Starling Marte’s return is ‘not imminent’ as the Mets head to Atlanta
The hope for injured Mets outfielder Starling Marte was that he would be available for the upcoming series in Atlanta against the Braves. But his timeline still remains unclear and manager Buck Showalter said his return is “not imminent.”
Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list Sept. 10 (retroactive to Sept. 7) with a fracture in his right middle finger after he was hit by a pitch in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Initially, the Mets called it a day-to-day injury, but he has been unable to participate in baseball activities since the injury occurred. Marte currently can’t grip a bat or a ball and his finger is currently immobilized in a splint. He also recently received an injection, but the recovery has not progressed at a rate as quickly as initially anticipated.
At this point, Showalter does not have a timeline for a return.
“I wish I did,” Showalter said Wednesday at Citi Field before the club’s final game against the Miami Marlins. “There’s nothing we can do at this point. He’s still in pain and discomfort. I know it’s really frustrating for him.”
Marte has been a key piece of the Mets’ lineup all season. The all-star slashed .292/.347/.468 with an .814 OPS and 16 home runs. The primary right fielder saved the Mets three runs this season, showcasing excellent defense and positional flexibility after playing much of his career in center field.
Mark Vientos took his roster spot but has struggled in limited action. Tyler Naquin has been manning right field and has done well defensively but doesn’t offer the bat or the baserunning.
“If we get to the point when Starling can play, he’ll be good,” Showalter said. “But he just needs to get to a point where he can grip a ball and grip a bat. He’s not there yet.”
SCOREBOARD WATCHING
The Mets and Braves are neck-and-neck and playing similar schedules this week. The two-game series against the Marlins coincided with two of Atlanta’s games against the Washington Nationals. With so much riding on these series against the cellar-dwellers of the NL East, it’s easy to get caught up on scoreboard watching. The Mets are trying not to do that during their own games, but considering this current squad features many first-time postseason players, it can be difficult to ignore what the Braves are doing down in Washington.
Naturally there is some pressure. But Pete Alonso, true to form, is relishing that pressure.
“This is fun. This is really, really fun being in a race like this,” he said. “Every day is a chance to be great.”
HURRICANE WATCH
There are no plans to relocate the series against the Braves because of Hurricane Ian this weekend away from Truist Field to a neutral site location, but there is an ongoing discussion about the timing of the three games. The worst of the storm, which has grown from an expected category 3 to a 4 or 5, is likely to hit Saturday. To avoid the worst part of the storm, Friday could feature a day game while Sunday would likely be a split-doubleheader. However, no decision had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
POSTSEASON PALATE
Citi Field has a featured menu for the team’s first playoff appearance since 2016. Fans will be able to choose from concession items from Shake Shack, Alonso’s Arctic Grill, Metro Fry Factory, Hot Pastrami on Rye and Amazin’ Chicken Co. There will also be specialty food, cocktails and desserts in the suites.
Yankees Notebook: Aaron Judge plays in 49th straight game, Anthony Rizzo steps into assistant manager role
TORONTO — It took about a minute.
After the Yankees clinched the American league East title Tuesday night, Aaron Judge made it clear he wanted to play the next day. And Aaron Boone said “OK.”
Judge played for the 49th straight game Wednesday as he continued his pursuit of the American League single-season home run record. The Yankees slugger had been “stuck” on 60 home runs for seven straight games going into the series finale against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. Judge will have seven games after Wednesday night, just three at Yankee Stadium to try and make history.
Judge was one of four regular starters in the lineup after Tuesday night’s celebration with Josh Donaldson, Harrison Bader and Oswaldo Cabrera also playing.
Judge’s “drought” of 31 plate appearances without a home run is his second longest of 2022. He went 41 plate appearances over nine games in August without hit a homer.
Judge was walked four times on Tuesday and lined out in the first inning. He worked the count full in all five plate appearances. Only 15 of 55 pitches that Judge has seen in this series have been in the strike zone.
DJ GIVING IT A GO
DJ LeMahieu will be activated and try to play on Friday in the series opener against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium. It’s an attempt to see if he can contribute in the playoffs.
“So DJ is going to go through another full workout today. With the idea that Friday’s gonna go and give it a go,” Boone said.
LeMahieu has been on the injured list since Sept. 5 with inflammation in the area of his right big and second toe. He has been playing through it since before the All-Star break, when he had a cortisone shot to try and get some relief. Lately, the Yankees have been talking about ways to limit the pain, including shots.
LeMahieu, who has four years left on his $90 million deal with the Yankees, has been a key cog in the Bombers’ offense the last few years. A contact hitter who won the batting title in 2020, LeMahieu usually leads off. LeMahieu is slashing .262/.358/.381 with a .740 OPS, 12 home runs, 18 doubles and 46 RBI in 120 games.
GUEST MANAGER
With many regulars off, Boone had some help managing on Wednesday. Anthony Rizzo stepped up into the role of assistant manager to help Boone.
“Once we settled on, which guys we wanted to have down and things like that. We kind of worked it out together,” Boone said of the lineup that Rizzo helped him work out. “I am looking forward to having them down there near me at the end and maybe I’ll step back a little bit.”
STANTON STRUGGLES
Giancarlo Stanton, who was not in the lineup Wednesday night allowing Judge to be the designated hitter, is not going to be back playing the outfield anytime soon. Boone had said he thought that could be an option when Stanton came back from his leg injury last month.
“We have not crossed the outfield bridge at all. We’re just trying to get him on track offensively,” Boone said. “Trying to get him going there, but outfield right now seems like not in the mix.”
Since his return from an Achilles injury last month, Stanton is hitting .146/.241/.281 with a .522 OPS, four homers and 14 RBI over 26 games.
IT’S NOT ALL 100
Boone is five wins away from his third 100-win season with the Yankees. It’s not his goal though.
“I’d love to see 100 I mean, but I mean there’s other more important things right now,” Boone said. “We punched our ticket by winning the east and so whatever happens from here on out, like we want to win every game and if we do that we get to 100 and that’s another achievement in and of itself, but certainly not the most important thing.”
Timberwolves’ Jaylen Nowell is finally getting his opportunity, and he’s ready to seize it
The Timberwolves spent the offseason publicly pumping up guard Jaylen Nowell, which left a segment of the fan base simply thinking: Finally.
Nowell has spent the first three years of his career flashing his potent scoring prowess and promise for more. Last season, when Minnesota’s roster was ravaged by COVID-19, it was Nowell who carried much of the offensive load. He’s capable of doing that at the highest level.
But youth, a lack of defensive aptitude and, most recently, backcourt depth often kept him off the floor.
But this season appears to be the 23-year-old’s opportunity to truly show what he’s got on a consistent basis with consistent minutes.
While the bottom of the Timberwolves’ rotation appears to be a log jam flush with competent players, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has stated that the 6-foot-4 guard has earned an opportunity to be a part of it.
“His role is going to be kind of that x-factor off the bench. He’s done that for us in the past, as you know, but now we’ll have a consistent role for it,” Finch said. “He’s played himself into that, and so far, he looks pretty good.”
Statements like that suggest Nowell’s spot in the rotation is indeed all but set — though a strong training camp would secure it. That marks a first in his still-young career. Minnesota’s trade for Rudy Gobert demonstrated a belief in the center’s ability to alter the franchise’s already-upward trajectory. But it also showed the confidence the Wolves had in a player like Nowell to step in and contribute after the team dealt away so many depth pieces.
“Obviously, with the trade that happened, it definitely opened up a lot of opportunity for me,” Nowell said. “And I think it’s my job to, you know, make sure I don’t take that for granted, I continue to get better as a player, and whenever I get on that court, you know, I just need be the best version of myself, so we have a good chance to be one of the best teams in the league.”
He has been preparing for this opportunity since he came into the league. Nowell said he’s attacked his situations with “tunnel vision.” He’s never worried about the number of minutes he was or wasn’t getting, but placed his focus solely on getting better. Some believe Nowell’s time should have arrived well before this fall. He isn’t worried about that.
“You know what’s here now,” he said, “and now it’s my turn.”
Nowell can round out this talented roster by doing a couple of things. He can aid a 3-point-needy roster by hitting triples at around the same clip he did last year, when he knocked down 39 percent of his 3-point attempts. He can also make a stride on the defensive end. The latter was a primary focus of the guards this offseason.
Every single workout he did this summer started with 20 minutes of “strictly defense.”
How do you practice defense?
“Roll the ball out and guard whoever was in front of me,” he said. “So you know, when you’re working on anything to that magnitude, you’re gonna get better at it.”
He’s learned through experience that he needs to slide his feet and not be so aggressive. Nowell doesn’t need to constantly swipe down for the ball. That often leads to foul trouble. He can just be solid. Staying in front of his opponent is often enough.
During the times when he wasn’t playing, Nowell said the coaching staff and everyone around him would continuously tell him to keep pushing. If he did that, things would start to work in his favor. He trusted the work, and it’s led to this — a true opportunity.
He believes that same work will help him take full advantage of what’s in front of him. Nowell was in Minneapolis in the weeks prior to training camp, and Finch noted the guard has looked “really, really good.”
“If I put my head down and decide to work … and I’m gonna hold myself to that, I think that everything is gonna fall into place,” Nowell said. “I told Coach, you know, I’m happy to accept that challenge. I’ve been put through a lot, just point blank, throughout my three years here. So, I think that, you know, I’m definitely up for that task, not only physically, but mentally. And I’m very excited to have this big role coming in this year.”
4 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Darnell Mooney’s frustrations, Velus Jones’ potential return and Dick Butkus’ visit
The Chicago Bears resumed practice Wednesday at Halas Hall to prepare for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Here are four things we learned from coach Matt Eberflus and Bears players before and after practice.
1. Darnell Mooney initiated a postgame meeting with the JUGS machine because he was frustrated.
Mooney was spotted on the field after the 23-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday catching passes from a JUGS machine. He said Wednesday that he was working out his frustrations because he didn’t like his performance, including a drop on an easy, short pass from Justin Fields late in the second quarter.
“I’m still a little frustrated now, just overall,” Mooney said. “I’m just not happy about my performance at all. I had the opportunities, had the chances to make some type of play and I just didn’t be me.”
Mooney had two catches on six targets for 23 yards Sunday to bring his total for the season to four catches for 27 yards.
The Bears passing game has multiple problems beyond just Mooney not producing as he did last season, when he topped 1,000 yards receiving. But still, Mooney is not happy about not meeting his expectations.
“I didn’t think I helped out as much as I planned to, and without Eddie (Jackson) and the defense and Roquan (Smith) on the last one, what did we really do?” Mooney said. “Besides running it. Running it was amazing. Just passing game-wise I was just frustrated, not being a playmaker I plan to be.”
2. Matt Eberflus said rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. ‘hopefully’ can play Sunday.
Jones’ recovery from a hamstring injury over the last two months has been a slow process after he suffered a setback that has kept him out the first three games. Eberflus said the Bears planned to give Jones practice side reps, evaluate where he was and then work him back in to the offense this week. Jones said he felt good during reps Wednesday.
Jones is trying to stick to the recovery process despite wanting to prove himself to the people who drafted him in the third round this spring.
“My heart, my head, my soul is in it, but if my hammy’s not in it, that’s an issue,” Jones said. “And so every week I’m looking forward to getting on the field. Like I said, we’re just going to stack every day, each day at a time.”
The Bears need the help after they put wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve with a calf injury Tuesday.
“Whenever you lose a starter or a player like that that’s a good blocker and certainly stands for everything we believe in, that certainly hurts,” Eberflus said. “And guys are going to have to step into that role and share that role as well.”
3. Khalil Herbert is ready for more action if David Montgomery can’t go Sunday.
Montgomery missed practice with the ankle injury he suffered against the Texans, but Herbert said he will be ready to fill in as the Bears top running back again if needed. Herbert was voted the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week on Wednesday after he rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.
Herbert said the details of practices under this coaching staff have helped him step in and execute as if it’s a “no-brainer.”
“We put detail into everything and just knowing where the O-line is going to be, who they’re going to, stuff like that helps me prepare throughout the week,” Herbert said. “So when I get in the game it’s the same thing we’ve done in practice already. Just going through stuff like that I feel like helps me a lot, helps slow down the game.”
Along with Montgomery, cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad), linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) sat out practice. Tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and linebacker Roquan Smith (quad) were limited.
4. Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus visited Halas Hall on Tuesday.
Butkus did an interview on the video board at the Bears game Sunday and then did a Twitter takeover of the Bears account during a visit to their Lake Forest facility Tuesday.
Bears players don’t meet at the facility on Tuesdays, but Butkus attended the weekly dinner for coaches and their families. Eberflus said it was “a joy” to visit with him.
“It was awesome to have him in here. It was special,” Eberflus said. “I got a chance to take him up to my office and show him the Monsters of the Midway behind my desk. Of course, he’s on top, which is cool. He really liked seeing that.”
Butkus’ Twitter takeover included a few videos and photos. In one of the videos, he talked about his favorite game — the 1965 game against the San Francisco 49ers at Wrigley Field in which Gale Sayers scored six touchdowns.
“The ironic thing is that Coach (George) Halas took him out of the game, and we were on the (2)-yard line of the 49ers,” Butkus said. “And he took Gale out, and they handed it off to Jon Arnett. So theoretically, Gale should have scored seven touchdowns. And he probably could have had more if he played the whole game.”
Highland Park 4th of July Sue Smith and Wesson shooting survivors
Survivors of the 4th of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois have filed a lawsuit against Smith & Wesson, an online firearms retailer and firearms retailer in the Illinois.
The complaint was filed by Brady Campaign, formerly Handgun Control, Inc., and Edelson PC.
“Survivors of the mass shooting at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park have sued Smith & Wesson, online gun distributor Bud’s Gun Shop, Illinois gun retailer Red Dot Arms, the shooter and the shooter’s father.” USA todayby Nick Penzenstadler tweeted.
JUST IN: – Survivors of the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade have sued Smith & Wesson, online gun distributor Bud’s Gun Shop, Illinois firearms retailer Red Dot Arms, the shooter and the shooter’s father.
— Nick Penzenstadler (@npenzenstadler) September 28, 2022
Brady issued a press release, which read:
The lawsuit seeks to hold Smith & Wesson liable for the unlawful marketing and advertising of its M&P 15 assault rifle – the rifle used by the shooter who opened fire at the Highland Park Independence Day parade . The complaint alleges that Smith & Wesson’s marketing campaigns specifically targeted teenagers, who are drawn to the risk-taking associated with militaristic weapons and combat missions.
“They are filing this lawsuit to end the willful, irresponsible and illegal design and marketing of weapons of war that we hear about time and time again and which are devastating communities across the country.” Our Erin Davis on our trial on behalf of the victims of Highland Park. pic.twitter.com/KG3O1ReUKw
—Brady | United Against Gun Violence (@bradybuzz) September 28, 2022
The lead plaintiff in the lawsuit is Elizabeth (Liz) Turnipseed, “who was shot dead while standing along the route of the Highland Park Independence Day Parade with her three-year-old daughter and husband “.
Edelson’s partner Ari Scharg commented on the lawsuit saying, “Liz and the other victims now have a historic opportunity to hold one of the world’s most powerful and profitable arms companies accountable for inspiring generations of mass shooters. We have all the energy in the world for this fight.
The deal is Turnipseed vs. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., No. 22LA00000497, in the Circuit Court of Lake County, Illinois, County Department, Law Division.
These lawsuits face an uphill battle due to the Protection of Lawful Arms Trade Act (PLCAA), which was enacted in 2005. The PLCAA protects gun companies from frivolous gun lawsuits that were legally manufactured and legally sold.
However, the Sandy Hook families sued Remington, the parent company of Bushmaster Firearms, following the December 14, 2012 attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School. Remington’s insurers have agreed to a $73 million settlement with the families, NPR reported.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and author/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused onn all Second Amendment stuff, also for Breitbart News. He is a political analyst for Armed American Radio and an ambassador for Turning Point USA. AWR Hawkins holds a doctorate in military history, with a focus on the Vietnam War (Brownwater Navy), the United States Navy since its inception, the Civil War, and early modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Contact him directly at [email protected]
Realtors group grants $100,000 to three local nonprofits for housing, plantings
The Charitable Foundation of the Saint Paul Area Association of Realtors presented checks totaling $100,000 on Tuesday to three nonprofit organizations.
The Foundation has been issuing SPAAR grants since 2018. This year they received more than 20 applications.
The Sanneh Foundation, a St. Paul-based provider of youth services and packaged meals, received $50,000 to support housing initiatives in the SPAAR service area. Founder Tony Sanneh said his organization has bought five homes in the Conway neighborhood and along University Avenue in St. Paul to rent to the nonprofit’s employees and AmeriCorps members at stable rates, with utilities included, with the goal of both providing housing and helping them build up rental history.
Project for Pride in Living, a Minneapolis-based provider of nonprofit housing, and Great River Greening, a St. Paul-based land stewardship organization, also received $25,000 each, according to a written statement from SPAAR. Great River Greening will use its funding to support pollinator planting and the restoration of oak woodlands at Frogtown Park.
”We’re really proud of the grant program in general to make a positive impact in the community,” said Mark Mason, the president of SPAAR.
Ravens DT Michael Pierce considers surgery on a torn bicep; LT Ronnie Stanley fully trains for the first time
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that veteran defensive tackle Michael Pierce has a torn bicep and that Pierce will decide whether to have season-ending surgery or play through the injury.
“It will be his decision,” Harbaugh said. “I haven’t heard the last word on this yet.”
Pierce, who signed a three-year deal with the Ravens in the offseason, appeared to struggle with the injury as he tried to tackle running back Rhamondre Stevenson during the second quarter of the 37-26 win. of Sunday against the New England Patriots. Pierce walked to the sideline under his own power while grabbing his left arm and was eventually carried into the locker room.
Pierce, left tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) and outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) were among six players who did not practice Wednesday. Mekari and Houston also left Sunday’s win over the Patriots and did not return, but Harbaugh said they were suffering from minor injuries.
Also missing were cornerbacks Marcus Peters (rest/knee) and Jalyn-Armour Davis (staff) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest), who usually have the day off to start the week of practice. call on Wednesday.
Running back JK Dobbins, who played his first game on Sunday since suffering a torn ACL in last year’s pre-season final, has been limited with a chest injury .
For the Buffalo Bills, outside linebacker Von Miller (rested), cornerback Christian Benford (hand), offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (ill), receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), offensive lineman Ryan Bates ( concussion), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and guard Rodger Saffold (rested) did not practice.
Safety Jordan Poyer (foot), receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), cornerbacks Dane Jackson (neck) and Cam Lewis (forearm/knee), tight end Dawson Knox (back/hip), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), offensive lineman Justin Murray (foot) and center Mitch Morse (elbow) were restricted.
Stanley fully practices
All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley and wide receiver James Proche II (groin) were full participants in the practice.
It’s a big step forward for Stanley, who has only played one game since suffering an ankle injury on November 1, 2020, just days after signing a five-year extension. Wednesday also marked the first time Stanley had fully trained since last September.
Although the Ravens are thin at left tackle, having used three players there for three games, Harbaugh said the team doesn’t want to put Stanley on the field if he doesn’t feel ready to leave.
“It’s a priority to go out there and be at your best when he comes back,” Harbaugh said. “At the same time, he’s going to have to step in at some point, so it could be this week. We’ll have to see.
Pierre-Paul makes his training debut
Newly signed outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul made his practice debut on Wednesday, while cornerback Daryl Worley, who was released from the 53-man roster on Tuesday, returned to the field as a member of the training team.
Harbaugh said Pierre-Paul, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took quite a few reps as they tried to bring the two-time Super Bowl champion on the ground as soon as possible.
Harbaugh said the team is aiming to play Pierre-Paul on Sunday against the Bills, but added, “If we can’t do it, it’ll be next week or whenever we can.”
Peters said he was happy to have Pierre-Paul on the team because of the pass thrower’s “veteran leadership”.
“He knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl,” Peters said. “Just watch when the [Buccaneers] beat the bosses [in Super Bowl LV]he played a key role in the creation of this [pass] rush plan and how they might attack some quarterbacks who are mobile. It’s going to be very big to add him to our group.
()
