Did Coinbase List LUNC? – Trending Twitter Controversy

- Terra Classic community wants Coinbase to list LUNC.
- CoinbaseListLUNC trending over Twitter with 122k tweets.
The Terra Classic (LUNC) community wants Coinbase to list LUNC in their trading list, as they were calling Coinbase through various tweets to support their mission and list LUNC. Currently, the #CoinbaseListLUNC hashtag is trending on Twitter with more than 122K tweets in the last 24 hours and over 3K tweets in an hour.
Following Binance, which supports the Terra classic burn tax, the LUNC community expects Coinbase to list LUNC. In such a way, the Terra Classic community is making #CoinbaseListLUNC trending and tagging the exchange. Meanwhile, affiliate and advisor Travladd Crypto went one step ahead and announced a $1,000 giveaway for those who retweeted his tweet.
Within an hour of Binance’s announcement on implementing the Terra Classic burn mechanism on Trading Fees, LUNC’s price surged more than 40%. Hereinafter, the Terra community hopes that if Coinbase one of the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges lists LUNC, the price would surge and it will reach, millions of new people.
At the moment, the LUNC community waiting for the Coinbase response, but the exchange remains silent. It’s undoubtful that, Coinbase list LUNC, it will be the biggest movement recorded in cryptocurrency history.
Terra Classic (LUNC) Current Status
At the time of writing, Terra Classic (LUNC) traded at $0.00028754 with a 24-hour trading volume of $496 million. Over the last 24 hours, LUNC has climbed by more than 3.5%, and over the past month, it has increased by 81%. LUNC has a market cap of $1.7 billion and has seen a price surge of 4.5% over the past week and around 11% over the past 14 days, as per CoinMarketCap,