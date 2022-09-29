News
The D’Amelio Show: Dixie D’Amelio says she and Noah Beck broke up
Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck went through a rough time in their romance.
During the second episode of The D’Amelio ShowIn the second season of, which aired on September 28, Dixie revealed that she and 21-year-old Noah had decided to call it quits after almost two years of dating.
“Noah, I don’t know what’s going on with that,” Dixie, also 21, told her parents, Heidi and Marc d’Amelio. “I feel like I’m very stressed about the whole situation. We’re not really talking right now. We’ve come to this conclusion that we just shouldn’t talk a bit, but we’ve parted ways.”
Dixie and Noah started dating in 2020, with Noah confirming their romance by sharing a social media post celebrating their one-month anniversary.
However, it’s worth noting that the two have been seen together on several occasions in the months since filming for the Hulu show’s second season earlier this year. In fact, Dixie denied there were any signs of trouble between the two as recently as August, sharing that they made the decision not to post about each other and that she thought that social media “ultimately causes a lot of drama no matter what we do.”
Myles Garrett back in Browns practice, coach ‘not ruling anyone out’ just before Falcons game
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was absent from practice Wednesday after being involved in a serious accident involving a single car earlier this week but will return to the team’s training facility on Thursday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed.
“[I’m] very, very grateful that he’s okay. I talked to him. He’s staying home today to rest, but we’ll see him tomorrow morning. But again, thankful he’s okay,” Stefanski said Wednesday.
Stefanski said the Browns is not yet going to make a decision regarding Garett’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, but added that like any other injury, it’s a “case-by-case basis,” and he may have more “in-depth” conversation with him in the building on Thursday.
“I don’t think I’m ruling anyone out on Wednesday. So we’ll do a bit of what we always do, which is gather information every day.”
Garrett is released from the hospital Monday evening, after his car rolled over several times as he allegedly tried to avoid an animal on a wet road. The accident happened around 3 p.m., about two hours after the end of training. He was transported to the hospital, accompanied by an unidentified passenger.
“First – and most importantly – we are grateful that Myles, his passenger and no other party were seriously injured in the single car crash yesterday,” the Browns said in a statement Tuesday.
“After a medical evaluation today, doctors from our University Hospitals team concluded that Myles suffered a sprained shoulder, a strained bicep, minor lacerations as well as bumps and bruises on various other parts of the Myles did not suffer any fractures and also has concussion protocol cleared.
When asked if Garrett will be training on Thursday, Stefanski replied, “We’ll see.” The Browns said in Tuesday’s statement that he will continue to be monitored by team physicians throughout the week.
Problems continue to mount for Jets even as Zach Wilson’s return is near
The good news is the Jets officially have their starting signal-caller back from injury.
On Wednesday, Jets coach Robert Saleh announced that Zach Wilson will start on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers barring any setbacks. Wilson has been out since last month, suffering a meniscus and bone bruise injury in the preseason opener.
The bad news is the problems with the Jets continue to mount. The latest issue is the Jets offensive line. George Fant (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, which means he will miss the next four games (at Steelers, vs. Dolphins, at Packers and at Broncos). Fant’s injury comes after Duane Brown (shoulder), who was supposed to start at left tackle, was placed on injured reserve before the start of the regular season.
Gang Green’s tackles have been a revolving door since the start of training camp. In August, right tackle Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending knee. That forced the Jets to sign Brown and move Fant to right tackle. Then Brown’s injury put Fant back on the left side, his preferred position. Conor McDermott, who replaced Fant during the Jets’ 27-12 loss to the Bengals, will likely start at left tackle with rookie Max Mitchell at right tackle.
Despite the Jets’ makeshift offensive line, Saleh said he isn’t concerned about Wilson coming off a knee injury.
“His knee is 100%,” Saleh said about Wilson. “As far as the tackles, we have all the faith in the world in the guys that we do have.
“Max is playing really well, McDermott has played a lot of football and it’s next man up. It’s a matter of just making sure everyone does their part.”
The Jets did add two tackles after adding Cedric Ogbuehi to the active roster as he comes over from the Texans practice squad. They also signed veteran Mike Remmers to the team’s practice squad.
With Wilson coming off a knee injury, he will be directly tossed in the fire in a critical year for him and the Jets organization. The team needs to find out if Wilson is indeed their quarterback of the future. With 13 games played in his career, the jury is still out on Wilson after tossing 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions as a rookie.
Wilson is returning to a Jets offense that’s been stuck in mud two of the first three weeks of the season. In the latest loss to the Bengals, Gang Green didn’t score a touchdown, and Joe Flacco, who started the last three games for Wilson, completed 28 of 52 passes for 285 yards, two interceptions, and two fumbles.
Not to mention, the Jets continue to shoot themselves with mental errors, whether it’s dropped passes, penalties, turnovers, or blown assignments in coverage. At 1-2 and with the upcoming schedule consisting of teams with a combined 8-4 record (Steelers, Dolphins, Packers and Broncos), the Jets will need to eliminate the mistakes before this season snowballs on them.
“It’s going to be a challenge for the protection system to hold up,” Saleh said about the Steelers’ defense. “[Cameron] Heyward, [Larry] Ogunjobi, they push the pocket, they play really hard.
“They’re relentless in their pursuit of the quarterback and they do a really good job with their coverage system. They give their D-line a chance to go get the quarterback.
“They’re a very experienced team. They’ve played together for a very, very long time and they’re very efficient in what they do from a down in and down out basis. It is going to be a big challenge for everybody.”
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin says Gardner has been “worthy of draft status”
One of the bright spots this season is the play of the number four overall pick, cornerback Sauce Gardner. Although Gardner doesn’t have an interception in three games, he has done a decent job covering some talented receivers, including Bengals standout Ja’Marr Chase.
Gardner’s play has even stood out to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.
“He looks like a guy that was worthy of his draft status,” Tomlin said. “He’s been a plug-and-play player, he’s played with great confidence.
“He has an awesome feel for the game that was displayed at Cincinnati. He seems to bring it to Sunday ball. I don’t think there are many surprises there, but when you start talking about top corners in the draft, they usually come ready-made.”
Injury report
After being carted off the field, linebacker Quincy Williams did not practice Wednesday. Williams suffered an ankle injury during the loss against the Bengals. On Monday, Saleh said Williams would be week-to-week.
Cornerback Brandin Echols was limited with a hamstring injury. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (toe) also practiced on a limited basis.
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
By CURT ANDERSON
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) —
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a massive Category 4 storm.
About 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). The storm was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.
Before making its way through the Gulf of Mexico to Florida, Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian lashed Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday with heavy winds and rain after strengthening to a catastrophic storm that was likely to deliver devastating floods.
The center of the massive Category 4 storm lingered offshore for hours, which was likely to mean more rain and damage from a hurricane that was trudging on a track that would have it making landfall north of the heavily populated Fort Myers area. Catastrophic storm surges could push 12 to 18 feet (3.6 to 5.5 meters) of water across more than 250 miles (400 kilometers) of coastline, from Bonita Beach to Englewood, forecasters warned.
“This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, stressing that people in Ian’s path along the coast should rush to the safest possible shelter and stay there.
Off the coast on Sanibel Island near Fort Myers, swirling water flooded streets and was halfway up mailbox posts by mid-morning. Seawater rushed out of Tampa Bay, leaving parts of the muddy bottom exposed, and waves crashed over the end of a wooden pier at Naples.
“It’s going to get a lot worse very quickly,” DeSantis said. “So please hunker down.”
Ian menaced Florida after bringing destruction Tuesday to western Cuba, where two people were reported dead and the storm brought down the country’s electrical grid. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Ian grew to a Category 4 hurricane overnight with top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), on the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Ian’s center was about 20 miles (12 kilometers) west of Fort Myers at 2 p.m. Wednesday, as it churned toward toward the coast at 9 mph (15 kph). The storm was expected to spend a day or more crawling across the Florida peninsula, dumping flooding rains of 12 to 18 inches (30 to 45 centimeters) across a broad area, including Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.
Ian’s rapid strengthening prompted Fort Myers handyman Tom Hawver to abandon his plan to weather the hurricane at home and head across the state to Fort Lauderdale.
“We were going to stay and then just decided when we got up, and they said 155 mph winds,” Hawver said. “We don’t have a generator. I just don’t see the advantage of sitting there in the dark, in a hot house, watching water come in your house.”
More than 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders, but by law no one could be forced to flee. The governor said the state has 30,000 linemen, urban search and rescue teams, and 7,000 National Guard troops from Florida and elsewhere ready to help once the weather clears.
Florida residents rushed ahead of the impact to board up their homes, stash precious belongings on upper floors and join long lines of cars leaving the shore.
Some chose to stay and ride out the storm. Jared Lewis, a Tampa delivery driver, said his home has withstood hurricanes in the past, though not as powerful as Ian.
“It is kind of scary, makes you a bit anxious,” Lewis said. “After the last year of not having any, now you go to a Category 4 or 5. We are more used to the 2s and 3s.”
Forecasters predicted Ian would make landfall more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Tampa and St. Petersberg, likely sparing the densely populated Tampa Bay area from its first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.
Officials warned residents that Tampa could still experience powerful winds and up to 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain.
“Please, please, please be aware that we are not out of danger yet,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a video on Twitter. “Flooding is still going to occur.”
During the night, Ian went through a natural cycle when it lost its old eye and formed a new one. The timing was bad for the Florida coast, because the storm got stronger and larger — 120 mph (193 kph) to 155 mph (250 kph) — with landfall just a few hours away.
The size of the storm also grew, with tropical storm force winds extending 175 miles (280 kilometers) from the hurricane’s center.
“With the higher intensity you’re going to see more extensive wind damage,” University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy said. “The larger wind field means that more people will experience those storm-force winds.”
The most damaging winds could hit a coastline where the population has jumped sevenfold since 1970.
Ash Dugney warily watched ocean water being sucked out below a Tampa Bay pier Wednesday morning. He said he didn’t trust Tampa’s storm drainage system to keep his corner tuxedo rental business safe from flooding that he said has happened even during mild storms.
“I don’t care about the wind and the rain and the stuff like that, I just care about the flooding,” Dugney said, adding that he moved essentials out of the shop and moved other items up to above waist-high level.
Flash floods were possible across all of Florida. Hazards include the polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons of slightly radioactive waste contained in enormous ponds that could overflow in heavy rains.
Forecasters placed roughly 120 miles (193 kilometers) of central Florida’s east coast under a hurricane warning Wednesday, signaling that Ian may remain a hurricane longer than previously expected as it moves inland.
Isolated tornadoes spun off the storm well ahead of landfall. One tornado damaged small planes and a hangar at the North Perry Airport, west of Hollywood along the Atlantic coast.
More than 450,000 homes and businesses were without electricity, and Florida Power and Light warned those in Ian’s path to brace for days without power.
The federal government sent 300 ambulances with medical teams and was ready to truck in 3.7 million meals and 3.5 million liters of water once the storm passes.
“We’ll be there to help you clean up and rebuild, to help Florida get moving again,” President Joe Biden said Wednesday. “And we’ll be there every step of the way. That’s my absolute commitment to the people of the state of Florida.”
Parts of Georgia and South Carolina also could see flooding rains and some coastal surge into Saturday. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp preemptively declared an emergency, ordering 500 National Guard troops onto standby.
Associated Press contributors include Christina Mesquita in Havana, Cuba; Cody Jackson and Adriana Gomez Licon in Tampa, Florida; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee, Florida; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Seth Borenstein and Aamer Madhani in Washington; Bobby Caina Calvan in New York; Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio; and Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama.
Cardi B Under Investigation For Felony After Leaking Akbar V’s S** Tape
Cardi B has leaked a s** tape of her enemy Akbar V during a Twitter exchange. The female rapper recently got away with prosecution but may be dealt with this time under the new Georgia Law.
The new Law in Georgia makes revenge p*rn a serious crime punishable by law. Revenge p*rn includes posting s*xually explicit images or videos of someone online to cause them pain or embarrassment. Why would a mother think of embarrassing her fellow woman by posting explicit videos of her? Baffles me! But looking at Cardi B and Akbar V‘s history, it is no surprise!
If you will remember, rapper Akbar, a close friend of Nicki Minaj, also Cardi B’s enemy beat up Cardi B at the NY Fashion Week party 2 years ago which led to Card B suffering a huge knot on her head. Yes, they have a history that has resulted in physical assault and is now a likely felony!
The drama between the two rappers started when Cardi B started celebrating the success of her music video Tomorrow 2. Akbar in a subtweet suggested Cardi’s song is nothing worthy of celebration. Cardi B tried to solve the issue by calling Akbar to resolve their feud. However, the beef escalated when Akbar alleged Offset cheated on Cardi B a while back.
Here is what transpired between the two female rappers via Media Take Out:
Cardi appeared to leak an explicit video of her rival – reality star and rapper Akbar V – which is a serious felony under a new Georgia law.
Akbar and Cardi have a long history of beefing. You’ll recall that Akbar, who is a close friend to Cardi’a rival Nicki Minaj, is the woman who beat Cardi up at a NY Fashion Week party two years ago. As a result of the beating Cardi suffered, she had a huge knot on her head.
Yesterday Akbar posted a sneak diss of Cardi – suggesting that her new songs were not performing well on the charts, and Cardi responded – the two then went back and forth on Twitter.
Cardi then reportedly took the drama off Twitter, and called Akbar on the phone – and threatened her. Akbar returned to Twitter to tell fans what happened.
Then Cardi did the unthinkable – she posted a graphic video of Akbar and her ex-boyfriend in an intimate encounter.
Akbar responded, saying that Cardi’s leak is causing her “anxiety” and that her kids were seeing the video for the first time. Akbar currently has 5 children – two of which are at the age where they go online.
Shortly after the incident, Media Take Out confirmed that Akbar V’s attorneys reached out to the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office. Fani – who has a reputation of locking up rappers – is the prosecutor in Cardi’s home jurisdiction.
And Cardi may be in serious trouble.
Cardi B may not be able to escape the law if it turns out she indeed leaked Akbar V’s s** tape. It’s getting interesting!
Here is all the DRAMA!
Heat’s Spoelstra returns to address Butler’s desires, Lowry’s conditioning, Tucker’s exit
In his first extended media session since the end of last season, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Wednesday addressed Jimmy Butler’s preference not to play power forward, Kyle Lowry’s conditioning, and how the team will move forward after losing P.J. Tucker in free agency.
But first, after joining the team with training camp already under way at the Baha Mar resort, Spoelstra spoke of the reason for his late arrival, after Monday’s arrival of daughter Ruby Grace.
“It’s been pretty hectic,” he said with a smile of the birth of his third child, after coaching his team on the makeshift courts in the resort’s convention center. “But it’s obviously a beautiful time for our family and [we] feel very blessed.
“I spent a lot of time with the family the last couple of days. And then able to take a flight here and spend today with my Heat family, it’s the best of all worlds. I appreciate everything. And both mommy and daughter are doing great.”
Having also missed Monday’s media day at FTX Arena, it allowed Spoelstra to digest his players’ thoughts entering the season.
That included Butler expressing a desire not to be cast as the team’s starting power forward in light of Tucker leaving in free agency to the Philadelphia 76ers.
“I don’t think it would have worked for me just to say we’re doing it positionless,” Spoelstra said of his catchall for most questions regarding roles. “Jimmy’s too smart; he’ll figure that out. My thing with that is I would love to be able to, at some point, in Jimmy’s career, just start him at all five positions. . . .
“I’ve definitely played him at the four, and he’ll play some four this year, not likely starting him there. But, man, that’d be cool to start him at the four at some point, whether it’s this year or the future. And then, for sure, start him at the five.”
Also on Monday, Lowry bristled at Heat President Pat Riley having questioned Lowry’s conditioning last season.
Spoelstra said it was important to appreciate the time Lowry was away from the team last season tending to a family emergency.
“I love where Kyle is in camp right now. He’s ready to go,” Spoelstra said. “He’s leading. He’s in great shape. He’s in a great frame of mind, and I think it’s important for all of us to have a little bit of grace and empathy for everything that Kyle went through last year. But that’s last year.
“The most important thing for me is we have our Hall of Fame quarterback. He and I are really going to probably feel it the most this season. Myself and the coaching staff devising a system where we can take advantage of all the strengths of our players; our Hall of Fame quarterback distributing the basketball and keeping everybody happy and keeping everybody feeling like they’re eating. That’s why I’m so grateful that we have Kyle Lowry. That guy can do it.”
As for moving forward without Tucker, Spoelstra said it would have to be replacement by committee, with the only newcomer added to the primary roster being lithe first-round pick Nikola Jovic, the neophyte 19-year-old forward.
“I feel like we have the versatility to go a lot of different ways,” Spoelstra said. “We can go big, we can go small, we can go fast. Tuck brought a very unique skill set defensively with his size and his IQ. But it may have to look a little bit different.
“That’s where we want to be open to the possibilities and different lineups, different fits for that. Then, also, the voice and leadership piece defensively. Different guys are going to have to step up and fill in those gaps.”
Foremost, with 14 returning players, Spoelstra said there can’t be an attitude of picking up where the team left off with its loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, that, instead, what is old has to become new again.
“I think one of the most important things that we have to think about is to start with a blank sheet of paper, to be open to how guys can be different, how rhythm can be different, based on different combinations,” he said. “I don’t want to assume anything.
“The connection piece and guys familiar, and there’s a continuity already in place, that certainly helps when you’re in practice. We’re not stopping quite as frequently to teach and go over the system. But each year is different. Last year was last year. And even though we’re bringing the majority of the guys back, I do want to be open-minded to how it can be different.”
Walz has $3.2M, Jensen has $864K for final weeks of campaign
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has $3.2 million in cash on hand heading into the final weeks of the campaign, while Republican challenger Scott Jensen has $864,000 left in the bank.
The Jensen campaign said it raised $1.8 million in the two-month reporting before Tuesday’s filing deadline to bring its total for the campaign cycle to $4.2 million. The campaign said in a statement Wednesday that it was a new record for a Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate, beating the $3.3 million that then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty raised for his 2006 campaign.
The Walz campaign said it raised $1.73 million in the same period, which ended Sept. 20, for a grand total for the election cycle of $4.4 million.
In other statewide races, Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison’s campaign reported that it had $923,000 in cash on hand after raising $996,000 since Jan. 1. GOP candidate Jim Schultz reported raising $775,000 this year and had $321,000 left.
Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon had $967,000 in cash on hand after raising $799,000 this year, while Republican challenger Kim Crockett had $119,000 left after collecting $286,000.
Democratic State Auditor Julie Blaha had $75,000 left after raising $197,000 since Jan. 1, compared with $162,000 in cash on hand and a total take of $351,000 for GOP candidate Ryan Wilson.
___
The story has been corrected to show that the Jensen campaign reported to the state Campaign Finance Board that it has $864,000 in cash on hand, not $916,000 as the campaign originally said.
