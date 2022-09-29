News
S&P 500 Analysis – Strong Reversal at Monthly Support 3633?
Join senior market strategist and trading mentor Duncan Cooper as he monitors price levels on the monthly and daily charts of the S&P 500.
The price reversed sharply at the monthly support level of 3633 yesterday.
The break in price above yesterday’s high at 3735 would begin to confirm a short-term reversal targeting the daily resistance level of 3882.
Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. In times of heightened volatility, traders should apply strict risk management rules.
S&P 500 monthly chart on ACY MT4
S&P 500 daily chart on ACY MT4
This content may have been written by a third party. ACY makes no representations or warranties and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, or any loss resulting from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information provided by any third party. . This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment or other advice on which you may rely.
Soros-linked group wins $41m from Biden to help illegals escape deportation
A non-governmental organization (NGO), with financial ties to billionaire George Soros, has won a $41 million federal contract from President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) to help illegal aliens escape deportation from the United States.
The Acacia Center for Justice, an NGO with financial ties to the Soros-linked Vera Institute of Justice, signed a contract with Biden’s DOJ to provide “legal services” to cross-border commuters and illegal aliens after they were released from prison. inside the United States hoping to stay permanently.
Fox News’ Joe Schoffstall reports:
The Biden administration awarded $41 million in taxpayer-backed government contracts to a new liberal nonprofit working to help illegal immigrants fight deportation amid an escalating border crisis, Fox News Digital found. [Emphasis added]
The Acacia Center for Justice, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., was born out of a partnership between the Vera Institute of Justice and Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights (CAIR), received six “legal services” contracts from the Justice Department that began Sept. 1, records show. [Emphasis added]
The multimillion-dollar contracts began just months after the secrecy nonprofit received a July 29 determination letter from the Internal Revenue Service, which indicated that the effective date for the group’s tax exemption was December 29, 2021. [Emphasis added]
The Soros-linked Vera Institute of Justice, as Breitbart News previously reported, recently secured a $172 million DOJ contract from Biden to do the same job — helping illegal aliens evade deportation from states. -United
In 2018, the Vera Institute of Justice had already received $310 million from the Obama administration to help unaccompanied alien children (UACs) avoid deportation.
The latest estimates reveal that the Biden administration, from February 2021 to August 2022, released at least 1.35 million cross-border commuters and illegal aliens into American communities — a larger foreign population than the resident populations of Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Delaware, Rhode Island and Montana.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter here.
Daily horoscope for September 29, 2022
Lunar Alert: Avoid major purchases or decisions after 5 p.m. EDT today (2 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. PDT). The Moon is in Scorpio.
Happy Birthday Thursday, September 29, 2022:
You’re talented, smart, and a bit of a maverick because you make your own decisions and do your own thing. You are caring, compassionate and a defender of justice. This year you will receive recognition, awards or perhaps a promotion to recognize your past work and efforts. Cheer!
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★
It’s a good day to review paperwork related to shared ownership, debt, taxes, and everything else we like to avoid. Roll up your sleeves and check it out, because you’ll be amazed at how much you’ve come up with. Stay realistic. No pie-in-the-sky stuff. Tonight: Explore!
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★
Pick today for a one-on-one chat with a partner or close friend, perhaps about an ongoing situation with your kids or something to do with travel or college. You may not fix things, but you can make great progress if you start. Tonight: Check your finances.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★
It’s a good day to bring up old business related to your work, especially if it’s related to your family, job, or workplace. Resources and help from others might be the assistance you need. Think positive! Tonight: listen, cooperate.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★★
This is a creative day for those who work in the arts or those who play sports or work with children. In particular, you may want to experiment with old ideas or previous methods that you were interested in before. A partner or close friend could help you. Tonight: work. Get organized.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★
A discussion with a relative of the family (perhaps mom) could be effective today. It could be related to old money issues or something you own. You might be able to fix something or find a better way to do a job. Most likely you want to help someone. Tonight: play!
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★
Communications with others today will be meaningful. You have something to say and someone wants to hear what you have to offer. Perhaps it concerns an old friend or an ex-partner. It can also be related to a different approach to managing children, sporting or social events. Tonight: Cocoon.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★
Be open to a new approach to financial matters today and perhaps how you earn your money. Or it could be how you handle something you already own. Someone could help you reuse an item you own. Do some research to expand your options. Tonight: Study.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★★
Today you might be having a conversation with an old friend or a group – someone from your past – and that discussion is quite intense. Someone wants to get to the bottom of something. “What is really going on here? You see the subtext of things. Tonight: Focus on your finances.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★
It’s a popular time for you; nevertheless, today you might want to hide behind the scenes. Discussions about money, possessions, or your relationship with a parent or boss may require some sensitivity or privacy. Do not rush. Tonight: You win!
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★
People look up to you now, especially bosses, parents, and people in authority. Of course, you can do this work for yourself. During this time, a friend might bring up old issues, perhaps related to travel, foreign countries, or a makeover project that might have interested you. Tonight: Loneliness.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★
Be aware that you are high visibility today. People notice you more than usual. Maybe someone will help you close old deals related to shared finances or shared ownership. Some research on your part might help you find useful information. Tonight: be friendly.
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★★
Because you need a change of scenery and want to be stimulated, you are open to ideas for possible travel plans, especially with an old friend or someone you haven’t seen in a while . Also, someone might give you money or help you get there. Tonight: You are noticed.
BORN TODAY
Actress Madeline Kahn (1942), comedian Russell Peters (1970), actress Chrissy Metz (1980)
Leicester v Nottingham Forest LIVE commentary: Under fire, Brendan Rodgers must avoid a seventh consecutive defeat in the East Midlands derby
Leicester host Nottingham Forest in the East Midlands derby on Monday night, with both clubs desperate for a win.
The Foxes have lost six Premier League games in a row and the pressure is really mounting on Brendan Rodgers.
Leicester have decided not to sack the former Liverpool boss but you’d think time is running out unless he can turn things around quickly.
Meanwhile, Forest are yet to win an away league game since returning to the top flight.
Steve Cooper is always trying to incorporate all new players into his squad, which has been shown in recent performances.
But Forest beat Leicester 4-1 the last time these two met in the FA Cup earlier this year.
Leicester v Nottingham Forest: talkSPORT coverage
This Premier League clash is set to take place on monday october 3.
Kick-off at King Power Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m.
talkSPORT coverage will begin at 7 p.m. with Adrian Durham.
Comments will come from Sam Matterface and former Liverpool man Danny Murphy.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
Leicester v Nottingham Forest: Team news
The hosts are without Ryan Bertrand and Ricardo Pereira as they recover from long-term injuries.
Caglar Soyuncu is also a doubt after picking up a slight knee problem.
Wilfried Ndidi is also a major doubt after suffering a minor hamstring tear while with Nigeria.
Rodgers must also decide who will play in goal with Danny Ward in less than impressive form.
Visitors will be deprived of Moussa Niakhate and Orel Mangala.
Emmanuel Dennis hasn’t played any role in Nigeria’s latest round of games due to an unconfirmed issue.
Scott McKenna has suffered a sprained knee, while Morgan Gibbs-White has not played in England Under-21 fixtures and is being assessed.
Leicester v Nottingham Forest: Match facts
- Leicester have won just one of their last seven league meetings with Nottingham Forest (D4 L2), it’s the first time the sides have faced each other in the league since a 2-2 draw at the City Ground in February 2014.
- Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their six Premier League meetings with Leicester (W3 D2), winning the last such match between the sides 1-0 in May 1999. It turned out to be Forest’s last top-flight game before they return this season. .
- Although they haven’t met in the league for over eight years, Nottingham Forest beat Leicester in their last meeting in all competitions, winning a 4-1 FA Cup draw at the City Ground last season. Forest last won consecutive games against the Foxes in March 1995 (a series of three).
- Leicester remain the only winless side in the Premier League this season (D1 L6), despite failing to win any of their first four home games in a league campaign in 2001-02 (D2 L2), finishing bottom of the Premier League that year.
- Nottingham Forest have lost their last four league matches, conceding at least two goals in all four games. They suffered five straight league defeats in a single season in January 2004.
- After losing his last two Premier League home games with Leicester (0-1 to Manchester United and 1-2 to Southampton), Brendan Rodgers could lose three league home games in a row for the first time as a coach.
- Nottingham Forest have allowed the most turnovers in the Premier League so far this season (15), conceding four goals from such turnovers, twice as many as any other side.
- No team have conceded more goals from set pieces (excluding pens) than Leicester and Nottingham Forest (both 5) in the Premier League this season, while all five conceded by Forest have been via corners, a league peak in 2022-23.
- Leicester’s James Maddison has been directly involved in 11 goals (seven goals, four assists) in his last 10 Premier League games, while at the King Power Stadium he has registered seven goals and six assists in his 14 last matches of the competition.
- Neco Williams has taken the most shots (15) and created chances (9) in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest this season. His 24 shot appearances are the most of any player without scoring a goal or assisting in the competition in 2022-23.
Watch the World Cup with talkSPORT
At talkSPORT we are powered by fans, so come join us for the ultimate World Cup fan experience this winter – at the talkSPORT fan zone.
In a huge covered room under the arches of Waterloo in London, we will bring you live screenings of every World Cup match.
There will be Q&A with talkSPORT talent, you’ll be part of our live shows and plenty of food and drink will be on offer too.
Come and have the best World Cup fan experience in London – and enjoy a free pint – with tickets for the England and Wales group stage matches on sale now HERE!
Chinese electric vehicle maker Leapmotor Leapmotor debuts in Hong Kong market
Two new listings stumbled on their trading debut in Hong Kong after raising a total of $1.5 billion amid turbulent market conditions, casting a cloud over a growing pipeline of companies preparing to go public in the Asian financial center.
Shares of Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co., a Chinese electric vehicle maker, fell as much as 42% below their initial public offering price in their first hours of trading on Thursday. The seven-year-old company raised $800 million in its IPO, significantly less than the $1.5 billion it previously targeted, after pricing its shares at the bottom of a guided range .
Amazon sheds light on your potential intruders with Blink Floodlight • TechCrunch
Weighing in at $100, Amazon’s new Blink Floodlight Camera brings more brightness and smarts to its camera lineup. The company also launched an all-new $30 Blink Mini Pan Tilt Mount, giving safety-conscious customers the ability to look around a little more than before.
The two new additions to the Blink family were launched at Amazon’s fall event today – you can see our full event coverage here!
Blink Wired Floodlight Camera
The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera adds powerful LED lighting and Amazon’s own AZ2 processors to process video footage locally without having to stream video to the cloud for AI intelligence.
“The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera is our first wired floodlight, and it adds to the existing line of easy-to-use, reliable, and affordable security devices that help customers keep tabs on their homes,” said Mike Harris. , COO at Blink. “With an all-in-one lighting and security design and a sub-$100 price tag, it offers a mix of performance and value that’s hard to beat. Plus, it leverages Amazon’s silicon intelligence, allowing us to offer features like computer vision and local video processing for the first time.
At $100, the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera is a competitively priced camera solution. It includes the features you’re used to from other smart camera vendors, including “favorite motion detection” areas and people detection, so cats, badgers and butterflies don’t send unnecessary notifications to your phone.
The LED lights put out 2,600 lumens of light and the camera can record in 1080p, with high definition live view available. The camera has the ability to store video clips locally, using the optional USB flash drive and a “Sync Module 2”. By using a Blink subscription plan, you can also keep your videos and photos in the cloud for later inspection.
Mini Panoramic Tilt Indicator
The Blink Mini Pan Tilt Mount is the Blink Mini camera’s best friend, giving it the power to pan and tilt so you can look around, track your pets, kids, and burglars through your home .
Amazon’s Blink Mini is the company’s entry-level $35 camera. The new Mini Pan Tilt mount is $30 and can be added to an existing camera by simply plugging the camera in with the included USB-C cable. If you want a whole new bundle, you can buy it with a camera for $60. It gives users the ability to pan (look side to side) and tilt (up and down) using the Blink app. The stand gives you full 360 degree coverage of the room.
The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera will be available in the coming months in the US for $99.99, while the Blink Mini Pan Tilt is available for pre-order today in the US and Canada. Both devices can be found on Amazon’s Blink microsite.
The story has been updated with additional information and images from Blink.
Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore hit by a tree branch while covering Hurricane Ian
Yahoo News Video
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell warn the worst may be yet to come, video footage shared on social media shows severe flooding and property damage caused by high winds and flying debris.
