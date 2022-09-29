News
Vikings players getting all kinds of tips on how to handle six-hour time difference in London
Rookie Ed Ingram is looking for all the advice he can get as the Vikings prepare to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in London.
“I’ve never been out of the country before,” Ingram, Minnesota’s starting right guard, said Wednesday. “I literally just got my passport during (spring drills). I don’t know what to expect at all.”
Thankfully for Ingram and other members on the team, they are getting plenty of advice of late about how to handle the six-hour time difference. Much of it has come from executive director of health and performance Tyler Williams, who played a key role in the Vikings’ decision to leave for London on Thursday night and arrive Friday morning.
The Vikings arrived much earlier in previous trips to London for games. Like in 2013, when they left on Monday night and arrived Tuesday morning, and in 2017, when they left Wednesday night and arrived Thursday morning. And the Saints have been in London since Monday, flying out Sunday night from Charlotte, N.C., after a 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
“When I found out we were going to London, we did our due diligence,” Williams said of the Week 4 game, which was officially announced May 4. “We went to the drawing board and we consulted multiple sleep experts. With one of our partnerships with Sleep Number, we contacted some of their specialists to say, ‘Hey what’s the best process to get our guys performing their best?’ ”
Williams spent the previous 15 years with the St. Louis and then Los Angeles Rams, and they went to London four times. He said the Rams were twice overseas for a longer period and twice for a shorter period, and he believed the latter worked better.
“Our bodies function on kind of an internal clock, which we call circadian rhythm, and our players function off of those, so our goal is to first and foremost keep their rhythm the same,” Williams said. “We call that rhythm being on Central Time. We like our players to have the advantage of their own beds, have the advantage of the normal food, the chefs they have, their normal training facility, their locker, just any type of recovery strategies.”
The Vikings will leave at about 7 p.m. Thursday after conducting normal practices Wednesday and Thursday at the TCO Performance Center, and players are being encouraged to sleep on the seven-hour flight as much as they can. A meal will be served shortly after takeoff, lights will be turned off, sleeping masks will be distributed and taking melatonin will be an option for players.
After the Vikings arrive at about 8 a.m. London time, players will be encouraged to drink caffeine and to stay up during the day. They will have a practice Friday in London and then can sleep in Saturday morning. The Vikings will leave immediately after Sunday’s game, which will start at 8:30 a.m. CDT (2:30 p.m. in London) and be back in Minnesota at around 1 a.m. Monday.
Williams said the Vikings’ plan was put in place with their next game, Oct. 9 against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, in mind. In their previous two trips to London, they had a bye week following the game.
“The goal is to not have (players) fully acclimate (in London) because of the minute you fully acclimate, you’re going to have to fully acclimate back,” Williams said. “So the goal is to keep them on Central (Time) as much as possible, with knowing we’ll shift them a little bit.”
All of this sounds good to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. He was with Washington in 2016 when the team left Thursday night, and he ended up throwing for 458 yards in a 27-27 tie with Cincinnati.
“It’s something our staff has really been strategizing on since we found out we were playing there this spring,” Cousins said. “I remember being here at (spring drills) and it coming up, talking about the best way to do things.”
The strategy also sounds good to linebacker Jordan Hicks. He was with Philadelphia in 2018 when the Eagles left on a Thursday night for what was would be a 24-18 win over Jacksonville in London.
“It’s a matter of making sure we get sleep on the flight over there and then making sure that we follow the protocol that they’ve laid out in terms of trying to trick your body into staying up or getting sleep at certain different times,” Hicks said.
Defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson, in his sixth season, has never has played in London. He said he’s planning on drinking a lot of coffee after the team lands.
Ingram said he might also drink coffee though he hopes some of his favorite sports drinks with caffeine will be available. Considering Williams said the Vikings have “shipped over a ton of food,” players should have plenty of options.
“It’s going to be difficult, the time difference,” Ingram said. “I’m expecting a lot of us to be kind of off schedule. But they gave us a little schedule about when we get on the plane to get to sleep as quickly as possible. And I’m going to make sure I stay on that schedule and don’t take any naps (on Friday).”
Tua Tagovailoa remains questionable vs. Bengals, along with six other Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is officially questionable to play through his back and ankle injuries in Thursday night’s game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tagovailoa is one of seven Dolphins with a questionable designation heading into Thursday, according to the team’s Wednesday injury report. The others were tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), safety Brandon Jones (chest) and slot receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe)
Tagovailoa was originally deemed questionable by Mike McDaniel when the Dolphins coach spoke to reporters on Tuesday, but Tagovailoa said “the plan” was for him to play.
Miami’s quarterback left Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills at the first half’s two-minute warning after falling onto his back and having the back of his head hit the ground in a whiplash effect due to a late push from Bills linebacker Matt Milano after Tagovailoa threw a pass.
Tagovailoa appeared woozy and stumbled after getting up from the hit that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty. He was checked on the field, went into the locker room and got cleared through concussion protocol to return for the second half. He finished the 21-19 win 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown.
After the game, both Tagovailoa and McDaniel said it was actually a back injury that caused the quarterback to go down and later stumble — not head injury, as was originally announced by the team. Nonetheless, the NFL Players Association is investigating Tagovailoa’s concussion check. On Monday, McDaniel revealed there was also an ankle issue for Miami’s third-year signal-caller, but Tagovailoa said Tuesday the back was the bigger issue.
McDaniel expressed optimism on Tuesday in Tagovailoa’s availability based on a phone conversation they had late Monday night.
“Just him talking to me, I can tell in his voice, he is literally going to do everything he can and in his power,” McDaniel said. “I’ll know that, if he doesn’t play, it literally was not possible. Happy with the way he has so far progressed. Feel very optimistic because of how he’s going about it.”
Added Tagovailoa: “I’ve been up here getting treatment, doing everything I can to get as close to 100 percent as possible.”
Armstead’s status comes down to game day again after a second consecutive week without practicing as he nurses the toe ailment sustained in the opener against the New England Patriots. He was able to play without practicing against the Bills on Sunday and was limited for a practice for the Week 2 win at the Baltimore Ravens.
Injured Dolphins’ practice participation statuses listed on the team’s injury report for Monday through Wednesday are all estimations as Miami did not practice on Monday and held walkthroughs on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tagovailoa, Waddle, Howard and Jones were listed as limited participants on Tuesday and Wednesday after being estimated as non-participants on Monday. The team also moved up its flight to Cincinnati from Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday morning due to Hurricane Ian.
Howard and Jones were part of a Miami defense has the travel and short turnaround after the unit was on the field for more than 90 snaps in South Florida’s heat and humidity on Sunday against the Bills. Davis missed the game against Buffalo with the knee injury but could return Thursday.
The Dolphins also have reserve tight ends Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion) out for Thursday. The team said on Wednesday morning Carter did not travel with the team. Carter is still in concussion protocol after a blow to the head on a second-quarter kickoff in Miami’s Sept. 11 opener against the New England Patriots.
Offensive lineman Robert Hunt, cornerback Kader Kohou and defensive tackle Zach Sieler are ready to play on Thursday after improving their estimated status to full participation on Wednesday following “limited” listings on Tuesday.
Bengals ruled out defensive tackle D.J. Reader and tight end Drew Sample on Wednesday. Offensive tackle La’el Collins is questionable against the Dolphins.
Miami did not announce a practice-squad elevation to the game-day roster on Wednesday, but for a Thursday night game, it has a Thursday 4 p.m. deadline to make such a move. If the Dolphins want to promote wide receiver River Cracraft again, they have to sign him to the active roster.
The Dolphins used their allotment of three practice-squad elevations on Cracraft in the first three weeks of the regular season. That’s the maximum allowed by 2022 NFL rules before a team has to sign a player to the active roster should it want to bring him up for a fourth game.
If the Dolphins then want to send Cracraft back to the practice squad later on, they would have to release him to then sign him back. Between the two transactions, however, he would be eligible to be claimed off waivers by other NFL teams.
Miami wouldn’t have to make a corresponding move in signing Cracraft since it has an open spot on the active roster, at 52 instead of the maximum 53. The Dolphins, though, will need a spot when cornerback Byron Jones returns off the physically-unable-to-perform list and offensive lineman Austin Jackson comes back from injured reserve.
If Dalvin Cook can’t go Sunday, Vikings are confident in Alexander Mattison
Alexander Mattison’s impressive touchdown run in last Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions was nothing new to Vikings teammate Dalvin Cook.
Though many were surprised by Mattison’s ability to overpower several defenders near the goal line before finishing on his feet in the end zone, Cook has come to expect that type of stuff from his backup.
Angry run for @AlexMattison22. Three-point game in Minnesota!
📺: #DETvsMIN on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/J7IOHc1hZ4
— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022
“He’s just a guy that breaks tackles and makes plays for us,” Cook said. “You see it all over the field. No matter if we’re on the goal line, the red zone, the middle of the field. He puts his body in position to do some weird things.”
That’s precisely why the Vikings decided to hold on to Mattison as trade rumors swirled in training camp. He has established himself among the best backup running backs in the NFL, and while rookie Ty Chandler showed some flashes in the preseason, Mattison is a proven commodity if Cook ever has to miss time.
That could come into play for the Vikings in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints in London.
After reportedly dislocating his shoulder against the Lions last week, Cook did not return to the game, though he did remain with the team on the sideline.
“You kind of don’t want to go back in because the risk of doing something else to it is real high,” Cook said. “To put it like this, I would’ve not been able to be Dalvin Cook how they wanted me to be Dalvin Cook, and that’s not good for the team when we’ve got Alex that can go out there and be productive.”
As of right now the plan is for Cook to travel with the team to London. His status for the game itself likely won’t be decided until shortly before kickoff.
“If I’m ready to go, I’m ready to go,” said Cook, who missed Wednesday’s practice at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. “It’s a day-to-day thing. Just trying to get better.”
Ultimately, if Cook can’t go, the Vikings are confident in Mattison. Why wouldn’t they be? He has filled in admirably any time the Vikings have called his number.
“It’s been a luxury now for four seasons,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “We’ve had games or stretches of games where we’ve had to rely on Alex. He can do so much for us and we don’t have to skip a beat. It’s a big asset.”
The fact that not much changes when Mattison is in the game speaks to his grasp of the offense. Asked about the seamless transitions, Mattison said sometimes the offensive linemen don’t even know which running back they are blocking for on any given play.
“We operate the same,” Mattison said. “That’s really big for us to not really miss a beat with whoever is in the backfield.”
Though his usage will change if he’s the starter in Sunday’s game instead of the backup, Mattison plans to prepare the same way regardless. He has prided himself on being someone who can come into the game cold off the sideline and still make an impact.
“You see the production he gives us every time that I’m down or every time that I come off the field,” Cook said. “He’s got that next-man-up mentality.”
And that has served Mattison well throughout his career.
“He’s grown up so fast,” Cook said. “I wouldn’t want to go to war with nobody other than that guy being right behind me.”
Not surprising, Mattison feels the same way about Cook.
“That’s a brother to me,” Mattison said. “He took me under his wing when I came in, and it’s been nothing but love between us.”
As for the impressive touchdown run against the Lions last week, Mattison credited his unique balance that helps him get out of certain situations when the ball is in his hand. He added that it has been a topic of conversation with Cook this week.
“He always asks me how I do certain things,” Mattison said with a laugh. “There’s some stuff I can’t even explain. It’s something where we try to pick each other’s brain like, ‘How do you get out of that?’ It’s pretty cool to watch it back together.”
Victoria Beckham And David Beckham’s Marriage Probably Hitting The ROCKS Over Faded ‘DB’ Tattoo
Social media users are worried over a seemingly fading “DB” tattoo on Victoria Beckham‘s wrist. Rumors of a possible fallout went viral after the English fashion designer posted a tutorial video on Instagram talking about one of her signature lipsticks.
Fans of the 48-year-old immediately raised concerns over her husband David Beckham‘s initials DB which appeared to be fading on her wrist. According to her followers, this could be an alarm for a possible split between the couple.
However, it appears Victoria is just fading her tattoo but not her marriage or love for her husband. The “Spice Girls” used to be a tatts lover. She has several tattoos on her body including VII-VMMVI, an initial marking the couple’s wedding date. But now that old age is creeping in, she might just be turning a new leave hence removing her tatts.
Via TMZ:
Victoria Beckham has people worried her marriage with David Beckham might be on the rocks — and it all has to do with what appears to be a fading tattoo.
Fans took notice of VB’s wrist this week when she did a lipstick tutorial on IG, pointing out that some signature ink she normally rocks on her wrist seemed to be almost totally gone. It’s a cursive “DB” … obviously her husband’s initials, and one she’s had since their 10th anniversary.
From the video, it looks like the tattoo is in the process of being removed. You can still see traces of it — but the tat is certainly faded, and there’s no explanation thus far.
Of course, this is still a cause of concern for some — mostly because of Sylvester Stallone’s recent tattoo drama — but the public might be overreacting here.
Fact is, it appears Victoria is still wearing a wedding band on her left ring finger — plus, her and David were photographed last week holding hands in public. On the flip side, however, he did attend the Queen’s wake by himself a couple weeks ago.
UPDATE!!!
A source close to the couple has told TMZ that David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s marriage isn’t in a mess or hitting the rocks. Rather, Victoria had tattoos on her body removed which obviously affected the “DB” tat.
RIP to the ‘DB’ tat!
The post Victoria Beckham And David Beckham’s Marriage Probably Hitting The ROCKS Over Faded ‘DB’ Tattoo appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Justin Fields has to ‘learn from the mistakes’ as the Chicago Bears try to get their passing game in gear vs. the New York Giants
Maybe it will help Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields that he spent a week preparing for a Wink Martindale defense a year ago.
The outing was a short one for Fields. He was knocked out of a 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 at Soldier Field with bruised ribs suffered at the start of the third quarter. Fields was 4 of 11 for 79 yards.
But at least Fields has some recall from studying a Martindale defense as he digs into the game plan this week. First-year New York Giants coach Brian Daboll hired Martindale after the longtime Ravens coordinator parted ways with John Harbaugh.
Perhaps that will give Fields a head start in understanding the challenges coming for the Bears protection schemes. The Giants defense, which uses a wide variety of pressures, could have some unscouted looks for the Bears when the teams meet Sunday at MetLife Stadium (noon, Fox-32).
Fields said Wednesday he’s maintaining the same daily schedule he switched to last week, when he began arriving at Halas Hall earlier after a poor performance in Week 2 in Green Bay. In Sunday’s battle of 2-1 teams, the Bears don’t necessarily need Fields to win the game, but they can’t afford another two-turnover game like he had in the 23-20 Week 3 victory over the Houston Texans.
Fields has attempted the fewest passes by a starting quarterback each week this season, and it’s difficult to imagine the offense will be opened up anytime soon. According to the league’s Next Gen statistics, none of his 45 pass attempts this season has been into a tight window, reflective of his hesitancy to cut it loose.
He said he was locked on to Darnell Mooney on the play that turned into a 29-yard scramble against the Texans. That was the explanation for not throwing to an open Equanimeous St. Brown.
“Not really,” Fields said when asked if he was hesitating. “You’ve just got to listen to your feet and throw the ball on time.”
That’s one of the pressing issues for Fields, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and the rest of the offense. There aren’t enough plays in which the ball is coming out on time. That throws off the rhythm of plays that might work well on the practice field.
Fields was 8 of 17 for 106 yards in Week 3 with two interceptions by Texans safety Jalen Pitre. He described his performance as “trash” afterward. A case can be made his first three weeks are the worst three-game stretch for a Bears quarterback since Caleb Hanie passed for 359 yards in Weeks 13-15 of the 2011 season. Hanie was the backup, not a quarterback the Bears traded up to select in Round 1.
“It was frustrating for sure but got to learn from the mistakes,” Fields said of the win over the Texans, noting corrections are easier for everyone coming off a victory.
The Giants have allowed 100-yard rushers the last two weeks and rank 25th in the league in run defense, allowing 138.3 yards per game. They’re 28th in yards allowed per carry at 5.25, so it stands to reason Getsy will craft a run-heavy game plan with the Bears excelling in run blocking no matter who is in the backfield.
The offense has to be more proficient throwing the ball, and even modest success would go a long way toward balancing things out. The Giants have only three sacks and no interceptions.
So Fields keeps grinding away as the coaches look for a breakthrough.
“They’re really positive,” Fields said. “Just try to keep everybody on a positive page, learning from our mistakes.
“It’s life. It’s football. You’re going to make mistakes, you’re not going to be perfect. Just learning from your mistakes and making sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Finding playing time for Knicks fan favorite Obi Toppin will again be a challenge
For the fans, the appeal of Obi Toppin is understandable.
He’s the homegrown draft pick from New York City who grew up a Knicks fan, who lights up the Garden with his under-the-legs dunks and positive energy.
Toppin’s play last season suggested vast improvement and plus impact, while the player eating up minutes above him in the rotation — Julius Randle — was frustrated and sulking.
Still, there’s no assurance Toppin’s playing time will increase dramatically in this upcoming third year. The issue is multi-layered and probably starts with defense.
When a reporter Wednesday pointed out that Toppin’s speed and athleticism doesn’t translate equally to both sides of the ball, Thibodeau smiled and provided context.
“Innately, he’s much more comfortable playing offense. Because that’s what his strength is,” Thibodeau said. “I think defensively, I think he can get there. The NBA game is a lot different than the college game. So you’ve got to not only learn how the game’s different, you’ve got to learn the personnel, you’ve got to learn the schemes so that it becomes instinctive to you. But I see where you’re going with that, and it’s something he should strive for. I think he’s gotten better and he’s still not where he probably should be, or could be.”
Toppin, the eighth overall pick in 2020, was a disappointing rookie. His understanding of the defense was scattered. His shot was way off. It was more discouraging considering Toppin was an older draft pick and supposedly NBA-ready after winning College Player of the Year.
But Toppin came back last season with an improved corner 3-pointer and fastbreak efficiency impossible to keep on the bench. When Randle was injured or resting at the end of last season, Toppin averaged 20 points in the final 10 games while the Knicks went 7-3.
The breakout suggested a shakeup in the summer to either get Toppin more minutes or send him elsewhere, but the frontcourt rotation remained largely the same after the Knicks failed to acquire Donovan Mitchell.
It’s unreasonable to think the Knicks will bench Randle, who is only a year removed from being an All-NBA selection, just as his $106 million extension kicks in.
One option would be to go small with a Randle-Toppin frontcourt, but Thibodeau has resisted such a configuration. He said they’ve looked at it in practice and will experiment in preseason, but wasn’t encouraged by the results last season.
“The numbers will tell you it wasn’t very effective,” said Thibodeau, adding that it was a small sample size.
Toppin and Randle only played 209 possessions together last season and they were strong offensively (112.9 points per 100 possessions) but poor defensively (112.5 points allowed per 100 possessions), according to Cleaning the Glass.
“We don’t have to just see it in a game. We can see it in practice as well,” Thibodeau said. “So sometimes, I think people say, ‘Well, this works. Why wouldn’t you do that?’ Well, maybe we’ve looked at it. We’ve studied the numbers. We’ve watched it in practice and how does it impact the group? You have to ask those questions. But you always want to get a look at things, particularly in the preseason, so we’ll take a look at there.”
Thibodeau prefers the rim protection from a natural center and the front office gave him three this summer for a combined $82 million (Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims). Toppin’s opportunities have been unpredictable but he never complained.
“Not a lot of people in this position, so that’s all we can do is have fun,” Toppin said Wednesday. “Coach controls all that, and we’re here. I’m ready whenever my name is called, just like every other player. So, whenever my name is called, I’m gonna try to give it 110 every day.”
()
St. Paul homeowners face 15% tax increases as values outpace other property types
The average St. Paul homeowner can expect to pay $3,924 in property taxes next year, a one-year increase of $506 or 14.8 percent, according to new projections from Ramsey County’s budget office.
Those figures apply to the median home in the city, which last year was valued at $228,700 but today is worth $266,300.
Home values have risen faster than other property types. That means “taxes will shift somewhat,” with homeowners paying more, said Corey Erickson, interim deputy county assessor.
Tax bills will go up an average of 6.5 percent for apartments and just 1.3 percent for commercial buildings.
2023 PROPERTY TAXES
Here’s what the average St. Paul homeowner can expect to see on their property tax notices for 2023:
- $117 more for Ramsey County. The county plans to take a total of $339 million through its property tax levy, which is 4.5 percent more than last year.
- $281 more for the City of St. Paul. The city’s $202 million levy represents an increase of 15.3 percent, although about half of that jump will be offset by the elimination of fees that paid for street sweeping, lighting and seal coating.
- $76 more for St. Paul Public Schools. The district’s levy likely is going down by .9 percent, to $201 million, according to numbers released Wednesday. However, “The value of homes has increased enough that people still may see an increase in their property taxes,” while other property types pay less, said Lisa Rider, a controller for the district.
- $8 more for the Regional Rail Authority, whose levy is set by county commissioners and pays for public transit projects; it’s going up 2.7 percent, to $30.4 million.
- $24 more for other taxing districts. The county’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority will collect $11.4 million, up 2.9 percent, and the city’s HRA will collect $5.7 million, up 9.7 percent.
The tax impact won’t hit all homeowners evenly. Home values – and corresponding taxes – are up the most in the lower-value parts of the city, while values actually are down in the downtown area.
DEBT WORRIES
That fact had members of a joint tax planning body wringing their hands Wednesday over affordability and debt.
“These are huge increases” in property values and taxes in most neighborhoods, city councilmember Rebecca Noecker said during a meeting of the Joint Property Tax Advisory Committee.
She asked that the members meet to discuss what they can do to bring taxes down.
“It’s a frustration on our part, as well,” County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt said, noting that the median cost of living in Ramsey County exceeds the median income. “Affordability is such a huge issue.”
Commissioners Reinhardt and Trista MatasCastillo persuaded committee members to spend time digging into growing debt loads among the city, county and school district before they determine their respective 2024 tax levies a year from now.
The school district’s debt load has been growing fast over the last five years as it’s dramatically increased spending on building maintenance and renovations.
The portion of the district’s levy that pays for facilities is going up by $6.7 million next year, to $81 million. But that will be more than offset by levy reductions that deal with retired employee benefits and categories affected by decreased student enrollment and a reduction in the district’s community programming during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many residents will be eligible to apply for partial refunds on the property taxes they pay next year.
One type of the Homestead Credit Refund is for anyone whose property taxes go up by at least 12 percent in one year; the other is for those with household incomes under a certain dollar amount, which this year was around $120,000.
