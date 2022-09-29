Zach Wilson expected to start Sunday at Steelers: ‘I’m 100%, I’m ready to go’

It has been a long wait for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to return from injury. Now, the moment is here.

Wilson, barring any setbacks, will start Sunday on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I’m 100 percent, I’m ready to go,” Wilson said. “Of course, the biggest thing is that I haven’t played ball in a little bit. You can replicate it as much as possible. I’m just going to have fun with this process and get back in and give it my best.”

In the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, Wilson suffered a bone bruise and a meniscus tear that caused him to get arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Aug. 16. The procedure was done in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

The timeline for Wilson’s return was initially thought to be a two to four-week recovery. However, four days before the Jets’ season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, it was announced that Wilson wouldn’t return at the earliest against the Steelers in Week 4.

“It’s frustrating,” Wilson said. “But I think everyone deals with injury. It is kind of how you handle it and get back and prepare yourself to come back and still play well with missing some time.”

Wilson has been preparing for his return for the last couple of weeks as the Jets have gradually increased his practice regime. He wasn’t placed on injured reserve, so that allowed Wilson to participate in drills, walkthroughs and some seven-on-seven work, even if it was on a limited basis. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft was officially cleared to practice full-time for the first time since training camp.

“It’s exciting to get him back on the football field,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “It’s been six weeks and there’s a lot of different things that have to go around in terms of making sure that we run an efficient offense.

“From us as coaches to the O-line to receivers running routes — everyone’s involved. It’s exciting to get him back out there, but at the same time, it is not all about Zach. It is about making sure we are executing on all cylinders as we should.”

Wilson will return to a Jets team still searching for their offensive identity. Outside of the fourth quarter comeback victory against the Browns in Week 2, Gang Green has had issues moving the football down the field effectively.

Joe Flacco, who started the first three games of the season, has struggled with decision-making and holding on to the football. In the 27-12 loss to the Bengals Sunday, Flacco completed 28-of-52 passes for 285 yards and two interceptions. He also fumbled the ball twice.

With it being his first start of the season, Wilson says he doesn’t have to remind himself not to try and do too much.

“Nah, that’s thinking too much,” Wilson said. “My mind right now is I’m going to give this everything that I have and I’m going to have fun with it and let the result kind of take care of itself.

“If I go out there and play my game like how I’m supposed to and have that short-term memory after plays and move on, I think things are going to go well.”

Although Flacco has thrown for 901 yards in three games, the Jets only have five offensive touchdowns during that span. With Wilson back, this should give the Jets more mobility at the quarterback position with a Steelers team that loves to send blitzes from various positions on the field.

While Pittsburgh will be without pass rusher T.J. Watt (torn pectoral muscle), it is still averaging three sacks per game, tied for eighth in the league.

Not only will the Jets offensive line have to contend with five-time Pro Bowler Cameron Heyward, but they also will need to be mindful of where defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and linebacker Alex Highsmith, who has 4.5 sacks, is at all times.

“We’ve never been in the stadium against him,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said about Wilson. “So it’s some unknown there.

“But that’s life this time of the year, that happens particularly the early portion of the season in terms of first time exposure of a guy. The things that are important to us in terms of in his mobility, obviously. We will weigh in how that could factor into play, whether it’s schematics or the things that he’s capable of doing and extending plays or create plays.

“We expect them to maintain their personality.”

