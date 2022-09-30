News
Blac Chyna After Years Of Covering Her Baldness With Wigs While Fighting Alopecia Has Finally Uncovered It
Blac Chyna has boldly shared her bald head on her 16.5 million Instagram page and her followers cannot get enough of the model’s new look. She’s earned their praises!
The 34-year-old, Chyna has battled alopecia for the past last few years. However, She appears to develop some confidence after years of covering it with wigs. Now, Chyna is ready to confront her hair loss and regain her confidence. Her struggle with alopecia appears to affect her self-esteem so much. But finally, she accepted her fate and boldly shared images and videos of herself almost bald. Goodbye to wigs!
Former reality TV star shared a video showcasing her new look, with the caption;
“Anyone can be confident with a full head. But a confident bald woman there’s your diamond in the rough.”
Angela Renee White, known best as Blac Chyna’s IG followers were rather supportive and showered praises on her for the new look. With comments like;
“Omg Chyna, you are soo beautiful!!!!”
One follower added; “Love this look on you!”
Another follower also wrote; “Just gorgeous Chy”.
Blac Chyna has the support of her followers to go through this hard time.
Via Media Take Out:
Reality star Blac Chyna spent her Monday night showing off her new look on Instagram – she’s almost completely bald.
The 34-year-old model (born Angela Renée White) shared a brief video for her 16.5 million Instagram followers, along with audio from @maariamarie about ‘bald head h**s’.
Chyna has battled with alopecia for the last few years. It reportedly developed after many years of wig wearing, and not taking breaks. Now it appear that Chyna is ready to confront her hair loss head on.
Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald woman – there’s your diamond in the rough,’ she said in the caption, while tagging @lashedcosmetics.
Here is what you need to know about Blac Chyna:
Blac Chyna is an American model and socialite. She originally rose to prominence in 2010 as the stunt double for Nicki Minaj in the music video for the song “Monster” by Kanye West.
She gained wider media attention after being name-dropped in the song “Miss Me” by Drake the same year, leading to a number of magazine appearances, including pieces in Dimepiece, Straight Stuntin and Black Men’s Magazine. In 2014, she launched her own makeup brand, “Lashed by Blac Chyna”, and a beauty salon in Encino, Los Angeles. She has since made a number of media appearances, including in her own reality television shows, Rob & Chyna and The Real Blac Chyna.
Chyna is a mother of two namely Dream Renee Kardashian and King Cairo Stevenson. TGS wishes her all the best in her newfound confidence.
Here are the video and photos of Blac Chyna showing off her bald head:
Here is the video Blac Chyna posted on her Instagram page to let people know that she’s tired of covering her bald head:
How skilled winger Tyson Jost could help Wild fix their power play
It’s no secret that Tyson Jost is currently auditioning for an elevated role with the Wild.
Not only is he set to play alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno while Jordan Greenway continues to recover from shoulder surgery, Jost is also a candidate to help fix a power play that struggled for most of the 2021-22 season.
After finishing last season ranked 18th in the NHL on the power play, Wild coach Dean Evason noted at the start of training camp that there’s going to be wholesale changes this season. Still, there’s only so many tweaks that can be made to the system itself.
“Everybody runs the same system,” Evason said. “The majority of our changes are going to come personnel-wise.”
Perhaps someone like Jost could be a difference-maker. Though he hasn’t proven to be much of a scorer to this point in his career, the 24-year-old winger believes he has some untapped potential as an offensive player.
Never mind that Jost spent most of his time in the bottom half of the Wild lineup last season after being acquired from the Colorado Avalanche. He was the No. 10 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft after establishing himself as a prolific scorer in juniors with the Penticton Vees. He also played a prominent role at the University of North Dakota before turning pro.
Asked about the Wild potentially using him on the power play this season, Jost spoke with a sense of confidence, replying, “I know I can play on the power play. That’s the type of player I am.”
That proved to be the case in Tuesday’s preseason game against the Avalanche as Jost scored a goal on the power play. He was set to get another chance in that spot in Thursday’s preseason game against the Stars in Dallas.
No doubt another goal could go a long way in proving himself as a viable option on the power play.
“That’s all I’m trying to do,” Jost said. “Just kind of make a statement.”
The fact that he’s getting an opportunity on the power play is a new experience. He was viewed as an energy guy with the Avalanche, spending most of his time in a checking role.
“Honestly, it probably helped me too because I learned how to play that 200-foot game,” Jost said. “I think it kind of helped shape my overall game.”
Now he’s ready to take the next step in his career. With 47 goals and 62 assists in 342 NHL games, he wants to make more of an impact moving forward.
“There’s an opportunity here,” Jost said. “I do definitely want more of an elevated role. I want to take a step in my game for sure. That’s something I’ve worked hard for and I’ve kind of wanted my last three or four years or whatever. It’s a big opportunity for me. I want to take advantage of it.”
Woman who mailed lewd packages to St. Anthony schools superintendent won’t be prosecuted
Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss a gross misdemeanor harassment charge they filed against the woman who had two lewd packages mailed to the St. Anthony-New Brighton schools superintendent.
Alicia Ann Little, 30, of Minneapolis, was charged in May in Hennepin County District Court.
According to the criminal complaint, Little bought a large cardboard penis from an online company and had it delivered to Superintendent Renee Corneille’s office on Feb. 8. A month later, she mailed a bag of small cardboard penises with a vulgar note telling Superintendent Renee Corneille to “choke on” the contents.
The company promises its customers anonymity, but St. Anthony Police learned through its third-party shipper that Little had paid for the packages.
Little is a friend of Michael Shafer, a former choir teacher at St. Anthony Village High School whom Corneille fired in 2020.
Little appeared in court this week where she was granted a continuance for dismissal of the harassment charge. As long as she pays $300 for prosecution costs and commits no similar offenses over the next year, the case will be dropped.
“She recognized that what she did was immature and not well thought out and did seek professional counseling and write a letter of apology,” Steve Carlson, prosecutor for the city of St. Anthony, said in an interview. “Justice doesn’t necessarily always include jail time or a fine.”
Corneille said Thursday she doesn’t know how she feels about the resolution of the case.
“I am not out for revenge,” she said by email. “I hope Ms. Little understands the entire situation and learns that attacking another woman for trying keep children safe, is just not a way to be someone’s good friend.”
Corneille said she dismissed the first package she received as “a joke or maybe a dumb decision by a student.” But the second one, which contained the threatening letter, “concerned, scared and horrified” her co-workers.
“I have done a lot of reflecting on the past two years and the bottom line is, I’ve yet to do something wrong,” Corneille said in the letter to the judge. “I was simply taking the appropriate steps to ensure that the safety and well-being of our children remains our district’s top priority.”
Little’s attorney, Phil Villaume, could not be reached for comment.
STUDENT PETITION
Corneille fired Shafer in the wake of an online petition circulated by former students who complained about the way they were treated by numerous staff members.
She said in a letter to the court that she had heard from “hundreds of victims” and hired an investigator to ensure the allegations were taken seriously. What that investigator discovered “clearly called for administrative leaves” for both Shafer and an administrator, who resigned.
Shafer later was fired, but an arbitrator in August 2021 reduced his punishment to a one-week suspension, writing that he had done “no intentional harm” to students. Shafer had a record of angry, aggressive behavior with students, the arbitrator found, but claims of sexual misconduct amounted to unfounded “hearsay.”
Shafer returned to work last fall, but he wasn’t allowed to teach choir and now no longer works for the district.
Marcus Jordan And Scottie Pippens’s Ex-wife Larsa Pippen Caught Up In A Massive PDA At Rolling Loud Festival
Marcus Jordan, son of retired basketball legend Micheal Jordan sparks wild dating rumors with former NBA player Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen earlier this month after they were spotted together on a couple of dates.
The two, however, were seen together again at Rolling Loud Festival in New York where Larsa appeared to be engaged in a heavy PDA with Marcus. According to reports, the hugging, kissing, and caressing seemed to be making Marcus uncomfortable considering that he did not equal it in any form. The affair appears to be one-sided as Larsa looks more into Marcus than he is.
Marcus Jordan’s rumored relationship with his father’s rival Scottie’s ex-wife has generated lots of controversies but based on the new development of the former NBA player’s unwillingness to match the model’s energy in public, fans are beginning to speculate that perhaps he may not be interested in the relationship like Larsa.
Via Media Take Out:
Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan, was seen at Rolling Loud New York with Larsa Pippen…but spectators says she was way more into him than he was into her.
“She was rubbing up on him and caressing his body in the Loud Club,” a source told Page Six. “Marcus looked uncomfortable and wasn’t reciprocating. It appeared she was way more into him.”
Larsa is 48 and Marcus is 31.
Sources told TMZ that they engaged “in a bunch of PDA,” including hugging and kissing. Weeks back they were spotted dining together at the Japanese restaurant Zuma in Miami.
Larsa was married to Scottie Pippen from 1997 until they separated in 2015. Scottie filed for divorce in 2016. They got back together in 2017 and split again in 2018. The reality star filed for divorce that year, citing “irreconcilable differences.” They have four children together.
In 2020 she revealed she had once dated Tristan Thompson.
“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé, before Khloé or any of [the Kardashians] knew he existed,” she said. “I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them.”
Larsa Pippen needs some fresh blood pumped inside her 48-year-old body but it appears Marcus Jordan got plans for younger women.
Whether or not D.J. Wonnum starts for Vikings on Sunday, he expects to play well
D.J. Wonnum was talking to a reporter in the Vikings’ TCO Center locker room on Thursday when Danielle Hunter put a hand on his teammate’s shoulder.
“Tell the boys you’ve been doing this, man,” Hunter told Wonnum. “Tell ’em you’ve been doing it.”
He didn’t have to. Anyone who has been watching the Vikings the past few seasons knows what D.J. Wonnum can do. The third-year defensive lineman — now officially an outside linebacker in Ed Donatell’s 3-4 defense — already has an impressive highlight reel.
When that was noted Thursday, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound pass rusher from South Carolina said, “Oh, I’m good. I’m me.”
It’s a big reason the Vikings aren’t worried about pushing Za’Darius Smith to play Sunday’s game in London against the New Orleans Saints, an 8:30 a.m. CDT kickoff that will mark Minnesota’s third regular-season game in Great Britain.
“I’m preparing for the worst, or the best, whatever,” Wonnum said. “If (Smith) is able to go, I’ll continue my role. But if he’s not, then I’ll be able to step up this weekend.”
Smith injured his left knee in last Sunday’s 28-24 victory over Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium. He finished that game but has missed both of the team’s practices this week. In the Vikings’ three games this season, Wonnum has been the second-team outside linebacker behind Smith.
For the Vikings (2-1), it’s been a luxury. With Hunter lost for the season to a chest injury early last season, Wonnum, 24, started 14 games and finished with 47 tackles, eight sacks and 15 quarterback hits.
A fourth-round pick, 117th overall, in the 2020 draft, Wonnum has been a major part of a defensive line rotation since his rookie season, when he played in 14 games (two starts), and his steady improvement has been conspicuous.
“There’s just a lot to like about him,” Donatell said. “He’s really the same guy every day, and he’s really bright. Those guys usually get better — smart guys that really take to their coaching. He just keeps improving by little margins, and I just think he has a really bright future.”
The Saints have been in London since Monday, and quarterback Jameis Winston has missed both the team’s practices, leaving veteran Andy Dalton — who played in Dallas last season — as the presumptive starter on Sunday.
“It could be either way,” Donatell said. “We’re prepared for both. We have tape on both of them and we’ll take (Dalton’s) last plays in Dallas, take his throws and look at them and see how it relates to the passing game that (the Saints) have, kind of guesstimate.”
Whoever plays quarterback, the Vikings would like to put him on the ground. Last week against the Lions, Minnesota rushers were unable to sack veteran Jared Goff. The Vikings are tied for ninth in the NFL with seven total sacks.
“Yeah, they chipped and so forth, but the ball came out (of Goff’s hands) quick,” Donatell said. “The ball was out quick all during that game. There were a ton of good pressures. We want to have a little better coverage to make them hold it just a little longer.”
Of Wonnum’s six tackles this season, two are sacks and two are for a loss of yardage. He had a big sack of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on third-and-6 in the fourth quarter of the Vikings’ season-opening, 23-7 victory on Sept. 11. Lining up on the right side, Wonnum moved left against three offensive linemen, then with a burst of speed closed in on Rodgers to end the late drive.
His sack of Jalen Hurts at Philadelphia on Sept. 19 was one of the few highlights for a defense that struggled to contain the Eagles quarterback in a 24-7 loss. If Smith can’t play Sunday, Wonnum and Hunter will be the Vikings’ primary pass rushers against whoever the Saints play.
“I’m going to go out there and do what I’ve been doing,” Wonnum said. “Obviously, this scheme has allowed me to be in better positions and more productive and play a lot better. So, I’m going to go out there and play fast and continue to do what I do.”
Twins cap home slate with a 4-3 loss to White Sox, searching for ways to improve attendance figures
As the 2022 season winds to a close — officially now with no playoff appearance in store after the Twins were eliminated from Wild Card contention late Wednesday night — a full-scale look at what went wrong and how to improve upon that is underway.
Much of the outside focus will turn to the front office and what it is going to be done to improve a team that has now missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons. Baseball operations, team president and CEO Dave St. Peter said, will continue to be led by Derek Falvey, whom he lent his support to, saying Falvey would be back in 2020 “and I’m hoping many, many years after that.”
Much of St. Peter’s focus will be on how to improve upon sagging attendance figures and the ballpark experience at Target Field. In front of 23,397 fans Thursday afternoon, the Twins lost 4-3 to the visiting Chicago White Sox, capping off their 81-game home slate.
Target Field attendance has sunk to 20th out of 30 major-league teams and at 22,236 fans per game (1,801,128 across 81), it is the lowest that number has been since Target Field opened, with the exception of 2020, when there were no fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 2021, when there were pandemic restrictions for part of the season, capping the percentage of fans allowed through the gates.
While St. Peter acknowledged that they knew the Twins were behind going into the season as a result of the offseason lockout that caused uncertainty and slowed ticket buying, he found himself “surprised and kind of bordering on disappointed” that attendance did not pick up as they would have hoped during the second half of the season with the Twins in first place in the American League Central division.
In response, St. Peter said the Twins need to do a “better job connecting with the fanbase.”
“Part of it is organizationally, we’re looking at everything we’re doing and how we’re marketing our club, how we’re pricing our tickets, how we’re reaching out to different communities. We have to own that,” St. Peter said.“There’s also a narrative around public safety in our city that is having an impact. There’s economic issues that are impacting everybody that’s having an impact. But we’re going to focus on the things we can control.”
That includes the experience at the ballpark, St. Peter said.
And the ballpark experience, of course, starts with the team playing on the field.
That team on Thursday finished its home schedule with a loss, this one coming after a costly error in the eighth inning when second baseman Nick Gordon missed a pop up, allowing the runner, Mark Payton, to wind up on second. Payton quickly came around to score on José Abreu’s double.
Maplewood’s Louie Varland, in his fourth career, gave up two runs on three hits — all in the third inning — and took a no-decision in the Twins’ loss.
Dancehall Star Vybz Kartel Is Set To Be Freed From Jail And Has Plans To Marry His Fiancée Sidem Öztürk Upon His Release
Jamaican Dancehall artist Vybz Kartel is close to being freed and is planning to marry his Turkish-born fiancée Sidem Öztürk after his release. Love wins in the end huh?
Abidja Azim Palmer also known as Vybz Kartel is currently serving time in Jamaican jail for the murder of a man named “Lizard Williams“. He was arrested in 2011 and put behind bars after eyewitness testimony and other evidence connected him to the murder.
However, in a recent interview with Isat Buchanan, Vybz Kartel’s attorney, he promises the singer’s possible release. According to him, Vybz Kartel per the new evidence has been falsely accused. As the singer was at the hospital at the time of the said murder. He continued to say that the eyewitness together with some key evidence has been discredited. So evidence in accusing and jailing his client was tampered with in the initial stage of the trial.
Further, Buchanan indicated the plans of the singer upon his release which is to marry his long-time Turkish girlfriend Sidem Ozturk. The two started their relationship in 2015 while Vybz is still in jail. They got engaged early this year. Thus the two are hopeful he is released in his ongoing appeal to the United Kingdom’s Privy Council. So they can follow up on their marriage plans. Here are excerpts of the interview between Buchanan and Fox News.
Via Media Take Out:
Adidjah “Vybz Kartel” Palmer was convicted in a Jamaican court for the murder of Clive Williams, whose body was never found. But his conviction came from a mostly circumstantial evidence, video and phone records from his BlackBerry Torch, and a witness who was later discredited, according to the attorney.
But now Vybz legal team has commissioned a comprehensive investigation by a British certified digital forensic expert. And the report, Media Take Out has learned has cast doubts about the authenticity of the evidence.
So when there is a gap in the footprint, for instance, the video did not have any GPS on it and all other videos on the phone had GPS, had the metadata and the epoch times in sequence,” Buchannan told the FOX network.
In his detailed report, digital forensic expert David John Martin-Woodgate found that the video prosecutors claimed had put Vybz at the scene of the crime may have been forged. They claim the video had a timestamp that was off.
Vybz’s lawyer also, says that the Dancehall star was at a hospital at the time of the alleged murder and that proves it.
“Tampering or a misreporting of the time which was crucial. So the time was clearly changed to fit the prosecution’s case,” Buchanan said.”
So what will Vybz do once he gets out – marry his exotical girlfriend Sidem Öztürk, a British citizen who currently runs Vybz’ Dancehall record label.
