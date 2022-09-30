News
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
By MEG KINNARD and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) —
A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes.
With South Carolina’s coast under a hurricane warning, many left Charleston for higher ground and store owners used sandbags to ward off high water levels in an area prone to inundation.
Ian left a broad swath of destruction after it came ashore Wednesday on Florida’s Gulf Coast as one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. The storm flooded areas on both of Florida’s coasts, tore homes from their slabs, demolished beachfront businesses and left more than 2 million people without power. At least seven people were confirmed dead in the state — a number that was likely to increase as officials confirm more deaths and continue searching for people.
In Charleston on Friday, powerful wind gusts bent tree branches and sent sprays of steadily falling rain sideways. Streets in the 350-year-old city were largely empty, an ordinarily packed morning commute silenced by the advancing storm.
With winds holding at 85 mph (140 kph), the National Hurricane Center’s update at 8 a.m. Friday placed Ian about 105 miles (175 km) southeast of Charleston and forecast a “life-threatening storm surge” and hurricane conditions along the Carolina coastal area later Friday.
The hurricane warning stretched from the Savannah River to Cape Fear, with flooding likely across the Carolinas and southwestern Virginia, the center said. The forecast predicted a storm surge of up to 7 feet (2.1 meters) into coastal areas of the Carolinas, and rainfall of up to 8 inches (20 centimeters).
In Florida, rescue crews piloted boats and waded through riverine streets Thursday to save thousands of people trapped amid flooded homes and buildings shattered by Hurricane Ian.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said rescue crews have gone door-to-door to over 3,000 homes in the hardest-hit areas.
“There’s really been a Herculean effort,” he said Friday during a news conference in Tallahassee.
Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, according to a study prepared immediately after the storm, said its co-author, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab climate scientist Michael Wehner.
Those killed in Florida included a 67-year-old man who was waiting to be rescued and fell into rising water inside his New Smyrna Beach home late Thursday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Patrol vehicles had been unable to reach him because roads were flooded.
At least three people were reported killed in Cuba after the hurricane struck there on Tuesday.
In the Fort Myers area, businesses near the beach were completely razed, leaving twisted debris. Broken docks floated at odd angles beside damaged boats. Fires smoldered on lots where houses once stood.
“I don’t know how anyone could have survived in there,” William Goodison said amid the wreckage of a mobile home park in Fort Myers Beach where he’d lived for 11 years. Goodison said he was alive only because he rode out the storm at his son’s house inland.
The hurricane tore through the park of about 60 homes, leaving many destroyed or mangled beyond repair, including Goodison’s single-wide home. Wading through waist-deep water, Goodison and his son wheeled two trash cans containing what little he could salvage — a portable air conditioner, some tools and a baseball bat.
The road into Fort Myers was littered with broken trees, boat trailers and other debris. Cars were abandoned in the road, having stalled when the storm surge flooded their engines.
Emergency crews sawed through toppled trees to reach stranded people. Many in the hardest-hit areas were unable to call for help because of electrical and cellular outages.
A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people live.
Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday, still much weaker than the Category 4 hurricane it was on Wednesday.
National Guard troops were being positioned in South Carolina to help with the aftermath, including any water rescues. And in Washington, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state, a needed step to speed federal assist for recovery once Ian passes.
The storm was on track to later hit North Carolina, forecasters said. Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to prepare for torrents of rain, high winds and potential power outages.
___
Gomez Licon reported from Punta Gorda, Florida; Associated Press contributors include Terry Spencer and Tim Reynolds in Fort Myers, Florida; Cody Jackson in Tampa, Florida; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Seth Borenstein in Washington; and Bobby Caina Calvan in New York.
US outlines plan for long-term infant formula imports
WASHINGTON– U.S. regulators on Friday unveiled their plan to allow foreign infant formula makers to stay in the market for the long term, an effort to diversify the country’s highly concentrated industry and prevent future shortages.
The Food and Drug Administration said new entrants to the U.S. market will have until October 2025 to ensure their formulas meet federal nutrition, labeling and manufacturing standards. The agency noted that some companies should be able to meet these requirements sooner.
The United States has been forced to look to foreign manufacturers to boost the supply of formula since February, when FDA inspectors temporarily shut down the nation’s largest domestic formula plant due to bacterial contamination.
In May, the FDA eased federal import regulations and President Joe Biden allowed millions of pounds of powdered formula to be transported by air from overseas. Together, these actions brought the equivalent of 300 million bottles of formula to the country, according to the FDA.
“Manufacturers around the world have demonstrated their commitment to help bolster American sourcing, and in turn, we are committed to maintaining these flexibilities to ensure their products remain safely in the marketplace,” the Commissioner said. FDA, Robert Califf, in a statement.
The policy allowing the import was set to expire in November, but the FDA said it will be extended until January, after which companies can apply to stay in the market longer.
For decades, the US formulas industry was dominated by a handful of companies with domestic production facilities to the exclusion of similar products from Europe, Australia and Latin America. The US system has evolved to prioritize safety and low prices, favoring a few big players.
Foreign formula companies that want to stay in the United States must meet specific thresholds for 30 nutrients and undergo manufacturing inspections by FDA staff, among other steps.
Earlier this month, the FDA formally acknowledged several shortcomings in its response to the shortage, including outdated computer systems and inadequate training among its food facility inspectors.
———
The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
By JON GAMBRELL and HANNA ARHIROVA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his seven-month invasion. Ukraine’s president immediately countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
Putin’s land-grab and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s signing of what he said is an “accelerated” NATO membership application sent the two leaders speeding even faster on a collision course that is cranking up fears of a full-blown conflict between Russia and the West.
Putin vowed to protect newly annexed regions of Ukraine by “all available means,” a nuclear-backed threat at a Kremlin signing ceremony where he also railed furiously at the West, accusing the United States and its allies of seeking Russia’s destruction.
Zelenskyy then held a signing ceremony of his own in Kyiv, releasing video of him putting pen to papers that he said were a formal NATO membership request. He called the move “our decisive step.”
Putin has repeatedly made clear that any prospect of Ukraine joining the world’s largest military alliance is one of his red lines and it was among the justifications he has cited for his invasion — the biggest land war in Europe since World War II..
In his speech, Putin urged Ukraine to sit down for peace talks but immediately insisted he won’t discuss handing back occupied regions. Zelenskyy said there’d be no negotiations with Putin.
“We are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but … with another president of Russia,” he said.
In his signing ceremony in the Kremlin’s ornate St. George’s Hall, Putin accused the West of fueling the hostilities as part of what he said is a plan to turn Russia into a “colony” and a “crowds of slaves.” The hardening of his position, in the conflict that that has killed and wounded tens of thousands of people, further cranked up tensions, already at levels unseen since the Cold War.
The U.S. announced sanctions for more than 1,000 people and firms connected to Russia’s invasion, including its Central Bank governor.
Of Putin’s annexation of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, President Joe Biden said: “Make no mistake: These actions have no legitimacy.”
The European Union rejected and condemned “the illegal annexation.” Its 27 member states said they will never recognize the illegal referendums that Russia organized “as a pretext for this further violation of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Zelenskyy vowed to keep fighting, defying Putin’s warnings that Ukraine shouldn’t try to take back what it has lost.
“The entire territory of our country will be liberated from this enemy,” the Ukrainian leader said. “Russia already knows this. It feels our power.”
The immediate ramifications of the “accelerated” NATO application weren’t immediately clear, since it requires the unanimous support of all members. The supply of Western weapons to Ukraine has, however, put it closer to the alliance’s orbit.
“De facto, we have already proven compatibility with alliance standards,” Zelenskyy said. “We trust each other, we help each other, and we protect each other. This is the alliance.”
Putin’s Kremlin ceremony came three days after the completion in occupied regions of Moscow-orchestrated “referendums” on joining Russia that were dismissed by Kyiv and the West as a bare-faced land grab held at gunpoint and based on lies.
In his fiery speech at the ceremony, he insisted that Ukraine must treat the Kremlin-managed votes “with respect.”
After the signing ceremony of treaties to join Russia, Moscow-installed leaders of the occupied regions gathered around Putin and they all linked hands, joining chants of “Russia! Russia!” with the audience.
Putin, however, cut an angry figure as he accused the United States and its allies of seeking to destroy Russia. He said the West acted “as a parasite” and used its financial and technological strength “to rob the entire world.”
He portrayed Russia as being on a historical mission to reclaim its post-Soviet great power status and counter Western domination that he said is collapsing.
“History has called us to a battlefield to fight for our people, for the grand historic Russia, for future generations,” he said.
The separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine have been backed by Moscow since declaring independence in 2014, weeks after the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. The southern Kherson region and part of neighboring Zaporizhzhia were captured by Russia soon after Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Both houses of the Kremlin-controlled Russian parliament will meet next week to rubber-stamp the treaties for the regions to join Russia, sending them to Putin for his approval.
Putin and his lieutenants have bluntly warned Ukraine against pressing an offensive to reclaim the regions, saying Russia would view it as an act of aggression – threats that Moscow can back up with the world’s largest arsenal of nuclear warheads.
The illegal annexation was an attempt by Putin to avoid more defeats on the battlefields that could threaten his 22-year rule. By formalizing Russia’s gains, at least on paper, Putin seemingly hopes to scare Ukraine and its Western backers with the prospect of an increasingly escalatory conflict unless they back down — which they show no signs of doing.
Russia controls most of the Luhansk and Kherson regions, about 60% of the Donetsk region and a large chunk of the Zaporizhzhia region where it took control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.
But the Kremlin is on the verge of another stinging battlefield loss, with reports of the imminent Ukrainian encirclement of the eastern city of Lyman. Retaking it could open the path for Ukraine to push deep into Luhansk, one of the regions Russia is absorbing.
“It looks quite pathetic. Ukrainians are doing something, taking steps in the real material world, while the Kremlin is building some kind of a virtual reality, incapable of responding in the real world,” former Kremlin speechwriter turned political analyst Abbas Gallyamov said.
“People understand that the politics is now on the battlefield,” he added. “What’s important is who advances and who retreats. In that sense, the Kremlin cannot offer anything сomforting to the Russians.”
Russia pounded Ukrainian cities with missiles, rockets and suicide drones, with one strike reported to have killed 25 people and wounded 50, the general prosecutor’s office. The salvos together amounted to Moscow’s heaviest barrage in weeks.
The strike left deep craters and sent shrapnel tearing through the humanitarian convoy, killing their passengers. Nearby buildings were demolished. Trash bags, blankets and, for one victim, a blood-soaked towel, covered the bodies.
Analysts have warned that Putin was likely to dip more heavily into his dwindling stocks of precision weapons and step up attacks as part of a strategy to escalate the war and shatter Western support.
A Ukrainian counteroffensive has deprived Moscow of mastery on the battlefield. Its hold of the Luhansk region appears increasingly shaky, as Ukrainian forces make inroads there, with the pincer assault on Lyman. Ukraine also still has a large foothold in the neighboring Donetsk region.
In the Zaporizhzhia region’s capital, anti-aircraft missiles that Russia has repurposed as ground-attack weapons rained down on people waiting in cars to cross into Russian-occupied territory so they could bring family members back across front lines, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.
Russian-installed officials in Zaporizhzhia blamed Ukrainian forces, but gave no evidence.
Russian strikes were also reported in the city of Dnipro. Regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said at least one person was killed and five were wounded.
Ukraine’s air force said the southern cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa were targeted with Iranian-supplied suicide drones that Russia has increasingly deployed, seemingly to avoid losing more pilots who don’t have control of Ukraine’s skies.
Ukraine has vowed to retake all occupied territory and Russia has pledged to defend its gains, threatening nuclear-weapon use and mobilizing an additional 300,000 troops despite protests.
That was underscored by the fighting for Lyman, a key node for Russian military operations in the Donbas and a sought-after prize in the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
The Russian-backed separatist leader of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said the city is “half-encircled” by Ukrainian forces. The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti quoted him as calling the setback “worrying news.”
”Ukraine’s armed formations,” he said, “are trying very hard to spoil our celebration,”
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
Putin says annexation is forever, defends land grabbing in Ukraine – The Denver Post
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) – Vladimir Putin has vowed his annexation of four occupied regions in Ukraine is irreversible, as the Russian president formalizes the biggest land grab in Europe since World War II and accuses the West of trying to subjugate his country.
“They will become our citizens forever,” he told officials at a Kremlin ceremony on Friday before he and Moscow-based leaders signed annexation documents. He asked Ukraine to stop the fighting and start talks, but refused to negotiate on the territories it absorbs. “We will use all the means at our disposal to defend our lands,” he said.
The UN denounced the annexation as illegal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the decision, promising to continue his counter-offensive. Dialogue “is impossible with this Russian president”, he said.
In response, the United States added hundreds of Russian officials, including Putin’s central banker and energy chief, to its sanctions list. “We will not sit idly by as Putin fraudulently attempts to annex parts of Ukraine,” Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said. The European Union has also planned new restrictions.
Offensive wrestling
As his troops lose ground to a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Putin struggles to revive his seven-month-old invasion. He ordered the mobilization of 300,000 reservists to reinforce his battered army, triggering an exodus of Russians trying to avoid being sent to the front.
Putin has brandished the threat of using nuclear weapons to protect Russia’s sovereignty over the newly acquired territories, prompting harsh warnings of retaliation from the United States and its allies.
In his Friday speech, Putin did not mention nuclear weapons specifically in relation to the defense of annexed areas. But he denounced the United States for using them on Japan in 1945. “The United States is the only country in history to have used nuclear weapons,” he said. “Creating, by the way, a precedent.”
Ahead of the speech, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called talk of nuclear escalation ‘irresponsible’ and declined to comment on whether attacks on annexed territories could meet stated standards for use of weapons in Russian military doctrine.
Land grabbing
Putin claims around 15% of Ukraine’s land area, making it the largest forced annexation in Europe since World War II.
“It’s comparable to Austria and Belgium combined. Or Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands combined. Or 30% of Germany,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a statement. “Russia is trying to rewrite the map of Europe.”
Russia forces Ukrainian workers to Rosatom after nuclear theft
Peskov said Putin has no plans to visit the annexed areas at this time, Tass reported.
The Russian leader devoted much of the 37-minute address to reiterating his denunciations of the United States and its allies for allegedly trying to turn Russia into a “colony”. Attacking what he described as the “pure satanism” of Western liberal values, he said Russia has its own views on gender and family issues.
The signing ceremony ended with a smiling Putin holding hands with the leaders of the four regions installed in the Kremlin as he joined in the chants of “Russia” in the hall.
Russian officials are rushing to try to formalize their grip on the occupied areas, promising to issue passports and appoint senators representing the regions to the upper house of parliament.
In an apparent sign of the haste of the latest measures, Kremlin spokesman Peskov said he was unable to say immediately whether Russia would annex the entire territory of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions or only the detained areas. by his troops. He said Friday’s agreements will cover all of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, although Ukraine still controls parts of them.
Kyiv’s allies in the United States and Europe have pledged to continue providing billions of dollars in financial and military aid to support Ukraine’s campaign to oust Russian forces. On Friday, Ukrainian troops moved closer to Lyman, a transport hub in the Donetsk region, with some analysts suggesting large numbers of Moscow’s forces risk being surrounded in the area.
Russia has also stepped up threats against European energy supplies in a bid to undermine support for Ukraine. State gas giant Gazprom has warned it could close the last pipeline carrying its gas to customers in Western Europe, while leaks discovered in Nord Stream links under the Baltic Sea have raised suspicions of sabotage and fears attacks against other infrastructures.
Putin accused the “Anglo-Saxons” of sabotaging the pipelines, without citing any evidence.
A Russian missile strike killed at least 25 civilians near Zaporizhzhia early Friday, Ukrainian officials said. The city is one that Russia included in the territory it claims to have annexed, although its forces never reached it. The victims were queuing in a convoy to travel to the Russian-occupied zone to evacuate their relatives, Ukraine said.
(Updates with comments from Zelenskiy, US sanctions from third paragraph)
More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com
©2022 Bloomberg LP
Chris Perkins: Dolphins, after first loss, find themselves at a crossroads
As Jerome Baker sat at his locker absorbing Thursday’s 27-15 loss at Cincinnati, the truth collided with reality for the Dolphins veteran linebacker.
Baker, who is as level-headed as they come, was asked what he thought of the Dolphins’ September performance.
He admitted the 3-1 record is a good start. But he reiterated it’s only a start, a beginning.
“Now it’s the second quarter of the season,” he said, “and we’ve just got to go out there keep doing what we’re doing.”
That’s the trick of this hot start to a 17-game season. You’ve got to maintain the hot streak.
The Dolphins, whose over/under victory total in Las Vegas was 8.5, were the talk of the NFL’s opening month. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, before the head injury controversy, was a hot topic nationally. Newly acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill was a hot topic nationally. Even rookie head coach Mike McDaniel was gaining momentum as a talking point.
The Dolphins defied naysayers by taking a perfect record into the Bengals game. Philadelphia is the only other team to start 3-0.
Now comes the dog days, that part of the season where the excitement of the start wears off and the thrill of the postseason is too far in the future. This is where the grind of the season begins to grind on players and coaches.
According to the schedule, things are about to get easier for the Dolphins. Their next four games are at the New York Jets (1-2), against Minnesota (2-1), against Pittsburgh (1-2) and at Detroit (1-2).
The schedule, however, doesn’t account for injuries or scouting.
Tagovailoa was hospitalized for head and neck injuries during the Bengals game after being violently sacked. It was the second week he was forced to leave a game due to injury. In the Buffalo game he left briefly in the second quarter for what was originally described as a head injury but later was described as back and ankle ailments.
Tagovailoa is off to a great start with eight touchdowns, three interceptions and a 109.9 passer rating, so his presence is necessary.
There’s also All Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, who left Thursday’s game with a groin injury in the fourth quarter and didn’t return. His presence is also necessary. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow went crazy throwing on the Dolphins’ secondary in the fourth quarter Thursday.
All the while, left tackle Terron Armstead, who has missed an average of five games per season the last five years, is hanging tough while battling a toe injury that’s had him questionable for the past two games.
Attrition is part of the NFL, but the Dolphins got a taste of life without Tagovailoa and Howard against the Bengals, and it wasn’t pretty. You don’t want to combine those two absences with an Armstead absence. The Dolphins have already had to survive without starting cornerback Byron Jones (leg) and right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle).
As for scouting (and we’re not talking about that pirate video of a Dolphins walk-through practice in Cincinnati), expect that to make life a bit tougher, too.
You have to think teams will soon learn how to effectively and consistently pressure Tagovailoa, and how to deal with the defense’s blitzes.
The good thing for the Dolphins is there’s no scouting that can shut down Hill, who proved to be their Most Valuable Player in September. Hill has been a one-man wrecking crew.
McDaniel and his staff have mostly pushed the right buttons as far as adjustments.
The Dolphins, therefore, are relatively happy with their first quarter.
“I think we showed that we can compete against the powerhouses in this league,” wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said.
The Dolphins’ offense still hasn’t found its groove outside of Tagovailoa, Hill and Waddle. The running game is sluggish, and overall touchdowns don’t come easily. They have five touchdowns in the three games aside from Baltimore, the game in which they had six touchdowns. The Dolphins average 24.5 points per game, a respectable total but not necessarily a fear-inducing total.
Defensively, there’s been slippage such as Thursday’s fourth quarter (Cincinnati scored 13 points) and the first three quarters against Baltimore. The defense has been able to make key plays, for the most part, but it has things it must tighten up soon. And special teams are leaking a bit of oil among a 103-yard kickoff return touchdown, the “butt punt,” and Thursday’s misadventures of a blocked 52-yard field goal attempt and a missed extra point.
“Obviously, we’re a talented team,” tight end Mike Gesicki said. “We’ve just got to make the most of our opportunities.”
These are heady times for the Dolphins. They remain atop the AFC East thanks to their 21-19 victory over Buffalo, and according to their October opponents’ records, they have a good chance of being 6-2 at the end of the month.
Of course, things could also go the other way.
Players say they aren’t thinking long term.
“We’ve got to keep getting better,” Howard said. “One loss ain’t gonna determine our whole season. Like I said, we’ve got to know how it feels to lose. The stuff we can get better at, we need to take these few days, get some guys all the way healthy, and get back to the drawing board.”
()
Putin: People from four regions joining Russia will be ‘our citizens forever’
“The inhabitants of Lugansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporozhye become our citizens forever,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 30, before an audience of personalities including members of the government, deputies and senators from Russia. “People voted for our common future,” he added.
In the wake of the recent self-determination referendums – contested by kyiv and its Western allies, who consider them illegal and illegitimate – organized in the Donbass and in the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhe, a ceremony was held in the Kremlin to ratify the attachment of these territorial entities to the Russian Federation.
The theme of sovereignty was at the center of Vladimir Putin’s speech: he thus called for continuing the battle “for our historic Great Russia, our children and our grandchildren”, whom he believes should be protected from Western influence. The Russian head of state also called on his country to follow a historic “spiritual path”, welcoming the will expressed during the referendums to join the “fatherland”. “We are going to protect Russia”, he concluded before being applauded.
Vladimir Putin also called on kyiv to “immediately cease firing, all hostilities and return to the negotiating table” and accused the Anglo-Saxons of being behind the “explosions” which caused leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines – an alleged attack which he had already described the day before as “an act of international terrorism”.
Following this intervention, Vladimir Putin signed agreements on the accession to the Russian Federation of the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye.
DNR: Wisconsin wolf population likely about 970 animals
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials estimate Wisconsin’s wolf population currently stands at about 970 animals, demonstrating that a much-maligned February 2021 hunting season had little impact on the population as a whole.
Wisconsin Public Radio reported that Department of Natural Resources officials released their latest population estimates at the agency’s board meeting on Wednesday. They said they estimate between 812 and 1,193 wolves currently roam the state, with 972 likely the best estimate.
Conservationists feared that a February 2021 hunting season would devastate the population after hunters killed 218 wolves in just three days, about 100 more wolves than the DNR allowed. Conservationists and wolf lovers called the hunt a slaughter. But the new numbers indicate the season had little effect on the population, which stood at roughly 1,100 wolves before the hunt began.
The DNR planned to hold another hunt in November 2021 but a Dane County judge placed that season on hold in October 2021. A federal judge this past February restored protections for gray wolves across most of the country, preventing states from holding wolf hunts.
Wisconsin’s current wolf management plan, which dates back to 1999, calls for capping the population at 350 wolves. The DNR is working to update the plan but hasn’t released anything yet.
