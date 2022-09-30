News
“Gangster’s Paradise” Rapper Coolio Dies At 59 At A Friend’s House In Los Angeles
Artis Leon Ivey Jr known best by his rap name as Coolie is dead at 59 at his friend’s house in Los Angeles. According to reports, the Grammy-winning artist went to use his friends’ bathroom during his visit. When he didn’t return after some time, the friend call him several times and eventually went in to find Coolie’s lifeless body on the bathroom floor.
His friend, who has not been identified yet phoned Emergency Medical technicians. EMT arrived and pronounced the rapper dead at the scene. Coolie’s manager Jarez said EMT suspect the rapper’s death could be a result of a Cardiac arrest.
No drugs or foul play have been detected yet. However, law enforcement has opened an investigation into his death. Also, an autopsy will be done shortly to determine the cause of death.
Via TMZ:
The rapper who achieved enormous success in the 90s was visiting a friend late Wednesday afternoon when he passed away.
Coolio’s longtime manager, Jarez, says Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come out after a while … the friend kept calling for him, and eventually went in and found Coolio laying on the floor.
We’re told the friend called EMTs, who arrived and pronounced Coolio dead on the scene. And Jarez tells us the paramedics suspect he suffered cardiac arrest.
A little background about the award-winning rapper
He came up on the L.A. rap scene in the late 80s, but blew up nationally in 1995 when he released “Gangsta’s Paradise” for the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film, “Dangerous Minds.”
The song reached #1 and stayed there for 3 weeks.
While ‘Paradise’ became his signature hit, Coolio had several others. Including 1994’s “Fantastic Voyage” — which hit #3 on Billboard’s Hot 100. As well as “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New)” and “It’s All the Way Live (Now).
UPDATE!
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene of Coolio’s death. An autopsy and toxicology test will be used to determine an official cause of death.”
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … paramedics were called to a house in Los Angeles around 4 PM for a medical emergency and when they got there they pronounced Coolio dead.”
Police have opened a death investigation. But as of right now there do not appear to be signs of foul play. However, our sources say the coroner will make a final determination following an autopsy.
May his soul rest in peace!
Here is Coolio’s last performance:
Chicago Bulls voice optimism following Lonzo Ball’s latest surgery — but the point guard’s road to recovery is still lengthy
The Chicago Bulls are optimistic after Lonzo Ball’s latest knee procedure, but expectations are still tempered as the point guard continues a nine-month rehabilitation.
Ball underwent an arthroscopic debridement in his left knee Wednesday in Los Angeles to assess and remove the previously unidentified source of lingering pain following a meniscus injury in January.
Coach Billy Donovan spoke with Bulls medical staff Thursday morning who reported the surgery “went well,” but Ball’s road to recovery is still expected to take several months. In the meantime, the Bulls are forced to prepare for the 2022-23 without their star playmaker.
“I’m hopeful that through this (procedure), where he was having discomfort and where he was having pain, that’s gone now,” Donovan said. “I’ll be encouraged when I start to see that but I don’t know when that process will start with him. I’ve got to prepare (without him) because I don’t know when his return date would even be.”
The previous source of Ball’s pain — which plagued him on a daily basis, including when he attempted to climb stairs at home — wasn’t visible on MRI scans. Despite a “successful” surgery to address the meniscus injury in January, Ball’s mobility remains severely limited whenever he bends his knee between a 30- and 60-degree angle.
Ball hasn’t run at full speed or played basketball since he suffered the injury nine months ago.
“It’s something that I’ve never dealt with,” Ball said during a press conference Tuesday. “Even the doctors are a little surprised about it. We’re all working together to figure this thing out.’
The Bulls are still awaiting further assessment following Ball’s procedure before the guard will be cleared to return to Chicago for the next stage of his recovery. The team previously announced a 4-6 week rehabilitation window following the procedure, but no stage of Ball’s recovery has followed its predicted schedule.
Ball’s extended absence also deepens the team’s uncertainty for his timeline to return to the starting lineup. After nine months without being able to shoot a basketball, it’s unclear how quickly the point guard will be able to snap back into game shape.
“He’s a good team guy and he clearly makes our team better,” Donovan said. “But let’s say the surgery is a complete success and everything’s great and he’s pain free … You’ve still got a player who’s been out for nine months. It’s not like in three weeks, if surgery is successful, you can just throw him back out there and play.”
()
Afternoon Briefing: What happened in latest Arlington Heights-Chicago Bears ‘debate’
Good afternoon, Chicago.
“Don’t Feed the Bears …?” was the title of an event held last night in Arlington Heights hosted by a pair of libertarian and conservative groups to discuss the Chicago Bears’ potential move there. Residents of the northwest suburbs who attended were skeptical about infrastructure changes and using taxpayer dollars to fund the Bears’ proposed redevelopment of Arlington Park International Racecourse.
And part 3 in our Tylenol murders series was published this morning. ICYMI: Read part 1 and part 2.
Here’s what else is happening today. And remember, for the latest breaking news in Chicago, visit chicagotribune.com/breaking and sign up to get our alerts on all your devices.
Friday Morning Swim Club brings hundreds of people to Montrose Harbor for morning dip and coffee. ‘It’s just joy,’ organizer says.
Every Friday morning for the last two summers, hundreds of people have experienced the sunrise jump at Montrose Harbor. Called the Friday Morning Swim Club, they are there to share a dip in the water, 20 gallons of coffee and fellowship. Read more here.
More top news stories:
- Former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta ordered released early from federal prison due to health concerns
- Vintage Chicago Tribune: The Tylenol murders — 40 years later
Taylor Kinney, actor on ‘Chicago Fire,’ buys New East Side condo for $2.75M
Kinney, 41, long has lived in Chicago and in addition to “Chicago Fire,” has played the same role on the TV shows “Chicago Med” and “Chicago P.D.” Read more here.
More top business stories:
- Northwestern unveils design for new, smaller football stadium — a replacement for the 97-year-old Ryan Field
- Bidder tied to Mexican gaming company last applicant for Illinois online sports betting license. But it may be forced to drop out.
Column: Chicago White Sox need to shake up their clubhouse culture by dealing 1 or more of their core players this offseason
“Operation Shutdown began for the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 21, one day after a crushing loss to the Cleveland Guardians virtually ended their postseason dreams,” writes Paul Sullivan. Read more here.
More top sports stories:
- After overcoming physical and mental hurdles, Chicago Cubs prospect Ben Brown sets his sights on greatness: ‘I’m not looking to just skate by’
- Goran Dragić can joke about his place in Chicago Bulls lore: ‘This is my nightmare.’ Now 36, he’s motivated to ‘be their spark.’
- 12 eye-catching numbers as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the New York Giants in Week 4
‘Hocus Pocus 2′ review: When ‘twice as good as the original’ means less than you think
A lot of the first film’s cast has returned for this Disney+ streaming sequel “Hocus Pocus 2,” arriving Friday. So. Trick? Or treat? Read more here.
More top Eat. Watch. Do. stories:
- Chicago Tribune’s review of ‘Hocus Pocus’ from 1993: ‘Lame witch tale is a misguided comedy of horrors’
- Virtual bakery Masa Madre intertwines owners’ Mexican and Jewish heritages with churro babka and challah conchas
‘A 500-year flood event’: Hurricane Ian leaves ‘catastrophic’ damage, flooding in its Florida wake
Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday as it leaves Florida behind, only to become a hurricane again this evening on its way to the Carolinas. Read more here.
More top stories from around the world:
- Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, appears for interview with Jan. 6 panel
- GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
Zach Wilson shouldn’t try to do too much in first game back, says O-coordinator Mike LaFleur
Zach Wilson hasn’t seen live game action in about six weeks.
But Sunday could be a rude awakening for the second-year quarterback out of BYU against a tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense.
Wilson is expected to start Sunday after being cleared by doctors on Wednesday following his knee procedure last month.
So how has Wilson looked in his return?
“The thing that stuck out to me the most was just how free and how excited he is to be back out there with his teammates,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “He’s pumped and it’s going to take myself and the rest of the offensive unit, everyone. It’s not just him.
“We can’t go into Sunday trying to get all six weeks that he missed all back in one play, one quarter, one half, one game. Just go play your game and make the most of each opportunity you get and handle each play as it is.”
Wilson hasn’t played a game since the preseason opener on Aug. 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles where he suffered a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in his right knee. Four days later, Wilson had arthroscopic surgery in Los Angeles.
Throughout training camp, coaches and players spoke about how improved Wilson was compared to his rookie campaign, where he threw 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions and struggled with consistency. With the setback because of his injury, Wilson has been working to return to the level coaches said he was at during training camp.
Before he was officially cleared, Wilson participated in practices on a limited basis. That would consist of working with trainers and some light throwing.
The Jets ramped up his practice regimen the last week.
“This is the most reps I’ve gotten with him,” wide receiver Garrett Wilson said. “Back in camp, he stretched the play, you gotta stay live throughout the whole play.
“The scramble play is going to be huge for us with Zach back there. You’re never dead as the ball can go up as he has a cannon and he can put it anywhere on the field. We are all excited as receivers to play with Zach.”
Now that Wilson is back, he will face a Steelers defense that’s tied for eighth in the league in sacks, and Pittsburgh also has a plus-3 turnover ratio.
After sitting for six weeks, Wilson could be a bit rusty Sunday. Not only has he missed a lot of time due to injury, but he has also missed valuable reps with receivers like Wilson, Elijah Moore and others in the process.
The Steelers will be without reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt as he is out due to a pectoral injury. Although Watt won’t play, the Steelers defense still has a talented unit led by defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.
Pittsburgh is 12th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA defensive metrics and 12th in DVOA against the pass and has five interceptions in three games this season.
The Jets will hope that after missing a significant period, Wilson won’t try to do too much in his first game back under center.
“I don’t know, it’s like anything else. I’m not a golfer, I don’t golf very often,” LaFleur said. “But when I haven’t played in forever, my best game is sometimes the first time when I pick up a club.
“Obviously, it’s a way different analogy, there’s a lot of variables into. But he’s prepared both in the classroom and on the field and in the weight room doing everything that he can to make sure he is picking up where he picked off during training camp.”
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
By ADRIANA GOMEZ-LICON
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark.
The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. The storm flooded homes on both of the state’s coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utility customers. At least one man was confirmed dead.
Aerial photos from the Fort Myers area, a few miles west of where Ian struck land, showed homes ripped from their slabs and deposited in a jumble among shredded wreckage. Businesses near the beach were completely razed, leaving just twisted debris. Broken docks floated at odd angles beside damaged boats, and fires smoldered on lots where houses once stood.
“We’ve never seen storm surge of this magnitude,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told a news conference. “The amount of water that’s been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flooding event.”
Though downgraded to a tropical storm by Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said storm surge and flooding rains remained a threat as Ian crept across the Florida peninsula and emerged in the Atlantic Ocean north of Cape Canaveral. Forecasters predicted Ian would regain some strength while turning northward.
A hurricane warning was issued for the South Carolina coast, where the storm was expected to again make landfall, having already hit Cuba and Florida.
Sheriffs in southwest Florida said 911 centers were inundated by thousands of stranded callers, some with life-threatening emergencies. The U.S. Coast Guard began rescue efforts hours before daybreak on barrier islands near where Ian struck, DeSantis said. More than 800 members of federal urban search-and-rescue teams were also in the area.
In the Orlando area, Orange County firefighters used boats to reach people in a flooded neighborhood. A photo the department posted on Twitter showed one firefighter carrying someone in his arms through knee-deep water. At an area nursing home, patients were carried on stretchers across floodwaters to a waiting bus.
Firefighters on boats and National Guard soldiers in a tall truck rescued Joseph Agboona and his neighbors after water rose to the windows in his Orlando home.
“We were happy to get out,” said Agboona, who grabbed two bags of possessions, not knowing what will be left when he eventually returns. “It was very, very bad.”
In Fort Myers, Valerie Bartley’s family spent desperate hours Wednesday holding a dining room table against their patio door, fearing the storm raging outside “was tearing our house apart.”
“I was terrified,” Bartley said. “What we heard was the shingles and debris from everything in the neighborhood hitting our house.”
She said her 4-year-old daughter grabbed her hand and said: “I’m scared too, but it’s going to be OK.” The girl was right. The storm ripped away patio screens and snapped a palm tree in the yard, Bartley said, but left the roof intact and her family unharmed.
Authorities confirmed at least one Florida death — a 72-year-old man in Deltona who fell into a canal while using a hose to drain his pool in the heavy rain, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Two other storm deaths were reported in Cuba.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said his office was scrambling to respond to thousands of 911 calls, but many roads and bridges in Fort Myers and the surrounding area were impassable.
“It crushed us,” Marceno told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “We still cannot access many of the people that are in need.”
Emergency crews sawed through toppled trees to reach stranded people. Many in the hardest-hit areas were unable to call for help because of electrical and cellular outages.
“Portable towers are on the way for cell service. Chances are your loved ones do not have ability to contact you,” said the sheriff’s office in Collier County, which includes Naples. “We can tell you as daylight reveals the aftermath, it’s going to be a hard day.”
Christine Bomlitz was unable to reach her mother by phone after the storm made landfall south of Englewood, where the 84-year-old woman lives in a retirement community. Bomlitz said her mother was supposed to evacuate but was never picked up. So the anxious daughter from Las Vegas posted a plea for help on social media.
Some Good Samaritans replied and came to her aid Thursday, one of them wading in chest-deep floodwaters in her mother’s neighborhood to perform a welfare check. Relieved that her mother had weathered the storm, Bomlitz was working to arrange a boat rescue.
“I’m thankful for this stranger, a total stranger,” Bomlitz said. “People are amazing.”
A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people normally live. It was unknown how many heeded orders to evacuate, but Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller expressed cautious optimism that worst-case scenarios might not have been realized.
No deaths or injuries have been confirmed in the county, and flyovers of barrier islands show “the integrity of the homes is far better than we anticipated,” Fuller said.
South of Sanibel Island, the historic beachfront pier in Naples was destroyed, with even the pilings underneath torn out, as towering waves crashed over the structure. “Right now, there is no pier,” said Penny Taylor, a Collier County commissioner.
In Port Charlotte, a hospital’s emergency room flooded and fierce winds ripped away part of the roof, sending water gushing into the intensive care unit. The sickest patients — some on ventilators — were crowded into the middle two floors as the staff prepared for storm victims to arrive, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
The Florida Highway Patrol shut down the Florida Turnpike in the Orlando area and said the main artery in the middle of the state will remain closed until water subsides.
Ian struck Florida as a monstrous Category 4 storm, with 150 mph (241 kph) winds that tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to hit the U.S.
Even after weakening, Ian’s tropical storm-force winds still reached 415 miles (667 kilometers) from its center. Forecasters predicted the Atlantic waters would strengthen it to a Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall Friday in South Carolina.
The National Hurricane Center warned storm surge of 6 feet (1.83 meters) or more was possible from Daytona Beach, Florida, to north of Charleston, South Carolina. Rainfall of up to 8 inches (20.32 centimeters) threatened flooding in the Carolinas and Virginia.
“It doesn’t matter what the intensity of the storm is. We’re still expecting quite a bit of rainfall,” Robbie Berg, senior hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center, said in an interview with The Associated Press.
The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue mission for 23 people after a boat carrying Cuban migrants sank Wednesday in stormy weather east of Key West. It found three survivors, and four others swam to shore, the U.S. Border Patrol said. Air crews continued to search for possibly 20 remaining migrants.
Associated Press contributors include Cody Jackson in Tampa, Florida; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Seth Borenstein and Aamer Madhani in Washington; Bobby Caina Calvan in New York; and Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio.
After Hurricane Ian rips through Fort Myers, Twins get all-safe news on personnel in Florida
The Twins watched helplessly from afar as Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, causing mass destruction in the area often referred to as the “Southern Tip of Twins Territory.”
Days earlier, they made the decision to evacuate their facility, the Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla., sending players and personnel home, out of harm’s way. But still, plenty current and former employees were in Fort Myers and the surrounding areas when the hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. The storm caused widespread flooding and damage in the area.
The Twins held a moment of silence on Thursday afternoon at Target Field before their game against the Chicago White Sox, flashing photos of the wreckage on the scoreboard.
“Obviously the last several days have been gut-wrenching,” team president Dave St. Peter said. “… Our focus has been the safety of those folks, trying to care for those people, trying to provide a level of support. That will be ongoing. The good news is, as far as I know, everyone’s safe and accounted for.”
St. Peter said the Twins were “pretty forceful” in telling their employees to evacuate, and he believes people heard that and followed suit. The Twins flew their rehabbing major leaguers up to Minneapolis, and infielder/outfielder Alex Kirilloff, who lives in the area during the offseason and has been rehabbing after having season-ending wrist surgery, left with his young family to Pittsburgh, where he is from originally.
The Twins also got some good news, at least preliminarily, on their complex, which is inland.
St. Peter said an initial inspection revealed some moderate wind damage and limited water damage to the facility. A few dugouts and batters’ eye were damaged, in the storm, too.
The academy at the facility is currently being used as a staging area for first responders.
“We’ll assess the facility in the days to come,” St. Peter said. “There are other priorities for the complex right now that are pretty obvious. … I think the big unknown from a complex perspective is whether we have sustained anything structural. We’re not going to know that for a while.”
As for when offseason activity will pick up again in Florida, St. Peter said that’s far from their priority right now. They will first get through the next few days and weeks before making a determination about when to resume normal operations.
And now that they know everybody is safe and accounted for, the focus has turned on how to help and offer support.
“It’s been a big part of Twins territory for more than 30 years, and we’ll lean into efforts to help people there in the days and weeks to come,” St. Peter said. “So that will be our focus here going forward. More to come on that soon.”
News
Ravens DT Michael Pierce has season-ending surgery on torn biceps
Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce underwent season-ending arm surgery Thursday, four days after he tore his biceps in the team’s Week 3 win over the New England Patriots.
Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Pierce was still uncertain whether he would undergo surgery or play through the injury this season. But on Thursday, Pierce shared on Instagram that he’d decided to have his arm repaired. He missed 11 games last season with the Minnesota Vikings, mostly with elbow and triceps injuries.
Pierce is the fourth Raven to suffer a season-ending injury in the season’s first three weeks. The defense also lost cornerback Kyle Fuller (torn ACL) in Week 1 and outside linebacker Steven Means (torn Achilles tendon) in Week 2. Left tackle Ja’Wuan James (torn Achilles tendon) was sidelined in the season opener.
Pierce, who started his career in Baltimore and returned this offseason on a three-year, $16.5 million contract, was expected to anchor the middle of the Ravens’ run defense. His injury deals another blow to an underperforming unit; the Ravens are allowing 5 yards per carry (tied for sixth worst in the NFL) and rank 23rd in run defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders.
With Pierce unavailable, the Ravens will have to lean more on tackles Broderick Washington and Travis Jones, a third-round pick in this year’s draft. Practice squad player Isaiah Mack could also join the line’s rotation.
This story may be updated.
