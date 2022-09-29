News
Queen’s death certificate released: Records reveal time and cause of death
Queen’s death certificate released: Records reveal monarch died of ‘old age’ at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral – Princess Anne named ‘informant’
- A historical document reveals the late monarch died at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Ballater
- The cause of death is listed as old age. The certificate is signed by the Princess Royal, who has declared to the Registrar
- Local GP Dr Douglas James Allan Glass is noted as a Certified Certifying Physician
The Queen died of ‘old age’, Her Majesty’s recently released death certificate revealed today.
The 96-year-old monarch died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday September 8 at 3.10pm – more than three hours before the public was told.
The death certificate, issued by National Records of Scotland, lists her as dying of “old age”. The informant of his death was the Princess Royal, Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter, Princess Anne.
The time of death on the historical document, which gives the monarch’s occupation as ‘Her Majesty the Queen’, means that only King Charles and his only sister were at their mother’s side when she died in the ‘Aberdeenshire three weeks ago today.
Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife, Countess Sophie of Wessex, were in the air when the Queen died. They had raced to Balmoral, taking off from RAF Northolt in South Ruislip, west London, at 2.39pm, landing an hour later.
Prince Harry was not on the plane with his brother and had to make his own trip to Scotland on a jet from Luton after his grandmother died. He landed in Aberdeen at 6.46pm, 16 minutes after the Palace’s announcement.
Douglas James Allan Glass is noted as the certifying licensed physician. Dr Glass is a GP from the Highland village of Aboyne, about 20 miles from Balmoral.
Revealed: The Queen’s death certificate has been released and says her cause of death was ‘old age’
The last picture taken of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II – two days before her death when she met Liz Truss and asked her to form a government
What does it mean to die of “old age”? Is it a common cause of death?
It’s common to hear that someone died of ‘old age’ – but official advice says doctors should avoid using just ‘old age’ on death certificates.
The description is accepted only if the patient is over 80 years old and the doctor has personally cared for the patient for a long time, observing a gradual decline.
It can also only be used if doctors are unaware of any identifiable illness or injury that contributed to the death.
The phrase refers to the “sum total of lifelong injuries” to body tissues and organs, doctors say.
However, other experts say that you can’t really die of old age. Instead, they claim age simply makes a person more susceptible to heart or kidney disease, two diseases that can kill.
Old age was the only cause of death listed, with no other contributing factors. It was the same cause of death as on the death certificate of her husband, Prince Philip.
Paul Lowe, the Registrar General for Scotland, confirmed the Queen’s death was registered in Aberdeenshire on September 16, 2022.
Paying tribute to her mother the Queen, the Princess Royal revealed that she was with the Head of State in his final moments.
Anne, who accompanied her mother’s coffin on its journey from Balmoral to London, via Edinburgh, said: “I was blessed to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life.”
The princess is named “informant” on the document and is said to have informed the local registrar of her mother’s death.
The Queen was laid to rest on September 19, after 70 years of service, after her family, friends and the nation said a loving goodbye to the late monarch.
For the woman who was never meant to be sovereign, the Queen has fulfilled her promise to serve the nation and the Commonwealth and has come to earn the respect of many – from world leaders to the public.
His grieving family walked behind his coffin throughout the long day of his funeral and burial, a simple but public tribute, and the emotion was clear on the face of King Charles III who visited Scotland shortly after where he stayed with his queen. Spouse.
Queen Elizabeth II: A timeline of how her death was announced and how her family rushed to be by her side
Thursday, September 8
12pm: Liz Truss is told in the Commons that the Queen is ill
12:35 p.m.: A statement is released by Buckingham Palace, announcing the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors were “concerned for her health”. A Palace spokesman said: “Following a further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remains under medical supervision.” The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.
12:47 p.m.: A statement is released by Clarence House confirming that Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be visiting Balmoral. It read: ‘The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have visited Balmoral’.
12:48 p.m.: A minute later, Kensington Palace announces that Price William will travel to Balmoral. The statement read: “The Duke of Cambridge is also visiting Balmoral.”
1:55 p.m.: A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirms the couple will “be visiting Scotland”. While the initial statement mentioned “Scotland”, it did not directly mention Balmoral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were due to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening, but have changed their travel plans to see the Queen.
2:39 p.m.: Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex take off from RAF Northolt.
3:15 p.m.: The queen is declared dead
3:40 p.m.: The jet carrying William and other royals lands in Aberdeen
4:14 p.m.: A press alert from the Press Association (PA) said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were traveling to Balmoral “separately” from other members of the Royal Family.
4:30 p.m.: Liz Truss is informed of the Queen’s death
4:39 p.m.: Less than 30 minutes later, the Palestinian Authority issued another alert, citing an unnamed source, saying the Duchess of Sussex would not be traveling to Balmoral with the Duke of Sussex. The source said Prince Harry would be making the trip alone. A source said the Duchess could potentially join Harry in Scotland at a later date, following what PA described as a ‘change of plans’.
5 p.m.: Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex arrive at Balmoral
5:35 p.m.: Prince Harry takes off from Luton
6:30 p.m.: The Royal Family announces via social media site Twitter that Queen has died “peacefully” at Balmoral at the age of 96.
6:46 p.m.: Prince Harry lands at Aberdeen Airport in a private jet from Luton
8 p.m.: The Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral
How Aaron Judge brought back my boyhood
Thank you, Aaron Judge. You brought me back to The New York Yankees and even baseball itself after so many years away. Let me explain how that happened.
I spent my first two years on the planet living with my mother and father in the Bronx, in an apartment on Sheridan Ave., less than half a mile from Yankee Stadium. My Poppa took me, then age 8, to see my first game in 1960.
The next year, through this newspaper, I followed Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle chasing Babe Ruth for the single-season home run record. He and I watched the fourth game of the 1964 World Series between the Yanks and the St. Louis Cardinals from the upper deck in left field.
I went through my boyhood with baseball on the brain. My friends and I played stickball all spring and summer with a broom handle and a fuzzy tennis ball, pitching against a strike zone painted on the wall of our elementary school. I practiced for hours in front of a mirror in my suburban bedroom with a bat in my hand trying to mimic Mantle’s mighty swing in slow motion.
But then, as I entered my 20s, something surprising happened: I grew up a little. And in my newfound maturity, so-called, I grew away from baseball. I stopped watching games and poring over box scores on the sports pages and even rooting for the Yankees.
Oh, once in a while a special occasion gave me cause to briefly cheer again. Cal Ripken breaking Lou Gehrig’s record for most consecutive games played. Derek Jeter diving into the stands face-first to catch a foul ball and coming away with his head bruised and bleeding. Don Mattingly just being Don Mattingly.
But all in all, I had defected from the American pastime. Too many players showboated on and off the field for my taste. The music at games played too loud and the hot dogs cost too much. The players expected too much money and the leagues went on strike. George Steinbrenner was a jerk and Alex Rodriguez was worse.
The game had lost its innocence, and so had I.
Then came the Judge. He had me hooked in his rookie season. He appeared carved from marble, Samson and Hercules rolled into one. He put on a show in the home run derby at the All-Star game and went on to bash a rookie-record 52 homers.
He struggled off and on over the next four seasons. Injuries forced him to miss games and turn in below-par performances. We all had to wonder what was in store. Was his rookie season a fluke? Would he ever fulfill his promise as the next-generation star in the mythic Yankees heritage?
This season erased all doubts and suspicions. But I admire more than his numbers. More than his .313 batting average, his 130 runs batted in and his 61 home runs. More than his probable Triple Crown and Most Valuable Player award.
More, too, than watching him leverage his 285 pounds to generate enough torque to rocket a baseball into the next solar system. More than how he rebounded from disappointment after four years and evolved into a complete player, now as much hitter as slugger, playing right field as if he owns it, even stealing bases.
No, here’s what gets me most about Judge: how he carries himself with dignity and goes about his business like a professional. How he hands his equipment to the bat boy after an at-bat rather than let him pick it up. How reluctantly he comes out of the dugout for a home-run curtain call. How you can see his bashfulness in his eyes. How he puts his team first, always primed to shine the spotlight on someone else, and cares more about winning than racking up fancy stats. How he’s ever-loyal to his adoptive mother and father (“I’m nothing without my family,” he told a press conference the other day).
No, no flamboyant flip of his bat at home plate after belting a homer. No stopping to admire the velocity and trajectory of his latest blast into immortality. No fist pumps as he rounds the bases. No hint of theatrics or gloating, just the utmost aw-shucks humility.
I happen to be a big-time pushover for people who wear spectacular success lightly.
If humanity is to have any hope at all, we’re going to have to have some heroes around. It could be Neil Armstrong or Nelson Mandela or Pope Francis or Albert Pujols. Kids and adults alike have to root for someone who makes us aspire to be better than ourselves.
That’s what Aaron Judge does. So thank you, Mr. Judge, for your championship spirit. You’ve brought baseball back home for me, restored how I felt playing and watching it as a boy. If Judge is smart, he’ll stay a Yankee for life. And if the Yankees are smart, they’ll make sure he does.
Brody, a consultant and essayist in Italy, is author of the memoir “Playing Catch with Strangers: A Family Guy (Reluctantly) Comes of Age.”
NBA 2K23 is the finest sports game ever made: review
I’ve spent several weeks playing NBA 2K23, and I’ve started a franchise at least 8 different times, using no less than 6 different teams. Each time, I find myself quitting after just a few games – mostly because I decide I want to try something else. Mostly, because there are that many compelling combinations.
Mostly because I’ve never played a sports game quite as painstakingly well-crafted as NBA 2K23. The latest game in 2K’s long-running basketball game series is indisputably the finest sports game ever made, and it’s a love letter to the most ardent basketball fans and sports historians.
And it’s all because of the incredible detail that developer Visual Concepts packs into every part of the game. NBA 2K23 is a undertaking in a different way than most sports games, which essentially tout tiny iterative adjustments each year. Instead of doing that, 2K23 rethinks why you play a sports game, creating a framework that lets every sports fan lead the league in any fashion they choose.
The centerpiece of all of this is the NBA Eras mode, which replaces your current franchise – or rather, includes (but is not limited to) a classic franchise mode. Instead of simply letting you take the helm of any NBA team of your choosing (standard franchise-mode stuff), NBA Eras let’s you take the helm of any NBA team of your choosing in one of four different eras. Run the Bulls in the 1980s, just before Michael Jordan (the legendary cover guy of this legendary NBA game, by the way), or grab the Magic of the 1990s, or play as the Seattle Supersonics of the 2000s, before they headed for Oklahoma City. (You can also start a traditional franchise in 2022, of course, if you’re a sports gaming purist.)
This mode is made even more exciting and immersive by the details placed into it. Each era has era-specific rules, outfits, and courts – and even a unique style of play. Start a franchise in the 1980s, and you can expect fewer three-pointers. Start in the 90s, and you’ll see longer shorts. Watch as teams rebrand and move to different cities – or veto those moves and keep hand-checking and change the course of the league.
It’s a blend of RPG qualities from running a team, and world-building as you manage like Adam Silver, and it’s all wildly accurate thanks to the most realistic (and deepest) rosters you’ve ever seen. NBA 2k (and other sports games too!) have mixed in all-time greats and all-time teams for a decade or so, but, especially in NBA 2K, the players on those rosters routinely fell short. You’d get a 1992 Chicago Bulls team or 2001 Lakers team with 4 or 5 fake players, and while you might have fun playing as a classic team, when David Johnson came off the bench, it would break your immersion just a bit.
That’s far less of a problem because whoever builds the rosters in NBA 2K23 went the serious extra mile. Miles, actually. To make the Eras plan work, you need nearly-complete rosters; getting the greats and key role players from an era is half the fun. And NBA 2K23 works hard to deliver. Such luminaries as Tyus Edney (a smurfy UCLA guard drafted by the Kings in the 90s), Earl Boykins (the 5-5 guard out of Eastern Michigan), and Marcus Fizer (a failed early-round Bulls pick in the days after MJ) are all in here. There are still a few glaring roster omissions (Reggie Miller among them, and it’s a shame Chris Webber isn’t here for the first time in years), but, by and large, the players of the era are captured in addition to the feel.
The entire experience plays out with only minimal bugginess: The game still adds in randomly-generated players as your franchise wears on, breaking your immersion (or leaving you to correct the problem as you go), and, oddly, you can’t turn off the G League in the middle eras. But these issues are largely minor; point blank, this is the most robust sports game ever, no matter how you play it.
This immersion translates beyond Eras mode too, into the Jordan Challenge. It’s been years since 2K built a Jordan Challenge, a series of iconic moments from the NBA’s preeminent legend, Michael Jordan, that you play through. And the current generation of consoles is built for this. Again, era-specific details shine, and in vast moments, you’ll get goosebumps. No sports game has ever chased this much detail. And no sports game has delivered on those fronts quite this robustly, either.
Even more impressive is that this framework comes as 2K continues to improve its on-court game. On the floor, the title plays much as you know and love, but 2K continues to tweak things for realism. The biggest addition this year is an “adrenaline” boost concept: In addition to a standard energy meter, each player also has 3 “boosts”. These turbo-charge your speed, but at a cost: Use them all up, and your players energy will drain ultra-fast. This should keep players from spamming turbo for an entire game, although it’s also not fully balanced: Every player, regardless of position, gets three speed boosts. Long-term, you hope this is altered so lumbering big men don’t get the same boost power as, say, Allen Iverson or Ja Morant.
The game also throttles back on the three-point shooting this year, with a slightly tweaked shot meter. The new meter definitely rewards skill even more, and it can be customized so you have to time your shot stick release either early or late. It’s precise enough that you won’t hit as many 3s with questionable big men, but at times it’s almost too precise. Meanwhile, the post game gets a boost; spin moves and dropsteps feel a bit more natural and useful in 2023.
And in 1993. And 1983. Because NBA 2K23 has all those eras, too. This is, quite simply, the finest sports game ever made, a game that rethinks what a sports game can be – and will keep you entertained for an impressively long time. If you can avoid constantly restarting and rethinking your dream franchise, that is.
5 out of 5 stars
Reviewed on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5
Available on Xbox platforms, PlayStation platforms, Nintendo Switch, PC
Photos and videos: Scenes from Hurricane Ian’s destructive path through Florida
The hurricane, with its strong winds and torrential rains, flooded homes and knocked out power to 2.5 million people.
Photos and videos: Scenes from Hurricane Ian’s destructive path through Florida appeared first on Boston.com.
7 Ways to Improve Your Business Finances in 2022
With the economy more competitive than ever, it’s important to make sure your business finances are in tip-top shape so you can take advantage of opportunities to expand and grow. While some financial changes require major investments and planning, others are simple tweaks that have big payoffs down the line. Whether you’re a new entrepreneur or an established business owner with deep pockets, here are seven ways to improve your business finances in 2022.
Also Read: The Power Of Education: Why Learning Can Change Your Life
7 Ways to Improve Your Business Finances
1) Cut Spending – Business And Finance
Cutting spending is one of the easiest ways to make more money. You can do this by eliminating expenses that are necessary for your business, but not necessary for your lifestyle. Examples include eating out often and paying for an expensive gym membership. It’s also possible to cut back on gas and car insurance or cancel subscriptions you no longer use. With some planning ahead, you should be able to lower these types of monthly expenses without feeling deprived. If you’re considering buying a house or a car, now might be a good time because mortgage rates are still at historically low levels. One thing you shouldn’t spend less on is marketing – after all, it’s essential for attracting new customers.
2) Keep Track of Your Money Better
Keeping track of your money is a great first step to improving your business finances. This can help you identify what’s working and what isn’t. Tracking your expenses will also give you an idea of where you can cut back on spending if necessary.
3) Increase Income – Business And Finance
In order to improve your business finances, it is important that you focus on how you can increase income. This could be done by offering more products or services, finding new marketing strategies, or finding new markets. Another option would be to create a system for capturing referrals from current clients and using them as sources of income.
4) Learn About Investing
Investing is the single most important thing you can do for your finances, and it is the only path to long-term financial security. To start investing, you will need an investment account with a brokerage firm or bank. If you don’t have one already, we recommend opening one at Charles Schwab because they offer high-quality service and invest your money for free. Next, as soon as possible, set up automatic deposits of a fixed amount every month into your investment account.
5) Take Risks – Business And Finance
Be willing to take risks. The best way to improve your financial situation is by taking risks and being willing to do what others are not. If you’re not, then someone else will be and they’ll reap the rewards. It’s always easier for those who don’t have the responsibility of bills and family members to take that kind of risk. Remember, a little bit of risk can go a long way!
6) Build a Strong Support System
A strong support system is critical for business owners who are trying to get their company off the ground. Whether it’s a coach, mentor, or friend, you need people who will be there for you and offer advice when needed. Likewise, your employees need someone they can talk to about the challenges of working in such a demanding environment. They’ll appreciate that you care enough about them to invest time and resources into making sure they’re feeling fulfilled at work.
7) Save 15% or More of Your Income – Business And Finance
One of the easiest ways to improve your finances is by saving. Try setting up a recurring transfer that takes 15% or more of your income and puts it into a savings account. This can be an easy way to save without thinking about it too much. There’s no rule on how much you should be saving each month. If you’re not sure where to start, try picking a number out of thin air, anything over 10% will help get your budget in order. Remember that any time money is taken out for taxes or emergencies, the same amount needs to go. It goes back into the account every pay period so this money doesn’t keep piling up!
While the 2022s are predicted to be a booming decade for business, there will also be many challenges. By embracing these changes and evolving with them, you will have a better chance of succeeding financially.
After torrid start, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson named AFC Offensive Player of the Month
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been named the American Football Conference Offensive Player of the Month.
After three weeks, Jackson leads the NFL in quarterback rating (119.0) and passing touchdowns (10). He’s also tied for fifth in the league in rushing yards (243), averaging 9.3 yards per carry.
Jackson has accounted for 12 touchdowns this season for the Ravens, who lead the NFL in points per game.
The monthly honor is the second of Jackson’s career; he also was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in November 2019, the season he earned NFL Most Valuable Player honors.
”It’s fundamentally sound quarterback play,” coach John Harbaugh said after the Ravens’ win Sunday over the New England Patriots. “He’s running the show out there. He’s making the checks. He’s managing the clock. All the things that you would say an operator or a manager does, he’s doing all those things, too. He’s doing those things, and he’s making plays sometimes when the play doesn’t make itself.”
The Ravens host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
West Ham v Wolves live stream: Pressure mounts on David Moyes after dreadful start as Diego Costa eyes debut
Premier League wrestlers West Ham and Wolves meet in Saturday night’s clash this weekend.
The Hammers are in the relegation zone after picking up four points from their first seven games.
West Ham have won just once in the top flight this season and David Moyes could be in trouble if his poor start continues.
Meanwhile, the visitors are 17th, just two points behind the Irons and struggling to score goals.
In fact, these two teams are the worst performers in the Premier League this season, managing just six between them.
Their combined tally is less than 14 teams that scored individually, so something has to change on Saturday.
West Ham v Wolves: Date and how to follow
This Premier League clash will take place on Saturday October 1.
Kick-off at the London Stadium is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 5pm.
Alternatively, fans can buy a one-day Now TV pass for £11.99.
talkSPORT will have updates throughout the afternoon and talkSPORT.com will have all the reaction.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
statement
Denmark’s World Cup kits unveiled as Hummel announces ‘protest against Qatar’
develop
Arsenal and Liverpool owners join Chelsea in bid to become ‘multi-club networks’
leave
Alexander-Arnold told to step down from England duties after Trippier’s ‘insult’ from Southgate
obstacle
The Saudi club ‘negotiated’ a £210m deal with Ronaldo but were stopped by a transfer ban
call
Ex-Everton star’s father claims his son was called up to serve in the Russian army
mad
Video shows former Charlton manager Guy Luzon slapping his own player during the game
West Ham v Wolves: Team news
The Hammers are still without new centre-back Nayef Aguerd as he recovers from his nasty pre-season injury.
But it looks like they managed to get through the international break without any further setbacks.
Moyes must also decide if Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet and Flynn Downes are ready for departures.
The visitors will be without Nathan Collins after being sent off for a brutal challenge against Jack Grealish against Manchester City.
They might have to start without a striker as Sasa Kalajdzic has suffered an ACL injury.
Raul Jimenez is expected to be out for a few weeks as he battles a knee problem.
And Diego Costa may not be fit yet despite signing for Old Gold earlier this month.
West Ham v Wolves: What was said?
Simon Jordan on Moyes: “You’re always going to be the victim of, or the beneficiary of, past acts.
“The beneficiary of them tends to be a new contract and a big bag of cash. The victim tends to be that you have to live up to those standards, and nothing lasts forever.
“As an owner you will know when a manager is done. David Moyes is far from done. He is far from beaten.
West Ham v Wolves: Facts of the match
- West Ham have won three of their last four Premier League games against Wolves (L1), having won just two of their first eight against them in the competition before that (D1 L5).
- Wolves have kept a clean sheet in five of their last eight Premier League games against West Ham, although they have lost each time they have conceded in this run.
- West Ham are winless in their last six Premier League home games (D3 L3), the last having a longer spell between August 2002 and January 2003 (12 games).
- Wolves are winless away in the Premier League in each of their last seven games (D2 L5); they haven’t gone eight such games without a win since August 2018 (D3 L5), seven of which came in 2011-12. However, that run ended in a 1-0 win over West Ham.
- West Ham and Wolves are the Premier League’s top scorers this season, with both sides scoring three goals in seven games so far. Indeed, the Hammers are the only team in the competition yet to score in the first half, while Wolves are the only side without a score after half-time.
- Since the start of last season, only Norwich (22) have failed to score in more Premier League games than Wolves (20), including in four of their last six games in the competition.
- So far this season, no Premier League team has underperformed goals scored against total goals expected by a bigger margin than West Ham (-4.6 – 3 goals and 7.6xG), with Wolves having the second-lowest in the league (-3.87).
- Only Manchester City (43) have had more shots from outside the box in the Premier League this season than Wolves (38), with 46% of Wolves’ total efforts this season coming from long range (38/82). Meanwhile, Wolves’ Rúben Neves has had the most shots this season with 100% of them coming from outside the box (11).
- Jarrod Bowen is yet to score in the Premier League so far this season, with only Solly March (17) having more shots without a net than the West Ham midfielder (15). Against no other team in the competition, however, Bowen has scored more times than against Wolves (3 – tied with Leicester City).
- There are five players who have created at least 12 Premier League chances without registering an assist this season, two of whom play for Wolves (Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence both 12). Wolves also have the lowest shot conversion rate of any Premier League side so far this season (3.7%).
Watch the World Cup with talkSPORT
At talkSPORT we are powered by fans, so come join us for the ultimate World Cup fan experience this winter – at the talkSPORT fan zone.
In a huge covered room under the arches of Waterloo in London, we will bring you live screenings of every World Cup match.
There will be Q&A with talkSPORT talent, you’ll be part of our live shows and plenty of food and drink will be on offer too.
Come and have the best World Cup fan experience in London – and enjoy a free pint – with tickets for the England and Wales group stage matches on sale now HERE!
