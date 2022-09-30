Connect with us

Blockchain

Algorand Price Slowly Moved Up, Will The Bulls Stick Around?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

4 seconds ago

on

By

Algorand Price
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Algorand price has been trying to sail through the choppy waters, the coin has moved against the broader market price movement.

Over the last 24 hours, Algorand has gained 2%, which means that ALGO is stuck in consolidation. In the past week, ALGO moved up by 3%.

This also signalled that the altcoin hasn’t made significant upward movement on the chart. The technical indicator of the altcoin showed that the bulls were still in control.

The buyers were still more than sellers, but the technical outlook also pointed out that the bulls would soon fizzle out in the market.

The demand for ALGO had slowed down, indicating that sellers would soon take control, bringing the price of the altcoin down to its next support level.

The support zone for the altcoin stood between $0.33 and $0.27 respectively. The demand for the altcoin has been dropping, which means that the coin will move near the $0.31 price mark.

Algorand Price: One Day Chart

Algorand was priced at $0.34 on the one-day chart | Source: ALGOUSD on TradingView

ALGO was trading for $0.34 at the time of writing. The coin was trading in a descending channel from which it broke out, but it was unable to add further fuel to its price owing to lower demand.

The immediate resistance for the coin stands at $0.40 and a push above that could help the bulls to stick around for longer.

On the other hand, the local support for the coin stood at $0.31. A fall from the $0.31 level will bring ALGO down to $0.27.

The amount of Algorand traded in the last session decreased considerably, pointing towards slowing buying strength.

Technical Analysis

Algorand Price
Algorand registered a fall in buying strength on the one-day chart | Source: ALGOUSD on TradingView

ALGO’s technical indicators showed that the buying strength was falling on the chart. Indicators were yet to display the upcoming bearish sentiment.

The Relative Strength Index was above the half-line, which still meant that buyers were in control of the market.

The indicator also displayed a steep fall, which signalled that the upcoming trading sessions could be controlled by the sellers.

The Algorand price was still above the 20-SMA line, which pointed toward buyers driving the price momentum in the market. A continued fall in demand will push the price below the 20-SMA line.

Algorand Price
Algorand displayed buy signal on the one-day chart | Source: ALGOUSD on TradingView

Other indicators also agreed with the major indicators that selling strength would soon take over in the market.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and action. MACD displayed green histograms, which was still buy signal on the chart.

These green histograms were declining on the chart, indicating that the bullish action was losing steam.

The Directional Movement Index shows the price direction. DMI was still positive with the +DI line above the -DI line. The Average Directional Index (red) was below the 20 mark, signifying a loss in the current price momentum.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Uniswap (UNI) Leads Gains Among Top Coins

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

Uniswap
google news

Uniswap (UNI) has led growth and gains among other top coins in the last 7 days. The price has been moving northward in the past week, with other top coins following suit.

From the technicality outlook, the coin’s current support zone has been between 6.25 and 6.35, respectively. As of writing, CoinMarketCap has shown the token trading at $6.35, enjoying a 12.07% weekly gain in value. 

Related Reading: Bitcoin 30-Day Long-Term Holder SOPR Is Yet To Hit Bottom Values

The digital asset is one of the leading gainers as it has been able to break past its $6.00 support level. While it slipped below its mark during the week, it quickly bounced back, going up to $6.6 on Tuesday.

Uniswap Price Analysis

UNI was trading at $5.69 in the past week. The bulls have been constantly defeated at the resistant mark by other coins. Many believed that if Uniswap continued to witness fewer demands, it would lose most of Its gains. However, it surged in price in the last 24 hours and led to gains.

If UNI eventually falls below the $6.29 level, it will be reduced to $6.00. This indicates the amount of bearishness it would be for the UNI. However, if it continues leading gains, trading will rise, and the buying strength will keep increasing. Moreover, the overhead resistance, for now, is at $6.29.

Uniswap (UNI) Technical Analysis

UNI has been increasing and decreasing in the trading rate due to the unstable value. This occurred as a result of the coin being unable to exceed the $6.00 resistance mark in the past week. At the time of writing, the relative strength has been slightly below the half line. This signals the increase in selling strength over the buying strength.

It could also mean that sellers are driving the momentum of price in the market. The green signal bar indicates the buying signal for the coin. This could also imply that the UNI might make a comeback in price in the upcoming trading sessions with the increase.

UNI’s price is currently trading at above $6. | Source: UNIUSD price chart from TradingView.com

Where Is The Uniswap Token Heading?

As of the moment, the data chart has indicated that hourly trading is at a low rate. If this continues, the price might change in the next few days to come. The level at which the price may stop falling or rising may be between $6.60 to $6.10.

Unlike other tokens in the chain link, Uniswap seems to have its head high above. This period has been one filled with uncertainty and volatility for the token. It may seem like a rather odd development. This is due to the fact that it has been stuck on a strange decline in the past five weeks.

Related Reading: Why VeChain Is Attractive At $0.02, Is VET Aiming For A Big Move?

It is important to remember that the bull can easily increase the trading price to $7.00. However, the token may still be at the risk of falling below a price of $6.00. it’s best you stay on the lookout for the next pattern breakout.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Why Most Public Bitcoin Miners Have Performed Terribly In Their Lifetimes

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

Bitcoin Public Miners
google news

Bitcoin public mining companies have been struggling along with the rest of the crypto market. With the decline in the price of bitcoin, these companies had seen their cash flow decline, driving come to the brink of bankruptcy. However, while it seemed like the losses that public BTC miners have incurred have happened in the bear market run, it goes back even father back.

Bitcoin Miners Are Barely Profitable

Public bitcoin miners, both large and small, had grown in popularity over the last year. Their stocks allowed investors to bet on the crypto market without having to buy any of the digital assets themselves. Thus, these public miners had seen millions of dollars in revenue. The problem comes from the ability of these companies to actually retain their earnings over their lifetime.

The retained earnings are how a company shows its total accumulated net income over its lifetime and looking at the financial statements of these public miners, they are less than encouraging. They shows that most public bitcoin miners have been unable to retain any of their net earnings since they were founded.

An obvious problem with these miners have been how much of their earnings is being put towards administrative expenses. This report shows that compared to their counterparts in gold and oil & gas, bitcoin mines used an average of 50% of their earnings for administrative costs. 

Public miners see in deficit | Source: Arcane Research

Additionally, these companies had committed to extensive expansion plans during the bull market that has become harder to pull off in the bear market. This has translated to a steep decline in the retained earnings of most public miners.

Are Any Mining Companies Profitable?

Over time, there are some public bitcoin miners that have been able to go against the grain and have their retained earnings in the green even during these troubled times. One of those is the Argo Blockchain mining company. In a report by Arcane Research, Argo Blockchain is listed as the only public BTC miner with positive retained earnings of $26 million. The rest of the report paints a grim picture of the bitcoin mining industry.

Most of the companies had significant deficits of varying degrees throughout their lifetimes. The largest deficit was recorded by Core Scientific at $1.304 billion. The next in line is Riot Blockchain which had seen a significant deficit of $569 million over its lifetime.

Bitcoin Price Chart From Tradingview.com

BTC holds above $19,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Others on the list included Marathon Digital, Hut 8, and Stronghold, with deficits of $357 million, $221 million, and $156 million, respectively. Two others, CleanSpark and Bitframs, came out with deficits of $154 million and $137 million.

What this shows is that these companies are spending more money than they are making during this time. The numbers show that even during the bull market, when the cash flow for BTC mining machines was high, most of these companies continued to lose money. So investing in the stocks of these companies should be approached with caution and proper risk management. 

Featured image from Blockchain News, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price And The Golden Ratio Bottom

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

Bitcoin Golden Ratio
google news

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine how Bitcoin might have bottomed precisely at the 1.618 Fibonacci extension, using Elliott Wave Theory.

Take a look at the video below:

VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 29, 2022

Did Bitcoin Bottom At The Golden Ratio?

In Elliott Wave Theory, corrections come in ABC patterns. Taking the Fibonacci retracement tool to draw from the bottom to the top of the A wave will provide a Fibonacci extension target for where a C wave correction might end. The wick down to $17K touched precisely at the 1.618 Fibonacci with pinpoint accuracy.

1.618 is the golden ratio, also known as the divine proportion.

Bitcoin downtrend stops at precisely the golden ratio | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Past Bear Market Bottoms Pinpointed With Golden Accuracy

Shocked by this discovery, we used the same strategy to examine the 2018 bear market. Lo and behold, the target terminated at the golden ratio yet again. To demonstrate this, we have drawn in the B wave descending triangle, and taken the Fibonacci extension from the bottom of the A wave to the top where it began. As you can see, this projected the bear market bottom perfectly.

Zooming out further, could this really have happened in the 2015 bear market also? Adding yet another ABC correction, the same pattern fits, albeit not quite as precisely at the rest of the analysis. Still, its accurate enough where the golden ratio could clearly be a factor in where Bitcoin ultimately bottoms.

Btcusd_2022-09-29_15-58-17

Could Fibonacci Project The Next Major Peak In Crypto?

We now know that projecting extensions from the A wave gives us the C wave bottom… hopefully. But how does this work when projecting a target to the upside? Drawing from the 2017 peak to the bear market bottom, projected the top of the 2021 bull market.

If the same is true for the next bull market, much like each bear market has repeated, the golden ratio could take Bitcoin to a price of more than $161,000 per coin. 

Btcusd_2022-09-29_15-59-21

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Hacker Group Lazarus Targets Users Via Coinbase Job Posts

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

U.s Authorities Recovered The Hacked Cryptocurrency?
google news
56 seconds ago |