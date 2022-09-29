News
Staff picks for Week 4 of 2022 NFL season: Dolphins vs. Bengals, Commanders vs. Cowboys, Chiefs vs. Buccaneers and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 4:
Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer (25-22-1 overall, 7-9 last week): Bengals
Childs Walker (26-21-1 overall, 9-7 last week): Bengals
Ryan McFadden (23-24-1 overall, 6-10 last week): Dolphins
Mike Preston (26-21-1 overall, 8-8 last week): Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints in London (Sunday, 9:30 a.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Saints
Childs Walker: Vikings
Ryan McFadden: Vikings
Mike Preston: Vikings
Chicago Bears at New York Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Giants
Childs Walker: Giants
Ryan McFadden: Giants
Mike Preston: Giants
Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Browns
Childs Walker: Browns
Ryan McFadden: Browns
Mike Preston: Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Eagles
Childs Walker: Eagles
Ryan McFadden: Eagles
Mike Preston: Eagles
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Chargers
Childs Walker: Chargers
Ryan McFadden: Chargers
Mike Preston: Chargers
New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Jets
Childs Walker: Steelers
Ryan McFadden: Steelers
Mike Preston: Steelers
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Lions
Childs Walker: Lions
Ryan McFadden: Lions
Mike Preston: Lions
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Colts
Childs Walker: Colts
Ryan McFadden: Colts
Mike Preston: Colts
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Cowboys
Childs Walker: Cowboys
Ryan McFadden: Cowboys
Mike Preston: Cowboys
Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Panthers
Childs Walker: Panthers
Ryan McFadden: Cardinals
Mike Preston: Panthers
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Raiders
Childs Walker: Raiders
Ryan McFadden: Raiders
Mike Preston: Broncos
New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Packers
Childs Walker: Packers
Ryan McFadden: Packers
Mike Preston: Packers
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Chiefs
Childs Walker: Chiefs
Ryan McFadden: Chiefs
Mike Preston: Buccaneers
Los Angeles Rams at San Fransisco 49ers (Monday, 8:30 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: 49ers
Childs Walker: 49ers
Ryan McFadden: Rams
Mike Preston: Rams
Hyde5: Who was filming Dolphins practice? Plus, how to beat the Bengals on Thursday night
What in the name of Zapruder was happening at the Miami Dolphins practice in Cincinnati on Wednesday with someone sending video of a few plays on social media?
And does it matter?
First, someone with the Twitter handle JFolkUHC shot video of a handful of Dolphins walk-through plays on Wednesday, and the league is looking into it, according to a league source. That’s not the type of thing the league wants teams to have to fight. The prime news value was that Tua Tagovailoa was at quarterback. That would suggest he’s going to play Thursday night despite injury issues from last Sunday, as is has been expected as this week went on.
There were a couple simple pass formations, a run, a punt — but you don’t rarely, if ever, see video of teams at such practices. Then again, due to Hurricane Ian, the Dolphins left South Florida early Wednesday and practiced at the University of Cincinnati.
If that gets you riled up a little, relax.
Another picture shows a group of people watching the Dolphins practice. In other words, they knew people were watching and, in today’s world, a video could get out. So it wasn’t the best-case scenario, obviously, a team practicing on a short week in a new site with people around. Nor was it Don Shula moving their practices before Super Bowl VII out of concern George Allen would be spying on them at the designated site (cue to “Still Perfect,” my book on the ‘72 Dolphins that’s out with the 50th anniversary edition.)
It’s not a perfect world in a short week with a hurricane altering travel plans. But nor is it anything that will tilt Thursday’s game.
Let’s get into the weekly five ways the Dolphins can win Thursday’s game:
1. Offense takes control. This looks to be a game the Dolphins offense will be asked to bear more of the load. Why? Because the defense was on the field for 90 plays Sunday — about a game-and-a-half by normal measure — and has to be feeling those effects on a short week. The offense, meanwhile, played closer to half a game with 39 plays. Cincinnati has a good defense, as they rank eighth in yards (310.7 a game) and ninth in points (18.3). A couple injury questions play dramatically into the game. One is whether Tua plays, which is expected at this point. The other is Cincinnati defensive tackle D.J. Reader being out with a knee issue. The 340-pound tackle is labeled by Cincinnati media as the MVP of the defense.
2. Josh Boyer vs. Joe Burrow. The Bengals are susceptible to a rush and Dolphins defensive coordinator Boyer has had great success again this season with blitzing. Safety Brandon Jones strip-sack caused a touchdown against New England, and safety Jevon Holland’s strip-sack led to a touchdown against Buffalo. The Bengals have given up 15 sacks, tied for most allowed in the league. They rebuild their offensive line this year in hopes of keeping Burrow upright. They only gave up two sacks last week to the Jets so maybe their problems are improving.
2. Terron Armstead vs. Trey Hendrickson. First, the issue is if Armstead plays with a toe issue. He hasn’t practiced this week and is listed as “questionable,” although media reports Thursday morning said he would play. He neutralized Buffalo’s Von Miller on Sunday and is the foundational piece of this line. Hendrickson, the former Florida Atlantic player, was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after 2.5 sacks, two quarterback more quarterback hits and two forced fumbles against the Jets. He has 13.5 and 14 sacks the past two seasons. He has 20 sacks in 23 games with Cincinnati.
3. Can the Dolphins run the ball — or should they just air it out again? This would seem a good week to flash an effective running game with Reader out and this Dolphins defense needing help. The Dolphins have run for 65, 86 and 41 yards the first three weeks. Chase Edmonds (3.4 yards a carry) and Raheem Mostert (3.3) could use a big game. Then again, the strength of the Dolphins is Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle making big plays. The Bengals have faced the arms of Mitch Trubisky, Cooper Rush and Joe Flacco thus far, so it’s hard to measure just what their 15th-ranked pass defense can do.
4. Tagovailoa vs. Burrow. The draft-class partners will always be measured against each other in some form. The backstory has Dolphins owner Steve Ross’ “joking” $100,000 offer to coach Brian Flores to lose games — Flores didn’t think he was joking, as his lawsuit says. But in the 2019 Burrow Bowl the Bengals came back from a 35-12 deficit in the second half through onside kicks, Hail Marys, two defensive touchdowns — and the Dolphins had the No. 1 pick in their sights as a tie game went to overtime. They won in overtime, then beat New England in the season finale to get the fifth pick. Now the prizes of that draft meet.
5. How well did Cincinnati study the Zapruder films?
Prediction: Cincinnati 27, Miami 24. There’s just a lot working against the Dolphins this week starting with that exhausting Buffalo win in Sunday’s heat. Going 3-1 are this tough first month of schedule is an achievement. Of course, going 4-0 is in their sights. Actually, only one Sun Sentinel reporter is picking the Dolphins.
Roger Maris Jr. recognizes Aaron Judge as potential home run champ, takes aim at steroid users: ‘Baseball should do something’
Aaron Judge is now tied for the Yankees’ franchise and American League single-season home run record, however, according to Roger Maris Jr., he tied the all-time home run record on Wednesday night.
Maris Jr. spoke to the media in Toronto on Wednesday night and took aim at steroid users in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ,” Maris said after Judge matched Maris’ record-setting total of 61 homers with the Yankees in 1961. “I mean, that’s really who he is if he hits 62, and I think that’s what needs to happen. I think baseball needs to look at the records and I think baseball should do something.”
Maris added that he believes Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa’s home run seasons were illegitimate. His father’s record was “broken” in 1998 by McGwire when he hit 70 homers which was then broken by Bonds in 2001 with 73 homers.
Maris doesn’t own an unpopular opinion as McGwire was open about taking steroids during his race for history, however, Bonds and McGwire went the route of ‘I took steroids but didn’t realize I was taking steroids.’
Judge now heads back to Yankee Stadium for three games with the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees’ superstar needs just one homer to break Maris’ AL and Yankees franchise home run record. Despite appearing indecisive if he actually wants his father’s record broken, Judge has the full support of Maris Jr.
“I can’t think of anybody better that baseball can look up to than Aaron Judge. You can tell he’s back and he’s ready to go now,” Maris said. “I think it will happen in New York. That’s where you want it to happen, that’s where I want it to happen. I think the city of New York deserves it. The fans deserve it. I think it would be great for baseball if it happens in New York.”
Maris Jr. spoke to Judge after Wednesday night’s game and he said he told No. 99 to, “get to New York and hit 62 and knock the top off Yankee Stadium.”
High school football: Week 5 predictions
White Bear Lake (3-1) at Stillwater (4-0), 7 p.m.
White Bear Lake has won three straight games, largely thanks to big plays from Rayshaun Brakes. Now, the Bears have a chance to take the next step and show they can hang with the state’s elite. The Ponies’ past three victories have come by an average of 29 points. Our pick: Stillwater 31, White Bear Lake 17
Rosemount (4-0) at Lakeville South (3-1), 7 p.m.
Rosemount had an extra day to recover and prepare after bouncing No. 1 Eden Prairie last Thursday. Next up in the line of titans is the defending state champ. Lakeville South’s Power-T offense will provide a formidable test for an Irish defense that hasn’t given up more than 10 points in any game this season. Our pick: Lakeville South 15, Rosemount 14
Mahtomedi (4-0) at Spring Lake Park (3-1), 7 p.m.
Mahtomedi running back Corey Bohmert continues to post gaudy ground numbers on a weekly basis. But can he continue his dazzling display against a Panthers defense that has allowed just one opponent to go north of 17 points in a game this fall? Our pick: Mahtomedi 24, Spring Lake Park 14
Minneapolis Henry (4-0) at Harding/Humboldt (4-0), 6 p.m., at Humboldt
For the second straight week, Harding/Humboldt takes on an undefeated Minneapolis school foe. The St. Paul co-op is a fun story, but so is Minneapolis Henry, who is 4-0 after entering the season on a 17-game losing streak. Harding/Humboldt will likely have some added motivation, hoping to win its lone game played at Humboldt this fall for Humboldt’s homecoming. Our pick: Harding/Humboldt 30, Minneapolis Henry 20
Woodbury (4-0) at East Ridge (2-2), 7 p.m.
Last year’s matchup between the intra-city rivals produced a whacky classic, won by East Ridge. Woodbury likely has revenge on its mind, but will need more offensive production to keep pace with a Raptors offense that might be finding its stride. This is another quarterback showcase, with East Ridge’s Tanner Zolnosky and Woodbury’s George Bjellos both serving as adept signal callers. Our pick: East Ridge 21, Woodbury 19
Virginia Thomas appears for interview with Jan. 6 panel
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MICHAEL BALSAMO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, appeared on Thursday for a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The committee has for months sought an interview with Thomas in an effort to know more about her role in trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn his election defeat. She texted with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin in the weeks after the election.
Thomas did not answer questions when she arrived on Capitol Hill for the interview or later when she briefly left for a break. But she did tell reporters she was looking forward to answering questions from the members of the committee.
The testimony from Thomas — known as Ginni — was one of the remaining items for the panel as it eyes the completion of its work. The panel has already interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and shown some of that video testimony in its eight hearings over the summer.
Thomas’ attorney, Mark Paoletta, said last week that Thomas had agreed to meet with the panel and is “eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election.”
The extent of her involvement in the Capitol attack is unclear. In the days after The Associated Press and other news organizations called the presidential election for Biden, Thomas emailed two lawmakers in Arizona to urge them to choose “a clean slate of Electors” and “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure.” The AP obtained the emails earlier this year under the state’s open records law.
She has said in interviews that she attended the initial pro-Trump rally the morning of Jan. 6 but left before Trump spoke and the crowds headed for the Capitol.
Thomas, a Trump supporter long active in conservative causes, has repeatedly maintained that her political activities posed no conflict of interest with the work of her husband.
“Like so many married couples, we share many of the same ideals, principles, and aspirations for America. But we have our own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too. Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work,” Thomas told the Washington Free Beacon in an interview published in March.
Justice Thomas was the lone dissenting voice when the Supreme Court ruled in January to allow a congressional committee access to presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts and handwritten notes relating to the events of Jan. 6.
Ginni Thomas has been openly critical of the committee’s work, including signing onto a letter to House Republicans calling for the expulsion of Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois from the GOP conference for joining the Jan. 6 congressional committee.
___
Associated Press video journalist Rick Gentilo contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection at
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra impressed with Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel
Among the most enjoyable aspects of Erik Spoelstra’s offseason was meeting with Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.
It also was one of the most sobering.
Spoelstra, 51, used to be the young gun among South Florida coaches. Now that torch has been passed to McDaniel, 39.
“I really like these trips and connecting with people outside of our industry,” Spoelstra said Thursday, as the Miami Heat continued their training camp at the Baha Mar resort. “You have a little bit of a different perspective on the same kind of challenges and problems that we’re all trying to solve. So you’ll end up learning a lot from that. And then, talking to younger coaches, it used to be that I would never find a younger coach.
“And so now, I’m starting to turn into this veteran coach, which I don’t want to accept yet. I still think it’s a misprint when it says I’m starting my 15th year as a head coach. When Pat [Riley] told me that 10 years would go by in the snap of a finger, I think I rolled my eyes at him. And then 14 years have flown by in the snap of a finger and it kind of freaks me out.”
Spoelstra often has visited with football coaches during the offseason across the age spectrum, including with Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, 71.
He said the time with McDaniel was particularly refreshing.
“He just comes across as really experienced, extremely sharp,” Spoelstra said. “I feel like when I was that age and just starting off, I had no idea what I wanted to do. I certainly didn’t know how to develop my coaching voice. That took me two or three years.
“It’s fun. We really enjoyed going to practice and talking some shop. But then, afterwards, seeing what the process was, very innovative thinkers in that building, and obviously their start has been really enjoyable for everybody.”
The meeting was set up through Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel.
“I met with Tom last year over dinner. It was something I wanted to do last year and it didn’t work out with the schedule,” Spoelstra said of the NBA calendar having been reset in previous years due to the pandemic. “We had a little bit more time, a more normal offseason, so the schedules aligned and we were able to have it. It was a lot of fun.”
Right place
Spoelstra said he appreciates the benefits of the Heat’s third camp in the Bahamas, first since 2017.
“It gives us an opportunity to get away and spend a lot of time together,” he said. “Meal rooms, in between practice time, evening meetings, dinners together, we want to build that connection. This is a great way to do it. And we love the Bahamas. We do.
“Our guys are here during the offseason quite a bit, All-Star break, right after the season. Even last year, the players came here right before the playoffs. It’s a beautiful place and it’s a great setting to start the season.”
For Spoelstra, it has been a case of joining camp in progress, having missed Tuesday’s opening session following the Monday birth of his daughter.
“Right now, I’m late to the party,” he said. “So I’m just trying to fast track and make sure I’m organized for the practices. It’s going by fast. I can’t believe we only have two more days of camp.”
Haslem sits
Udonis Haslem was the lone player held out of Thursday’s practice, with the 42-year-old veteran forward held out for rest.
Spoelstra said Haslem’s mentoring presence has been tangible.
“I wish all of our players could have that kind of mentality,” he said. “Eventually, I want my kids to have that same kind of mindset. It’s a very giving mindset.”
Tight NL East race could be decided this weekend in Braves-Mets series: ‘It’s going to be a dogfight’
The most compelling divisional race in baseball will begin Friday at Truist Park in Atlanta with two of the most dominant pitchers in the game squaring off to start. Jacob deGrom will face Max Fried in the opener, Max Scherzer will see Kyle Wright in the second game and Chris Bassitt against Charlie Morton will be the matchup for ESPN’s Sunday night broadcast.
Fried is 1-3 in his last five starts with a 2.33 ERA. The Mets are 2-2 against the left-hander this season. The lineups could still change but it’s probably safe to say Fried will start the opening game since he hasn’t pitched in a week. The Braves skipped his Tuesday start against the Nationals to be able to use him this weekend.
DeGrom is 2-2 in his last five starts with a 3.72 ERA. He’s split the two starts against the Braves this season, totaling six hits and five earned runs in those matchups.
The Mets will go into the Atlanta series with a 9-7 record against their NL East rivals, with the Braves winning the last game on Aug. 18.
The team flew to Atlanta following the conclusion of their Wednesday night walk-off victory against the Marlins in an attempt to avoid any weather delays from Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact the Atlanta area with heavy rain and wind over the weekend.
MLB is monitoring the situation and the two teams could play a doubleheader on Sunday if conditions are unsafe for Saturday. There is still no official update about any changes to dates and times but there is an obvious excitement for these next three games regardless of when they are played.
“We’ve got our three best pitchers going in this series, so it’s going to be fun,” Taijuan Walker said. “It’s going to be a dogfight.”
