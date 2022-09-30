News
Brian Daboll is aggressively trying to turn the New York Giants around. Should the 1st-year coach have been given that shot with the Chicago Bears?
With 1 minute, 6 seconds remaining in his first game as coach of the New York Giants, Brian Daboll made a decision that could have awoken the vultures in the nation’s largest and most vociferous media market.
He went for two.
The Giants had battled out of a 13-0 halftime hole on the road against the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Daniel Jones capped a 73-yard touchdown drive with a 1-yard pass to fullback Chris Myarick, pulling the Giants within 20-19 with just more than a minute remaining.
Now it was go time.
Eleven plays earlier, Daboll had instructed offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to ready a play for the 2-point conversion. Daboll also gathered a handful of defensive players and offensive substitutes on the sideline when that possession began and told them his intentions.
“I said, ‘Hey, if we score, I’m going for two. You guys good with that?’ And they said, ‘F yeah!’ ” Daboll said.
The potential lurked for high-profile disappointment and subsequent public backlash. But Daboll didn’t give that much thought. He had spent the previous five months assuring players that as long as they gave him their trust, focus and full investment, he would believe in them in the biggest moments with little fear of failure.
The NFL, he told them time and again, is a players game. The coaches are tasked with creating the best possible situations to succeed. But when games are on the line, players must rise and determine the result.
Thus, Daboll dismissed the thought of playing for overtime and activated the green light. Kafka sent in a call for a shotgun shovel pass to running back Saquon Barkley.
“I wasn’t surprised,” Jones said.
Truth be told, the play didn’t really work. Titans linebackers Dylan Cole and David Long Jr. had it sniffed out, infiltrating the Giants backfield within two seconds of the snap. But Barkley did, well, Saquon Barkley things, cutting to his right around Cole and Long, then barreling through a trio of defenders at the goal line for the go-ahead score.
The Giants won Daboll’s debut 21-20 and had, at the very least, one day’s evidence that a team’s belief and aggressive mentality could produce the ultimate game-day adrenaline rush.
“It’s a new era,” Barkley proclaimed after the win.
Added Daboll: “We’re going to be aggressive. … That’s the mindset I want our players to have. If it didn’t work, I could live with it.”
As one of 10 new head coaches this season — and one of five without NFL head coaching experience — Daboll remains in the early stages of building his program, articulating his vision and resetting the Giants’ culture.
Like his coaching opponent this weekend, Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears, Daboll is aware the 2022 season will require substantial patience and a surplus of resolve as a rebuilding team low on talent experiences the inevitable performance dips and mental funks that accompany the big-win highs.
But Daboll remains confident his plan for returning the Giants to prominence will work. He pitched a similar plan to the Bears in mid-January, when he was one of 11 candidates to interview for the head coaching vacancy at Halas Hall. The sides, though, ultimately steered in different directions.
The big-picture ripple effect? Hard to say. But just as the Bears’ decision to draft Mitch Trubisky in 2017 was always destined to be compared against the quarterbacks they passed over — namely Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson — the franchise’s 2022 reboot will require similar scrutiny for years.
Daboll will be part of that assessment and will cross paths with the Bears again this weekend.
The popular candidate
Eight-plus months after the Bears began their coaching search, a large segment of the fan base hasn’t forgotten that Daboll was the most popular candidate for the opening, an offensive maestro in the middle of a well-timed professional hot streak when the job came open and an appealing prospect for an organization eager to unlock the full potential of quarterback Justin Fields.
A day before that initial Zoom conversation with the Bears, Daboll propelled the Bills offense to a near-perfect game in an eye-opening 47-17 playoff thrashing of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The Bills scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions and finished the game with three “victory formation” kneel-downs.
Josh Allen threw for 308 yards and five touchdowns, punctuating a regular season in which the Bills averaged an AFC-best 28.4 points and 381.9 yards.
It’s presumed Daboll referenced that fireworks show in his sales pitch to the Bears committee. A week later, in what became an epic divisional-round clash at Arrowhead Stadium, he turned his offense loose in front of the man whom the Bears eventually hired as general manager: Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.
In a game that intoxicated the NFL audience, the Chiefs outlasted the Bills 42-36 by winning the overtime coin flip and scoring right away, making sure Daboll and Allen didn’t get a final say. But that was after the Bills rolled up 422 total yards and Allen led five touchdown drives, throwing two go-ahead TD passes in the final two minutes of regulation.
Poles was present to see it all and form his own conclusions.
Daboll was asked Wednesday about his bid for the Bears job last winter and what he remembered about his Jan. 16 Zoom conversation with the team’s five-person search committee before Poles was hired. His recollection was vague and he offered little detail of how he tried to win over search leader Bill Polian and Bears Chairman George McCaskey.
“That’s a long time ago,” Daboll said. “I’ve interviewed at a lot of different places. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mr. McCaskey and the people who were on that call. Each interview is always a little bit different. But you’re honored, you’re privileged, you’re humbled when you get those opportunities with any one of the teams. And I certainly was.”
To many around the league, aggressively pursuing Daboll — no matter who the GM was — was the Bears’ most logical move, given the work he did over four seasons transforming Allen from a flawed and inconsistent quarterback into a championship-level MVP candidate.
As one league source put it, with the Bears urgently trying to do the same with Fields, Daboll “almost made too much sense.”
“He was a leader at the forefront of developing one of the great quarterbacks and great offenses in football,” the source said. “He took a guy (in Allen) who was packing cantaloupes on his family’s farm near Fresno not all that long ago and who everyone said was overdrafted and never going to make it when he got into the league, and he turned him into a potential multiyear MVP candidate.”
The potential of linking Fields with that kind of developmental experience seemed intriguing.
Enhancing Daboll’s resume was his experience within championship programs. He was part of five Super Bowl championship teams during two stints with Belichick and the Patriots (2000-06 and 2013-16). In 2017, he worked as Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator at Alabama, helping oversee quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoaand Mac Jones during the Crimson Tide’s march to the national title.
The last four seasons, with the awakening of the Bills offense, might have been the most impressive.
“He was a big part of one of the great turnarounds in football,” the league source said. “That organization in Buffalo was dead for 17, 18 years. The Bills went from being (dead on arrival) when that staff got there to now being a Super Bowl contender. His fingerprints were on that.”
It was no surprise Daboll found himself in high demand in January. At one point, the buzz within several league circles suggested he was likely to become the Miami Dolphins coach. That didn’t come to fruition. And for whatever reason, his connection with the Bears never fully clicked either. At Halas Hall, Daboll became merely the 11th name on a log of 25 coach and GM interviews the Bears conducted over 13 days.
After they hired Poles as their GM on Jan. 26, Daboll wasn’t part of the two-day, three-candidate interview process in Lake Forest, with Poles only diving deeper with Eberflus, Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn.
A day after Poles hired Eberflus to lead the Bears, Daboll rejoined new Giants GM Joe Schoen — the former Bills assistant GM who also interviewed with the Bears that month — as the new coach in New York.
A study in contrast
At this stage, it’s a gigantic leap to presume a Bears-Daboll union would have instantly vanquished the franchise’s quarterback demons, turned Fields into a standout and made the Bears a regular championship contender.
Heck, it’s far too early even to forecast that Daboll will be coaching the Giants by 2024. None of their three previous head coaches — Joe Judge, Pat Shurmur and Ben McAdoo — made it to a third season.
After opening with two wins, the Giants faltered Monday night in a 23-16 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys and head into Sunday’s game against the Bears with an offense ranked 21st in total yards and 18th in scoring under Daboll. There has yet to be a magic breakthrough for fourth-year quarterback Jones. And there’s growing belief around the league that Schoen and Daboll will push to select their quarterback of the future in April.
Four or five years from now, it might turn out that Eberflus emerges as the cream of the coaching crop among the 10 men who were hired this year and the five others the Bears interviewed.
But at the very least, folks in Chicago will keep Daboll’s performance in New York in their peripheral vision. The sideways glances will only increase if the pronounced struggles Fields has experienced over the first three games continue deeper into the season.
On Sunday, Bears fans will watch Daboll’s team play its fourth game with the kind of concentration and aggressive mentality he asks for. That will also provide a chance to size up the retooling Giants program against the one Eberflus is solidifying in Chicago.
Few would be shocked if the Bears snagged a road victory for an attention-grabbing 3-1 start. In gritty September wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans, Eberflus was proud of the way his players adhered to his much-publicized HITS principle and how the Bears quickly became a team that runs the ball well and stops the run reliably on defense.
Equally significant, Eberflus loves how hard his players have worked to increase their stamina and fortitude. “That’s our foundational piece,” he said Wednesday. “We want to have that mental and physical toughness in the second half. If you’re in shape and you have good stamina — both physical and mental stamina — you’re able to execute a little bit better and finish plays a little bit better.”
Poles — who, it’s worth noting, was also a top candidate for the Giants GM opening in January before the Bears hired him — hasn’t hidden his feelings about Eberflus. When Poles hired Eberflus, he was drawn to the coach’s discipline and poise and loved his vision for the kind of team he wanted to mold.
By early September, the first-time GM offered a four-word reinforcement of his first and biggest hire: “I love that dude.”
At that point, Poles had seen the results of the Bears’ offseason program, the way new work habits were established and unwavering standards were set. Now, after the first three weeks of the season, Poles also has seen Eberflus’ ability to steady and direct a team during games.
Much like the Giants’ 2-point conversion in Week 1 offered a jolt of energy, the Bears’ focus and perseverance through excessively wet conditions at Soldier Field in their season-opening win offered a glimpse of the identity Eberflus is trying to shape.
Daboll and Eberflus once coached together as Cleveland Browns assistants under Eric Mangini in 2009 and 2010. On Sunday, they will reunite at MetLife Stadium, both on a quest to improve to 3-1 and accelerate their belief-building process.
At his introductory news conference in January, Daboll promised to remain authentic and accountable, clear in communicating expectations and intent on building strong relationships throughout the Giants building.
He was certain his two-plus decades of coaching experience had served him well, broadening his perspective on how to unite an organization. He stopped short of saying his marriage with the Giants came at the perfect time.
“I don’t know that there’s ever a perfect time,” he said. “Do I feel prepared? Yes. Do I know there will be some obstacles and challenges? Of course. That’s this league.”
It’s also a league of comparisons. That figures to be evident again Sunday.
The 700Mhz 5g band and why telcos are chasing it
700 MHz is among the lower 5G bands, while 4G frequencies are usually between 700 and 2,500 megahertz (MHz). High frequency bands offer higher speeds but are limited by a smaller coverage area. Conversely, low frequency bands offer relatively slower speeds but a wider coverage area, ideal for a country like India. And for this reason, 700 MHz is considered a premium band.
The mega 5G auction which started on July 26 saw the four players Reliance Jio, Adani Group, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea – bidding for the right to offer 5G service in frequency bands for 20 years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would launch 5G services in India during the inauguration of the Indian Mobile Congress in Delhi on Saturday morning.
Let’s take a look at the big surprise of this auction – the surprisingly high demand for 700 megahertz (MHz) spectrum.
The auction took place in the low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), medium (3300 MHz) and high (26 GHz) frequency bands, most offerings focused on the mid, high and 700 MHz bands.
What are these different groups?
High frequency bands offer higher speeds but are limited by a smaller coverage area. Conversely, low frequency bands offer relatively slower speeds but a much wider coverage area, ideal for a country like India.
For this reason alone, 700 MHz is considered a premium band, with a higher price – the reason why it was not auctioned in 2021 and 2016. According to chipset manufacturer Qualcomm, 700 MHz can reach more 300 Mbps download speed under test conditions.
Even so, several observers were surprised that the 700 MHz played so much during the auction. To put that into perspective, 700 MHz is among the lowest frequency 5G bands, while 4G frequencies are typically between 700 and 2500 MHz.
Nitin Soni, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings, said: “So there’s a lot of activity on 700MHz, which is a little surprising. We thought most of the activity would be on C-band, which is 3 GHz. , and also on the 26 GHz band. But I think because telecom operators are also incentivized to reduce their spectrum usage fees, activity is much higher in the 700 MHz band .
The highest band offered, the 26 GHz frequency, offers speeds over 1 Gbps but is limited to a coverage area of a few kilometers, and even trees have been known to disrupt coverage.
But if what Soni says is true, and most telecom providers go for the 700MHz band, we’ll essentially get a slightly faster version of 4G. But the 700 MHz band helps service providers build a cost-effective 5G network because the lower frequency leads to wider coverage, and it also has the benefit of a high disturbance threshold – it can penetrate buildings while , as shown above, higher frequencies are scrambled by a few trees in their coverage area.
However, regardless of when 5G services are rolled out, Soni estimates it could take up to a few years for wider adoption. “During the first few years, the business of 5G use cases will evolve. In the beginning, there will be applications that will need 5G speed. India,” he said.
First post: Jul 27, 2022, 6:32 PM STI
“Bloodhearted villains, you will answer for everything”
ALONA MAZURENKO — FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, 11:38 AM
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians fired 16 rockets at Zaporizhzhia on the morning of September 30. He says that the invaders were furious because of the success of the Ukrainian army at the front and [that’s why] they killed civilians.
Source: Telegram from Zelensky
Quote from Zelensky: “The terrorist state fires rockets at the civilian population in Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv regions and Dnipropetrovsk region. It strikes Ukrainian regions with rocket launchers and drones.
In [just] one morning the occupiers fired 16 rockets at Zaporizhzhia and the neighborhood! Only complete terrorists act [like] this, [the ones] which should have no place in the civilized world.
The enemy is raging and seeking revenge for our steadfastness and failures. He cynically kills peaceful Ukrainians, because he lost everything human long ago.
Bloodthirsty scoundrels! You will certainly answer. For every Ukrainian life wasted.”
Details: On September 30, at around 7:30 a.m., the invaders launched a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia. A civilian humanitarian convoy with civilians came under fire as it drove out of town near the car market.
About 25 dead and 50 injured are currently reported; children are among the victims.
Journalists are fighting on their own front line. Support Ukrainska Pravda or becoming our patron!
David Shapiro: U.S. Supreme Court vs. states’ highest courts: We are giving kids the wrong message
American schoolchildren are growing up with a badly oversimplified lesson about their own government. They are learning that the U.S. Supreme Court is the nation’s “highest court,” a label that erroneously diminishes the power of state supreme courts. Correcting this understanding goes beyond pedagogical accuracy — it is essential for our democracy.
As future voters, students should gain a proper understanding of the impact of their state supreme courts, rather than learning to aggrandize the U.S. Supreme Court alone.
While Washington alone determines U.S. Supreme Court seats, voters elect state supreme court justices in nearly half the states. In other states, citizens can boot justices by voting not to retain them.
Coming on the heels of the demise of Roe v. Wade, the new school year — and a new U.S. Supreme Court term beginning early in October — provide the perfect moment to reassess how teachers and parents characterize the Supreme Court and other courts in the classroom and beyond.
The truth is there is not a single “highest court” in the United States — there are dozens of them. The U.S. Supreme Court is indeed the highest court for the interpretation of federal law, but each state’s supreme court pronounces the final word on state law. If a state supreme court recognizes a right under its own state constitution — say the right to abortion access or protection against solitary confinement — the U.S. Supreme Court has virtually no power to step in.
State supreme courts therefore command a sphere of judicial power that no other court can countermand. In a case about state constitutional law, a state supreme court is in effect “higher” than the U.S. Supreme Court.
As California Supreme Court Justice Goodwin Liu said in a lecture, “The crucial point is that state courts, as the ultimate arbiters of state law, have the prerogative and duty to interpret their state constitutions independently” of the U.S. Supreme Court. State supreme courts “often do give respectful consideration to relevant Supreme Court decisions, just as they often give respectful consideration to relevant decisions of sister states,” Liu said, but each state supreme court gets the final word on its own law.
Nonetheless, children of all ages imbibe the idea of a unitary “highest court.” For example, “The Supreme Court,” a book for Level 1 readers, exclaims: “The Supreme Court is powerful. It is the highest court in the United States!” A 208-page book for older students titled “Our Supreme Court” reiterates the term “highest court” eight times.
Most Americans likely hear the “highest court” idea for the first time as children, and it’s a hard notion to shake, even in adulthood. In fact, while writing this, I realized that even I have written law review articles calling the U.S. Supreme Court “the high court” rather than one of many high courts.
Teaching the truth about state court power is more important now than ever. The dismantling of Roe and many other recent decisions on topics ranging from voting rights to excessive force by police makes it very likely that the U.S. Supreme Court will scale back or eliminate long-standing rights that it ultimately controls — rights under the U.S. Constitution.
In fact, conservatives are projected to retain a Supreme Court majority for 30 years. In contrast, judicial turnover in state supreme courts is far more common, in both appointment states and election states. No state other than Rhode Island grants a lifetime appointment to its supreme court justices. On Nov. 8, voters in 30 states will decide state supreme court seats in election or retention votes. State courts therefore will figure ever more prominently in the civil rights battles of the future as advocates seek to restore under state constitutional law rights lost under federal law.
To be clear, the rule of law depends on accepting the U.S. Supreme Court’s rulings on federal law, just as it depends on accepting state court orders on state law. In addition, the Constitution dictates that state laws must yield in the rare instances when they conflict with federal laws. Giving state courts their due does not mean minimizing, much less defying, the U.S. Supreme Court in cases where it indeed acts as the highest authority — cases interpreting federal law.
But the U.S. Supreme Court itself acknowledges the rightful independence of state supreme courts. Just last year, in Jones v. Mississippi, a case in which I failed to persuade the court to vacate my client’s sentence of juvenile life without parole under the Eighth Amendment, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the majority that the court’s holding “does not preclude the States from imposing additional sentencing limits.”
While liberals might feel especially motivated to avoid aggrandizing the U.S. Supreme Court, conservatives have long celebrated the power and independence of state courts. With the country deeply divided on two critical institutions — education and the Supreme Court — teaching the court accurately could provide a rare source of consensus on both issues. It’s something to hope for, at least, in a new term at the schoolhouse and the courthouse.
David Shapiro is director of the Supreme Court and Appellate Program at the Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center and a clinical professor of law at Northwestern University. He wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.
Coin designs for King Charles III published by the Royal Mint of the United Kingdom
A commemorative five pound coin depicting the head of King Charles III held by an employee of the Royal Mint in London, UK, Thursday September 29, 2022.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
LONDON — The first coin featuring King Charles III was unveiled on Friday and is expected to be used by the public before the end of the year.
The 50p coin shows a likeness of the British king created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, who said it was his smallest work.
King Charles faces left on the coin, following a tradition that sees each successive monarch change profile.
He does not wear a crown, which previous kings did not wear either, although Queen Elizabeth II did in all five coins produced during her reign.
An employee organizes a display of coins during the unveiling of the design of the first King Charles III coins by the Royal Mint in London, UK, Thursday September 29, 2022.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The same image will be used on the 1 pence to £2 coins from the start of next year.
The text on the new coin says “CHARLES III • D • G • REX • F • D • 5 BOOKS • 2022”, a shortening of the Latin “King Charles III, by the grace of God, defender of the faith”, the BBC reported.
The existing 29 billion coins featuring the Queen in circulation in the UK, as well as Commonwealth countries including Australia, New Zealand and Canada, will be legal tender and will be phased out naturally and over time.
It was once common for the public to wear pieces depicting more than one monarch.
A coin display showing the five versions of Queen Elizabeth II’s head used during her lifetime, and the new head of King Charles III on a new 50p coin
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The Royal Mint, which has been making coins featuring the monarch for more than 1,100 years and is Britain’s oldest company, said it will be available for collectors next week and will generally be in use before the end of the month. ‘year.
“While technology has advanced, we continue to honor British craftsmanship passed down over centuries,” said Anne Jessopp, chief executive of the Royal Mint.
“Our team of skilled model makers, toolmakers and engravers will ensure that the King’s effigy is faithfully reproduced on millions of pieces.”
The Royal Mint will also release a £5 commemorative crown – a coin intended for use as a memento or collectible which is not generally accepted – featuring images of Queen Elizabeth II around the start and end of her reign 70 years old.
The reverse of a commemorative five pound coin depicting two portraits of Queen Elizabeth II being held by an employee of the Royal Mint.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
King Charles ascended the throne on September 8 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother.
This week, the palace said the cause of death recorded on his birth certificate was “old age”. She was 96 years old.
Orioles’ Robinson Chirinos collecting memories — and memorabilia — to last a lifetime
Inside the game room of Robinson Chirinos’ house, there’s a wall the Orioles catcher can stare at with wonder. With a white wooden border and painted black backdrop, the jerseys from some of Chirinos’ favorite major league players — from Manny Machado to Bartolo Colón — hang.
On each is a personalized message, marker on lettering, dedicating the jersey to Chirinos.
He has hundreds of them, with more added to his collection each week. Earlier this month at Camden Yards, when Miguel Cabrera visited with the Detroit Tigers, Chirinos was ready with a Cabrera jersey to have signed. It then hung in his locker after Cabrera wrote out all his accomplishments: 3,000 hit club, 600 double club, 500 home run club. Almost out of room, Cabrera fit his autograph on the numbering.
The next day, a jersey from Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. arrived in the mail. Chirinos added Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to his collection on Baltimore’s trip to Toronto this month. And when the Orioles travel to New York to face the Yankees on Friday, Chirinos plans to add an Aaron Judge jersey to his collection, with an inscription from the MVP candidate who can break the American League single-season home run record with one more mighty swing.
Chirinos loves playing baseball. But more than anything, he loves the sport beyond his role as a player. He’s a fan — one with an up-close view — and with each autograph on a jersey, there’s another memory from a dream career.
“My wife, she’s crazy because I hang baseball jerseys everywhere around the house,” Chirinos said. “She’s like, ‘Stop!’”
But right now, Chirinos doesn’t feel a need to stop. Instead, he might only ramp up his rapid pace of collecting.
Chirinos wants to play one more season. His body still feels good enough, he says, to produce at the major league level, so he holds out hope for one last big league contract. If the 38-year-old doesn’t get it, though — if this really is the end for a player who recently hit 10 years of service time, the benchmark to receive a full pension — he can walk into his house and see the reminders of what he accomplished hanging on the walls.
And while Chirinos’ older son has experienced much of Chirinos’ major league career, his 4-year-old son hasn’t. The keepsakes hanging around the house are as much for him as they are for Chirinos.
“One day, he’s gonna be asking me questions like, ‘Dad, who is this guy?’” Chirinos said. “It’s going to be a good time to talk about baseball, how I did it and why. I know they’re going to appreciate all that they have in the house.”
It’s a practice Chirinos began about eight years ago. He doesn’t frame all the jerseys; the expense that would take is too high. He saves special jerseys for those frames, such as Iván Rodríguez, Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and one of his own. The rest are scattered around his house on hangers or hanging from the wall in the game room, including several from his former Houston Astros teammates.
When Chirinos arrives at a visiting ballpark, he thinks of which players he admires most on the other team. They don’t always have to be famous players as long as he likes the way they play the game. He buys a jersey or asks clubhouse manager Fred Tyler to snag one, then sends it across the way to the opposing clubhouse.
And when that player comes up to bat, Chirinos makes sure to thank each player who signed a jersey for him.
In the corner of the clubhouse in Camden Yards, Chirinos showed off more than his jerseys. He pulled out a ticket from the game Cabrera recorded his 3,000th hit; Cabrera signed it for Chirinos. He has boxes of baseball cards at his house, and in his locker stood a bat signed by Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena.
“What I see in the past, guys try to get bigger names, like guys about to retire,” Chirinos said. “Like Miggy, we have maybe 10 jerseys here. So everybody wants Miggy. In the past, that’s what I saw, when a guy was about to retire. Or maybe his favorite player and he wants one. But not many guys have from what I see in the clubhouse an interest to collect baseball stuff. In my case, I love to do it.”
Before the end of the season, when each member of the Orioles will pack up their belongings and head their separate ways — some for good — Chirinos wants to commemorate his time with Baltimore. He already has a bat from catcher Adley Rutschman, but he’ll ask for a set of his catching gear and a jersey, too.
Chirinos plans to swap jerseys with several of his other teammates, such as Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander.
He doesn’t know if this is the end.
“We’ll see what God has in store for me,” Chirinos said.
But if this is his last go-around in the majors, he’ll leave with a wall full of collectibles, lasting memories for him and his sons.
Friday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Top Apple Executive Tony Blevins Fired For Saying He Fondles Big-breasted Women For A Living
After 22 years with Apple, the company’s top executive Tony Blevins has been fired—sorry forced to leave the company for letting the world know that he fondles big-breasted women to make a living. I think Apple got offended by these trash remarks and then decided to fire him—so that he gets more time to focus on his cherished job—fondling big-breasted women.
He’s a top executive of the company and I’m sure he’s paid well enough because according to him in the same viral video that got him fired, he owns expensive cars and lives lavishly as the rich folks do so—saying he makes a living by fondling big-breasted women got Apple pissed off!
Good luck to Tony Blevins on his well-paying job (fondling big-breasted women).
Via Yahoo Finance:
In the video, published on Sept. 5, Apple’s Tony Blevins was approached by TikTok and Instagram creator Daniel Mac as part of a series where he asks owners of expensive cars their occupations. The executive was stopped by Mac while parking a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, an out-of-production sports car that fetches hundreds of thousands of dollars.
When asked what he does for a living, Blevins said, “I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off,” according to the video’s captions. He also touted that he has a “hell of a dental plan.”
In reality, Blevins is Apple’s vice president of procurement and is in charge of striking deals with suppliers and partners. He recently worked on the company’s satellite agreement with Globalstar Inc., led negotiations over cellular modems with Qualcomm Inc. and Intel Corp., and has been in charge of driving down the costs of many critical parts that go into Apple’s mobile devices.
After an internal investigation into the matter, Blevins’s team — which included about half a dozen direct reports and several hundred employees — was removed from his command, according to people familiar with the situation.
Blevins, a 22-year veteran of Apple, confirmed the incident to Bloomberg, saying the encounter took place on Aug. 18. “I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by my mistaken attempt at humor,” he said.
An Apple spokesman said Thursday that Blevins is departing the Cupertino, California-based company.
Blevins has been part of a roughly 100-person group of vice presidents at Apple and one of only about 30 executives that report to either Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook or Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams. Williams has been Blevins’s boss for much of his career, though he briefly reported to Sabih Khan, Apple’s senior vice president of operations, according to the people.
It was Williams’s decision for the company and Blevins to part ways, one of the people said. The operating chief will oversee Blevins’s old team, at least for now, according to the person.
The TikTok video was taken at a car show that Blevins attended last month in Pebble Beach, California. His remarks in the 25-second clip reference a line from the 1981 movie Arthur, where main character Arthur Bach describes his own career: “I race cars, play tennis and fondle women, but I have weekends off and I am my own boss.”
The video garnered more than 40,000 likes on Instagram and 1.3 million views on TikTok. After the clip was published, some members of Apple’s operations and procurement teams reported it to the human resources department, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the situation is private. The company then launched the investigation, they said.
The video became a topic of discussion among Apple employees in recent weeks, with some expressing anger about his comments — especially given that other executives, including Cook and Williams, have publicly championed workforce diversity and the empowerment of women — according to the people. The video has also begun to spread among employees at some of the company’s key suppliers.
Blevins’s departure opens up a void at Apple. He’s been integral to the company’s success over the past two decades, according to employees with knowledge of his work, helping Apple fatten its profit margins and get access to core technologies before rivals. He may be difficult to replace, given his understanding of Apple’s supply chain and his negotiating skills, they said.
Bye to Tony!
Here is the video that got his a** FIRED!:
The post Top Apple Executive Tony Blevins Fired For Saying He Fondles Big-breasted Women For A Living appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
