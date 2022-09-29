News
St. Paul City Council convenes early learning, childcare committee
In an effort to explore the possibility of subsidizing early learning and childcare programs citywide, the St. Paul City Council on Wednesday approved the creation of a new committee to study how such a program would be administered and funded.
The Early Learning Legislative Advisory Committee is expected to make recommendations to the city council on the potential design and implementation of a locally-governed early learning program, including what type of city ordinance or legislative action might be required.
Faced with the possibility of putting a special property tax assessment on the November ballot, the city council last July voted instead to convene the committee, which will be expected to report back to the council in the first few months of 2023.
The 25-member committee includes three council members — Rebecca Noecker, Mitra Jalali and Nelsie Yang — as well as St. Paul School Board member Halla Henderson.
Other groups represented include the St. Paul Federation of Teachers, the St. Paul Promise Neighborhood, Head Start, the American Indian Montessori, CLUES, the Regional Labor Federation, the advocacy organizations ISAIAH and Minnesota Voice, Think Small, the Minnesota Child Care Association, the Hmong Early Childhood Coalition and the St. Paul Public Library.
The members are: Maria Belde; Rachel Boettcher; Lynne Bolton, of the St. Paul Federation of Teachers; Eric Haugee; Henderson, of the St. Paul School Board; Jalali, of the St. Paul City Council; Megan Jekot, of the St. Paul Promise Neighborhood; Hwa Jeong Kim, of Minnesota Voice; LaVon Lee, of American Indian Montessori; Nicolee Mensing, of Head Start; Camila Mercado Michelli, of CLUES; Kristenza Nelson; Noecker, of the St. Paul City Council; Khalid Omar, of ISAIAH; Kera Peterson, of the Regional Labor Federation; Tracy Roscoe, of ISAIAH; Clare Sanford, of the Minnesota Child Care Association; Sai Thao, of the Hmong Early Childhood Coalition; Stephanie Thomas, of the Minnesota Child Care Association; Brianna Trinidad Sprung; Leah VanDassor, of the St. Paul Federation of Teachers; Zang Vang-Lee, of the Hmong Early Childhood Coalition; Quentin Wathum-Ocama, of St. Paul Public Schools’ Office of Early Learning; Yang, of the St. Paul City Council; and Barbara Yates, of Think Small.
News
Worker killed after construction accident in downtown St. Paul Wednesday
A construction worker was killed Wednesday afternoon in downtown St. Paul after being struck by a work truck, police said.
Few details about the accident, which occurred at a construction site near Wabasha Street and East Seventh Street near the Children’s Museum, were available Wednesday night.
St. Paul police officers and fire fighters responded to the accident scene Wednesday afternoon.
News
Tua Tagovailoa remains questionable vs. Bengals, along with six other Dolphins; Cracraft signed to active roster
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is officially questionable to play through his back and ankle injuries in Thursday night’s game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tagovailoa is one of seven Dolphins with a questionable designation heading into Thursday, according to the team’s Wednesday injury report. The others were tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), safety Brandon Jones (chest) and slot receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe)
Tagovailoa was originally deemed questionable by Mike McDaniel when the Dolphins coach spoke to reporters on Tuesday, but Tagovailoa said “the plan” was for him to play.
Miami’s quarterback left Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills at the first half’s two-minute warning after falling onto his back and having the back of his head hit the ground in a whiplash effect due to a late push from Bills linebacker Matt Milano after Tagovailoa threw a pass.
Tagovailoa appeared woozy and stumbled after getting up from the hit that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty. He was checked on the field, went into the locker room and got cleared through concussion protocol to return for the second half. He finished the 21-19 win 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown.
After the game, both Tagovailoa and McDaniel said it was actually a back injury that caused the quarterback to go down and later stumble — not head injury, as was originally announced by the team. Nonetheless, the NFL Players Association is investigating Tagovailoa’s concussion check. On Monday, McDaniel revealed there was also an ankle issue for Miami’s third-year signal-caller, but Tagovailoa said Tuesday the back was the bigger issue.
McDaniel expressed optimism on Tuesday in Tagovailoa’s availability based on a phone conversation they had late Monday night.
“Just him talking to me, I can tell in his voice, he is literally going to do everything he can and in his power,” McDaniel said. “I’ll know that, if he doesn’t play, it literally was not possible. Happy with the way he has so far progressed. Feel very optimistic because of how he’s going about it.”
Added Tagovailoa: “I’ve been up here getting treatment, doing everything I can to get as close to 100 percent as possible.”
Armstead’s status comes down to game day again after a second consecutive week without practicing as he nurses the toe ailment sustained in the opener against the New England Patriots. He was able to play without practicing against the Bills on Sunday and was limited for a practice for the Week 2 win at the Baltimore Ravens.
Injured Dolphins’ practice participation statuses listed on the team’s injury report for Monday through Wednesday are all estimations as Miami did not practice on Monday and held walkthroughs on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tagovailoa, Waddle, Howard and Jones were listed as limited participants on Tuesday and Wednesday after being estimated as non-participants on Monday. The team also moved up its flight to Cincinnati from Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday morning due to Hurricane Ian.
Howard and Jones were part of a Miami defense has the travel and short turnaround after the unit was on the field for more than 90 snaps in South Florida’s heat and humidity on Sunday against the Bills. Davis missed the game against Buffalo with the knee injury but could return Thursday.
The Dolphins also have reserve tight ends Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion) out for Thursday. The team said on Wednesday morning Carter did not travel with the team. Carter is still in concussion protocol after a blow to the head on a second-quarter kickoff in Miami’s Sept. 11 opener against the New England Patriots.
Offensive lineman Robert Hunt, cornerback Kader Kohou and defensive tackle Zach Sieler are ready to play on Thursday after improving their estimated status to full participation on Wednesday following “limited” listings on Tuesday.
The Bengals ruled out defensive tackle D.J. Reader and tight end Drew Sample on Wednesday. Offensive tackle La’el Collins and linebacker Germaine Pratt are questionable against the Dolphins.
Cracraft to active roster
Miami has not announced a practice-squad elevation to the game-day roster, but NFL Network reported Wednesday evening that wide receiver River Cracraft is getting signed to the team’s active roster. For a Thursday night game, a team has a Thursday 4 p.m. deadline to make elevations from the practice squad.
The Dolphins used their allotment of three practice-squad elevations on Cracraft in the first three weeks of the regular season. That’s the maximum allowed by 2022 NFL rules before a team has to sign a player to the active roster should it want to bring him up for a fourth game.
If the Dolphins then want to send Cracraft back to the practice squad later on, they would have to release him to then sign him back. Between the two transactions, however, he would be eligible to be claimed off waivers by other NFL teams.
Miami doesn’t have to make a corresponding move in signing Cracraft since it has an open spot on the active roster, starting the day at 52 instead of the maximum 53. The Dolphins, though, will need a spot when cornerback Byron Jones returns off the physically-unable-to-perform list and offensive lineman Austin Jackson comes back from injured reserve.
()
News
St. Paul City Council appoints new leaders to libraries, technology departments
The St. Paul City Council filled two director-level openings in the city’s library and technology departments on Wednesday by approving interim appointments.
Barb Sporlein was sworn in as interim director of the St. Paul Public Libraries, replacing Catherine Penkert, who resigned this month after nearly five years in the role. Sporlein has been the library system’s deputy director of operations for three years, and previously held deputy commissioner, planning or managerial roles with Minnesota Housing, the city of Minneapolis and the St. Paul Public Housing Agency.
Penkert, who spent 14 years with the city, has said she plans to spend more time with family.
The council swore in Drew Nelson as interim director of the Office of Technology and Communication. Nelson, who has worked for the city for three years, was formerly a business analyst in the private sector, a data analyst with Washington State and an intelligence and analytics manager with the U.S. Navy.
Previous Office of Technology and Communication director Sharon Kennedy Vickers, who stepped down in May, is now the chief executive officer of Software for Good, a Twin Cities-based company that develops web and mobile apps geared toward environmental and social change.
News
Magic condition themselves to see a bigger picture: The playoffs
NBA media day is somewhat like the first day of school around the league. For the Orlando Magic, it was the first day in their new training facility, and the first day to focus on the little things for a successful season.
When the Magic talk about those little things, it’s about more than making the players wear the same workout attire or finishing through the line during sprint drills. It’s about accountability and being a well-conditioned team.
Through the draft, the Magic have acquired the talent such as Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Mo Bamba, among others. Now, they’ll look to level up this year and limit their mistakes to be a true contender.
“Conditioning, decision-making, role-orientation. Those are the things that equal winning in this league,” said Jeff Weltman, the president of basketball operations for the the Magic. “Those things take time. It takes character and intelligence to internalize all that. That’s the process the team has to go through when you’re at this stage.”
Before the Magic look at the bigger picture, they have to look at the little things, and how are they’re going to condition. That goes beyond training like a marathon runner.
“It’s going to be playing more. There has to be a level of conditioning that comes with chemistry as well,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “I don’t know if it’s going to be running sprints all day, but it will be a lot of playing. They will play a ton more because they have to get a feel for the flow of the game and the rhythm of each other.”
All of it plays a part in the team’s accountability. That’s about dominating the simple and doing what’s asked.
“Accountability is our ability to make a simple pass and easy play. We asked our guys to be great decision-makers,” Mosley said. “Sometimes that has to do with not just the basketball in our hands, but off the ball. When are you cutting, are you creating space for your teammates? All those things are coming into play because we walked through that the entire year, so now we’ll be able to hit home even more so.”
As the Magic look to be a true playoff contender, they understand how disciplined they must become of mind and body. They must perfect the nuances of how to play the game of basketball.
“[Playing] is a great way to go about it because you can’t really simulate playing any other way other than getting out there and playing,” said Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in June. “That’s going to help us a lot and get us in even better shape, and making sure we’re one of the most fit teams in the league.”
Once they get the conditioning aspect down, the rest should fall into place for a team that finished 22-60 last season, last in the East at 15th.
“You can get out there and run wind sprints, you can run the hills, swim, and rock climb,” Bamba said, “but once you get out there and play the combination of lateral movements, jumping, and bumping up against bigger bodies, it’s all apart of basketball cardio and there’s nothing like it.”
Then comes the hard part.
()
News
Vikings players getting all kinds of tips on how to handle six-hour time difference in London
Rookie Ed Ingram is looking for all the advice he can get as the Vikings prepare to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in London.
“I’ve never been out of the country before,” Ingram, Minnesota’s starting right guard, said Wednesday. “I literally just got my passport during (spring drills). I don’t know what to expect at all.”
Thankfully for Ingram and other members on the team, they are getting plenty of advice of late about how to handle the six-hour time difference. Much of it has come from executive director of health and performance Tyler Williams, who played a key role in the Vikings’ decision to leave for London on Thursday night and arrive Friday morning.
The Vikings arrived much earlier in previous trips to London for games. Like in 2013, when they left on Monday night and arrived Tuesday morning, and in 2017, when they left Wednesday night and arrived Thursday morning. And the Saints have been in London since Monday, flying out Sunday night from Charlotte, N.C., after a 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
“When I found out we were going to London, we did our due diligence,” Williams said of the Week 4 game, which was officially announced May 4. “We went to the drawing board and we consulted multiple sleep experts. With one of our partnerships with Sleep Number, we contacted some of their specialists to say, ‘Hey what’s the best process to get our guys performing their best?’ ”
Williams spent the previous 15 years with the St. Louis and then Los Angeles Rams, and they went to London four times. He said the Rams were twice overseas for a longer period and twice for a shorter period, and he believed the latter worked better.
“Our bodies function on kind of an internal clock, which we call circadian rhythm, and our players function off of those, so our goal is to first and foremost keep their rhythm the same,” Williams said. “We call that rhythm being on Central Time. We like our players to have the advantage of their own beds, have the advantage of the normal food, the chefs they have, their normal training facility, their locker, just any type of recovery strategies.”
The Vikings will leave at about 7 p.m. Thursday after conducting normal practices Wednesday and Thursday at the TCO Performance Center, and players are being encouraged to sleep on the seven-hour flight as much as they can. A meal will be served shortly after takeoff, lights will be turned off, sleeping masks will be distributed and taking melatonin will be an option for players.
After the Vikings arrive at about 8 a.m. London time, players will be encouraged to drink caffeine and to stay up during the day. They will have a practice Friday in London and then can sleep in Saturday morning. The Vikings will leave immediately after Sunday’s game, which will start at 8:30 a.m. CDT (2:30 p.m. in London) and be back in Minnesota at around 1 a.m. Monday.
Williams said the Vikings’ plan was put in place with their next game, Oct. 9 against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, in mind. In their previous two trips to London, they had a bye week following the game.
“The goal is to not have (players) fully acclimate (in London) because of the minute you fully acclimate, you’re going to have to fully acclimate back,” Williams said. “So the goal is to keep them on Central (Time) as much as possible, with knowing we’ll shift them a little bit.”
All of this sounds good to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. He was with Washington in 2016 when the team left Thursday night, and he ended up throwing for 458 yards in a 27-27 tie with Cincinnati.
“It’s something our staff has really been strategizing on since we found out we were playing there this spring,” Cousins said. “I remember being here at (spring drills) and it coming up, talking about the best way to do things.”
The strategy also sounds good to linebacker Jordan Hicks. He was with Philadelphia in 2018 when the Eagles left on a Thursday night for what was would be a 24-18 win over Jacksonville in London.
“It’s a matter of making sure we get sleep on the flight over there and then making sure that we follow the protocol that they’ve laid out in terms of trying to trick your body into staying up or getting sleep at certain different times,” Hicks said.
Defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson, in his sixth season, has never has played in London. He said he’s planning on drinking a lot of coffee after the team lands.
Ingram said he might also drink coffee though he hopes some of his favorite sports drinks with caffeine will be available. Considering Williams said the Vikings have “shipped over a ton of food,” players should have plenty of options.
“It’s going to be difficult, the time difference,” Ingram said. “I’m expecting a lot of us to be kind of off schedule. But they gave us a little schedule about when we get on the plane to get to sleep as quickly as possible. And I’m going to make sure I stay on that schedule and don’t take any naps (on Friday).”
News
Tua Tagovailoa remains questionable vs. Bengals, along with six other Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is officially questionable to play through his back and ankle injuries in Thursday night’s game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tagovailoa is one of seven Dolphins with a questionable designation heading into Thursday, according to the team’s Wednesday injury report. The others were tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), safety Brandon Jones (chest) and slot receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe)
Tagovailoa was originally deemed questionable by Mike McDaniel when the Dolphins coach spoke to reporters on Tuesday, but Tagovailoa said “the plan” was for him to play.
Miami’s quarterback left Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills at the first half’s two-minute warning after falling onto his back and having the back of his head hit the ground in a whiplash effect due to a late push from Bills linebacker Matt Milano after Tagovailoa threw a pass.
Tagovailoa appeared woozy and stumbled after getting up from the hit that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty. He was checked on the field, went into the locker room and got cleared through concussion protocol to return for the second half. He finished the 21-19 win 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown.
After the game, both Tagovailoa and McDaniel said it was actually a back injury that caused the quarterback to go down and later stumble — not head injury, as was originally announced by the team. Nonetheless, the NFL Players Association is investigating Tagovailoa’s concussion check. On Monday, McDaniel revealed there was also an ankle issue for Miami’s third-year signal-caller, but Tagovailoa said Tuesday the back was the bigger issue.
McDaniel expressed optimism on Tuesday in Tagovailoa’s availability based on a phone conversation they had late Monday night.
“Just him talking to me, I can tell in his voice, he is literally going to do everything he can and in his power,” McDaniel said. “I’ll know that, if he doesn’t play, it literally was not possible. Happy with the way he has so far progressed. Feel very optimistic because of how he’s going about it.”
Added Tagovailoa: “I’ve been up here getting treatment, doing everything I can to get as close to 100 percent as possible.”
Armstead’s status comes down to game day again after a second consecutive week without practicing as he nurses the toe ailment sustained in the opener against the New England Patriots. He was able to play without practicing against the Bills on Sunday and was limited for a practice for the Week 2 win at the Baltimore Ravens.
Injured Dolphins’ practice participation statuses listed on the team’s injury report for Monday through Wednesday are all estimations as Miami did not practice on Monday and held walkthroughs on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tagovailoa, Waddle, Howard and Jones were listed as limited participants on Tuesday and Wednesday after being estimated as non-participants on Monday. The team also moved up its flight to Cincinnati from Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday morning due to Hurricane Ian.
Howard and Jones were part of a Miami defense has the travel and short turnaround after the unit was on the field for more than 90 snaps in South Florida’s heat and humidity on Sunday against the Bills. Davis missed the game against Buffalo with the knee injury but could return Thursday.
The Dolphins also have reserve tight ends Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion) out for Thursday. The team said on Wednesday morning Carter did not travel with the team. Carter is still in concussion protocol after a blow to the head on a second-quarter kickoff in Miami’s Sept. 11 opener against the New England Patriots.
Offensive lineman Robert Hunt, cornerback Kader Kohou and defensive tackle Zach Sieler are ready to play on Thursday after improving their estimated status to full participation on Wednesday following “limited” listings on Tuesday.
Bengals ruled out defensive tackle D.J. Reader and tight end Drew Sample on Wednesday. Offensive tackle La’el Collins is questionable against the Dolphins.
Miami did not announce a practice-squad elevation to the game-day roster on Wednesday, but for a Thursday night game, it has a Thursday 4 p.m. deadline to make such a move. If the Dolphins want to promote wide receiver River Cracraft again, they have to sign him to the active roster.
The Dolphins used their allotment of three practice-squad elevations on Cracraft in the first three weeks of the regular season. That’s the maximum allowed by 2022 NFL rules before a team has to sign a player to the active roster should it want to bring him up for a fourth game.
If the Dolphins then want to send Cracraft back to the practice squad later on, they would have to release him to then sign him back. Between the two transactions, however, he would be eligible to be claimed off waivers by other NFL teams.
Miami wouldn’t have to make a corresponding move in signing Cracraft since it has an open spot on the active roster, at 52 instead of the maximum 53. The Dolphins, though, will need a spot when cornerback Byron Jones returns off the physically-unable-to-perform list and offensive lineman Austin Jackson comes back from injured reserve.
()
St. Paul City Council convenes early learning, childcare committee
Worker killed after construction accident in downtown St. Paul Wednesday
Tua Tagovailoa remains questionable vs. Bengals, along with six other Dolphins; Cracraft signed to active roster
St. Paul City Council appoints new leaders to libraries, technology departments
Magic condition themselves to see a bigger picture: The playoffs
Vikings players getting all kinds of tips on how to handle six-hour time difference in London
Tua Tagovailoa remains questionable vs. Bengals, along with six other Dolphins
If Dalvin Cook can’t go Sunday, Vikings are confident in Alexander Mattison
Victoria Beckham And David Beckham’s Marriage Probably Hitting The ROCKS Over Faded ‘DB’ Tattoo
Justin Fields has to ‘learn from the mistakes’ as the Chicago Bears try to get their passing game in gear vs. the New York Giants
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
News5 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes