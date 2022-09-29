News
Ravens DT Michael Pierce considering surgery on torn bicep; LT Ronnie Stanley practices fully for first time | NOTES
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that veteran defensive tackle Michael Pierce has a torn bicep and that Pierce will decide whether to undergo season-ending surgery or play through the injury.
“It’s going to be his decision,” Harbaugh said. “I haven’t heard the final word on that yet.”
Pierce, who signed a three-year deal with the Ravens in the offseason, appeared to suffer the injury while trying to tackle running back Rhamondre Stevenson during the second quarter of Sunday’s 37-26 win over the New England Patriots. Pierce walked to the sideline under his own power while grabbing his left arm and was eventually carted into the locker room.
Pierce, left tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) and outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) were among six players who did not practice Wednesday. Mekari and Houston also left Sunday’s win over the Patriots and did not return, but Harbaugh said they are dealing with minor injuries.
Also missing Wednesday were cornerbacks Marcus Peters (rest/knee) and Jalyn-Armour Davis (personal) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest), who typically gets a day off to start the week of practice.
Running back J.K. Dobbins, who played in his first game Sunday since suffering a torn ACL in last year’s preseason finale, was limited due to a chest injury.
For the Buffalo Bills, outside linebacker Von Miller (rest), cornerback Christian Benford (hand), offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (illness), receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and guard Rodger Saffold (rest) did not practice.
Safety Jordan Poyer (foot), receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), cornerbacks Dane Jackson (neck) and Cam Lewis (forearm/knee), tight end Dawson Knox (back/hip), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), offensive lineman Justin Murray (foot) and center Mitch Morse (elbow) were limited.
Stanley practices fully
All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley and receiver James Proche II (groin) were full participants in practice.
It’s a major step forward for Stanley, who has played in just one game since suffering an ankle injury Nov. 1, 2020, just days after signing a five-year extension. Wednesday also marked the first time Stanley practiced fully since last September.
Even though the Ravens are thin at left tackle, having used three players at that spot through three games, Harbaugh said the team doesn’t want to put Stanley on the field if he doesn’t feel ready to go.
“It’s a priority to go out there and be at his best when he comes back,” Harbaugh said. “At the same time, he’s going to have to jump in at some point, so it could be this week. We’ll have to see.”
Pierre-Paul makes practice debut
Newly signed outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul made his practice debut Wednesday, while cornerback Daryl Worley, who was released from the 53-man roster Tuesday, was back on the field as a practice squad member.
Harbaugh said Pierre-Paul, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took a good number of reps as they try to get the two-time Super Bowl champion on the field as quickly as possible.
Harbaugh said the team aims to play Pierre-Paul on Sunday against the Bills, but added, “if we can’t do it, then it will be next week or whenever we can do it.”
Peters said he’s happy to have Pierre-Paul on the team because of the pass rusher’s “veteran leadership.”
“He knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl,” Peters said. “Just watching when the [Buccaneers] beat the Chiefs [in Super Bowl LV], he was a key part in creating that [pass] rush plan and how they could attack certain quarterbacks that are mobile. It’s going to be very big to add him to our group.”
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
By CURT ANDERSON
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland.
A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in homes. The hurricane’s center struck near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers.
Mark Pritchett stepped outside his home in Venice around the time the hurricane churned ashore from the Gulf of Mexico, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) to the south. He called it “terrifying.”
“I literally couldn’t stand against the wind,” Pritchett wrote in a text message. “Rain shooting like needles. My street is a river. Limbs and trees down. And the worst is yet to come.”
The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241 kph) winds and pushed a wall of storm surge accumulated during its slow march over the Gulf. More than 1.1 million Florida homes and businesses were without electricity. The storm previously tore into Cuba, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.
About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before Ian hit, but by law no one could be forced to flee.
News anchors at Fort Myers television station WINK had to abandon their usual desk and continue storm coverage from another location in their newsroom because water was pushing into their building near the Caloosahatchee River.
Though expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it marched inland at about 9 mph (14 kph), Ian’s hurricane force winds were likely to be felt well into central Florida. Hours after landfall, top sustained winds had dropped to 130 mph (210 kph). Still, storm surges as high as 6 feet (2 meters) were expected on the opposite side of the state, in northeast Florida.
“This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, urging people in Ian’s path along the Atlantic coast to rush to the safest possible shelter and stay there.
Jackson Boone left his home near the Gulf coast and hunkered down at his law office in Venice with employees and their pets. Boone at one point opened a door to howling wind and rain flying sideways.
“We’re seeing tree damage, horizontal rain, very high wind,” Boone said by phone. “We have a 50-plus-year-old oak tree that has toppled over.”
In Naples, the first floor of a fire station was inundated with about 3 feet (1 meter) of water and firefighters worked to salvage gear from a firetruck stuck outside the garage in even deeper water, a video posted by the Naples Fire Department showed. Naples is in Collier County, where the sheriff’s department reported on Facebook that it was getting “a significant number of calls of people trapped by water in their homes” and that it would prioritize reaching people “reporting life threatening medical emergencies in deep water.”
Ian’s strength at landfall tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane when measured by wind speed to strike the U.S. Among the other storms was Hurricane Charley, which hit nearly the same spot on Florida’s coast in August 2004, killing 10 people and inflicting $14 billion in damage.
Ian had strengthened rapidly overnight, prompting Fort Myers handyman Tom Hawver to abandon his plan to weather the hurricane at home. He headed across the state to Fort Lauderdale.
“We were going to stay and then just decided when we got up, and they said 155 mph winds,” Hawver said. “We don’t have a generator. I just don’t see the advantage of sitting there in the dark, in a hot house, watching water come in.”
Florida residents rushed ahead of landfall to board up homes, stash precious belongings on upper floors and join long lines of cars leaving the shore.
Some decided to try and ride out the storm. Jared Lewis, a Tampa delivery driver, said his home has withstood hurricanes in the past, though not as powerful as Ian.
“It is kind of scary, makes you a bit anxious,” Lewis said. “After the last year of not having any, now you go to a Category 4 or 5. We are more used to the 2s and 3s.”
Ian made landfall more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Tampa and St. Petersburg, sparing the densely populated Tampa Bay area from its first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.
Flash floods were possible all across Florida. Hazards include the polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons of slightly radioactive waste contained in enormous ponds that could overflow in heavy rains.
The federal government sent 300 ambulances with medical teams and was ready to truck in 3.7 million meals and 3.5 million liters of water once the storm passes.
“We’ll be there to help you clean up and rebuild, to help Florida get moving again,” President Joe Biden said Wednesday. “And we’ll be there every step of the way. That’s my absolute commitment to the people of the state of Florida.”
DeSantis has requested Biden grant a Major Disaster Declaration for all 67 of the state’s counties, which would open a range of federal assistance for residents and funding for public infrastructure repairs. DeSantis has also requested Biden allow FEMA to provide a 100% federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures for 60 days.
The governors of Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina all preemptively declared states of emergency. Forecasters predicted Ian will turn toward those states as a tropical storm, likely dumping more flooding rains into the weekend, after crossing Florida.
Associated Press contributors include Christina Mesquita in Havana, Cuba; Cody Jackson and Adriana Gomez Licon in Tampa, Florida; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee, Florida; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Seth Borenstein and Aamer Madhani in Washington; Bobby Caina Calvan in New York; Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio; and Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama.
Astra will no longer launch NASA’s TROPICS satellites TechCrunch
Rocket launch company Astra will no longer send the remaining NASA TROPICS payloads into space, but will instead launch other “comparable” science missions for the agency, the company announced Wednesday. The change to the launch agreement comes just over three months after Astra’s first TROPICS launch ended in failure after the upper stage was shut down before the payload was delivered to orbit.
NASA’s TROPICS (Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation structure and storm Intensity with a Constellation of SmallSats) program includes a trio of launches aimed at sending a total of six Earth science CubeSats into space. The TROPICS satellites will be used to measure variables such as humidity and pressure inside storm systems – a particularly prescient need today, when Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s west coast.
Astra won the TROPICS launch contract in February 2021 for a total value of $7.95 million. It is unclear whether amending this existing Launch Services Agreement will change the value of the contract.
The company performed the TROPICS I launch with its Rocket 3.3 launcher, a system designed to be lightweight and inexpensive to launch. But only a few weeks after the failure of this mission, which resulted in a total loss of payload, Astra announced a complete change in its business plan. Instead of continuing launches with the Rocket 3, the company said it would renew all launches on the considerably larger Rocket 4. The rocket, which CEO Chris Kemp said would have a payload capacity of 600 kilograms, is still under development.
“Following the first TROPICS launch attempt, Astra and NASA have engaged in discussions regarding the remaining launch attempts,” NASA said in a statement. “Astra then informed NASA of its intention to shut down its Rocket 3.3 and indicated that the company potentially would not resume launches until the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.”
The remaining 12 companies eligible to provide launch services under NASA’s Dedicated Mission Acquisition and Carpool program will be eligible to compete for the TROPICS contract. These companies include ABL Space Systems, Rocket Lab, Relativity, Firefly, and Virgin Orbit.
In a separate update, Astra said the premature upper stage shutdown during the TROPICS I mission was due to “a higher than normal fuel burn rate”. The company added that engineers will perform additional tests to verify the root cause of the anomaly, but they have narrowed the cause down to a problem with the upper stage motors. The investigation was conducted with the participation of the United States Federal Aviation Administration, which is the standard for all rocket flight anomalies.
Astra’s share price has fallen sharply over the past six months. In early May, shares were trading north of $3.25; today it is worth $0.68 per share. The company began trading on the public markets in June last year, after merging with blank check company Holicité.
St. Paul City Council convenes early learning, childcare committee
In an effort to explore the possibility of subsidizing early learning and childcare programs citywide, the St. Paul City Council on Wednesday approved the creation of a new committee to study how such a program would be administered and funded.
The Early Learning Legislative Advisory Committee is expected to make recommendations to the city council on the potential design and implementation of a locally-governed early learning program, including what type of city ordinance or legislative action might be required.
Faced with the possibility of putting a special property tax assessment on the November ballot, the city council last July voted instead to convene the committee, which will be expected to report back to the council in the first few months of 2023.
The 25-member committee includes three council members — Rebecca Noecker, Mitra Jalali and Nelsie Yang — as well as St. Paul School Board member Halla Henderson.
Other groups represented include the St. Paul Federation of Teachers, the St. Paul Promise Neighborhood, Head Start, the American Indian Montessori, CLUES, the Regional Labor Federation, the advocacy organizations ISAIAH and Minnesota Voice, Think Small, the Minnesota Child Care Association, the Hmong Early Childhood Coalition and the St. Paul Public Library.
The members are: Maria Belde; Rachel Boettcher; Lynne Bolton, of the St. Paul Federation of Teachers; Eric Haugee; Henderson, of the St. Paul School Board; Jalali, of the St. Paul City Council; Megan Jekot, of the St. Paul Promise Neighborhood; Hwa Jeong Kim, of Minnesota Voice; LaVon Lee, of American Indian Montessori; Nicolee Mensing, of Head Start; Camila Mercado Michelli, of CLUES; Kristenza Nelson; Noecker, of the St. Paul City Council; Khalid Omar, of ISAIAH; Kera Peterson, of the Regional Labor Federation; Tracy Roscoe, of ISAIAH; Clare Sanford, of the Minnesota Child Care Association; Sai Thao, of the Hmong Early Childhood Coalition; Stephanie Thomas, of the Minnesota Child Care Association; Brianna Trinidad Sprung; Leah VanDassor, of the St. Paul Federation of Teachers; Zang Vang-Lee, of the Hmong Early Childhood Coalition; Quentin Wathum-Ocama, of St. Paul Public Schools’ Office of Early Learning; Yang, of the St. Paul City Council; and Barbara Yates, of Think Small.
Worker killed after construction accident in downtown St. Paul Wednesday
A construction worker was killed Wednesday afternoon in downtown St. Paul after being struck by a work truck, police said.
Few details about the accident, which occurred at a construction site near Wabasha Street and East Seventh Street near the Children’s Museum, were available Wednesday night.
St. Paul police officers and fire fighters responded to the accident scene Wednesday afternoon.
Tua Tagovailoa remains questionable vs. Bengals, along with six other Dolphins; Cracraft signed to active roster
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is officially questionable to play through his back and ankle injuries in Thursday night’s game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tagovailoa is one of seven Dolphins with a questionable designation heading into Thursday, according to the team’s Wednesday injury report. The others were tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), safety Brandon Jones (chest) and slot receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe)
Tagovailoa was originally deemed questionable by Mike McDaniel when the Dolphins coach spoke to reporters on Tuesday, but Tagovailoa said “the plan” was for him to play.
Miami’s quarterback left Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills at the first half’s two-minute warning after falling onto his back and having the back of his head hit the ground in a whiplash effect due to a late push from Bills linebacker Matt Milano after Tagovailoa threw a pass.
Tagovailoa appeared woozy and stumbled after getting up from the hit that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty. He was checked on the field, went into the locker room and got cleared through concussion protocol to return for the second half. He finished the 21-19 win 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown.
After the game, both Tagovailoa and McDaniel said it was actually a back injury that caused the quarterback to go down and later stumble — not head injury, as was originally announced by the team. Nonetheless, the NFL Players Association is investigating Tagovailoa’s concussion check. On Monday, McDaniel revealed there was also an ankle issue for Miami’s third-year signal-caller, but Tagovailoa said Tuesday the back was the bigger issue.
McDaniel expressed optimism on Tuesday in Tagovailoa’s availability based on a phone conversation they had late Monday night.
“Just him talking to me, I can tell in his voice, he is literally going to do everything he can and in his power,” McDaniel said. “I’ll know that, if he doesn’t play, it literally was not possible. Happy with the way he has so far progressed. Feel very optimistic because of how he’s going about it.”
Added Tagovailoa: “I’ve been up here getting treatment, doing everything I can to get as close to 100 percent as possible.”
Armstead’s status comes down to game day again after a second consecutive week without practicing as he nurses the toe ailment sustained in the opener against the New England Patriots. He was able to play without practicing against the Bills on Sunday and was limited for a practice for the Week 2 win at the Baltimore Ravens.
Injured Dolphins’ practice participation statuses listed on the team’s injury report for Monday through Wednesday are all estimations as Miami did not practice on Monday and held walkthroughs on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tagovailoa, Waddle, Howard and Jones were listed as limited participants on Tuesday and Wednesday after being estimated as non-participants on Monday. The team also moved up its flight to Cincinnati from Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday morning due to Hurricane Ian.
Howard and Jones were part of a Miami defense has the travel and short turnaround after the unit was on the field for more than 90 snaps in South Florida’s heat and humidity on Sunday against the Bills. Davis missed the game against Buffalo with the knee injury but could return Thursday.
The Dolphins also have reserve tight ends Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion) out for Thursday. The team said on Wednesday morning Carter did not travel with the team. Carter is still in concussion protocol after a blow to the head on a second-quarter kickoff in Miami’s Sept. 11 opener against the New England Patriots.
Offensive lineman Robert Hunt, cornerback Kader Kohou and defensive tackle Zach Sieler are ready to play on Thursday after improving their estimated status to full participation on Wednesday following “limited” listings on Tuesday.
The Bengals ruled out defensive tackle D.J. Reader and tight end Drew Sample on Wednesday. Offensive tackle La’el Collins and linebacker Germaine Pratt are questionable against the Dolphins.
Cracraft to active roster
Miami has not announced a practice-squad elevation to the game-day roster, but NFL Network reported Wednesday evening that wide receiver River Cracraft is getting signed to the team’s active roster. For a Thursday night game, a team has a Thursday 4 p.m. deadline to make elevations from the practice squad.
The Dolphins used their allotment of three practice-squad elevations on Cracraft in the first three weeks of the regular season. That’s the maximum allowed by 2022 NFL rules before a team has to sign a player to the active roster should it want to bring him up for a fourth game.
If the Dolphins then want to send Cracraft back to the practice squad later on, they would have to release him to then sign him back. Between the two transactions, however, he would be eligible to be claimed off waivers by other NFL teams.
Miami doesn’t have to make a corresponding move in signing Cracraft since it has an open spot on the active roster, starting the day at 52 instead of the maximum 53. The Dolphins, though, will need a spot when cornerback Byron Jones returns off the physically-unable-to-perform list and offensive lineman Austin Jackson comes back from injured reserve.
St. Paul City Council appoints new leaders to libraries, technology departments
The St. Paul City Council filled two director-level openings in the city’s library and technology departments on Wednesday by approving interim appointments.
Barb Sporlein was sworn in as interim director of the St. Paul Public Libraries, replacing Catherine Penkert, who resigned this month after nearly five years in the role. Sporlein has been the library system’s deputy director of operations for three years, and previously held deputy commissioner, planning or managerial roles with Minnesota Housing, the city of Minneapolis and the St. Paul Public Housing Agency.
Penkert, who spent 14 years with the city, has said she plans to spend more time with family.
The council swore in Drew Nelson as interim director of the Office of Technology and Communication. Nelson, who has worked for the city for three years, was formerly a business analyst in the private sector, a data analyst with Washington State and an intelligence and analytics manager with the U.S. Navy.
Previous Office of Technology and Communication director Sharon Kennedy Vickers, who stepped down in May, is now the chief executive officer of Software for Good, a Twin Cities-based company that develops web and mobile apps geared toward environmental and social change.
