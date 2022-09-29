Blockchain
Solana Price Reverses Its Green Start, What’s The Next Target?
Solana price was off to a good start this week despite choppy market conditions. The bulls have tired out over the last 24 hours. In the past day, the altcoin fell by 3%. Solana prices have risen by nearly 6% in the last week.
The technical indicator continued to demonstrate that the bears were in control at press time. If buying strength continues to head in the same direction, then most of the coin’s weekly gains would be nullified.
The technical outlook for the coin was negative as the sellers took over at the time of writing.
The current support zone for the coin is between $33 and $26. If SOL falls below its current price level, then the bears will gain momentum on the chart.
With Bitcoin consistently wavering near the $19,000 mark, most altcoins also started to wobble on their respective charts and moved closer to their immediate support levels.
For Solana price to reach its next price ceiling, the demand for the coin has to increase on its chart.
Solana Price Analysis: One Day Chart
SOL was trading at $33 at the time of writing. The coin had registered recent gains over the past few days, but the bulls faced resistance and it fell on its chart.
The immediate resistance for the coin stood at $38 and then another price ceiling was at $41. If Solana price decides to move above the $41 level, then bulls could come around on the chart.
On the other hand, the closest support line was at $29, and a fall from that level would cause the altcoin to trade at $26.
The volume of altcoin traded decreased in the previous session, indicating that buying strength has decreased on the chart.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin showed more selling strength on its one-day chart. Solana, despite gains in the last few days, has not witnessed a surge of buyers.
This also meant that demand was present at the lower levels. The Relative Strength Index displayed an uptick and the indicator was on the half-line, which meant that there was an even number of buyers and sellers.
Other indicators, however, aligned with the selling strength on the chart.
The Solana price was below the 20-SMA line, which also indicated that the sellers were driving the price momentum in the market. With a slight appreciation in demand, SOL could travel above the 20-SMA line.
SOL’s other technical indicators were yet to turn entirely bearish, although the indicators depicted the onset of bearish pressure.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and overall price direction.
The MACD continued to display green histograms, which were buy signal for the coin.
The green signal bars were declining, which also meant that the positive price momentum was on a decline.
The Directional Movement Index showed the price momentum and it was positive as the +DI line was above the -DI line.
Average Directional Index was below the 20-mark, showing that the current market action had less strength.
STEPN (GMT) Holds Gains While Many Top Coins Taste Declines
The GMT’s price has been in a strong upward trend in the past seven days despite other major coins nosediving. It experienced a 13% 7-day growth and a 24-hour gain of 0.53% this morning. Meanwhile, several top coins like FEI USD, Basic Attention Token (BAT), and Ravencoin have seen their prices plummet badly.
STEPN (GMT) remains a major move-to-earn crypto project in the market despite fierce competition from the likes of SWEATCOIN. With a market cap of over $400 million, GMT is the 87th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization on Coinmarketcap.
Related Reading: BIS Announces Successful Completion Of CBDC For Cross-border Transactions
STEPN Pumps Thanks To GigaSpace Partnership
The coin’s price has risen significantly over the past few days after it announced its partnership with GigaSpace metaverse. The partnership will see both companies building a STEPN virtual city for community members.
STEPN users can buy STEPN items, organize community events, and engage with others in the metaverse. It’ll have a sports theme and have buildings and amenities, including stadiums, shopping malls, and communal space.
After the announcement on GigaSpace’s official Twitter handle, the coin price doubled within 24 hours. This was followed by a steady weekly rise from $0.59 on the 21st to $0.73 yesterday. Meanwhile, other top coins were all down between -5% and -10%.
Surviving Amidst Competitors And General Bearish Sentiments
STEPN (GMT) has enjoyed a good run since its inception in 2021. Over 4.72 million people have downloaded the app, attracting $5 million in financing and one million active daily users. But in recent weeks, the GMT price exhibited a significant negative trend as Stepn activity showed symptoms of slowing. Sweatcoin’s rise in popularity coincided with its decline.
On September 13th, Sweatcoin released its own cryptocurrency, SWEAT. CoinMarketCap reported that the price of SWEAT increased by over 30% in the 24 hours following the launch. As a result, it’s likely that the introduction triggered the GMT price struggle as investors rushed to purchase SWEAT.
GMT had also struggled alongside the entire crypto market. On April 29, 2022, it climbed to an all-time high of $3.80. But by the middle of June 2022, it dropped to its all-time low of$0.58, plummeting even more sharply than GST, its sister token.
GMT Price Predictions
Despite these bearish sentiments, GMT has managed to hold onto its position this week. It closed with a 10% increase two days back at $0.684746.
The trading volume over the last 24 hours totaled $265,743,486, with a current price of $0.6719. STEPN lost 0.39% in the past day, ranking #87 on CoinMarketCap with a $400,997,811 market cap. There are a total of 600,000,000 GMT coins in circulation and a maximum of 6,000,000,000 GMT coins available.
Related Reading: Is Short Bitcoin ETF Exposure Gearing Up For A Squeeze?
STEPN may find support at $0.5964 after bouncing to $0.8070, which is now its resistance. If the GMT price manages a strong breach over $0.8070, it might go to $0.9215 or $1.1170.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Highly Anticipated ‘ICE Merge’ by Decentral Games is Complete
In an effort to reduce ICE token emissions by 55%, Decentral Games, the play & own Metaverse studio behind ICE Poker, Decentraland’s most popular gaming arena, has launched a strategy.
Delegated players may accomplish the reduction by renting the necessary wearable NFTs, which previously resulted in a higher return. Instead of receiving ICE as a direct reward, players will instead earn “banked ICE,” which may be spent on wearables and shine for use in ICE Poker Sit-n-Go tournaments.
If a player already owns their wearable, they won’t be affected by the move, and Banked ICE provides a straightforward route to NFT ownership. This is part of a larger trend away from the “Play to Earn” strategy and toward the “Play & Own” approach, which offers a route to asset ownership to players.
The objective is to attract dedicated, long-term players who can perfect their skills in ICE Poker, which will need a change in the demographics of the player population.
Even if 90% of all players are delegated, they tend to promptly sell their ICE, thereby removing value from the ecosystem. If the ICE system were changed to Banked ICE, the delegation would become a means to eventual ownership rather than a means to immediate financial gain. Tokens held in Banked ICE may still be redeemed for ICE, but at a 70% penalty and require a balance of 6,666 Banked ICE or more.
A favorable influence on ICE dynamics is expected since only effective token sinks will be left to provide value for holders. The wearables and shine mechanism allows the ICE Poker ecosystem to maintain a sustainable equilibrium where player burns are constantly greater than new emissions.
Matthew Howells-Barby, CMO at Decentral Games said:
“The existing play-to-earn model is broken. While offering limitless rewards to those that have invested nothing can be incredible for bootstrapping player liquidity, they are unsustainable. We’ve seen this with nearly every major GameFi project that kept this model. We’re taking a different approach. Our focus is on the long term and it centers on enabling our players to own in-game assets through their gameplay while managing the token emissions we create so that the player base can scale without issue. This is what’s going to set us apart over the next 12-18 months.”
Analyst Says BTC Is Angling For Six Digit Rally In Next Year
A popular crypto analyst has predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) is on a bullish path to reach six figures in 2023. Known pseudonymously as Credible, the analyst made the prediction on his Twitter handle while addressing his over 300k followers.
The recent bear market began in late 2021, with Bitcoin dropping over 60% from its previous high. However, Credible believes that the crypto giant is experiencing a correction period that’ll see it rally up to six figures.
Related Reading: Sam Bankman-Fried Eyes On Bidding For Celsius Assets
How The Crypto Market Has Been Faring
The entire crypto market experienced bullish moments during the pandemic. Many analysts attributed the high interest to excess money in circulation. However, the market has declined since the start of 2022 due to many macroeconomic factors.
Bitcoin fell over 60% from its all-time high of $68,000, with altcoins following the trend. Inflation statistics and lending rate hikes are major causes of the market’s volatility.
However, the market seems to be stabilizing in the past few weeks. BTC remained sturdy after the Feds announced another rate hike last Wednesday, seeing a minor price decrease. While it has enjoyed some short wins and nose-dives, it has remained in the $19,000 range.
Why Is Credible Bullish On BTC’s Growth Next Year?
Given the current market situation, some analysts believe the market could get worse before getting better. However, Credible believes that Bitcoin just completed a lengthy correction and is ready to spark a parabolic rally to hit $150k.
Momentum. Which is why estimates must be within a range- it can vary. I am expecting at least 100k, not 300k+, likely somewhere around 150k-ish. But will know more as PA develops and the move actually starts. – Credible.
Statistics Behind Credible’s Bullish Sentiments
Credible is widely known to practice the Elliott Wave theory. This sophisticated technical analysis approach attempts to forecast price movement by leveraging crowd psychology which usually moves in waves. The theory states that a significant uptrend consists of five waves. The first three of which are upswings, and the last two are corrective phases.
While we have gone lower than expected in terms of price, macro invalidation hasn’t been hit ($14,000) and time-wise we are still right on track for our fifth wave, despite what it may seem. Time-wise, wave four correction is proportional to third wave, just as wave two was to first wave. – Credible.
According to the expert’s chart, BTC might start rising sharply in price sometime next month. He claims that sometime next year, Bitcoin’s price will rally to around $150,000. Cryptocurrency analyst also expects BTC to go beyond $22,000 in the near future.
Focusing On The Charts
While answering some comments on his predictions, Credible explained that momentum is the key driver behind his prediction. He also added that the present sentiment is similar to the attitude of investors and traders during the Covid-19 outbreak.
Heard almost exactly the same during the Covid crash in March [2020]. We went 20x soon after.”
Related Reading: Cardano Price Misses Fireworks On Its Birthday, How Far Will ADA Fall?
As of writing, Bitcoin hovers above $19,500, trading at a 2.37% increase from its last 24-hour price.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Why Single-Digit Gains Is The Best Case Scenario For Bitcoin This September
Bitcoin gains for the month of September have been less than encouraging for investors. The month has historically been bearish for the digital asset, which makes it no surprise when multiple dips had begun to rock it. Now, as the month draws to a close, it continues to follow the trend for most of the month. This means that it is likely not to be any significant recovery, and single-digit gains may be the best it can do.
September Proves To Be Deadly
The month of September has not been kind to the digital assets that currently play in the crypto market. From the beginning of the month to the present day, the crypto market has been wracked by dips and crashes, which has left most assets barely holding their heads above others.
For Bitcoin, the effects of the September trend have been quite pronounced. Data shows that for the entirety of the month, the digital asset has only seen low single-digit gains. At this point, the gains of the cryptocurrency sit at 1%, but with the price continuing to succumb to the bear trend, it is possible that bitcoin may dip below this level.
BTC suffers in September | Source: Arcane Research
Bitcoin is also not the only cryptocurrency to suffer such dreary fates. Other indexes, such as the Large and Small Cap Indexes, have all come out even worse. The Small Cap index was slightly below bitcoin in the fact that it was down -1% for the month of September, while the Large Cap Index had seen losses of -2%.
The Mid Cap Index was the only one to see some form of encouraging return. It did about 300% better than bitcoin, with gains of 4% this month, making it the best performer so far.
Bitcoin Doesn’t Get Better
September has been historically bearish, and the events that took place this month did nothing but drive that point further home. With the CPI data release and the FOMC meeting ending with another hike in interest rates, the short-term future does not look too bright for bitcoin.
BTC remains volatile | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The present single-digit gains that the digital asset is seeing have been much more than anticipated. Even with this, the likelihood that the price of the digital asset would close in the red remains quite high, especially given the sell-offs that have been rocking the market.
Presently, bitcoin is barely holding above $19,000 but is seeing significant resistance at this point. The BTC dominance over the past week has been up, which could lead to a rise in the value. However, even with this, it is unlikely that bitcoin finishes the month with anything more than single-digit gains, if at all.
Featured image from Analytics Insight, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Bitcoin Reclaims $19k As Dollar Falls, Will BTC See More Upside?
Bitcoin has displayed some strength during today’s trading session after re-visiting the bottom of an important trendline. The benchmark crypto has been trading in a tight range, between $18,600 and $19,500, but the monthly close might support a spike in volatility as bulls and bears fight for this candle.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,400 with a 2% profit in the last 24 hours and 7 days. Other cryptocurrencies seem to be the following Bitcoin as they record small profits on low timeframes. The benchmark crypto might be preparing for further gains.
Bitcoin Sets The Stage For More Profits?
In addition to the monthly close, Bitcoin’s recent price action seems to be supported by a crash in the U.S. Dollar. The currency was able to reach levels last seen in the early 2000s, as it touched 115 on the DXY Index, but it was rejected from these levels.
At the time of writing, the DXY Index trades at 112 and might return to its early September lows much southern. The DXY Index’s rally has been one of the main obstacles capping the upside in Bitcoin and other risk-on assets, such as equities.
In that sense, a revisit of the September lows might allow the crypto market to extend its current bullish price action over the coming weeks. According to analyst Justin Bennett, the DXY Index price action might support a Bitcoin rally back to $26,000.
The cryptocurrency might reach this level before the next U.S. Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. As seen in the chart below, Bennett claims that Bitcoin has been trading in a channel with a bottom at around $18,700 and a top at $27,000.
With U.S. dollars trading to the downside, Bitcoin might be able to reclaim the high of this channel. The analyst wrote: “As long as $18,700 holds, this is my Bitcoin playbook through October”.
Bitcoin On A Lighter “Bear Market”?
Additional data from a pseudonym analyst indicates that Bitcoin might be in a lighter downside price action. The analyst looked into BTC’s price previous drawdown from its all-time highs (ATH) and discovered that the cryptocurrency is only 74% from those levels.
In the 2013 and 2017 bear markets, Bitcoin crashed 84% from its previous all-time high and in 2011, 93%. This could suggest BTC bear market is getting weaker or that the cryptocurrency might see another leg down.
In addition, the analyst discovered that Bitcoin has spent 316 days away from its all-time high. In previous years, the cryptocurrency is able to find a bottom on an average of 312 days after crashing from its ATH. In that sense, the analyst concluded:
The duration of 316 days in current bearmarket so far is between 2011 and 2013 + 2017. Either, we bottom soon-ish or this time is different. The average duration from top-to-bottom is very interesting as well. The average is 312 days, which is where #Bitcoin is right now.
The Year Extreme Fear Took Over The Crypto Market
The year 2022 so far has seen the crypto market spend most of its time in the fear territory, with a large chunk of it being especially deep into extreme fear.
Crypto Fear And Greed Index Continues To Point At “Extreme Fear”
According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the market has continued to be fearful without any breaks for 178 days now.
The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that tells us about the general sentiment among investors in the crypto sector.
The metric uses a numeric scale that runs from zero to hundred for representing this sentiment. All values above 50 signify that investors are greedy right now, while those below the threshold suggest a fearful market.
Values of more than 75 and less than 25 towards the ends of the range imply sentiments of “extreme greed” and “extreme fear,” respectively.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the crypto fear and greed index over the past year:
The value of the metric remains quite low | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 38, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the crypto fear and greed index has continued to be at a low value in recent weeks.
The current value of the indicator is 20, which means the market sentiment is that of extreme fear at the moment.
In total, the investors have been fearful for 178 consecutive days now, the longest streak since the metric was created back in 2018.
For a great chunk of this time, the crypto market has actually had an extremely fearful sentiment. Prior to the relief rally in prices of coins like Bitcoin back during August, the sector saw a record extreme fear run.
Overall during the year 2022, the indicator has spent very few days in the greed territory. Extreme fear has taken over the market for much of the time, and when there hasn’t been bottom sentiment, there has still been fear looming around the investors’ minds.
Historically, the relevance of extreme fear territory has been that cryptos like Bitcoin have generally observed bottoms during stretches of such deep sentiment.
The report notes that while accumulating in these periods can be a good strategy, investors should be aware that the fearful sentiment can go on for much longer still.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19k, down 1% in the past week.
Looks like the value of the crypto has already come down from the surge a couple of days ago | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Natarajan sethuramalingam on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
