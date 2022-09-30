News
Inside the Nets’ offensive overhaul: ‘The ball’s hopping. It feels good’
Kyrie Irving flashed a smile, then he deadpanned.
He knows the basketball world is watching, listening and reading everything about his Nets and their changing offense this summer. Some of those eyes and ears belong to opposing teams, so he doesn’t want to give away any secrets about schemes his team is installing this offseason.
“Nah,” Irving said. “Got some guys out there in the league [listening], so just gotta wait and see.”
Yet the changing offense might be the team’s worst-kept secret, the elephant in the room for a head coach forced to rely on isolation possessions so often, it became predictable.
Steve Nash never truly had a chance to get creative with his team’s offense. Between Irving being unavailable due to New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Joe Harris suffering a season-ending ankle injury early on, Kevin Durant missing a month-and-a-half with a sprained MCL and James Harden requesting a trade with the Nets receiving Ben Simmons (who never played), Nash spent many nights leaning heavily on isolation because there were few other routes for his team to score.
“You look at some of our possessions last year, it was a lot of one-on-one,” said Irving, one of the most gifted one-one-one players in NBA history. “You guys [beat reporters] talked about it often and we were well aware of it. That [kind of] offense, when the ball sticks, it’s just not the greatest brand of basketball you can play. We’re giving the defense some nights off when we just go one-on-one.”
That stagnant offense, however, is well on its way out the door — at least the team says so — and it’s due to a combination of factors that have unlocked the team’s offense just three days into training camp. The Nets are enjoying an influx of shooters, installing a new offense and putting the ball in Simmons’ hands as a primary playmaker alongside Irving.
“Having Ben be one of our lead guards and him getting up and down the court, the ball’s hopping. It feels good. Everybody feels good. That’s all that matters,” Irving said. “Having a point guard 6-10, 6-11, I’m also a point guard, lead guard, whatever you want to call my position. It’s good to get off the ball and have him get up and down the floor. Just wait for him to look like he’s in All-Star form again, which I know will happen soon.”
BALL MOVEMENT
Through last season’s ups and downs, Patty Mills remained the most consistent.
Mills played a team-high 81 games and didn’t even miss time when three-quarters of the roster entered the health and safety protocols.
But Mills comes from a background that includes both the San Antonio Spurs and the Australian national basketball team. Both organizations pride themselves on ball movement, specifically the Spurs, who have five NBA championships since 1999 to show for their brand of selfless basketball.
So of course Mills was frustrated, at times, when the ball would stick in the Nets’ offense. That’s part of the gift and the curse of having a team built around two of the most lethal one-on-one scorers in NBA history.
“Definitely felt the stagnant type of offense last year, but it was just trying to find ways to stay involved and keep the movement,” Mills said. “It was a challenge.”
The offense has had a philosophical shift from forcing Durant and Irving to take tough shots over the defense to creating looks for them, according to Mills.
“I think what we’ve put in this year is definitely different and learning from those [iso-ball] times [last season], as well,” he said. “How can we get easy buckets for Kevin? How can we get easy looks for Kai, and Ben makes a massive difference in that sense, too, [with him] bringing the ball up the court. I think all of these subtle changes make a big difference.”
Naturally, however, much of that shift is a byproduct of having fresh bodies.
When Harris sprained his ankle in mid-November, the Nets didn’t only lose their only lights-out shooter, they also lost a 6-7 body who helped crash on the boards and defend on the wing. After Harris’ injury and before the Nets acquired Seth Curry in the Harden trade, Mills was the only other role player on the roster shooting better than 35% from downtown.
Now with Mills, a healthy Harris, a soon-to-be healthy Curry, and at least two other players — Royce O’Neale and T.J. Warren — who project to be high-efficiency shooters this season, there will be much more space for the offense to function. The Nets even have a center in Markieff Morris who is a career 34% shooter from three-point range.
“I think I try to compare it to my earlier seasons [in Philadelphia] with JJ Redick, Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli,” said Simmons. “We were playing Miami in the first round and just the way we were flowing and playing, that’s how I know how to play basketball. I’m the kind of player where I like to see everybody scoring and contributing whatever way they can. That’s the way you’ve got to play to win.”
KEY TO NETS POTENTIAL
If the offense is going to work, it’s going to start with the player whose reputation doesn’t include scoring.
The Nets are going to use Simmons all over the floor, from protecting the paint to defending the opposing team’s best perimeter players; from being the pick-and-roll ball handler to setting the screen and rolling to the rim.
“There will be lineups where he’s the five defensively, but the point guard [offensively]. There will be lineups where he’s out there with [starting center Nic Claxton],” Nash said. “He can guard different players in different lineups and have slightly different roles offensively. That’s what makes him special is his versatility.”
The Nets have more shooters and are working on a re-imagined offense, but coincidentally, it’s the player who passed up on an open dunk in the playoffs two seasons ago who holds the key to activating the best version of this Nets team. On a team full of snipers, Nash is in no rush for Simmons to start jacking threes.
“I don’t need him to shoot,” the head coach said. “I’m not going to ask him to shoot. If he’s open and he wants to shoot, I’m not going to yank him out of the game. But that’s not what he does.”
What Simmons does other than shoot is the key to unlocking what has the potential to be the NBA’s most lethal offense. The Nets have the size and shooting needed for proper spacing. They have a healthy third star and they have new offensive schemes Nash is ready to deploy.
Now, they need to test it out against an NBA defense and the pre-season starts on Monday.
“I have confidence our offense will be good, it’s just a matter of how good early and how many layers we can get to,” Nash said. “Offense is one of the things the team shows you. They show you what stays.”
News
Ravens vs. Bills staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 4 game in Baltimore?
Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 4 game between the Ravens and Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 24, Bills 21: Buffalo won’t have an All-Pro safety (Micah Hyde) or an All-Pro cornerback (Tre’Davious White) on Sunday. It probably won’t have a starting defensive tackle (Jordan Phillips). It might not have a starting wide receiver (Gabe Davis) or a handful of other contributors. Even if the Ravens don’t match up well with the Bills’ stout run defense, scary pass rush or well-executed zone coverages, injuries at some point start to matter. Playing at home amid a possible downpour, the Ravens should be in this one until the end.
Mike Preston, columnist
Bills 28, Ravens 24: It’s always great to watch quarterbacks like the Bills’ Josh Allen and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson compete against each other, and Jackson gets somewhat of a break because Buffalo has suffered major injuries at safety, a major component of its defense. But the Bills have a strong defensive line and they can get consistent pressure on the quarterback. The Ravens have been quite the opposite on defense and haven’t slowed anybody. The Bills will be angry after losing to the Dolphins last week in Miami. The Ravens have to match that energy.
Childs Walker, reporter
Bills 30, Ravens 27: These are two of the NFL’s top three scoring teams, with quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen at or near the top of early Most Valuable Player lists. The essential matchup will be Allen vs. the Ravens’ erratic pass defense. Can the Baltimore secondary clamp down on big plays while continuing to generate turnovers? The Bills are the safer bet because they’ve been sounder on both sides of the ball.
Ryan McFadden, reporter
Bills 27, Ravens 24: Sunday will feature a matchup between two MVP candidates in Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. If the Ravens’ offensive line can contain the Bills’ pass rush to some degree, I expect Jackson to take advantage of Buffalo’s secondary that’s ravaged by injuries. The biggest concern will be the Ravens’ pass defense, which has been inconsistent at best. Baltimore struggled against Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker, so there’s no telling what Allen and Stefon Diggs will do.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 27, Bills 24: With both teams at full strength, I’d give the slight edge to the Bills. But with cornerback Tre’Davious White and safety Micah Hyde already out and more injuries looming in the Buffalo secondary, Lamar Jackson should take advantage. Buffalo’s stacked defensive line against the Ravens’ banged-up offensive line is a mismatch, but if there’s one quarterback who can mitigate an effective pass rush, it’s Jackson. Just like last week, the Ravens’ defense makes enough big plays down the stretch to stop Josh Allen and the Bills’ talented offense.
Tim Schwartz, editor
Bills 35, Ravens 31: The Bills found a way to lose last week, and I don’t anticipate they do it two weeks in a row — the same way the Ravens didn’t between Weeks 2 and 3. Josh Allen is the most important player to his team in the NFL, and the Ravens haven’t shown an ability to get after quarterbacks through three games. I wouldn’t be surprised if Allen throws 50-plus passes and surpasses 400 yards against Baltimore’s league-worst pass defense. But Lamar Jackson is on a tear, and no defense is going to slow him down. Expect a shootout with both quarterbacks putting up big numbers but the better overall team — the Bills — coming out on top.
News
Unlike with Tua Tagovailoa, Heat’s protocol waiting game lasted months last season
In a sport far less violent, the Miami Heat last season waited in terms of months for the type of return that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made in days this week for the Miami Dolphins.
While the whiplash suffered by forward Markieff Morris differed from what the Dolphins termed a back injury for Tagovailoa on Sunday, the NBA still sidelined Morris for four months last season before he returned in March, out of an abundance of caution for that neck injury. Tagovailoa was back on the field for Thursday night’s road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, when he suffered what has been reported as neck and head injuries that left him hospitalized.
Morris several times last season pushed to return ahead of his formal NBA clearance, at one point working out with former NBA players at a South Florida gym while still barred by the NBA from practicing at the Heat’s facilities.
Unlike Tagovailoa and the harsh hits endured Sunday against the Buffalo Bills and then Thursday against the Bengals, Morris’ injury did not occur during the course of play, but rather from a shove from behind during a November skirmish with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Both players were penalized by the NBA for that incident.
In order to return last season, Morris had to receive clearance from the NBA’s Fitness To Play Panel. That panel is made up of an NBA doctor, a doctor representing the National Basketball Players Association, and an independent physician.
The NBA was particularly concerned because Morris had sustained a neck injury in 2019 while playing for the Washington Wizards.
The Heat had hoped to get Morris back sooner than his March return, with coach Erik Spoelstra at the time calling the protocols “a tedious process.”
“It’s taken longer than everybody anticipated,” Spoelstra said at the time. “But these are things that you can’t necessarily control.”
Amid his absence, Morris bristled at those who questioned the severity of his injury, noting on Twitter of Jokic, “It’s a real injury! Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine!”
The Heat have erred on the side of caution several times with serious situations with players over the franchise’s 35 seasons, including with Alonzo Mourning’s kidney illness and Chris Bosh’s blood clots.
Morris left the Heat in free agency in the offseason for the Brooklyn Nets, signing a one-year, non-guaranteed contract for the veteran minimum. He appeared in 17 regular-season games and one playoff game during his lone season with the Heat.
Jokic went on to be named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season.
News
NFL Week 4 Bettors Guide: How quickly can Zach Wilson shake off the rust vs. Steelers?
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET
JETS at STEELERS
1 p.m., Steelers by 3 ½, 41 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Zach Wilson returns to action, which is good for the long run, but he’s bound to have some rust on him. Joe Flacco’s arm was about to fall off with how many times he’s thrown the football through three weeks and if the Jets don’t get more out of their running game, a rusty Wilson will be bucking the odds against ballhawk Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Steelers may have lost T.J. Watt but OLB Alex Highsmith, with 4 ½ sacks so far, could take advantage of the Jets’ dire situation at the tackle spots. Mike Tomlin usually gets the most out of his teams, especially at home after losses and especially with 10 days rest. So while Mitch Trubisky may be a detriment, Tomlin will look to lean on Najee Harris against a questionable Jets defense.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Steelers and the under.
BEARS at GIANTS
1 p.m., Giants by 3 ½, 39 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Justin Fields doesn’t look like an NFL quarterback and if the Bears score more than 20 points in a game, it’s almost cause for celebration. The Giants aren’t a complete team, as they showed Monday night, but they do have more to work with on both sides of the ball. There is a concern giving up 5.2 yards per carry and with Leonard Williams out again, the Bears should be able to run the ball. Daniel Jones isn’t great but he’s certainly good enough to win this QB matchup. After all, unlike Fields, he can run and throw. With two putt-putt offenses playing in wet conditions, this game should go under the total.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Giants and the under.
BROWNS at FALCONS
1 p.m., Browns by 1 ½, 48 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Browns could be 3-0 if Nick Chubb took a knee against the Jets and in spite of that very Browns-like disaster, they have been playing winning football. Jacoby Brissett has calmed down a volatile situation in the wake of the Deshaun Watson suspension. He’s a great fit in an offense that can run the football like it does, managing the game while throwing a single INT. As much as we like what the Falcons have done so far, covering every game, their defense is ranked 27th in the league and will have its hands full containing Chubb, Kareem Hunt and the rest. The Browns come into the game with 10 days rest and should cover this tiny number.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Browns and the over.
COMMANDERS at COWBOYS
1 p.m., Cowboys by 3 ½, 41 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Nothing looks good in burgundy and gold right now. With Carson Wentz operating behind an offensive line that can’t protect him, there’s too much pressure on a defense that should be better than its stats. The Cowboys should pad their league lead in sacks this week against a unit that gave up eight sacks against the Eagles while controlling a running game that is averaging fewer than 90 yards per game. Can’t argue with how Cooper Rush is playing. With the Cowboys running game in gear, he doesn’t have to do too much and he’s not making mistakes, yet to throw an interception in his two starts.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cowboys and the over.
PATRIOTS at PACKERS
4:25 p.m., Packers by 10 ½, 42
HANK’S HONEYS: Even with Mac Jones sidelined, this line is high. The Packers’ offense hasn’t exactly been cruising through its first three games. They’ve been running the ball well but Aaron Rodgers still doesn’t look comfortable with anyone but Allen Lazard and Bill Belichick will set up his defense accordingly. Belichick has Brian Hoyer at QB and although he hasn’t won a start since Game 4 of the 2016 season, he is 21-18-1 ATS for his career. The veteran is smart and won’t make mistakes in a game plan where Belichick will take the air out of the ball (no Deflategate jokes, please). Green Bay will win but the Patriots don’t often get blown out.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Patriots and the under.
CHIEFS at BUCS
8:20 p.m., Chiefs by 1 ½, 45
HANK’S HONEYS: Impossible to tell what effect the Bucs’ disruption will have but history has shown it to be not that much on the home team. Tom Brady is 7-2 ATS off a loss since he’s been in Tampa and gets back the sorely missed Mike Evans and possibly Julio Jones. The Bucs defense has been outstanding and has the overall speed to shut down the Chiefs’ suspect running game and pressure Patrick Mahomes, whose sideline incident with Eric Bieniemy has raised skeptical eyebrows. It seems as though the Chiefs were a little overvalued after their blowout win over the Cardinals. They might not have kicker Harrison Butker again this week and that’s a big part of their offense.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bucs and the under.
SEAHAWKS at LIONS
1 p.m., Lions by 4 ½, 48
HANK’S HONEYS: To beat the Lions you have to outscore them and this Seahawks team just doesn’t have the same firepower as the Eagles and Vikings. Take away that first half against the Broncos and the Seahawks have been the absolute worst team in the league with Geno Smith reverting to what we expected of Geno Smith coming into the season, a QB who can’t get the ball to his pair of elite receivers, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. The Lions may be 1-2 but their offense is legit, scoring in every quarter this season. That sets up well against the Seahawks’ revised defense which ranks 32nd in yards per pass attempt, 22nd in yards per rush, 29th in yards per play and 29th in third down conversion rate.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Lions and the over.
BRONCOS at RAIDERS
4:25 p.m., Raiders by 2 ½, 45 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Raiders win the prize for the biggest busts after an over-hyped preseason. They may have a new coach in Josh McDaniels (maybe he should stick to coordinating) but they have been the same old team, committing penalties and making mistakes. Public money has been coming in on them this week, figuring they will bust out against a Broncos team that has underachieved with Russell Wilson at QB. But Wilson has a dreadful secondary to exploit this week while the Denver D, which has been superb, gets free runs at Derek Carr through his porous O-line.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Broncos and the under.
JAGUARS at EAGLES
1 p.m., Eagles by 6 ½, 47
HANK’S HONEYS: Philly is good but its stock is overvalued. This line should be smaller. An argument can be made that the Jaguars are the best team the Eagles will have faced so far. For sure, they have the best defense and that’s why we like Doug Pederson’s chances in his return to Philly. With rain in the forecast, the passing games are going to be limited and that favors a Jacksonville team that is second overall in time of possession. The Eagles have allowed 5.4 yards per carry, third-worst in the league and their vulnerability against the pass is underneath their shell, where Trevor Lawrence has been very accurate.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jaguars and the under.
CARDINALS at PANTHERS
4:05 p.m., Panthers by 2, 42 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Cardinals always play better on the road, where they have covered in seven straight games as an underdog while the Panthers are 1-7 SU and 1-7 ATS as a home favorite under Matt Rhule, They also match up well here. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is a blitz-happy play caller. That may not have worked against Patrick Mahomes or Matthew Stafford but Baker Mayfield is notoriously shaky against pressure. After starting the year against the Browns, Giants and Saints, the Panthers, who are somewhat banged up in the secondary, will see an explosive passing attack for the first time.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cardinals and the over.
LOOK BUT DON’T TOUCH
BILLS at RAVENS
1 p.m., Bills by 3 ½, 51
HANK’S HONEYS: There is no clear pick here. Both victims of the Dolphins have been ravaged by injuries and both quarterbacks are capable of riddling the opposing defense — Lamar Jackson has been particularly impressive throwing from the pocket. But we are going to lean to the visitors here. Outside of Jackson, the Ravens haven’t been running the ball much at all. The Ravens have not put much pressure on the quarterback and Josh Allen will have time to take advantage of a very suspect secondary. We’re also looking for a high-scoring game given the state of both defenses.
CAN’T HELP YOURSELF? Bills and the over.
BEST OF THE REST
VIKINGS vs. SAINTS in LONDON
9:30 p.m., Vikings by 2 ½, 43 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Vikings and the over.
TITANS at COLTS
1 p.m., Colts by 3 ½, 42 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Titans and the over.
CHARGERS at TEXANS
1 p.m., Chargers by 5 ½, 44
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Chargers and the over.
RAMS at 49ERS
Monday, 8:15 p.m., 49ers by 2 ½, 42
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Rams and the under.
* * *
WEEK’S BEST BET: Lions. Yes, we said it.
* * *
LAST WEEK: 10-6 ATS, 5-10-1 O/U
OVERALL: 19-26 ATS, 24-22-1 O/U
BEST BETS: 1-2
News
Projecting the Yankees’ playoff roster as Bombers chase World Series title
The Yankees have accomplished everything they need to in the regular season. With the American League East in their possession and no chance of catching the Astros for the AL’s top seed, the only thing left to play for is a 100-win season.
That means they can finally look ahead. The playoffs (and a first-round bye) are now a certainty, and the Yankees have to decide who they’ll be riding with as they pursue the franchise’s 28th World Series championship. A few roster crunches will be necessary, but those will also ensure that the Bombers put the best version of themselves on the field throughout October.
INFIELDERS
- Matt Carpenter
- Josh Donaldson
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- DJ LeMahieu
- Anthony Rizzo
- Gleyber Torres
The big question here — and this is something that would have blown Yankees fans minds in April — is whether to bring the 36-year-old Carpenter or 22-year-old Oswald Peraza. Carpenter has not played since fracturing a bone in his foot on Aug. 8. But he’s out of his walking boot now and, even though the Yankees are proceeding with caution, Carpenter said that he thinks he could be back for the final regular season series of the year.
If he’s healthy enough, Carpenter’s combination of playoff experience (50 career postseason games) and 2022 production (.305/.412/.727 slash line in 154 plate appearances) should give him the upper hand. Even if Carpenter is not starting, he is an obvious candidate for late-inning pinch hit appearances. Against right-handed pitching, Carpenter is a much better option than Kiner-Falefa or even Trevino, the surprise All-Star whose OPS has dropped by nearly 100 points in the second half of the season. It’s not hard to envision Carpenter having a 2012 Raul Ibanez playoff moment.
The entire Peraza saga has been very bizarre. The Yankees have played the youngster so sparingly that he’s been unable to get a rhythm or carve out any sort of role like fellow rookie Oswaldo Cabrera has. Peraza has only stood in a major league batter’s box 37 times, and while he’s hit .313, the playoffs are an entirely different animal. Throwing him into that environment would seem a bit unfair to Peraza, which is through no fault of his own.
LeMahieu is ready to rock after dealing with inflammation in his toe. His return is a huge boost for the Yankees, and also means they don’t have to bring Marwin Gonzalez. With Gonzalez sporting a .181 average and .566 OPS, plus LeMahieu and Cabrera supplying younger and better versions of his trademark versatility, Gonzalez really should not be considered at all.
OUTFIELDERS
- Harrison Bader
- Andrew Benintendi
- Oswaldo Cabrera
- Aaron Judge
- Giancarlo Stanton
This part hinges on Benintendi. Bader, Judge and Stanton are obvious locks, and Cabrera’s usage plus his ability to play infield suggests that he’ll be a part of the postseason run. The team is hopeful that they’ll get Benintendi back for the playoffs (he had hand surgery after suffering a hamate bone injury on Sept. 2), and the alternatives are fairly bleak.
If Benintendi can’t go, that likely means Cabrera is the playoff left fielder. Aaron Hicks has simply not played well enough to earn postseason playing time, and Tim Locastro’s only true value would be as a pinch runner, which isn’t enough to justify a spot. A healthy Benintendi gets the spot, with Hicks likely taking it if absolutely necessary.
CATCHERS
- Kyle Higashioka
- Jose Trevino
This has been set in stone for virtually the entire season. Rob Brantly, who caught the second game of a doubleheader when Higashioka was on the COVID list, is the only other person who’s even played the position for the Yankees this season.
Remember that brief moment in spring training when it looked like Ben Rortvedt might be the starter?
STARTING PITCHERS
- Gerrit Cole
- Nestor Cortes Jr.
- Frankie Montas
- Luis Severino
- Jameson Taillon
Manager Aaron Boone said recently that Montas could be used as an opener or someone who gives them “30 to 40 pitches” in a playoff game, though actually putting him in the rotation would be “tough” given his injury. He’s eligible to return from the injured list on Oct. 2, and during his time away, he was shut down from throwing for 10 days and given a cortisone shot in his inflamed shoulder.
Pairing Montas with Jameson Taillon in a piggyback start could work. Taillon has pitched too well to be left at home, even if he seemed like the clear odd man out when the trade for Montas was made.
RELIEF PITCHERS
- Aroldis Chapman
- Scott Effross
- Domingo German
- Clay Holmes
- Jonathan Loaisiga
- Ron Marinaccio
- Wandy Peralta
- Lou Trivino
This is the hardest part, by far, to figure out. This projection leaves out Clarke Schmidt, Zack Britton and Lucas Luetge. While Schmidt hasn’t been spectacular (he’s the only Yankee to throw 40 relief innings and have a negative Wins Above Replacement), he has a 2.93 ERA as a reliever and can provide length should a starting pitcher get knocked out early.
Britton would be a shoo-in if he had a clean bill of health. The veteran lefty has only pitched twice this season after coming back from Tommy John surgery. The early returns have been terrible. In his two appearances, Britton has walked five guys and had to be removed from both outings before finishing an inning. Even with his track record, Britton is too big of a risk, unless he can use these final seven regular season games to prove he’s a better bet than Chapman.
Chapman, for all of his troubles on and off the field, has pitched well for most of the second half. Since July 26, a period that was interrupted by a trip to the injured list because of an infected tattoo, Chapman has a 1.98 ERA in 15 games. During those 13.2 innings, he’s struck out 16 batters and not allowed a single home run. Opponents are slashing .116/.269/.140 off him in that time. Nobody is advocating for him to be the closer or even a high-leverage option, but Chapman can be a fine fifth or sixth-inning guy. Either way, the pending free agent is playing out his final days in pinstripes.
Marinaccio, the rookie with the wipeout changeup and 31.0% strikeout rate, has flat-out earned it. Everybody else is calcified into their spot. There’s an argument to be made for Schmidt over German, but German is someone the Yankees have trusted since 2019, while Schmidt was in the minor leagues as recently as Aug. 17.
If Montas isn’t healthy enough, or if the Yankees want to do a three-man bench and nine-man bullpen, Luetge should grab the 26th spot.
News
Stubborn inflation is forcing more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck
Inflation is a persistent problem
The consumer price index, which measures the average change in the prices of consumer goods and services, rose a more than expected 8.3% in August, driven by higher costs for food, housing and medical care.
Although real average hourly wages also rose 0.2% seasonally adjusted for the month, they remained down 2.8% from a year ago, meaning that those paychecks do not extend as far as before.
A separate Bank of America report found that 71% of workers believe their pay is not keeping up with the cost of living, bringing the number of people who feel financially secure to a five-year low.
Many Americans are dipping into their cash reserves and nearly half are taking on more debt.
According to Nayar, those who find it difficult to afford their daily lifestyle tend to rely more on credit cards and have a higher monthly balance, which makes them financially vulnerable.
“It’s no secret that prices have gone up for ordinary Americans – not only in the goods and services they buy, but also in the interest rates they pay to fund their lives,” he said. he declared. “This can have adverse consequences for someone who pays the minimum amount on their credit card each month.”
For its part, the Federal Reserve raised its target federal funds rate by 0.75 percentage points for the third consecutive time in order to calm runaway inflation.
The central bank has indicated that further increases are coming until inflation shows clear signs of receding.
News
Dave Hyde: Concussion expert warned against playing Tua, repeats decisions were ‘unbelievably stupid’
Chris Nowinski was in New York City giving a talk and raising $20,000 for the Concussion Legacy Foundation on Thursday night when he looked down at his phone and saw 50 messages.
Many came with the video of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being spun hard to the ground by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Chris Tupou and smacking the back of his helmet hard on the ground for the second time in five days.
“I immediately felt sick,” Nowkinski said.
He felt angry, too. He sat down and typed on Twitter:
“This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022.”
Now it was early Friday morning and Tagovailoa being released from the hospital and flying back to South Florida with the Dolphins hadn’t lessened Nowinski’s anger.
“People die from this every year,” he said. “Someone needs to be fired.”
Nowinski isn’t playing a doctor on Twitter like many were after Tua’s injury. He’s a neuroscientist who is co-founder and CEO of the concussion foundation associated with Boston University’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. For years, the center has studied former NFL players and CTE, a neurological disease associated with repeated head trauma.
No, Nowinski didn’t examine Tagovailoa, like the NFL doctor in the designed concussion protocol who allowed the quarterback to return to play against Buffalo last Sunday or the Dolphins doctors who cleared him for play Thursday. The NFL players’ union announced after Sunday’s game it would be investigating that process that cleared Tua.
That investigation hasn’t begun yet, but Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said all precaution was taken, repeated it was Tua’s back and not his head that was injured last Sunday and said he would, “never put a player in a position for them to be in harm’s way. That is not what I’m about at all.”
Nowinski, watching last Sunday’s game from his Boynton Beach home, recognized, “five separate signs of a concussion, any of which should’ve mandated removal from the game.” He listed the five:
1. Tagovailoa grabbed his helmet, suggesting his head was an issue.
2. He wobbled as he stood up.
3. He shook his head in a, “clear-the-cobwebs move that in my experience happens only when you have visual disturbance,” Nowinski said.
4. He fell while walking.
5. He would have fallen again if teammates hadn’t helped him.
“The NFL’s supposed keep you out with no chance to return when you display such gross motor disturbance,” Nowinski said. “The story that, ‘I tweaked my back,’ is preposterous. He doesn’t even reach for his back at all. No good doctor should take the player’s word. The mechanism is in place to protect the player.
“I honestly thought the team would’ve sobered up on Monday and admitted a mistake was made in missing the concussion or at least erred on the side of caution that he wouldn’t play (Thursday).”
Four hours before Thursday’s kickoff, Nowinski tweeted: “If Tua takes the field tonight, it’s a massive step back for #concussion care in the NFL. If he has a second concussion that destroys his season or career, everyone involved will be sued and should be lose their jobs, coaches included. We all saw it, even they must know this isn’t right.”
Thursday’s hit on Tua was Nowinski’s fear come true.
“I can’t believe how violent that hit was,” he said. “The tension in the hands, called ‘posturing,’ or ‘fencing posture,’ meaning the injury to his brain could have included injury to his brain stem that made it a more serious injury.”
Earlier this year, three more Dolphins off the 1972 Perfect Season were diagnosed posthumously of having CTE, a neurological disease often from repeated trauma to the head associated with playing football. Jake Scott, Jim Kiick and Nick Buoniconti joined four other teammates with the disease that can only be diagnosed by examining the brain after death.
Serious issues from concussions often don’t wait until later in life. Nowinski was a WWE pro wrestler who retired after suffering two concussions and getting medical advice. He talked of just observing Rowan Stringer Day for a Canadian high-school rugby player who died after improper treatment of her concussions. Boston University’s CTE Center has opened a new study, an online survey for anyone over 40 who played football or soccer at any level called the Head Impact & Trauma Surveillance Study.
Now it was just before 6 a.m. Friday and Nowinski was about to board a flight out of New York after his fundraiser. He had one hour of sleep after studying and discussing Tagovailoa’s situation. He was asked what he wanted to see play out here. He mentioned an investigation and education for all.
“Proper decisions need to be made,” he said, “because it’s been unbelievably stupid to this point.”
