using performing-enhancing drugs. Major League Baseball started testing with penalties for PEDs in 2004, and some fans — perhaps many — until now have considered Maris the holder of the “clean” record.
Among the tallest batters in major league history, the 6-foot-7 Judge burst on the scene on Aug. 13, 2016, homering off the railing above Yankee Stadium’s center-field sports bar and into the netting above Monument Park. He followed Tyler Austin to the plate and they become the first teammates to homer in their first major league at-bats in the same game.
Judge hit 52 homers with 114 RBIs the following year and was a unanimous winner of the AL Rookie of the Year award. Injuries limited him during the following three seasons, and he rebounded to hit 39 homers with 98 RBIs in 2021.
As he approached his last season before free agent eligibility, Judge on opening day turned down the Yankees’ offer of an eight-year contract worth from $230.5 million to $234.5 million. The proposal included an average of $30.5 million annually from 2023-29, with his salary this year to be either the $17 million offered by the team in arbitration or the $21 million requested by the player.
An agreement was reached in June on a $19 million, one-year deal, and Judge heads into this offseason likely to get a contract from the Yankees or another team for $300 million or more, perhaps topping $400 million.
Judge hit six homers in April, 12 in May and 11 in June. He earned his fourth All-Star selection and entered the break with 33 homers. He had 13 homers in July and dropped to nine in August, when injuries left him less protected in the batting order and pitchers walked him 25 times.
He became just the fifth player to hold a share of the AL season record. Nap Lajoie hit 14 in the AL’s first season as a major league in 1901, and Philadelphia Athletics teammate Socks Seabold had 16 the next year, a mark that stood until Babe Ruth hit 29 in 1919. Ruth set the record four times in all, with 54 in 1920, 59 in 1921 and 60 in 1927, a mark that stood until Maris’ 61 in 1961.
Maris was at 35 in July 1961 during the first season each team’s schedule increased from 154 games to 162, and baseball Commissioner Ford Frick ruled if anyone topped Ruth in more than 154 games “there would have to be some distinctive mark in the record books to show that Babe Ruth’s record was set under a 154-game schedule.”
That “distinctive mark” became known as an “asterisk” and it remained until Sept. 4, 1991, when a committee on statistical accuracy chaired by Commissioner Fay Vincent voted unanimously to recognize Maris as the record holder.
___
AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.
___
More AP MLB: and
News
Orioles’ offense comes up short in 3-1 loss to Red Sox, putting wild-card hopes in jeopardy
As the clock ticks down on the Orioles season, there are fewer opportunities to bounce back from performances such as Wednesday night’s at Fenway Park. Against left-hander Rich Hill, Baltimore could mount little offensively, and the Boston Red Sox took advantage.
Left-handed pitchers have been a kryptonite of sorts for the Orioles of late, and without Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson in the starting lineup, there was a noticeable lack of power. That lack of power was felt in the 3-1 loss, with Baltimore unable to back up a solid pitching effort despite a ninth-inning rally that included Henderson walking and Rutschman striking out, both as pinch hitters.
With seven games remaining, the Orioles’ (80-75) magic number for elimination is down to four. The Seattle Mariners hold the tiebreaker, complicating a push for the final American League wild-card spot.
Right-hander Dean Kremer recorded the best performance of his career last week against the Houston Astros, pitching a shutout. In that performance, his curveball and cutter were dominant, and he threw the breaking ball 25% of the time — about 13 percentage points above his season average. Kremer hardly needed to use his four-seam fastball in that outing.
But against the Red Sox, Kremer’s curveball hardly made an appearance; he used it 11% of the time and drew one whiff with it compared to the seven he recorded last week. With the variation came mixed results, with four walks mixed into the three runs on six hits he allowed.
The initial breakthrough came in the first inning, when Alex Verdugo’s single scored Rafael Devers. A well-timed double play eliminated further damage in that frame, but Abraham Almonte and Verdugo later homered off Kremer before left-hander Keegan Akin came in two batters into the sixth inning.
Akin, who had been optioned Monday, returned Wednesday to offer a fresh arm for the bullpen. He was pivotal for the Orioles in his return, covering the final three innings with one hit allowed and two strikeouts. That saved the rest of a taxed bullpen for Thursday’s series finale against Boston, with right-hander Mike Baumann on the mound.
Robinson Chirinos hit his first homer since Aug. 3, but the long ball was all the Orioles could muster.
A season over
The season ended for infielder Ramón Urías between second and third base Tuesday night, when he suffered a right knee sprain. He was placed on the 10-day injured list. In the clubhouse, his right leg was wrapped in a soft cast.
In more of an everyday role, the 28-year-old put together a solid year in his third season with the Orioles. He hit .248 with 16 homers and a .720 OPS. Manager Brandon Hyde said Urías’ ability at third base was also impressive.
“In batting practice, he’s got a lot of power to right-center, right field, and that’s what we’ve seen for the last couple years,” Hyde said. “He can back side a ball as well as anybody. But for me this year, taking the next step, being able to pull the ball with a little more authority.”
Hyde said in the long term, Urías “will be fine.” But the injury is an “unfortunate” way to end his season.
Around the horn
- Akin, right-hander Beau Sulser and infielder Tyler Nevin were recalled to the Orioles on Wednesday while right-handers Joey Krehbiel and Jake Reed were optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.
- Norfolk finished its season Wednesday with a loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The Tides ended the year at 74-76.
This story will be updated.
Thursday, 1:35 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Aaron Judge hits 61st home run of season, ties Roger Maris’ AL and Yankees single-season record
TORONTO — After seven games and eight days without a home run, Aaron Judge made history Wednesday.
The Yankees slugger hammered his 61st home run of the season off Blue Jays’ lefty Tim Mayza at the Rogers Centre to tie the American League single-season home run record.
Judge reached the plateau 61 years after Roger Maris’ record setting season with his mother Patty sitting next to Maris’ son right behind home plate. The two-run shot in the seventh inning came on a 3-2, 94-mile an hour sinker. Like Judge has been throughout this chase, he was understated in his celebration. His teammates came out of the dugout, there were hugs and then the game continued.
Judge’s two-run shot gave the lead back to Gerrit Cole after he had coughed up a three-run lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.
That snapped the second longest home run drought of Judge’s season, second only to the 41 plate appearances he went without a homer in August.
He’s homered off 55 different pitchers following his shot off Wil Crowe in the ninth inning of the Yankees’ Sept. 20th walkoff win over the Pirates. Maris homered off 46 different pitchers in 1961 while facing 101 pitchers over the course of his historic season.
With seven games remaining in the Yankee season, he has time to build his own number in the AL record books. The MLB record of 73 set by Barry Bonds in 2001, which many consider tainted by the suspicion of performance enhancing drugs, may be out of reach. Judge has 19 more home runs than Kyle Schwarber, who leads the National League.
No player other than Babe Ruth has out-homered the rest of the league by at least 20 homers in a season before. The largest gap was Babe Ruth’s 54 to George Sislers’ 19 in 1920. Ruth also had 59 in 1921 to Ken Williams’ 24 in 1921 and 54 to Hack Wilson and Jim Bottomly’s 31 in 1928.
Like Maris in 1961, Judge was consistent no matter where he was hitting. He split his first 60 homers of the season evenly between Yankees Stadium and the road.
()
News
Aaron Judge chases down Roger Maris: Complete list of Yankee slugger’s 2022 home runs
Home Run No. 1: April 13; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Jose Berrios (solo). — Final: Blue Jays 6, Yankees 4.
No. 2: April 22; vs. Cleveland Guardians; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Eli Morgan (2-run).
No. 3: April 22; vs. Cleveland Guardians; Yankee Stadium; 5th innings off Tanner Tully (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Guardians 1
No. 4: April 26; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Alex Wells (solo). — Final: Yankees 12, Orioles 8
No. 5: April 28; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Paul Fry (3-run). — Final: Yankees 10, Orioles 5
No. 6: April 29; vs. Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 7th inning off Dylan Coleman (3-run). — Final: Yankees 12, Royals 2
APRIL TOTAL: 6 home runs
* * *
No. 7: May 1; vs. Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 1st inning off Daniel Lynch (solo).
No. 8: May 1; vs. Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 9th inning off Josh Staumont (solo). — Final: Yankees 6, Royals 4
No. 9: May 3; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Rogers Centre; 6th inning off Alex Manoah (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Blue Jays 1
No. 10: May 10; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Yankee Stadium; 9th inning off Jordan Romano (3-run). — Final: Yankees 6, Blue Jays 5
No. 11: May 12; vs. Chicago White Sox; Guaranteed Rate Field; 7th inning off Ryan Burr (solo). — Final: Yankees 15, White Sox 7
No. 12: May 13; vs. Chicago White Sox; Guaranteed Rate Field; 4th inning off Vince Velasquez (solo). — Final: Yankees 10, White Sox 4
No. 13: May 17; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 3rd inning off Spenser Watkins (solo).
No. 14: May 17; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 5th inning off Joey Krehbiel (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Orioles 4
No. 15: May 22; vs. Chicago White Sox; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Kendall Graveman (solo). — Final: White Sox 3, Yankees 1
No. 16: May 23; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Jordan Lyles (solo).
No. 17: May 23; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Jordan Lyle (2-run). — Final: Orioles 6, Yankees 4
No. 18: May 29; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana Field; 8th inning off Colin Poche (solo). — Final: Rays 4, Yankees 2
MAY TOTAL: 12 home runs
* * *
No. 19: June 2; vs. Los Angeles Angels; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Shohei Ohtani (solo). — Final: Yankees 6, Angels 1
No. 20: June 3; vs. Detroit Tigers; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Elvin Rodriguez (solo). — Final: Yankees 13, Tigers 0
No. 21: June 4; vs. Detroit Tigers; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Beau Brieske (solo). — Final: Yankees 3, Tigers 0
No. 22: June 7; vs. Minnesota Twins; Target Field; 1st inning off Cole Sands (2-run). — Final: Yankees 10, Twins 4
No. 23: June 11; vs. Chicago Cubs; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Matt Swarmer (solo).
No. 24: June 11; vs. Chicago Cubs; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Matt Swarmer (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Cubs 0
No. 25: June 15; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Shane McClanahan (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Rays 3
No. 26: June 22; vs. Tampa Bays Rays; Tropicana Field; 4th inning off Shane Baz (solo).
No. 27: June 22; vs. Tampa Bays Rays; Tropicana Field; 7th inning off Colin Poche (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Rays 4
No. 28: June 26; vs. Houston Astros; Yankee Stadium; 10th inning off Seth Martinez (3-run). — Final: Yankees 6, Astros 3 (10)
No. 29: June 29; vs. Oakland A’s; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Cole Irvin (2-run). — Final: Yankees 5, A’s 3
JUNE TOTAL: 11 home runs
* * *
No. 30: July 6; vs. Pittsburgh Pirates; PNC Park; 8th inning off Manny Banuelos (grand slam). — Final: Yankees 16, Pirates 0
No. 31: July 14; vs. Cincinnati Reds; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Jeff Hoffman (solo). — Final: Reds 7, Yankees 6
No. 32: July 16; vs. Boston Red Sox; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Nick Pivetta (solo).
No. 33: July 16; vs. Boston Red Sox; Yankee Stadium; 6th inning off Kaleb Or (2-run). — Final: Yankees 14, Red Sox 1
No. 34: July 21; vs. Houston Astros; Minute Maid Park; 9th inning off Brandon Bielak (3-run). — Final: Astros 7, Yankees 5
No. 35: July 22; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 3rd inning off Tyler Wells (3-run).
No. 36: July 22; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 5th inning off Tyler Wells (solo). — Final: Yankees 7, Orioles 6
No. 37: July 24; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 3rd inning off Dean Kremer (2-run). — Final: Yankees 6, Orioles 0
No. 38: July 26; vs. Mets; Citi Field; 1st inning off Taijuan Walker (solo). — Final: Mets 6, Yankees 3
No. 39: July 28; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 9th inning off Scott Barlow (solo). — Yankees 1, Royals 0
No. 40: July 29; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Kris Bubic (2-run).
No. 41: July 29; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Jackson Kowar (grand slam). — Final: Yankees 11, Royals 5
No. 42: July 30; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 2nd inning off Jonathan Heasley (2-run). — Final: Yankees 8, Royals 2
JULY TOTAL: 13 home runs
* * *
No. 43: Aug. 1; vs. Seattle Mariners; Yankee Stadium; 2nd inning off Marco Gonzales (2-run). — Final: Yankees 7, Mariners 2
No. 44: Aug. 8; vs. Seattle Mariners; T-Mobile Park; 9th inning off Ryan Borucki (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Mariners 4
No. 45: Aug. 10; vs. Seattle Mariners; T-Mobile Park; 7th inning off Penn Murfe (solo). — Final: Mariners 4, Yankees 3
No. 46: Aug. 12; vs. Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 3rd inning off Nathan Eovaldi (solo). — Final: Red Sox 3, Yankees 2
No. 47: Aug. 22; vs. Mets; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Max Scherzer (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Mets 2
No. 48: Aug. 23; vs. Mets; Yankee Stadium; 4th inning off Taijuan Walker (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Mets 2
No. 49: Aug. 26; vs. Oakland A’s; RingCentral Coliseum; 5th inning off JP Sears (3-run). — Final: Yankees 3, A’s 2
No. 50: Aug. 29; vs. Los Angeles Angels; Angel Stadium; 8th inning off Ryan Tepera (solo). — Final: Angels 4, Yankees 3
No. 51: Aug. 30; vs. Los Angeles Angels; Angel Stadium; 4th inning off Mike Mayers (3-run). — Final: Yankees 7, Angels 4
AUGUST TOTAL: 9 home runs
* * *
No. 52: Sept. 3; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana Field; 9th inning off Jason Adam (solo). — Final: Rays 2, Yankees 1
No. 53: Sept. 4; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana Field; 1st inning off Shawn Armstrong (solo). — Final: Yankees 2, Rays 1
No. 54: Sept. 5; vs. Minnesota Twins; Yankee Stadium; 6th inning off Trevor Megill (2-run). — Final: Yankees 5, Twins 2
No. 55: Sept. 7; vs. Minnesota Twins; Yankee Stadium; 4th inning off Louie Varland (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Twins 4
No. 56: Sept. 13; vs. Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 6th inning off Nick Pivetta (solo).
No. 57: Sept. 13; vs. Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 8th inning off Garrett Whitlock (solo.) — Final: Yankees 7, Red Sox 6 (10)
No. 58: Sept. 18; vs. Milwaukee Brewers; American Family Field; 3rd inning off Jason Alexander (solo).
No. 59: Sept. 18; vs. Milwaukee Brewers; American Family Field; 7th inning off Luis Perdomo (solo). — Final: Yankees 12, Brewers 8.
No. 60: Sept. 20; vs. Pittsburgh Pirates; Yankee Stadium; 9th inning off Will Crowe (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Pirates 8.
No. 61: Sept. 28; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Rogers Centre; 7th inning off Tim Mayza (2-run).
()
News
Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Sanibel, Captiva Islands, Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm knocked out power to at least 1.8 million people in Florida, according to the Associated Press.
The National Hurricane Center downgraded the storm to a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph at 8 p.m., with its center located about 95 miles southwest of Orlando, Orange County.
“We have asked all of our residents to begin the shelter-in-place process,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said at a press conference. “You shouldn’t be on the roads right now getting around the community.”
Orlando was under a hurricane warning and the National Weather Service said conditions were expected to “deteriorate tonight”. The agency said “TS to hurricane force winds are expected. The threat of significant to catastrophic flooding is expected to develop this evening.”
“There’s no question we’re feeling the effects of this hurricane now, and we haven’t seen the worst of it yet,” Demings said.
“Widespread and life-threatening catastrophic flash and urban flooding, with record major flooding along rivers, is expected to continue in central Florida,” the National Hurricane Center said in an update.
Technicians monitor Hurricane Ian inside the National Response Coordination Center at Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters September 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. Hurricane Ian, with sustained winds of 155 mph, is approaching Category 5 status as it tracks toward Florida’s southwest coast.
Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images News | Getty Images
The storm first hit near Cayo Costa, Florida, with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph, the center said on Twitter. It hit Punta Gorda, near Pirate Harbor, a few hours later.
Hurricane Ian intensified significantly as it approached land, reaching winds of 155 mph and approaching the most dangerous Category 5 rating Wednesday morning. Hurricane-force winds were 35 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds were 150 miles from the center, according to the National Weather Service.
“It’s going to be a really bad day, two days,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said early Wednesday at a press conference. Officials in Florida and nationally are closely monitoring the storm’s movements.
A tree lying on the road after being knocked down by winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images
More than 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders in Florida, but legally no resident can be forced to leave their homes. DeSantis said the highest risk areas in the state are from Collier County to Sarasota County, and it’s no longer safe for residents of those counties to evacuate.
“Do what you need to do to stay safe. If you are where this storm is approaching, you are already in dangerous conditions. It will get worse very quickly. So please hang in there,” he said. -he declares.
Rainfall near the storm’s landfall could exceed more than 18 inches, and storm surges could push up to 18 feet of water to nearly 100 miles of coastline, according to the National Hurricane Center. The National Weather Service also issued the highest possible wind warning for several areas of Florida in anticipation of damage from the storm’s extreme wind. But meteorologists were mostly concerned about flooding.
Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida on September 28, 2022.
NOAA
“Water. We need to talk about water,” warned National Weather Service Director Ken Graham. “90% of deaths in these tropical systems are from water. It’s storm surge, it’s rain.”
Much of Florida’s west coast is already experiencing significant storm surge as high winds and feet of water blanketed streets in cities like Fort Myers. The city wrote on Twitter that it experiences wind gusts of up to 77mph and asked residents to “PLEASE stay indoors”. He warned that conditions will continue to worsen throughout the day.
For residents who can still evacuate, Gail McGovern, CEO of the American Red Cross, encouraged them to follow the evacuation instructions of their elected officials and bring with them medication, documents and other essential items like eyeglasses.
“Check your neighbors and please don’t wait out the storm if you’re told to evacuate – it’s dangerous,” she said at a press briefing on Wednesday.
Governor DeSantis said the state has 42,000 linemen, 7,000 National Guard troops from Florida and elsewhere and urban search and rescue teams ready to help when the storm is over.
Utility trucks are staged in rural terrain in the villages of Sumter County, Florida, Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, 2022, in preparation for Hurricane Ian.
Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP
The hurricane left all of Cuba without power after hitting the island on Tuesday, according to NBC News. At least two storm-related deaths were reported in Cuba on Wednesday.
As the storm continues to batter the Florida coast, the National Hurricane Center has issued new watches and warnings for parts of North Carolina and South Carolina.
Hurricane Ian is even visible from the International Space Station, with onboard cameras capturing footage of the storm as it hovers over Florida.
The view of Hurricane Ian from the cameras of the International Space Station, as the orbiting research laboratory passed by the storm around 3 p.m. ET on September 28, 2022.
NASA television
Even after the storm has passed, DeSantis said he might not be completely sure going out. He encouraged residents to watch out for downed power lines, standing water and fallen trees.
President Joe Biden told Florida residents on Wednesday that he would support them through the storm “every step of the way.”
“We’ll be here to help you clean up and rebuild, to help Florida restart,” he said.
Candy Powell, an east Orlando resident, has lived in Florida since 2016 and has seen the state deal with hurricanes like Irma, Dorian and Matthew. She said she felt like there was less time to prepare for Hurricane Ian, but she was trying to stay calm for the sake of her neighbors.
“I think a lot of people who just moved to Florida were really, really stressed,” she told CNBC. “I kind of try to be like the soothing factor. Even going to the store yesterday, I actually had to almost get groceries. The shelves were empty. There were hardly any canned things left.”
Powell can tell the storm is brewing, and she said she’s already noticing high winds and heavy rain.
Palm trees blow in the wind from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a probable Category 4 hurricane.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Flannery Dziedzic, who lives in Naples, said she also noticed the winds picking up in her area. She said her power came and went, and a piece of debris hit her window while she was on the phone with CNBC.
The storm looks bigger and more intense than hurricanes it has faced in the past, she said, but being six miles from the coast it feels “pretty safe”.
“I feel like Floridians are really resilient,” she said.
NBC News contributed to this report
This story is growing, please check back for updates.
cnbc
News
Luis Robert reflects on a ‘difficult and challenging’ 2022 season. Can the Chicago White Sox CF stay healthy next year?
Luis Robert was a rookie during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He missed three months last season with a torn right hip flexor.
One of his goals entering spring training this year was to experience a full season. But the Chicago White Sox center fielder had more bumps along the way, and his 2022 season ended Saturday when he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left wrist.
“It definitely was a difficult and challenging season,” Robert said through an interpreter before Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. “Even though we didn’t start very well, I was feeling good. And then in Cleveland (in late April), I had a little injury in my leg (suffering a a groin strain).
“I came back and I was doing good again, and then I got COVID (in late May) and had to stop again. And then after that, I came back and started feeling good again, and then all of these things started happening (with the wrist).”
Robert also missed time in July because of blurred vision.
“It was frustrating, especially because I was feeling good and I was counting on this to be a very good season,” Robert said. “I wanted to play the whole season because I haven’t had that chance. I thought this would be that.
“Unfortunately, it didn’t go that way. Those are things you have to deal with. Just have to get ready for the future and be healthy. That’s going to be the main focus now, staying healthy.”
When healthy, Robert made an impact in the Sox lineup. He slashed .284/.319/.426 with 12 homers, 56 RBIs, 54 runs and 11 stolen bases in 97 games.
“He’s one of the horses on this team,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said Wednesday. “When he goes, we go. He and (Tim Anderson), one of the other horses. When those two go, the rest of the team goes.”
Anderson won’t return in 2022, Cairo said Tuesday, as the All-Star shortstop recovers from a sagittal band tear in his left middle finger suffered in August.
“We miss them both, but that’s part of the game, you get injuries,” Cairo said. “But hopefully they will come next season ready to be part of something good.”
Robert exited an Aug. 12 game against the Detroit Tigers with the wrist sprain after attempting to steal second base. He returned to the lineup Aug. 20.
He swung one-handed during a couple of at-bats Aug. 25 in Baltimore and didn’t make another start until Sept. 5 in Seattle.
The next night, he got hit while swinging at the first pitch of his second-inning at-bat against the Mariners and left the game after a fifth-inning at-bat.
Before the IL stint was announced, Robert had started just six of 26 games since Aug. 26 because of a bruised left hand, left wrist soreness and a Sept. 2-3 stint on the paternity list.
“I think it was the best decision that we could make, especially after you saw how I tried to help the team during those games,” Robert said. “The team realized that even with my best effort, it wasn’t enough to help them in a good way.”
Robert tried to play when possible but went 1-for-28 (.036) after Aug. 25. He had slashed .407/.462/.627 in his previous 17 games.
“I asked them to let me try to play,” Robert said. “I did, but I also think it was my mistake because I didn’t realize at that moment that trying to do that, I wasn’t helping them. I wanted to play because the team was in a very good position. We were making a push to make the playoff and I wanted to be part of that and help the team.
“Unfortunately I couldn’t do it. Throughout that process, I was making some bad habits that wasn’t helping me. It wasn’t helping the team. I was picking up bad habits with my swing and that kind of backfired on what I was trying to do. … I learned from that.”
There has been a lot of learning for the Sox, who entered Wednesday two games under .500 at 76-78.
“Just try to be consistent and learn from all the things that happened this year and try to come back next year and do better,” Robert said. “That’s the only thing we can do.”
()
Police uncertain if girl killed in California shootout was abducted
Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris’ AL record
TA: Bitcoin Price Resilience Suggests A Fresh Rally is Imminent: Here’s Why
Orioles’ offense comes up short in 3-1 loss to Red Sox, putting wild-card hopes in jeopardy
Aaron Judge hits 61st home run of season, ties Roger Maris’ AL and Yankees single-season record
Aaron Judge chases down Roger Maris: Complete list of Yankee slugger’s 2022 home runs
Solana Price Reverses Its Green Start, What’s The Next Target?
Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Sanibel, Captiva Islands, Florida
STEPN (GMT) Holds Gains While Many Top Coins Taste Declines
Luis Robert reflects on a ‘difficult and challenging’ 2022 season. Can the Chicago White Sox CF stay healthy next year?
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
News5 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes