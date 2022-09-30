News
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-New York Giants game, including 2 powerful running games — plus our Week 4 predictions
The Chicago Bears and New York Giants, playing under new head coaches Matt Eberflus and Brian Daboll, are two of eight NFL teams that missed the playoffs in 2021 but have started this season 2-1 or better.
The Bears and Giants will meet Sunday at MetLife Stadium with a chance to build on those starts. As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game.
1. Players in the spotlight
Saquon Barkley and Khalil Herbert
Barkley is looking more like his old self than the one who was limited to 181 carries for 627 yards in 15 games the last two seasons because of injuries.
The Giants running back has 53 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns over three games, including 164 rushing yards against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. Stopping Barkley will be a big task for a Bears run defense that has allowed 157 rushing yards per game.
“He has big thighs, he has great contact balance, he can hit home runs — so he can take it the distance,” Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. “The one thing that I do see that maybe I am not sure that I saw years ago, they feed him the ball in the passing game also. So he’s well improved there and they try to bring pressure and he blocks. He’s a complete back.”
On the flip side, the Bears running game is second-best in the NFL with 186.7 rushing yards per game. Herbert didn’t miss a beat when top running back David Montgomery went down against the Houston Texans last week, totaling 157 yards and two touchdowns.
With Montgomery missing practice Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, the Bears likely again will count on Herbert to drive the offense.
“He has a cool patience about him,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “Coach (David Walker) does a great job with those guys and training their eyes where they’re supposed to be. But Khalil’s got a really cool patience about him that he’s able to let things happen and make it feel like he’s not necessarily going full speed but he is, which then allows him to make cuts and read off the blocks of guys really well.
“But to me what stood out (against the Texans) compared to the other ones was his ability to make the first defender miss, whether that was a stiff arm, whether that was running through a tackle, whether that was a make-you-miss move, that was the biggest improvement this week.”
2. Keep an eye on …
The Bears pass rush versus Daniel Jones
Eberflus said this week that the six sacks the Bears have through three games isn’t enough, noting that beyond getting their four-man rush going, the pressure has “got to come from everybody.”
This week could be a good opportunity for a spark.
In the Week 3 “Monday Night Football” game, the Dallas Cowboys pressured Jones on 24 drop-backs, according to ESPN. The Giants quarterback was hit 12 times and was sacked five times. He has been sacked 13 times this season and completed 59 of 92 passes for 560 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Defensive line coach Travis Smith said the Bears won’t mimic the Cowboys but will try to seize the opportunity to affect the quarterback while being true to themselves.
“If we do the things that we’re coached to do, the things we’ve been doing all week, then it should be a really good game for us,” Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones said.
“We’ve got to stop the run though. That’s the only way to get sacks. That’s at the forefront of our minds right now is stopping the run, making sure we keep Saquon in the box, populating to the ball. Stop explosive plays. If we get them back between second-and-long, third-and-long, those are where we want to be.”
Even though the Bears are gearing up to challenge the Giants, who will be on short rest, Williams is cautioning his players not to think it will be too easy to get to Jones.
“Good coaches solve problems,” Williams said. “And so I try to tell our guys not to go into the ballgame thinking that what you saw the week before in terms of deficiencies that you’ll see (it) the next week.”
3. Pressing question
Will this be the week Justin Fields and the Bears passing game start clicking?
It will be the biggest question every week until Fields has a breakout game, even if the running game has looked very good so far.
Fields declared he played like “trash” against the Texans, completing 8 of 17 passes for 106 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions and was sacked five times.
Through three games, Fields has attempted just 45 passes, and over the last two games he has thrown three interceptions and no touchdowns. But Getsy said again Thursday that Fields has his trust and that the playcalling has been about exploiting matchups — not about being afraid to have Fields throw.
The Giants have given up 203 passing yards per game.
“We do whatever we have to do to win games,” Getsy said. “So we’ve opened up the passing game. It’s not like we haven’t called pass plays or that we’ve been intimidated to call a play by any means. We’re calling the game we feel is best to attack with our matchups.
“The perspective is that everything is just because it’s through Justin. But we have 10 other guys that we have to account for too. Sometimes we aren’t able to go five wide and spread people out because of matchups we have to deal with.”
4. Short-handed
The Bears again could be without top cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who is recovering from a quad injury and missed practices Wednesday and Thursday.
But they’ll also be facing a depleted Giants receiving corps.
The Giants lost one of their most productive receivers when Sterling Shepard, who had 13 catches for 154 yards, suffered a torn ACL in his left knee against the Cowboys. Two other receivers, Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson, are battling injuries that kept them out of practice Wednesday and Thursday.
Richie James leads the Giants with 14 catches for 146 yards, while Barkley has added 13 catches for 91 yards. No other receiver has more than five catches.
“As you look at what they do have in terms of the depth chart, they have guys that can really run,” Williams said. “They have guys that are good with the ball in their hands and they have some guys that can stretch the defense and then one or two of the guys that may not have been playing that are big and catch 50/50 balls that turn out to be not so 50-50, more like 70-30 in their favor. So it’s still a good group, but the engine that runs that team is the running back.”
5. Injury report
The status of rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. is the biggest question this week after he was limited for a second straight practice with a hamstring injury. The Bears, who placed receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve with a calf injury, are still waiting for Jones to make his NFL debut and could use his help on offense and in the return game.
Montgomery, Johnson, linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) all missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. Ryan Griffin (Achilles) sat out Thursday, as did defensive end Robert Quinn (illness) and kicker Cairo Santos (personal).
Linebackers Roquan Smith (quad) and Sterling Weatherford (ankle) were limited Thursday.
Along with Shepard, Robinson and Toney, defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) and cornerbacks Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and Nick McCloud (hamstring) didn’t practice. Cornerback Aaron Robinson (appendix) and linebacker Jihad Ward (knee) were limited.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (2-1)
The Giants are proof that even when you throw first-round draft picks at your offensive line issues, it doesn’t necessarily solve problems. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, the fourth pick in 2020, has had a bumpy start. Right tackle Evan Neal, selected at No. 7 this year, was worked over by the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. Quarterback Daniel Jones is being pressured on 40% of his drop-backs, the highest percentage of his career. While the Bears pass rush has been spotty with six sacks, this is a chance for Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson to get going. Opponents have totaled 29 hits on Jones, a crazy total through three games, which will lead to takeaway opportunities. If the Bears can come out with a positive turnover margin, they will win — even if Justin Fields continues to struggle.
Bears 20, Giants 17
Colleen Kane (2-1)
There’s certainly an opportunity for the Bears to pull off their first road victory of the season, especially if the defense can disrupt Daniel Jones the way the Cowboys did Monday. I also think Bears running back Khalil Herbert can have another solid game in place of David Montgomery. But I’m not entirely confident in the Bears defense’s ability to slow down Saquon Barkley, and nobody can be sure what we’re going to see from Justin Fields. That uncertainty, coupled with a hostile road environment, make me think the Giants will win a close one.
Giants 24, Bears 23
Dan Wiederer (2-1)
This all starts with the Bears’ ability to contain Saquon Barkley, who clearly has been the engine of the Giants offense. By limiting Barkley, the Bears will earn opportunities to attack the shaky Giants pass protection and make things uncomfortable on quarterback Daniel Jones, who is operating with a stunningly depleted receiving corps. This is a vote of confidence in the Bears’ defensive tenacity and dedication to the running game. And hey, this is the week in which Justin Fields completes at least a dozen passes and makes a handful of game-changing contributions.
Bears 23, Giants 19
()
First weather alert: Ian’s remains will bring rain
Brian Daboll is aggressively trying to turn the New York Giants around. Should the 1st-year coach have been given that shot with the Chicago Bears?
With 1 minute, 6 seconds remaining in his first game as coach of the New York Giants, Brian Daboll made a decision that could have awoken the vultures in the nation’s largest and most vociferous media market.
He went for two.
The Giants had battled out of a 13-0 halftime hole on the road against the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Daniel Jones capped a 73-yard touchdown drive with a 1-yard pass to fullback Chris Myarick, pulling the Giants within 20-19 with just more than a minute remaining.
Now it was go time.
Eleven plays earlier, Daboll had instructed offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to ready a play for the 2-point conversion. Daboll also gathered a handful of defensive players and offensive substitutes on the sideline when that possession began and told them his intentions.
“I said, ‘Hey, if we score, I’m going for two. You guys good with that?’ And they said, ‘F yeah!’ ” Daboll said.
The potential lurked for high-profile disappointment and subsequent public backlash. But Daboll didn’t give that much thought. He had spent the previous five months assuring players that as long as they gave him their trust, focus and full investment, he would believe in them in the biggest moments with little fear of failure.
The NFL, he told them time and again, is a players game. The coaches are tasked with creating the best possible situations to succeed. But when games are on the line, players must rise and determine the result.
Thus, Daboll dismissed the thought of playing for overtime and activated the green light. Kafka sent in a call for a shotgun shovel pass to running back Saquon Barkley.
“I wasn’t surprised,” Jones said.
Truth be told, the play didn’t really work. Titans linebackers Dylan Cole and David Long Jr. had it sniffed out, infiltrating the Giants backfield within two seconds of the snap. But Barkley did, well, Saquon Barkley things, cutting to his right around Cole and Long, then barreling through a trio of defenders at the goal line for the go-ahead score.
The Giants won Daboll’s debut 21-20 and had, at the very least, one day’s evidence that a team’s belief and aggressive mentality could produce the ultimate game-day adrenaline rush.
“It’s a new era,” Barkley proclaimed after the win.
Added Daboll: “We’re going to be aggressive. … That’s the mindset I want our players to have. If it didn’t work, I could live with it.”
As one of 10 new head coaches this season — and one of five without NFL head coaching experience — Daboll remains in the early stages of building his program, articulating his vision and resetting the Giants’ culture.
Like his coaching opponent this weekend, Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears, Daboll is aware the 2022 season will require substantial patience and a surplus of resolve as a rebuilding team low on talent experiences the inevitable performance dips and mental funks that accompany the big-win highs.
But Daboll remains confident his plan for returning the Giants to prominence will work. He pitched a similar plan to the Bears in mid-January, when he was one of 11 candidates to interview for the head coaching vacancy at Halas Hall. The sides, though, ultimately steered in different directions.
The big-picture ripple effect? Hard to say. But just as the Bears’ decision to draft Mitch Trubisky in 2017 was always destined to be compared against the quarterbacks they passed over — namely Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson — the franchise’s 2022 reboot will require similar scrutiny for years.
Daboll will be part of that assessment and will cross paths with the Bears again this weekend.
The popular candidate
Eight-plus months after the Bears began their coaching search, a large segment of the fan base hasn’t forgotten that Daboll was the most popular candidate for the opening, an offensive maestro in the middle of a well-timed professional hot streak when the job came open and an appealing prospect for an organization eager to unlock the full potential of quarterback Justin Fields.
A day before that initial Zoom conversation with the Bears, Daboll propelled the Bills offense to a near-perfect game in an eye-opening 47-17 playoff thrashing of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The Bills scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions and finished the game with three “victory formation” kneel-downs.
Josh Allen threw for 308 yards and five touchdowns, punctuating a regular season in which the Bills averaged an AFC-best 28.4 points and 381.9 yards.
It’s presumed Daboll referenced that fireworks show in his sales pitch to the Bears committee. A week later, in what became an epic divisional-round clash at Arrowhead Stadium, he turned his offense loose in front of the man whom the Bears eventually hired as general manager: Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.
In a game that intoxicated the NFL audience, the Chiefs outlasted the Bills 42-36 by winning the overtime coin flip and scoring right away, making sure Daboll and Allen didn’t get a final say. But that was after the Bills rolled up 422 total yards and Allen led five touchdown drives, throwing two go-ahead TD passes in the final two minutes of regulation.
Poles was present to see it all and form his own conclusions.
Daboll was asked Wednesday about his bid for the Bears job last winter and what he remembered about his Jan. 16 Zoom conversation with the team’s five-person search committee before Poles was hired. His recollection was vague and he offered little detail of how he tried to win over search leader Bill Polian and Bears Chairman George McCaskey.
“That’s a long time ago,” Daboll said. “I’ve interviewed at a lot of different places. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mr. McCaskey and the people who were on that call. Each interview is always a little bit different. But you’re honored, you’re privileged, you’re humbled when you get those opportunities with any one of the teams. And I certainly was.”
To many around the league, aggressively pursuing Daboll — no matter who the GM was — was the Bears’ most logical move, given the work he did over four seasons transforming Allen from a flawed and inconsistent quarterback into a championship-level MVP candidate.
As one league source put it, with the Bears urgently trying to do the same with Fields, Daboll “almost made too much sense.”
“He was a leader at the forefront of developing one of the great quarterbacks and great offenses in football,” the source said. “He took a guy (in Allen) who was packing cantaloupes on his family’s farm near Fresno not all that long ago and who everyone said was overdrafted and never going to make it when he got into the league, and he turned him into a potential multiyear MVP candidate.”
The potential of linking Fields with that kind of developmental experience seemed intriguing.
Enhancing Daboll’s resume was his experience within championship programs. He was part of five Super Bowl championship teams during two stints with Belichick and the Patriots (2000-06 and 2013-16). In 2017, he worked as Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator at Alabama, helping oversee quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoaand Mac Jones during the Crimson Tide’s march to the national title.
The last four seasons, with the awakening of the Bills offense, might have been the most impressive.
“He was a big part of one of the great turnarounds in football,” the league source said. “That organization in Buffalo was dead for 17, 18 years. The Bills went from being (dead on arrival) when that staff got there to now being a Super Bowl contender. His fingerprints were on that.”
It was no surprise Daboll found himself in high demand in January. At one point, the buzz within several league circles suggested he was likely to become the Miami Dolphins coach. That didn’t come to fruition. And for whatever reason, his connection with the Bears never fully clicked either. At Halas Hall, Daboll became merely the 11th name on a log of 25 coach and GM interviews the Bears conducted over 13 days.
After they hired Poles as their GM on Jan. 26, Daboll wasn’t part of the two-day, three-candidate interview process in Lake Forest, with Poles only diving deeper with Eberflus, Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn.
A day after Poles hired Eberflus to lead the Bears, Daboll rejoined new Giants GM Joe Schoen — the former Bills assistant GM who also interviewed with the Bears that month — as the new coach in New York.
A study in contrast
At this stage, it’s a gigantic leap to presume a Bears-Daboll union would have instantly vanquished the franchise’s quarterback demons, turned Fields into a standout and made the Bears a regular championship contender.
Heck, it’s far too early even to forecast that Daboll will be coaching the Giants by 2024. None of their three previous head coaches — Joe Judge, Pat Shurmur and Ben McAdoo — made it to a third season.
After opening with two wins, the Giants faltered Monday night in a 23-16 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys and head into Sunday’s game against the Bears with an offense ranked 21st in total yards and 18th in scoring under Daboll. There has yet to be a magic breakthrough for fourth-year quarterback Jones. And there’s growing belief around the league that Schoen and Daboll will push to select their quarterback of the future in April.
Four or five years from now, it might turn out that Eberflus emerges as the cream of the coaching crop among the 10 men who were hired this year and the five others the Bears interviewed.
But at the very least, folks in Chicago will keep Daboll’s performance in New York in their peripheral vision. The sideways glances will only increase if the pronounced struggles Fields has experienced over the first three games continue deeper into the season.
On Sunday, Bears fans will watch Daboll’s team play its fourth game with the kind of concentration and aggressive mentality he asks for. That will also provide a chance to size up the retooling Giants program against the one Eberflus is solidifying in Chicago.
Few would be shocked if the Bears snagged a road victory for an attention-grabbing 3-1 start. In gritty September wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans, Eberflus was proud of the way his players adhered to his much-publicized HITS principle and how the Bears quickly became a team that runs the ball well and stops the run reliably on defense.
Equally significant, Eberflus loves how hard his players have worked to increase their stamina and fortitude. “That’s our foundational piece,” he said Wednesday. “We want to have that mental and physical toughness in the second half. If you’re in shape and you have good stamina — both physical and mental stamina — you’re able to execute a little bit better and finish plays a little bit better.”
Poles — who, it’s worth noting, was also a top candidate for the Giants GM opening in January before the Bears hired him — hasn’t hidden his feelings about Eberflus. When Poles hired Eberflus, he was drawn to the coach’s discipline and poise and loved his vision for the kind of team he wanted to mold.
By early September, the first-time GM offered a four-word reinforcement of his first and biggest hire: “I love that dude.”
At that point, Poles had seen the results of the Bears’ offseason program, the way new work habits were established and unwavering standards were set. Now, after the first three weeks of the season, Poles also has seen Eberflus’ ability to steady and direct a team during games.
Much like the Giants’ 2-point conversion in Week 1 offered a jolt of energy, the Bears’ focus and perseverance through excessively wet conditions at Soldier Field in their season-opening win offered a glimpse of the identity Eberflus is trying to shape.
Daboll and Eberflus once coached together as Cleveland Browns assistants under Eric Mangini in 2009 and 2010. On Sunday, they will reunite at MetLife Stadium, both on a quest to improve to 3-1 and accelerate their belief-building process.
At his introductory news conference in January, Daboll promised to remain authentic and accountable, clear in communicating expectations and intent on building strong relationships throughout the Giants building.
He was certain his two-plus decades of coaching experience had served him well, broadening his perspective on how to unite an organization. He stopped short of saying his marriage with the Giants came at the perfect time.
“I don’t know that there’s ever a perfect time,” he said. “Do I feel prepared? Yes. Do I know there will be some obstacles and challenges? Of course. That’s this league.”
It’s also a league of comparisons. That figures to be evident again Sunday.
The 700Mhz 5g band and why telcos are chasing it
mini
700 MHz is among the lower 5G bands, while 4G frequencies are usually between 700 and 2,500 megahertz (MHz). High frequency bands offer higher speeds but are limited by a smaller coverage area. Conversely, low frequency bands offer relatively slower speeds but a wider coverage area, ideal for a country like India. And for this reason, 700 MHz is considered a premium band.
The mega 5G auction which started on July 26 saw the four players Reliance Jio, Adani Group, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea – bidding for the right to offer 5G service in frequency bands for 20 years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would launch 5G services in India during the inauguration of the Indian Mobile Congress in Delhi on Saturday morning.
Let’s take a look at the big surprise of this auction – the surprisingly high demand for 700 megahertz (MHz) spectrum.
The auction took place in the low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), medium (3300 MHz) and high (26 GHz) frequency bands, most offerings focused on the mid, high and 700 MHz bands.
What are these different groups?
High frequency bands offer higher speeds but are limited by a smaller coverage area. Conversely, low frequency bands offer relatively slower speeds but a much wider coverage area, ideal for a country like India.
For this reason alone, 700 MHz is considered a premium band, with a higher price – the reason why it was not auctioned in 2021 and 2016. According to chipset manufacturer Qualcomm, 700 MHz can reach more 300 Mbps download speed under test conditions.
Even so, several observers were surprised that the 700 MHz played so much during the auction. To put that into perspective, 700 MHz is among the lowest frequency 5G bands, while 4G frequencies are typically between 700 and 2500 MHz.
Nitin Soni, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings, said: “So there’s a lot of activity on 700MHz, which is a little surprising. We thought most of the activity would be on C-band, which is 3 GHz. , and also on the 26 GHz band. But I think because telecom operators are also incentivized to reduce their spectrum usage fees, activity is much higher in the 700 MHz band .
The highest band offered, the 26 GHz frequency, offers speeds over 1 Gbps but is limited to a coverage area of a few kilometers, and even trees have been known to disrupt coverage.
But if what Soni says is true, and most telecom providers go for the 700MHz band, we’ll essentially get a slightly faster version of 4G. But the 700 MHz band helps service providers build a cost-effective 5G network because the lower frequency leads to wider coverage, and it also has the benefit of a high disturbance threshold – it can penetrate buildings while , as shown above, higher frequencies are scrambled by a few trees in their coverage area.
However, regardless of when 5G services are rolled out, Soni estimates it could take up to a few years for wider adoption. “During the first few years, the business of 5G use cases will evolve. In the beginning, there will be applications that will need 5G speed. India,” he said.
First post: Jul 27, 2022, 6:32 PM STI
“Bloodhearted villains, you will answer for everything”
ALONA MAZURENKO — FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, 11:38 AM
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians fired 16 rockets at Zaporizhzhia on the morning of September 30. He says that the invaders were furious because of the success of the Ukrainian army at the front and [that’s why] they killed civilians.
Source: Telegram from Zelensky
Quote from Zelensky: “The terrorist state fires rockets at the civilian population in Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv regions and Dnipropetrovsk region. It strikes Ukrainian regions with rocket launchers and drones.
In [just] one morning the occupiers fired 16 rockets at Zaporizhzhia and the neighborhood! Only complete terrorists act [like] this, [the ones] which should have no place in the civilized world.
The enemy is raging and seeking revenge for our steadfastness and failures. He cynically kills peaceful Ukrainians, because he lost everything human long ago.
Bloodthirsty scoundrels! You will certainly answer. For every Ukrainian life wasted.”
Details: On September 30, at around 7:30 a.m., the invaders launched a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia. A civilian humanitarian convoy with civilians came under fire as it drove out of town near the car market.
About 25 dead and 50 injured are currently reported; children are among the victims.
Journalists are fighting on their own front line. Support Ukrainska Pravda or becoming our patron!
David Shapiro: U.S. Supreme Court vs. states’ highest courts: We are giving kids the wrong message
American schoolchildren are growing up with a badly oversimplified lesson about their own government. They are learning that the U.S. Supreme Court is the nation’s “highest court,” a label that erroneously diminishes the power of state supreme courts. Correcting this understanding goes beyond pedagogical accuracy — it is essential for our democracy.
As future voters, students should gain a proper understanding of the impact of their state supreme courts, rather than learning to aggrandize the U.S. Supreme Court alone.
While Washington alone determines U.S. Supreme Court seats, voters elect state supreme court justices in nearly half the states. In other states, citizens can boot justices by voting not to retain them.
Coming on the heels of the demise of Roe v. Wade, the new school year — and a new U.S. Supreme Court term beginning early in October — provide the perfect moment to reassess how teachers and parents characterize the Supreme Court and other courts in the classroom and beyond.
The truth is there is not a single “highest court” in the United States — there are dozens of them. The U.S. Supreme Court is indeed the highest court for the interpretation of federal law, but each state’s supreme court pronounces the final word on state law. If a state supreme court recognizes a right under its own state constitution — say the right to abortion access or protection against solitary confinement — the U.S. Supreme Court has virtually no power to step in.
State supreme courts therefore command a sphere of judicial power that no other court can countermand. In a case about state constitutional law, a state supreme court is in effect “higher” than the U.S. Supreme Court.
As California Supreme Court Justice Goodwin Liu said in a lecture, “The crucial point is that state courts, as the ultimate arbiters of state law, have the prerogative and duty to interpret their state constitutions independently” of the U.S. Supreme Court. State supreme courts “often do give respectful consideration to relevant Supreme Court decisions, just as they often give respectful consideration to relevant decisions of sister states,” Liu said, but each state supreme court gets the final word on its own law.
Nonetheless, children of all ages imbibe the idea of a unitary “highest court.” For example, “The Supreme Court,” a book for Level 1 readers, exclaims: “The Supreme Court is powerful. It is the highest court in the United States!” A 208-page book for older students titled “Our Supreme Court” reiterates the term “highest court” eight times.
Most Americans likely hear the “highest court” idea for the first time as children, and it’s a hard notion to shake, even in adulthood. In fact, while writing this, I realized that even I have written law review articles calling the U.S. Supreme Court “the high court” rather than one of many high courts.
Teaching the truth about state court power is more important now than ever. The dismantling of Roe and many other recent decisions on topics ranging from voting rights to excessive force by police makes it very likely that the U.S. Supreme Court will scale back or eliminate long-standing rights that it ultimately controls — rights under the U.S. Constitution.
In fact, conservatives are projected to retain a Supreme Court majority for 30 years. In contrast, judicial turnover in state supreme courts is far more common, in both appointment states and election states. No state other than Rhode Island grants a lifetime appointment to its supreme court justices. On Nov. 8, voters in 30 states will decide state supreme court seats in election or retention votes. State courts therefore will figure ever more prominently in the civil rights battles of the future as advocates seek to restore under state constitutional law rights lost under federal law.
To be clear, the rule of law depends on accepting the U.S. Supreme Court’s rulings on federal law, just as it depends on accepting state court orders on state law. In addition, the Constitution dictates that state laws must yield in the rare instances when they conflict with federal laws. Giving state courts their due does not mean minimizing, much less defying, the U.S. Supreme Court in cases where it indeed acts as the highest authority — cases interpreting federal law.
But the U.S. Supreme Court itself acknowledges the rightful independence of state supreme courts. Just last year, in Jones v. Mississippi, a case in which I failed to persuade the court to vacate my client’s sentence of juvenile life without parole under the Eighth Amendment, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the majority that the court’s holding “does not preclude the States from imposing additional sentencing limits.”
While liberals might feel especially motivated to avoid aggrandizing the U.S. Supreme Court, conservatives have long celebrated the power and independence of state courts. With the country deeply divided on two critical institutions — education and the Supreme Court — teaching the court accurately could provide a rare source of consensus on both issues. It’s something to hope for, at least, in a new term at the schoolhouse and the courthouse.
David Shapiro is director of the Supreme Court and Appellate Program at the Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center and a clinical professor of law at Northwestern University. He wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.
Coin designs for King Charles III published by the Royal Mint of the United Kingdom
A commemorative five pound coin depicting the head of King Charles III held by an employee of the Royal Mint in London, UK, Thursday September 29, 2022.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
LONDON — The first coin featuring King Charles III was unveiled on Friday and is expected to be used by the public before the end of the year.
The 50p coin shows a likeness of the British king created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, who said it was his smallest work.
King Charles faces left on the coin, following a tradition that sees each successive monarch change profile.
He does not wear a crown, which previous kings did not wear either, although Queen Elizabeth II did in all five coins produced during her reign.
An employee organizes a display of coins during the unveiling of the design of the first King Charles III coins by the Royal Mint in London, UK, Thursday September 29, 2022.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The same image will be used on the 1 pence to £2 coins from the start of next year.
The text on the new coin says “CHARLES III • D • G • REX • F • D • 5 BOOKS • 2022”, a shortening of the Latin “King Charles III, by the grace of God, defender of the faith”, the BBC reported.
The existing 29 billion coins featuring the Queen in circulation in the UK, as well as Commonwealth countries including Australia, New Zealand and Canada, will be legal tender and will be phased out naturally and over time.
It was once common for the public to wear pieces depicting more than one monarch.
A coin display showing the five versions of Queen Elizabeth II’s head used during her lifetime, and the new head of King Charles III on a new 50p coin
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The Royal Mint, which has been making coins featuring the monarch for more than 1,100 years and is Britain’s oldest company, said it will be available for collectors next week and will generally be in use before the end of the month. ‘year.
“While technology has advanced, we continue to honor British craftsmanship passed down over centuries,” said Anne Jessopp, chief executive of the Royal Mint.
“Our team of skilled model makers, toolmakers and engravers will ensure that the King’s effigy is faithfully reproduced on millions of pieces.”
The Royal Mint will also release a £5 commemorative crown – a coin intended for use as a memento or collectible which is not generally accepted – featuring images of Queen Elizabeth II around the start and end of her reign 70 years old.
The reverse of a commemorative five pound coin depicting two portraits of Queen Elizabeth II being held by an employee of the Royal Mint.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
King Charles ascended the throne on September 8 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother.
This week, the palace said the cause of death recorded on his birth certificate was “old age”. She was 96 years old.
