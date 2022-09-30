Furious Conscripts Go After Commander: Senior Officer 'Beaten After Saying 'You'Re All Cannon Fodder''

A senior Russian officer reportedly had his face shattered in a scuffle with furious conscripts after telling them their lives were going to be wasted on the front lines in Ukraine.

The mobilized recruits turned against the Russian lieutenant colonel after he said bluntly: “You are all cannon fodder, you are going to be slaughtered”.

The high-ranking officer had his face ‘smashed’ and facial bones shattered in a fight in which ‘everyone of them was drunk’, according to reports.

Many reservists – among hundreds of thousands thrown into the war under a decree by Vladimir Putin – were left devastated after learning they would die at the front.

However, the commander was probably right that Putin’s appeal will lead to mass deaths of untrained reservists sent to the front.

This is just the latest story of chaos, fighting and drunkenness among newly mobilized Russian conscripts, with reports that many have been sent to the front with little or no training while being told to buy their own supplies and equipment.

The scuffle took place at Moscow’s Rubin Sports Palace in the Russian town of Penza, where the men were stationed in a makeshift barracks before being sent to fight in Ukraine.

After a counteroffensive by Ukraine this month caused heavy setbacks for Moscow’s forces on the battlefield, Putin called on 300,000 reservists to join the fight.

Russian officers – often conscripts themselves – advised new recruits to bring their own sleeping bags, tourniquets, medicine and mats.

Video shows a punch, but it’s unclear if it was the scuffle in which the officer was punched in the face, or just another scuffle between disgruntled grunts.

Later reports said the face of the unnamed lieutenant colonel was “all shattered” with broken bones.

The brother of a conscript said: ‘My brother messaged me just now.

‘There was a lieutenant-colonel walking among [the newly-mobilised]telling them: “You are all cannon fodder, you are going to be massacred”.

“There was a fight, the Colonel’s face was shattered.

“They could barely separate them. A person fell ill [after the cannon cannon fodder threat].

“Two ambulances rushed there within an hour. Many people felt sick, many were in tears.

“One tried to escape, they caught him. It’s a fucking nightmare what’s going on there.

‘There were 1,080 people there now, in Rubin [sports palace]. They will end up in knife fights, it’s a complete mess there.

“They are all drunk. Each of them.’

Meanwhile, another footage showed what appeared to be a female quartermaster talking to new recruits and advising them to bring tampons.

A Russian soldier claiming to be already in a fox hole in Ukraine says he and his comrade (right) have been left without food or water and are bombarded

Sanitary products can be used to plug gunshot wounds and stop bleeding in the absence of a medical kit, the woman tells new recruits.

“They won’t give it to us?” asks one of the new recruits.

“It’s all up to us boys,” the woman shouts back. “You will receive a uniform and armor, nothing else.”

Yet other videos have emerged showing a newly recruited tank commander who was told he would deploy to the Kherson front line in just two days without even firing a shot at a training range.

Other footage shows two soldiers sitting in a field in Ukraine complaining that they were abandoned by their commanders without food or water, and that they had better fight for the other side.

These are just the latest examples of poor morale and preparedness in Russian ranks after Putin’s army was exhausted in seven months of war in Ukraine.

In images posted online, the tank commander says: “Officials told us that there would be no training before we were sent to the conflict zone.

Our commander has officially confirmed that we will be sent to Kherson on September 29. Make your own decisions on what to do with this moving forward…

“There was no training – no shooting, no theory training…nothing. F***.’

Mark Krutov, a journalist with Radio Free Europe, managed to track down the commander and confirmed that he was in a barracks called Kalininets in Moscow.

The man said he was a night shift worker from Moscow who was sleeping at home when soldiers knocked on his door and ordered him to the front.

Asked to elaborate on his complaints, he replied, “I can’t speak now, things have changed drastically, hopefully for the better”, and lost contact.

A newly enlisted Russian tank commander complains that he and his crew were told they would deploy to Kherson within two days of not receiving any training

Meanwhile, other footage showed two men claiming to be Russian soldiers sitting in a foxhole in a forest, allegedly in Ukraine.

“We are here in the forest,” the man says to the camera as his comrade sits behind him.

“We were just shelled, they hit us from meters away. We were left in the forest… Like cannon fodder sent to the fucking forest.

‘What [are our commanders] mess with this army that just doesn’t work? It’s worse than working in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

‘F***ing f***ers… And none of our team commanders are here, they all fucked up, they were the first to go. Now it’s just us, the “entrepreneurs”.

“There’s nothing on our machines, no supplies, no electronics. No binoculars, no thermal cameras, nothing at all. Machine gun and ammunition. And the bayonet. But there’s nothing screwed up Here we sit, waiting. Let’s see what will happen.

“At night, we sit on the battlefield, in the front line. It’s just across the field. Those bastards left us with no fucking water. No food. Let’s see what will happen next.

In an attempt to solve Russia’s chronic manpower problem, Putin ordered what he called the “partial mobilization” of Russian military reserves on September 21.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of men have been rushed to military bases where they have been hastily outfitted and given minimal training before being rushed onto the battlefield.