S&P 500 Analysis – Strong Reversal at Monthly Support 3633?

Lunar Alert: Avoid major purchases or decisions after 5 p.m. EDT today (2 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. PDT). The Moon is in Scorpio.

Happy Birthday Thursday, September 29, 2022:

You’re talented, smart, and a bit of a maverick because you make your own decisions and do your own thing. You are caring, compassionate and a defender of justice. This year you will receive recognition, awards or perhaps a promotion to recognize your past work and efforts. Cheer!

RAM

(March 21-April 19)

★★★

It’s a good day to review paperwork related to shared ownership, debt, taxes, and everything else we like to avoid. Roll up your sleeves and check it out, because you’ll be amazed at how much you’ve come up with. Stay realistic. No pie-in-the-sky stuff. Tonight: Explore!

BULL

(April 20-May 20)

★★★

Pick today for a one-on-one chat with a partner or close friend, perhaps about an ongoing situation with your kids or something to do with travel or college. You may not fix things, but you can make great progress if you start. Tonight: Check your finances.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

★★★

It’s a good day to bring up old business related to your work, especially if it’s related to your family, job, or workplace. Resources and help from others might be the assistance you need. Think positive! Tonight: listen, cooperate.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

★★★★

This is a creative day for those who work in the arts or those who play sports or work with children. In particular, you may want to experiment with old ideas or previous methods that you were interested in before. A partner or close friend could help you. Tonight: work. Get organized.

LEO

(July 23-August 22)

★★★

A discussion with a relative of the family (perhaps mom) could be effective today. It could be related to old money issues or something you own. You might be able to fix something or find a better way to do a job. Most likely you want to help someone. Tonight: play!

VIRGIN

(August 23-September 22)

★★★

Communications with others today will be meaningful. You have something to say and someone wants to hear what you have to offer. Perhaps it concerns an old friend or an ex-partner. It can also be related to a different approach to managing children, sporting or social events. Tonight: Cocoon.

BALANCE

(Sep 23-Oct 22)

★★★

Be open to a new approach to financial matters today and perhaps how you earn your money. Or it could be how you handle something you already own. Someone could help you reuse an item you own. Do some research to expand your options. Tonight: Study.

SCORPIO

(23 Oct-21 Nov)

★★★★

Today you might be having a conversation with an old friend or a group – someone from your past – and that discussion is quite intense. Someone wants to get to the bottom of something. “What is really going on here? You see the subtext of things. Tonight: Focus on your finances.

SAGITTARIUS

(22 Nov-21 Dec)

★★★

It’s a popular time for you; nevertheless, today you might want to hide behind the scenes. Discussions about money, possessions, or your relationship with a parent or boss may require some sensitivity or privacy. Do not rush. Tonight: You win!

CAPRICORN

(22 Dec-19 Jan)

★★★

People look up to you now, especially bosses, parents, and people in authority. Of course, you can do this work for yourself. During this time, a friend might bring up old issues, perhaps related to travel, foreign countries, or a makeover project that might have interested you. Tonight: Loneliness.

AQUARIUS

(20 Jan-18 Feb)

★★★

Be aware that you are high visibility today. People notice you more than usual. Maybe someone will help you close old deals related to shared finances or shared ownership. Some research on your part might help you find useful information. Tonight: be friendly.

PISCES

(February 19-March 20)

★★★★

Because you need a change of scenery and want to be stimulated, you are open to ideas for possible travel plans, especially with an old friend or someone you haven’t seen in a while . Also, someone might give you money or help you get there. Tonight: You are noticed.

BORN TODAY

Actress Madeline Kahn (1942), comedian Russell Peters (1970), actress Chrissy Metz (1980)