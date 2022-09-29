News
Roger Maris Jr. recognizes Aaron Judge as potential home run champ, takes aim at steroid users: ‘Baseball should do something’
Aaron Judge is now tied for the Yankees’ franchise and American League single-season home run record, however, according to Roger Maris Jr., he tied the all-time home run record on Wednesday night.
Maris Jr. spoke to the media in Toronto on Wednesday night and took aim at steroid users in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ,” Maris said after Judge matched Maris’ record-setting total of 61 homers with the Yankees in 1961. “I mean, that’s really who he is if he hits 62, and I think that’s what needs to happen. I think baseball needs to look at the records and I think baseball should do something.”
Maris added that he believes Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa’s home run seasons were illegitimate. His father’s record was “broken” in 1998 by McGwire when he hit 70 homers which was then broken by Bonds in 2001 with 73 homers.
Maris doesn’t own an unpopular opinion as McGwire was open about taking steroids during his race for history, however, Bonds and McGwire went the route of ‘I took steroids but didn’t realize I was taking steroids.’
Judge now heads back to Yankee Stadium for three games with the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees’ superstar needs just one homer to break Maris’ AL and Yankees franchise home run record. Despite appearing indecisive if he actually wants his father’s record broken, Judge has the full support of Maris Jr.
“I can’t think of anybody better that baseball can look up to than Aaron Judge. You can tell he’s back and he’s ready to go now,” Maris said. “I think it will happen in New York. That’s where you want it to happen, that’s where I want it to happen. I think the city of New York deserves it. The fans deserve it. I think it would be great for baseball if it happens in New York.”
Maris Jr. spoke to Judge after Wednesday night’s game and he said he told No. 99 to, “get to New York and hit 62 and knock the top off Yankee Stadium.”
High school football: Week 5 predictions
White Bear Lake (3-1) at Stillwater (4-0), 7 p.m.
White Bear Lake has won three straight games, largely thanks to big plays from Rayshaun Brakes. Now, the Bears have a chance to take the next step and show they can hang with the state’s elite. The Ponies’ past three victories have come by an average of 29 points. Our pick: Stillwater 31, White Bear Lake 17
Rosemount (4-0) at Lakeville South (3-1), 7 p.m.
Rosemount had an extra day to recover and prepare after bouncing No. 1 Eden Prairie last Thursday. Next up in the line of titans is the defending state champ. Lakeville South’s Power-T offense will provide a formidable test for an Irish defense that hasn’t given up more than 10 points in any game this season. Our pick: Lakeville South 15, Rosemount 14
Mahtomedi (4-0) at Spring Lake Park (3-1), 7 p.m.
Mahtomedi running back Corey Bohmert continues to post gaudy ground numbers on a weekly basis. But can he continue his dazzling display against a Panthers defense that has allowed just one opponent to go north of 17 points in a game this fall? Our pick: Mahtomedi 24, Spring Lake Park 14
Minneapolis Henry (4-0) at Harding/Humboldt (4-0), 6 p.m., at Humboldt
For the second straight week, Harding/Humboldt takes on an undefeated Minneapolis school foe. The St. Paul co-op is a fun story, but so is Minneapolis Henry, who is 4-0 after entering the season on a 17-game losing streak. Harding/Humboldt will likely have some added motivation, hoping to win its lone game played at Humboldt this fall for Humboldt’s homecoming. Our pick: Harding/Humboldt 30, Minneapolis Henry 20
Woodbury (4-0) at East Ridge (2-2), 7 p.m.
Last year’s matchup between the intra-city rivals produced a whacky classic, won by East Ridge. Woodbury likely has revenge on its mind, but will need more offensive production to keep pace with a Raptors offense that might be finding its stride. This is another quarterback showcase, with East Ridge’s Tanner Zolnosky and Woodbury’s George Bjellos both serving as adept signal callers. Our pick: East Ridge 21, Woodbury 19
Virginia Thomas appears for interview with Jan. 6 panel
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MICHAEL BALSAMO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, appeared on Thursday for a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The committee has for months sought an interview with Thomas in an effort to know more about her role in trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn his election defeat. She texted with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin in the weeks after the election.
Thomas did not answer questions when she arrived on Capitol Hill for the interview or later when she briefly left for a break. But she did tell reporters she was looking forward to answering questions from the members of the committee.
The testimony from Thomas — known as Ginni — was one of the remaining items for the panel as it eyes the completion of its work. The panel has already interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and shown some of that video testimony in its eight hearings over the summer.
Thomas’ attorney, Mark Paoletta, said last week that Thomas had agreed to meet with the panel and is “eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election.”
The extent of her involvement in the Capitol attack is unclear. In the days after The Associated Press and other news organizations called the presidential election for Biden, Thomas emailed two lawmakers in Arizona to urge them to choose “a clean slate of Electors” and “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure.” The AP obtained the emails earlier this year under the state’s open records law.
She has said in interviews that she attended the initial pro-Trump rally the morning of Jan. 6 but left before Trump spoke and the crowds headed for the Capitol.
Thomas, a Trump supporter long active in conservative causes, has repeatedly maintained that her political activities posed no conflict of interest with the work of her husband.
“Like so many married couples, we share many of the same ideals, principles, and aspirations for America. But we have our own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too. Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work,” Thomas told the Washington Free Beacon in an interview published in March.
Justice Thomas was the lone dissenting voice when the Supreme Court ruled in January to allow a congressional committee access to presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts and handwritten notes relating to the events of Jan. 6.
Ginni Thomas has been openly critical of the committee’s work, including signing onto a letter to House Republicans calling for the expulsion of Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois from the GOP conference for joining the Jan. 6 congressional committee.
Associated Press video journalist Rick Gentilo contributed to this report.
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra impressed with Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel
Among the most enjoyable aspects of Erik Spoelstra’s offseason was meeting with Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.
It also was one of the most sobering.
Spoelstra, 51, used to be the young gun among South Florida coaches. Now that torch has been passed to McDaniel, 39.
“I really like these trips and connecting with people outside of our industry,” Spoelstra said Thursday, as the Miami Heat continued their training camp at the Baha Mar resort. “You have a little bit of a different perspective on the same kind of challenges and problems that we’re all trying to solve. So you’ll end up learning a lot from that. And then, talking to younger coaches, it used to be that I would never find a younger coach.
“And so now, I’m starting to turn into this veteran coach, which I don’t want to accept yet. I still think it’s a misprint when it says I’m starting my 15th year as a head coach. When Pat [Riley] told me that 10 years would go by in the snap of a finger, I think I rolled my eyes at him. And then 14 years have flown by in the snap of a finger and it kind of freaks me out.”
Spoelstra often has visited with football coaches during the offseason across the age spectrum, including with Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, 71.
He said the time with McDaniel was particularly refreshing.
“He just comes across as really experienced, extremely sharp,” Spoelstra said. “I feel like when I was that age and just starting off, I had no idea what I wanted to do. I certainly didn’t know how to develop my coaching voice. That took me two or three years.
“It’s fun. We really enjoyed going to practice and talking some shop. But then, afterwards, seeing what the process was, very innovative thinkers in that building, and obviously their start has been really enjoyable for everybody.”
The meeting was set up through Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel.
“I met with Tom last year over dinner. It was something I wanted to do last year and it didn’t work out with the schedule,” Spoelstra said of the NBA calendar having been reset in previous years due to the pandemic. “We had a little bit more time, a more normal offseason, so the schedules aligned and we were able to have it. It was a lot of fun.”
Right place
Spoelstra said he appreciates the benefits of the Heat’s third camp in the Bahamas, first since 2017.
“It gives us an opportunity to get away and spend a lot of time together,” he said. “Meal rooms, in between practice time, evening meetings, dinners together, we want to build that connection. This is a great way to do it. And we love the Bahamas. We do.
“Our guys are here during the offseason quite a bit, All-Star break, right after the season. Even last year, the players came here right before the playoffs. It’s a beautiful place and it’s a great setting to start the season.”
For Spoelstra, it has been a case of joining camp in progress, having missed Tuesday’s opening session following the Monday birth of his daughter.
“Right now, I’m late to the party,” he said. “So I’m just trying to fast track and make sure I’m organized for the practices. It’s going by fast. I can’t believe we only have two more days of camp.”
Haslem sits
Udonis Haslem was the lone player held out of Thursday’s practice, with the 42-year-old veteran forward held out for rest.
Spoelstra said Haslem’s mentoring presence has been tangible.
“I wish all of our players could have that kind of mentality,” he said. “Eventually, I want my kids to have that same kind of mindset. It’s a very giving mindset.”
Tight NL East race could be decided this weekend in Braves-Mets series: ‘It’s going to be a dogfight’
The most compelling divisional race in baseball will begin Friday at Truist Park in Atlanta with two of the most dominant pitchers in the game squaring off to start. Jacob deGrom will face Max Fried in the opener, Max Scherzer will see Kyle Wright in the second game and Chris Bassitt against Charlie Morton will be the matchup for ESPN’s Sunday night broadcast.
Fried is 1-3 in his last five starts with a 2.33 ERA. The Mets are 2-2 against the left-hander this season. The lineups could still change but it’s probably safe to say Fried will start the opening game since he hasn’t pitched in a week. The Braves skipped his Tuesday start against the Nationals to be able to use him this weekend.
DeGrom is 2-2 in his last five starts with a 3.72 ERA. He’s split the two starts against the Braves this season, totaling six hits and five earned runs in those matchups.
The Mets will go into the Atlanta series with a 9-7 record against their NL East rivals, with the Braves winning the last game on Aug. 18.
The team flew to Atlanta following the conclusion of their Wednesday night walk-off victory against the Marlins in an attempt to avoid any weather delays from Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact the Atlanta area with heavy rain and wind over the weekend.
MLB is monitoring the situation and the two teams could play a doubleheader on Sunday if conditions are unsafe for Saturday. There is still no official update about any changes to dates and times but there is an obvious excitement for these next three games regardless of when they are played.
“We’ve got our three best pitchers going in this series, so it’s going to be fun,” Taijuan Walker said. “It’s going to be a dogfight.”
Movie review: Billy Eichner’s gay romcom ‘Bros’ is funny, sweet and thoughtful
From the moment it was announced, the messaging behind the gay romcom “Bros” has firmly stated it is Important and Groundbreaking and Inclusive and also For Everybody.
Co-written and starring comic actor Billy Eichner, “Bros” is the first major studio film to feature LGBTQ+ actors in all the principal roles, regardless of whether the characters are queer. And it arrives with the Judd Apatow seal of approval and the implicit promise “Bros” will become a modern comedy classic like the producer-director’s much-loved films “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Bridesmaids” and “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.”
But as a gay man – and a fan of Eichner – I had my doubts “Bros” could live up to such heightened expectations. And I worried that the overwhelming media coverage that began about six months ago would backfire if the film was a flop. (When I asked a fellow gay guy who I know through Twitter to join me for the screening on Tuesday, he responded: “I hope it’s good. I’ve actually been getting a little tired of the ads for it.”)
Well, “Bros” – which opens in theaters Friday – is not only good, it’s fantastic. Eichner pulled off the remarkable feat of creating a film that’s funny, sweet and smart. It’s also inclusive, in the best possible sense, and educational (for straight people) without feeling preachy. Eichner doesn’t paint gay people as unimpeachable saints, but as mere humans with flaws and, occasionally, some ridiculous notions about life.
Eichner first found success as the host of “Billy on the Street,” a chaotic and hilarious “game show” that saw him running through the streets of Manhattan, shouting pop culture questions at mostly bewildered strangers. The show led to further jobs for Eichner, including a stint on “Parks and Recreation” and voiceover roles in the films “The Angry Birds Movie” and “The Lion King.”
His most vital work, however, was in the Hulu series “Difficult People.” Julie Klausner, who wrote for “Billy on the Street,” created and co-starred in the sitcom about two bitter, struggling comedians trying to make it in New York City. Modeled somewhat after Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” – which Klausner explicitly nods to in one episode – the show seemed to be at least semi-autobiographical and presented Eichner as a miserable, yet still likable, guy searching for something just outside his grasp.
In “Bros,” Eichner plays Bobby Lieber, a popular podcaster who is also the director of a new museum devoted to LGBTQ+ history and culture. Like his character on “Difficult People,” Bobby feels informed in some ways by Eichner’s own life. He’s witty, sarcastic and not exactly happy, but settled on the notion he’ll never be in a long-term relationship with another man.
By keeping his sex life relegated to empty, one-off Grindr hookups, Bobby focuses on his non-sexual friendships for his emotional needs. And he’s hanging out in a gay club one night with his buddy Henry (Guy Branum) when he spots Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), a shirtless, muscled hunk straight out of an old Abercrombie and Fitch ad.
Sparks fly between Bobby and Aaron, but both are reluctant to commit. It doesn’t help that Bobby can get whiny or that Aaron can be a bit of a flake. But after a series of non-date dates – some of which include group sex – the pair realize that maybe, just maybe, there’s something deeper going on between them.
“Bros” does poke fun at various romcom tropes, but it also follows them beat by beat. The structure and storytelling – right down to a “look at what we had, but may lose” montage – will be instantly familiar to anyone who can quote lines from “When Harry Met Sally,” “Mamma Mia” and the like.
Throughout the film, Eichner gives Bobby a handful of what are essentially monologues that do everything from shine a light on queer culture for the uninitiated to explain just why a film like “Bros” should even exist in the first place in a cinematic world where gay people are typically portrayed as comic sidekicks, tortured victims, vicious murderers or butts of the joke. Some may feel Bobby’s dialogue is clunky at times, but I found myself marveling at how much information Eichner was able to convey while still delivering the jokes.
Eichner also goes out of his way to show that queer people are not a monolith, but a collection of people with varying views, emotions and agendas drawn together to build a community based on solidarity. “Bros” also makes the case that there really isn’t one gay world and one straight world, but a shared world of humans trying, and sometimes failing, to make it through this thing we call life.
Again, though, I can’t stress enough that “Bros” is a comedy and a very funny one at that. The full house I saw the film with laughed throughout, giving the most love to an ongoing bit about a Hallmark Channel-like studio’s misguided approach to inclusion. (In one of the many, many meta aspects of “Bros,” Macfarlane himself is probably best known for his romantic lead roles in Hallmark movies with titles like “Christmas in My Heart,” “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas” and “The Mistletoe Promise.”)
To be clear, “Bros” can get raunchy like other romcoms – especially ones affiliated with Apatow – with plenty of casual profanity. There are also several relatively discreet gay sex scenes, although they are largely handled with a whimsical touch. To put it another way, you’ll see more full frontal male nudity in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.”
Ultimately, “Bros” is a warm, inviting and hospitable take on a genre that’s started to fade from the big screens. If it doesn’t find an audience in theaters, it surely will on streaming and beyond, as it seems destined to become one of those comfort films audiences revisit when they’re in need of some good laughs.
“BROS”
Directed by: Nicholas Stoller
Starring: Billy Eichner, Luke MacFarlane, Ts Madison, Bowen Yang and Harvey Fierstein
Rated: R for language, sexual content and some drug use
Should you go? It’s a smart, well-made and funny romcom that happens to be about a gay couple. 4 stars
Inventory decline. Lower yields (off peaks, I mean). Falling dollar. The scenario changes a bit.
The story changes a bit today and it is worth noting. It may be the end of the quarter, but it may be a change.
That change is that stocks are lower on the day, admittedly off the lows, but still down 1.3% to 2.72%. US yields are mixed with the 2yr up around 10bps, but the 10yr up around 2.4bps (yields were higher but are now near the day’s lows ). Meanwhile, the USD is moving lower.
Is the scenario:
- The Fed Will Tighten to a Hard Landing and Wrong Again
- Yields battle between Fed rate hike and slowing growth
- Dollar suggests investors are shedding more US assets
- Equities are reacting to higher rates, slowing global growth, falling earnings and falling valuations. It’s in the math now vs nothing else. If earnings per share are to be marked down and there is also a drop in the multiple for end-of-period earnings, the S&P will go down. The Fed intends to raise rates and keep them higher for some time.
Looking at the major currency pairs:
EURUSD
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD is the currency pair comprising the single currency of the European Union, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair rate indicates how many euros are needed to buy a dollar. For example, when EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means that 1 euro equals 1.2 dollars. Why EUR/USD is the most popular trading pairCompared to all tradable currencies, the Euro (EUR) is the second most traded currency in the world, behind the US Dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair in the market. As the most popular trading pair, EUR/USD is a staple of all brokerage offerings and often has some of the lowest spreads compared to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency trails the two most economical blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason. EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. On the Euro side, Eurozone economic data as well as internal bloc factors can easily impact rates. Even smaller member states can effectively weigh on the euro, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and at the Federal Reserve generally affect the EUR/ usd. Many examples include bailouts during the financial crisis, tax cuts under the Trump administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.
: EURUSD is above its 200 hourly MA at 0.9778 and has also moved above the 50% downside move from the September 20 high. Sellers see buyers outperforming themselves a bit in the key technical area
GBPUSD
GBP/USD
The GBP/USD is the currency pair comprising the currency of the United Kingdom, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP) and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair rate indicates how many US dollars are needed to buy one British pound. For example, when GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means that 1 pound equals 1.5 dollars. GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair in the forex market, giving it abundant liquidity and a low spread. While currency pair spreads vary from broker to broker, generally speaking GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a good candidate for scalping. . GBP/USD, also known as the “cable” (due to the transatlantic cables used to telegraph its exchange rate in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with EUR/USD and a negative correlation with EUR/USD. ‘USD/CHF. Trading GBP/USD While many traders and even brokers will argue that the best time to trade GBP/USD is during its busiest hours in London and New York, this can be a double edged sword due to the unpredictability of the couple. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what might be a profitable strategy one month, may not be as productive the following months. Additionally, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair (i.e. ignoring the fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the UK. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a soft resolution not expected in the foreseeable future, it is clear that GBP/USD will be influenced by any development and trading with the European Union.
: GBPUSD is above its 50% MA and 200 hours near 1.10455. Again, buyers outperform sellers at the key risk level and sellers are forced to buy.
USDJPY: USDJPY dipped below the 100 hour MA at 144.325. Yesterday, buyers looked. Earlier in the day, buyers took a closer look. Are Leaning Buyers Losing Now?
AUDUSD: AUDUSD traded above and below the 100 hour MA and is higher despite the stock’s sharp decline. HMMMM > The 100 hour MA comes in at 0.6474
NZDUSD: Like AUDUSD, NZDUSD is trading above its 100 hourly moving average despite the stock’s sharp decline. The pair is still slightly lower on the day, but the falling 100 hourly MA and the price above this MA are now offsetting this momentum.
The story is a little different. It may be the end of the month / the end of the quarter, so watch for failures in the techniques, but the movements and changes do not go unnoticed. You should also be careful.
