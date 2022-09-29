News
Worker killed after construction accident in downtown St. Paul Wednesday
A construction worker was killed Wednesday afternoon in downtown St. Paul after being struck by a work truck, police said.
Few details about the accident, which occurred at a construction site near Wabasha Street and East Seventh Street near the Children’s Museum, were available Wednesday night.
St. Paul police officers and fire fighters responded to the accident scene Wednesday afternoon.
News
Tua Tagovailoa remains questionable vs. Bengals, along with six other Dolphins; Cracraft signed to active roster
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is officially questionable to play through his back and ankle injuries in Thursday night’s game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tagovailoa is one of seven Dolphins with a questionable designation heading into Thursday, according to the team’s Wednesday injury report. The others were tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), safety Brandon Jones (chest) and slot receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe)
Tagovailoa was originally deemed questionable by Mike McDaniel when the Dolphins coach spoke to reporters on Tuesday, but Tagovailoa said “the plan” was for him to play.
Miami’s quarterback left Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills at the first half’s two-minute warning after falling onto his back and having the back of his head hit the ground in a whiplash effect due to a late push from Bills linebacker Matt Milano after Tagovailoa threw a pass.
Tagovailoa appeared woozy and stumbled after getting up from the hit that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty. He was checked on the field, went into the locker room and got cleared through concussion protocol to return for the second half. He finished the 21-19 win 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown.
After the game, both Tagovailoa and McDaniel said it was actually a back injury that caused the quarterback to go down and later stumble — not head injury, as was originally announced by the team. Nonetheless, the NFL Players Association is investigating Tagovailoa’s concussion check. On Monday, McDaniel revealed there was also an ankle issue for Miami’s third-year signal-caller, but Tagovailoa said Tuesday the back was the bigger issue.
McDaniel expressed optimism on Tuesday in Tagovailoa’s availability based on a phone conversation they had late Monday night.
“Just him talking to me, I can tell in his voice, he is literally going to do everything he can and in his power,” McDaniel said. “I’ll know that, if he doesn’t play, it literally was not possible. Happy with the way he has so far progressed. Feel very optimistic because of how he’s going about it.”
Added Tagovailoa: “I’ve been up here getting treatment, doing everything I can to get as close to 100 percent as possible.”
Armstead’s status comes down to game day again after a second consecutive week without practicing as he nurses the toe ailment sustained in the opener against the New England Patriots. He was able to play without practicing against the Bills on Sunday and was limited for a practice for the Week 2 win at the Baltimore Ravens.
Injured Dolphins’ practice participation statuses listed on the team’s injury report for Monday through Wednesday are all estimations as Miami did not practice on Monday and held walkthroughs on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tagovailoa, Waddle, Howard and Jones were listed as limited participants on Tuesday and Wednesday after being estimated as non-participants on Monday. The team also moved up its flight to Cincinnati from Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday morning due to Hurricane Ian.
Howard and Jones were part of a Miami defense has the travel and short turnaround after the unit was on the field for more than 90 snaps in South Florida’s heat and humidity on Sunday against the Bills. Davis missed the game against Buffalo with the knee injury but could return Thursday.
The Dolphins also have reserve tight ends Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion) out for Thursday. The team said on Wednesday morning Carter did not travel with the team. Carter is still in concussion protocol after a blow to the head on a second-quarter kickoff in Miami’s Sept. 11 opener against the New England Patriots.
Offensive lineman Robert Hunt, cornerback Kader Kohou and defensive tackle Zach Sieler are ready to play on Thursday after improving their estimated status to full participation on Wednesday following “limited” listings on Tuesday.
The Bengals ruled out defensive tackle D.J. Reader and tight end Drew Sample on Wednesday. Offensive tackle La’el Collins and linebacker Germaine Pratt are questionable against the Dolphins.
Cracraft to active roster
Miami has not announced a practice-squad elevation to the game-day roster, but NFL Network reported Wednesday evening that wide receiver River Cracraft is getting signed to the team’s active roster. For a Thursday night game, a team has a Thursday 4 p.m. deadline to make elevations from the practice squad.
The Dolphins used their allotment of three practice-squad elevations on Cracraft in the first three weeks of the regular season. That’s the maximum allowed by 2022 NFL rules before a team has to sign a player to the active roster should it want to bring him up for a fourth game.
If the Dolphins then want to send Cracraft back to the practice squad later on, they would have to release him to then sign him back. Between the two transactions, however, he would be eligible to be claimed off waivers by other NFL teams.
Miami doesn’t have to make a corresponding move in signing Cracraft since it has an open spot on the active roster, starting the day at 52 instead of the maximum 53. The Dolphins, though, will need a spot when cornerback Byron Jones returns off the physically-unable-to-perform list and offensive lineman Austin Jackson comes back from injured reserve.
()
News
St. Paul City Council appoints new leaders to libraries, technology departments
The St. Paul City Council filled two director-level openings in the city’s library and technology departments on Wednesday by approving interim appointments.
Barb Sporlein was sworn in as interim director of the St. Paul Public Libraries, replacing Catherine Penkert, who resigned this month after nearly five years in the role. Sporlein has been the library system’s deputy director of operations for three years, and previously held deputy commissioner, planning or managerial roles with Minnesota Housing, the city of Minneapolis and the St. Paul Public Housing Agency.
Penkert, who spent 14 years with the city, has said she plans to spend more time with family.
The council swore in Drew Nelson as interim director of the Office of Technology and Communication. Nelson, who has worked for the city for three years, was formerly a business analyst in the private sector, a data analyst with Washington State and an intelligence and analytics manager with the U.S. Navy.
Previous Office of Technology and Communication director Sharon Kennedy Vickers, who stepped down in May, is now the chief executive officer of Software for Good, a Twin Cities-based company that develops web and mobile apps geared toward environmental and social change.
News
Magic condition themselves to see a bigger picture: The playoffs
NBA media day is somewhat like the first day of school around the league. For the Orlando Magic, it was the first day in their new training facility, and the first day to focus on the little things for a successful season.
When the Magic talk about those little things, it’s about more than making the players wear the same workout attire or finishing through the line during sprint drills. It’s about accountability and being a well-conditioned team.
Through the draft, the Magic have acquired the talent such as Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Mo Bamba, among others. Now, they’ll look to level up this year and limit their mistakes to be a true contender.
“Conditioning, decision-making, role-orientation. Those are the things that equal winning in this league,” said Jeff Weltman, the president of basketball operations for the the Magic. “Those things take time. It takes character and intelligence to internalize all that. That’s the process the team has to go through when you’re at this stage.”
Before the Magic look at the bigger picture, they have to look at the little things, and how are they’re going to condition. That goes beyond training like a marathon runner.
“It’s going to be playing more. There has to be a level of conditioning that comes with chemistry as well,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “I don’t know if it’s going to be running sprints all day, but it will be a lot of playing. They will play a ton more because they have to get a feel for the flow of the game and the rhythm of each other.”
All of it plays a part in the team’s accountability. That’s about dominating the simple and doing what’s asked.
“Accountability is our ability to make a simple pass and easy play. We asked our guys to be great decision-makers,” Mosley said. “Sometimes that has to do with not just the basketball in our hands, but off the ball. When are you cutting, are you creating space for your teammates? All those things are coming into play because we walked through that the entire year, so now we’ll be able to hit home even more so.”
As the Magic look to be a true playoff contender, they understand how disciplined they must become of mind and body. They must perfect the nuances of how to play the game of basketball.
“[Playing] is a great way to go about it because you can’t really simulate playing any other way other than getting out there and playing,” said Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in June. “That’s going to help us a lot and get us in even better shape, and making sure we’re one of the most fit teams in the league.”
Once they get the conditioning aspect down, the rest should fall into place for a team that finished 22-60 last season, last in the East at 15th.
“You can get out there and run wind sprints, you can run the hills, swim, and rock climb,” Bamba said, “but once you get out there and play the combination of lateral movements, jumping, and bumping up against bigger bodies, it’s all apart of basketball cardio and there’s nothing like it.”
Then comes the hard part.
()
News
Vikings players getting all kinds of tips on how to handle six-hour time difference in London
Rookie Ed Ingram is looking for all the advice he can get as the Vikings prepare to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in London.
“I’ve never been out of the country before,” Ingram, Minnesota’s starting right guard, said Wednesday. “I literally just got my passport during (spring drills). I don’t know what to expect at all.”
Thankfully for Ingram and other members on the team, they are getting plenty of advice of late about how to handle the six-hour time difference. Much of it has come from executive director of health and performance Tyler Williams, who played a key role in the Vikings’ decision to leave for London on Thursday night and arrive Friday morning.
The Vikings arrived much earlier in previous trips to London for games. Like in 2013, when they left on Monday night and arrived Tuesday morning, and in 2017, when they left Wednesday night and arrived Thursday morning. And the Saints have been in London since Monday, flying out Sunday night from Charlotte, N.C., after a 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
“When I found out we were going to London, we did our due diligence,” Williams said of the Week 4 game, which was officially announced May 4. “We went to the drawing board and we consulted multiple sleep experts. With one of our partnerships with Sleep Number, we contacted some of their specialists to say, ‘Hey what’s the best process to get our guys performing their best?’ ”
Williams spent the previous 15 years with the St. Louis and then Los Angeles Rams, and they went to London four times. He said the Rams were twice overseas for a longer period and twice for a shorter period, and he believed the latter worked better.
“Our bodies function on kind of an internal clock, which we call circadian rhythm, and our players function off of those, so our goal is to first and foremost keep their rhythm the same,” Williams said. “We call that rhythm being on Central Time. We like our players to have the advantage of their own beds, have the advantage of the normal food, the chefs they have, their normal training facility, their locker, just any type of recovery strategies.”
The Vikings will leave at about 7 p.m. Thursday after conducting normal practices Wednesday and Thursday at the TCO Performance Center, and players are being encouraged to sleep on the seven-hour flight as much as they can. A meal will be served shortly after takeoff, lights will be turned off, sleeping masks will be distributed and taking melatonin will be an option for players.
After the Vikings arrive at about 8 a.m. London time, players will be encouraged to drink caffeine and to stay up during the day. They will have a practice Friday in London and then can sleep in Saturday morning. The Vikings will leave immediately after Sunday’s game, which will start at 8:30 a.m. CDT (2:30 p.m. in London) and be back in Minnesota at around 1 a.m. Monday.
Williams said the Vikings’ plan was put in place with their next game, Oct. 9 against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, in mind. In their previous two trips to London, they had a bye week following the game.
“The goal is to not have (players) fully acclimate (in London) because of the minute you fully acclimate, you’re going to have to fully acclimate back,” Williams said. “So the goal is to keep them on Central (Time) as much as possible, with knowing we’ll shift them a little bit.”
All of this sounds good to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. He was with Washington in 2016 when the team left Thursday night, and he ended up throwing for 458 yards in a 27-27 tie with Cincinnati.
“It’s something our staff has really been strategizing on since we found out we were playing there this spring,” Cousins said. “I remember being here at (spring drills) and it coming up, talking about the best way to do things.”
The strategy also sounds good to linebacker Jordan Hicks. He was with Philadelphia in 2018 when the Eagles left on a Thursday night for what was would be a 24-18 win over Jacksonville in London.
“It’s a matter of making sure we get sleep on the flight over there and then making sure that we follow the protocol that they’ve laid out in terms of trying to trick your body into staying up or getting sleep at certain different times,” Hicks said.
Defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson, in his sixth season, has never has played in London. He said he’s planning on drinking a lot of coffee after the team lands.
Ingram said he might also drink coffee though he hopes some of his favorite sports drinks with caffeine will be available. Considering Williams said the Vikings have “shipped over a ton of food,” players should have plenty of options.
“It’s going to be difficult, the time difference,” Ingram said. “I’m expecting a lot of us to be kind of off schedule. But they gave us a little schedule about when we get on the plane to get to sleep as quickly as possible. And I’m going to make sure I stay on that schedule and don’t take any naps (on Friday).”
News
Tua Tagovailoa remains questionable vs. Bengals, along with six other Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is officially questionable to play through his back and ankle injuries in Thursday night’s game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tagovailoa is one of seven Dolphins with a questionable designation heading into Thursday, according to the team’s Wednesday injury report. The others were tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), safety Brandon Jones (chest) and slot receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe)
Tagovailoa was originally deemed questionable by Mike McDaniel when the Dolphins coach spoke to reporters on Tuesday, but Tagovailoa said “the plan” was for him to play.
Miami’s quarterback left Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills at the first half’s two-minute warning after falling onto his back and having the back of his head hit the ground in a whiplash effect due to a late push from Bills linebacker Matt Milano after Tagovailoa threw a pass.
Tagovailoa appeared woozy and stumbled after getting up from the hit that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty. He was checked on the field, went into the locker room and got cleared through concussion protocol to return for the second half. He finished the 21-19 win 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown.
After the game, both Tagovailoa and McDaniel said it was actually a back injury that caused the quarterback to go down and later stumble — not head injury, as was originally announced by the team. Nonetheless, the NFL Players Association is investigating Tagovailoa’s concussion check. On Monday, McDaniel revealed there was also an ankle issue for Miami’s third-year signal-caller, but Tagovailoa said Tuesday the back was the bigger issue.
McDaniel expressed optimism on Tuesday in Tagovailoa’s availability based on a phone conversation they had late Monday night.
“Just him talking to me, I can tell in his voice, he is literally going to do everything he can and in his power,” McDaniel said. “I’ll know that, if he doesn’t play, it literally was not possible. Happy with the way he has so far progressed. Feel very optimistic because of how he’s going about it.”
Added Tagovailoa: “I’ve been up here getting treatment, doing everything I can to get as close to 100 percent as possible.”
Armstead’s status comes down to game day again after a second consecutive week without practicing as he nurses the toe ailment sustained in the opener against the New England Patriots. He was able to play without practicing against the Bills on Sunday and was limited for a practice for the Week 2 win at the Baltimore Ravens.
Injured Dolphins’ practice participation statuses listed on the team’s injury report for Monday through Wednesday are all estimations as Miami did not practice on Monday and held walkthroughs on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tagovailoa, Waddle, Howard and Jones were listed as limited participants on Tuesday and Wednesday after being estimated as non-participants on Monday. The team also moved up its flight to Cincinnati from Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday morning due to Hurricane Ian.
Howard and Jones were part of a Miami defense has the travel and short turnaround after the unit was on the field for more than 90 snaps in South Florida’s heat and humidity on Sunday against the Bills. Davis missed the game against Buffalo with the knee injury but could return Thursday.
The Dolphins also have reserve tight ends Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion) out for Thursday. The team said on Wednesday morning Carter did not travel with the team. Carter is still in concussion protocol after a blow to the head on a second-quarter kickoff in Miami’s Sept. 11 opener against the New England Patriots.
Offensive lineman Robert Hunt, cornerback Kader Kohou and defensive tackle Zach Sieler are ready to play on Thursday after improving their estimated status to full participation on Wednesday following “limited” listings on Tuesday.
Bengals ruled out defensive tackle D.J. Reader and tight end Drew Sample on Wednesday. Offensive tackle La’el Collins is questionable against the Dolphins.
Miami did not announce a practice-squad elevation to the game-day roster on Wednesday, but for a Thursday night game, it has a Thursday 4 p.m. deadline to make such a move. If the Dolphins want to promote wide receiver River Cracraft again, they have to sign him to the active roster.
The Dolphins used their allotment of three practice-squad elevations on Cracraft in the first three weeks of the regular season. That’s the maximum allowed by 2022 NFL rules before a team has to sign a player to the active roster should it want to bring him up for a fourth game.
If the Dolphins then want to send Cracraft back to the practice squad later on, they would have to release him to then sign him back. Between the two transactions, however, he would be eligible to be claimed off waivers by other NFL teams.
Miami wouldn’t have to make a corresponding move in signing Cracraft since it has an open spot on the active roster, at 52 instead of the maximum 53. The Dolphins, though, will need a spot when cornerback Byron Jones returns off the physically-unable-to-perform list and offensive lineman Austin Jackson comes back from injured reserve.
()
News
If Dalvin Cook can’t go Sunday, Vikings are confident in Alexander Mattison
Alexander Mattison’s impressive touchdown run in last Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions was nothing new to Vikings teammate Dalvin Cook.
Though many were surprised by Mattison’s ability to overpower several defenders near the goal line before finishing on his feet in the end zone, Cook has come to expect that type of stuff from his backup.
Angry run for @AlexMattison22. Three-point game in Minnesota!
📺: #DETvsMIN on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/J7IOHc1hZ4
— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022
“He’s just a guy that breaks tackles and makes plays for us,” Cook said. “You see it all over the field. No matter if we’re on the goal line, the red zone, the middle of the field. He puts his body in position to do some weird things.”
That’s precisely why the Vikings decided to hold on to Mattison as trade rumors swirled in training camp. He has established himself among the best backup running backs in the NFL, and while rookie Ty Chandler showed some flashes in the preseason, Mattison is a proven commodity if Cook ever has to miss time.
That could come into play for the Vikings in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints in London.
After reportedly dislocating his shoulder against the Lions last week, Cook did not return to the game, though he did remain with the team on the sideline.
“You kind of don’t want to go back in because the risk of doing something else to it is real high,” Cook said. “To put it like this, I would’ve not been able to be Dalvin Cook how they wanted me to be Dalvin Cook, and that’s not good for the team when we’ve got Alex that can go out there and be productive.”
As of right now the plan is for Cook to travel with the team to London. His status for the game itself likely won’t be decided until shortly before kickoff.
“If I’m ready to go, I’m ready to go,” said Cook, who missed Wednesday’s practice at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. “It’s a day-to-day thing. Just trying to get better.”
Ultimately, if Cook can’t go, the Vikings are confident in Mattison. Why wouldn’t they be? He has filled in admirably any time the Vikings have called his number.
“It’s been a luxury now for four seasons,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “We’ve had games or stretches of games where we’ve had to rely on Alex. He can do so much for us and we don’t have to skip a beat. It’s a big asset.”
The fact that not much changes when Mattison is in the game speaks to his grasp of the offense. Asked about the seamless transitions, Mattison said sometimes the offensive linemen don’t even know which running back they are blocking for on any given play.
“We operate the same,” Mattison said. “That’s really big for us to not really miss a beat with whoever is in the backfield.”
Though his usage will change if he’s the starter in Sunday’s game instead of the backup, Mattison plans to prepare the same way regardless. He has prided himself on being someone who can come into the game cold off the sideline and still make an impact.
“You see the production he gives us every time that I’m down or every time that I come off the field,” Cook said. “He’s got that next-man-up mentality.”
And that has served Mattison well throughout his career.
“He’s grown up so fast,” Cook said. “I wouldn’t want to go to war with nobody other than that guy being right behind me.”
Not surprising, Mattison feels the same way about Cook.
“That’s a brother to me,” Mattison said. “He took me under his wing when I came in, and it’s been nothing but love between us.”
As for the impressive touchdown run against the Lions last week, Mattison credited his unique balance that helps him get out of certain situations when the ball is in his hand. He added that it has been a topic of conversation with Cook this week.
“He always asks me how I do certain things,” Mattison said with a laugh. “There’s some stuff I can’t even explain. It’s something where we try to pick each other’s brain like, ‘How do you get out of that?’ It’s pretty cool to watch it back together.”
Worker killed after construction accident in downtown St. Paul Wednesday
Tua Tagovailoa remains questionable vs. Bengals, along with six other Dolphins; Cracraft signed to active roster
St. Paul City Council appoints new leaders to libraries, technology departments
Magic condition themselves to see a bigger picture: The playoffs
Vikings players getting all kinds of tips on how to handle six-hour time difference in London
Tua Tagovailoa remains questionable vs. Bengals, along with six other Dolphins
If Dalvin Cook can’t go Sunday, Vikings are confident in Alexander Mattison
Victoria Beckham And David Beckham’s Marriage Probably Hitting The ROCKS Over Faded ‘DB’ Tattoo
Justin Fields has to ‘learn from the mistakes’ as the Chicago Bears try to get their passing game in gear vs. the New York Giants
Finding playing time for Knicks fan favorite Obi Toppin will again be a challenge
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
News5 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes