Instant Analysis: Cincinnati Bengals 27, Miami Dolphins 15
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist
The Dolphins just couldn’t absorb the personnel losses of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and cornerback Xavien Howard. Combine those with the short week and the road trip and it added up the the Dolphins’ first loss. But there are bigger concerns than dropping to 3-1.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
Absolutely brutal to see quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go down the way he did after doing everything he could to come back from his injuries suffered against the Buffalo Bills. The game was secondary after seeing Tagovailoa motionless on the field and taken away on the stretcher with head and neck injuries. Teddy Bridgewater had some moments, but ultimately not enough. The late interception doomed the Dolphins.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
The Dolphins players had a lot of adversity put into their laps, first, when the schedule came out, with a trip to Cincinnati on a Thursday night four days after a matchup with the Super Bowl-favorite Buffalo Bills, and then obviously during the game when they lost beloved quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a frightening injury. Despite that all, Miami hung in till late in the game.
Steve Svekis, Sports Senior Content Editor
The Dolphins were valiant in what had been an exceptionally difficult spot before the game kicked off on Thursday night. Then came the grievous-looking injury to Tua Tagovailoa. Through it all, Miami led in the fourth quarter before falling short for their first loss of the season. Now, thoughts turn to the health of their third-year quarterback.
Oakland school shooting: OUSD worker shot and grazed in the head during Rudsdale High shooting, says teacher who helped him to safety
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — Among the victims at Rudsdale High School was an OUSD carpenter who was working to install a trophy case inside the school when the shooting ensued.
From his hospital bed, Jason Arbuckle speaks for the first time. He went from working on a trophy case inside the Oakland school to hiding from gunfire.
“The next thing you know, around 12:45 p.m. – I know this because I called 911 – shots started ringing out. I heard ‘pow pow’ and said ‘Oh shit’. “said Arbuckle. “One of the students actually said, ‘Dude, you’re bleeding everywhere. You’re just bleeding everywhere.’”
Arbuckle remembers hitting the ground as he heard gunshots around him. He found refuge in a bathroom.
“A teacher came over and said, ‘Is there anyone in there? I said, ‘Yeah, I’m here.’ I said, ‘I was shot.’ They said, “Oh come on. We have a classroom. We have other people who were shot too. It’s secure. It’s locked.” I said ‘Okay’ and they took me in,” Arbuckle said.
He remembers walking into a classroom with a teacher and hearing students panicking. He said at least one of these students had been shot.
“The guy started taking me under the sink and rinsing my head trying to clean it. He started wrapping my head in a bandage,” Arbuckle said.
Arbuckle thanks this teacher for wrapping a cloth over his head to stop the bleeding.
“Just happy. I’m lucky. I’m here, alive, talking about it,” Arbuckle said. “It wasn’t my time to go yet. If it was my time, I’d be lying on the floor, but it’s not my time.”
As he recuperates, Arbuckle can’t help but think of his five colleagues who were next to him. One of them was also shot.
“I’m worried about my colleague. I know he may have been shot in the abdomen. I’m more worried about him than me because I know I’m fine,” he said. he declares.
Doctors told Arbuckle Thursday morning they were unable to remove all of the bullet fragments from his head. There is a chance that he will have to undergo surgery in the future. He was released from hospital Thursday afternoon.
As for his colleague, we have contacted his family but have not received an update on his current condition.
Hyde10: Should Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa have been out on the field for Thursday?
Everything that happened Thursday night in Cincinnati looked irrelevant the moment Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was slammed to the ground in the second quarter in such a way you knew there was a serious problem. Tua stayed own. The team lined near him as he went off on a stretcher. He was taken to the nearby University of Cincinnati hospital and the Dolphins announced was, “conscious and has movement in all his extremities.”
This is the nightmare of any football player and it’s compounded by questions that began last Sunday when Tua returned from what the team initially announced as a head injury. It sure appeared that way when he went woozy after his head bounced on the field. But Tua returned to play, announced it was actually a back issue and, well, a NFL neurologist allowed him to return with the idea he didn’t have a concussion.
The players’ union, though, announced it was launching an investigation, suggesting that things looked as odd as they played out. And … well, four days later Tua was thrown to the ground by Cincinnati defensive lineman Josh Tupou and he suffered what appeared be a serious issue. Let’s allow the facts to come in on Tua’s condition. The good news: He was expected to be released from the hospital and return with the team to South Florida. But there’s going to be some more questions about these last four days and the handing of Tua. It centers on the simple question that will put the NFL and the Dolphins under a microscope: Should Tua have been playing Thursday night?
2. Quote of the night: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tua’s former Dolphins teammate, said on the Amazon halftime set with Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman: “We all played a lot of football, but that’s one of the toughest things I’ve ever seen.”
3. Tweet of the night: The league announced that protocol was followed in Tua’s examination Sunday. The NFLPA’s investigation hasn’t started. But others in the medical community are weighing in. From Chris Nowinski, a neurologist who tweeted, “This is a disaster. Pray fo Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted thia s and I hate that I am right. Two concussions and 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022.”
OK, as far as the game:
4. Player of the game: Cincinnati safety Vonn Bell with two interceptions. Teddy Bridgewater entered for Tua in the second quarter and completed six of his first seven passes for 71 yards, a touchdown and a 148.5 quarterback rating. So there was no rust from sitting out for weeks. There was, however, a costly interception as he was moving the Dolphins for the would-be go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. On second-and-10 at the Cincinnati 26, safety Bell got his second interception at the 9-yard line and returned it to the Miami 45.
5. The Dolphins defense expected to be dog-tired after playing 90 pays against Buffalo on Sunday. When Cincinnati took the opening possession 75 yard down the field for a touchdown, it seemed to reinforce that idea. But the defense didn’t break this night and, until Xavien Howard left, gave Cincinnati fits. Case in point: Cincinnati ran the ball 28 times for 69 yards (2.5-yard average). The problem was it couldn’t get off the field enough again. After Buffalo went 9-of-16 on third downs, Cincinnati went eight of 15. Numbers like that encourage long drives.
6. When Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins got deep in the second quarrer for a 59-yard touchdown, it again put the focus on cornerback Xavien Howard. You put him on an island like the Dolphins have again this year and he’s going to get beat at times,e especially when he battling a groin issue and then goes out of the game with a leg issue. As Amazon’s Al Michaels said, “No fear picking on Howard tonight.” Howard has been the Dolphins best player the last couple of years and so the coverage on Higgins’ touchdown wasn’t unusual. Both Dolphins safeties moved to the other side as they did this game to help a more inexperienced cornerback (Nik Needham, Kaher Kohou or Keon Crossen , where receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd worked. That left Howard with alone and Higgins running into the end zone. Of course, when Howard left the game in the second half, Joe Burrow began picking apart the Dolphins.
7. How did Kansas City ever get rid of Tyreek Hill? He’s been the best player on the field all four games this year. On Thursday night, his 64-yard catch from Bridgewater set up the Dolphins at the Bengals 5-yard line in the third quarter. They just got a field goal out of that. But he got deep earlier in the game and Tua underthew him. He moved the defense all night, too, clearing out space for others in a manner that showed how they fear his impact. Through four games, he’s clearly the Dolphins’ MVP.
8. The Dolphins running game remains an issue. Where was it most of the night? This is a game Mike McDaniel had to go in wanting to eat up some clock and keep the defense on the sideline. Then, with the loss of Tua, that only added to the idea. Through three quarters, the Dolphins ran for 40 yards on 15 carries (2.7-yard average). Cincinnati has a good run defense, ranking eighth in the league, but was without its top defensive tackle, D.J. Reader. The Dolphins ran for 65, 86 and 41 yards the first three weeks. That’s not much. The statement play: Third-and-inches at their 34, Chase Edmonds is thrown for a one-yard loss and the Dolphins punt. In the fourth quarter, Raheem Mostert got loose a couple of times and ended with 15 carries for 69 yards.
9. Quick hits:
* It seems ex-Dolphins coaches are everywhere, but the Cincinnati’s top coaches are Zac Taylor, a former Dophins quarrterback coach under Joe Philbin, and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, the former secondary coach.
* Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders had made 146 of 148 extra points in his career before missing Thursday night off the goal post just before half. That kept the Cincinnati lead at 14-12 before halftime.
10. Next week: Dolphins at New York Jets on Oct. 9. After a small break, the Dolphins go to the Meadowlands to play the 1-2 Jets. Quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to return for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh after missing the opening four games. After a tough opening schedule of New England, at Baltimore, Buffalo and Thursday night at Cincinnati, the Jets represent the start of a schedhules that eases up some for the Dolphins. After the Jets, the Dolphins play Minnesota and Pittsburgh at home before going on he road at Detroit and Chicago.
Bed Bath & Beyond losses rise as sales fall 28%
Bed bath and beyond is catching up on payments to suppliers, giving the struggling home goods seller some breathing room as it tries to recover.
The respite may be temporary. Analysts said the company faces another cash crunch unless it can reverse a sharp drop in sales and soaring losses.
ND woman who exchanged cards with Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
PARK RIVER, N.D. — A northeast North Dakota woman who spent more than six decades as pen pals with the late Queen Elizabeth II has died.
Adele Hankey, of Park River, died this week. She was 96.
Hankey was born the same day as the Queen — April 21, 1926 — and had received a birthday card from her every year since 1952.
She received the first card after sending her one to congratulate her on becoming reigning monarch and to wish her happy birthday, the Grand Forks Herald reported in 2020. The pair also exchanged photos throughout the years.
When Queen Elizabeth died earlier this month, Hankey told WDAY she was going to miss the letters.
“Pen pal, that’s what I call her, and I am going to miss that,” Hankey said earlier this month. “She became queen in 1952, and I wrote her and congratulated her, and she sent back a birthday card, so I sent her one, and it has been going like that since.”
The two also exchanged notes about their shared love of a fruit spread.
“I liked the jelly she put on bread, because it was the same as mine,” Hankey told WDAY earlier this month. “It was orange marmalade, and she had written that back in one of her cards.”
Queen Elizabeth II died Sept. 8. A document published by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday, Sept. 29, listed the queen’s cause of death as “old age.” She was 96.
Hankey had been hospitalized in Grand Forks prior to her death, and funeral arrangements are pending.
Daly City Council member Juslyn Manalo accuses fellow member Pam DiGiovanni of assault, police investigate
DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) — Juslyn Manalo, a member of the Daly town council, accused her colleague Pam DiGiovanni of assaulting her, forcing her to go to the hospital before the meeting.
“I am upset because Councilman DiGiovanni assaulted me at City Hall,” said Daly City Councilman Juslyn Manalo.
DiGiovanni, who is running for re-election, spoke out immediately after denying the allegations, saying she herself had been bullied, although she did not specify by whom.
“I vehemently deny that I did anything to assault, and that it was all politically motivated. Because I would never do such a thing to anyone,” said Pam DiGiovanni, a member of Daly City Council.
What does Manalo accuse DiGiovanni of? ABC7 News spoke to her and her attorney.
She says it started when she and DiGiovanni walked into a conference room at the same time on Monday.
“My colleague said, ‘you know, have a meeting here.’ And I said, ‘Oh, I’m just, I’m just going through,’” Manalo said.
“And she said, ‘I have a meeting here.’ And she had closed the other door that was open, connected to the executive assistant, and I was walking out. And she slammed the door on me while I was, I was just walking out. And I was completely shocked.
ABC7 contacted DiGiovanni multiple times and received no response.
A Daly City Police spokesperson confirmed there was an active investigation into the allegations.
They said in part: “As this is an active investigation, no further details are being released at this time.”
Manalo gave ABC7’s Dan Noyes permission to show this photo which apparently shows bruises on her back when the door was slammed on her.
“My back still hurts badly. The doctor said I couldn’t lift heavy things.”
Manalo and her attorney are calling for an internal investigation into the alleged assault and say she will likely file a workers’ compensation claim.
ABC7 reached out to the deputy town manager of Daly for comment, as well as the mayor and other members of council. We haven’t had a response.
At this point, Manalo and her lawyer say they are not pressing charges against DiGiovanni, but say she wants to know more about DiGiovanni.
“From one human person to another human person, have the decency to step up and tell the truth,” Manalo said.
Marco Rossi scores, Jesper Wallstedt shines as Wild beat Stars
In the near future, Marco Rossi will likely being scoring big goals for the Wild, while Jesper Wallstedt backstops the team to a win.
That scenario played out in real time in Thursday’s preseason game as the Wild earned a 5-2 win over the Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Aside from Rossi, the Wild also got goals from Mats Zuccarello, Jonas Brodin, Jared Spurgeon, and Sam Steel. Tyson Jost was also a standout for the Wild, finishing the game with a trio of assists as he continues to push for an elevated role in the lineup.
That was more than enough support for Wallstedt, who played the entire game, turning some heads in the process with 33 saves.
The victory helped the Wild improve to 3-0-0 in the preseason. They will take on the Chicago Blackhawks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee over the weekend.
