Bed Bath & Beyond losses rise as sales fall 28%
Bed bath and beyond is catching up on payments to suppliers, giving the struggling home goods seller some breathing room as it tries to recover.
The respite may be temporary. Analysts said the company faces another cash crunch unless it can reverse a sharp drop in sales and soaring losses.
ND woman who exchanged cards with Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
PARK RIVER, N.D. — A northeast North Dakota woman who spent more than six decades as pen pals with the late Queen Elizabeth II has died.
Adele Hankey, of Park River, died this week. She was 96.
Hankey was born the same day as the Queen — April 21, 1926 — and had received a birthday card from her every year since 1952.
She received the first card after sending her one to congratulate her on becoming reigning monarch and to wish her happy birthday, the Grand Forks Herald reported in 2020. The pair also exchanged photos throughout the years.
When Queen Elizabeth died earlier this month, Hankey told WDAY she was going to miss the letters.
“Pen pal, that’s what I call her, and I am going to miss that,” Hankey said earlier this month. “She became queen in 1952, and I wrote her and congratulated her, and she sent back a birthday card, so I sent her one, and it has been going like that since.”
The two also exchanged notes about their shared love of a fruit spread.
“I liked the jelly she put on bread, because it was the same as mine,” Hankey told WDAY earlier this month. “It was orange marmalade, and she had written that back in one of her cards.”
Queen Elizabeth II died Sept. 8. A document published by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday, Sept. 29, listed the queen’s cause of death as “old age.” She was 96.
Hankey had been hospitalized in Grand Forks prior to her death, and funeral arrangements are pending.
Daly City Council member Juslyn Manalo accuses fellow member Pam DiGiovanni of assault, police investigate
DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) — Juslyn Manalo, a member of the Daly town council, accused her colleague Pam DiGiovanni of assaulting her, forcing her to go to the hospital before the meeting.
“I am upset because Councilman DiGiovanni assaulted me at City Hall,” said Daly City Councilman Juslyn Manalo.
DiGiovanni, who is running for re-election, spoke out immediately after denying the allegations, saying she herself had been bullied, although she did not specify by whom.
“I vehemently deny that I did anything to assault, and that it was all politically motivated. Because I would never do such a thing to anyone,” said Pam DiGiovanni, a member of Daly City Council.
VIDEO: Daly City Council member Pam DiGiovanni denies altercation at meeting
What does Manalo accuse DiGiovanni of? ABC7 News spoke to her and her attorney.
She says it started when she and DiGiovanni walked into a conference room at the same time on Monday.
“My colleague said, ‘you know, have a meeting here.’ And I said, ‘Oh, I’m just, I’m just going through,’” Manalo said.
“And she said, ‘I have a meeting here.’ And she had closed the other door that was open, connected to the executive assistant, and I was walking out. And she slammed the door on me while I was, I was just walking out. And I was completely shocked.
ABC7 contacted DiGiovanni multiple times and received no response.
A Daly City Police spokesperson confirmed there was an active investigation into the allegations.
They said in part: “As this is an active investigation, no further details are being released at this time.”
Manalo gave ABC7’s Dan Noyes permission to show this photo which apparently shows bruises on her back when the door was slammed on her.
“My back still hurts badly. The doctor said I couldn’t lift heavy things.”
Manalo and her attorney are calling for an internal investigation into the alleged assault and say she will likely file a workers’ compensation claim.
ABC7 reached out to the deputy town manager of Daly for comment, as well as the mayor and other members of council. We haven’t had a response.
At this point, Manalo and her lawyer say they are not pressing charges against DiGiovanni, but say she wants to know more about DiGiovanni.
“From one human person to another human person, have the decency to step up and tell the truth,” Manalo said.
Marco Rossi scores, Jesper Wallstedt shines as Wild beat Stars
In the near future, Marco Rossi will likely being scoring big goals for the Wild, while Jesper Wallstedt backstops the team to a win.
That scenario played out in real time in Thursday’s preseason game as the Wild earned a 5-2 win over the Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Aside from Rossi, the Wild also got goals from Mats Zuccarello, Jonas Brodin, Jared Spurgeon, and Sam Steel. Tyson Jost was also a standout for the Wild, finishing the game with a trio of assists as he continues to push for an elevated role in the lineup.
That was more than enough support for Wallstedt, who played the entire game, turning some heads in the process with 33 saves.
The victory helped the Wild improve to 3-0-0 in the preseason. They will take on the Chicago Blackhawks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee over the weekend.
Matt Seaholm: No, Minneapolis billboard, plastic recycling is not a myth
As summer fades, many of us can look back on vacations filled with road trips, adventures and landscapes of all sorts. While traveling just before the Labor Day holiday I was greeted on an open highway in Minneapolis by a gigantic billboard emblazoned with, “Plastic Recycling is a Myth.” As someone who spends a significant portion of his time discussing the merits of recycling, having publicly testified about the need to greatly expand recycling in America, I couldn’t help but shake my head. This kind of message is not only inaccurate — it is an untruth that undermines public confidence and consumer participation in the entire U.S. recycling system.
Frustration with a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation aside, this experience turned on a light bulb for me: Aside from curbside bins and the age-old “reduce, reuse, recycle” adage, the average American probably doesn’t really understand how modern recycling works — and is thus vulnerable to agenda-driven critiques. We’ve come a long way from previous eras of exporting too much of our recyclable materials to foreign countries — and sustained innovation and investment in recycling systems can continue to ensure we recover, not waste, useful materials like plastics.
In recent years, recycling industry innovators here in America have leveraged the power of new technologies to optimize and revolutionize modern recycling. Whereas a traditional human sorter in a recycling facility can process 40 pounds of material per hour, something called an “optical sorter” is capable of handling 3,300 pounds per hour. Optical sorter technology combines cameras, sensors, artificial intelligence and even robotic arms to sort material with greater precision and capacity — meaning we can recover more recyclable materials than ever before.
Beyond improving recycling processes for common recyclables, the plastics industry has invested billions of dollars into developing recycling methods for complex materials, like chip bags and foam cups, that complement traditional recycling methods. Often referred to as “advanced recycling” techniques, these methods leverage scientific breakthroughs to break down products into their original building blocks, producing materials that can be used to make everything from car parts to new consumer products and more.
The innovation doesn’t stop here, however. Researchers are working to apply cutting-edge blockchain technology to advanced recycling. A “blockchain” is an impermeable digital record of a product’s history — meaning nobody can change it. Blockchain data for plastics at a polymer level can record details about a plastic product’s manufacture, where and when it was sold, how it was recycled, and which new product it eventually became.
Combining blockchain technology with scannable QR codes, this project would allow future shoppers in store aisles to instantly access data about a recycled product’s history, providing unparalleled traceability and irrefutable accountability for manufacturers and consumer brands.
Even without blockchain’s potential, we are already recycling 4.8 billion of pounds of plastic every year, and that number is only going up. The Association of Plastics Recyclers (APR) shared a report just a few weeks ago showing that recycling rates may not be as low as some would like you to believe. In the same report, APR estimates that plastic waste recycling supports more than 200,000 American jobs, which, doesn’t sound like a myth to me.
An additional study, provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, found that in a single year, recycling and reuse activities in the United States accounted for 681,000 jobs and $37.8 billion in wages, in addition to $5.5 billion in tax revenues.
In many cases, the biggest impediment to recycling more material is simply getting it into the right receptacle after its use. Imagine yourself finishing up a bottle of soda (that’s “pop” in Minnesota). You recall seeing a billboard proclaiming “Plastic Recycling is a Myth,” so you decide to throw that bottle in the trash instead of a recycling bin, ensuring that the bottle exits the circular economy and ends up in a landfill. All our scientific breakthroughs to recycle more plastic won’t work if the material never makes it to the recycling facility in the first place.
Lacking a full understanding of recycling is one thing; making baseless claims that could encourage unnecessary waste is another. Recycling is real, and beyond being real, it’s exciting. Through education and innovation, we have the potential to craft a truly circular economy where all usable materials, like plastics, are infinitely recycled and repurposed, not wasted. Let’s focus on that future — not one characterized by misinformation.
Matt Seaholm is President and CEO of the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), the only association that supports the entire plastics supply chain, including recyclers.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa taken away in stretcher with head, neck injuries vs. Bengals
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field in a stretcher in the second quarter of his team’s Thursday night game at the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
The third-year quarterback was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game with head and neck injuries. The Amazon Prime Video broadcast reported that Tagovailoa was taken to University of Cincinnati medical facilities.
“Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation,” the Dolphins released in a statement. “He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities.”
Tagovailoa, who was already playing through back and ankle injuries, was spun down and driven to the turf on a sack by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou.
Tagovailoa landed on his bad back on the violent takedown, and the back of his head hit the ground hard from the whiplash. Tagovailoa appeared to lie motionless as he was attended to on the field for several minutes before being taken away on the stretcher. He laid on the ground with his hand up and his left index finger was stuck in an awkward inward-pointing position, as game broadcast cameras caught.
“We all played a lot of football, but that’s one of the toughest things I’ve ever seen,” said Amazon analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was Tagovailoa’s teammate for his 2020 rookie season in Miami. Fitzpatrick added he spoke with Tagovailoa Wednesday night, and it was the happiest he had seen him.
Tagovailoa was questionable for the game entering Thursday after dealing with the back and ankle injuries he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills that caused him to leave and re-enter that game at Hard Rock Stadium. He was also thought initially to have suffered a head injury on Sunday before it was clarified he only sustained back and ankle ailments.
Tagovailoa was 8 of 14 for 110 yards and had an interception at the time of the injury. He was looking sharp on multiple throws over the middle to open receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He had another good-looking throw to tight end Mike Gesicki between four defenders in a zone. Tagovailoa’s interception came on an underthrown deep ball intended for Hill.
Backup Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tagovailoa for the Dolphins, who trail, 14-12, at halftime.
Bridgewater was 6 of 7 for 71 yards and a touchdown finishing out the first half. He led a nine-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a short shovel pass that running back Chase Edmonds took for a 7-yard score after breaking multiple tackles. The extra point that followed missed off the upright.
It brought the Dolphins closer to the Bengals after earlier surrendering a 59-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Burrow to receiver Tee Higgins, who beat Miami cornerback Xavien Howard on the play.
The night started with the Dolphins allowing the Bengals to score swiftly on a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 5-yard Joe Mixon run where multiple Cincinnati offensive linemen got behind him to push him across the goal line after he was stood up beyond the yard to gain for a first down. Cornerback Keion Crossen, who got his first start with the Dolphins Thursday, had a critical unnecessary roughness penalty on the series that got the Bengals into the red zone.
Miami, meanwhile, drove the length of the field but settled for a short field goal on its opening drive after Edmonds dropped what would’ve been a touchdown in the back of the end zone. Tagovailoa was 4 of 6 for 64 yards on the opening series, looking sharp early with his first two throws going to Hill and Waddle open over the middle for gains of 26 and 20 yards.
Tagovailoa, dealing for much of the first quarter, made his first mistake when he underthrew Hill against two defenders deep as Hill had a step on them. Bengals safety Vonn Bell intercepted the throw that ended up short and was made late. Tagovailoa had just come off his impressive throw to Gesicki for 21 yards in between four defenders in a zone.
The Dolphins came away unscathed from the turnover, though, as safety Eric Rowe made a big fourth-down run stop against Mixon as Bengals coach Zac Taylor opted to go for it on fourth-and-1, a pitch to the short side of the field the Dolphins sniffed out. Miami got a field goal after turning Cincinnati over on downs to chip away at its early deficit in the middle of the second quarter, 7-6.
After playing on Thursday, the Dolphins get the weekend off, serving as a mini-bye week. They come back for Week 5, at the New York Jets, on Oct. 9.
This story will be updated.
()
Stillwater art festival begins Saturday
More than 150 artists from around the country will display and sell their work during the Rivertown Art Festival this weekend at Lowell Park in downtown Stillwater.
The two-day festival, now in its 45th year, generally attracts more than 10,000 visitors. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday,
Works to be shown, judged and sold represent a wide range of media, including ceramics, clay, culinary arts, drawing, fiber work, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, painting, photography, pottery and wood.
Festival organizers also are offering a beer and wine tent, a variety of food selections, live music and entertainment.
For more information, go to greaterstillwaterchamber.com/rivertownfallartfestival.com.
