President of FTX U.S Brett Harrison Division Steps Down

It’s no secret that the crypto market in 2022 can be a minefield. One wrong step, and you lose. But hey, we all know that investing is risky and losses are a normal part of trading. So no need to frown! We’ve got some good news! With a reliable platform to help you get started, you can minimise risks.

But how can you choose a trustworthy platform among all the scam platforms, illicit apps, and other unsavoury traps waiting to lure in new traders? Well, we’ve got you covered! It’s the tight stronghold of dedicated apps, brokers, and exchanges we’re about to let you in.

Here are 20 reliable platforms you can potentially use to revolutionise your crypto trading journey. By the end of this article, you’ll gain the knowledge needed to successfully navigate the wild world of crypto and safely choose a crypto platform that has your best interests in mind.

Remember, however, that the world of cryptocurrency trading is highly speculative and inherently volatile. Thus, always do your research, never invest more than you can afford to use, and consult a licensed professional to help you reduce financial risks.

Now, let’s begin!

Pixabay

Coinbase

Even if you are a newbie, perhaps you’ve already heard of Coinbase. Coinbase is, without a doubt, one of the biggest cryptocurrency trading platforms across the globe. Known for being highly beginner-friendly with a wide range of innovative features, Coinbase is a popular platform used by new and experienced crypto investors.

Some of its top features include crypto rewards, a Coinbase debit card, and its extensive crypto selection. Oh, and let’s not forget about the increasingly popular Coinbase Earn system that allows users to earn crypto by watching information videos and taking quizzes. Not bad at all, right?

Binance

There is no doubt that Binance, initially founded in 2017, is now one of the largest trading platforms. Binance has a huge customer base and its own cryptocurrency, BNB. In fact, its native coin is a strong crypto asset with an impressive price history. At the time of writing, BNB is among the top 10 cryptos on CoinMarketCap.

Some of Binance’s most popular features range from dramatically low fees to the enormous array of cryptocurrencies. The platform boasts a staggering portfolio of 600 crypto assets to invest in worldwide, and the fees for using Binance are some of the lowest on the market. How cool is that?

Kraken

Next on our list is Kraken. No, not the sea monster Kraken popularised by the iconic film Pirates of the Caribbean. We are talking about Kraken – a trading monster that can help you ride the tidal waves of the crypto world, one of the original players on the frontline of crypto and blockchain technology. Kraken, founded in 2011, was, in fact, one of the first crypto exchanges featured on Bloomberg Terminal. As of September 2022, it is worth an eye-watering $11 billion!

With its strong security protocols that work hard to keep traders and their investments safe, low fees, and a wide array of options, no wonder why Kraken has millions of members worldwide.

eToro

Based on in-depth analysis and user reviews, eToro is definitely one of the platforms worth considering. Some rank eToro as the best broker for social trading for 2022. With a community of over 20 million users, there is no doubt that eToro is rocking the crypto scene.

The platform is also highly beginner-friendly, comes with low fees, and offers high protection. Just like many of the platforms on our list, eToro allows traders to invest in numerous assets, including stocks, indices, and more. All these features are just a click away!

Crypto.com

Crypto.com is one of the fastest-growing exchanges globally. As stated on their website, the platform offers deep liquidity, low fees and the best execution prices. The best part is that you can start trading from your smartphone. The crypto app comes with impressive functionalities and UX.

With more and more services moving online, satisfactory digital services become the key to success, and Crypto.com knows how to open doors to new opportunities with this key. The platform also offers numerous perks, such as crypto rewards, a Crypto.com card, and over 250+ digital assets to invest in. So if you are an enthusiast who prefers to start trading from the comfort of your home, then Crypto.com might be just the right platform for you.

Gemini

Gemini, founded by two of the most famous Bitcoin billionaires – the Winklevoss brothers, is a popular regulated cryptocurrency exchange, wallet, and custodian. Though compared to other platforms, fees might be a bit higher, Gemini is considered the crypto exchange with the best security.

Offering high safety, Gemini empowers customers to access Bitcoin, which for the Winklevoss brothers is one of the best investments of our century. As Tyler Winklevoss said, “Bitcoin was the first internet money in the world. Then when you realise that money is the greatest social network of all, Bitcoin is maybe the greatest social network of all also.”

Pixabay

KuCoin

KuCoin is another platform that deserves a spot on our list. KuCoin is a secure cryptocurrency exchange that offers users a variety of assets. As stated on Investopedia, “KuCoin offers a huge selection of cryptocurrencies and relatively low fees compared to other crypto exchanges. It also supports staking and margin, futures, and P2P trading, which may appeal to more experienced users.”

Though it might be complex for complete beginners, no need to worry – customer support is available. As a result, KuCoin has a strong user base. In fact, figures show that 1 in 4 crypto holders has tried KuCoin. You can easily become a KuCoin member as well!

Bitcoin Profit

The iconic platform Bitcoin Profit has earned a solid reputation for saving its users time, money and stress by pairing them with a crypto broker (suited to their experience level, needs, and interests).

Bitcoin Profit offers new investors the chance to invest in an enormous range of cryptocurrencies safely, simply, and securely. Its sign-up process is widely regarded as one of the fastest and easiest in the crypto market, and many users attest to its incredible range of trading tools. But that’s not all! People love that a dedicated account manager is on hand to walk you through every step of the way! How cool is that?

Robinhood

Just like Robin Hood who is a saviour of the poor and oppressed, Robinhood can help us, the common folk, access the potentially lucrative world of investing and employ tools reserved for the rich until recently.

Robinhood is a well-known financial services company that makes crypto investing simple. It facilitates the buying and selling of different assets. One of the best advantages is its beginner-friendly app. 100% accessible!

TradeStation

Next is TradeStation – another popular platform that can help you access real-time market data and a variety of assets, including cryptocurrencies. Many users consider it safe as it’s transparent about its financials and it has a long track record of success.

The company doesn’t rest on its laurels, though. To answer today’s consumer needs, it keeps innovating along with the market and adding new assets to the mix.

Bisq

Bisq deserves a special spot on our list. Why? Because this open-source desktop app is a decentralised exchange (DEX) network, which means that users can trade directly without any intermediaries and enjoy high liquidity.

While DEXs might be more complicated for beginners as there are no brokers, for example, to help execute trades, DEXs ensure fast transactions, easy access, and low fees. Among all the growing in popularity DEXs, Bisq is one of the most trusted ones as it helps users buy and sell crypto securely.

BlockFi

BlockFi is a popular crypto lender and an easy-to-access crypto trading platform. Let’s not forget that the company grew from an ambitious start-up to a crypto giant pretty fast.

Here we should note, however, that BlockFi has had its ups and downs (including legal issues), and it may be acquired by FTX soon. So what does the future hold? Simply stay tuned with the latest news!

FTX

Talking about FTX, we should admit that the company is undoubtedly a fast-growing exchange with ambitious plans. It offers numerous advanced tools, such as margin and futures trading and market-leading liquidity.

But don’t worry, newbie! FTX is also ideal for beginners and comes with low fees. If that sounds appealing, don’t hesitate to give it a go! Just remember to consult a licensed professional if you are a complete beginner and invest only money you can afford to lose.

Webull

With headquarters in New York, Webull is a great brokerage platform to help you buy and sell crypto and access your funds from anywhere in the world. From BTC to DOGE, you pick!

Given its low costs and multiple options, Webull is ideal for both beginners and experts. “Everyone gets smart tools for smart investing,” as stated on their website.

Pixabay

BitAlpha AI

BitAlpha AI is another popular trading platform that has formed partnerships with some of the best brokers worldwide. BitAlpha AI provides an easy gateway for new investors to get involved in crypto safely and conveniently. The brand is compatible with most devices, meaning you can take your crypto journey wherever you go and stay up to date with your progress whilst on the move.

Using a unique algorithm, it pairs its users up with perfectly suited brokerage services based on pre-defined requirements. Overall, it can save you countless time, stress, and energy. It’s easy to sign up for and suitable for almost every kind of trader. The best part is that most brokers offer demo trading that allows new users to use practice funds before diving into the market properly.

Huobi Global

Now let’s look at Huobi Global. Huobi Global is one of the leading crypto exchanges across the globe and one of the biggest platforms in terms of trading volume.

If you decide to use Huobi Global, then you have the chance to explore different assets, including stablecoins. Let’s not forget that stablecoins – cryptos where the value is pegged to another asset (for example, USD) – are ideal for those who want to invest in crypto but do not want to subject their investments to high volatility.

SushiSwap

SushiSwap is one of the most popular and trusted DEXs. Users can swap any crypto for another. No wonder why there are so many Sushi chefs, aka users. The platform has expanded its services even into lending (via the Kashi app).

Here we should note that many consider SushiSwap a Uniswap clone. Uniswap was proposed by genius Vitalik Buterin and implemented in 2018, which led to the launch of many other DEXs, including SushiSwap.

Cash App

Easy cash in never guaranteed in trading. Yet, the investment sector is exciting – and Cash App is one of the platforms that make the whole trading journey enjoyable. Cash App is a popular financial services platform and a mobile payment service that allows you to trade Bitcoin and other digital currencies. Given its unique mobile features and accessibility, there is no doubt that Cash App is gaining popularity worldwide.

Interestingly enough, some of Cash App’s major competitors are giants like PayPal, Venmo, and Google Pay.

BitMart

And now it’s time to introduce BitMart – one of the best cryptocurrency trading platforms with real-time trading solutions and market data.

With over 1,000 crypts and users across 180 countries, there is no doubt BitMart is one of the most trusted platforms for altcoins trading.

Pixabay

MetaMask

Last but not least, let’s talk about MetaMask. While MetaMask is not a trading platform but a wallet, it deserves a place here. Why? Simply because it is favourite crypto solution that facilitates crypto trading!

MetaMask allows you to buy and send crypto from within your wallet, collect NFTs across blockchains and operate dApps. You can easily open an account on one of the exchanges mentioned above, such as Binance and Coinbase, download MetaMask and start buying and selling ETH or other tokens. Would you miss out?

To Sum Up

To conclude this guide to the top 20 crypto trading solutions: it is important to go with a platform with a reputation for enhanced security, reliability, and ease of use. Most of all, you should first decide what suits your needs the best: a brokerage service like Webull, a centralised exchange like Gemini, a DEX like SushiSwap or a platform like BitAlpha AI that can help you with your search and connect you with a reputable partner. And of course, do not forget to explore different mobile features and storage options like MetaMask. The sector is immense, after all!

In the end, crypto investing has a lot of potential and is an important part of any financial portfolio, so ensure you do it correctly with a reliable cryptocurrency platform. The good thing is that most platforms offer a variety of assets besides crypto; you can access forex, commodities, stocks, and more. Just make sure that the platform of your choice is regulated in your country, as some of the brands on our list may have geographical limitations. Always do your own diligence, and remember that trading remains risky!

Image: Pixabay