Pin 0 Shares

The dream of exhibiting a video game movie on the big screen was realized by Hollywood. By doing so, it opened the doors to a long history of strange productions and gamers’ pixel tears.

The video game superstition was finally broken in May 2019 by Detective Pikachu. It was the Super Mario Bros that began all this strife to put a stop to it.

A development of 2019 is that Pikachu has been overtaken by the second Angry Birds movie just months after its debut, surprising the doubters by garnering many positive reviews.

Here Are the Top 10 Video Game-Related Films So Far

Resident Evil (2001)

10 Best Movies Based on Video Games

Capcom released the Resident Evil video game in 1996 for the PlayStation. Hollywood published a video series based on this horror video game for the big screens in 2001.

You can watch Resident Evil movies in order to better understand how the story unfolds from the first to the last release, since all the films are sequels of their earlier works.

The Resident Evil films featuring Milla Jovovich are of varying calibre; from “very terrible” to “decently humorous,” they cover the gamut. The first film in the genre, Resident Evil, belongs to the latter category.

The most interesting and entertaining image is the one in the foreground. This is partly because, at this point in the story, we don’t know very much about Jovovich’s Alice.

Mortal Kombat (1995)

10 Best Movies Based on Video Games

This one is the corniest and most ludicrous movie ever made, but it is these elements that give the movie its charm. It contains some drama while also exhibiting standard ’90s action film clichés (macho males, music, language).

The characters in the movie are surprisingly good and different from one another throughout the tale, and the casting is good. Even the vintage effects have a certain appeal.

In contrast, Mortal Kombat is a fantastic video game adaptation of a motion picture that offers both thrills and humor.

Mortal Kombat (2021)

10 Best Movies Based on Video Games

It is blatantly evident that Mortal Kombat 2021 is a superb movie based on video games.

Like many popular movies, MK is merely thoughtless entertainment and is not intended to upset you.

The movie features iconic fight scenes with a spooky twist from the franchise.

Uncharted (2022)

10 Best Movies Based on Video Games

Most video game-based films are successful enough to have sequels. In contrast, Uncharted made around $395 million at the box office from an estimated $120 million expenditure.

As a result, Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures, referred to the movie as the company’s “latest hit film series.”

Shakespeare is not uncharted. The plot has been done before, albeit with better actors, and the performances are uninteresting.

Assassin’s Creed (Year 2016)

10 Best Movies Based on Video Games

Assassin’s Creed has always had a strong concept. Have you ever considered using a device to relive your ancestors’ lives? What about the notion of the Templar or Assassin orders warring for centuries?

You wouldn’t expect a gaming series to have as much depth as it has. Even if the 2016 film adaptation has issues, it does a fantastic job of portraying the novel’s premise in a cinematic setting.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

10 Best Movies Based on Video Games

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, being a family movie, isn’t the best either, but it’s one of the best video game movies out there!

Surprisingly, the inclusion of the Knuckles and Tails within the movie canon adds to the beauty of the work.

STH (2019)

10 Best Movies Based on Video Games

When Blue Blur stormed onto the big screen at the beginning of 2019, most people assumed quite so much. Ben Schwartz, a Parks and Recreation actor, gave Sonic enough energy that Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik didn’t overwhelm the primary character.

It is reasonable to argue that Carrey’s silly cartoon antagonist represents a crucial turning point in the movie. It does play a significant role in Sonic’s success.

Consequently, even though Dr. Robotnik isn’t the most sophisticated villain to appear in a kid’s movie, you won’t care because you’ll enjoy yourself so much while watching it.

Detective Pikachu (2019)

10 Best Movies Based on Video Games

This movie is loosely based on the Pokémon video game for the Nintendo DS of the same name.

Ryan Reynolds is what gives it an advantage over gameplay. The main character is hilariously portrayed by Reynolds, and he gets along well with Justice Smith.

Additionally, the film shows a credible scenario where humans and Pokémon cohabit.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2009)

10 Best Movies Based on Video Games

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was influenced by the 2003 smash hit Pirates of the Caribbean. While reviews were mixed, most thought it was an improvement over prior video game-based films.

The story centers on Jake Gyllenhaal’s Prince Dastan and Gemma Arterton’s Princess Tamina as they attempt to free a nation from a legendary sand curse.

The prince’s agility and character development are two game-inspired elements that the movie basically incorporates. In the end, Sands of Time is an action-adventure movie that has flaws but is still enjoyable.

Silent Hill (2006)

10 Best Movies Based on Video Games

The first game in the series, Silent Hill, which debuted in 1998 for the original PlayStation, is the main inspiration for Silent Hill. In addition, it is based on the original story, which features Rose looking for her son or daughter in the eerie town of Silent Hill.

The most lethal horror movie ever produced has not been Silent Hill. However, it does a good job of bringing the crazy, demonic universe and the history of its source material to the big screen.

Conclusion

We’ve listed our top picks for video game-based movies in this article.

However, we owe an obligation of appreciation to the younger generation of writers, directors, and film producers who grew up playing computer games and who devoted time and resources to making the necessary cinematic adaptations.

We hope you will enjoy reading this blog post and learning more about the best video game-based films.