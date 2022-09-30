News
After Hurricane Ian rips through Fort Myers, Twins get all-safe news on personnel in Florida
The Twins watched helplessly from afar as Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, causing mass destruction in the area often referred to as the “Southern Tip of Twins Territory.”
Days earlier, they made the decision to evacuate their facility, the Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla., sending players and personnel home, out of harm’s way. But still, plenty current and former employees were in Fort Myers and the surrounding areas when the hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. The storm caused widespread flooding and damage in the area.
The Twins held a moment of silence on Thursday afternoon at Target Field before their game against the Chicago White Sox, flashing photos of the wreckage on the scoreboard.
“Obviously the last several days have been gut-wrenching,” team president Dave St. Peter said. “… Our focus has been the safety of those folks, trying to care for those people, trying to provide a level of support. That will be ongoing. The good news is, as far as I know, everyone’s safe and accounted for.”
St. Peter said the Twins were “pretty forceful” in telling their employees to evacuate, and he believes people heard that and followed suit. The Twins flew their rehabbing major leaguers up to Minneapolis, and infielder/outfielder Alex Kirilloff, who lives in the area during the offseason and has been rehabbing after having season-ending wrist surgery, left with his young family to Pittsburgh, where he is from originally.
The Twins also got some good news, at least preliminarily, on their complex, which is inland.
St. Peter said an initial inspection revealed some moderate wind damage and limited water damage to the facility. A few dugouts and batters’ eye were damaged, in the storm, too.
The academy at the facility is currently being used as a staging area for first responders.
“We’ll assess the facility in the days to come,” St. Peter said. “There are other priorities for the complex right now that are pretty obvious. … I think the big unknown from a complex perspective is whether we have sustained anything structural. We’re not going to know that for a while.”
As for when offseason activity will pick up again in Florida, St. Peter said that’s far from their priority right now. They will first get through the next few days and weeks before making a determination about when to resume normal operations.
And now that they know everybody is safe and accounted for, the focus has turned on how to help and offer support.
“It’s been a big part of Twins territory for more than 30 years, and we’ll lean into efforts to help people there in the days and weeks to come,” St. Peter said. “So that will be our focus here going forward. More to come on that soon.”
Ravens DT Michael Pierce has season-ending surgery on torn biceps
Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce underwent season-ending arm surgery Thursday, four days after he tore his biceps in the team’s Week 3 win over the New England Patriots.
Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Pierce was still uncertain whether he would undergo surgery or play through the injury this season. But on Thursday, Pierce shared on Instagram that he’d decided to have his arm repaired. He missed 11 games last season with the Minnesota Vikings, mostly with elbow and triceps injuries.
Pierce is the fourth Raven to suffer a season-ending injury in the season’s first three weeks. The defense also lost cornerback Kyle Fuller (torn ACL) in Week 1 and outside linebacker Steven Means (torn Achilles tendon) in Week 2. Left tackle Ja’Wuan James (torn Achilles tendon) was sidelined in the season opener.
Pierce, who started his career in Baltimore and returned this offseason on a three-year, $16.5 million contract, was expected to anchor the middle of the Ravens’ run defense. His injury deals another blow to an underperforming unit; the Ravens are allowing 5 yards per carry (tied for sixth worst in the NFL) and rank 23rd in run defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders.
With Pierce unavailable, the Ravens will have to lean more on tackles Broderick Washington and Travis Jones, a third-round pick in this year’s draft. Practice squad player Isaiah Mack could also join the line’s rotation.
This story may be updated.
Rare sedition charge at center of Jan. 6 trial. Here’s a look at what the charge means.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The founder of the Oath Keepers and four associates are on trial in the Capitol attack on charges that include seditious conspiracy — a rarely used Civil War-era accusation that strikes to the heart of what prosecutors say happened that day.
Stewart Rhodes and his followers are the first Jan. 6 defendants to stand trial on such a charge for what prosecutors say was not a suddenly ignited riot but a coordinated plot to stop the transfer of presidential power.
The stakes are high for the Justice Department, which hasn’t tried a seditious conspiracy case in a decade and hasn’t won a guilty verdict since the 1995 prosecution of Islamic militants who plotted to bomb New York City landmarks.
Prosecutors say Rhodes and his far-right extremist group spent weeks preparing to use violence to stop Biden from becoming president. Rhodes, a Texan, recruited members to come to Washington, amassed weapons and organized armed teams to be on standby outside the city in case they were needed, authorities say.
The plot came to a head, prosecutors say, on Jan. 6 when Oath Keepers were captured on camera shouldering their way through the mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters and storming the Capitol in military-style stack formation.
The Oath Keepers, for their part, have said their preparations, training, gear and weapons were to protect themselves against potential attacks from left-wing antifa activists, or to be ready if Trump invoked the Insurrection Act to call up a militia to support his bid to stay in power. Rhodes has said there was no plan to attack the Capitol and the members who went inside went rogue.
Jury selection started on Tuesday for the trial that is expected to last several weeks.
Here’s a look at the charge of seditious conspiracy and its history:
___
WHAT IS SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY?
The law was enacted after the Civil War to arrest Southerners who might keep fighting the U.S. government.
In order to win a seditious conspiracy case, prosecutors have to prove that two or more people conspired to “overthrow, put down or to destroy by force” the U.S. government or bring war against it, or that they plotted to use force to oppose the authority of the government or to block the execution of a law.
Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson and Thomas Caldwell aren’t charged with conspiring to overthrow the government or levy war.
Instead, prosecutors charge that they conspired to forcibly oppose the authority of the federal government and forcibly block the execution of laws governing the transfer of presidential power.
Specifically, the Oath Keepers are accused of conspiring to forcibly obstruct the execution of the Electoral Count Act and the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution, which address the counting of electoral votes.
Seditious conspiracy calls for up to up to 20 years behind bars, if convicted. Rhodes and his associates also face several other serious charges.
WHY CAN IT BE DIFFICULT TO PROVE?
The charge has rarely been brought in recent memory, and with mixed results.
It’s not enough to merely show the defendants advocated the use of force — prosecutors must show they conspired to use force. Seditious conspiracy cases are legally complex, and prosecutors are sometimes reluctant to file the charges because they can be difficult for juries to grasp.
“Juries don’t understand them, then when you want to communicate that idea to a larger audience, the public doesn’t really understand,” said Jeffrey Ian Ross, a criminologist at the University of Baltimore.
While seditious conspiracy has a broad definition, “sometimes juries want more than simple use of force against the government, because the term ‘sedition’ conjures an image of overthrowing the government,” said Barbara McQuade, who was U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan when a judge there cleared militia members of the charge in 2012.
“In the case of Jan. 6, however, because the attack against the government took place at the U.S. Capitol, while it was certifying a presidential election, even these high expectations can be met,” McQuade, now a University of Michigan Law School professor, said in an email.
Alan Rozenshtein, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School, also said prosecutors shouldn’t have a difficult time proving seditious conspiracy in the Oath Keepers’ case.
“If this is not sedition, I don’t know what is,” he said.
WHO HAS FACED THE CHARGE BEFORE?
The last time the Justice Department tried a seditious conspiracy case was in 2010 in an alleged Michigan plot by members of the Hutaree militia to incite an uprising against the government.
A judge ordered acquittals of the sedition conspiracy charges at a 2012 trial, saying prosecutors relied too much on hateful diatribes protected by the First Amendment and didn’t, as required, prove the accused ever had detailed plans for a rebellion.
Lawyer William Swor, who represented Hutaree militia leader David Stone, has said that prosecutors in the case failed to prove that group members were “more than just talking” and were “actively planning to oppose the government.”
Stone’s “diatribes evince nothing more than his own hatred for — perhaps even desire to fight or kill — law enforcement; this is not the same as seditious conspiracy,” the judge said.
The last successful seditious conspiracy trial was in the 1995, when Egyptian cleric Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman and nine followers were convicted in plot to blow up the United Nations, an FBI building, and two tunnels and a bridge linking New York and New Jersey.
Abdel-Rahman, known as the “Blind Sheikh,” argued on appeal that he was never involved in planning actual attacks and his hostile rhetoric was protected free speech. He died in federal prison in 2017.
Prosecutors also secured seditious conspiracy convictions in another, now largely forgotten storming of the Capitol building in 1954. Four pro-independence Puerto Rican activists rushed the building and opened fire on the House floor, wounding several representatives.
Also, Oscar Lopez Rivera, a former leader of a Puerto Rican independence group that orchestrated a bombing campaign that left dozens of people dead or maimed in New York, Chicago, Washington and Puerto Rico in the 1970s and early 1980s, spent 35 years in prison for seditious conspiracy before President Barack Obama commuted his sentence in 2017.
And in 1988, jurors in Fort Smith, Arkansas, acquitted white supremacists charged with seditious conspiracy. The defendants were accused of plotting to overthrow the federal government and establish an all-white nation in the Pacific Northwest, and conspiring to kill a federal judge and FBI agent.
WHO FACES SIMILAR CHARGES IN THE JAN. 6 ATTACK?
A total of nine members or associates of the Oath Keepers are fighting seditious conspiracy charges. A second trial for the other Oath Keepers charged in the case is to begin at the end of November.
Three other Oath Keepers have already pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy, are cooperating with investigators and could testify against Rhodes at trial. Rhodes’ lawyers have claimed in court documents that those Oath Keepers are lying and pleaded guilty only because they were pressured by the government and hoped to get lighter sentences.
Several members of another far-right extremist group, the Proud Boys, have also been charged with the crime, including former chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio. They are scheduled to stand trial in December.
____
Richer reported from Boston.
The outlook for Magic guard Markelle Fultz’s toe, plus other injury updates
If it were up to Markelle Fultz, he’d been a more active participant in the Orlando Magic’s training camp despite recently fracturing his big left toe.
“If it was up to me, I’d play,” Fultz said during the team’s media day on Monday. “That’s me. I’m kind of crazy.”
With president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman saying Fultz will be sidelined for training camp, Fultz will have to wait at least a few more weeks before he can be back on the floor with his teammates.
Weltman and Fultz declined to publicly establish a timeline for Fultz’s return after fracturing the bone earlier in the month, but there’s optimism he won’t be sidelined for long — especially since the injury didn’t require surgery.
“The bone healing typically [takes] 3-6 weeks,” said David Lee, MD, orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon and chair of the orthopedics department at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. “And kind of depending on that, obviously there’s going to be a little bit of rehab to get him up to speed. The range, maybe, for returning to play would be somewhere between 4-8 weeks.”
Based on when Fultz’s injury first happened, a 4-8 week timeframe for his return would be mid-October through mid-November.
The Magic opener their season against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 19, playing seven games in October and eight games by Nov. 16 — including a seven-game homestead from Nov. 3-16.
Fultz doesn’t expect to miss a significant amount of time. An important step for his recovery will be no longer having to wear a walking boot on his left foot.
“The boot allows him to still bear weight on it and get around, which helps him not fall too far behind in terms of his muscle atrophy,” Lee said. “Even that short period of time in the boot will still definitely, especially an elite athlete at that level, it’ll still cause some muscle atrophy that’ll require some work to get back to speed.”
After the bone fully heals, the rehab will focus on building the muscles in and around his foot back up.
“The challenge would be finding the balance of trying to move and push forward with the rehab aggressively versus doing it a little too soon,” Lee said, “and as a result having a minor setback in the sense, the toe starts to hurts, gets swollen again and then he has to pull back from the rehab process.
“The big toe, there’s a more significant role than the smaller toes in terms of balance and push-off. For an elite athlete playing the sport he does, it’s something you don’t want to underestimate or take lightly. The good news is if it didn’t meet the indications that’d lead to a recommendation for surgery, there’s still a very good prognosis in terms of his ability to heal it and return back to 100%.”
Fultz, who’s missed most of the last two seasons because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that he suffered in January 2021, used the offseason to build off the playing time he was able to get in 2021-22.
After a 14-month absence, he returned to the floor last season in a home win over the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 28 and averaged 10.8 points (47.4% shooting), 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 20 minutes (18 games).
“I feel great,” Fultz said. “My body still feels amazing. All the work I put in this summer to come into the season and give myself the best chance, I still feel like that’s very effective. A minor setback. We don’t have a timeline on when I’ll be back, but, again, I can say I feel really, really good just physically and mentally with where I’m at.
“I feel like I won’t miss a beat. My goal right now is to do everything that I can and get back on the court as soon as I can, but also, just be here for my teammates and myself. As you all know, it’s not my first time sitting out so I know how to use this time wisely and effectively.”
Other injury updates
Harris will also be sidelined during training camp while he works his way back from having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Aug. 31 after tearing his meniscus.
Multiple orthopedic surgeons told the Orlando Sentinel that most players who opted for an arthroscopic meniscectomy, like Harris, return in 6-8 weeks — a timeframe for mid-to-late October.
Harris was seen during Tuesday’s practice going through catch-and-shoot drills with his teammates and individual dribbling and shooting drills.
“He’s moving through his progressions nicely and he’s worked hard,” Weltman said. “He came in in great shape and what I’ve been told is that’s actually going to allow him to move through this at a good level.”
The Magic haven’t publicly disclosed a timeline for Harris’ return.
“Rehab is going great right now,” Harris said. “Just keep taking it one day at a time.”
Bol Bol, who had right foot surgery on Jan. 18 and was officially ruled out for the 2021-22 season by the Magic in mid-March, is fully participating in training camp.
Moe Wagner, who was sidelined for World Cup Qualifiers and EuroBasket 2022 while with the German men’s national basketball team because of an ankle injury, is also a full participant.
The Magic opened training camp with two sessions on Tuesday but haven’t been able to practice since because of Hurricane Ian.
As of Thursday afternoon, it wasn’t known if they’d practice Friday — three days before playing their first preseason game against the Grizzlies in Memphis Monday.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Staff picks for Week 4 of 2022 NFL season: Dolphins vs. Bengals, Commanders vs. Cowboys, Chiefs vs. Buccaneers and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 4:
Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer (25-22-1 overall, 7-9 last week): Bengals
Childs Walker (26-21-1 overall, 9-7 last week): Bengals
Ryan McFadden (23-24-1 overall, 6-10 last week): Dolphins
Mike Preston (26-21-1 overall, 8-8 last week): Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints in London (Sunday, 9:30 a.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Saints
Childs Walker: Vikings
Ryan McFadden: Vikings
Mike Preston: Vikings
Chicago Bears at New York Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Giants
Childs Walker: Giants
Ryan McFadden: Giants
Mike Preston: Giants
Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Browns
Childs Walker: Browns
Ryan McFadden: Browns
Mike Preston: Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Eagles
Childs Walker: Eagles
Ryan McFadden: Eagles
Mike Preston: Eagles
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Chargers
Childs Walker: Chargers
Ryan McFadden: Chargers
Mike Preston: Chargers
New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Jets
Childs Walker: Steelers
Ryan McFadden: Steelers
Mike Preston: Steelers
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Lions
Childs Walker: Lions
Ryan McFadden: Lions
Mike Preston: Lions
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Colts
Childs Walker: Colts
Ryan McFadden: Colts
Mike Preston: Colts
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Cowboys
Childs Walker: Cowboys
Ryan McFadden: Cowboys
Mike Preston: Cowboys
Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Panthers
Childs Walker: Panthers
Ryan McFadden: Cardinals
Mike Preston: Panthers
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Raiders
Childs Walker: Raiders
Ryan McFadden: Raiders
Mike Preston: Broncos
New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Packers
Childs Walker: Packers
Ryan McFadden: Packers
Mike Preston: Packers
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Chiefs
Childs Walker: Chiefs
Ryan McFadden: Chiefs
Mike Preston: Buccaneers
Los Angeles Rams at San Fransisco 49ers (Monday, 8:30 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: 49ers
Childs Walker: 49ers
Ryan McFadden: Rams
Mike Preston: Rams
Hyde5: Who was filming Dolphins practice? Plus, how to beat the Bengals on Thursday night
What in the name of Zapruder was happening at the Miami Dolphins practice in Cincinnati on Wednesday with someone sending video of a few plays on social media?
And does it matter?
First, someone with the Twitter handle JFolkUHC shot video of a handful of Dolphins walk-through plays on Wednesday, and the league is looking into it, according to a league source. That’s not the type of thing the league wants teams to have to fight. The prime news value was that Tua Tagovailoa was at quarterback. That would suggest he’s going to play Thursday night despite injury issues from last Sunday, as is has been expected as this week went on.
There were a couple simple pass formations, a run, a punt — but you don’t rarely, if ever, see video of teams at such practices. Then again, due to Hurricane Ian, the Dolphins left South Florida early Wednesday and practiced at the University of Cincinnati.
If that gets you riled up a little, relax.
Another picture shows a group of people watching the Dolphins practice. In other words, they knew people were watching and, in today’s world, a video could get out. So it wasn’t the best-case scenario, obviously, a team practicing on a short week in a new site with people around. Nor was it Don Shula moving their practices before Super Bowl VII out of concern George Allen would be spying on them at the designated site (cue to “Still Perfect,” my book on the ‘72 Dolphins that’s out with the 50th anniversary edition.)
It’s not a perfect world in a short week with a hurricane altering travel plans. But nor is it anything that will tilt Thursday’s game.
Let’s get into the weekly five ways the Dolphins can win Thursday’s game:
1. Offense takes control. This looks to be a game the Dolphins offense will be asked to bear more of the load. Why? Because the defense was on the field for 90 plays Sunday — about a game-and-a-half by normal measure — and has to be feeling those effects on a short week. The offense, meanwhile, played closer to half a game with 39 plays. Cincinnati has a good defense, as they rank eighth in yards (310.7 a game) and ninth in points (18.3). A couple injury questions play dramatically into the game. One is whether Tua plays, which is expected at this point. The other is Cincinnati defensive tackle D.J. Reader being out with a knee issue. The 340-pound tackle is labeled by Cincinnati media as the MVP of the defense.
2. Josh Boyer vs. Joe Burrow. The Bengals are susceptible to a rush and Dolphins defensive coordinator Boyer has had great success again this season with blitzing. Safety Brandon Jones strip-sack caused a touchdown against New England, and safety Jevon Holland’s strip-sack led to a touchdown against Buffalo. The Bengals have given up 15 sacks, tied for most allowed in the league. They rebuild their offensive line this year in hopes of keeping Burrow upright. They only gave up two sacks last week to the Jets so maybe their problems are improving.
2. Terron Armstead vs. Trey Hendrickson. First, the issue is if Armstead plays with a toe issue. He hasn’t practiced this week and is listed as “questionable,” although media reports Thursday morning said he would play. He neutralized Buffalo’s Von Miller on Sunday and is the foundational piece of this line. Hendrickson, the former Florida Atlantic player, was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after 2.5 sacks, two quarterback more quarterback hits and two forced fumbles against the Jets. He has 13.5 and 14 sacks the past two seasons. He has 20 sacks in 23 games with Cincinnati.
3. Can the Dolphins run the ball — or should they just air it out again? This would seem a good week to flash an effective running game with Reader out and this Dolphins defense needing help. The Dolphins have run for 65, 86 and 41 yards the first three weeks. Chase Edmonds (3.4 yards a carry) and Raheem Mostert (3.3) could use a big game. Then again, the strength of the Dolphins is Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle making big plays. The Bengals have faced the arms of Mitch Trubisky, Cooper Rush and Joe Flacco thus far, so it’s hard to measure just what their 15th-ranked pass defense can do.
4. Tagovailoa vs. Burrow. The draft-class partners will always be measured against each other in some form. The backstory has Dolphins owner Steve Ross’ “joking” $100,000 offer to coach Brian Flores to lose games — Flores didn’t think he was joking, as his lawsuit says. But in the 2019 Burrow Bowl the Bengals came back from a 35-12 deficit in the second half through onside kicks, Hail Marys, two defensive touchdowns — and the Dolphins had the No. 1 pick in their sights as a tie game went to overtime. They won in overtime, then beat New England in the season finale to get the fifth pick. Now the prizes of that draft meet.
5. How well did Cincinnati study the Zapruder films?
Prediction: Cincinnati 27, Miami 24. There’s just a lot working against the Dolphins this week starting with that exhausting Buffalo win in Sunday’s heat. Going 3-1 are this tough first month of schedule is an achievement. Of course, going 4-0 is in their sights. Actually, only one Sun Sentinel reporter is picking the Dolphins.
()
Roger Maris Jr. recognizes Aaron Judge as potential home run champ, takes aim at steroid users: ‘Baseball should do something’
Aaron Judge is now tied for the Yankees’ franchise and American League single-season home run record, however, according to Roger Maris Jr., he tied the all-time home run record on Wednesday night.
Maris Jr. spoke to the media in Toronto on Wednesday night and took aim at steroid users in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ,” Maris said after Judge matched Maris’ record-setting total of 61 homers with the Yankees in 1961. “I mean, that’s really who he is if he hits 62, and I think that’s what needs to happen. I think baseball needs to look at the records and I think baseball should do something.”
Maris added that he believes Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa’s home run seasons were illegitimate. His father’s record was “broken” in 1998 by McGwire when he hit 70 homers which was then broken by Bonds in 2001 with 73 homers.
Maris doesn’t own an unpopular opinion as McGwire was open about taking steroids during his race for history, however, Bonds and McGwire went the route of ‘I took steroids but didn’t realize I was taking steroids.’
Judge now heads back to Yankee Stadium for three games with the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees’ superstar needs just one homer to break Maris’ AL and Yankees franchise home run record. Despite appearing indecisive if he actually wants his father’s record broken, Judge has the full support of Maris Jr.
“I can’t think of anybody better that baseball can look up to than Aaron Judge. You can tell he’s back and he’s ready to go now,” Maris said. “I think it will happen in New York. That’s where you want it to happen, that’s where I want it to happen. I think the city of New York deserves it. The fans deserve it. I think it would be great for baseball if it happens in New York.”
Maris Jr. spoke to Judge after Wednesday night’s game and he said he told No. 99 to, “get to New York and hit 62 and knock the top off Yankee Stadium.”
()
