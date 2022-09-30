News
French feminist rabbi captivates multi-faith crowds with thoughts on mortality
As Paris was locked down for Passover, a rabbi began holding weekly Zoom chats about Jewish texts. Thousands of people tuned in to hear his thoughts on death. “He’s my rabbi,” said an atheist.
Ravens rookies take center stage more quickly than expected with injuries to key veterans mounting
In the seconds after Marcus Peters cradled the ball within inches of the sideline, Kyle Hamilton let loose a roar from deep inside. A “primordial scream” Ravens coach John Harbaugh called it.
Hamilton had spent the previous week answering for his football sins, mental and physical, in a Week 2 collapse against the Miami Dolphins. When the rookie safety saw New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor break free on a potential go-ahead scoring drive in Week 3, he knew he could not let it happen again. So Hamilton chased Agholor down, and with a violent swipe of his arm punched the ball Peters’ way. It turned out to be the decisive blow in a hard-fought 37-26 road victory.
“That’s a play not too many people make,” Harbaugh said a day later.
If Hamilton, the first player selected in the Ravens’ 11-member draft class, goes on to a decorated career in Baltimore, this forced fumble might go down as his opening statement. It was a loud moment in a collective story that’s gaining momentum as Ravens rookies leap into the deep end of the pool a few weeks into their NFL careers.
Center Tyler Linderbaum, defensive tackle Travis Jones, offensive tackle Daniel Faalele and punter Jordan Stout could all start Sunday against the mighty Buffalo Bills, with Hamilton, tight end Isaiah Likely and cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams also expected to play significant roles. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis could also play, though he was pulled after a rough start against the Patriots. Only injured outside linebacker David Ojabo and tight end Charlie Kolar and practice squad running back Tyler Badie will not factor in the Ravens’ game-day calculus.
If the Ravens build on their promising start and return to the playoffs with serious ambitions for the Super Bowl, first-year players will carry a significant load. The team’s decision-makers saw this 2022 draft class, which included two first-round picks and six fourth-round picks, as a major part of their plan for building a roster around quarterback Lamar Jackson, who’s about to become very expensive. But the process has accelerated more quickly than they could have anticipated because of injuries to veterans such as left tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), nose tackle Michael Pierce (torn biceps) and cornerback Kyle Fuller (torn ACL).
Faalele, for example, had not played a single snap at left tackle at Minnesota and was regarded as a developmental prospect — albeit a historically massive one at 6-foot-8, 380 pounds — on the other side of the offensive line. On Sunday, he suddenly found himself protecting Jackson’s blind side against a Bill Belichick-coached defense.
His afternoon did not start out well. Twice on Faalele’s first two series, Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. whipped around his left shoulder as if the rookie was stuck in concrete. Jackson seemed in peril, as did an offense that had been humming around him.
“It was definitely a different experience — baptism by fire,” a grinning Faalele said Wednesday.
So he practiced his sets on the sideline, trying to redial his perspective so he would be in tune with Jackson’s silent snap count and feel as comfortable on the left side as he had on the right. He’s a calm guy by nature, and by the start of the second half, he looked like a different player, one prepared to keep his quarterback off the ground.
“He hasn’t had snaps at left tackle; he’s been a right tackle all his life,” Jackson said. “And for him to get in and do an amazing job like that, when we need him, where it counts, it’s tremendous to see.”
“Yes, I feel calm,” Faalele said, looking ahead to a possible start against the Bills and the great Von Miller. “Especially when we prepare as much as we do here. I feel like I’ve seen every situation. I feel good about going against everything. I trust my teammates and my coaches. I am a calm person because of that.”
Faalele had at least played in an NFL game. Jones, the 6-4, 334-pound powerhouse from the University of Connecticut, missed the first two weeks as he recovered from a knee injury suffered in the preseason. He was active for the first time Sunday. Then Pierce tore his biceps, and Jones had to step in for 29 snaps. He made just one assisted tackle but looked like he belonged.
“Travis Jones played great,” veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell said. “He’s a talented guy. His biggest thing is going to be experience. It’s not going to take him long; I think he’s just so gifted, and he’s going to make a lot of plays. But he’s going to get a whole lot better and in a hurry, hopefully. Obviously, there is going to be mistakes — everybody makes them; even 15-year vets make them — but he makes them big [in] the right way. If he doesn’t know what he’s doing, he blows stuff up, which you can appreciate.”
Likely received the most hype of all the rookies going into the season because of his steady stream of highlight catches in training camp and his overpowering performance in the Ravens’ second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. His introduction to the regular season proved rougher. He caught none of the four passes thrown his way and committed a holding penalty in the opener. After he bounced back with four catches in Week 2, he hurt his groin and caught just one pass for 8 yards against the Patriots.
“We’re throwing a lot at him; there’s a lot on his plate,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. “He’s had to do some dirty work as a young rookie in some of these games, but there’s nothing but a bright future for him in every sense.”
The team’s No. 3 cornerback spot has been the busiest center of rookie activity thanks to the season-ending knee injury Fuller suffered and more temporary health setbacks for starters Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey. Armour-Davis played 38 defensive snaps in Week 2, suffering his share of coverage defeats, and lasted for just nine against the Patriots after he allowed a pair of big gains by DeVante Parker. Williams, picked 22 slots after Armour-Davis in the spring, was beaten on Agholor’s crossing route that ended with Hamilton’s forced fumble. But he has generally played more consistently than his rookie classmate and now seems the likeliest candidate to play with Peters and Humphrey going forward.
CBS NFL analyst Charles Davis said the hiccups in the Ravens secondary — their pass defense is ranked last in the league, just like it was last season — are inevitable given injuries and the inexperience of players such as Armour-Davis, Williams and Hamilton.
“Younger players equal more mistakes. I don’t care who they are, where they come from, what their pedigree is,” he said. “You’re learning on the fly. You’re learning at a faster rate of speed. You’re learning against guys who are going to make bigger plays against you than 99% of the guys you faced in college. … They’ll evolve. They’ll learn. They’ll grow. If we talk about this in about six weeks, I don’t think we’ll see the same errors.”
Conversely, Linderbaum has been the source of zero drama, at least since he returned from a foot injury that kept him out for part of the preseason. The Ravens expected their second first-round pick to start from Day 1, and he has done just that. Despite a few rough pass-protection snaps against New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in Week 1, Pro Football Focus graded Linderbaum the seventh best center in the league through three weeks. Like any standout offensive lineman, he’s good enough that we rarely talk about him.
Asked if his new center plays with acumen that belies his years, Jackson said: “He does. We watched film, and he was doing things — passing off blocks, going to the next ’backers, to the safeties. He was looking like a pro. You’ve got to watch the film; I can’t even describe how intense it was out there for him and how high he was performing. It looked incredible — just to see a rookie out there doing what he’s doing. It looks like he’s been here before.”
Hamilton, the first name the Ravens called in the draft, has taken more grief from fans than the rest of his classmates because of obvious mistakes in the preseason and the loss to Miami. He played just 16 defensive snaps against the Patriots, down from 38 the week before, but made the most of them, contributing to the Ravens’ excellent performance out of their dime packages and forcing the decisive fumble from Agholor.
Pro Football Focus graded Hamilton the seventh-best safety in the league through three weeks, and though that’s misleading, given that teammates Chuck Clark and Marcus Williams play every snap while he does not, he’s making a positive impact, critics be damned.
“Obviously, [he] had a learning experience the week before, as a lot of young guys did and do, especially on the back end,” Harbaugh said. “So, he worked hard all week, he had a sense of urgency to try to become a little bit better of a player this week than he was last week, and he became a much better player. To see him come up and make that play in that critical moment was kind of a reward for that.”
Asked to grade himself, Hamilton said his performance against the Patriots was his most consistent to date. “I’ve just got to stack them now,” he added. “Five games from now, we’ll probably forget this even happened.”
Spoken like a young veteran.
Week 4
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Bills by 3
Furious conscripts go after commander: Senior officer ‘beaten after saying ‘you’re all cannon fodder”
A senior Russian officer reportedly had his face shattered in a scuffle with furious conscripts after telling them their lives were going to be wasted on the front lines in Ukraine.
The mobilized recruits turned against the Russian lieutenant colonel after he said bluntly: “You are all cannon fodder, you are going to be slaughtered”.
The high-ranking officer had his face ‘smashed’ and facial bones shattered in a fight in which ‘everyone of them was drunk’, according to reports.
Many reservists – among hundreds of thousands thrown into the war under a decree by Vladimir Putin – were left devastated after learning they would die at the front.
However, the commander was probably right that Putin’s appeal will lead to mass deaths of untrained reservists sent to the front.
This is just the latest story of chaos, fighting and drunkenness among newly mobilized Russian conscripts, with reports that many have been sent to the front with little or no training while being told to buy their own supplies and equipment.
A senior Russian officer reportedly had his face shattered in a scuffle with furious conscripts after he told them their lives would be thrown on the front lines in Ukraine -MailOnline have been unable to verify whether these images capture the moment
The scuffle took place at Moscow’s Rubin Sports Palace in the Russian town of Penza, where the men were stationed in a makeshift barracks before being sent to fight in Ukraine.
After a counteroffensive by Ukraine this month caused heavy setbacks for Moscow’s forces on the battlefield, Putin called on 300,000 reservists to join the fight.
Russian officers – often conscripts themselves – advised new recruits to bring their own sleeping bags, tourniquets, medicine and mats.
Video shows a punch, but it’s unclear if it was the scuffle in which the officer was punched in the face, or just another scuffle between disgruntled grunts.
The recruits turned to the senior officer at the Rubin Palace of Sports in the Russian city of Penza, where the men were stationed in a makeshift barracks before being sent to fight in Ukraine.
Later reports said the face of the unnamed lieutenant colonel was “all shattered” with broken bones.
The brother of a conscript said: ‘My brother messaged me just now.
‘There was a lieutenant-colonel walking among [the newly-mobilised]telling them: “You are all cannon fodder, you are going to be massacred”.
“There was a fight, the Colonel’s face was shattered.
“They could barely separate them. A person fell ill [after the cannon cannon fodder threat].
“Two ambulances rushed there within an hour. Many people felt sick, many were in tears.
“One tried to escape, they caught him. It’s a fucking nightmare what’s going on there.
‘There were 1,080 people there now, in Rubin [sports palace]. They will end up in knife fights, it’s a complete mess there.
“They are all drunk. Each of them.’
Meanwhile, another footage showed what appeared to be a female quartermaster talking to new recruits and advising them to bring tampons.
A Russian soldier claiming to be already in a fox hole in Ukraine says he and his comrade (right) have been left without food or water and are bombarded
Sanitary products can be used to plug gunshot wounds and stop bleeding in the absence of a medical kit, the woman tells new recruits.
“They won’t give it to us?” asks one of the new recruits.
“It’s all up to us boys,” the woman shouts back. “You will receive a uniform and armor, nothing else.”
Yet other videos have emerged showing a newly recruited tank commander who was told he would deploy to the Kherson front line in just two days without even firing a shot at a training range.
Other footage shows two soldiers sitting in a field in Ukraine complaining that they were abandoned by their commanders without food or water, and that they had better fight for the other side.
These are just the latest examples of poor morale and preparedness in Russian ranks after Putin’s army was exhausted in seven months of war in Ukraine.
In images posted online, the tank commander says: “Officials told us that there would be no training before we were sent to the conflict zone.
Our commander has officially confirmed that we will be sent to Kherson on September 29. Make your own decisions on what to do with this moving forward…
“There was no training – no shooting, no theory training…nothing. F***.’
Mark Krutov, a journalist with Radio Free Europe, managed to track down the commander and confirmed that he was in a barracks called Kalininets in Moscow.
The man said he was a night shift worker from Moscow who was sleeping at home when soldiers knocked on his door and ordered him to the front.
Asked to elaborate on his complaints, he replied, “I can’t speak now, things have changed drastically, hopefully for the better”, and lost contact.
A newly enlisted Russian tank commander complains that he and his crew were told they would deploy to Kherson within two days of not receiving any training
Meanwhile, other footage showed two men claiming to be Russian soldiers sitting in a foxhole in a forest, allegedly in Ukraine.
“We are here in the forest,” the man says to the camera as his comrade sits behind him.
“We were just shelled, they hit us from meters away. We were left in the forest… Like cannon fodder sent to the fucking forest.
‘What [are our commanders] mess with this army that just doesn’t work? It’s worse than working in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
‘F***ing f***ers… And none of our team commanders are here, they all fucked up, they were the first to go. Now it’s just us, the “entrepreneurs”.
“There’s nothing on our machines, no supplies, no electronics. No binoculars, no thermal cameras, nothing at all. Machine gun and ammunition. And the bayonet. But there’s nothing screwed up Here we sit, waiting. Let’s see what will happen.
“At night, we sit on the battlefield, in the front line. It’s just across the field. Those bastards left us with no fucking water. No food. Let’s see what will happen next.
In an attempt to solve Russia’s chronic manpower problem, Putin ordered what he called the “partial mobilization” of Russian military reserves on September 21.
Since then, hundreds of thousands of men have been rushed to military bases where they have been hastily outfitted and given minimal training before being rushed onto the battlefield.
How Raymond Antrobus’ Spoken Poetry Offers a Variety of Sounds: NPR
Ian Brenan
Raymond Antrobus was born deaf. When it came to poetry, much of his work was built on the history and foundations of poetry slams and spoken word performance.
“I really felt a lineage of poets in music, poets in voice, poets in performance,” says Antrobus.
Author of two collections of poetry – The Perseverance and All given names – Antrobus has just released a spoken word album titled The first time I wore hearing aids. It was produced by Grammy-winning music producer Ian Brennan.
Brennan had read poems by Antrobus before, but it wasn’t until a few months ago – in June this year – that he heard the poet perform on stage. “It was such a beautiful night,” he said.
Realizing that he and Antrobus were both going to be at a festival in London the following month, he wrote to the poet to collaborate. And Antrobus was excited about that.
“I came to poetry thanks to so many poets who also record their work,” says Antrobus. The poet played some of Brennan’s past works to his then 10-month-old son, who responded well. “I wanted to be part of this company with this album and with my poetry.”
Antrobus’ poems often reflect a person’s experience of hearing sound in different ways. Brennan – whose own sister was born with Down syndrome and is deaf in her left ear – became interested in these dimensions.
“[Music] was always one of the things she was most connected to, and certainly more sensitive than others who had full hearing,” Brennan says of her sister. I don’t have the same sound for Raymond as for another individual or vice versa.”
In July, when Brennan and Antrobus met to record his spoken word album, they recorded enough to fill two discs.
“Most of what’s out there is Raymond,” Brennan said. “So even the sound elements you hear are Raymond, it’s his voice.”
Of the 16 tracks that make up the album, some – like the track “Closer Captions” – recreate sound as it is experienced by the hearing impaired.
“We were at a festival and that meant I had a limited load on my hearing aids,” says Antrobus. “And there were times when between takes I had to take off my earpiece and sort of sit down – not quite silence, but kind of a quieter, muffled sound.”
Marilena Umuhoza Delli/Ian Brennan
The artists recorded most of the tracks in one take. This meant that Brennan sometimes played music in the background. Speaking of the track “Captions & a dream for John T Williams of Nuu-Chah-Nulth tribe”, the producer recalls a special moment from the festival. He had met a musical group the day before the recording of the album by the artists.
“[The group’s] luthiers built me a Ndzendze. It’s a very rare instrument – a two-sided guitar. So it’s eight strings, four strings on each side,” Brennan says. “I could kind of play it intuitively because it’s a string instrument.”
Here is an excerpt from the poem:
He fell in front of the policeman,
four bullet holes on the left side of his body,
hands holding a block of cedar wood
and a three inch blade he used to whittle
canoes and faces in totem poles.
(announcing that it’s not over)
The policeman said:
I yelled at him to drop the knife.
(sound of something left out)
It took five seconds to shoot.
“The poem is about a deaf individual killed by the police who was a sculptor, who lived by the water and carved canoes,” Brennan says. “And I play this instrument that was handmade and carved by someone who carves canoes.”
Antrobus, who is Jamaican-British, often captures the experience of police brutality in his work.
“The boundaries of identity are so heavily guarded, guarded and patrolled,” Antrobus says of these poems. “And look how dangerous it is for some people when we cross those borders. You could literally end up with a gun in your face, a bullet in your back.”
He also often writes about how this experience can be particularly traumatic for deaf people, who, without trained interpreters, stand a high chance of being misinterpreted by law enforcement.
“That’s why so many elements of the record are Raymond’s voice, but Raymond’s voice changes — maybe double-track or triple-track,” Brennan explains.
Marilena Umuhoza Delli/Ian Brennan
Other sound elements on the album include sounds recorded underwater, such as on the track “Miami Airport Immigration”.
“When you think about the amount of land covered in water, that’s perhaps the majority of the soundscape on the planet,” Brennan says. “Yet this is something largely unknown to many people.”
To this, Antrobus adds that the human body is made up mostly of water, which then creates an atmosphere where we wonder exactly what we are made of. “Where do we belong? What is really being questioned? What are the real reasons for this confinement of identity, of language, of experience, of ideas?”
The artists hope that bringing listeners to these questions with the album will show them that the experience of sound – like most experiences – is not binary.
Democrats blame climate change for Hurricane Ian at odds with science, experts say
Several experts contacted by Fox News Digital argued that there was not enough evidence to suggest that climate change caused Hurricane Ian or any individual natural disaster.
The expert comments come as a slew of media, Democrats and progressive commentators continue to blame the hurricane on man-made global warming. Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, knocking out power to more than a million residents and prompting stern safety warnings from Florida officials.
“What they’re trying to do is politicize the pain and suffering of these people to promote their green agenda,” Gregory Wrightstone, executive director of climate policy think tank CO2 Coalition, told Fox News. Digital in an interview. “Well, their policies and program promoting renewable energy will result in far greater economic destruction for the country and for Florida.”
In the past few days, news outlets including The New York Times, Associated Press, Politico, NPR and Axios have run stories reporting that climate change is behind Hurricane Ian and the intensifying fast from the storm. A Time magazine article said “the science is well known” that climate change created the conditions for Hurricane Ian.
NASA: VIDEO OF HURRICANE IAN CAPTURED FROM SPACE STATION AS IT HITS FLORIDA
Also, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., appeared to suggest that Americans should vote for Democrats to avoid future hurricanes during an interview Tuesday. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., tweeted Thursday that “the rapidly intensifying storms we are seeing with Hurricane Ian will become more common and more dangerous” as the climate changes.
And a string of progressive commentators and climate activists have taken to social media to similarly link the hurricane to global warming.
MIDTERM CANDIDATES HOSTING RACES IN HURRICANE IAN’S PATH REACT TO DISASTING STORM
“Ian is a climate change hurricane,” Pam Keith, a former Democratic Senate candidate and founder of the left-leaning Center for Employment Justice, tweeted on Wednesday.
“[Hurricane Ian] is a classic example of the impact of climate change on people,” added Nina Turner, senior fellow at the progressive think tank Institute on Race, Power and Political Economy. “Climate change is not politics, it is reality.
However, Wrightstone and the other experts contacted by Fox News Digital dismissed those arguments, arguing that individual storms cannot be linked to climate change.
“If you read this [the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)] said about hurricanes, there just isn’t enough data,” Steve Milloy, senior legal officer at the Energy & Environment Legal Institute, told Fox News Digital.
“There is nothing to back up what they say,” he continued. “There were about 16 major hurricanes between 1916 and 1965, but only six since 1965. So clearly major hurricanes are happening with lower levels of carbon dioxide. That doesn’t matter to them.”
BIDEN SUGGESTS AMERICANS ARE NOT PROUD OF US IN DIVIDING FUNDRAISING SPEECH AS FLORIDA PUMPS BY HURRICANE IAN
A NOAA study last reviewed in July concluded that its models and analysis did not support the idea that greenhouse gas-induced warming is driving a sharp increase in the number of tropical storms or hurricanes. in the Atlantic. The study, authored by NOAA senior scientist Tom Knutson, added that it was “premature to conclude with great confidence” that the increase in human-made greenhouse gases had an impact on the world. hurricane activity in the Atlantic.
Jamie Rhome, acting director of NOAA’s National Hurricane Center, echoed the study’s findings in an interview with CNN on Tuesday, pushing back against presenter Don Lemon’s argument that Hurricane Ian’s intensification is related to climate change. Rhome said he would “warn against” associating a storm with climate change.
“Trying to blame global warming for Hurricane Ian not only defies scientific evidence – the clear weight of scientific evidence – but it is a despicable politicization of a real tragedy that requires our attention and focus on those negatively affected. “, James Taylor, the president of the conservative think tank Heartland Institute, said in an interview with Fox News Digital.
“These types of hurricanes existed before the invention of SUVs and coal-fired power plants,” Taylor added. “In fact, they were much more frequent and severe before coal-fired power plants and SUVs.”
Wrightstone, who is also an expert reviewer for the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), added that the number of hurricanes this year has actually been lower than in previous years.
“The IPCC sees no correlation between warming temperatures and more hurricanes,” he told Fox News Digital. “And we’ve seen it this year. Until this hurricane, which is massive, the number of hurricanes was almost historically low.”
Sensex rises 1200 points and Nifty50 above 17,100 after Rbi announces 50 bps rate hike
SStock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened on Friday with minor cuts before turning green after the Reserve Bank of India announced a 50 basis point hike in repo rates. The market will enter the October futures and options series after the Nifty50 fell 4% in the September series – its worst performance in a series since May 2022. This will hamper the world’s largest economy. Catch the latest updates on RBI policy updates with CNBCTV18.com’s blog.
Live stock market updates
First post: 30 Sep 2022, 08:04 STI
Putin calls ‘unprecedented sabotage’ of Nord Stream pipeline an ‘act of international terrorism’
Russian President Putin compares the damage caused by Nord Stream pipelines to “international terrorism”.
NATO said pipelines carrying natural gas from Russia to Europe have been sabotaged.
A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said the United States would benefit from the leaks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the “unprecedented sabotage” of the Nord Stream gas pipelines an “act of international terrorism”, according to a Kremlin statement on Thursday.
Putin made the comment during a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan, according to the reading.
Leaks on the main Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines carrying natural gas from Russia to Europe were first detected in Denmark’s Baltic Sea region on Monday. Other leaks have since been discovered, with Sweden announcing on Wednesday that it had detected a fourth leak.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said in a statement on Thursday that the damage was the “result of deliberate, reckless and irresponsible acts of sabotage”. He threatened to retaliate, stating, “Any deliberate attack on Allied critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response.”
The charges continue, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying the damage to Nord Stream appeared to be caused by state-sponsored terrorism, Reuters reported on Thursday.
“It looks like an act of terrorism, possibly at the state level,” Peskov said, according to Reuters. “It is very difficult to imagine that such an act of terrorism could have happened without the involvement of any state.”
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a pro-Kremlin online broadcast on Thursday that the United States would benefit from the leaks because it would be able to export more liquefied natural gas if the pipelines could not operate, according to Reuters.
The leaks occurred in areas “fully under the control of US intelligence,” Zakharova told Soloviev Live, according to the news agency. “It happened in the trade and economic areas of Denmark and Sweden. There are NATO-centric countries,” Zakharova said. She did not provide evidence for this claim, according to Reuters.
Denmark is a member of NATO, while Sweden has applied to join the political and military alliance.
Zakharova also demanded an explanation from President Joe Biden on “whether the US followed through on its threat” to “terminate #Nordstream”, the Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted. September 28.
She was referring to Biden’s Feb. 7 statement that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be disrupted if Russia invaded Ukraine.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing on Wednesday that Biden was referring to the Nord Stream 2 not starting to operate and dismissed claims that states United States is believed to be responsible for the leaks, according to an official transcript.
“The president said NS2 would not become operational and we would work with Germany on that,” Jean-Pierre said. “And he was right, because Germany took the decision in February to freeze him, which was widely reported by all of you. And so that’s what the president was talking about at the time.”
The Nord Stream 2 never began commercial operations because Germany suspended the project in February, days before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Read the original article on Business Insider
