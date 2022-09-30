Defi Meets Gamefi As Hashflow Announces Gamified Governance

The Hashverse offers a never-before-seen gaming experience on a DEX, embodying Web3

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hashflow is merging the futuristic worlds of DeFi and GameFi with the launch of The Hashverse, a story driven, NFT-powered DAO. This innovative new ecosystem will mark Hashflow as the first gamified DEX governance platform, establishing its prowess and growth as a top 10 decentralized exchange in the market.

The storyverse, offering an array of worlds and characters, is being created in tandem with leading Hollywood creative agency Superconductor. Set in a dystopian world with centuries-long conflict, futuristic cities, and advanced technology, the Hashverse is set to combine the best features of player-based gaming with an easy-to-use decentralized governance platform.

“We are honored to infuse our innovative creative spirit into the ever-expanding Hashflow universe,” said Todd Makurath, Founder and Chairman of Superconductor. “The Hashverse is the first of its kind, quickly shaping the definition of entertainment and gaming within Web3 and beyond. It also stands tall alongside the trailblazing work our agency produces day in and day out. We look forward to revealing more of the storyverse as users work to grow the platform.”

The Hashverse works by granting users the ability to stake tokens, complete quests, and gain experience points (XP) and digital rewards while shaping the protocol’s future through a vote-escrowed token model (veHFT). This currency serves as voting power represented by a health bar, meaning the more tokens a user stakes for a longer duration, the more influence they will wield within the DAO. But no matter the stake, the Hashverse is designed for all users to rise through the ranks and forge Hashflow’s destiny – all packaged within an immersive, gamified world set to catalyze an experience never previously brought to a DEX.

In-game items such as base characters and loot items will be represented by NFTs, which participants can earn and trade. Collecting NFTs will allow users to upgrade characters, unlock new quests, and level up their XP while earning additional Hashflow tokens (HFT).

“We’re excited for our users to immerse themselves into the Hashverse, which builds upon our objective to revolutionize the Hashflow user experience,” said Varun Kumar, Hashflow co-founder and CEO. “We want to change the existing paradigm that governance is boring. The Hashverse is designed to make governance an exciting, inclusive, and rewarding experience that anybody can participate in.”

The Hashverse is set to launch in the coming months. By bringing together all elements of Web3, The Hashverse will bring a visually stunning and immersive experience to DeFi that will embark enthusiasts and gaming fans alike on a unique journey across space and time.

About Hashflow

Hashflow is a decentralized exchange designed for interoperability, zero slippage, and MEV-protected trades. Founded in San Francisco in 2019 by Varun Kumar, Hashflow connects institutional market makers directly to traders using a request-for-quote (RFQ) model, rather than automated market makers (AMM). In turn, traders and liquidity providers gain access to enhanced efficiency, security, and products previously impossible in DeFi.

About Superconductor

Superconductor believes that our clients deserve stories that are as good as the best entertainment from Hollywood. Our Founders, The Russo Brothers and Justin Lin, have grossed over 9 billion dollars at the box office on films such as Avengers: End Game, Infinity War, Captain America Winter Soldier, The Fast & Furious franchise and Star Trek Beyond. Our leadership team has worked on some of the most iconic advertising and marketing in the last 20 years.

