Ravens DT Michael Pierce considers surgery on a torn bicep; LT Ronnie Stanley fully trains for the first time
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that veteran defensive tackle Michael Pierce has a torn bicep and that Pierce will decide whether to have season-ending surgery or play through the injury.
“It will be his decision,” Harbaugh said. “I haven’t heard the last word on this yet.”
Pierce, who signed a three-year deal with the Ravens in the offseason, appeared to struggle with the injury as he tried to tackle running back Rhamondre Stevenson during the second quarter of the 37-26 win. of Sunday against the New England Patriots. Pierce walked to the sideline under his own power while grabbing his left arm and was eventually carried into the locker room.
Pierce, left tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) and outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) were among six players who did not practice Wednesday. Mekari and Houston also left Sunday’s win over the Patriots and did not return, but Harbaugh said they were suffering from minor injuries.
Also missing were cornerbacks Marcus Peters (rest/knee) and Jalyn-Armour Davis (staff) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest), who usually have the day off to start the week of practice. call on Wednesday.
Running back JK Dobbins, who played his first game on Sunday since suffering a torn ACL in last year’s pre-season final, has been limited with a chest injury .
For the Buffalo Bills, outside linebacker Von Miller (rested), cornerback Christian Benford (hand), offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (ill), receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), offensive lineman Ryan Bates ( concussion), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and guard Rodger Saffold (rested) did not practice.
Safety Jordan Poyer (foot), receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), cornerbacks Dane Jackson (neck) and Cam Lewis (forearm/knee), tight end Dawson Knox (back/hip), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), offensive lineman Justin Murray (foot) and center Mitch Morse (elbow) were restricted.
Stanley fully practices
All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley and wide receiver James Proche II (groin) were full participants in the practice.
It’s a big step forward for Stanley, who has only played one game since suffering an ankle injury on November 1, 2020, just days after signing a five-year extension. Wednesday also marked the first time Stanley had fully trained since last September.
Although the Ravens are thin at left tackle, having used three players there for three games, Harbaugh said the team doesn’t want to put Stanley on the field if he doesn’t feel ready to leave.
“It’s a priority to go out there and be at your best when he comes back,” Harbaugh said. “At the same time, he’s going to have to step in at some point, so it could be this week. We’ll have to see.
Pierre-Paul makes his training debut
Newly signed outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul made his practice debut on Wednesday, while cornerback Daryl Worley, who was released from the 53-man roster on Tuesday, returned to the field as a member of the training team.
Harbaugh said Pierre-Paul, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took quite a few reps as they tried to bring the two-time Super Bowl champion on the ground as soon as possible.
Harbaugh said the team is aiming to play Pierre-Paul on Sunday against the Bills, but added, “If we can’t do it, it’ll be next week or whenever we can.”
Peters said he was happy to have Pierre-Paul on the team because of the pass thrower’s “veteran leadership”.
“He knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl,” Peters said. “Just watch when the [Buccaneers] beat the bosses [in Super Bowl LV]he played a key role in the creation of this [pass] rush plan and how they might attack some quarterbacks who are mobile. It’s going to be very big to add him to our group.
Northbound I-35W in Burnsville closed this weekend
Interstate 35W North in Burnsville will be fully closed between Minnesota 13 and the Interstate 35 split this weekend.
The road will close starting at 10 p.m. Friday and ramps will be closed starting at 9 p.m. including County Road 42, Burnsville Parkway, Highway 13 and Cliff Road while crews conduct maintenance repairs. All lanes and ramps are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.
Drivers in the area should follow detours using Interstate 35E, Highway 77 North and Interstate 494 to bypass the closure, according to a release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
A segment of I-494 East near Mendota Heights will also be closed this weekend and reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.
Hardware, Robotics, AI+ML & Mobility + Transport • TechCrunch
We are more than amazed by the collective creativity, ingenuity and technical prowess of the Start Battlefield 200. Out of thousands of apps, only 200 fledgling startups have made the final cut, and you’ll find them all – and only them – exhibiting on the TechCrunch disrupts show floor from October 18 to 20 in San Francisco.
That’s a lot of notable startups, so we’ll break them down a bit for you and highlight them by vertical. Today, it’s hardware, robotics and mobility. Want more? You can find them all listed in the Directory of exhibitors.
Startup Battlefield 200: Hardware, Robotics, AI+ML & Mobility + Transportation edition
(Opens in a new window)
Exchange robotics
TC disrupts will take place from October 18 to 20. This is where startups will grow, so grab your pass today and get ready to network with these awesome startups!
Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by fill in this form.
Column: Chicago White Sox need to shake up their clubhouse culture by dealing 1 or more of their core players this offseason
Operation Shutdown began for the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 21, one day after a crushing loss to the Cleveland Guardians virtually ended their postseason dreams.
Luis Robert and Tim Anderson soon were declared out for the rest of the season, joining Michael Kopech on the list of Sox players who probably could play through their injuries if the games had any meaning.
Manager Tony La Russa already had been shut down on Aug. 30 with a heart-related issue that doctors felt was serious enough to prevent him from managing the final month. Because he hasn’t been made available to the media since the Sox announced Saturday that he won’t return to the dugout this season, we can only speculate that he didn’t deem these final games worth fighting the decision.
There may be more shutdowns as the losses pile up in the final week of the season, so stay tuned.
If you’re still watching the Sox at this point, it can be for only two reasons. Either you’re a glutton for punishment or you’ve built an immunity to pain and simply want to finish what you started.
Most of my family and friends fit in the latter category. They’ve seen many bad Sox teams over the years but watch the games until the bitter end anyway. It’s in their DNA, so they can blame it on their parents, their grandparents or even Jean Baptiste Point DuSable, the first permanent settler of Chicago.
Like the season as a whole, this ending threatens to be the worst in Sox history and might even eclipse the complete collapse of the Chicago Sky, who were outscored 18-0 in the final 3:46 of their Game 5 loss to the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA playoffs.
The Sox entered Wednesday’s game in Minnesota with a seven-game losing streak, hitting a combined .192 over that span with 61 strikeouts and 45 hits. Since the 11-inning loss to the Guardians in last week’s “must-win” series opener, they had led for only three innings in six games through Tuesday.
It has gotten so bad that postgame studio hosts Chuck Garfien and Ozzie Guillen have run out of ways to say the team is an embarrassment.
The only winner in all of this may be La Russa, who watched acting manager Miguel Cairo win for a couple of weeks, adding to the narrative that the team just needed a different voice. But Cairo’s star has faded since Operation Shutdown commenced, and now it’s clear the brief surge was a mirage.
That doesn’t mean La Russa dodges responsibility for the underachieving season, but it suggests Cairo isn’t the answer either.
So it’s back to the drawing board for … we’re not exactly sure yet.
Normally executive vice president Ken Williams would have to decide whether general manager Rick Hahn also takes the fall and if an overhaul of the clubhouse is necessary to get the Sox back on the right track. But Williams also has to share some of the blame — because he likes getting some of the credit when things go well.
The Sox have one World Series title and four trips to the postseason since Williams replaced Ron Schueler as GM after the 2000 season, then moved up the ladder in 2012. And they haven’t won a playoff series and have gone only twice since Hahn replaced Williams as GM.
In many organizations, that kind of record would lead to a no-fault divorce in which the owner thanks the executives for giving their all. But accountability is not a strong point of this organization, which hasn’t won a postseason series outside of 2005 in the last 105 years.
There are no untouchables on the Sox, aside from Dylan Cease. But there are a few unloadables, including Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, Joe Kelly and Leury García, whose contracts make them likely to return in 2023.
Fortunately for Williams — and maybe Hahn — there are several talented, relatively young players who could be dealt, including Anderson, Robert and Kopech, who were focal points of the rebuild. The Sox could get something of value in return for any of them, and the player would have the motivation to prove he can stay healthy and productive the whole season.
One or more of the Sox core should be dealt early in the offseason, sending a message they’re serious about changing the culture. The Cubs blew it by hanging on too long to the core of Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez. Now their fans are paying the price with a second rebuild in a decade.
The picture the Sox painted from day one was one of a team that felt like it could turn it on when it really mattered. The lack of emotion on display in those shots of the dugout has been a constant reminder of the joylessness of playing on a .500 team.
Reinsdorf addressed that same issue back in 1996 after the Sox blew a 4½-game American League wild-card lead in early August and fell out of the race in September. In an interview with WSCR-AM, he cited third baseman Robin Ventura as an example of the “laid-back” Sox clubhouse that needed an infusion of life.
“When Harold Baines was here early in the ‘80s, no one really cared about him being laid-back because we had a lot of goofballs like Ron Kittle and Greg Luzinski and Jerry Koosman and (Tom) Paciorek,” Reinsdorf said. “But now, we don’t have anybody of that nature. I think we have to get people with a little bit better personality. But they better be able to play baseball.”
After the season the Sox added moody slugger Albert Belle, who could play baseball but didn’t help change the direction. After two more playoff-free seasons, another rebuild began.
Taking La Russa out of the picture won’t change the fact the clubhouse mix wasn’t right. And if the same core is brought back again, Operation Shutdown could become an annual event.
Charges: St. Paul man fired rounds at SUV, hitting woman he ‘didn’t mean to shoot’
A St. Paul man fired multiple rounds at an SUV early Monday on the city’s East Side, one of which ricocheted off the sidewalk and wounded an 18-year-old woman who he knew and took to a hotel instead of the hospital, charges say.
The woman went missing after the shooting, prompting police on Monday morning to ask the public for help in locating her. Nearly 12 hours after the shooting, she was found with the alleged shooter — 26-year-old Xiong Yang — at a Cottage Grove hotel.
Yang was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault and two counts of being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm. He had a first court appearance on the charges and bail was set at $500,000; he remained jailed.
Yang has six pending felony cases in Ramsey County, including possession of a firearm after conviction for a crime of violence, motor vehicle theft, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, court records show.
According to the criminal complaint:
Just before 4 a.m. Monday, officers were sent to the 1500 block of Fellows Lane on a report of a shooting. Dispatch comments stated there were five to six shots fired and that a female had been lying on the ground before someone in a white, two-door sedan picked her up. Officers recovered five spent casings, blood and drug paraphernalia in the area where she had been lying.
The shooting was caught on surveillance video. At around 3:45 a.m., a light-colored SUV parked in front of a house. A short time later a male, later identified as Yang, came outside and appeared to be watching the SUV. After the woman got out, Yang walked toward the SUV and fired. The rounds ricocheted off the sidewalk and the woman, who fell to the ground, appeared to be hit.
As the SUV fled westbound on Fellows Lane, Lee fired more rounds. He then picked her up, put her in a two-door sedan and drove away.
Investigators contacted area hospitals looking for gunshot victims, but no one matched the woman’s description.
Her phone records showed that just prior to the shooting Yang had tried calling six times and texted 15 times. Phone data also showed Yang’s phone and hers had been in the area of the shooting.
Investigators located an Acura RSX hatchback that matched the shooter’s car at the Wakota Inn & Suites. Surveillance video showed Yang carry the woman into the hotel.
Just before 4 p.m., Cottage Grove and St. Paul police, with the Washington County sheriff’s office SWAT team, executed a warrant on a room and found Yang and the woman. Yang was arrested, and the woman was taken to Regions Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to her leg.
Yang told police he picked the woman up near White Bear and Montana avenues and didn’t know how she became injured. He said she didn’t want to go to the hospital. He denied having a gun and being the shooter.
The woman initially told an investigator she did not know who had shot her. When an investigator said video showed Yang shooting at the SUV, she admitted it was him and said he was “just trying to scare the people who had dropped her off,” charges state.
She said Yang apologized and said “he didn’t mean to shoot her,” charges state.
Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine ‘not looking too deep’ at decision to start Josh Metellus vs. Lions
When the Vikings started Josh Metellus at safety in last Sunday’s game against Detroit, rookie Lewis Cine vowed to remain on an even keel.
Harrison Smith was ruled out of the game due to a concussion, and the Vikings didn’t make any announcement on his replacement prior to kickoff. They ended up going with Metellus, a three-year veteran who played well and had the game-clinching interception with 9 seconds left in a 28-24 victory.
“I thought Josh played great,” Cine said Wednesday. “When he got the interception, I was one of the first players to go out and celebrate with him.”
Despite being taken with the No. 32 pick in the first round of the draft in April, Cine has been unable to beat out Camryn Bynum to start at one safety spot. And when Smith was hurt, he wasn’t even the first safety off the bench.
“At the end of the day, it’s just work to me,” Cine said. “I strap up my boots and come to work every day. I bring my best foot forward, so I’m not looking too deep into the decision that was made. So it’s another work week and another work day, and that’s how I look at it.”
Cine was hampered by a knee injury that resulted in him missing the preseason finale and the Sept. 11 opener against Green Bay.
“It was unfortunate,” he said. “It was a setback, but I’m back now and working to gain the trust of coaches.”
Cine admits there’s “been a learning curve” he’s had in “adjusting to a new defense.” But he said that process has been “nothing too crazy.”
Smith was a full participant in practice Wednesday and will return for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints in London, so Metellus and Cine might get in for plays from scrimmage. But Vikings first-year coach Kevin O’Connell said Cine, who played one snap from scrimmage late in a 24-7 loss at Philadelphia on Sept. 19 and has played 30 snaps on special teams in two games, still has an important role.
“I think Lew’s in a place right now where he’s having a major impact on special teams,” O’Connell said. “He’s been really dynamic there.”
BANGED-UP VIKINGS
The Vikings are as banged up as they have been all season.
Not practicing Wednesday were running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder), edge rusher Za’Darius Smith (knee), fullback C.J. Ham (foot), all starters, and rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (quadriceps).
Cook was injured late in the third quarter against the Lions and sat out the rest of the game. Asked if he anticipates playing against the Saints, Cook only would say that he’s “day-to-day.”
Za’Darius Smith was hurt late in the game against Detroit but did not come out. He had a sleeve on his left knee prior to Wednesday’s practice, and declined comment when asked about his injury.
O’Connell said the edge rusher “came out of the game a little sore” and that the Vikings will “continue treatment and try to get him ready to go” for Sunday’s game.
It’s uncertain when Ham was hurt. Booth has missed the past two games after being injured against the Packers.
BEND BUT DON’T BREAK
How good have the Vikings been on defense this season? It depends on which statistic you look at.
Out of 32 NFL teams, the Vikings rank No. 30 in total defense, giving up an average of 413.3 yards per game. However, they are No. 9 in the league in scoring defense, allowing an average of just 18.3 points in three games, and they haven’t given up any points in the fourth quarter.
“I would just say that we’ve been able to make (defensive) stands when you have to,” defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson said. “There’s always room for improvement for our defense but the biggest thing is to keep a team from scoring.”
O’Connell said the Vikings “want to tighten up in the yardage and kind of the ball control that some teams have been able to have on us.”
BRIEFLY
If the NFL opts to move Sunday night’s game between Kansas City and Tampa Bay from Tampa, Fla., due to Hurricane Ian, a league spokesperson said that the game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium. … Star receiver Justin Jefferson, drawing double coverage, has just nine catches for 62 yards in the past two games. Quarterback Kirk Cousins said Jefferson would be “a great option” if the Vikings can get him the ball but that “the key will be offensive production regardless of who’s getting the ball.” … O’Connell lauded the play of right tackle Brian O’Neill, saying he has “been everything I’d hoped for and more” and that he has been “ultra consistent.” … While O’Connell said he wants players “to go enjoy the experience” of being in London, he said the team will have curfews in place.
