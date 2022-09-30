High school football: In second year of co-op, undefeated Harding/Humboldt has mastered its formula for success

It was early in the Knighthawks’ summer practices when senior quarterback Jorge Irizarry asked the question everyone had on their minds.

“Coach Dre,” he said to Humboldt/Harding head coach Andre Creighton, “when can we touch a ball?”

“He’s like, ‘Man, we’re not touching a ball all summer,’ ” Irizzary recalled.

The Knighthawks were taking full advantage of the new weight room Adam Thielen’s Thielen Foundation donated to Humboldt High School. The offseason emphasis — from June through July — was placed entirely on speed and strength training. Creighton knew that approach would be met with some skepticism.

“At first, I hated it,” Irizzary admitted.

But there was a bigger plan in place, which has since come into a clear focus for the players.

“There was a reason for not touching the ball over the summer,” sophomore receiver Nate Chea said. “We were just building a mindset.”

“That really set the precedent for what was to come. The kids had to struggle through it together,” said Creighton, who is in his first year as head coach after previously serving as the program’s defensive coordinator. “Now they’re seeing some of those things pay off on the field.”

In the form of stronger relationships and, of course, bigger, faster and stronger athletes.

The combination has resulted in a 4-0 record heading into Harding/Humboldt’s game at 6 p.m. Friday at Humboldt — for the school’s Homecoming — against fellow unbeaten Minneapolis Henry.

What was a fun story a year ago of two struggling programs merging to win some games has transformed into what looks to be a legitimate force. The Knighthawks have a number of convincing victories and knocked off previously unbeaten Minneapolis South last week.

“We would like to go undefeated in the regular season. That’s our goal, I feel like,” senior running back Robert Htoo said. “Then also make a run into sections.”

It all feels possible with this group in just the second year of the wildly successful co-op. Year 1, Creighton noted, was a process of figuring out how to put together past rivals to compete for a common cause. That led to a four-win season.

“In Year 2, it’s like, OK, we saw the progress we made coming together, and it’s like now we believe,” he said. “Now we believe, now what are the tangible steps that we can take every single day to control our destiny? Really getting them to not focus on our destiny, but focus on your thoughts, your words, your actions. We talk about our formula, and how doing the right thing on a daily basis will turn into the result that we want.”

Part of that formula has involved creating a united front. Everyone mentions protecting “the brotherhood” — and, Creighton noted, also the sisterhood, with the program having a girl playing on the JV team. Htoo said last year’s team had just as much talent as this year’s edition.

“But this year is different because we’re playing for each other, nobody is selfish and we’re just doing it for each other and for the brotherhood,” he said.

Irizarry said those bonds are more valuable to him than any wins or losses. That permeates throughout the program. Creighton’s birthday was Wednesday, and one of his players took the time to create an Instagram post thanking the coach for being a positive role model in his life. That’s why he coaches, to help impact the next generation.

“Our Coach preaches to us all the time that we don’t have to worry about the wins,” Htoo said. “If we do everything else right, then the wins will come. I feel like that’s a very good philosophy to follow.”

The formula brings positive results to fruition.

“It’s been a joy to watch,” Creighton said. “I didn’t experience this when I was playing here, so it’s fun to be back and give back to the community that’s given so much to me.”