News
Google will close the Stadia video game service
Google said it was shutting down Stadia, which launched in 2019, because the gaming service didn’t have enough users.
“While Stadia’s approach to consumer game streaming has been built on a solid technology foundation, it hasn’t gained the user buy-in that we expected,” Phil Harrisonvice president and general manager of Stadia, said in a blog post.
wsj
News
Kanye West Hires 6th Lawyer Robert Cohen In His Ongoing Messy Divorce Case With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West has hired his sixth attorney in the ongoing divorce case between him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Kanye West did everything possible to prevent Kim from divorcing him but the divorce was finalized on March 2, 2022. This affected the rapper in so many ways including his relationship with attorneys representing him.
YE and Kim have 4 kids together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The pair are legally divorced but have an ongoing case regarding their finances and the custody of the kids. Meanwhile, Kanye is having a hard time relating to his representatives as he is currently on his sixth attorney Robert Stephen Cohen — Melinda Gates’ former attorney. After his fifth attorney, Samantha Spector quit on him stating that, her relationship with the rapper was damaged beyond repairs.
Meanwhile Kim and her lawyer, Laura Wasser have been ready all this while waiting for YE and his bunch of on-and-off lawyers.
Kanye has been dramatic after Kim divorce his a**. From physically assaulting Kim’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson to harassing Kim and other personalities that disagree with his nonsense.
Via TJB:
The Chicago rapper is now on his sixth divorce attorney, this time, he’s receiving help from the same lawyer who represented Melinda Gates in her multi-billion dollar divorce case with Bill Gates. Sources close to the matter say that Kanye West retained Robert Stephan Cohen of Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP as his sixth divorce attorney in the back-and-forth divorce battle with Kim Kardashian. Interestingly enough, Cohen is based in New York, and the divorce from Kim is issued in Los Angeles, so Ye is also bringing on Nicholas A. Salick of Salick Family Law Group, APLC as his counsel in California.
“Attorney Cohen is no stranger to representing celebrities. According to reports, he has represented big names like Rupert Murdoch, Chris Rock, Athina Onassis, and more. In August, Kanye’s fifth divorce attorney quit on him. According to reports, the Chicago rapper’s former divorce attorney, Samantha Spector, had previously asked the judge to relieve her as counsel, saying her relationship with Kanye West was irretrievably broken.”
“Spector had a date set to officially withdraw, however, the judge granted her request nearly a week earlier, which means Kanye was yet again without a lawyer. While Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were declared legally single after a hearing in March, there are still specifics that need to be ironed out regarding their financial holdings as well as custody rights for their four children”.
At the time, Kim Kardashian’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, told the judge that her client has “been ready for quite a while” to get the proceedings underway. However, it appeared that Kanye and his legal team were dragging their feet, as they failed to file preliminary financial disclosures. Wasser noted that her client had already done so in November of last year.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four children together: North, 9, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3. In 2014 the former couple tied the knot. Six years later, Kim filed for divorce from West, which the rapper refused to commit to at first. The pair became legally single on March 2, 2022.
Kim and Kanye’s relationship has been a rollercoaster since she first filed, at times they’ve gotten along, and at others, he’s attacked her on social media on everything from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, to where their kids go to school”.
Then there were other times when it seemed that Kanye longed for his family to reunite. It was reported that he bought a house close to Kim’s after the separation. Most recently, he publicly apologized to his ex-wife and the mother of his four children for his behavior this past year.
Could YE be dragging his feet on purpose so Kim gets a change of heart and run back to him? Share your thoughts with TGS!
The post Kanye West Hires 6th Lawyer Robert Cohen In His Ongoing Messy Divorce Case With Kim Kardashian appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Dalvin Cook participates fully for Vikings in Thursday’s practice
Things appear to be trending in the right direction for Vikings running back Dalvin Cook as he works his way back from a dislocated shoulder.
After missing Wednesday’s practice at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Cook was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.
That’s good news for the Vikings as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints in London.
If Cook is cleared to play this weekend, it’ll be because the Vikings deemed him healthy enough to do so.
“You never know how the next day is going to present itself,” Cook said earlier this week. “That’s why this thing is just take it day by day.”
Because this is an injury Cook has dealt with several times in the past, he has learned the importance of making sure he’s 100 percent before returning to action. That could play a role in whether the Vikings choose to play him in Sunday’s game.
“It’s not really a painful thing,” Cook said. “It’s just more of being smart about how I get through this thing.”
It’s worth noting that if Cook is unable to play, the Vikings have a very capable backup in Alexander Mattison.
‘LIKE A PROUD FATHER’
In the absence of starting safety Harrison Smith last weekend, fellow safety Josh Metellus stepped up big time in a 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions. He had 11 tackles as well as the interception in the final seconds to seal the come-from-behind victory.
“He did a nice job,” defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said. “He’s taken to the system, and he’s stepped up when he’s had his opportunities. It’s nice to know we have that depth in our program that has developed.”
Asked about seeing Metellus flourish on defense, special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels heaped praise.
“I was like a proud father,” Daniels said. “You get those guys like that that might get counted out from a defensive standpoint. You get labeled as only a special-teams guy. He poured his all into it, and for him to have success like that says a lot about the player and his professionalism.”
It looks like Smith is ready to return from his concussion this weekend. That mean Metellus will go back to his role on special teams.
“I was really encouraged to see how he played on defense,” Daniels said. “I’m also glad to get him back.”
BELIEF IN JOSEPH
Though he missed a pair of 56-yard field-goal attempts against the Lions, kicker Greg Joseph hasn’t lost his confidence. Nor have the Vikings lost their confidence in him.
“You’d love for Greg to knock those through,” Daniels said. “He felt like he hit he ball really well, so that’s the most important part for us.”
As for the decision to send Joseph out for a 56-yard field goal after he already had missed a kick from the same distance, Daniels said it was about showing confidence in him.
“He had an opportunity to get another shot at the 56-yarder, so absolutely, let’s send him back out there,” Daniels said. “That’s exactly what we did. I still feel good about where Greg is. I still have the utmost confidence in him, and I know he’ll bounce back and be ready to go.”
News
Two Men Charged For Allegedly Robbing Bishop Lamor Whitehead Of $400K Jewelry During Live Stream Sermon
Controversial preacher Bishop Lamor M. Whitehead was attacked by armed robbers recently during one of his live stream sermons where they made away with pieces of jewelry worth $400k. However, the incident sparked lots of doubt with many poking questions into the lifestyle of the Brooklyn preacher.
However, it appears the preacher will be getting justice soon as two individuals named Juwan Anderson and Say-Quan Pollack, have been arrested and charged in connection to the robbery. The men allegedly stormed the church while service was still ongoing, and displayed their weapons which caused panic among the members before making away with pieces of jewelry belonging to the preacher and some other members worth $400k.
Bishop Lamor came under lots of attacks after the news broke due to his flashy lifestyle. Some even suggested the incident that took place at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Church could be an act to gain attention from the media.
Via TJB:
According to reports, Two men — Juwan Anderson and Say-Quan Pollack — were charged with armed robbery for their connection to a church burglary that took place in the middle of the service. According to Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
As alleged, the defendants brought guns into a place of worship, stealing from two members of the clergy, and terrifying the congregation in the process.
Peace added,
“to commit such an act during a religious service is incomprehensible.”
A third suspect is still at large.
Excerpts of Bishop Lamor’s account of the robbery;
As I was preaching, I seen three to four armed men come in [the door]. When you’re a shepherd, right? You have to lead your sheep; you have to lead your sheep, and you have to protect your sheep. When I seen the armed men come in, you know, it was specifically for me and, of course, my wife. When I seen them come into the sanctuary, with their guns, I told everybody, ‘Get down; everybody just get down.’ Right? Everybody get down. I didn’t know if they wanted to shoot the church up or if they was just coming for a robbery. They were all Black men, and they had masks, but I could see their face. And they came in and they took all of my wife’s jewelry and took all of my jewelry, and then they left.”
As I got down, one went to my wife and took all her jewelry and had the gun in front of my 8-month-old baby’s face. Took off my bishop’s ring, my wedding band, and took off my bishop’s chain. And then I had chains underneath my robe and he started tapping my neck to see if anything else. So that means they knew. They watched and they knew that I have other jewelry.”
Looking at how Bishop Lamor’s obsession with riches and material possessions, some social media users are still incredulous about the robbery even after the suspects are charged.
The post Two Men Charged For Allegedly Robbing Bishop Lamor Whitehead Of $400K Jewelry During Live Stream Sermon appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley says he’s ‘very close’ to returning, could play Sunday vs. Bills
Speaking to reporters Thursday for the first time since September of last season, Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley said he feels good and there’s a chance he’ll play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
“This could possibly be the week,” said Stanley, who practiced fully for the second straight day. “I’m very close, and I’ll talk it over with the staff. We’re going to make the best decision for the team.”
Stanley has played in just one game since suffering an ankle injury Nov. 1, 2020, just days after signing a five-year extension. After playing in the Ravens’ Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last season, the 2016 first-round draft pick was sidelined for the rest of the year as he underwent season-ending surgery for the second time.
“There’s something else I had to get done after that [Raiders game],” Stanley said. “That was a lower body, major surgery. That’s why the whole organization was taking this approach to make sure I can be out there and not play one game.”
Stanley said the recovery process is going “according to plan,” even though it’s frustrating to not be on the field with his teammates. The 2019 All-Pro said he’s confident that he can return to his old form.
“I still don’t feel like I’ve played to my full potential,” Stanley said. “For me, that’s what I’m pushing toward. I’m pretty happy with what I’m seeing right now. I’m in a really good place.”
This story will be updated.
()
News
Kyle Stowers’ rare appearance vs. left-hander ends in homer, but Orioles drop series with 5-3 loss to Red Sox
Kyle Stowers threaded the needle earlier this series when asked for his thoughts on his opportunities to face left-handed pitching — or lack thereof. He walked a diplomatic line, acknowledging how the Orioles have ample right-handed hitters who can face southpaws.
“I think it’s less about what I’ve done against lefties in the past and more to do with the guys we have here,” Stowers said.
But even then, the rookie outfielder admitted he always wants to have a chance to prove himself. He did that in the minor leagues, showing he could hit left-handed pitching to the tune of a .982 OPS this season.
Until Thursday, though, manager Brandon Hyde has largely avoided left-on-left matchups for Stowers. Then left-hander Matt Strahm took the mound for the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park, and Stowers stayed in the game. He walked to the plate, saw two pitches and then blasted the third — a hanging curveball — deep over the fence.
It was only Stowers’ second plate appearance against a left-hander, and it couldn’t have gone better, tying the game late before Boston’s J.D. Martinez’s two-run homer in the eighth inning secured the Red Sox’s 5-3 victory and series win.
The loss, Baltimore’s fifth in six games, lowers its magic number for elimination to two games, with the Seattle Mariners playing Thursday night. The focus, if not expressed outwardly, is shifting more toward next season, with an understanding that the Orioles’ slew of standout rookies will be the ones leading the way.
Perhaps that mentality is why Hyde allowed Stowers to face Strahm. Asked earlier this month whether Stowers might see more opportunities against southpaws, Hyde said Stowers would get “plenty of opportunities,” but noted how “if we were 20 games under .500, things might be a little different.”
And even on Tuesday, Hyde opted to have Jesús Aguilar pinch hit for Stowers. It resulted in a fifth-inning flyout against Strahm.
But with six games remaining and the Orioles on the brink of missing out on the postseason, there could be more room to experiment, to see whether Stowers has a future facing lefties. At Triple-A Norfolk, Stowers posted reverse splits, with a .326 batting average against lefties and a .244 average against righties.
His only other plate appearance against a left-handed pitcher was in Toronto as a replacement player; he was hit by a pitch. The drive to right-center field in his first official at-bat will serve as a confidence booster, even in a loss.
Right-hander Mike Baumann allowed two runs on six hits in four innings, and left-hander Cionel Pérez allowed another run in the sixth before Stowers made it 3-3 in the seventh, piggybacking off Baltimore’s two-run third inning.
But after the Orioles tied it up, Martinez teed off against right-hander Dillon Tate and sent a blast over the Green Monster, the final blow in a series that didn’t include many positives for the Orioles. Now Baltimore will head to New York to face the Yankees, with its postseason hopes hanging by a thread.
Reshuffling the rotation
The rain delay Monday kept Jordan Lyles from his usual deep outing, restricting the right-hander to only two innings in the series opener against Boston. So to open the final road series of the season — and with still a glimmer of postseason possibilities — Hyde moved Lyles up a day to face the Yankees and Aaron Judge on Friday.
The change pushes right-hander Austin Voth to Saturday, with right-hander Kyle Bradish on schedule to pitch Sunday.
The move didn’t have anything to do with Judge, who tied Yankee great Roger Maris’ American League record with his 61st home run against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Hyde said. With an off day Thursday, Judge will have three games at home against the Orioles to break the record.
“I was really hoping he’d hit one more last night,” Hyde said before Thursday’s game. “But that didn’t have anything to do with it, honestly. … It’s gonna be a little bit unusual. It’s going to be a great atmosphere. It’s going to be fun to be involved in that type of atmosphere. Let’s hope we pitch him well.”
This story will be updated.
Friday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Blac Chyna After Years Of Covering Her Baldness With Wigs While Fighting Alopecia Has Finally Uncovered It
Blac Chyna has boldly shared her bald head on her 16.5 million Instagram page and her followers cannot get enough of the model’s new look. She’s earned their praises!
The 34-year-old, Chyna has battled alopecia for the past last few years. However, She appears to develop some confidence after years of covering it with wigs. Now, Chyna is ready to confront her hair loss and regain her confidence. Her struggle with alopecia appears to affect her self-esteem so much. But finally, she accepted her fate and boldly shared images and videos of herself almost bald. Goodbye to wigs!
Former reality TV star shared a video showcasing her new look, with the caption;
“Anyone can be confident with a full head. But a confident bald woman there’s your diamond in the rough.”
Angela Renee White, known best as Blac Chyna’s IG followers were rather supportive and showered praises on her for the new look. With comments like;
“Omg Chyna, you are soo beautiful!!!!”
One follower added; “Love this look on you!”
Another follower also wrote; “Just gorgeous Chy”.
Blac Chyna has the support of her followers to go through this hard time.
Via Media Take Out:
Reality star Blac Chyna spent her Monday night showing off her new look on Instagram – she’s almost completely bald.
The 34-year-old model (born Angela Renée White) shared a brief video for her 16.5 million Instagram followers, along with audio from @maariamarie about ‘bald head h**s’.
Chyna has battled with alopecia for the last few years. It reportedly developed after many years of wig wearing, and not taking breaks. Now it appear that Chyna is ready to confront her hair loss head on.
Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald woman – there’s your diamond in the rough,’ she said in the caption, while tagging @lashedcosmetics.
Here is what you need to know about Blac Chyna:
Blac Chyna is an American model and socialite. She originally rose to prominence in 2010 as the stunt double for Nicki Minaj in the music video for the song “Monster” by Kanye West.
She gained wider media attention after being name-dropped in the song “Miss Me” by Drake the same year, leading to a number of magazine appearances, including pieces in Dimepiece, Straight Stuntin and Black Men’s Magazine. In 2014, she launched her own makeup brand, “Lashed by Blac Chyna”, and a beauty salon in Encino, Los Angeles. She has since made a number of media appearances, including in her own reality television shows, Rob & Chyna and The Real Blac Chyna.
Chyna is a mother of two namely Dream Renee Kardashian and King Cairo Stevenson. TGS wishes her all the best in her newfound confidence.
Here are the video and photos of Blac Chyna showing off her bald head:
Here is the video Blac Chyna posted on her Instagram page to let people know that she’s tired of covering her bald head:
The post Blac Chyna After Years Of Covering Her Baldness With Wigs While Fighting Alopecia Has Finally Uncovered It appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Google will close the Stadia video game service
Kanye West Hires 6th Lawyer Robert Cohen In His Ongoing Messy Divorce Case With Kim Kardashian
Dalvin Cook participates fully for Vikings in Thursday’s practice
Two Men Charged For Allegedly Robbing Bishop Lamor Whitehead Of $400K Jewelry During Live Stream Sermon
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley says he’s ‘very close’ to returning, could play Sunday vs. Bills
Kyle Stowers’ rare appearance vs. left-hander ends in homer, but Orioles drop series with 5-3 loss to Red Sox
Blac Chyna After Years Of Covering Her Baldness With Wigs While Fighting Alopecia Has Finally Uncovered It
How skilled winger Tyson Jost could help Wild fix their power play
Woman who mailed lewd packages to St. Anthony schools superintendent won’t be prosecuted
Marcus Jordan And Scottie Pippens’s Ex-wife Larsa Pippen Caught Up In A Massive PDA At Rolling Loud Festival
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
How to manage your online business remotely?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News6 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to manage your online business remotely?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed