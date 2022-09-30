News
Chicago White Sox snap 8-game skid but lament missing the playoffs for the 1st time in 3 years: ‘We were right there’
The remote chance of capturing the final American League wild-card spot ended for the Chicago White Sox a couple of hours after Wednesday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins when the Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers.
A team many projected to make a lengthy postseason run instead will miss the playoffs for the first time in three years.
“I think something that we missed this year was consistency,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said before Thursday’s game against the Twins. “Being consistent during the whole year as a team, as a unit — in the field, at-bats, defense, pitching — being consistent, this is something that I saw that we need to get better on.”
The Sox won for the first time in more than a week Thursday, beating the Twins 4-3 in the series finale at Target Field and snapping their losing streak at eight.
“That was a hell of a stretch we went through,” said Sox starter Lucas Giolito, who allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks in five innings. “But at this point it’s about finishing strong. Playing for each other, just going out and having fun, being loose and being free. We did that (Thursday) and got back in the win column, and it feels good.”
Outfielder Mark Payton had two hits, one RBI and two runs. He reached second in the eighth when second baseman Nick Gordon dropped his popup in shallow right field. Payton scored on a José Abreu double to right, giving the Sox a 4-3 lead.
Abreu and third baseman Josh Harrison also had two hits.
“It is a relief,” Cairo said. “Our bullpen did their job. Our hitters did their job, good at-bats. We did the little things to win ballgames and it was nice to see. They still care and I know they want to go out there and play.
“It was nice to see (reliever Kendall) Graveman (in the eighth) and (closer Liam) Hendriks (in the ninth). When they show up, good things happen. That means we win.”
The Sox had been in a tailspin since losing to the Cleveland Guardians 10-7 in 11 innings on Sept. 20 at Guaranteed Rate Field. They entered that three-game series trailing the Guardians by four games in the AL Central. That defeat started the eight-game slide, which matched a season high.
“Honestly that series against Cleveland was the final nail in the coffin,” Giolito said. “At this point, just change the goal. We have to be an above .500 team. Playing as hard as we can in the final stretch, pushing through and going into the offseason make the adjustments we have to make.”
The Guardians clinched the division title Sunday when the Sox lost 4-1 to the Detroit Tigers. That defeat wrapped up the team’s first winless homestand (0-6) of at least six games since May 19-24, 1989, when they went 0-6 against the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles.
“You look at how hard we were going there, trying to catch up as it was,” Sox starter Lance Lynn said after Tuesday’s 4-0 loss to the Twins. “And then it just has kind of been a free-fall since. And that’s unfortunate. But guys were busting their tail, and when you lose that many in a row, it wears on you, especially after everything you tried to do to get back into it. We were right there and then just haven’t played well since we got pretty close.”
Cairo said being eliminated won’t change his approach.
“I don’t feel any different,” Cairo said. “I want to win every game. When I manage, or the coaching staff, we try to put in the best lineup and the best player available that are going to give us a chance to win.”
The Sox are 77-79 with six games remaining — three in San Diego starting Friday and three against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“I’m motivated,” Cairo said. “Every time I come to the field, I want to win. Hopefully they stay motivated to reach some of their goals and at the same time we have nine guys in there and they are trying to do something to reach their goal, average, homers or whatever, we are going to get a chance to win too.
“They are going to be concentrating on their jobs. You have nine players doing their jobs, you’ve got a chance.”
()
News
Carlos Correa on his future in Minnesota: ‘If they want my product, they’ve just got to come get it’
When Carlos Correa stepped to the plate in the ninth inning on Thursday afternoon, it very well could have been the last time Twins fans had a chance to watch the star shortstop playing at Target Field in a home uniform.
Correa said after the game that he has not yet made a decision on his player option — he has two years remaining on the three-year, $105.3 million deal he signed with the Twins in March with opt outs after each of them — but he has made it clear all along that he’s looking for a long-term deal.
And if the Twins want to make that happen, he sounds as if he is more than willing to have that conversation.
“When I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store, when I want something, I get it. I ask how much it costs, and I buy it,” Correa said. “If you really want something, you just go get it. I’m the product here. If they want my product, they’ve just got to come get it.”
But while the Twins have spoken glowingly about Correa and the shortstop has gushed about the organization — and did so again on Thursday — the type of contract Correa is expected to be commanding this offseason is likely to far exceed what the Twins are comfortable with.
Correa, who currently leads the Twins with a 5.1 bWAR (Wins Above Replacement per Baseball Reference), has until five days after the conclusion of the World Series to make a decision on his opt out.
“It’s a decision that — it’s never easy,” Correa said. “At the same time, we’re going to have some conversations here and there and see where it goes.”
Since he signed in March, the most logical conclusion has always been that Correa would stay for the 2022 season and then opt out of the final two years of his deal and seek a long-term commitment this offseason.
Correa signed his deal with the Twins — he became the highest-paid infielder with an average annual value at $35.1 million on the short-term pact — after the lockout ended, shocking the baseball world by signing with the Twins, and said he felt immediately welcomed into the organization.
As for another year — or more — in the Twin Cities, Correa said that with six games remaining in the season, those talks have yet to begin.
“There hasn’t been any sort of conversation,” he said. “Some people have come to me saying they want to talk this and that, but there haven’t been any talks yet.”
News
High school football: In second year of co-op, undefeated Harding/Humboldt has mastered its formula for success
It was early in the Knighthawks’ summer practices when senior quarterback Jorge Irizarry asked the question everyone had on their minds.
“Coach Dre,” he said to Humboldt/Harding head coach Andre Creighton, “when can we touch a ball?”
“He’s like, ‘Man, we’re not touching a ball all summer,’ ” Irizzary recalled.
The Knighthawks were taking full advantage of the new weight room Adam Thielen’s Thielen Foundation donated to Humboldt High School. The offseason emphasis — from June through July — was placed entirely on speed and strength training. Creighton knew that approach would be met with some skepticism.
“At first, I hated it,” Irizzary admitted.
But there was a bigger plan in place, which has since come into a clear focus for the players.
“There was a reason for not touching the ball over the summer,” sophomore receiver Nate Chea said. “We were just building a mindset.”
“That really set the precedent for what was to come. The kids had to struggle through it together,” said Creighton, who is in his first year as head coach after previously serving as the program’s defensive coordinator. “Now they’re seeing some of those things pay off on the field.”
In the form of stronger relationships and, of course, bigger, faster and stronger athletes.
The combination has resulted in a 4-0 record heading into Harding/Humboldt’s game at 6 p.m. Friday at Humboldt — for the school’s Homecoming — against fellow unbeaten Minneapolis Henry.
What was a fun story a year ago of two struggling programs merging to win some games has transformed into what looks to be a legitimate force. The Knighthawks have a number of convincing victories and knocked off previously unbeaten Minneapolis South last week.
“We would like to go undefeated in the regular season. That’s our goal, I feel like,” senior running back Robert Htoo said. “Then also make a run into sections.”
It all feels possible with this group in just the second year of the wildly successful co-op. Year 1, Creighton noted, was a process of figuring out how to put together past rivals to compete for a common cause. That led to a four-win season.
“In Year 2, it’s like, OK, we saw the progress we made coming together, and it’s like now we believe,” he said. “Now we believe, now what are the tangible steps that we can take every single day to control our destiny? Really getting them to not focus on our destiny, but focus on your thoughts, your words, your actions. We talk about our formula, and how doing the right thing on a daily basis will turn into the result that we want.”
Part of that formula has involved creating a united front. Everyone mentions protecting “the brotherhood” — and, Creighton noted, also the sisterhood, with the program having a girl playing on the JV team. Htoo said last year’s team had just as much talent as this year’s edition.
“But this year is different because we’re playing for each other, nobody is selfish and we’re just doing it for each other and for the brotherhood,” he said.
Irizarry said those bonds are more valuable to him than any wins or losses. That permeates throughout the program. Creighton’s birthday was Wednesday, and one of his players took the time to create an Instagram post thanking the coach for being a positive role model in his life. That’s why he coaches, to help impact the next generation.
“Our Coach preaches to us all the time that we don’t have to worry about the wins,” Htoo said. “If we do everything else right, then the wins will come. I feel like that’s a very good philosophy to follow.”
The formula brings positive results to fruition.
“It’s been a joy to watch,” Creighton said. “I didn’t experience this when I was playing here, so it’s fun to be back and give back to the community that’s given so much to me.”
News
Google will close the Stadia video game service
Google said it was shutting down Stadia, which launched in 2019, because the gaming service didn’t have enough users.
“While Stadia’s approach to consumer game streaming has been built on a solid technology foundation, it hasn’t gained the user buy-in that we expected,” Phil Harrisonvice president and general manager of Stadia, said in a blog post.
wsj
News
Kanye West Hires 6th Lawyer Robert Cohen In His Ongoing Messy Divorce Case With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West has hired his sixth attorney in the ongoing divorce case between him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Kanye West did everything possible to prevent Kim from divorcing him but the divorce was finalized on March 2, 2022. This affected the rapper in so many ways including his relationship with attorneys representing him.
YE and Kim have 4 kids together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The pair are legally divorced but have an ongoing case regarding their finances and the custody of the kids. Meanwhile, Kanye is having a hard time relating to his representatives as he is currently on his sixth attorney Robert Stephen Cohen — Melinda Gates’ former attorney. After his fifth attorney, Samantha Spector quit on him stating that, her relationship with the rapper was damaged beyond repairs.
Meanwhile Kim and her lawyer, Laura Wasser have been ready all this while waiting for YE and his bunch of on-and-off lawyers.
Kanye has been dramatic after Kim divorce his a**. From physically assaulting Kim’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson to harassing Kim and other personalities that disagree with his nonsense.
Via TJB:
The Chicago rapper is now on his sixth divorce attorney, this time, he’s receiving help from the same lawyer who represented Melinda Gates in her multi-billion dollar divorce case with Bill Gates. Sources close to the matter say that Kanye West retained Robert Stephan Cohen of Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP as his sixth divorce attorney in the back-and-forth divorce battle with Kim Kardashian. Interestingly enough, Cohen is based in New York, and the divorce from Kim is issued in Los Angeles, so Ye is also bringing on Nicholas A. Salick of Salick Family Law Group, APLC as his counsel in California.
“Attorney Cohen is no stranger to representing celebrities. According to reports, he has represented big names like Rupert Murdoch, Chris Rock, Athina Onassis, and more. In August, Kanye’s fifth divorce attorney quit on him. According to reports, the Chicago rapper’s former divorce attorney, Samantha Spector, had previously asked the judge to relieve her as counsel, saying her relationship with Kanye West was irretrievably broken.”
“Spector had a date set to officially withdraw, however, the judge granted her request nearly a week earlier, which means Kanye was yet again without a lawyer. While Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were declared legally single after a hearing in March, there are still specifics that need to be ironed out regarding their financial holdings as well as custody rights for their four children”.
At the time, Kim Kardashian’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, told the judge that her client has “been ready for quite a while” to get the proceedings underway. However, it appeared that Kanye and his legal team were dragging their feet, as they failed to file preliminary financial disclosures. Wasser noted that her client had already done so in November of last year.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four children together: North, 9, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3. In 2014 the former couple tied the knot. Six years later, Kim filed for divorce from West, which the rapper refused to commit to at first. The pair became legally single on March 2, 2022.
Kim and Kanye’s relationship has been a rollercoaster since she first filed, at times they’ve gotten along, and at others, he’s attacked her on social media on everything from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, to where their kids go to school”.
Then there were other times when it seemed that Kanye longed for his family to reunite. It was reported that he bought a house close to Kim’s after the separation. Most recently, he publicly apologized to his ex-wife and the mother of his four children for his behavior this past year.
Could YE be dragging his feet on purpose so Kim gets a change of heart and run back to him? Share your thoughts with TGS!
The post Kanye West Hires 6th Lawyer Robert Cohen In His Ongoing Messy Divorce Case With Kim Kardashian appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Dalvin Cook participates fully for Vikings in Thursday’s practice
Things appear to be trending in the right direction for Vikings running back Dalvin Cook as he works his way back from a dislocated shoulder.
After missing Wednesday’s practice at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Cook was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.
That’s good news for the Vikings as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints in London.
If Cook is cleared to play this weekend, it’ll be because the Vikings deemed him healthy enough to do so.
“You never know how the next day is going to present itself,” Cook said earlier this week. “That’s why this thing is just take it day by day.”
Because this is an injury Cook has dealt with several times in the past, he has learned the importance of making sure he’s 100 percent before returning to action. That could play a role in whether the Vikings choose to play him in Sunday’s game.
“It’s not really a painful thing,” Cook said. “It’s just more of being smart about how I get through this thing.”
It’s worth noting that if Cook is unable to play, the Vikings have a very capable backup in Alexander Mattison.
‘LIKE A PROUD FATHER’
In the absence of starting safety Harrison Smith last weekend, fellow safety Josh Metellus stepped up big time in a 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions. He had 11 tackles as well as the interception in the final seconds to seal the come-from-behind victory.
“He did a nice job,” defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said. “He’s taken to the system, and he’s stepped up when he’s had his opportunities. It’s nice to know we have that depth in our program that has developed.”
Asked about seeing Metellus flourish on defense, special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels heaped praise.
“I was like a proud father,” Daniels said. “You get those guys like that that might get counted out from a defensive standpoint. You get labeled as only a special-teams guy. He poured his all into it, and for him to have success like that says a lot about the player and his professionalism.”
It looks like Smith is ready to return from his concussion this weekend. That mean Metellus will go back to his role on special teams.
“I was really encouraged to see how he played on defense,” Daniels said. “I’m also glad to get him back.”
BELIEF IN JOSEPH
Though he missed a pair of 56-yard field-goal attempts against the Lions, kicker Greg Joseph hasn’t lost his confidence. Nor have the Vikings lost their confidence in him.
“You’d love for Greg to knock those through,” Daniels said. “He felt like he hit he ball really well, so that’s the most important part for us.”
As for the decision to send Joseph out for a 56-yard field goal after he already had missed a kick from the same distance, Daniels said it was about showing confidence in him.
“He had an opportunity to get another shot at the 56-yarder, so absolutely, let’s send him back out there,” Daniels said. “That’s exactly what we did. I still feel good about where Greg is. I still have the utmost confidence in him, and I know he’ll bounce back and be ready to go.”
News
Two Men Charged For Allegedly Robbing Bishop Lamor Whitehead Of $400K Jewelry During Live Stream Sermon
Controversial preacher Bishop Lamor M. Whitehead was attacked by armed robbers recently during one of his live stream sermons where they made away with pieces of jewelry worth $400k. However, the incident sparked lots of doubt with many poking questions into the lifestyle of the Brooklyn preacher.
However, it appears the preacher will be getting justice soon as two individuals named Juwan Anderson and Say-Quan Pollack, have been arrested and charged in connection to the robbery. The men allegedly stormed the church while service was still ongoing, and displayed their weapons which caused panic among the members before making away with pieces of jewelry belonging to the preacher and some other members worth $400k.
Bishop Lamor came under lots of attacks after the news broke due to his flashy lifestyle. Some even suggested the incident that took place at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Church could be an act to gain attention from the media.
Via TJB:
According to reports, Two men — Juwan Anderson and Say-Quan Pollack — were charged with armed robbery for their connection to a church burglary that took place in the middle of the service. According to Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
As alleged, the defendants brought guns into a place of worship, stealing from two members of the clergy, and terrifying the congregation in the process.
Peace added,
“to commit such an act during a religious service is incomprehensible.”
A third suspect is still at large.
Excerpts of Bishop Lamor’s account of the robbery;
As I was preaching, I seen three to four armed men come in [the door]. When you’re a shepherd, right? You have to lead your sheep; you have to lead your sheep, and you have to protect your sheep. When I seen the armed men come in, you know, it was specifically for me and, of course, my wife. When I seen them come into the sanctuary, with their guns, I told everybody, ‘Get down; everybody just get down.’ Right? Everybody get down. I didn’t know if they wanted to shoot the church up or if they was just coming for a robbery. They were all Black men, and they had masks, but I could see their face. And they came in and they took all of my wife’s jewelry and took all of my jewelry, and then they left.”
As I got down, one went to my wife and took all her jewelry and had the gun in front of my 8-month-old baby’s face. Took off my bishop’s ring, my wedding band, and took off my bishop’s chain. And then I had chains underneath my robe and he started tapping my neck to see if anything else. So that means they knew. They watched and they knew that I have other jewelry.”
Looking at how Bishop Lamor’s obsession with riches and material possessions, some social media users are still incredulous about the robbery even after the suspects are charged.
The post Two Men Charged For Allegedly Robbing Bishop Lamor Whitehead Of $400K Jewelry During Live Stream Sermon appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Chicago White Sox snap 8-game skid but lament missing the playoffs for the 1st time in 3 years: ‘We were right there’
Carlos Correa on his future in Minnesota: ‘If they want my product, they’ve just got to come get it’
High school football: In second year of co-op, undefeated Harding/Humboldt has mastered its formula for success
Google will close the Stadia video game service
Kanye West Hires 6th Lawyer Robert Cohen In His Ongoing Messy Divorce Case With Kim Kardashian
Dalvin Cook participates fully for Vikings in Thursday’s practice
Two Men Charged For Allegedly Robbing Bishop Lamor Whitehead Of $400K Jewelry During Live Stream Sermon
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley says he’s ‘very close’ to returning, could play Sunday vs. Bills
Kyle Stowers’ rare appearance vs. left-hander ends in homer, but Orioles drop series with 5-3 loss to Red Sox
Blac Chyna After Years Of Covering Her Baldness With Wigs While Fighting Alopecia Has Finally Uncovered It
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
How to manage your online business remotely?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News6 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to manage your online business remotely?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed